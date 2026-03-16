Short-term sleep restriction in humans alters diurnal circulating metabolite profiles, including those of microbial origin

Broad categories of metabolites are detected in serum across a 24-hr period.

As outlined in Figure 1, following quality assessment, annotation, and correction for retention times, 90 features were validated across all serum samples. Many of the 90 metabolites were classified as amino acids (22.2%), fatty acids (15.6%), aryl acids (8.9%), and sugars and sugar derivatives (8.9%), while approximately 16% mapped to key compounds for BA synthesis and metabolism (Figure 2A). Metabolites were further classified into one of 4 categories: (category 1) microbially derived (metabolites exclusively derived from microbial origin); (category 2) microbe/host-derived (metabolites produced either by gut microbes or via host enzymatic processes); (category 3) metabolites derived from host metabolism of microbial metabolites (products of microbial metabolites that have undergone host modifications); and (category 4) diet/host-derived metabolites absorbed from the diet and/or further processed via host metabolism. Category 4 metabolites accounted for the largest percentage of the total (84.44%), followed by Category 1 and 2 metabolites at 6.66% and 5.56%, respectively, with Category 3 metabolites accounting for the smallest percentage (3%). The number of metabolites in each category is shown in Figure 2B, and category assignments are also presented in Table 2 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189363DS1

Figure 2 Integrated analysis and pathway enrichment reveal that short-term sleep restriction alters circulating metabolite composition. (A) Categorical and numerical distribution of all identified metabolites. (B) Categorical distribution of all identified metabolites. (C) Enrichment analysis (represented by –log(P value)) versus pathway impact (calculated from pathway topology analysis) of all identified metabolites, via MetaboAnalyst. (D) Principal Coordinate Analysis (PCoA) of Euclidian distances calculated from the mean relative abundance over 24-hr of metabolites under normal versus restricted sleep conditions. P value and pseudo-r2 determined using PERMANOVA implemented via the adonis2 function stratified by participant (P < 0.05 considered statistically significant). Participant (P) number under normal and restricted conditions indicated on graph. (E) Volcano plot represents differential abundance of metabolites between normal and sleep restricted conditions determined via paired student’s t test. The x-axis represents the log 2 fold-change and the y-axis represents the –log 10 P value. Significantly differentially abundant metabolites are highlighted in blue (P < 0.1) and red (P < 0.05).

Table 2 Metabolites identified in blood collected every 2 hrs over 24 hrs under normal (habitual) or restricted sleep conditions where rhythms were changed relative to normal sleep

Using the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) database, 71 of the 90 metabolites mapped to 122 human (Homo sapiens; hsa) metabolic pathways, with all 71 compounds associating with at least 1 pathway (Supplemental Table 2). The microbially associated metabolites with assigned KEGG IDs mapped to 11 pathways, with 7 compounds associated with at least 1 pathway (Supplemental Table 2). Metabolites without a KEGG ID or not mapped to a hsa KEGG pathway were excluded from Supplemental Table 2. Metabolites associated with non-hsa pathways, along with their respective pathway assignments are presented separately in Supplemental Table 3.

We noted that both BAs and their precursors were detected across multiple hsa pathways, including lithocholic acid, a secondary BA produced via gut microbiota-mediated dehydroxylation of the primary BA chenodeoxycholate, which mapped to the bile secretion pathway (Supplemental Table 2). Among other microbially associated metabolites, butyric acid, a SCFA derived from microbial fermentation of complex carbohydrates, was the only compound that mapped to the hsa carbohydrate digestion and absorption pathway (Supplemental Table 2).

Several tryptophan- or indole-derived metabolites of microbial origin also mapped to general metabolism and tryptophan metabolism hsa pathways, including indole-3-acetaldehyde (IAL), indole-3-acetate (IAA), and kynurenine, the latter of which can be produced by both host and gut microbial tryptophan metabolism (Supplemental Table 2). Knurenine also mapped to the African Trypanosomiasis and the biosynthesis of cofactor pathways (Supplemental Table 2). Additionally, we detected the microbially produced indole derivative, indole-3-propionic acid (IPA), along with several metabolites derived from host secondary metabolism of indole, including indoxyl sulfate and isatin, as well as p-cresol sulfate (derived from microbially produced p-cresol); however, these metabolites did not map to any hsa pathways (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 1).

