The human glucocorticoid receptor variant rs6190 increases blood cholesterol and promotes atherosclerosis

rs6190 SNP increases plasma cholesterol levels in women according to allele zygosity. To investigate the influence of the rs6190 variant on cholesterol regulation, we probed the large adult cohort from the UK Biobank, comprising 485,895 people aged 40–70 years. In this cohort, the GR rs6190 variant (NR3C1 gene, transcript ENST00000231509.3 (-strand); c.68G>A; p.R23K) exhibited a minor allele frequency of 2.75% (25,944 heterozygous, 413 homozygous individuals), categorizing it as a low-frequency variant (22). We screened the quantitated parameters from the NMR metabolomics dataset within the UK Biobank dataset (120,536 individuals comprising 65,156 women and 55,380 men; same age range as general dataset, 40–70 years) for rs6190 associations disaggregated by sex. All analyses were adjusted for age, BMI, top 10 principal components, and genotype information for 12 commonly referenced hypercholesterolemia-associated SNPs within PCSK9, CELSR2, APOB, ABCG8, SLC22A1, HFE, MYLIP, ST3GAL4, NYNRIN, LDLR, and APOE genes (23). Importantly, none of these 12 classical variants were in the neighborhood of rs6190 and did not show significant pairwise linkage disequilibrium effect (r2 < 0.001) at the genomic level. Although no associations were significant after multiple tests in men, rs6190 SNP was significantly associated with many cholesterol parameters in women, accounting for 23 out of 33 total plasma parameters with a significant rs6190 effect (adjusted P < 0.005) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 rs6190 correlates with cholesterol increase in women from the UK Biobank and All of US datasets. (A) Unbiased ranking of UK Biobank plasma NMR parameters for significant rs6190 effect in women. Cholesterol-related parameters are highlighted in text and red bars. P values were adjusted for age, BMI, and canonical hypercholesterolemia-associated SNPs. (B) Linear regressions (blue lines; shaded area represents 95% CI; corrected for age, diabetes, triacylglycerols) and median CI (Kruskal-Wallis test) show zygosity-dependent trends in elevation of total, LDL, and HDL cholesterol in women. (C and D) Compared with noncarriers, homozygous SNP carriers showed increased odds ratio for hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease deaths according to ICD10 codes; χ2 test. (E) Linear regressions and median comparisons correlated rs6190 genotype with cholesterol elevation in women from the All of Us dataset, including all ancestries and ages. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We then stratified total, LDL, and HDL cholesterol values from women according to SNP zygosity. We are defining here homozygous carriers of the reference allele (control population) as GRref/ref, heterozygous SNP carriers as GRref/ALT, and homozygous SNP carriers as GRALT/ALT. We performed linear regressions with a mixed model correcting for age, BMI, diabetic status, and triacylglycerols. In parallel, we also compared median confidence intervals across rs6190 genotypes. Remarkably, total, LDL, and HDL cholesterol showed a modest but significant elevation of median levels according to the number of SNP alleles in women (Figure 1B). The zygosity-dependent trends were not significant in men (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190180DS1). Considering the effects on cholesterol, we probed the total UK Biobank dataset for hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease mortality odds ratios. In alignment with the trends in cholesterol, GRALT/ALT women displayed an increased odds ratio of 1.34 (95% CI: 1.02–1.76; P = 0.0092) for hypercholesterolemia (total cholesterol >240 mg/dL) and 2.37 (95% CI: 1.05–5.9; P = 0.01) for death due to cardiovascular diseases, compared with GRref/ref women (Figure 1, C and D).

To probe these rs6190 correlations in a more genetically diverse human dataset, we queried the All of Us dataset, where we found the SNP at a variable minor allele frequency ranging from low frequency to rare across ancestries: African/African American, 0.49%; American Admixed/Latino, 0.84%; East Asian, 0.061%; European, 2.67%; Middle Eastern, 1.43%; and South Asian, 1.49%. In the All of Us subset of 245,385 individuals with rs6190 genotype annotation encompassing all ancestries and ages, we repeated the linear regressions corrected for age, BMI, diabetes, triacylglycerols, and the median comparisons. The analyses in the All of Us dataset confirmed a significant correlation between rs6190 zygosity and total, LDL, and HDL cholesterol levels in women (Figure 1E), whereas correlations were not significant once again in men (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Because NR3C1 variants did not come up as top hits for cholesterol in GWAS studies so far, we counter-verified whether targeted regressions for total cholesterol could “unmask” potential correlations of NR3C1 variants not associated with cholesterol through previous GWAS studies. We extracted 38 NR3C1 locus variants with GWAS significant hits (<5 × 10−8) from the current European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) GWAS catalog and ran linear regressions — aggregated for ancestry but disaggregated for sex — for total cholesterol in the All of Us dataset (Supplemental Table 1). All 38 variants were noncoding and in weak-to-negligible linkage disequilibrium (LD) range with rs6190 (LD, r2 < 0.15). None of the 38 variants had a significant reported GWAS hit for cholesterol. However, our regressions showed 24 variants with correlations (adjusted P < 0.05; 20 direct; 4 inverse) with total cholesterol according to zygosity. Intriguingly, those correlations were significant only in women and not in men for all 24 variants, analogous to our findings with rs6190.

