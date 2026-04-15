Inhibiting LSD1 unlocks retinoid AP-1 programming to activate epithelial immunity and skin tumor suppression

Sex as a biological variable. Keratinocytes were obtained from neonatal foreskin, requiring use of male donors for cell culture. Our study utilized both male and female mice in comparable ratios and reported similar findings for both.

Murine models. Mice were on a mixed C57BL/6 (LSD1 mice) or FVB (FYN mice) background on a 12-hour light/dark cycle and given food/water ad libitum. For LSD1 studies, mice carrying loxP sites flanking exons 5 and 6 of Kdm1a (Jackson Laboratory 023969; Lsd1fl/fl) were crossed with Krt14-Cre transgenic mice (Jackson Laboratory 018964). Krt14-Cre: Lsd1fl/fl (LSD1-eKO) were considered knockouts. Age- and sex-matched littermates lacking Krt14-Cre and homozygous for Lsd1 alleles were controls. For inducible knockouts, Lsd1fl/fl mice were crossed with Krt14-CreERT mice (Jackson Laboratory 005107), generating Krt14-CreERT: Lsd1fl/fl mice (LSD1-KO). For knockout, mice 6–7 weeks of age were injected intraperitoneally (i.p.) with tamoxifen (Sigma-Aldrich T5648-1G) resuspended in corn oil (Sigma-Aldrich C8267) at 100 mg/kg dose for 5 days. Mice were then given tamoxifen diet for 7 days followed by 2-week monitoring and subsequent i.p. injections for 5 days, then harvested after 2 weeks. Genotype controls and corn oil (vehicle) controls were used. For topical studies, WT mixed C57BL/6/B129 mice (from crosses above) or WT C57BL/6 mice (Jackson Laboratory 000664) were used, with the same background maintained within cohorts. WT FVB mice (Jackson Laboratory 001800) were used for DMBA-TPA models. Fyn mice were from the Seykora laboratory (39). Tail snip genotyping was performed with a Phire Tissue Direct PCR Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific F-170L) with the following: Cre-F (5′ GAACCTGATGGACATGTTCAGG 3′), Cre-R (5′ AGTGCGTTCGAACGCTAGAGCCTGT 3′), Lsd1-F (5′ GCTGGATTGAGTTGGTTGTG 3′), Lsd1-R (5′ CTGCTCCTGAAAGACCTGCT 3′), Krt14-F (5′ AACGTGCTGGTTATTGTGCTG 3′), Fyn-R (5′ TTCCGTCCGTGCTTCATAGT 3′) (51).

Embryo timed breeding and barrier dye assay. Soiled male (Krt14-Cre: Lsd1+/fl) bedding was placed in female (Krt14-Cre negative: Lsd1fl/fl) cages for 3–4 days prior to mating. Male and female mice were mated for 1 night (14–15 hours) and males removed after (E0.5). Pregnant mice were harvested at E17.5. Embryos were dissected, weighed, and anesthetized with cold 100% methanol for 3 minutes. Embryos were soaked in 100%, 75%, 50%, 25%, 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% methanol each for 1 minute, stained with 0.1% toluidine blue for 5 minutes, washed with 1× cold PBS, and imaged.

Histology. Isolated embryos were decapitated for euthanasia and dorsal whole skin dissected. For adult mice, upper dorsal or ventral whole skin was dissected. Tissues were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Thermo Fisher Scientific J19943-K2) overnight at 4°C. Tissues were processed into formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) blocks by Core A (Cutaneous Phenomics and Transcriptomics) of the Penn Skin Biology and Diseases Resource-based Center (SBDRC). H&E staining was performed by the SBDRC (including after Xenium H&E staining) and imaged with a Leica DM6B microscope. Histology was quantified using length and area on Fiji/ImageJ (v2.14.0). Scale was set to a known pixel length equals 100 μM according to scale bars on images.

Murine topical studies. WT mouse dorsal backs were shaved 1 day prior. Cetaphil cream was mixed with drug or vehicle and applied to the upper dorsal back for the indicated time. Skin was harvested 24 hours after the last treatment. For LSD1 inhibition, ORY1001 (AstaTech 40826 or SelleckChem S7795) was dissolved in DMSO or H 2 O, then mixed with cream to generate 0.000025% cream (w/v). For RAR inhibition, AGN193109 (Sigma-Aldrich SML2034) was dissolved in DMSO and mixed with cream to generate 0.000025% cream. For tumor studies, ORY1001 or DMSO (FYN model)/H 2 O (DMBA-TPA model) was applied to tumors and covered with 100 mg cream daily for a dose of 0.00005% cream. Tumors < 0.3 cm2 starting area were excluded. Tumor area was calculated using area selection in Fiji/ImageJ (v2.14.0), normalized to areas on day 0, and graphed as tumor growth per day (tumor area day X/tumor area day 0).

