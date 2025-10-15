Dual targeting of CDK4/6 and CDK7 augments tumor response and antitumor immunity in breast cancer models

RNA polymerase II as the primary target of CDK7i and the limitations of CDK inhibitor monotherapy in TNBC. We investigated the effect of 2 specific CDK7 inhibitors (SY5609 and LDC4297) on mRNA transcription, cell cycle CDK activity, and cell proliferation in TNBC (MDA-MB-231) and HR+/HER2– (MCF-7) cell lines. We used live-cell sensors to monitor CDK4/6 and CDK2 activities (32, 33), while mRNA transcription and cell proliferation (% S phase cells) were assessed by 5-ethynyl uridine (EU) and 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation, respectively. Cells were treated with various concentrations of CDK7i for 48 h to determine their half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50). We found that CDK7i exhibited significantly lower IC50 values for mRNA transcription (3–16 nM) compared with those required to inhibit CDK4/6 and CDK2 activities or cell proliferation (152–1,557 nM) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188839DS1). Notably, kinetic analyses revealed that CDK7i treatment reduced RNA polymerase II phosphorylation and mRNA transcription without impacting CDK4/6 or CDK2 activity (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–F). Furthermore, CDK7i treatment did not alter cell cycle phase distribution (Supplemental Figure 2G). Given the reported on-target IC50 values for CDK7i (SY5609, 0.07 nM; LDC4297, 0.13 nM) (34, 35), our data indicate that CDK7i primarily targets mRNA transcription rather than cell cycle CDK activity.

Figure 1 Impact of CDK7i and CDK inhibitor monotherapies on breast cancer. (A) IC50 of CDK7i SY5609 and LDC4297 on mRNA transcription rates, CDK2 and CDK4/6 activities, and the percentage of S phase cells in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells following 48 h treatment. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (B) Violin plots of EU incorporation in MDA-MB-231 cells treated with either SY5609 (50 nM) or LDC4297 (50 nM). Cells were randomly selected for 1,000 cells per condition in each replicate. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05). (C) Averaged live-cell traces of CDK4/6 and CDK2 activity in MDA-MB-231 cells treated with DMSO, SY5609 (50 nM), LDC4297 (50 nM), palbociclib (1 μM), tagtociclib (5 μM), or palbociclib + tagtociclib. Data are shown as mean ± 95% CIs (n > 1,800 cells/condition). (D) Tumor growth curves of AT3OVA syngeneic mouse models treated with vehicle or increasing doses of SY5609 (2, 5, 10, or 25 mg/kg). Data are shown as means ± SEM (n = 5 mice/group). P values were calculated by a mixed-effect model (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (E and F) Individual (E) and final (F) tumor volumes of AT3OVA-bearing C57BL/6J mice treated with vehicle, palbociclib (50 mg/kg), tagtociclib (50 mg/kg), or SY5609 (10 mg/kg).

To model the clinical evaluation of maximum tolerated doses of CDK7i in breast cancer (30), we assessed the dose-dependent antitumor efficacy of CDK7i in a syngeneic mouse TNBC model by orthotopically injecting AT3 cells expressing ovalbumin (AT3OVA) into the mammary fat pad of C57BL/6J mice (36). Once tumors reached an average volume of 100 mm³, mice were treated with escalating doses of CDK7i (SY5609; 0, 2, 5, 10, and 25 mg/kg). CDK7i treatment induced a dose-dependent antitumor response (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 3A). However, the 25 mg/kg dose was associated with toxicity, as evidenced by weight loss and mortality (Supplemental Figure 3B). At 10 mg/kg, tumor growth was delayed, but continued progression was observed during the treatment period, suggesting limited durability of the response at this dose. These results indicate that the therapeutic efficacy of CDK7i monotherapy in TNBC may be constrained by both dose-limiting toxicity and insufficient long-term tumor control. To further explore the potential of CDK inhibitor monotherapies in TNBC, we assessed CDK7i, CDK4/6i, and CDK2i as monotherapies in the AT3OVA model. Like CDK4/6, CDK2 is a crucial cell cycle regulator, particularly in the G1/S transition (37, 38). Although each monotherapy delayed tumor progression with varying efficacy, TNBC tumors developed resistance to all CDK inhibitor treatments (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3C). These findings indicate the limitations of CDK inhibitor monotherapies in TNBC treatment, underscoring the need for combination therapies to achieve durable antitumor effects.