Taken together, our findings highlight the association of the rs6190 SNP with modest but significant elevations of cholesterol in women from the UK Biobank and the All of Us cohorts.

The rs6190 SNP is sufficient to increase plasma cholesterol and promotes GR transactivation of Pcsk9 and Bhlhe40 in mice. To elucidate the extent to which the mutant GR promotes cholesterol elevation, we introduced a genocopy of the rs6190 SNP into the endogenous Nr3c1 (GR gene) locus on the C57BL/6J background. The murine ortholog of the human GR-R23K mutation is GR-R24K due to an additional amino acid in position 10. Employing CRISPR-mediated knockin recombination, the murine GR gene was targeted at the orthologous codon 24, resulting in C>T mutation in the forward strand (c.71G>A mutation in the codon, reverse strand), leading to a p.R24K amino acid substitution (Supplemental Figure 2A). In concordance with human carriers, we define here homozygous mice for WT allele as GRref/ref (control), heterozygous SNP mice as GRref/ALT, and homozygous SNP mice as GRALT/ALT. In female littermate mice under normal chow conditions, total plasma cholesterol increased according to SNP zygosity in both fasted and fed states (Figure 2A). Using the standard fast-performance liquid chromatography (FPLC) method, we found that the GR SNP elicited an increase in cholesterol levels across all lipoprotein fractions — VLDL, LDL, and HDL cholesterol — according to SNP allele number, in conditions of either regular chow or a 16-week Western diet in female mice (Figure 2B) but not male mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). This sex-specific effect in mice paralleled the correlations within human datasets and prompted us to focus on female mice for the bulk of our histological, physiological, and mechanistic analyses. After Western diet exposure, in 3 out of 5 analyzed GRALT/ALT female mice, we found histological evidence of immature plaque formation in the aortic root (Supplemental Figure 2C), a remarkable finding in the absence of proatherogenic genetic backgrounds. Our findings provide evidence that, in homogeneous genetic settings, the SNP is sufficient to modestly but significantly elevate total, LDL, and HDL cholesterol in female mice according to an incomplete dominance model (i.e., commensurate to SNP zygosity).

Figure 2 The rs6190 SNP is sufficient to increase cholesterol and skew the liver GR to a gene program repressing liver cholesterol uptake in mice. (A) Zygosity-dependent increases in cholesterol in both fed and fasted states in littermate control versus SNP-carrier mice. (B) Analogous trends with regular and Western diets, as assayed through FPLC distribution of cholesterol across lipoprotein fractions (arrows highlight increases in LDL and HDL cholesterol). (C) RNA-Seq and ChIP-Seq overlay in liver tissue identified Pcks9 and Bhlhe40 as putative transactivation targets of the mutant GR. (D and E) ChIP-Seq and RNA-Seq, as well as validation Western blot values for PCSK9, BHLHE40, and their putative targets LDLR and SR-B1. (F) Uptake of LDL and HDL particles (traced by red fluorescence) was lower in GRALT/ALT than GRref/ref primary hepatocytes. n = 3–10 females/group, 3–6 months; A: 1-way ANOVA and Šidák’s test; D–F: Welch’s t test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We then focused our mechanistic analyses on GRref/ref versus GRALT/ALT liver comparisons, considering the primary role of this organ in cholesterol regulation (24). In line with Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) (25) predictions on rs6190 as a nonsignificant expression quantitative trait locus for overall NR3C1 expression levels in the liver, overall GR protein levels in the liver or primary hepatocytes did not change between GRref/ref versus GRALT/ALT mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). We also checked in other metabolic tissues of primary relevance for lipidemia and cardiovascular health (i.e., adipose tissue and kidney) and found no SNP effects on overall GR protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2D). Given that the N-terminus is important for cofactor binding and therefore epigenetic activity of the GR (26), we tested whether the mutant GR had significant changes in interactome by performing GR IP followed by mass spectrometry (IP-MS) in GRref/ref versus GRALT/ALT liver tissues. IP-MS in the liver identified Hsp90 among top hits for decreased interaction with the mutant GR compared with the WT GR. Co-IP in tissue extracts confirmed decreased GR-Hsp90 interaction in not only the liver, but also other metabolically active tissues like adipose and kidney (Supplemental Figure 3A). Hsp90 is a cytoplasmic docker for the GR, and we therefore asked whether the decreased interaction of the mutant GR with Hsp90 corresponded to increased levels of GR nuclear translocation. We tested this in vivo in GRref/ref versus GRALT/ALT mice at 30 minutes after a single i.p. 1 mg/kg