DMBA-TPA chemical carcinogenesis. As previously described (38), WT FVB mice 7–10 weeks of age were treated once with 100 nmol DMBA (SelleckChem E1022) dissolved in acetone (100 nmol/0.2 mL). Afterward, mice were treated twice weekly with 8.5 nmol tumor-promoting agent TPA (Cell Signaling Technology 4174) dissolved in acetone (8.5 nmol/0.2 mL). Mice were shaved as needed. Tumor-bearing mice (>0.3 cm2 starting area, about 12 weeks postinitiation) were randomized to treatment with either H 2 O or ORY1001. TPA was stopped upon treatment.

Murine RNA and protein extraction. Mouse skin was shaved (RNA) or shaved and treated with Nair (Church & Dwight) to completely remove all remaining hair (protein), dissected, and underlying fat pad scraped off. Tissue was floated dermis-side down in 1× dispase (5 U/mL; Corning 354235) in PBS for 50 minutes at 37°C and epidermis dissociated by scalpel. For RNA, the epidermis was flash-frozen in 1 mL TRIzol (Invitrogen 10296028). Tissue was homogenized with MP Biomedical Homogenizer and RNA extracted with RNeasy Kit (QIAGEN 74104). For protein, the epidermis was scraped into cold PBS and centrifuged at 4°C for 10 minutes at 1,188g. A size-dependent volume of protein lysis buffer (Cell Signaling Technology 9803) was added. The mixture was homogenized, sonicated, rotated at 4°C for 10 minutes, and then centrifuged at 4°C for 10 minutes at full speed. The supernatant was stored at –80°C.

NHEK culture. Proliferating primary NHEKs were isolated from deidentified discarded neonatal foreskin donors provided by the Penn SBDRC. NHEKs were cultured in a sterile-filtered 50:50 mix of 1× keratinocyte serum-free medium (Gibco 17005042) supplemented with human recombinant epidermal growth factor (Gibco 10450-013) and bovine pituitary extract (Gibco 13028-014) combined with Medium 154 (Gibco M154500) supplemented with human keratinocyte growth supplement (Gibco S10015) and 1% 10,000 U/mL penicillin-streptomycin at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . NHEKs were maintained at 50%–70% confluence and passages 5–7 for experiments.

Quantitative RT-PCR. A total of 1,000 μg of RNA was used for cDNA using a High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems 4368814). qPCR was performed with PowerSYBER Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems 4367659), diluted cDNA, and 10 μM forward and reverse primers. The qPCR was run on a ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) using ΔΔCt (cycle threshold). Ct values were normalized to β-actin, then to the average normalized values of the controls. Primers are listed in Supplemental Table 11.

RNA-seq, library prep, and analysis. Libraries were prepared with the NEBNext poly(A) Magnetic Isolation Module (New England Biolabs [NEB], E7940L) followed by the NEBNext Ultra Directional RNA library preparation kit (NEB E7420L/E7760L). Libraries were assessed with an Agilent BioAnalyzer 2100 and quantified with the Library Quant Kit for Illumina (NEB E7630L). Libraries were sequenced with the Illumina NextSeq 500 using 75 bp single-end reads. Reads were mapped to Mus musculus UCSC mouse GRCm38/mm10 reference genome with RNA STAR aligner (v2.6.1a) (52). Transcripts per million generation and differential expression were performed using DESeq2 (v1.0.1) (53). Statistical significance was obtained using adjusted P value (padj) < 0.05. Log 2 fold-change cutoffs are as indicated. GO analyses were performed using PANTHER (54) under “biological process” with either FDR or Bonferroni correction. The plotted terms represent the highest fold enrichment under PANTHER’s hierarchical clustering. GO and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathway analyses were also conducted using g:Profiler (55). Plotted terms represent top driver terms as by g:Profiler’s “highlight drivers” function.