Targeting transcriptional amplification with CDK7i prevents CDK4/6i resistance. To investigate the signaling pathways underlying CDK4/6i resistance, we isolated persister cells, which drive residual cancer growth and the emergence of drug resistance (39, 40), and performed RNA-Seq. After 14 days of CDK4/6i treatment in MDA-MB-231 cells, we used FACS with a geminin degron to classify persister and non-persister cells. The geminin degron selectively accumulates during the S and G2 phases (41), serving as a marker for proliferating cells. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed distinct upregulated and downregulated pathways in persister cells compared with non-persister cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4A). We found that RNA polymerase II–mediated transcription activity was significantly upregulated in persister cells (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with these findings, our recent studies highlight the pivotal role of transcriptional activity in driving CDK4/6i resistance (19–21). Following alternative Rb inactivation through degradation, breast cancer cells require increased transcriptional activity to amplify low E2F activity, ultimately leading to CDK4/6i resistance. Given that CDK7i primarily targets RNA polymerase II–mediated transcription, we hypothesized that dual inhibition of CDK4/6 and CDK7 could synergistically suppress E2F activity, offering a promising therapeutic strategy to overcome drug resistance.

Figure 2 Synergistic inhibition of persister cell development and resistance by combined CDK4/6i and CDK7i. (A) Dot plot of enriched reactome gene sets in persister versus non-persister MDA-MB-231 cells after 14 days of palbociclib (1 μM) treatment. Significant enriched pathways were defined as adjusted P < 0.05 and FDR < 0.25. Dot size indicates gene count, and color indicates adjusted P values. (B) GSEA plot showing increased RNA polymerase II signaling in persister cells relative to non-persister cells. Normalized enrichment score (NES) and q values are shown. (C) Synergy analysis of palbociclib and SY5609. Synergy scores ± 95% CIs were calculated using the Bliss independence model (n = 3 biological replicates). (D and E) Heatmaps of single-cell CDK4/6 and CDK2 activity traces in MDA-MB-231 cells treated with palbociclib (1 μM) alone (D) or in combination with SY5609 (50 nM) (E). Percentages denote the proportion of persister cells (CDK2 activity > 1.0 for over 4 h during 30–48 h after treatment). (F) Quantification of persister cells in MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells across treatment conditions. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (G) Immunoblot analysis of Rb and β-actin in cells treated with DMSO, palbociclib (1 μM), or palbociclib + SY5609 (50 nM) for 48 h. (H) Representative clonogenic assay showing colony formation after 28-day treatment with palbociclib (1 μM), SY5609 (50 nM), or their combination (n = 3 biological replicates). (I) Quantification of colony area (%) across treatments. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001).

