An IFN/STAT1/CYBB axis defines protective plasmacytoid DC–neutrophil crosstalk in Aspergillus fumigatus–infected mice

Aspergillus fumigatus induces pDC activation in the lung. In response to respiratory fungal infection, pDCs exit the BM, enter the circulation, and traffic to the lung. To gain an understanding of the pDC activation trajectory during this infection-induced trafficking event, we conducted an unbiased transcriptome analysis of BM pDCs isolated from uninfected mice and of BM and lung pDCs isolated from mice at 72 hours after infection (hpi) with A. fumigatus strain CEA10, since pDCs (18) enter the lung at this time point (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190107DS1). For each pDC RNA-Seq sample, we pooled sorted pDCs from 10 mice from each tissue examined and analyzed 4 biological replicates. The bulk pDC transcriptome was remarkably similar in naive and infected BM pDCs, with only 51 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), supporting a model in which pDC activation occurs en route to the site of infection. In these 2 groups of BM pDCs, we did not observe notable differences in the transcription of genes that encode cytokines or IFNs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, RNA-Seq analysis revealed significant changes in the pDC transcriptome when lung pDCs were isolated from Aspergillus-infected mice and compared with BM pDCs (Figure 1B). Overall, pDCs from infected lungs had 4,475 and 4,474 DEGs compared with pDCs isolated from the BM of naive and infected mice, respectively. Among these, there were 3,484 common DEGs, with an additional 990 and 991 DEGs, respectively, that were restricted to a single comparison (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Using Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis, we found that pathways involved in the cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction and Toll-like receptor, RIG-I, and JAK/STAT signaling were among the most upregulated pathways in pDCs isolated from infected lungs compared with BM pDCs isolated from the same mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 pDC transcriptome following A. fumigatus infection. (A) Experimental scheme for bulk RNA-Seq of BM pDCs sorted from naive mice (red symbols) and BM (green symbols) and lung (blue symbols) pDCs sorted from A. fumigatus–infected mice. i.n., intranasal. (B) Principal component analysis of gene expression in sorted BM pDCs from naive (triangles) and infected mice (circles) and of sorted lung pDCs from infected mice (squares). Each symbol represents a biological replicate. pDCs from 10 mice were pooled for each replicate, and 2 replicates were included in each of 2 experiments, denoted as Expt1 and Expt 2. (C) Number of DEGs for 3 comparisons of 2 pDC subsets, with blue indicating common DEGs and red and green indicating DEGs limited to a single comparison. (D) Differentially enriched KEGG pathways (q < 0.05) in pDCs isolated from infected lungs versus infected BM. Black bars indicate pathways enriched in lung pDCs from infected mice; white bars indicate pathways enriched in BM pDCs from infected mice. (E) Heatmap for 35 selected genes with >2 -fold difference in expression and FDR P < 0.05. Each lane represents 1 replicate from 2 experiments. (F–I) Representative flow cytometry plots (F and G) and quantified MFI (H and I) of IFN YFP and ICAM1 expression in pDCs isolated from naive BM, the BM of A. fumigatus–infected mice, or BM from the lungs of A. fumigatus–infected mice. (A–I) Infection dose: 3 × 107 CEA10 conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hpi. B–E: Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. H and I: Statistical analysis: Kruskal-Wallis test. See also Supplemental Figure 1.

Lung-infiltrating pDCs upregulated genes implicated in fungal recognition, including the C-type lectin receptors Clec7a, Clec4n, Clec4d, Clec4e, Clec9a, Cd69, and Cd209e and downstream signaling molecules (Card9 and Syk). pDCs upregulated Toll-like (Tlr2, Tlr7, Tlr9, and Myd88) and growth factor (Csf2ra, Csf2rb) signaling pathways as well. Notably, we found that expression of type I IFN, type III IFN, and the type I IFN receptor (Ifnar1 and Ifnar2) was markedly increased in lung-infiltrating pDCs isolated from infected mice (Figure 1E), consistent with prior reports that A. fumigatus infection induces type I and type III IFN release in the lung (15). In addition, lung-infiltrating pDCs upregulated cytokine and chemokine (Cxcl9, Cxcl10, and Il12b), integrin receptor (i.e., Icam1 [intercellular adhesion molecule]) and Hif1a mRNAs (Figure 1E).