We next determined the centrality and importance of the validated metabolites within their respective KEGG hsa metabolic pathways via MetaboAnalyst 6.0 (Figure 2C). Here, a higher centrality score indicates that a metabolite occupies a critical position in connecting unique portions of a pathway, potentially influencing multiple biological processes. Similarly, a higher importance score indicates that a compound may serve as a key regulator or bottleneck within the pathway. Each identified metabolite was first mapped to the Human Metabolome Database (HMDB) and KEGG database using the MetaboAnalyst Metabolite Conversion tool, based on their common names. Verified metabolite names with KEGG IDs were then mapped to the KEGG hsa (Homo sapiens) pathway library. The resulting metabolite set was then analyzed using MetaboAnalyst’s targeted pathway analysis to identify associated metabolic pathways and evaluate their functional relevance.

As shown in Figure 2C, aminoacyl-tRNA biosynthesis (–log(p)=8.22, P = 6.35 × 10–9) valine, leucine, and isoleucine biosynthesis (–log(p)=3.93, P = 1.18 × 10–4), and primary BA biosynthesis (–log(p)=4.48, P = 3.31 × 10–5) were highly enriched pathways, containing 13, 9, and 4 of the detected metabolites, respectively, despite a pathway impact score of 0 in each case. This suggests that the enriched metabolites were located on the periphery of these pathways, rather than as central topological nodes. In contrast, phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan biosynthesis exhibited the highest pathway impact score (1.0) and significant statistical enrichment (–log(p)=2.09, P = 8.14 × 10–3), driven primarily by the central role of tryptophan within the pathway topology (Figure 2C).

Together, these data reveal a complex combination of host, diet, and microbially associated metabolites present in serum collected over a 24-hr period. From a pathway perspective, features related to host-mediated lipid absorption (BAs) and amino acid metabolism (tryptophan) were key contributors to the overall circulating metabolite composition.

We next performed Principal Coordinate Analysis (PCoA) to examine raw 24-hr mean relative abundances of circulating metabolites from individuals under normal and sleep-restricted conditions. As shown in Figure 2D, sleep restriction resulted in a significant shift in mean relative abundances across individuals as compared to the normal sleep condition via PERMANOVA adonis2 analysis (sleep condition P = 0.0264). While group-level analysis showed that sleep restriction altered overall mean relative abundances of metabolites, participant-level PCoA of paired before and after sleep-loss samples revealed statistically significant changes in 5 of the 9 individuals between conditions, indicating interindividual variability in metabolite changes following the sleep intervention (Supplemental Figure 1A). A volcano plot was generated to visualize the metabolites that exhibit differential raw 24-hr mean abundance (log 2 fold-change) between normal and sleep-restricted conditions, which showed nonanoate, cholic acid, xanthine, chenodeoxyglycocholate, indoxyl sulfate, and 3-methyl-4-hydroxymandelate were decreased in circulation following sleep loss, whereas hypoxanthine, myristic acid, cortisol, and petroselenic acid were increased (Figure 2E). These data suggest that, despite some inter-individual variation, short-term sleep restriction shifted the 24-hr mean raw metabolite composition, with differential abundance in several metabolites driving the difference between sleep conditions.

Consistent rhythmic patterns of serum metabolites are observed before and after sleep restriction.

To gain insight into the rhythmic patterns of the 90 metabolites under normal and restricted sleep conditions, we examined relative abundances of metabolites normalized to their means across each 24-hr collection period and applied the nonparametric empirical JTK_CYCLE (eJTK) algorithm. eJTK is a statistical method that leverages permutation-based or null distribution corrections to improve detection of rhythmic patterns, e.g., circadian or diurnal patterns (35). eJTK outcomes are presented in Figures 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 and Supplemental Figure 1B.

Figure 3 24-hr relative abundance profiles across nearly all classes of metabolites detected in circulation are differentially impacted by short-term sleep restriction, including those influenced by gut microbes. (A) Venn diagram depicting the number of metabolites that exhibit rhythmicity in normal sleep, restricted sleep, or both conditions determined via eJTK cycle. Box below venn diagram indicates the number of metabolites that were not rhythmic under either sleep condition. (B) Heatmap representing mean-normalized relative abundance of metabolites sampled every 2 hrs over 24 hrs. Black and red bars indicate sleep time in normal and restricted sleep conditions. Metabolite category is listed in parentheses and are as follows: 1, microbially derived, reflecting metabolites exclusively derived from microbial origin; 2, microbe/host-derived, representing metabolites produced either by gut microbes or via host enzymatic processes; 3, derived from host metabolism of microbial metabolites, reflecting products of microbial metabolites that have undergone host modifications; and 4, diet/host-derived, reflecting metabolites absorbed from the diet and/or further processed via host metabolism. *Indicates gain of rhythmicity following sleep restriction and # indicates loss of rhythmicity determined via eJTK cycle (GammaBH P < 0.05).