To test this hypothesis, we performed dose titration experiments with CDK4/6i and CDK7i and observed a synergistic interaction (Figure 2C). We next examined the impact of this combination on persister cell development using MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cell lines expressing live-cell sensors for CDK4/6 and CDK2 activities, along with a Cdt1 degron reporter to monitor cell cycle transitions (42, 43). The Cdt1 degron is degraded during the S phase, marking G1/S and S/G2 transitions. This system enabled us to track distinct steps in cell cycle entry and evaluate how cancer cells develop into a persister phenotype under drug treatment (Supplemental Figure 4B). In the absence of treatment, most cells (MDA-MB-231, 89%; MCF-7, 96%) continuously activated both CDK4/6 and CDK2, initiating ongoing proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4C). CDK4/6 inhibition induced robust cell cycle arrest in all cells within 24 h (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4D), confirming that breast cancer cells with an intact Rb/E2F pathway are initially responsive to CDK4/6i. However, a subset of cells (MDA-MB-231, 48%; MCF-7, 45%) acquired a persister phenotype, characterized by CDK2 activation in the absence of high CDK4/6 activity. While CDK7 inhibition alone did not effectively suppress CDK4/6 activity or cell proliferation, its combination with CDK4/6i significantly reduced the emergence of persister cells compared with either monotherapy (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). This combinatorial effect was consistently maintained over a 14-day treatment period (Supplemental Figure 5). Importantly, CDK4/6i reduced Rb levels regardless of CDK7i cotreatment (Figure 2G), suggesting that CDK7i acts downstream to block the transcriptional amplification required for resistance following Rb degradation. Finally, long-term clonogenic assays showed that the CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination significantly inhibited colony formation in both TNBC and HR+/HER2– models compared with monotherapies (Figures 2, H and I). Together, these results demonstrate that dual CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition effectively prevents the emergence of persister and drug-resistant cells in breast cancer.

Synergistic suppression of E2F and Myc pathways, along with the upregulation of immune responses, by CDK4/6i and CDK7i treatment. To investigate the molecular effects of combined CDK4/6i and CDK7i therapy in breast cancer, we performed RNA-Seq on persister cells that emerged following drug exposure. Persister cells were isolated 42 h after treatment using FACS based on geminin degron accumulation, with untreated proliferating cells serving as controls (Figure 3A). Gene expression profiles were analyzed using hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB), with a focus on E2F and Myc target pathways. As expected, control cells exhibited the highest expression of E2F and Myc target genes, while persister cells treated with the combination therapy showed the most robust suppression of these pathways (Figure 3, B and C). GSEA confirmed that despite active proliferation, the combination treatment significantly downregulated cell cycle–related pathways, including E2F targets, the G2/M checkpoint, and DNA repair mechanisms (Figure 3D). Additionally, we observed upregulation of pathways associated with epithelial-mesenchymal transition and immune responses, including TNF-α and IFN signaling. These changes suggested that the combination treatment may modulate immune cell populations within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Taken together, these findings support the hypothesis that CDK7i suppresses E2F activity following Rb degradation and c-Myc–driven transcriptional amplification. This dual inhibition strategy offers a promising therapeutic approach to prevent or overcome drug resistance in breast cancer.

Figure 3 Differential gene expression and pathway modulation in persister cells. (A) Schematics of the experimental workflow for isolating persister cells based on geminin degron expression for RNA-Seq analysis. (B and C) Heatmaps showing the expression levels of E2F (B) and Myc (C) target genes in persister cells treated with palbociclib (1 μM), SY5609 (50 nM), or their combination. (D) Dot plot illustrating significantly enriched or depleted hallmark gene sets in persister cells treated with palbociclib (1 μM) + SY5609 (50 nM) combination compared with untreated controls. Enrichment was determined by adjusted P < 0.05 and FDR < 0.25. Dot size indicates gene count, and color indicates adjusted P values.

CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination therapy in HR+/HER2– breast cancer resistant to CDK4/6i and ET. We evaluated the therapeutic potential of CDK7 inhibition for HR+/HER2– breast cancer models that had developed resistance to both CDK4/6i and ET. Based on our mechanistic model, both ET and CDK7i suppress the growth of CDK4/6i-resistant tumors by targeting c-Myc–mediated amplification of E2F activity. Therefore, we hypothesized that adding ET to the CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination would not provide additional therapeutic benefit. To test this, we employed MCF-7 and CAMA-1 cell lines resistant to both palbociclib and the estrogen receptor antagonist (ERa) fulvestrant. These resistant cells were treated with various combinations: CDK4/6i+ERa continuously or switching to CDK7i+ERa, CDK4/6i+CDK7i, or CDK4/6i+CDK7i+ERa. Among these, the combination of CDK4/6i and CDK7i most effectively suppressed cell growth, and the addition of ERa did not yield further benefit (Figure 4, A and B). Clonogenic assays confirmed that dual CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition significantly reduced colony formation, with no additional effect from ERa cotreatment (Figure 4, C and D). We extended these findings using 2 HR+/HER2– patient-derived xenograft organoids (PDxOs). Similarly, CDK4/6i and CDK7i cotreatment significantly inhibited organoid growth, again without further enhancement from ERa (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Collectively, these results suggest that dual CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition, independent of continued ET, represents a promising therapeutic strategy for HR+/HER2– breast cancer patients who have progressed on CDK4/6i and ET.

