PAX5 modulates vascularization and contributes to neuroendocrine lineage transition during carcinoma progression

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the presence of non–NE-SCLC cells in human primary SCLC tissues. To study intratumoral heterogeneity, we isolated individual cells from a freshly resected and dissociated human primary SCLC (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190596DS1), removed inflammatory infiltrate and endothelial cells, and performed single-cell analysis using the 10x Genomics Chromium platform (Figure 1A). A total of 2,001 cells passed quality controls and were retained for downstream analysis (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). We grouped cells according to expression profiles using uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) analysis, and we identified 12 transcriptionally distinct cell clusters (Figure 1B). We distinguished malignant (cluster 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) from nonmalignant cells (cluster 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) by gene expression characteristics and by inferred copy number variation (CNV) analysis using published human normal lung epithelial cells as a control (Figure 1, B and C, and Methods).

Figure 1 Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the presence of non–NE-SCLC cells in human primary SCLC tissues. (A) Workflow depicts rapid dissociation and isolation of SCLC cells from primary tumors for generating single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). (B) UMAP analysis shows transcriptionally distinct clusters (left panel). Right panels show expression of known markers. (C) CNV profiles inferred from scRNA-seq. (D) Expression of indicated genes. (E) Heatmap shows differentially expressed genes involved in interferon signaling. (F) Co-immunofluorescence of indicated proteins. Scale bar, 20 μm. (G) Enriched transcription factor binding motifs in NE-SCLC cells versus non–NE-SCLC cells identified by GSEA from the MSigDB database (geneset ID: C3: TFT) using the software provided by the Broad Institute. (H) GSEA shows the top 3 enriched pathways positively correlated with PAX5 expression. CAF, cancer-associated fibroblasts; AT1, alveolar type 1 cells; AT2, alveolar type 2 cells.

Clusters 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4 were clustered mainly by cell cycle–related genes (Supplemental Figure 1D); expressed at least 1 of the NE lineage master TFs ASCL1 or NEUROD1, NE markers (INSM1, HES6, SYP, CHGA, NCAM1), and the Notch signaling inhibitor DLL3; and were classified as NE-SCLC cells. However, cluster 5 (accounting for 4.7% of total malignant cells) lost expression of most NE markers but expressed KRT7, MYC, Notch signaling pathway genes (HES1, REST, NOTCH3), and Hippo pathway gene YAP1 and were classified as non–NE-SCLC cells (Figure 1D). In addition, non–NE-SCLC cells exhibited induction of interferon signaling pathway genes and expressed HLA class II molecules (Figure 1, D and E). The transcriptional patterns of non–NE-SCLC cells resemble those of SCLC variant lines derived from post-therapy tumors that had recurred and cisplatin-resistant SCLC tumors (18). We confirmed the presence of HLA class II–expressing/YAP-expressing non–NE-SCLC cells in the corresponding primary SCLC tissue (Figure 1F). The transcriptional characteristics of different clusters are consistent with those of SCLC subtypes reported previously (6, 8, 18–22). The coexistence of different subtypes in one single SCLC tumor is in accordance with the high plasticity of SCLC.

PAX5 expression is associated with NE phenotype. We next explored key TFs that drive the transition from NE-SCLCs to non–NE-SCLCs. TF binding motif enrichment analysis identified 59 TFs differentially active in NE-SCLC cells and 7 TFs differentially active in non–NE-SCLC cells. As expected, motifs of E2F1, a TF that regulates a set of cell cycle genes and can be activated by the loss of RB, was the top enriched motif in NE-SCLCs (Figure 1G). RB inactivation has been identified in up to 90% of SCLCs and is considered an initiating molecular event of SCLC (23). Four of 7 motifs enriched in non–NE-SCLC cells are bound by IRFs, confirming the enrichment analysis showing that the top upregulated pathways in non–NE-SCLC cells are interferon signaling pathways. Notably, among the 59 NE-SCLC–enriched TFs, 9 are involved in hematopoietic cell development. Of these, PAX5 was noted to be preferentially expressed in NE-SCLC clusters 0–4 but not non–NE-SCLC cluster 5 (Figure 1D). PAX5 is of particular interest as a potential lineage gatekeeper for NE-SCLC for 2 reasons. First, PAX5 is normally expressed in developing neural cells and in B lymphocytes, promoting both neuroepithelial and lymphocyte development (24–27). Besides showing NE characteristics, SCNCs also share multiple similarities in histology, metastatic capacity, and drug sensitivity with aggressive lymphomas (28). Second, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of our scRNA-seq data revealed that the top enriched pathways positively correlated with PAX5 expression level were cell cycle–related DNA replication and H3K9 methylation, which marks heterochromatin (Figure 1H). This result was confirmed by GSEA of published scRNA-seq of SCLC circulating tumor cell–derived patient-derived xenografts (19) and published scRNA-seq of human primary SCLCs (29) (Supplemental Figure 1E). Since rapid proliferation and hyperchromatic nuclei are 2 characteristics distinguishing NE-SCLC from non–NE-SCLC, we explored the possibility that PAX5 might contribute to NE-SCLC differentiation.