dexamethasone (GR activator) or vehicle pulse, comparing nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions from liver, adipose, and kidney tissues. The mutant GR showed increased nuclear/cytoplasmic signal enrichment compared with the WT GR in both control and GR-activated states (Supplemental Figure 3B), supporting an increased propensity to nuclear translocation by the mutant GR. The changes in liver tissue were recapitulated in primary GRref/ref versus GRALT/ALT hepatocytes in vitro for both Hsp90 interaction and nuclear translocation at 30 minutes after 1 μM dexamethasone or vehicle (Supplemental Figure 3C). Also, in primary hepatocytes from GRref/ref versus GRref/ALT versus GRALT/ALT mice, the mutant GR showed an increased epigenetic activity both at baseline and after dexamethasone stimulation, assayed through a luciferase reporter of direct GR-driven transactivation (Supplemental Figure 3C). Because these data pointed to an SNP-dependent change in GR epigenetic activity, we conducted RNA-Seq and GR ChIP-Seq in the liver to identify potential differential targets of GR transactivation based on the GR SNP genotype. The liver GR ChIP-Seq was validated by enrichment for the canonical glucocorticoid receptor element (GRE) motif in unbiased motif analysis (Supplemental Figure 3D). Compared with the control GR, the increased epigenomic activity of the mutant GR was evidenced by increased GR signal on GRE sites genome-wide and on the Fkbp5 promoter, a canonical marker for GR activity (27, 28) (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). No statistical differences were noted in overall peak number or genomic peak distribution, which clustered preferentially in proximal promoter regions for both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H), suggesting that the mutant GR showed an increased activity on “normal” GR sites, rather than a profound redistribution/acquisition of GR peaks. Liver RNA-Seq revealed 368 genes with differential expression by the mutant GR (Supplemental Figure 3I). The overlay of both datasets unveiled 236 genes exhibiting both differential expression and a gain of mutant GR signal on their promoters (Figure 2C). Gene ontology (GO) analysis revealed a significant enrichment for cholesterol metabolism. Notably, within this pathway, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (Pcsk9) was the highest hit. The increased transactivation of Pcsk9 in the liver by the mutant GR was validated at mRNA and protein levels (Figure 2, D and E). Besides indirect and direct inhibition of VLDL cholesterol clearance (29, 30), PCSK9 plays a pivotal role in increasing circulating LDL cholesterol by promoting the degradation of the main LDL cholesterol receptor, LDLR, at the protein level (31, 32). Accordingly, the gain in PCSK9 levels correlated with a reduction in protein but not mRNA levels of LDLR in GRALT/ALT compared with GRref/ref liver tissues (Figure 2, D and E). Additionally, within the “rhythmic process” pathway from the ChIP-Seq/RNA-Seq overlay, the top hit for mutant GR transactivation was Bhlhe40 (Figure 2C), a transcriptional repressor involved in many processes, including circadian clock homeostasis (33, 34). Using an ENCODE-mining platform for transcription factor target prediction (35), we screened for putative Bhlhe40 targets in the promoters of downregulated genes in mutant versus WT livers. This analysis revealed scavenger receptor class B type I (SR-B1), encoded by Scarb1, as a unique hypothetical target of BHLHE40 from our RNA-Seq datasets. SR-B1 is the main receptor for reverse HDL cholesterol transport in the liver (36). Consistent with our prediction, Bhlhe40 upregulation correlated with SR-B1 downregulation at both mRNA and protein levels in GRALT/ALT compared with GRref/ref liver tissues (Figure 2, D and E). Additionally, to confirm the in silico prediction of SR-B1 transcriptional repression by BHLHE40, we compared Scarb1 expression and SR-B1 protein levels in liver tissues from Bhlhe40null/null (37) (Bhlhe40-KO) versus their WT littermate controls (Bhlhe40-WT). As hypothesized, SR-B1 was upregulated in the Bhlhe40-KO livers compared with WT controls (Supplemental Figure 3J). We then asked the extent to which the mutant GR effect on LDLR and SR-B1 downregulation was biologically significant on hepatocyte biology. We probed fluorescently labeled LDL and HDL uptake assays in primary hepatocytes to assess this propensity in the absence of body-wide confounders. In line with the LDLR and SR-B1 changes, the GRALT/ALT hepatocytes showed decreased LDL and HDL uptake in vitro compared with GRref/ref control hepatocytes (Figure 2F). Collectively, our findings support a mechanism for the rs6190 SNP effect on cholesterol through which the SNP skews the hepatic GR epigenetic activity and promotes transactivation of Pcsk9 and Bhlhe40, which in turn decreases LDL and HDL cholesterol uptake in liver by repressing LDLR and SR-B1 levels, respectively.