To examine the impact of pDC transcriptional changes on protein expression, we infected IFN-β reporter mice with A. fumigatus and found that Ifnb promoter–driven fluorescent protein expression increased when BM pDCs trafficked to the lung (Figure 1, F and H). Similarly, we observed pDC trafficking-dependent increases in ICAM1 surface expression (Figure 1, G and I). Thus, A. fumigatus infection substantially altered the pDC transcriptome at the portal of infection.

pDCs regulate type I and type III IFN in the lung during A. fumigatus infection. To examine the contribution of pDCs to the lung inflammatory milieu, we examined type I (Ifna1/2/5/6) and type III (Ifnl2/3) IFN mRNA expression and found marked IFN induction between 48 and 72 hpi (Figure 1E and Figure 2, A–C), temporally coincident with lung pDC influx observed in a prior study (18). Aspergillus-induced lung type I and III IFN and pDC influx was observed following infection by different strains (i.e., CEA10 and Af293; Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), consistent with the idea that these features of the immune response are general and not strain specific.

Figure 2 Cytokine profiles in pDC-depleted mice during A. fumigatus infection. (A–C) Ifn gene expression, measured by qRT-PCR using TaqMan probes, in the lung of C57BL6/J mice at indicated times; n = 5–6 per group. (D) Lung Ifn gene expression and (E and F) lung cytokine levels measured by ELISA in DT-treated pDC depleter mice (BDCA2-DTRTg/+) and DT-treated non-Tg littermate controls (dotted line); n = 8–11 per group. A–F: Infection dose: 3 × 107 CEA10 conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hpi. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments and presented as mean ± SEM. Data points represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: Kruskal-Wallis test.

To determine whether pDCs directly control type I and type III IFN induction, we infected BDCA2-DTR (pDC depleter) mice, in which diphtheria toxin (DT) administration specifically ablates pDCs at rest and under inflammatory conditions (19) but does not ablate CCR2-expressing monocytes and Mo-DCs, which have been implicated in type I and type III IFN release following A. fumigatus infection (15, 18). pDC depleter mice exhibited a 60%–80% reduction in lung Ifna1/2/5/6 and Ifnl2/3 mRNA levels at 72 hpi (Figure 2D), demonstrating that pDCs directly controlled the induction of type I and III IFN mRNA, consistent with the bulk RNA-Seq data and with their activation trajectory in the Aspergillus-infected lung (Figure 1E).

To determine the importance of pDCs for lung cytokine levels, we next compared lung cytokine profiles by ELISA in pDC-depleted mice and nontransgenic, co-housed littermate controls. pDC ablation resulted in a partial depletion (40%–60%) of lung type I (IFN-α2/4) and type III (IFN-λ2/3) IFN levels. In contrast, other proinflammatory cytokines implicated in pulmonary antifungal defense (e.g., GM-CSF ref. 20; TNF, ref. 21; IL-1β, ref. 22; IL-6, ref. 23; and IL-12, ref. 24) were not impacted by pDC ablation, due to their production by other cellular sources (12) in the lung (Figure 2, E and F). These data establish that pDCs played a critical role in regulating lung type I and type III IFN levels during A. fumigatus infection.