Figure 4 Therapeutic efficacy of CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination in HR+/HER2– breast cancer models. (A and B) Growth curves of palbociclib/fulvestrant-resistant MCF-7 (A) and CAMA-1 (B) cells treated with the indicated combinations of palbociclib (1 μM), fulvestrant (500 nM), and SY5609 (50 nM). Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA adjusted based on multiple comparison via Tukey’s test on the final cell count (*P ≤ 0.05). (C) Representative clonogenic assay in palbociclib/fulvestrant-resistant MCF-7 and CAMA-1 cells following 28-day treatment with the indicated drugs. Colonies were visualized by crystal violet staining (n = 3 biological replicates). (D) Quantification of colony area (%) across treatments. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (E) Representative bright-field images of HR+/HER2– PDxOs (HCI-017 and HCI-003) treated with the indicated combinations of palbociclib (1 μM), fulvestrant (500 nM), and SY5609 (50 nM) at day 28 (n = 3 biological replicates). Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of organoid viability at days 0 and 28. Data are shown as mean ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001).

CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination as a primary therapeutic strategy in TNBC. We next assessed the efficacy of combining CDK4/6i and CDK7i as a primary therapeutic approach in TNBC models. In 2 TNBC PDxOs, the combination therapy significantly suppressed tumor growth compared with either monotherapy (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). While tumors treated with single agents developed resistance over time, the combination maintained a sustained antitumor effect throughout the 25-day treatment period. To examine the therapeutic potential of CDK4/6i and CDK7i in vivo, we established xenograft and syngeneic TNBC models by orthotopically injecting human MDA-MB-231 cells into immunodeficient J:NU mice and mouse AT3OVA cells into immunocompetent C57BL/6J mice. Once tumors reached an average volume of approximately 100 mm³, mice were treated with CDK4/6i (palbociclib; 50 mg/kg), CDK7i (SY5609; 2 mg/kg), or their combination. Although monotherapies delayed tumor progression, resistance emerged in both models (Figure 5, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 6, D–H). In contrast, combination therapy induced durable tumor suppression across both models. Notably, tumor regression was greater in the immunocompetent syngeneic model compared with the immunodeficient xenograft model. While this may be partly attributed to the more aggressive tumor growth kinetics in the syngeneic model, it also suggests that immune components contribute to the enhanced therapeutic response. To directly test this, we compared the efficacy of the CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination in AT3OVA tumors established in immunodeficient and immunocompetent mice. Combination therapy achieved significantly greater tumor suppression in the presence of an intact immune system (Figure 5, F and G), indicating that the therapeutic benefit involves both tumor-intrinsic and immune-mediated mechanisms.