ChIP-seq and analysis. ChIP-seq was performed as described previously (25). Keratinocytes were fixed in 1% formaldehyde for 5 minutes and quenched with 125 mM glycine. Cells were scraped, washed, and sonicated for 15 minutes. All ChIPs were performed using 500 μg of extract, 2 μg of antibody per sample, and 30 μL of Protein G Dynabeads (Thermo Fisher Scientific Fisher 10004D) per ChIP. Library prep was with the NEBNext Ultra DNA library preparation kit (NEB E7645L). Quality check and sequencing were performed as above. ChIP-seq reads were aligned to human reference genome (hg19) using bowtie2 (v2.1.0) (56) and filtered for unique reads. Aligned reads from biological replicates were pooled. HOMER v4.10.1 (57) was used to generate tag directories for pooled samples; call peaks (using corresponding inputs and default parameters); and generate tracks (allowing a maximum of 1 tag per base pair to remove PCR duplicates, normalizing experiments to 10 million total tags, and subtracting corresponding input (-tbp 1, -i -subtract). Tracks were visualized using UCSC Genome Browser (58).

Murine single-cell isolation for CUT&RUN. Mouse dorsal skin was shaved, and treated with Nair (Church & Dwight) to completely remove all remaining hair, and underlying fat pad removed by scraping. Skin was floated dermis-side down on 0.25% trypsin (Gibco 15090-046) for 45 minutes at 37°C. The epidermis was scraped into DMEM (Gibco 11965-084) with 10% FBS (Hyclone SH30910.03). For H3K4me2 CUT&RUN, epidermis was broken with scissors, incubated with Liberase (Roche, 05401119001) in 1× HBSS with Ca2+/Mg2+ (Gibco 14025-092) and 42 mM HEPES (Gibco 15630-080) supplemented with DNase I (50 U/mL, Roche 04716728001) at 37°C for 60 minutes at 68g, and quenched with 3 μL of 0.5 M EDTA (Gibco 15575-038) and FBS. The suspension was filtered through a 70 μM cell strainer (Thermo Fisher Scientific 22363548). The solution was centrifuged for 5 minutes at 1188g, resuspended in 1 mL of PBS without Ca2+ and Mg2+ (Gibco, 14190-36) + 1% BSA (Sigma, A7906-100g), and centrifuged again. The pellet was resuspended in 1 mL of 0.04% BSA in PBS without Ca2+ and Mg2+ (Gibco, 14190-36) for counting. For LSD1 CUT&RUN epidermis was dissociated by pipetting and suspension filtered through 100 μM cell strainer (Thermo Fisher Scientific 22363549) then 40 μM cell strainer (Thermo Fisher Scientific 22363547). Cells were centrifuged for 10 minutes at 300 rcf, and the pellet was resuspended in 1 mL of 50/50 NHEK media. All cells were counted using an automated cell counter (Invitrogen, Countess).

CUT&RUN. H3K4me2 CUT&RUN was performed using the CUT&RUN Assay Kit (Cell Signaling Technology, 86652S). A total of 200,000 cells from either WT or LSD1-KO mice were used. Antibodies included H3K4me2 (Abcam ab7766, 2 μL), H3K4me3 (Cell Signaling Technology 9751T, 2 μL), and IgG (Cell Signaling Technology 66362S, 5 μL) (Supplemental Table 12). DNA was extracted with spin columns (Cell Signaling Technology 142095S). LSD1 CUT&RUN followed Henikoff lab protocols (59) and CUT&RUN Assay Kit. Antibodies included LSD1 (Abcam, ab1772, 1:50 dilution) and IgG (Cell Signaling Technology 66362S, 1:20 dilution, negative control) (Supplemental Table 12). A total of 350,000 cells from WT mice were cross-linked with formaldehyde (Fisher Chemical, F79-500), rotated for 2 minutes at room temperature (RT), and quenched with Glycine Solution (7005S, Cell Signaling Technology). Reverse cross-linking was performed at 65°C for 2 hours. DNA was extracted using phenol/chloroform (Fisher Bioreagents, BP 17521-400) with Phase Lock Gel Heavy (Quantabio, 2302830). Ethanol precipitation was carried out overnight at –20°C, and the pellet was resuspended in 17 μL of nuclease-free water following centrifugation. DNA concentration was measured by Qubit dsDNA HS Assay kit (Life Technologies Q32851). NEBNext Ultra DNA library prep kit for Illumina (NEB E7645S) was used for library preparation. Size selection was performed using AMPure XP Beads (Beckman Coulter A63881), for H3K4me2 samples, 0.4× followed by 1×, and for LSD1 samples, 0.8× followed by 1.2×. Libraries were assessed on BioAnalyzer 2100 and quantified with the Library Quant Kit for Illumina. Libraries were denatured, diluted to 1.8 pM, and sequenced using 37-37 bp paired-end reads.