We screened 274 human lung epithelial cell lines for expression of PAX5 (30). Normal lung epithelium did not express PAX5. Non–NE–non–small cell lung cancer (non–NE-NSCLC), and non–NE-SCLC expressed significantly lower levels of PAX5 compared with NE-NSCLC and NE-SCLC (Figure 2A). GSEA revealed that compared with PAX5-negative SCLC, PAX5-positive tumors were enriched in signaling pathways related to cell cycling and heterochromatin organization (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that PAX5-positive tumors exhibit higher proliferation and condensed nuclear morphology, consistent with our single-cell data. At the protein level in human tissues, PAX5 was detected by immunohistochemistry in all SCLCs (37/37) and all NE-NSCLCs. In contrast, only 12 of 98 lung adenocarcinomas and 2 of 66 squamous cell carcinomas expressed intermediate levels of PAX5 (Figure 2, B and C). We next examined PAX5 expression in different subtypes of lung cancer cell lines. PAX5 was expressed in ASCL1+ SCLC lines (H1882, H69, H1092) and NEUROD1+ SCLC lines (H446, H1694, H82). In contrast, POU2F3+ SCLC lines (H211, H1048), with the exception of H526, as well as YAP1+ SCLC lines (DMS114, H841) showed no PAX5 expression (Figure 2D). These data indicate that PAX5 is predominantly expressed in NE lung cancer cells.

Figure 2 PAX5 maintains neuroendocrine features in SCLC. (A) Expression of PAX5 was assessed. Log base 2 of the signal strength is shown. Data are presented as mean ± SD; 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test for indicated pairwise comparisons. (B) Representative PAX5 immunostaining in sections of normal lung tissue (normal, I, n = 17), lung adenocarcinoma (LAD, II, n = 98), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC, III, n = 66), non-neuroendocrine large cell carcinoma (LCC, IV, n = 5), large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (LCNC, V, n = 3), and small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC, VI, n = 37). Scale bar, 50 μm. (C) Scoring frequency of PAX5 immunostaining corresponding to the cases shown in B. Immunoreactivity was evaluated based primarily on nuclear expression. (D) Immunoblot shows expression of PAX5 and ACTIN in various SCLC cells. (E) Representative H&E staining and immunofluorescence images of CD105 and α-SMA in tumor sections from RP and RPPa mice (left panels, n = 5 independent mice per group), with the corresponding quantification of CD105+α-SMA– vessels (right panel). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 5 mice per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F and G) H&E staining and immunostaining images of tumors developed in RP mice and RPPa mice. Scale bar, 20 μm.