STAT1 signaling in neutrophils controls intracellular killing of Aspergillus conidia. Type I and type III IFNs both activate STAT1 signaling in target cells and are essential for host defense against A. fumigatus (15). Under baseline conditions and during Aspergillus infection, lung neutrophils expressed both type I IFN receptor and type III IFN receptor mRNA, as determined by RNAscope analysis of lung sections (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and RNA-Seq analysis of sorted lung neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 3C). Targeted ablation of Stat1 in neutrophils renders mice susceptible to IA (15), yet it is unclear whether STAT1 signaling is required in a myeloid cell–intrinsic or –extrinsic manner and, in the case of the former possibility, whether STAT1 signaling regulates the transcription and translation of critical antifungal effector molecules.

To distinguish these possibilities, we first generated mixed BM chimeric mice (1:1 mixture of CD45.2+ Stat1−/− and CD45.1+ Stat1+/+ donor BM cells → lethally irradiated CD45.1+ CD45.2+ Stat1+/+ recipients) and compared the fungicidal activity of Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ leukocytes within the same lung inflammatory context (Figure 3A). To accomplish this, we utilized fluorescent Aspergillus reporter (FLARE) conidia, which encode a red fluorescent protein (RFP; viability fluorophore) and are labeled with an Alexa Fluor 633 (AF633; tracer fluorophore) (25). FLARE conidia enabled us to distinguish live (RFP+AF633+) and dead (RFP–AF633+) conidia during leukocyte interactions with single encounter resolution (Figure 3B). For these experiments, we utilized both Af293- and CEA10-derived FLARE strains.

Figure 3 STAT1 signaling regulates neutrophil-intrinsic Aspergillus killing. (A) Scheme to generate Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mixed bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice and (B) illustration of the 2-component FLARE system used to measure conidial uptake and killing by Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ lung leukocytes in mixed BM chimeric mice. (C) Representative plots showing CEA10-RFP and AF633 fluorescence intensity of lung neutrophils. The R1 gate denotes neutrophils that contain live conidia, the R2 gate denotes neutrophils that contain killed conidia. (D and E) The plots show (D) normalized lung neutrophil conidial uptake ([R1 + R2] ± SEM) and (E) conidial viability (R1/[R1 + R2] ± SEM) in indicated lung neutrophils isolated from Stat1–/– (purple symbols) and Stat1+/+ (black symbols) mixed BM chimeric mice (n = 8 per group). (F) Representative plot showing DsRed and AF633 fluorescence intensity of lung neutrophils. The R1 gate denotes neutrophils that contain live conidia, the R2 gate denotes neutrophils that contain killed conidia. (G and H) The plots show (G) normalized lung neutrophil conidial uptake (R1 + R2) ± SEM and (H) conidial viability (R1/[R1 + R2] ± SEM) in indicated lung neutrophils isolated from Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mixed BM chimeric mice (n = 7 per group). (I) Scheme to generate Stat1–/– and WT (Stat1+/+) chimeric mice. (J) Lung cytokine levels in Stat1–/–→WT (purple symbols) and Stat1+/+→WT single chimeric mice. (K) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ chimeric mice (n = 7–8 per group) infected with 3 × 107 to 6 × 107 CEA10 conidia. (L) Representative plot and (M) mean ± SEM neutrophil ROS production in cells isolated from Stat1–/– →WT and Stat1+/+→WT single chimeric mice (n = 5 per group). C–E: Infection dose: 3 × 107 CEA10 FLARE conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hpi. F–H: Infection dose: 3 × 107 Af293 FLARE conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hpi. J–M: Infection dose: 3 × 107 to 6 × 107 CEA10 conidia via intratracheal route. D, E, G, and H: Data are representative of 2 experiments. Data points represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: paired t test. K and M: Data are representative of 2 experiments. Data points represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: Mann-Whitney U test. See also Supplemental Figures 3 and 4. NØ, neutrophil.

