Localized high-risk prostate cancer harbors an androgen receptor activity–low subpopulation susceptible to HER2 inhibition

Prostate tumors exhibiting poor pathologic response to neoadjuvant ADT plus enzalutamide harbor a transcriptional signature of elevated HER2 activity. Using whole-transcriptome sequencing, we assessed patterns of gene expression and pathway activation in 147 tumor foci isolated from prostate biopsy specimens prior to the patient undergoing 6 months of intense neoadjuvant ADT (Figure 1A). These foci were sampled using laser capture microdissection (LCM) from 48 distinct, MRI-visible lesions in 37 patients who participated in our clinical trial, with a median of 2 biopsy blocks per patient and a median of 2 foci per block sequenced. Most foci were isolated separately on the basis of differing histologic features, such as Gleason pattern or variability in key PCa markers such as PTEN or ERG staining.

Figure 1 Integrated molecular landscape of prostate tumors prior to neoadjuvant-intense ADT. (A) Schematic of workflow in which LCM and RNA-Seq of tumor foci from image-guided baseline biopsy specimens (left) were used to assess gene expression differences that track with posttreatment pathologic tumor volumes (right). (B) Distribution of RCB (1 row per patient) plotted on a logarithmic x-axis with a pseudocount (cm3 + 1). ER, exceptional responders (residual tumor volumes <0.05 cm3). INR patients had residual tumor volumes ≥0.05 cm3. (C) Principal component (PC) analysis of 147 baseline tumor foci transcriptomes. Each dot is colored by patient, with squares representing foci from INR patients and circles representing foci from ER patients. (D) Heatmap and oncoprint depicting molecular and histologic features of baseline tumors. Each column represents 1 laser-capture microdissected tumor focus subjected to whole-transcriptome sequencing. Identical values are given to IHC profiling performed on a single tissue that was subdivided for sequencing. Black bars at the bottom indicate multiple samples from the same patient. Samples are ranked from left to right by patient-level RCB volumes. Heatmap of IHC depicts histology intensity scores reported by Wilkinson et al. (22). ADPC, adenocarcinoma; NEPC, neuroendocrine; SCL, stem cell-like; WNT, Wnt-dependent.

Our overall goal was to identify variability in genes and pathways expressed at baseline that would track with resistance to therapy. Therefore, we initially stratified samples by our predefined cut point of 0.05 cm3 posttreatment residual tumor volume, which was measured from the largest area of tumor in the final prostatectomy specimens (Figure 1, A and B, and see Methods) (8). Because we also sequenced foci from resolving MRI lesions that were acquired from nonresponding patients, we further limited our analysis to 117 foci isolated only from MRI index lesions. By principal component analysis, however, the samples did not form distinct groupings separating exceptional responder patients versus incomplete and nonresponder (INR) patients (Figure 1C). In addition, application of 4 predefined gene groups that had previously been shown to segregate treatment-resistant tumors into transcriptionally defined subtypes in the castration-resistant setting (38) did not prominently identify multiple baseline tumor subgroups at the transcriptomic level (Figure 1D). Rather, nearly every focus showed strong enrichment for genes in the AR-dependent adenocarcinoma gene group, which included AR, NKX3-1, and KLK3 (Figure 1D).

Nevertheless, we observed that tumors with larger RCB, located toward the right of the heatmap in Figure 1D, displayed lower expression of AR-dependent adenocarcinoma genes, including KLK3. To connect these gene expression observations to protein levels, we used PSA histology intensity scores we previously generated by automated IHC on this same cohort of samples (22). We found an inverse correlation with RCB on a per-patient basis (ρ = −0.43, P ρ = 0.016).

Therefore, we used RCB as a continuous variable to identify differentially expressed genes (DEGs) across the cohort. Retaining the variability afforded by multiply sampled cases, we used a linear mixed-effects statistical model, holding RCB as a fixed effect and modeling each patient as a random effect (Figure 2A). The outcome of this analysis identified 644 DEGs (adjusted P value [P adj ] < 0.05), where the log 2 β coefficient of the fixed effect is given as a magnitude of each gene’s relationship with residual tumor volume (unit per log cm3 of posttreatment RCB) (Figure 2B). Among the genes most negatively associated with posttreatment volume were the AR-responsive genes KLK2 and KLK3, suggesting that tumors expressing higher levels of these genes at baseline had greater AR activity. By contrast, 2 of the most positive genes associated with posttreatment tumor volumes were AKR1C1 and AKR1C3 of the testosterone biosynthesis pathway, representing, in part, an adaptive response to low androgen levels in more aggressive prostate tumors (39).