PAX5 deletion causes loss of NE features. To test the role of PAX5 in NE lung tumors, we crossed Pax5fl/fl mice (31) to Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl (RP) animals (32) to generate Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl Pax5fl/fl (RPPa) mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). We intratracheally delivered adenoviruses carrying Cre driven by CMV promoter into RP mice, which develop tumors with SCLC phenotypes within 8 months (33), and RPPa mice. We induced 55 RP and 40 RPPa mice, and 49 RP and 35 RPPa mice developed tumors that we evaluated by histology examination. Three RP and 3 RPPa mice were examined 5 months after CMV-Cre inhalation, and all of them developed tumor nodules at large bronchioles (RP1: 5 tumor nodules, RP2: 9 tumor nodules, RP3: 5 tumor nodules, RPPa1, 6 tumor nodules, RPPa2: 10 tumor nodules, RPPa3: 7 tumor nodules). All of these early-stage tumor nodules exhibited similar histology and expressed ASCL1 and NCAM1 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). At 8 months of viral infection, both RP and RPPa mice began to exhibit labored breathing and harbored noticeable lung tumor nodules, liver metastatic nodules, or kidney metastatic nodules (Supplemental Figure 2E). Although the survival rates of RP and RPPa mice were similar (Supplemental Figure 2F), histological analysis of randomly selected late-stage RP (n = 5) and RPPa (n = 5) tumors revealed that RP and RPPa tumors exhibited marked morphological and pathological differences. First, tumors that developed in RP mice contained significantly more vessels than those that developed in RPPa mice. These vessels were positive for CD105, a protein expressed in proliferating angiogenic endothelial cells (34, 35), but were negative for α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), which marks vascular mural cells, indicating that the vessels in RP tumors lacked pericyte coverage (Figure 2E). Second, tumor cells in RP mice exhibited typical NE-SCLC morphology: small size, high nuclear/plasma ratio, and dense nuclei. In contrast, tumor cells in RPPa mice exhibited a morphology resembling non-NE carcinomas: larger size, containing 1 or more prominent nucleoli with paranucleolar chromatin clearing (Figure 2F). Third, tumor cells in RP mice expressed ASCL1, NCAM1, and SYP, whereas tumor cells in RPPa mice lacked these proteins but expressed KRT7 and YAP (Figure 2G). Fourth, the RPPa tumors exhibited reduced drug sensitivity to a combination of cisplatin and etoposide, the standard chemotherapy for SCLC, compared with the RP tumors as measured by cleaved caspase-3 and phosphorylated H2AX levels (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Fifth, the RPPa tumors exhibited increased immune infiltration compared with the RP tumors (Supplemental Figure 3D). It has been previously reported that increase in non-NE cells is associated with more immune infiltration (36, 37). These collective data suggest that PAX5 deletion may not affect tumor initiation but caused loss of NE features during progression of Rb1/Trp53 deficient tumors.

We next examined the effect of chemotherapy on RP tumors. Immunohistochemical analysis showed reduced PAX5 expression in RP tumors 2 weeks after treatment with etoposide/cisplatin (Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting that chemotherapy may repress PAX5 expression. Concurrently, increased expression of HES1 and YAP, along with decreased expression of ASCL1 and NCAM1, were observed (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Overexpression of PAX5 partially confers lung adenocarcinomas with SCLC phenotype. We next explored the role of PAX5 in transformation from adenocarcinoma to SCLC. PAX5 expression was associated with impaired survival in lung adenocarcinomas in Kaplan-Meier Plotter database (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interrogation of a published transcriptome dataset of biopsies of resistant lung adenocarcinoma that transformed to SCLC or that maintained adenocarcinoma histology (14) revealed that PAX5 expression increased and preceded induction of NE transcription factors (NEUROD1, POU3F2, INSM1, HES6) during SCLC transition (Supplemental Figure 4B).

We then generated TetO-hPAX5 knockin mice and crossed them with CC10-rtTA TetO-hEGFRex19del/T790M (EC) mice to obtain triple-transgenic animals expressing both mutant human EGFR (a driver of lung adenocarcinoma) and human PAX5 (EPC) in a lung-specific and inducible manner. Upon doxycycline administration, transgene expression is induced specifically in developing and mature respiratory epithelium (38, 39). H&E staining of entire lung tissue sections from 3 EC and 3 EPC mice 1 month after doxycycline administration revealed that the lungs of EPC mice developed numerous tumor nodules, whereas only a single nodule was observed in the lungs of EC mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). Additionally, overexpression of PAX5 enhanced clonogenicity of human bronchial epithelial cells (BEAS-2B and 16HBE) and EGFR-mutant lung cancer cells (PC-9) in soft agar (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). These data suggest that PAX5 promotes more aggressive behavior in lung carcinomas. Further analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas database revealed no correlation between PAX5 expression and EGFR mutation status (Supplemental Figure 5A), indicating that PAX5 may function in a broader context.