Figure 5 Therapeutic efficacy of CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination in TNBC models. (A) Representative bright-field images of TNBC PDxO (HCI-002) treated with palbociclib (1 μM), SY5609 (50 nM), or their combination over time (n = 3 biological replicates). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Growth curve of PDxO (HCI-002) viability under indicated treatments. Data are shown as means ± SD (n = 3 biological replicates). P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (C and D) Tumor growth curves for MDA-MB-231 xenograft (C) and AT3OVA syngeneic (D) mouse models treated with vehicle, palbociclib (50 mg/kg), SY5609 (2 mg/kg), or the combination. Data are shown as means ± SEM (C: n = 12 mice for CDK4/6i+CDK7i, 8 mice for other groups; D: n = 7 mice/group). P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA (C) or a mixed-effect model (D) with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (E) Box plot of tumor mass for AT3OVA tumors. The middle line indicates the median, with box edges representing interquartile ranges (n = 7 mice/group). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.0001). (F and G) Tumor growth curves for AT3OVA model in immunocompetent (C57BL/6J) or -deficient (J:NU) mice. Mice were treated with either vehicle or a combination of palbociclib (50 mg/kg) and SY5609 (2 mg/kg). Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 5 mice/group) (F). P values were calculated by a mixed-effect model with post hoc Tukey’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001; ***P ≤ 0.0001).

The combination therapy was well tolerated, with no observed mortality, significant weight loss, or histological abnormalities in the kidney, liver, heart, or lung (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Hematological analyses revealed no significant changes in WBC, RBC, or lymphocyte counts, although a modest reduction in neutrophils was observed (Supplemental Figure 7C). Plasma levels of liver enzymes alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase remained within normal ranges (Supplemental Figure 7D), indicating no overt hepatotoxicity. Together, these findings demonstrate that the CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination exerts potent antitumor activity in TNBC by concurrently targeting tumor-intrinsic pathways and engaging the immune microenvironment, without inducing systemic toxicity.

Enhanced antitumor immunity by combined CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition. To investigate the immunomodulatory effects of dual CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition, we analyzed the TME in the AT3OVA syngeneic mouse model. Flow cytometric analysis of tumors after 28 days of treatment revealed alterations in immune cell composition. CDK4/6i monotherapy significantly reduced total immune cell infiltration (CD45+ cells), likely due to hematopoietic toxicity associated with CDK4/6 inhibition (Figure 6A). However, cotreatment with CDK7i restored and significantly increased CD45+ immune cell infiltration compared with both the control and CDK4/6i-alone groups. This effect extended to key T cell populations: combination therapy significantly enhanced infiltration of cytotoxic (CD8+) and helper (CD4+) T cells relative to CDK4/6i monotherapy (Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, the ratio of CD8+ T cells to Treg cells, an indicator of enhanced cytotoxic T cell activity, was elevated following combination treatment (Figure 6D). The combination therapy also increased the abundance of NK cells and neutrophils while reducing macrophage infiltration (Figure 6, E–G). Given the importance of CD8+ T cell localization for antitumor efficacy (44–46), we examined their spatial distribution across whole tumor sections. CD8+ T cell density was significantly increased in tumors from the combination group (Figure 6H). In control tumors, CD8+ T cells were largely restricted to the tumor periphery (within 500 μm of tumor margins), indicative of a T cell exclusion phenotype (45) (Figure 6, I and J). CDK7i, either alone or in combination, reversed this exclusion, promoting CD8+ T cell infiltration into the tumor core. These results suggest that dual CDK4/6 and CDK7 inhibition not only suppresses tumor cell proliferation but also reprograms the TME to support effective antitumor immunity.

Figure 6 Enhanced antitumor immunity by CDK4/6i and CDK7i treatment. (A−G) Flow cytometric quantification of immune cell populations in AT3OVA tumors following treatment with vehicle, palbociclib (50 mg/kg), SY5609 (2 mg/kg), or their combination. Total CD45+ immune cells (A), CD8+ T cells (B), CD4+ T cells (C), the ratio of CD8+ T cells to Treg cells (D), NK cells (E), neutrophils (F), and macrophages (G) are shown. The middle line indicates the median, with box edges representing interquartile ranges (n = 7 mice/group). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison Dunnett’s test (*P ≤ 0.05). (H) CD8+ T cell density per mm2 (n = 7 mice/group). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparison Dunnett’s test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001). (I) Immunofluorescence images showing spatial distribution of CD8+ T cells in the tumor periphery and core. Scale bar: 200 μm. (J) Quantification of CD8+ T cell density in the tumor periphery and core. Data are shown as means ± SEM (n = 7 mice/group). P values were calculated by paired t test (*P ≤ 0.05).

