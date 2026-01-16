T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia exploits a neural proinflammatory pathway to colonize the meninges

It has been long understood that CNS disease negatively impacts T-ALL treatment outcomes (6, 8). Here, we identify the CXCR3-CXCL10 signaling axis as a critical regulator of T-ALL dissemination and retention within the meningeal niche.

We demonstrated that CXCR3 plays dual and context-dependent roles in T-ALL biology. In the absence of ligand, CXCR3 stabilizes active β-catenin, promoting leukemic proliferation, whereas CXCL10 engagement triggers β-catenin degradation and facilitates T-ALL cell migration. These findings support a model in which β-catenin acts as a molecular switch between proliferative and migratory programs in T-ALL. Additionally, CXCR3 isoforms may engage in ligand-independent or atypical signaling, influenced by receptor localization, dimerization, or crosstalk, suggesting broader, context-dependent functions beyond canonical ligand engagement (64, 65, 73). This signaling versatility may enable leukemic cells to dynamically adapt to changing microenvironmental cues during disease progression.

Moreover, our findings demonstrate that CXCR3 promotes T-ALL cell migration, with a marked preference for CXCL10 over CXCL9 and CXCL11, suggesting selective responsiveness to a CXCL10 gradient. Notably, pharmacological inhibition with the CXCR3 antagonist AMG487 recapitulated the effects of genetic loss of CXCR3, reducing T-ALL cell migration to CXCL10, while forced CXCR3 expression was sufficient to drive leukemic cells to the meninges. These results underscore CXCR3’s potential role in mediating T-ALL infiltration of the meningeal niche. This is consistent with CXCR3’s established role in guiding T cell trafficking (50, 53, 55) and with CXCR3+ T cells being recruited to CXCL10-rich tumor sites to augment antitumor immunity (74–77). Our observations support the notion that T-ALL exploits normal T cell function to accelerate disease progression and dissemination. CXCR3 upregulation has also been linked to IL15-mediated B-ALL cell migration (21) and has been observed in ALL patient samples with CNS disease or relapse (21, 31). While no association between CXCR3 expression and CNS status was found in our study, this likely reflects the limited sensitivity of current cytospin-based diagnostic methods (78), underscoring the need for robust tools and improved biomarkers to accurately capture CNS involvement.

Our findings further highlight CXCR3 as a potential therapeutic target in T-ALL, consistent with its established role in solid tumor progression and metastasis (47, 48, 56–58). Although CXCR3 has been linked to tumor dissemination in multiple cancers, its impact appears to be context- and tumor-dependent. The spatial distribution of CXCR3 expression provides additional insight into CXCR3 function. We found the highest levels of CXCR3 in leukemic cells infiltrating the meninges, thymus, and BM, suggesting a role in both migration and adaptation to specific microenvironments. Similar compartmentalized expression patterns have been reported in solid tumors, where CXCR3 is enriched in metastatic foci compared with primary sites (57, 58). Elevated CXCR3 expression in primary T-ALL samples compared with normal thymic cells further strengthens its therapeutic potential, and strategies targeting CXCR3 have already been explored in several cancers and inflammatory diseases (58, 79–82). While additional studies are needed to elucidate the mechanistic basis of CXCR3-mediated T-ALL cell migration and meningeal infiltration, our findings underscore CXCR3’s role in T-ALL dissemination and highlight it as a promising therapeutic target, warranting further evaluation of CXCR3-directed therapies in both preclinical and clinical settings.

The increased CXCR3 levels observed in ΔE-NOTCH1–driven T-ALL point to a role for NOTCH1 signaling in CXCR3 regulation. Consistent with prior genome-wide studies linking CXCR3 signaling to NOTCH1-driven T-ALL (68), we identified a role for USP7 in stabilizing CXCR3 and demonstrated a specific USP7-NOTCH1 interaction that contributes to its transcriptional regulation (67, 68). Importantly, USP7 interacts with the NOTCH1 ankyrin domain, which remains intact in both WT and mutant proteins (68), suggesting that USP7 binding and regulation of CXCR3 occur irrespective of NOTCH1 mutational status. This implies that the USP7-NOTCH1-CXCR3 axis may be broadly relevant across molecular subtypes of T-ALL, warranting further investigation.

CXCL10 was elevated in BM, blood, and CSF of ΔE-NOTCH1 T-ALL mice compared with controls, suggesting a localized inflammatory response within distinct microenvironments. Reduced meningeal infiltration in CXCL10-knockout mice points to a specific role of CXCL10 in leukemic colonization of this niche. Elevated CXCL10 levels have been reported in the CSF of ALL patients (21, 31) and have also been linked to advanced disease stage, metastasis, and poor prognosis in metastatic solid tumors (47, 49, 58, 83–86). Although CXCL10, CXCL9, and CXCL11 share roles in immune cell recruitment, they often display distinct, nonredundant and context-specific functions across various tumors and inflammatory conditions (41, 71). Consistent with this, our findings support a unique role for CXCL10 in guiding T-ALL to the meninges, highlighting CXCL10 as a selective and potentially actionable therapeutic target in CNS disease.