Figure 2 Pathologic response to neoadjuvant ADT plus enzalutamide is associated with a transcriptional signature of elevated HER2 activity at baseline. (A) Linear mixed-effects model depicting variance in gene expression across samples within each patient (by color) versus RCB (x-axis), showing gene expression patterns for positively correlating genes. (B) Volcano plot depicting DEGs determined using a linear mixed-effects model with RCB as a fixed effect and each patient as a random effect. Horizontal boundary depicts the P adj = 0.05 cutoff. DEGs are quantified per cubic centimeter of posttreatment tumor volume: genes to the right are more expressed at baseline in tumors with higher posttreatment volumes, and genes to the left are less expressed. (C–E) All statistically significant DEGs (P adj < 0.05) from the linear mixed-effects model were processed with the Upstream Regulator module of IPA. The 10 most activated and inactivated pathways (with P adj < 0.05) are shown for DEG analyses in which (C) RCB was the only fixed effect, (D) RCB and ERG status were fixed effects, and (E) RCB and PTEN status were fixed effects. The bias-corrected z score is shown on the bottom x-axis and the P adj value is shown on the top x-axis (–log 10 transformed).

To identify targetable pathways overrepresented in baseline tumors that resist therapy, we processed the 644-gene list using the Upstream Regulator module of Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA). As depicted in Figure 2C, the most negatively enriched (inactivated) regulator was AR (z value for correlation [z corr ] = –5.2, P adj = 2.6 × 10–15), and the upstream regulator with the lowest adjusted P value was ERBB2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 [HER2]) (z corr = 3.7, P adj = 2.6 × 10–37). Elevated HER2 activity, a targeted driver of many solid tumors including lung and breast, arises from ERBB2 mutations, (co-)receptor amplification, or increased ligand binding (40). Given that we did not observe ERBB2 mutations or amplification genomically in our cohort (22), we sought to validate this finding using differential gene expression as a function of known routes of pathway activation in vitro. We first identified 2 published data sets (41, 42) of HER2+ (i.e., ERBB2-overexpressing) breast cancer cell lines that were treated with growth factors (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189900DS1). Both SKBR3 and BT-474 cells demonstrated activation of ERBB2 using the Upstream Regulator module of IPA in response to stimulation with recombinant epidermal growth factor (EGF) versus a control, with BT-474 cells also showing a similar effect after stimulation with recombinant neuregulin 1 (NRG-1).

We next stimulated AR-positive LNCaP cells with 100 ng/mL EGF or NRG-1 for 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 4 hours. As anticipated, both EGF and NRG-1 induced acute phosphorylation of HER2 at Y1221/1222 at 5 minutes under both conditions, which persisted after 1 hour in NRG-1–stimulated cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), but not at 4 hours. By contrast, the 1 hour and 4 hour time points demonstrated strong activation of the Ingenuity ERBB2 upstream regulator gene set (z score range: 1.8–2.1) (Supplemental Figure 1C), although gene expression–derived estimates of HER2 activity and direct phospho-protein detection of HER2 are not proportional as a function of time (Supplemental Figure 1D). Nonetheless, these data demonstrate that both routes of ligand activation of HER2 in PCa cells can drive elevation of the ERBB2 transcriptomic signature.

As part of previous analyses, we found that both the TMPRSS2-ERG fusion (measured by either IHC or RNA-Seq) and PTEN loss (measured by IHC) were independently associated with poor pathologic responses (see Figure 1D) and had substantial effects on global transcription (22, 43). Therefore, we further modeled ERG or PTEN IHC status as additional fixed effects in our linear mixed-effects model. Regressing out the transcriptional impacts of ERG (Figure 2D) or PTEN (Figure 2E) did not appreciably change AR’s position or statistical significance in the bottom 10 inactivated pathways and HER2’s position in the top 10 activated pathways. Thus, HER2 activity represents a potential independent and distinctive mechanism of intrinsic resistance to neoadjuvant intense ADT.