CUT&RUN data analysis. Reads were aligned to mm10 mouse and Saccharomyces cerevisiae (SacCer3) genomes using bowtie2 (v2.3.4.3) (56) with parameters --local --very-sensitive --no-unal --no-mixed --no-discordant --phred33 -I 10 -X 700 --dovetail. After alignment, files were converted to BAM, then filtered to remove unmapped reads and (-F 4) reads with a mapping quality < 10 (-q 10) using samtools v1.9 (60). BAM alignment files were sorted and filtered to return reads mapped in proper pair (samtools view-bf 0x2) and converted to paired-end BED (bedtools bamtobed with-bedpe option) (v2.27.1) (61). BED files were sorted by position, with both 5′ and 3′ read pair coordinates extracted, then converted to bedGraph via bedtools, with regions without signal left out. Spike-in normalization was applied through a normalization factor (lowest number of unique reads aligned to spike-in genome reference divided by number of unique reads aligned to spike-in genome reference in each sample (genomecov-bg-scale). H3K4me2 peak identification on normalized bedGraph files was with SICER2 peak caller (v1.0.2) (62). Differential H3K4me2 peaks were pinpointed using the sicer_df function with resolution window size 200 bp (--w 200) and minimum length of “gap” such that the neighboring window was an “island” sized to be 600 bp (--f 600). Significant differential H3K4me2 regions were defined as padj or FDR < 0.01. For LSD1 CUT&RUN data, raw reads were checked by FastQC. Paired-end reads were aligned to the mm10 reference genome using bowtie2 (v2.1.0) (56) with parameters -q --local --very-sensitive --no-mixed -p 10 --no-unal --phred33. Resulting BAM files were filtered using samtools to keep reads with mapping quality score greater than 20 (-q 20) (60). Duplicate reads and blacklist regions were further removed using picard MarkDuplicates (v2.23.4) (63) and bedtools intersect (v2.30.0) (61), respectively. The filtered files were converted into BigWig for visualization using deeptools (v3.5.4) (64) bamCoverage with parameters: --binSize 10 --normalizeUsing RPKM. LSD1 peaks were called over IgG control using macs2 (65) with parameters: -f BAM -g mm -q 0.05 --keep-dup all. Peak annotation was with ChIPseeker (v1.44.0) (66) and GREAT (v4.0.4) (67). Enrichment was visualized with UCSC Genome Browser (58). HOMER de novo and known motif finding was performed through findMotifsGenome.pl with custom -bg parameter from an epithelial gene set (57). GO analyses were as above.

T cell depletion studies. In homeostatic models, 100 μg of anti-CD4 (Clone GK1.5, InVivo MAb BE0003-1) and 100 μg of anti-CD8 (Clone 2.43, InVivo MAb BE0061) in PBS was injected by i.p. on day –2, 0, 5, 7, and 9 of topical treatment (first day as day 0) (68). As control 200 μg IgG (Clone LTF-2, InVivo MAb BE0090) in PBS was injected i.p. For the DMBA-TPA model, 100 μg of anti-CD4 (Clone GK1.5, InVivo MAb BE0003-1) in PBS or 100 μg IgG (Clone LTF-2, InVivo MAb BE0090) in PBS was injected by i.p. on day –7, –5, 0, 2, 4, 9 of topical. Mice were harvested on day 15. Spleen was taken for flow to validate depletion.

Flow cytometry. For skin, epidermis was taken for single-cell suspension as above and filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (Thermo Fisher Scientific 22363548). Lymph nodes were passed through a 70 μm filter. Samples were treated with RBC Lysis Buffer (Tonbo Biosciences), washed in FACS buffer (1× PBS, 2% FBS, 2 mM EDTA, 25 mM HEPES), and Fc receptor–blocked with CD16/32 (2.4G2, 1:50, BD). Cells were stained with anti-mouse fluorochrome-conjugated monoclonal antibodies (Supplemental Table S13). For IL17 staining, cells were stimulated with 50 ng/mL of PMA and 1 mg/mL of ionomycin for 3 hours. Protein transport inhibitor (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 4980) was added for the last 2 hours. All cells were fixed and permeabilized using the eBioscience Intracellular Fixation & Permeabilization Buffer Set (Invitrogen, 88-8824-00). Flow data were collected with an Aurora flow cytometer (Cytek) and analyzed using FlowJo (BD).