CRISPR-engineered human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived hepatocytes confirm the mouse-to-human relevance for the SNP mechanism. In tandem with our murine mouse studies, we questioned whether the molecular SNP mechanism identified was translatable to human hepatocytes. We therefore generated SNP heterozygous and homozygous lines from the same parental GRref/ref human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) line through a CRISPR-knockin system. Individual founding clones of isogenic GRref/ref (control), GRref/ALT (het), and GRALT/ALT (homo) hiPSCs were verified through Sanger sequencing and quality-controlled for pluripotency marker expression (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Despite no differences in pluripotency markers, the SNP significantly skewed the GR to a higher rate of glucocorticoid-driven GR translocation in hiPSCs, as shown by serial imaging after a dexamethasone pulse (Supplemental Figure 4B) and consistent with our previous findings with the mutant GR in murine hepatocyte luciferase assay and liver ChIP-Seq.

Figure 3 The SNP molecular effects are replicated in hiPSC-derived hepatocytes. (A) Sanger sequencing of SNP genotype and bright-field representative images for isogenic hiPSCs and derived hepatocytes with no, 1, or 2 rs6190 SNP alleles. (B and C) Rate of GR nuclear signal enrichment in hiPSC-hepatocytes increased between 20 and 60 minutes after dexamethasone addition according to SNP zygosity. (D) Zygosity-dependent effects on PCSK9 and BHLHE40 upregulation at the hepatocyte level, as well as on protein level downregulation for LDLR and SR-B1. (E and F) SNP zygosity replicated the effects on HDL and LDL fluorescent particle uptake in hiPSC-hepatocytes. Scale bars: 100 μm. Each dot represents an independent differentiation replicate; n = 3–6/group. B: 2-way ANOVA and Šidák’s test; C–E: 1-way ANOVA and Šidák’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To investigate whether the SNP-mediated molecular mechanism was conserved in human hepatocytes, we subjected the isogenic lines of hiPSCs to a 23-day differentiation protocol to generate mature hepatocyte-like cells (38). Given the well-established role of GR as a regulator of hepatocyte differentiation and maturation (39–41), we sought to investigate whether the presence of the GR SNP influenced the differentiation process. To address this, we examined the expression profiles of differentiation markers at multiple time points during the differentiation process: NANOG and OCT4 at the pluripotent stage (42); SOX17 and FOXA2 at the definitive endoderm stage (43); AFP and HNF1A at the immature hepatocyte stage (44); and ALB and CY18, morphology, and albumin secretion at the mature hepatocyte stage (45). We did not detect any SNP-driven significant alterations in the in vitro maturation process of hiPSC-derived hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). However, the hiPSC-derived hepatocytes reproduced the zygosity-dependent increase in GR nuclear translocation (Figure 3, B and C) and the SNP-mediated effects on PCSK9 and BHLHE40 transactivation, as well as posttranslational repression of LDLR and SR-B1 (Figure 3D). Furthermore, the GRALT/ALT hiPSC-derived hepatocytes displayed decreased uptake of HDL and LDL cholesterol compared with GRref/ref control cells (Figure 3, E and F). Taken together, our hiPSC-derived hepatocyte data confirmed that the molecular SNP mechanism is conserved in human cells and appears autonomous to hepatocytes in the absence of in vivo body-wide physiology.