HER2 protein levels are associated with poor response. ERBB2/HER2 up-regulation or activation has been implicated previously as an adaptive response to androgen deprivation and AR inhibition in metastatic PCa (35, 44) but not as a property of tumors intrinsically resistant to ADT. To confirm the results suggested by our transcriptional analyses, we performed a series of immunostains against total and pHER2 (Y1221/1222) in matched baseline biopsy specimens (n = 37 cases, 1–3 slides per case for HER2; n = 34 cases, 1 slide per case for pHER2) and posttreatment prostatectomies (n = 34 cases; 1–8 slides per case) (Figure 3A). Semi-quantitative H-scoring (low H-score: 11–100; medium H-score:101–200; and high H-score: 201–300) analysis by an expert genitourinary pathologist (RTL) was used to record separate cytosolic and membranous staining for HER2 (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Although HER2 at baseline was detected mostly in invasive tumor foci (both membranous and cytosolic), we separately scored intraductal foci, because they usually had greater levels of staining, using the maximum H-score for each case to compare trends across the cohort, irrespective of morphology, because the maximum H-score showed a positive correlation with measurements of ERBB2 transcripts per million across 35 IHC-matched laser capture–microdissected foci (Supplemental Figure 2D). Although more cases were positive for HER2 at baseline (n = 34 of 37) (Supplemental Figure 2E) than posttreatment (n = 20 of 34) (Supplemental Figure 2F), we observed a statistically significant correlation between pre- and posttreatment IHC staining (by patient) for HER2 (ρ = 0.39, P ρ = 0.024) (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 HER2 protein is expressed at baseline in tumor foci that resist therapy and is retained posttreatment. (A) Representative micrographs of anti-HER2 and anti-pHER2 IHC in baseline biopsies and residual tumor foci, showing examples from 3 patients with matched samples. Bar: 50 μm. (B) Scatter plot showing the association of per-patient HER2 baseline H-scores (x-axis) with posttreatment H-scores (y-axis). Statistical significance was determined using Spearman’s rank correlation. Line and gray shaded area show the linear regression line and 95% CI for the regression (0.046–0.65). (C) Density plots of HER2 baseline semi-quantitative IHC, stratified by pathologic response in the final surgical specimens. Statistical significance was determined by χ2 test.

By contrast, pHER2 was detected in a minor fraction of all baseline and posttreatment foci (Supplemental Figure 3A). Most biopsy tissues (n = 30 of 31) and all prostatectomies (n = 80) displayed focal pHER2 expression at low or background (H-score: 0–10) levels (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Even though both HER2 and pHER2 levels were enriched at baseline in INR patients versus exceptional responder patients (P = 0.046 and P = 0.048, respectively, by χ2 test) (see Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3E, respectively), we cannot rule out preanalytical artifacts that interfered with pHER2 detection. Nonetheless, the absence of strong pHER2 raises the possibility that prostate tumors harbor HER2 activity in the absence of canonical membrane activation. Indeed, when we projected the transcriptomes of IHC-matched laser capture microdissected foci (n = 35) onto the DEGs from EGF and NRG-1 stimulation (see Supplemental Figure 1), we observed a statistically significant positive correlation with cytosolic but not membranous HER2 staining (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

We also explored the total and phosphorylated levels of EGFR and HER3, because persistent or constitutively active signaling through RTKs occurs in many solid tumor types including subtypes of breast cancer (HER2) and lung cancer (EGFR), especially when the gene is amplified. EGFR expression, but not its phosphorylation (Y1068), displayed similar patterns to HER2 staining (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E), although baseline expression stratified by pathologic outcome was not statistically significant (P = 0.10, by χ2 test) (Supplemental Figure 5F). HER3 and pHER3 (Y1289) expression was negligible across all samples (Supplemental Figure 5, G–I).