After 2 months of doxycycline administration, EC mice developed tumors, and EC tumors and EPC tumors exhibited substantial histological differences. Compared with EC tumors, which showed a peripheral adenocarcinoma phenotype, EPC tumors exhibited rapid tumor growth (Figure 3A), increased abnormal vessels (Figure 3B), SCLC-like histopathology (smaller size, oat shape, and dense nuclei), reduced KRT7 and YAP expression, increased expression of NEUROD1 and HES6 (expression of ASCL1, NCAM1, and SYP was not detected) (Figure 3, C and D), and increased sensitivity to cisplatin/etoposide treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B). These results suggest that expression of PAX5 in EGFR-mutated lung adenocarcinoma partially endows adenocarcinoma with NE features. PAX5 was not induced in EC tumors 2 weeks after erlotinib treatment, as assessed by immunohistochemical analysis (Supplemental Figure 5C). This indicates that erlotinib may not directly induce PAX5 expression, which is consistent with the clinical observation that transformation of EGFR-mutant NSCLCs into SCLCs following EGFR inhibition occurs in only a minority of patients (13).

Figure 3 PAX5 transforms lung adenocarcinoma into SCLC. (A) Representative H&E staining and scanning images of lung tumor nodules developed in CC10-rtTA TetO-hEGFRex19del/T790M (EC) bitransgenic and CC10-rtTA TetO-hEGFRex19del/T790M TetO-hPAX5 (EPC) tritransgenic mice at 8 weeks after doxycycline treatment (n = 5 independent mice per group). Scale bar, 200 μm. (B) Representative H&E staining and immunofluorescence images of CD105 and α-SMA in tumor sections from EC and EPC mice (left panels, n = 5 independent mice per group), with the corresponding quantification of CD105+α-SMA– vessels (right panel). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 5 mice per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C and D) Images of H&E staining and immunostaining of tumors developed in EC and EPC mice. Scale bar, 20 μm.

RP tumors expressed ASCL1, whereas EPC tumors expressed NEUROD1. To understand whether PAX5 specifically regulates ASCL1- or NEUROD1-type SCLC, we assessed the correlation between PAX5 with these 2 markers in our scRNA-seq data and established different subtypes of SCLC lines. No correlation was observed (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that this differential expression pattern may arise from distinct cells of origin or distinct oncogenic contexts in different mouse models.

PAX5-induced angiogenic microenvironment contributes to the maintenance of NE identity. Notably, PAX5 exhibited a proangiogenic role in both RP and EPC genetically engineered mouse models. Furthermore, the CD105-positive vessels in RP tumors were also CD31 positive, evaluated by immunohistological analysis in serial sections of tumors (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 6A), indicating that these CD105-positive vessels are normal vessels instead of vasculogenic mimicry. To validate the role of PAX5 in the angiogenic microenvironment, we deleted PAX5 in H1155 cells and overexpressed PAX5 in A549 cells, then subcutaneously inoculated the cancer cells into BALB/c nude or NOD/SCID mice. Consistently, significantly more vessels were observed in PAX5-expressing A549 xenografts and in PAX5-expressing H1155 xenografts than in their corresponding controls (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Likewise, significantly more vessels were observed in PAX5-expressing LLC allografts. Again, these vessels were positive for CD105 but negative for α-SMA (Supplemental Figure 6D). Consistent with the findings in xenograft and allograft models and genetically engineered models, more CD105+α-SMA– vessels were found in PAX5-positive human primary lung cancer tissues than in those that were PAX5 negative (Figure 4A). Therefore, in human lung cancers and 5 mouse models, PAX5 induces an intense angiogenic response. In keeping with the defect in mural cell coverage, we also found dextran leakage in lungs from mice harboring PAX5-expressing LLC tumors but not in lungs from mice harboring control tumors (Figure 4B). Thus, PAX5 increases vascular density and permeability, characteristics associated with tumor microvessels.