Figure 4 24-hr relative abundance profiles of metabolites involved in bile acid metabolism are remarkably resilient to short-term sleep restriction with fixed meal composition and timing. (A) Primary bile acid (BA) synthesis pathways showing precursors, intermediates, and end products, where bolded metabolites are detected in the current study. Created in BioRender. Leone, V. (2026) https://BioRender.com/2l16wwp. (B–E) Mean-normalized relative abundances of BA metabolites or their precursors detected in serum sampled every 2 hrs over 24hrs during baseline (black line) and following sleep restriction (dashed red line). Black arrows indicate meal timing. Red and black boxes on x-axis indicate sleep duration. P values below graphs indicate significant oscillation determined via eJTK cycle indicated. Data represent mean ± SEM.

Figure 5 Host and microbially influenced metabolites of tryptophan metabolism exhibit unique 24-hr profiles in circulation dependent on sleep status. (A) Tryptophan metabolism pathways, where bolded metabolites are detected in the current study. Blue arrow indicates microbial pathways. Black arrow indicates host pathways. Created in BioRender. Leone, V. (2026) https://BioRender.com/zyldpfj. (B–H) Mean-normalized relative abundances of tryptophan and tryptophan derivatives detected in serum sampled every 2hrs over 24 hrs during normal (black line) and following sleep restriction (dashed red line). Red and black boxes on x-axis indicate sleep duration. Black arrows indicate meal timing. P values below graphs indicate significant rhythmicity determined via eJTK cycle indicated. Data represent means ± SEM.

Figure 6 Unique 24-hr profiles of metabolites in circulation derived from host secondary metabolism of microbially derived compounds are dependent on sleep status. (A) Pathways depicting formation of p-cresol sulfate and hippuric acid, where bolded metabolites are detected in the current study. Blue arrows indicate microbial pathways. Black arrows indicate host pathways. Created in BioRender. Leone, V. (2026) https://BioRender.com/yytpagc. (B and C) Mean-normalized relative abundances of metabolites and their respective precursors detected in serum sampled every 2 hrs over 24 hrs during normal sleep (black line) and following sleep restriction (dashed red line). Red and black boxes on x-axis indicate sleep duration. Black arrows indicate meal timing. P values below graphs indicate significant rhythmicity determined via eJTK cycle indicated. Data represent means ± SEM.

Figure 7 Unique 24-hr profiles of metabolites in circulation derived directly from microbial metabolism or influenced by gut microbial composition are dependent on sleep status. (A and C) Pathways depicting formation of butyric acid and creatinine, where bolded metabolites are detected in the current study. Blue arrows indicate microbial pathways. Black arrows indicate host pathways. Created in BioRender. Leone, V. (2026) https://BioRender.com/yytpagc. https://BioRender.com/b1eaa9e. (B and D) Mean-normalized relative abundances of metabolites and their respective precursors detected in serum sampled every 2 hrs over 24 hrs during normal sleep (black line) and following sleep restriction (dashed red line). Red and black boxes on x-axis indicate sleep duration. Black arrows indicate meal timing. P values below graphs indicate significant rhythmicity determined via eJTK cycle. Data represent means ± SEM.

We observed that approximately 52% of the 90 metabolites across all categories exhibited statistically significant rhythmic 24-hr profiles (eJTK GammaBH FDR-corrected P value < 0.05) during both normal and restricted sleep (Figure 3A). For instance, greater than 65% of amino acids and derivatives, greater than 57% of fatty acids, approximately 75% of sugars and derivatives, greater than 66% of steroid hormones, as well as the SCFA derivative, α-hydroxyisobutyric acid, exhibited significant rhythms regardless of sleep status (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

Next, we considered rhythmic status based human KEGG pathway assignment to determine whether consistently rhythmic host or microbe-associated metabolites contributed uniquely to rhytmicity of functional pathways (Supplemental Table 1). As indicated by the yellow highlight in Supplemental Table 2, rhythmic metabolites were detected across numerous KEGG pathways, independent of sleep status. This included metabolites involved in primary BA synthesis and signaling, such as chenodeoxycholate, glycocholate, taurine, and bilirubin, as well as the nutritionally essential amino acid tryptophan, the latter of which is part of a broad array of KEGG pathways. 24-hr profiles of specific BAs, their precursors, and tryptophan metabolites under normal and restricted sleep are shown in Figures 4 and 5 to more precisely visualize their diurnal patterns in the context of each respective pathway.