Overall, these findings are consistent with those in our prior report (22) of exome sequencing of tumor tissue from this study, which did not show any evidence of amplification or mutations in EGFR, ERBB2, or ERBB3 that would result in high levels of membrane staining and/or constitutively-active receptor. However, these data confirm that an increase in HER2 protein levels at baseline is a molecular feature of tumors that go on to exhibit poor responses to neoadjuvant intense ADT plus enzalutamide, and that gene expression associated with steady-state cytosolic HER2 levels is consistent with gene signatures of persistent EGF and/or NRG-1 activation.

PCa antiandrogen resistance is driven by a preexisting subpopulation with elevated HER2 activity. Because HER2 activity and its protein level at baseline tracked with pathologic outcome, we next sought to validate this finding. However, a lack of baseline samples acquired from other studies rendered this infeasible. Nonetheless, our observation that AR activity opposed HER2 activity offered an alternative approach amenable to any data set with whole-transcriptome gene expression. In particular, when we ranked our original data set by AR activity using single-sample gene set variation analysis of the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) “Hallmark_Androgen_Response” gene set and examined those genes that tracked with AR activity, the Upstream Regulator module of IPA reported AR activity to be positively enriched (z corr = 5.1, P adj = 2.6 × 10−8) and ERBB2 opposing it, now negatively enriched (z corr = −2.4, P adj = 8.4 × 10−7) (Figure 4A). We next used this approach on an independent cohort comprising 123 tumor samples we acquired from the Prostate Cancer Biorepository Network. We observed similar results (Figure 4B), with AR positively enriched as expected (z corr = 5.7, P adj = 3.0 × 10−13) and ERBB2 negatively enriched (z corr = –3.0, P adj = 1.1 × 10−15). We also assessed this phenotype in the PCa cohort of The Cancer Genome Atlas, but due to concerns about substantial variability in purity arising from cell type admixtures from the original sample collection (45), we used deconvolution with dampened weighted least squares estimation to arrive at luminal PCa cell–specific gene expression values. AR was the most activated upstream regulator as expected (z corr = 6.1, P adj = 2.9 × 10−9) (Figure 4C), and ERBB2 was again negatively enriched with the lowest adjusted P value (z corr = –2.3, P adj = 4.7 × 10−5). Collectively, these data suggest AR activity is inversely associated with HER2 activity across a range of untreated PCa cohorts.

Figure 4 AR activity and HER2 activity maintain an inverse relationship in human prostate tumors and PCa cell lines. (A–C) Statistically significant DEGs (P adj < 0.05) that were correlated with the “Hallmark_Androgen_Response” mSigDB gene set processed by single-sample GSVA (ssGSVA) were analyzed with the Upstream Regulator module of IPA for (A) our original neoadjuvant (neoadj) ADT plus enzalutamide (enza) cohort, (B) 123 tumors from the PCBN, and the (C) PCa cohort of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). PRAD, protatic adenocarcinoma. A linear mixed-effects model was used with the neoadjuvant cohort in (A) modeling repeated measures from patients as random effects. The 10 most activated and inactivated pathways (with P adj < 0.05) are shown. (D and E) Publicly available data from the Broad Institute Dependency Map (DepMap) is shown, in which AR-positive cell lines are depicted in blue and AR-negative cell lines are depicted in red. Gene expression was summarized using ssGSVA for AR and HER2 activity signatures from mSigDB (D), and cell death (sensitivity) was plotted to compare matched enzalutamide sensitivity or ERBB2 RNAi survival scores (E). DEMETER2 is an RNAi screen analytical framework within DepMap.

Using data from the Broad Institute Dependency Map, we explored the relationship between AR or HER2 activity (similarly measured using single-sample gene set variation analysis), ERBB2 expression, and enzalutamide sensitivity. AR activity stratified several established PCa cell lines, with NCI-H660, PC3, and DU145 cells having lower signature scores (Figure 4D). Two of these lines, DU145 and PC3 cells, also had higher HER2 scores, whereas the AR-high cell lines (22Rv1, VCaP, LNCaP, and MDA-PCa-2b cells) uniformly had lower HER2 scores. When comparing the 4 cell lines that had paired viability data from drug treatment (enzalutamide) and RNAi exposure (against ERBB2), LNCaP and 22Rv1 cells, which are AR-positive, had greater sensitivity to enzalutamide than did PC3 and DU145 cells (Figure 4E). However, PC3 and DU145 cells demonstrated impaired growth (relative to LNCaP cells) when treated with RNAi against ERBB2, indicating that established PCa cell lines may be acceptable models to explore the AR-HER2 relationship further, including the role of enzalutamide in regulating ERBB2 expression and HER2 activity.