Figure 4 Antiangiogenic drug bevacizumab blocks PAX5-induced SCLC transformation. (A) Representative immunostaining images of CD105 and α-SMA in human primary lung cancer tissues stratified by PAX5 expression (left panels, n = 8 independent patients per group), with the corresponding quantification of CD105-positive vessels (right panel). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 8 patients per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Mice carrying control or PAX5-expressing tumors were intravenously injected by lectin-FITC followed by dextran-rhodamine. Representative images showing dextran leakage from vessels (left panels, n = 5 independent mice per group), with the corresponding quantification of vessels (right panel). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 5 mice per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative H&E staining and immunofluorescence images of CD105 and α-SMA in tissue sections of tumors developed in RP mice treated with saline or bevacizumab (Bev) (left panels, n = 3 independent mice per group), with the corresponding quantification of vessels (right panel). Scale bar, 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 3 mice per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Images of H&E staining and immunostaining of tumors developed in RP mice treated with saline or bevacizumab. Scale bar, 20 μm.

Vascular abnormalities within tumors lead to a microenvironment characterized by interstitial hypertension, hypoxia, and acidosis, which can alter the intrinsic characteristics of tumor cells (40). Consistently, immunohistochemical analysis showed increased expression of HIF-1α, a TF that is activated in response to hypoxia, in PAX5-expressing RP and EPC tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, hypoxia treatment upregulated expression of a series of NE genes including SYP, NCAM1, CHGA, INSM1, ASCL1, and SYN1 in PAX5-expressing A549 and PC-9 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I), suggesting that hypoxia contributes to this PAX5-induced NE lineage transition.

To investigate whether the PAX5-induced aberrant vasculature plays a role in determining NE-SCLC identification in vivo, we treated tumor-bearing RP mice with bevacizumab, a blocking monoclonal antibody against VEGFA, to normalize the tumor vasculature. As expected, 1 month’s treatment with bevacizumab reduced CD105+α-SMA– tumor vessels (Figure 4C). Importantly, RP tumors harvested from bevacizumab-treated RP mice exhibited decondensed nuclei; decreased expression of ASCL1, NCAM1, and SYP; and increased expression of KRT7 and YAP (Figure 4D), indicating that bevacizumab treatment reduced NE features of SCLCs. Although bevacizumab can block the lineage transition, neither NE genes were upregulated nor non-NE genes were downregulated upon VEGF treatment in A549 cells (Supplemental Figure 6J). Thus, an angiogenic microenvironment is important to maintain NE phenotype of SCLCs.

PAX5 induces an angiogenic secretome. To further confirm the proangiogenic role of PAX5 and understand the underlying mechanism, we collected conditioned medium (CM) from cancer cells and the serum from patients with lung cancer (Supplemental Table 2) and performed a 3D vascular sprouting assay using primary human microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs). We found that the CM collected from the PAX5-expressing cancer cells (SCLC cells and adenocarcinoma cells transduced with PAX5) induced more sprouting than the CM collected from the PAX5-negative cancer cells (adenocarcinoma cells and SCLC cells transduced with PAX5 shRNA) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, serum from patients with PAX5-positive lung cancer consistently induced more sprouting than that from the patients with PAX5-negative lung cancer (Figure 5B). Together, these results indicate that PAX5 may induce vascularization by promoting the secretion of proangiogenic factors.