Spleens were passed through a 70 μm cell strainer (Miltenyi Biotec 130-110-916). Tumors were dissociated with scissors, incubated in collagenase + DNase I at 37°C for 45 minutes, and centrifuged at 500g for 5 minutes at 4°C. For spleens and tumors, pellets were treated with ACK Lysis Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific A1049201) for 5 minutes, then washed with FACS buffer (1× PBS, 2% FBS, 1 mM EDTA). Samples were stained with viability dye in PBS for 15 minutes at 4°C, then with cell surface marker antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C in FACS buffer. Cells were washed with FACS buffer, fixed in 2% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at 4°C, and resuspended in FACS buffer. Data were collected using an LSR II (BD) and analyzed using FlowJo.

Antibodies used for flow are listed in Supplemental Table 13. Panels 1 and 2 were used for live and fixed flow of skin, respectively. Panel 3 was used for fixed flow of skin dLNs. Panel 4 was used for spleens. Panel 5 was used for tumors.

Immunoblotting. Lysates were quantified with Quick Start Bradford 1× Dye Reagent (Bio-Rad 50000205) with 20–30 μg used. Lysates were boiled, loaded on a 4%–20% SDS-polyacrylamide gel, and transferred to a PVDF membrane for 1 hour at 100 V at 4°C. Membrane was blocked with 5% milk at RT for 1 hour and blotted with primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 12) overnight at 4°C. Secondary antibodies at 1:5,000 (Cell Signaling Anti-Rabbit IgG 7074 and Anti-Mouse IgG 7076) and ECL Prime Western Blotting Detection Reagents (Amersham RPN 2232) were used. Membranes were imaged on a ChemiDoc Imaging system (Bio-Rad).

IHC and IF. Slides were baked for 1 hour at 65°C, deparaffinized with 2× 7-minute xylene washes, and rehydrated with ethanol gradient. Slides were treated with antigen-unmasking solution (citric acid 1:100, Vector Laboratories H-3300) for 15 minutes at 95°C, hydrogen peroxide for 14 minutes at RT, and 0.5% Triton-X in TBS-Tween (TBST) for 5 minutes. Protein block was applied for 1 hour, and then primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 12) were used overnight at 4°C. After TBST washes, secondary antibody was applied for 20 minutes at RT followed by DAB stain with exposure times synchronized. Hydrogen peroxide, blocking, secondary antibody, and DAB were done using reagents from the Mouse and Rabbit Specific HRP/DAB IHC Detection Kit (Abcam 236466). Slides were counterstained with hematoxylin for 10 seconds followed by dehydration with an ethanol-xylene gradient. Slides were mounted with VectaMount (Vector Laboratories H-5000). For immunofluorescence, after antigen retrieval, slides were treated with 0.5% Triton-X in TBST for 5 minutes. Protein block was applied for 1 hour, and primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 12) were used overnight at 4°C. Slides were washed with 1× TBST followed by secondary antibody diluted 1:500 for 1 hour. Secondary antibodies included Alexa Fluor 488 Anti-Rabbit IgG (Invitrogen A21206), Alexa Fluor 555 Anti-Mouse IgG (Invitrogen A31570), and Alexa Fluor 488 Anti-Goat IgG (Invitrogen A32814). Slides were mounted with ProLong Gold antifade reagent with DAPI (Invitrogen P36935). All slides were imaged with a Leica DM6B microscope.

Xenium in situ spatial transcriptomics. FFPE blocks were sectioned at 5 μm thickness onto Xenium slides. According to the 10x Genomics Xenium protocol (Protocol: CG000580, CG000582, CG000584), slides were baked for 2 hours at 60°C followed by deparaffinization in xylene and rehydration with ethanol gradient. Slides were de-cross-linked: 80°C for 30 minutes, 22°C for 10 minutes. mRNAs were targeted with a custom 480-gene panel. The 480 genes were based on pathways of interest from RNA-seq in the selected tissues and from cell type markers in the 10x Genomics Human Skin Panel. Genes were checked against a reference single-cell RNA-seq dataset (Tabula Muris Senis) to determine lowly or highly expressed genes (69), and probes were adjusted accordingly. Probes were resuspended in TE buffer and preheated by incubating for 2 minutes at 95°C. Hybridization was performed overnight (16–24 hours) at 50°C. The following day, posthybridization wash was performed at 37°C for 30 minutes. Probes were ligated at 37°C for 2 hours and amplified at 30°C for 2 hours with PBST washes in between. Slides were stained with reducing agent (10 minutes), then autofluorescence quenching (10 minutes), then ethanol washes and drying at 37°C for 5 minutes. Nuclei were stained with DAPI for 1 minute. Xenium imaging processing, decoding, quality score generation, and DAPI-based segmentation were performed by the Xenium Analyzer system as described (70).