To determine how inhibiting AR with enzalutamide affects HER2 levels, we first performed flow cytometry with anti-HER2 antibodies in LNCaP cells treated with enzalutamide over 3 days. As shown in Figure 5, A–C, inhibition of AR increased levels of HER2, enriching for the population of cells with higher levels of HER2, resulting in statistically significant increases after 72 hours by both MFI (P adj = 0.023) and a subpopulation defined in each experiment as the top 20th percentile of HER2-expressing cells in the untreated control (P adj = 0.023). To test whether this was due to direct effects of AR on the ERBB2 locus, we performed anti-AR ChIP in LNCaP cells (Figure 5D) and identified a prominent binding peak in the middle of the ERBB2 locus. We used previously published LNCaP H3K27ac ChIP and HiChIP data sets (46, 47), which indicated sites of potential enhancer looping between the AR binding site in ERBB2 and proximal elements (within ~50 kb) that had increased H3K27 decoration upon enzalutamide treatment. This established that enzalutamide treatment selects for cells with transcriptional activation of ERBB2 that is directly increased by AR inhibition.

Figure 5 Enzalutamide treatment of prostate tumor cells selects for a preexisting subpopulation defined by low AR activity and high HER2 activity. (A) LNCaP cells were treated with enzalutamide (enz) for 0–3 days and subjected to flow cytometry with antibodies against HER2. HER2 fluorescent intensity is depicted as a histogram from a representative experiment. (B and C) Total HER2 (as MFI) (B) or the top 20th percentile of each individual experiment’s (C) control sample fluorescence was used as a cutoff for measuring subpopulations at the 24- and 72-hour time points. Lines indicate data medians; error bars are 95% CIs (n = 5). Statistical significance was determined by Friedman test with Dunn’s post hoc test. (D) AR ChIP-Seq, H3K27ac ChIP-Seq, and H3K27ac HiChIP profiles of LNCaP cells at the KLK3 (left, shown as a control) and ERBB2 (right) loci in enzalutamide or untreated (DMSO) conditions. (E–I) Single-cell gene expression data from LNCaP cells treated with antiandrogen (E and F) were downloaded and normalized together. (F–H) UMAP projections of each treatment condition individually (F), clustered by differential expression (G), and overlaid, colored by treatment condition (H). (I) Following trajectory and pseudobulk differential expression analysis, statistically significant DEGs (P adj < 0.05) in the “resistant” clusters were analyzed with the Upstream Regulator module of IPA. The 10 most activated and inactivated pathways (with P adj < 0.05) are shown.

To assess whether increased expression of ERBB2 is an intrinsic property of these cells or an adaptive effect of AR inhibition, we accessed a published single-cell RNA-Seq data set (48) in which LNCaP cells were treated with antiandrogen and transcriptomically profiled shortly after exposure (48 hours) or after resistance developed (9–13 months) (Figure 5E). After joint normalization of the untreated (DMSO) control and treated samples, we used trajectory analysis to identify differentially expressed clusters of genes (Figure 5, F and G), with clusters 7, 8, and 9 best representing cell clusters present at baseline that were enriched upon resistance development (Figure 5H). We derived DEGs using pseudo-bulk analysis, comparing these 3 clusters with the rest. IPA recapitulated our earlier findings (Figure 5I), showing ERBB2 activity increased in resistant cells (z corr = 3.0, P adj = 7.4 × 10−38), whereas AR activity decreased in sensitive cells (z corr = −3.5, P adj = 1.6 × 10−24). Collectively, these data suggest de novo PCa cell resistance to antiandrogen is driven, at least in part, by a preexisting subset of cells with elevated HER2 activity.