Figure 5 PAX5 upregulates proangiogenic gene expression. (A) CM from A549-PAX5 or H526-shPAX5 cells was added into HMVEC spheroids. Representative images of A549 (n = 8 per group) and H526 (n = 7 per group) spheroids (left panels) and the corresponding quantification (right panels). Scale bar, 200 μm. Data are mean ± SD; unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Sera from patients with varying PAX5 levels were added into HMVEC spheroids. Representative images (left panels, n = 8 per group) and the corresponding quantification (right panels). Scale bar, 200 μm. Data are mean ± SD; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (vs. normal group). (C) Protein array analysis of proangiogenic factors secreted by control and PAX5-expressing A549 cells. All factors were assayed in duplicate, representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Heatmap shows transcription of indicated proangiogenic factors. (E) ChIP analysis of PAX5 binding to VEGFA and TNFA loci. DNase I–hypersensitive sites (ENCODE, vertical lines) and PAX5-binding consensus sites (red squares) in the ±5 kb region of the transcriptional start site were analyzed. ChIP-qPCR was performed using FLAG antibody in A549 cells transfected with PAX5-FLAG. Data are mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments, each performed in duplicate. (F) EMSA shows mobility shift of the probe and a supershift following anti-PAX5 treatment. Representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) Luciferase reporter activity with promoters of indicated genes cotransfected with vector or PAX5. Stars indicate mutation of PAX5 binding consensus site. A representative from 3 independent experiments is shown. Data are mean ± SD of 5 technical replicates; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (vs. PAX5 group). ****P < 0.0001.

Given that antiangiogenic treatment specific to VEGFA had a marked effect on NE differentiation in RP tumors, we tested whether PAX5 induced a broad angiogenic secretome beyond VEGFA. We conducted a protein array analysis of the CM collected from cancer cells transduced with PAX5, and we identified a subset of factors including IL-6, GM-CSF, VEGFA, bFGF, TNFA, and angiopoietin-2 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7B). Except for FGF2, all the other PAX5-induced proangiogenic factors were upregulated transcriptionally. Among those, VEGFA and TNFA were transcriptionally downregulated in H1155 cells upon PAX5 deletion (Figure 5D). PAX5 bound directly to the promoter regions of these 2 genes, as evaluated by chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and EMSA, and enhanced the association of H3K4me3 and H3K9ac, 2 histone modifications that tightly correlate with active gene transcription, with VEGFA and TNFA (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Mutations of the PAX5 binding sites in the promoter regions of these genes blocked PAX5-dependent promoter activity in luciferase assays (Figure 5G). Thus, PAX5 upregulates proangiogenic genes and induces aberrant vascularization of the tumor microenvironment.

Transcriptional landscape is regulated by PAX5. To explore the effect of PAX5 on established cancer cells, we expressed PAX5 in A549 and PC-9 cells and knockout/knockdown PAX5 in H1155 and H146 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A) and analyzed the resultant transcriptional profile using RNA-seq. Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed that the top downregulated signaling pathways upon PAX5 knockout/knockdown in H1155 and H146 cells were related to axon development, synapse organization, neural system development, and neurotransmitter secretion (Figure 6A). Consistently, signaling pathways of neural system development were upregulated upon PAX5 overexpression in A549 and PC-9 cells (Figure 6A). In addition, genes related to angiogenesis and response to hypoxia were also upregulated upon PAX5 overexpression. Specifically, NRCAM, HES6, VGF, SNTA1, CDH1, and TUBB2A genes were upregulated by PAX5. Notably, non-NE genes including AJUBA, TGFBR2, and HES1 were downregulated by PAX5 (Figure 6B). ChIP-seq analysis using FLAG antibody in A549-PAX5 cells and PAX5 antibody in H526 cells demonstrated the occupancy of PAX5 at the promoters of these non-NE genes (Figure 6C). Expression of ASCL1, NEUROD1, SYP, and CHGA was not associated with PAX5 (Figure 6B), suggesting that these genes were not directly regulated by PAX5. These data indicate that besides activating the NE program via creating an angiogenic microenvironment, PAX5 can regulate neural genes’ expression and repress several non-NE genes in cancer cells. In addition, we observed that PAX5 positively regulated its own expression, because PAX5 overexpression in A549 cells increased the enrichment of H3K27ac (a histone mark associated with active transcription) at the endogenous PAX5 locus (Supplemental Figure 8B). This self-activation mechanism explains why PAX5 expression persists in EPC tumors despite CC10 promoter repression (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 6 Transcriptional landscape regulated by PAX5. (A) GO analysis showing PAX5-associated signaling pathways in H1155, H146, A549, and PC-9 cells. (B) Heatmap showing transcription of indicated genes. (C) ChIP-seq showing association of PAX5 in the indicated genes. Two independent experiments were performed, and data from 1 representative experiment are shown.