Furthermore, we observed an enhanced inflammatory response in the CSF of leukemia-bearing mice characterized by elevated CXCL10 levels and reduced proliferation of leukemic cells in the meninges compared with the BM. Moreover, CXCL10 loss did not increase T-ALL cell death, supporting its role as a migratory cue rather than a survival factor. We propose that high levels of CXCL10 in the CSF establish a chemotactic gradient that attracts T-ALL cells to the meninges. Concurrently, the inflammatory response within the CSF may modulate the meningeal microenvironment, creating a sanctuary site for T-ALL cell survival. A limitation of our study is that CXCL10-KO mice may have altered immune cell trafficking, potentially influencing disease burden. While our findings underscore the importance of the CXCR3-CXCL10 axis in T-ALL, further work is needed to define how immune cells contribute to leukemic progression within the meningeal niche.

Our findings also identify fibroblasts and pericytes as the primary sources of CXCL10 in T-ALL–infiltrated meninges, suggesting that meningeal stromal cells respond to leukemic cues and guide leukemic migration. Fibroblasts and pericytes are key players in solid tumor development and growth at metastatic sites (58, 87, 88). For instance, CXCR3-expressing breast cancer cells induced CXCL9/10 in lung metastasis-associated fibroblasts (58). Elegant studies by DeSisto et al. (15) showed that meningeal fibroblasts constitutively express CXCL12, supporting previous reports that CXCL12 promotes homing of T-ALL cells to the CNS and BM (33, 35). Subsequent studies found that dural stromal cells expressed an abundance of CXCL12, which mediated homeostatic T cell recruitment to dural sinuses (16). This raises the intriguing question of the interplay between constitutively expressed CXCL12 and inflammation-induced CXCL10 in facilitating T-ALL colonization of the meningeal niche. Strikingly, we also found that meningeal pericytes increase CXCL10 production in response to T-ALL. Pericytes control leukocyte extravasation into the brain and meninges upon activation by proinflammatory cytokines (72, 89–91) and produce several proinflammatory chemokines, including CXCL10 (90, 92). Interestingly, the CNS has the highest pericyte coverage of any tissue (93, 94), and abnormal pericyte coverage of tumor blood vessels has been linked to increased metastatic potential across various cancer types (87). These observations reveal a reciprocal interplay between T-ALL cells and the meningeal stromal cells, highlighting the impact of T-ALL cells on CXCL10 production by meningeal fibroblasts and pericytes.

Building on this, we showed that T-ALL–derived IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-27 induce CXCL10 expression in the meningeal microenvironment, resulting in increased permissiveness of the meninges to T-ALL. While the role of IFN-γ in inducing CXCL10 during inflammation is well documented (42, 71), the roles of IL-27 and TNF-α are less well understood (95–97). T-ALL cells produce several autocrine and paracrine cytokines that differentially regulate leukemia survival and proliferation (70). Interestingly, elevated levels of TNF-α were associated with leukemia progression and extramedullary infiltration in AML and ALL (98, 99). Intriguingly, IL-27, which displays pleiotropic functions in cancer (100), was shown to inhibit AML and B-ALL progression in preclinical models (101, 102). Although we did not directly investigate the upstream mechanisms regulating CXCL10 induction in this study, our findings of reduced IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-27 expression in leukemia-bearing CXCL10-deficient mice underscore the need for further mechanistic studies. In normal T cells, CXCR3 signaling regulates cytokine expression, particularly IFN-γ and TNF-α, and indirectly induces CXCL10 in stromal cells through these cytokines (103). It is plausible to speculate that similar mechanisms may operate in T-ALL, whereby CXCR3-positive leukemic cells amplify cytokine production and promote stromal CXCL10 expression, thereby reinforcing leukemic cell recruitment and retention within the meninges. While this has not been investigated in T-ALL, such studies are warranted to define upstream regulators and to determine whether IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-27 act synergistically or independently to drive CXCL10 expression and leukemic cell recruitment.

In this study, we also identified a functional link between CXCR3-CXCL10 and enhanced T-ALL cell adhesion to meningeal stroma. Specifically, CXCR3 upregulation increased VLA-4 integrin expression, augmenting T-ALL cell adhesion to VCAM1-expressing fibroblasts and pericytes. Moreover, treatment with a CXCR3 antagonist or a CXCL10-neutralizing antibody reduced T-ALL adhesion, underscoring the role of CXCL10-CXCR3 signaling in mediating cell-cell adhesion. These observations could inform strategies aimed at disrupting leukemic cell retention within the meningeal microenvironment. Evidence that leukemic cells require stromal cell contact for survival (38, 39, 104) further justifies targeting CXCL10-mediated signaling in the CSF. Approaches to modulate CXCL10 levels within the CNS have already been explored in the context of neuroinflammatory diseases (42, 105). Although targeting CXCL10 in the CSF for leukemia treatment constitutes an ongoing research focus, it potentially opens new avenues for future therapeutic interventions.

In summary, this study uncovers the reciprocal role of CXCR3-CXCL10 signaling that orchestrates T-ALL progression and meningeal colonization. Our results underscore the significance of meningeal stromal cells and stroma-derived CXCL10 in regulating the neurotropism and retention of CXCR3-expressing T-ALL. We highlight the impact of T-ALL–secreted proinflammatory cytokines in inducing CXCL10 in the meningeal fibroblasts and pericytes, thereby facilitating leukemic cell meningeal colonization. These insights illuminate mechanisms of T-ALL neurotropism and identify multiple potential therapeutic targets, including CXCR3, CXCL10, and downstream cytokine pathways, that could be exploited to disrupt leukemic trafficking and retention. Our ongoing studies aimed at pharmacologically targeting this axis, including the use of CXCR3 antagonists such as AMG487 or CXCL10-neutralizing antibodies like eldelumab, may open new avenues for systemic and CNS-directed therapies beyond conventional cytotoxic approaches.