AR-positive PCa cell lines are sensitive to HER2 inhibition, which enriches for cells with greater AR activity. The increased abundance of HER2 activity in enzalutamide-resistant PCa cells raises the possibility that treatment with inhibitors against HER2 (or other RTK) may either increase tumor cell AR activity or enrich for the population of tumor cells that is harboring greater AR activity. We thus assessed the sensitivity of 8 different RTK inhibitors (RTKis)—afatinib (AFA), dacomitinib (DAC), erlotinib (ERL), gefitinib (GEF), lapatinib (LAP), neratinib (NER), sunitinib (SUN), and vandetanib (VAN)—against 3 different AR-positive PCa cell lines: LNCaP, LAPC-4, and 22Rv1 cells. LNCaP and LAPC4 cells represent an earlier state of hormone sensitivity in an untreated tumor, and 22Rv1 cells are AR-positive cells with treatment-acquired resistance to hormone therapy and antiandrogen.

Using a 7-concentration dose-response curve in sextuplicate, we derived IC 50 values for each RTKi over 5 days, repeated at least 3 independent times (Figure 5, A and B), and assessed viability using CellTiter-Glo (CTG). As predicted, all 3 AR-positive cell lines displayed exquisite sensitivity to NER (range of IC 50 : 0.47–1.3 μM), an irreversible inhibitor selective for HER2. Cells were also sensitive to AFA (range of IC 50 : 1.0–2.8 μM), an inhibitor of homo- and heterodimerization for EGFR/HER2/HER3. Consistent with our finding that EGFR levels alone did not track with resistance (see Supplemental Figure 5), EGFR-specific inhibitors such as GEF and ERL displayed weak or no antitumor effect, respectively (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 HER2 inhibition selects for PCa cells with greater AR activity. (A) Schematic depiction of in vitro screening of 22Rv1, LAPC-4, and LNCaP cells with 8 different receptor RTKis. (B) IC 50 values are shown for individual lots of each RTKi used, per cell line. Lines and error bars depict the mean and SE data for at least 3 independent measurements. (C) Each cell line was treated with the indicated RTKi, abiraterone (ABI), or enzalutamide (ENZ) at the IC 50 derived for that lot of drug. CSS was used in place of FBS (see Methods) in cell culture media. Treatments were performed over 5 days, and samples were acquired on days 0, 1, 3, and 5. RNA extracted from each sample (performed in duplicate) was subjected to whole-transcriptome sequencing, with DEGs (correlating with time) processed using the upstream regulator module of IPA. (D and E) Western blots depicting protein levels of LNCaP cells (D) and 22Rv1 cells (E) treated with AFA (at its empirically determined IC 50 ) for 0–5 days. Blots shown are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Actin is shown as a loading control.

Using these empirically determined IC 50 doses, we next examined the impact of drug exposure on gene expression over 5 days across 3 independent experiments. As controls, we also treated cells with enzalutamide or abiraterone, or we grew cells with charcoal-stripped serum (CSS) to deplete the media of androgens. We extracted RNA at each time point and performed whole-transcriptome sequencing (Figure 6A). Using a linear mixed-effects model, we identified DEGs that changed in the same direction (up or down) over the entire time course, per unit time. We then processed these genes using the Upstream Regulator module of IPA to determine if AR activity was increasing on account of the RTK treatment (Figure 6C). Most RTKi treatments resulted in statistically significant and positive z scores for AR activity. Notably, we observed that upon treatment with AFA at each cell line’s IC 50 , increased AR pathway activity was observed across the LNCaP, LAPC-4, and 22Rv1 cell lines. Increases in AR activity were also observed with NER treatment for LNCaP and 22Rv1 cells, and surprisingly, treatment with the VEGFR inhibitor SUN also had a consistent and positive impact on AR activity. By contrast, treatment with ADT (CSS), abiraterone, or enzalutamide had mostly negative effects on AR activity.