PAX5 promotes NE transformation in prostate carcinoma. SCLC and SCPC have been reported to share transcriptional and morphologic similarities (41). We therefore explored whether PAX5 plays a similar role in SCPC transdifferentiation. Of 12 human primary prostate adenocarcinomas (PrADs), we identified 2 tumors that expressed PAX5 (Figure 7A). PAX5 staining was heterogeneous with a scattering of individual PAX5-positive cells. Transcriptome analysis of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) samples (including 34 CRPCs that maintained the adenocarcinoma phenotype and 15 CRPCs undergoing NE transformation) generated by Beltran et al. (15) revealed that tumors undergoing NE conversion expressed much higher levels of PAX5 than those that maintained the adenocarcinoma phenotype (Figure 7B). GSEA showed that the top upregulated signaling pathways associated with PAX5 expression were related to cell cycling (Supplemental Figure 9A), consistent with observations in lung cancers. We then overexpressed PAX5 in LNCAP human PrAD cells that lack endogenous PAX5 expression and analyzed the resulting transcriptome. Similar to its effect on lung adenocarcinoma cells, PAX5 expression led to the activation of gene sets related to synapse organization, axon extension, and neuron projection development in LNCAP cells (Figure 7C). Consistent with this result, PAX5 induced an SCNC morphology of LNCAP cells (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 PAX5 promotes the transformation of prostate adenocarcinoma to SCPC. (A) Representative images of immunostaining with anti-PAX5 antibody in human primary prostate adenocarcinomas. Scale bar, 20 μm. (B) Quantitation of PAX5 expression in CRPCs that retained adenocarcinoma phenotype and CRPCs that transformed into SCPC generated by Beltran et al. (15). Data are presented as median with interquartile range; 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test. (C) GO analysis of PAX5-associated signaling pathways in LNCAP cells. (D) Morphology of control and PAX5-expressing LNCAP cells. Scale bar, 50 μm. (E and F) Control or PAX5-expressing RM-1 cells were injected into the prostate of C57BL/6 mice. Lungs and primary tumors were analyzed at 2 weeks. H&E and immunostaining for PAX5, SYP, and CHGA of lung tissue sections (E) and H&E and immunostaining for Ki-67 of primary tumors (F). Scale bar, 20 μm. Cancer cells in red boxes are mitotic. Ki-67–positive cells were quantified. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 4 independent mice per group); unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next examined the function of PAX5 in prostate cancer using orthotopic tumor implantation. RM-1 mouse prostate carcinoma cells were lentivirally transduced with PAX5, mixed with mouse prostate cancer-associated fibroblasts, and transplanted into the prostates of C57BL/6 mice. Two weeks after injection, all 4 mice bearing PAX5 tumors had lung metastases, whereas mice carrying the control tumors did not (Figure 7E). Notably, the lung metastases demonstrated histological features of SCPC and uniform expression of NE markers (Figure 7E), suggesting that PAX5 may promote metastasis by conferring NE phenotype. In addition, morphological differences were observed between control and PAX5 tumors at the primary site. Specifically, while control tumors exhibited histological features of adenocarcinoma, PAX5-expressing tumors showed characteristics of SCPC: an oat shape, scant cytoplasm, and increased numbers of mitotic cells as confirmed by Ki-67 immunostaining (Figure 7F). Thus, as a key regulator of both neural system and lymphocyte development, PAX5 transforms adenocarcinoma into SCNC independent of the tissue of origin.

As seen in lung carcinomas, PAX5-expressing prostate tumors also contained more CD105-positive vessels at the primary site than the control tumors (Figure 8A). The correlation analysis using Beltran et al.’s data (15) showed the positive correlation between PAX5 expression and angiogenic factors TNFA (r = 0.534) and TGFB1 (r = 0.378) (Supplemental Figure 9B). Bevacizumab and another antiangiogenic drug, ZM323881 HCl (an inhibitor of VEGFR), blocked PAX5-induced RM-1 tumor metastasis and SCPC transformation (Figure 8, B and C), confirming a critical role for active angiogenesis in PAX5-induced SCPC as well as SCLC transformation.