Following infection with CEA10-FLARE conidia, we measured the frequency of neutrophil fungal uptake (Figure 3C; frequency of neutrophil uptake = R1 + R2) and proportion of fungus-engaged neutrophils that contained live conidia (Figure 3C; proportion of fungus-engaged neutrophils with live conidia = R1/[R1 + R2]). Stat1 deficiency did not affect lung neutrophil fungal uptake at 72 hpi compared with Stat1+/+ neutrophils in the same lung (Figure 3D). However, the frequency of fungus-engaged neutrophils that contained live conidia was higher in Stat1−/− neutrophils than in Stat1+/+ neutrophils (Figure 3E). We confirmed these findings with the Af293 FLARE strain (Figure 3, F–H). Thus, neutrophil-engulfed conidia were more likely to be viable in Stat1–/– neutrophils than in Stat1+/+ neutrophils in the same lung tissue environment (Figure 3, E and H), indicating a cell-intrinsic function for STAT1 in neutrophil antifungal activity.

To examine whether STAT1 signaling in hematopoietic cells impacts lung cytokine levels, we compared lung cytokine profiles in mice that lacked Stat1 in radiosensitive hematopoietic cells and found no difference in lung IFN-α2/4, IFN-λ2/3, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12p70, IL-23, and TNF levels (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4A). As expected, mice that lacked Stat1 in radiosensitive hematopoietic cells were more susceptible to A. fumigatus challenge than mice with Stat1 sufficiency in the same compartment (Figure 3K).

We found in our previous work that lung pDCs regulate neutrophil ROS generation during respiratory A. fumigatus challenge (18). We measured neutrophil ROS production in Stat1+/+ and Stat1−/− neutrophils and found that the ROS mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) in Stat1−/− ROS+ lung neutrophils was significantly reduced compared with Stat1+/+ ROS+ lung neutrophils at 72 hpi (Figure 3, L and M). We enumerated myeloid cell infiltration in Stat1+/+ and Stat1−/− lungs at 72 hpi and found no difference in the recruitment of neutrophils, monocytes, and pDCs in Stat1–/– mice. There was a slight decrease in Mo-DC numbers in Stat1–/– mice, which suggests that monocytes may exhibit a limited differentiation into Mo-DCs (26), resulting in reduced lung Mo-DC numbers in Stat1−/− mice compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). Collectively, these experiments indicate that STAT1 acts in a neutrophil-intrinsic manner to regulate antifungal effector activity and that STAT1 deficiency in radiosensitive cells or global STAT1 deficiency do not cause marked alterations in key lung cytokine mediators (IFN-α2/4, IFN-λ2/3, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12p70, IL-23, and TNF) (22, 24, 27–30) implicated in host defense or in myeloid cell recruitment and survival in the infected lung.

pDCs regulate neutrophil STAT1–dependent antifungal activity. To explore whether pDCs regulate neutrophil STAT1–dependent antifungal activity, we bred CD45.2+ BDCA2-DTRTg/+ mice with CD45.2+ Stat1–/– mice to generate CD45.2+ BDCA2-DTRTg/+ Stat1–/– mice and bred BDCA2-DTRTg/+ Stat1+/+ mice to the CD45.1+ (C57BL6.SJL) background. BM cells from both strains were mixed in a 1:1 ratio and utilized as donor cells to generate mixed BM chimeric mice (CD45.1+ BDCA2-DTRTg/+ Stat1+/+ and CD45.2+ BDCA2-DTRTg/+ Stat1–/–→CD45.1+CD45.2+ recipient mice). This experimental design enabled us to compare the fungicidal activity of Stat1+/+ and Stat1–/– neutrophils in the same lung, in either the absence or presence of pDCs, through administration or omission of DT to mixed BM chimeric mice (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 pDCs regulate neutrophil STAT1–dependent antifungal activity. (A) Scheme to generate and to deplete pDCs or not in CD45.1+ BDCA2- DTRTg/+ Stat1+/+ and CD45.2+BDCA2–DTRTg/+ Stat1–/– mixed BM chimeric mice, resulting in 4 experimental groups (G1–G4). (B–D) Representative plots (B) display DsRed and AF633 fluorescence intensity in lung neutrophils from 4 experimental groups: G1, pDC+ Stat1+/+ (Stat1+/+ neutrophils from pDC-sufficient mice); G2, pDC– Stat1+/+ (Stat1+/+ neutrophils from pDC-depleted mice); G3, pDC+ Stat1–/– (Stat1–/– neutrophils from pDC-sufficient mice); G4, pDC– Stat1–/– (Stat1–/– neutrophils from pDC-depleted mice). The R1 gate indicates the frequency of neutrophils that contain live conidia; gate R2 indicates the frequency of neutrophils that contain killed conidia. (C and D) The plots show mean neutrophil (C) conidial uptake (R1 + R2) ± SEM and (D) conidial viability (R1/[R1 + R2]) ± SEM in indicated lung neutrophils isolated from the 4 groups. n = 12 per group. (E) Mean ± SEM ROS production in indicated lung neutrophils; n = 6 per group. B–D: Infection dose: 3 × 107 Af293 FLARE conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hpi. (C and D) Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments and presented as mean ± SEM, (E) Data are representative of 2 experiments. Data points represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: Kruskal-Wallis test. See also Supplemental Figure 3.