rs6190 GR SNP promotes atherosclerosis in vivo. Despite our results so far linking the mutant GR to cholesterol regulation, the extent to which the overall SNP-enabled program significantly affects atherosclerosis in vivo remains unknown. To evaluate the extent to which the rs6190 SNP contributes to atherogenic risk in vivo in conditions of genetic homogeneity, we crossed our mutant SNP mice with the atherogenic background characterized by homozygous expression of the human APOE*2 variant (46, 47). The hAPOE*2/*2 mice are well-established transgenic mice known for their susceptibility to atherosclerosis while maintaining cholesterol distribution across all 3 major lipoprotein compartments (47, 48), unlike other atherogenic backgrounds like ApoE-KO. We also excluded the Ldlr-KO background as a direct genetic confounder of our LDLR-involving hypothesis.

For these analyses, we focused on GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref female mice. On the hAPOE*2/*2 background and regular chow diet, GRALT/ALT mice exhibited elevated levels of VLDL, LDL, and HDL cholesterol in the FPLC curves compared with control littermates, and this was reinforced even more after 16 weeks of Western diet exposure (Figure 4A). We focused on mice exposed to the Western diet for atherosclerotic plaque analyses. Compared with GRref/ref, GRALT/ALT mice exhibited a significant increase in atherosclerotic plaque incidence as quantitated through overall plaque/total aorta area ratio in en face whole-aorta staining and imaging (Figure 4B). Furthermore, histological analysis of the aortic root cross-sections and Oil Red O staining revealed a significant increase in atherosclerotic lesion size (plaque/lumen ratio) and lipid accumulation in GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref mice (Figure 4B). Finally, considering our hypothesis of Pcsk9 and Bhlhe40 as mechanistic mediators of the SNP effect, we tested the effect of in vivo knockdown of these genes on the SNP-mediated effect on cholesterol and atherosclerosis through AAV8 vectors. For Pcsk9 knockdown, we used a previously reported AAV vector (49) and confirmed its max knockdown effect in the liver in vivo in Apo*2/*2 mice on a Western diet with a 1 × 1013 vg/mouse dose (Supplemental Figure 5A). For Bhlhe40, we combined 2 AAVs with different shRNAs under the U6 promoter, as they showed synergistic effect on Bhlhe40 knockdown in Apo*2/*2 livers (Supplemental Figure 5B). At 2 months of age, GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref female mice on the ApoE*2/*2 background were injected retro-orbitally with 3 × 1013 vg/mouse AAV-scramble or 3 × 1012 vg/mouse/vector AAV-antiPcsk9 (1 vector) plus AAV-antiBhlhe40 (2 vectors) immediately before starting the 16-week Western diet exposure. At the endpoint, we validated knockdown of PCSK9 and BHLH40 and consistent increases in LDLR and SR-B1 (Figure 4C), and then focused on FPLC cholesterol curves and atherosclerotic plaques as readouts. Compared with scramble, the knockdown vectors reduced the cholesterol levels across lipoprotein fractions in GRALT/ALT mice to GRref/ref-like levels (Figure 4D) and blunted the SNP-mediated effect on plaque incidence (Figure 4E) and severity (Figure 4F). We also noted that the knockdown vectors reduced VLDL cholesterol and plaque incidence but not histological plaque severity in GRref/ref mice compared with scramble. Taken together, our findings demonstrate that the rs6190 SNP promotes hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerosis in vivo through upregulation of Pcsk9 and Bhlhe40 in liver.