Interestingly, all detected glyco- and tauro- conjugated BAs, the amino acid conjugate taurine, as well as the microbially derived secondary BA, lithocholic acid (LCA), exhibited robust and reproducible diurnal rhythmicity that was maintained irrespective of sleep condition (Figure 4, A–D). Furthermore, both amplitude and phase remained constant in these BAs regardless of sleep condition (Supplemental Table 4). This finding suggests that circulating BA rhythms are primarily driven by meal timing and composition (36, 37), which were consistent across both study arms, rather than by sleep status. In addition, the consistent rhythmicity observed in LCA may further indicate that gut microbial BA metabolism is more aligned with host feeding behavior, independent of sleep-wake patterns.

We next examined the rhythmicity of tryptophan and its derivatives under normal and sleep restricted conditions (pathways are outlined in Figure 5A). Previous studies have revealed the gut microbiome’s role in tryptophan metabolism and how these microbially derived metabolites connect to host health and sleep (38, 39). Here, tryptophan, indoxyl sulfate, IAL (derived from microbiota conversion of the microbial metabolite tryptamine), and IAA were significantly rhythmic under both sleep conditions (Figure 5, B–D). Similar to patterns observed in BAs, the relative abundance amplitudes and phases of most rhythmic tryptophan metabolites remained nearly identical between normal versus restricted sleep (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 4). However, one exception was indoxyl sulfate, which remained rhythmic with similar overall abundance across conditions, but exhibited slightly elevated levels at 09:30 under normal sleep (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 4).

In addition to tryptophan metabolites that maintained rhythmicity regardless of sleep status, we observed that hypoxanthine, a purine nucleobase produced by both host and gut microbes, known for its role in DNA replication and as an energy source for intestinal epithelial cells (40), also showed consistent rhythmicity regardless of sleep condition (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). These findings indicate that diurnal rhythms persist across a wide range of circulating metabolites, including those linked to microbial metabolism, and that such rhythms are resilient to short-term sleep restriction.

Conversely, we determined that approximately 21% of the detected metabolites were arrhythmic, regardless of sleep status (eJTK GammaBH FDR-corrected P-value > 0.05, Figure 3A). Notably, several BA precursors involved in primary BA synthesis and/or secretion, as well as the primary BA cholic acid, remained arrhythmic under either sleep condition (Figure 4, B, C, and E, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Table 1). This observation may further reinforce the connection of circulating BAs to meal timing rather than sleep duration.

Both isatin and N-methylserotonin, tryptophan derivatives, were arrhythmic under both sleep conditions (Figure 5, E and F). Isatin, which is derived from host conversion of microbially derived indole, showed consistent arrhythmicity, though a qualitative difference in its relative abundance was evident at 13:30 between normal and sleep restriction (Figure 5E and Supplemental Table 4). In contrast, N-methylserotonin remained remarkably stable across all time points regardless of sleep condition, with nearly identical amplitudes and phase profiles (Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 4).

Further, p-cresol sulfate, a product of host hepatic sulfation of the microbial metabolite p-cresol in the liver (pathway shown in Figure 6A) also lacked rhythmicity (Figure 6B, left panel). However, its amino acid precursors, phenylalanine and tyrosine, retained rhythmicity in circulation under both sleep conditions (Figure 6B, middle and right panel). Like indoxyl sulfate (Figure 5C), p-cresol sulfate levels and rhythmicity were consistent between sleep conditions, with an increase observed at 09:30 under normal sleep relative to restricted conditions (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 4).

Taken together, these data suggest that diurnal patterns in a substantial proportion of circulating metabolites are preserved following short term sleep restriction. However, even when overall rhythmicity was maintained, sleep condition still imparted modest differences in specific qualities of abundance profiles in several metabolites, including qualitative shifts in amplitude and phase (Supplemental Table 4).

Short term sleep restriction alters the relative abundances and rhythmicity of select serum metabolites.

Despite persistent diurnal patterns in many circulating metabolites across both sleep conditions, approximately 27% of metabolites either lost or gained rhythmicity following short-term sleep restriction, with the majority (approximately 18%) losing rhythmicity relative to normal sleep (Figure 3A). Importantly, many of these metabolites were annotated to hsa KEGG pathways related to carbohydrate, lipid, or amino acid metabolism, suggesting that sleep loss may elicit subtle disruptions in temporal coordination of these core metabolic processes (Supplemental Table 2). For example, the amino acid trans-4-hydroxyproline, 3-hydroxybenzaldehyde, 2 fatty acids (linoleate and nonanoate), over half of the detected aryl acids, as well as the BA precursor 3α,7α,12α-trihydroxy-5β-cholestan-26-al, and the secondary BA coprocholic acid all lost rhythmicity under restricted sleep conditions (Figure 3B and Table 2). Interestingly, the loss of rhythmicity observed in coprocholic acid, which is derived from microbial conversion of cholic acid, contrasts with LCA, a secondary BA derived from microbial 7α-dehydroxylation of chenodeoxycholic acid, which maintained rhythmicity regardless of sleep (Figure 4D).