This experimental approach yielded 4 groups of neutrophils that were analyzed 72 hpi with FLARE conidia. Group 1 (G1) neutrophils were Stat1+/+ neutrophils isolated from pDC-sufficient mice; G2 neutrophils were Stat1+/+ neutrophils isolated from pDC-ablated mice; G3 neutrophils were Stat1–/– neutrophils isolated from pDC-sufficient mice; and G4 neutrophils were Stat1–/– neutrophils isolated from pDC-ablated mice (Figure 4A). There was no difference in conidial uptake among these 4 groups of neutrophils (Figure 4, B and C), indicating that pDCs do not control neutrophil conidial uptake and that neutrophil-intrinsic STAT1 signaling is dispensable for this process.

The frequency of neutrophils that contained live conidia was markedly increased in G3 (pDC+ lungs; Stat1–/–) neutrophils compared with G1 (pDC+ lungs; Stat1+/+) neutrophils (Figure 4, B and D), consistent with prior experimental results (Figure 3E). Critically, pDC ablation increased the frequency of Stat1+/+ neutrophils that contained live conidia (comparison of G2 versus G1 neutrophils; P = 0.027, Figure 4, B and D). This result indicates that pDC-derived products contribute to STAT1-dependent neutrophil conidiacidal activity. In contrast, pDC ablation did not significantly increase the frequency of Stat1–/– neutrophils that contained live conidia (comparison of G4 versus G3 neutrophils; P = 0.09, Figure 4, B and D).

To obtain a complementary measurement of pDC to neutrophil STAT1 crosstalk, we measured ROS production in the 4 neutrophil groups in parallel. Consistent with the direct measurements of fungicidal activity shown in Figure 4D and with the ROS measurements in Figure 3, I and J, Stat1+/+ neutrophils displayed a higher ROS mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) than Stat1–/– neutrophils (G1 versus G3). pDC ablation markedly reduced ROS production by Stat1+/+ neutrophils (G2 versus G1), in line with the reduction in neutrophil fungicidal activity (Figure 4E). In fact, Stat1+/+ neutrophils isolated from pDC-depleted lungs (G2) had a similar ROS MFI as Stat1–/– neutrophils isolated from pDC-sufficient lungs (G3). ROS levels observed in Stat1–/– neutrophils isolated from pDC-depleted lungs (G3) were lower than the ROS levels observed in Stat1–/– neutrophils isolated from pDC-sufficient lungs (Figure 4E), consistent with the idea that pDCs can further modulate neutrophil ROS production independent of Stat1 gene expression. Collectively, these findings indicate that pDCs regulate STAT1-dependent neutrophil fungicidal activity and ROS production.