Figure 4 The SNP promotes atherosclerosis in vivo. (A) FPLC curves show the additive effect of SNP genotype on the hAPOE*2/*2-driven hypercholesterolemia across lipoprotein fractions in both normal and Western diets (arrows). (B) Compared with GRref/ref mice, GRALT/ALT mice on the hAPOE*2/*2 background showed higher incidence (as quantitated from en face analyses) and severity (as quantitated through Oil Red O staining in aortic root sections) of atherosclerotic plaques. (C) Western blot validation of target knockdown in liver. (D–F) AAV-mediated knockdown of Pcsk9 and Bhlhe40 in adult mice blunted the SNP effect on VLDL, LDL, and HDL cholesterol (FPLC), plaque incidence in en face aorta assays, and histological severity of aortic root plaques. Scale bars: 500 μm. n = 4–7 females/group, 6 months; B: Welch’s t test; E and F: 2-way ANOVA and Šidák’s test; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Determinants of sexual dimorphism in the SNP effect. Our analyses in human datasets and mice pointed at sexual dimorphism in the rs6190 SNP effect on cholesterol regulation: significant in women and female mice, while not significant in men and male mice. We sought to test the hormonal determinants of this dimorphism and tested 2 complementary hypotheses in our mutant and control mice: (a) lower corticosterone-driven activation of the mutant GR program in males versus females, and (b) protective effect of testosterone against the “default” SNP effect on cholesterol. For the first question, we measured peak serum corticosterone at zeitgeber time 16 (ZT16) through ELISA and found modestly but significantly lower corticosterone in males compared with females regardless of SNP genotypes (Figure 5A), in line with prior sex comparisons for murine corticosterone (50). We reasoned that the lower corticosterone in males could reduce the magnitude of the mutant GR-driven transactivation program in the liver and therefore measured the protein levels of the identified cascade (increased PCSK9 and BHLHE40, decreased LDLR and SR-B1) in liver tissues across sexes and genotypes in head-to-head comparisons. The magnitude of the SNP effect on each protein change (GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref) was indeed smaller in males than females (Figure 5B). Albeit modest, the molecular SNP effect was still significant in male livers, consistent with the intrinsic changes induced by the SNP in the GR transactivation program per se (Figure 5B). For the second question, we challenged mutant and control littermate males on either normal (WT background plus regular chow) or atherogenic conditions (hAPOE*2/*2 background plus Western diet) with bilateral orchiectomy (ORX). As a parallel experimental counterpart and to gain insight into the extent to which the SNP effect is potentially additive to menopause in women, we also challenged female littermates to bilateral ovariectomy (OVX). Sham surgeries were used as controls in both sexes. We confirmed the expected testosterone depletion with ORX and estradiol depletion with OVX through serum ELISA at 2 weeks after surgery in WT mice on regular chow (Figure 5C). We profiled cholesterol across lipoprotein fractions through FPLC, as this was a significant SNP effect in female mice in both normal and atherogenic conditions. In male mice at 4 months after surgery, the SNP effect was not present in sham-operated mice (no difference in GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref), whereas it was present and significant in ORX mice (increased cholesterol across fractions in GRALT/ALT versus GRref/ref; pink arrows) in both normal and atherogenic conditions (Figure 5D). ORX per se increased overall cholesterol levels, in line with prior studies in Ldlr-KO mice (51). In female mice at 4 months after surgery, the SNP effect was recapitulated in sham-operated mice and additive to the OVX-driven increase in cholesterol across fractions (red and pink arrows; Figure 5D). Also, in this case, OVX increased cholesterol levels per se compared with the sham group, in line with prior reports (52). We also analyzed plaque incidence as Oil Red O–based plaque/aorta surface ratio in en face aortas in atherogenic conditions. In males, the SNP effect was present only after ORX (pink arrows), while in females the SNP effect was recapitulated in the sham group and additive to OVX (red and pink arrows; Figure 5E). Finally, we counter-tested the overall endocrinological logic behind our sexual dimorphism hypothesis in our hiPSC-derived hepatocytes. Our GRALT/ALT and GRref/ref hiPSCs were all derived from the parental hiPSC line 72.3, which is a male cell line generated by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) Pluripotent Stem Cell Facility from a male donor’s foreskin (CCHMCi001-A cell line on Cellosaurus) with a normal human male karyotype shown in the original publication describing this line (53). We also reconfirmed the male cellular sex in hiPSC hepatocytes by verifying higher expression of androgen over estrogen receptor by qPCR (AR, ESR1 genes; Figure 5F). Considering these cells are grown and differentiated as naive to sex hormones in vitro, we asked whether androgen receptor (AR) agonism could oppose the SNP effect in vitro. We focused on HDL and LDL uptake, both of which were significantly affected by the SNP effect in our prior findings in hiPSC-hepatocytes at baseline (i.e., in the absence of specific challenges). We tested HDL and LDL uptake at 24 hours after exposure to 100 nM Cl-4AS1, a steroidal AR agonist (54); or 100 nM β-estradiol; or vehicle. The SNP-driven loss of HDL and LDL uptake was recapitulated in the vehicle-treated hepatocytes (lower in GRALT/ALT and GRref/ref), yet Cl-4AS1 increased uptake of both particle types in both genotypes compared with vehicle, confirming the notion that the effects of AR agonism are independent from the genotype-driven effects in hepatocytes at the molecular level. We did not find significant changes with β-estradiol in these acute settings. Taken together, these results indicate that lower corticosterone and testosterone protect males from the SNP-driven elevation of cholesterol and atherosclerosis and that SNP effect is additive to estrogen loss in females.