In addition to BAs, several other metabolites associated with the gut microbiome and known to exhibit diurnal patterns in both human and murine studies (11, 19, 28) lost rhythmicity following restricted sleep (Table 2 and Figures 5–7). For instance, IPA, a microbial derivative of tryptophan metabolism that exhibits antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties with links to improved metabolic and neurological health (41–43), lost rhythmicity following sleep restriction (Figure 5G). Further, hippuric acid (Figure 6C), derived from microbial metabolism of dietary polyphenols and associated with metabolism and kidney function (44, 45), as well as the microbial fermentation product butyric acid (Figure 7, A and B), which is known to enhance gut barrier integrity and can modulate host metabolic and immune function (46–48), also lost rhythmicity. Additionally, creatinine, which is linked to gut microbiome composition and implicated in renal dysfunction (49), also exhibited this loss of rhythmicity (Table 2 and Figure 7, C and D).

We also observed qualitative differences in rhythmic abundance of these metabolites between sleep conditions. For instance, IPA and butyric acid exhibited lower relative abundance at 13:30 and 21:30, respectively, under sleep restriction (Figure 5G, Figure 7B, and Supplemental Table 4). Conversely, hippuric acid lost rhythmicity after sleep restriction (Figure 6C), likely due to elevated levels during the sleep period, while creatinine exhibited a slight phase shift in its maximum abundance compared with the normal sleep condition (Supplemental Table 4). Several precursors involved in the biosynthesis of hippuric acid, p-cresol sulfate, and creatinine — including phenylalanine, transcinnamate (a potential product of microbial metabolism), and ornithine — retained rhythmicity across both sleep conditions (Figure 6, B and C, and Figure 7D).

The microbially associated metabolites that lost rhythmicity are involved in multiple KEGG pathways. For instance, butyric acid is involved in butanoate metabolism, carbon metabolism, and protein digestion and absorption, while hippuric acid serves as an intermediate in phenylalanine metabolism (Supplemental Table 2). These findings suggest that certain classes of circulating metabolites, particularly microbial metabolites with established roles in host health, may be more susceptible to loss of rhythmicity following sleep restriction, irrespective of meal timing, and are key mediators of both carbohydrate and amino acid metabolism.

Of the approximately 27% of metabolites that exhibited a shift in rhythmic status following sleep restriction, only 8 metabolites were found to gain rhythmicity (Figure 3A and Table 2). These included the amino acid cystine, 4 fatty acids, cortisol 21-acetate (a steroid derivative), and the tryptophan derivative, kynurenine (Figure 3B). Interestingly, 4 out of these 8 metabolites are linked to lipid metabolism: the saturated fatty acids myristic, stearate, and hexadecanoic acid, as well as the ω-6 unsaturated fatty acid γ-linolenic acid. These compounds are key precursors or intermediates for fatty acid biosynthesis, degradation, and elongation (Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that short-term sleep restriction may selectively modulate rhythmicity in lipid-related metabolic pathways.

Kynurenine also gained rhythmicity primarily due to decreased relative abundance in the morning under sleep restriction compared with the normal sleep condition (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 4). As a central metabolite in tryptophan catabolism, kynurenine has been implicated in inflammatory processes (50) and neurological disorders (51), both of which are linked to sleep disruption (52). This functional relevance is further reflected by its involvement in KEGG pathways such as African trypanosomiasis and biosynthesis of cofactors (Supplemental Table 2).

Taken together, these results reveal that sleep condition significantly alters the rhythmicity of nearly one-quarter of the metabolites we detected in host circulation, including several associated with gut microbial metabolism. Interestingly, certain tryptophan derivatives directly linked to gut microbial metabolism exhibited divergent patterns following sleep restriction: IPA, a microbial metabolite with antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties, lost rhythmicity, while kynurenine, a host- and microbe-derived metabolite linked to inflammation, gained rhythmicity. Given the distinct roles of these metabolites in host health, it is plausible that short-term sleep restriction disrupts the activity of enzymes involved in tryptophan metabolism in both host tissues and the gut microbial compartment. This possibility requires further investigation to clarify how sleep and circadian disruption modulate host-microbe metabolic interactions and their influence on host health.