STAT1-dependent guanylate-binding proteins are dispensable for the neutrophil antifungal activity. To gain further insight into how STAT1 regulates cell-intrinsic neutrophil fungicidal activity and ROS generation during respiratory A. fumigatus challenge, we generated mixed BM chimeric mice (1:1 mix of CD45.2+ Stat1−/− and CD45.1+ Stat1+/+ donor BM cells → lethally irradiated CD45.1+CD45.2+ Stat1+ /+ recipient mice) and performed bulk RNA-Seq on Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ neutrophils sorted from A. fumigatus–infected recipient mice. There were marked differences in the transcriptomes of Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ lung neutrophils (Figure 5A), with 2,586 genes showing differential expression in Stat1−/− compared with Stat1+/+ neutrophils. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis showed downregulation of many pathways in Stat1−/− neutrophils, including the cytosolic DNA sensing, proteasome, RIG-I–like receptor signaling, Toll-like receptor signaling, and cytokine–cytokine receptor interaction pathways (Figure 5B). We identified commonly downregulated genes in Stat1−/− neutrophils, many of which were known IFN-regulated genes (ISGs; Figure 5C).

Figure 5 STAT1-dependent control of Cybb expression and CYBB protein levels in neutrophils. (A) Principal component analysis of global gene expression, (B) differentially enriched KEGG pathways, and (C) volcano plot of DEGs in Stat1–/– (purple symbols) and Stat1+/+ (black symbols) neutrophils sorted from mixed BM chimeric mice (n = 6) at 72 hpi with 3 × 107 CEA10 conidia. Selected downregulated genes in Stat1–/– neutrophils are highlighted in the volcano plot. (D) Heatmap of Cybb, Cyba, Ncf1, Ncf2, Ncf4, Nox1, Nox3, and Nox4 expression in neutrophils sorted from Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mixed BM chimeric mice (n = 6). The asterisk indicates that a gene is a DEG. Each lane represents an independent biological replicate. (E) qRT-PCR of Cybb mRNA expression in neutrophils sorted from Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mice. (F) ATAC-Seq analysis of neutrophils sorted from Stat1–/– and Stat+/+ mice. Gene tracks show chromatin accessibility at the Cybb and Gbp2 locus. (G) BM and lung neutrophils were sorted from Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mice and processed for CUT&RUN. Gene tracks show STAT1 signal as normalized fragment pileup (y axis) plotted by genome position (x axis). The shaded box highlights a putative STAT1 binding site at the Gbp2 promoter region. Gene tracks show H3K4me3 ChIP-Seq signal as normalized fragment pileup (top rows; green). (H– K) Western blot (H) and quantitation of (I) CYBB, (J) CYBA, (K) NCF4 protein levels normalized to GAPDH expression in lung neutrophils sorted from Stat1–/– and Stat1+/+ mice. Neutrophils from 4–5 mice were pooled to obtain sufficient protein for Western blot analysis in each biological replicate. A–K: Infection dose: 3 × 107 CEA10 conidia via intratracheal route; analysis 72 hours p.i. E–K: Data are representative of 2 experiments. Data points represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: Mann-Whitney U test. See also Supplemental Figure 5.

Several GTPases, guanylate-binding proteins (GBPs), including Gbp2, Gbp3, Gbp5, and Gbp7, were significantly downregulated in Stat1−/− neutrophils (Figure 5C). To address the function of these genes in neutrophil antifungal activity in otherwise immune-competent mice, we utilized Gbpchr3−/− mice, which lack the entire chromosome 3 cluster that contains Gbp1, Gbp2, Gbp3, and Gbp5. We generated single chimeric mice (CD45.2+ Gbpchr3−/− or CD45.2+ Gbpchr3+/+ → lethally irradiated CD45.1+ Gbpchr3+/+ recipients) (Supplemental Figure 5A) and compared the mortality and fungal burden of Gbpchr3−/− and Gbpchr3+/+ chimeric mice. As expected based on a prior study in corticosteroid- and cyclophosphamide-treated mice (31), there was no difference in mortality or fungal CFU between Gbpchr3−/− and Gbpchr3+/+ chimeric mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Using mixed chimeric mice (CD45.2+ Gbpchr3−/− and CD45.1+ Gbpchr3+/+ → CD45.1+CD45.2+ Gbpchr3+/+ recipients) (Supplemental Figure 5D) and FLARE conidia, we quantified the cell-intrinsic antifungal activity of Gbpchr3−/− and Gbpchr3+/+ leukocytes and found no difference in neutrophil conidial uptake and killing (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Moreover, Gbpchr3−/− and Gbpchr3+/+ neutrophils isolated from the same lung exhibited no difference in ROS MFI (Supplemental Figure 5G).