After Xenium H&E staining. After removal from the Xenium analyzer, slides were washed with PBST, incubated in 0.88 g of sodium hydrosulfate in 50 mL MilliQ H 2 O (MilliporeSigma) for 10 minutes at RT, washed 3 times for 1 minute each in MilliQ H 2 O, and incubated in hematoxylin for 3.5 minutes (Surgipath 3801540). Slides were washed with tap water 5 times for 1 minute each, then destained in 1% acid alcohol (10 mL HCl in 1,000 mL 70% EtOH) followed by tap water. Slides were incubated in bluing solution for 1.5 minutes (Azer Bluing Solution E5745-1G), washed in tap water 3 times for 1 minute each, dipped in 95% EtOH twice, and incubated in eosin for 1 minute (Surgipath 3801600). Last, they were dehydrated in an ethanol gradient, cleared in xylene substitute (Everclear, Azer E5657), and mounted with mounting media (Surgipath 3801120). H&E sections were imaged with a slide scanner, converted to.ome.tiff file using QuPath (v0.5.1), and aligned using Xenium Explorer.

Xenium data analysis. Files were loaded into Seurat (v4.3.0 or 5.0.3) with ReadXenium. Fields of view were loaded using centroids and nuclei segmentation data. For CreERT LSD1-KO mice, Seurat objects were merged maintaining original identities. For Xenium on embryos or tumor-bearing mice, objects were separate. Cells with 0 counts were filtered out. SCTransform normalization was performed, then RunPCA (npcs = 30), then FindNeighbors (dims = 1:30). Final clustering was performed with the Louvain algorithm, Modularity optimizer (v1.3.0), with resolution set to 0.4. FindAllMarkers was run on clusters to find top genes for manual cell type annotation using accompanying histology and the 10x Genomics Xenium Human Skin annotations and skin single-cell RNA-seq databases as guides (71, 72). Visualization was performed with DimPlot, DotPlot, and FeaturePlot in Seurat. Spatial images and aligned H&E images were taken from Xenium Explorer.

For differential gene expression, a Wilcoxon rank-sum test using FindAllMarkers was performed between annotated clusters. Alternatively, cell types were subdivided based on gene expression (i.e., embryonic basal keratinocytes defined as Krt5+Col17a1+ cells; T cells defined as Cd3d-, Cd3g-, or Cd3e-expressing cells). Differential expression between 2 conditions for a cell type was done using DESeq2 and compared against results from the Wilcoxon test. GO analyses were as above.

For retinoid and immune gene coexpressing cell identification, regions of interest (ROIs) were selected using Xenium Explorer to obtain sample-specific spatial data. These data were divided to contain cells expressing any one of the following immune genes (Ccr7, Ccl20). The cells were divided again to filter out cells expressing any one of the following retinoid signaling genes (Aldh1a3, Crabp2) to obtain a population of cells that only expressed immune genes. This “solo” population was subtracted from the total population to obtain the coexpressing cell population. The number of coexpressing cells was divided by total number of cells to calculate the probability of a cell coexpressing retinoid and immune genes. The probability/proportions of co-occurring cells were calculated from each ROI.

Statistics. Data analyses were conducted using either R (v4.1.1 or 4.3.3) or GraphPad Prism (v10.2.2). A P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Specific tests are listed in figure legends. One-way ANOVAs were corrected for multiple comparisons. All experiments contain at least 3 biological replicates per condition.

Study approval. Animal experiments were conducted in accordance with and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the University of Pennsylvania (Protocol 806119). Human donors were obtained deidentified from the Penn SBDRC.

Data availability. All data are available in the main text, supplement, and Supporting Data Values (Supplemental Table 14). Sequencing and Xenium data are on NCBI GEO GSE302760.