At the protein level, treatment with AFA in both LNCaP (Figure 6D) and 22Rv1 (Figure 6E) cells dramatically enriched for AR expression after 1 day and persisted for up to 5 days. Increases in PSA protein levels were also observed over days 1–5 (Figure 6, D and E). Collectively, these findings suggest that RTKis, particularly the HER2 inhibitors AFA and NER, are highly potent on established AR-positive PCa cell lines, and that cells resistant to these treatments after 1–5 days express proportionally greater levels of AR.

Nascent PCa harbors distinct HER2-high and AR activity–high subpopulations of tumor cells that are differentially responsive to HER2 inhibition. We next investigated whether separate populations of AR activity–high and HER2-high cells coexist within the same prostate tumors, similar to what we have observed in vitro (see Figure 5). Therefore, we designed a multiplex immunofluorescent panel to capture nuclear AR, cellular PSA (as a readout of AR activity), and membrane-localized HER2 from FFPE sections of treatment-naive radical prostatectomy tissue. We applied this panel to 62 prostate tumors from 61 patients, performed whole-slide imaging, and analyzed the stained slides using the HALO AI platform to obtain tumor cell–specific segmented estimates of each marker’s expression (Figure 7A), covering a total of 5,655,686 segmented cells. We scored each cell using a ratio of HER2 membrane intensity to PSA cellular intensity (see Methods).

Figure 7 Human prostate tumors variably harbor distinct subpopulations of tumor cells with elevated levels of HER2 activity. (A) Schematic depiction of fully quantitative machine-guided analysis of multiplex staining. (B) Representative micrographs of AR activity–high/HER2 activity–low (HER2-low) and HER2 activity–high/AR activity–low tumor cell populations in 2 representative cases. Scale bar: 1 mm; inset bar: 100 μm. (C) Scatter plot representation of individual cellular HER2/PSA ratio scores for tumor cells in 62 slides, plotted on a log 10 y-axis. Red bar represents median data. The number of fully segmented cells is shown below the scatter plot. The 2 cases indicated in red are the same cases depicted in B. Case 492-004-4O is enumerated to illustrate the distribution of cells. (D) Statistically significant DEGs (FDR < 0.1) that were correlated with the median HER2/PSA ratio for each case were analyzed with the Upstream Regulator module of IPA. The 10 most activated and inactivated biological pathways are shown.

To our surprise, we found that having variable proportions of AR activity–high or HER2-high prostate tumor cells was a nearly universal feature of untreated (hormone-sensitive) localized prostate tumors. We observed distinct populations of PSA-high/HER2-low and HER2-high/PSA-low cells in most of these cases (Figure 7B), which were predominantly Gleason Grade Group 3. Although PCa luminal epithelial cells were universally AR-positive, regions that were PSA (and/or AR) activity–high were mutually exclusive to tumor foci that were expressing high levels of HER2, and vice versa. Consistent with our earlier analyses (see Figures 2, D and E), coexisting subpopulations were independent of concordant PTEN or ERG-fusion status (Figure 7B).

Although a bimodal distribution of these 2 phenotypes, as measured by HER2/PSA ratio score, was observed in most cases, the relative proportion of HER2-high versus AR activity–high cells varied across the cohort (Figure 7C). In some cases, a single homogeneous population was observed (Figure 7C). We performed bulk RNA-Seq on all 62 of these tumor sections and identified 466 DEGs (FDR < 0.1, log-ratio test) that tracked with the median immunofluorescence (IF) HER2/PSA ratio score across the cohort. When using the Upstream Regulator module of IPA, the most positively enriched (activated) regulator was ERBB2 (z corr = 2.2, P = 6.2 × 10−3), confirming that our HER2/PSA ratio score was accurately identifying tumors with elevated HER2 activity as also measured transcriptomically (Figure 7D).