The pDC/IFN/STAT1 axis regulates neutrophil Cybb expression during A. fumigatus infection. Since GBPs did not contribute to STAT1-regulated neutrophil defense against A. fumigatus, we investigated other candidate genes that were downregulated in Stat1−/− neutrophils (Figure 5C) and focused on Cybb, which encodes CYBB, the p91 subunit of the NADPH oxidase complex (NOX2). The genes (Cyba, Ncf1, Ncf2, and Ncf4) that encode the 4 other NOX2 subunits (CYBA/p22 subunit, NCF1/p47 subunit, NCF2/p67 subunit, and NCF4/p40 subunit) were not downregulated in Stat1−/− neutrophils (Figure 5D). During A. fumigatus infection, whole-lung Cybb expression markedly increased at 48 and 72 hpi (Supplemental Figure 5H), temporally coincident with lung pDC influx and type I and type III IFN expression (Figure 2, A–C). NOX2-dependent ROS production is a key anti-Aspergillus defense mechanism, and we confirmed that Cybb-deficient mice were highly susceptible to A. fumigatus infection (Supplemental Figure 5, I–K) (32). To investigate the hypothesis that STAT1 signaling in neutrophils regulates Cybb expression, we isolated neutrophils from infected Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ mice and found that Cybb mRNA level were decreased in Stat1−/− neutrophils compared with Stat1+/+ neutrophils (Figure 5E), consistent with STAT1-dependent regulation of Cybb transcription.

To determine chromatin accessibility at the Cybb locus, we performed assay for transposase-accessible chromatin (ATAC) sequencing of sorted Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ lung neutrophils from A. fumigatus–infected mice. Within the Cybb locus, we found 3 regions (blue squares) that were less accessible in Stat1−/− neutrophils than in Stat1+/+ neutrophils (Figure 5F), consistent with a modest STAT1-dependent regulation of Cybb expression (Figure 5, D and E). As a positive control, within the Gbp2 locus, we found 1 region (red square) that was less accessible in Stat1−/− neutrophils compared with Stat1+/+ neutrophils (Figure 5F), consistent with STAT1-dependent regulation of Gbp expression (Figure 5C).

To probe STAT1 binding to the Cybb gene locus, we performed c leavage u nder t argets and r elease u sing n uclease (CUT&RUN) experiments of sorted Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ lung neutrophils from A. fumigatus–infected mice. We did not observe direct STAT1 binding to the Cybb locus and promoter region (Figure 5G). In CUT&RUN experiments, STAT1 bound to the Gbp2 locus and promoter region (Figure 5G). Collectively, these results suggest that STAT1 regulates Cybb transcription via an indirect mechanism.

We next explored whether lung neutrophil CYBB protein levels were regulated by STAT1 signaling. Stat1−/− and Stat1+/+ neutrophils were isolated from A. fumigatus–infected lungs at 72 hpi and analyzed for CYBB expression by Western blotting. Protein levels of CYBB, but not of CYBA and NCF4, were lower in Stat1−/− neutrophils than in Stat1+/+ neutrophils (Figure 5, H–K), linking neutrophil STAT1 activation to CYBB expression and to the oxidative burst.