Given the multiple lines of evidence supporting HER2 expression in human prostate tumors and the potency of HER2 inhibition in PCa cell lines (see Figure 6B), we next asked whether HER2 inhibition had an antitumor effect in human patient–derived PCa models. We established and treated 4 different PCa organoid models derived from intermediate-risk disease with either 10 μM ABT-737 (a BCL-2 inhibitor) as a positive control or 0–5 μM NER. At 48 hours after treatment, we dissociated the organoids, stained the cells with 7-aminoactinomycin D and conjugated antibodies against Annexin V, and quantified staining using flow cytometry. After gating each organoid model for live and dead cells following ABT-737 treatment (Figure 8A), we applied these gates to the NER-treated models (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 8 PCa cells expressing higher levels of HER2 are more sensitive to HER2 inhibition. (A) Schematic depiction of flow cytometry assays to measure tumor cell sensitivity to HER2 inhibition. (B) Bar graph shows the proportion of nonapoptotic cells measured in Supplemental Figure 7. (C) Representative micrographs of phenotypically dominant subpopulations from P187 and P190, showing HER2-high (P187; left) and PSA/AR-high subpopulations (P190; right), respectively. Uniform contrast enhancement was performed across both slides to enable direct visual comparison. Bar: 1 mm; inset bar: 100 μm. (D) Scatter plot representation of individual cellular HER2/PSA ratio scores of FFPE tumor sections from the radical prostatectomy specimens of tumors used to generate each organoid model, plotted on a log 10 y-axis. Red bar represents median data. The number of fully segmented cells are shown below the scatter plot. (E) LNCaP cells were treated with either enzalutamide or AFA ± enzalutamide (at their respective IC 20 ) for 5 days. Cell viability was measured using CTG. Data shown are the average of 2 experiments. (F and G) LNCaP (F) and VCaP (G) cells were treated with enzalutamide (Enza), AFA ± enzalutamide, or NER ± enzalutamide for 5 days. Cell viability was measured using CTG. Lines present median data; error bars represent 95% CIs (n = 8). Statistical significance was measured using a repeated-measures ANOVA test with Bonferroni adjustment for multiple comparisons.

As summarized in Figure 8B, 2 models (183 and 187) demonstrated exquisite sensitivity to NER, with greater than 80% of cells dead at 3 μM and greater than 95% cells dead at 5 μM concentrations. By contrast, model 190 was mostly resistant, with less than 35% apoptotic at the 5 μM concentration. Intriguingly, model 188 displayed a mixed phenotype with approximately 50% and 65% of cells apoptotic at the 3 μM and 5 μM concentrations, respectively. Indeed, by multiplex immunofluorescence, P187 had a greater number of HER2-high and PSA/AR–low foci, whereas P190 harbored more HER2-low and PSA/AR–high foci (Figure 8C). In 3 of 4 cases, the histology and HALO AI cell segmentation accurately predicted pharmacologic behavior (Figure 8D). This range of responses, along with the bimodal distributions of cells observed by multiplex IF (Figure 8D), confirms that as the proportion of HER2-dependent cells changes between individuals, those preexisting subpopulations confer differential sensitivity to HER2 inhibition.

Finally, we reasoned that if preexisting and comingled cell populations were to be treated using an approach targeting both the AR activity–high and HER2 activity–high tumor cells, the exposure paradigm would need to be additive rather than synergistic, because the target cells are separate populations, as suggested by our organoid experiments (see Supplemental Figure 7). Using PCa cell lines to enable multiple independent replicates, we observed that a combination approach of enzalutamide and AFA in LNCaP cells at the drugs’ respective IC 20 marginally decreased cell viability greater than the IC 20 dose of enzalutamide or AFA alone (Figure 8E). By contrast, treatment with enzalutamide, AFA, or NER at an IC 50 dose consistently killed approximately 50% of LNCaP cells, and the addition of AFA or NER to enzalutamide at its IC 50 further improved cell killing to approximately 80% (P adj < 0.0001, repeated measures ANOVA) and 65% (P adj = 0.0004), respectively (Figure 8F). Similarly, VCaP cells treated with enzalutamide plus AFA or NER at their respective IC 50 values improved cell killing to 97% (P adj < 0.0001, repeated measures ANOVA) and 86% (P adj = 0.0029), respectively (Figure 8G). Collectively, these data indicate that the improved antitumor effect of combining antiandrogen with HER2 inhibition is due to the simultaneous targeting of 2 distinct cell subpopulations.

Together, our findings indicate that localized PCas may be variably sensitive to HER2 inhibition or to combination AR and HER2 inhibition, depending upon the proportion of HER2-high/AR activity–low tumor cells contained therein.