To further elucidate the mechanisms underlying these immune changes, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq of the TME. Transcriptomic profiling of 17,163 control and 20,096 drug-treated cells revealed distinct immune and stromal populations using Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection–based (UMAP-based) clustering (Figure 7A). Cell identities were annotated based on canonical markers: EPCAM and NFIB (cancer cells), CD3D with CD8A and CD4 (T cells and innate lymphoid cells), NCR1 (NK cells), CD68 (macrophages), CCR2 (monocytes), CD79A (B cells), S100A8 (neutrophils), and SPARC (stromal cells) (Supplemental Figure 8A). Combination therapy increased the frequency of T cells, B cells, and NK cells while reducing macrophages (Figure 7, B–D), indicating enhanced immune activation. High-resolution clustering further revealed increased proportions of naive and activated cytotoxic CD8+ T cells, as well as naive and effector CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 8B). The frequency of both immature and mature B and NK cells, including activated subsets, was also elevated in the combination group (Figure 7H and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), highlighting the capacity of CDK coinhibition to broadly enhance immune-mediated antitumor responses.

Figure 7 Immune cell dynamics in the TME following CDK4/6i and CDK7i treatment. (A and B) UMAP plots of single-cell transcriptomes from AT3OVA tumors in total (A), control (B, left), and combination-treated (50 mg/kg palbociclib and 2 mg/kg SY5609) (B, right) groups (n = 2 mice/group). (C) Stacked bar plot showing relative proportions of immune, cancer, and stromal cells in control and combination groups. (D) Quantification of major immune cell populations in control and combination groups. (E and F) UMAP plots of T cell subpopulations in total (E), control (F, top), and combination-treated (F, bottom) tumors. (G) Quantification of CD8+ and CD4+ T cell subtypes in control and combination groups. (H) Quantification of activated B (CD69+ or CD83+) and NK (GZMB+ or PRFN1+) cells in control and combination groups.

GSEA of cancer cell transcriptomes revealed significant upregulation of IFN-γ and inflammatory signaling pathways following combination treatment (Figure 8A). Macrophages showed similar activation of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and inflammatory signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 9A). In addition, we observed elevated expression of immune-stimulatory cytokines and chemokines in cancer cells, including CXCL2, CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, CIITA, and ICAM2 (Figure 8B). These genes are critical for recruiting and activating immune effector cells within the TME (47–49), potentially reinforcing robust antitumor immunity.

Figure 8 CDK4/6i and CDK7i combination enhances immune-modulatory signaling and tumor antigen–specific T cell responses. (A) GSEA plot showing upregulation of IFN-γ and inflammatory response pathways in cancer cells isolated from AT3OVA tumors treated in vivo with a combination of palbociclib (50 mg/kg) and SY5609 (2 mg/kg). Normalized enrichment score (NES) and q values are indicated for each pathway. (B) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes in cancer cells following in vivo combination therapy, highlighting key immune-modulatory genes. (C) Flow cytometric quantification of OVA-specific CD8+ T cells in AT3OVA tumors following treatment. (D) Flow cytometric quantification of IFN-γ+–producing CD8+ T cells in AT3OVA tumors, stratified by OVA tetramer expression. (C and D) The middle line indicates the median, with box edges representing interquartile ranges (n = 6 mice/group). P values were calculated by unpaired t test (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.001).

To directly assess tumor antigen–specific responses, we conducted a tetramer assay using an H-2Kb–SIINFEKL MHC class I tetramer that detects CD8+ T cells recognizing the OVA peptide expressed by AT3OVA tumors. Flow cytometry analysis revealed a significant increase in both total and OVA-specific CD8+ T cells following combination treatment (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 9B). OVA-specific CD8+ T cells exhibited higher IL-2 expression than nonspecific CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 9C), indicating enhanced activation and proliferative potential. Moreover, combination therapy significantly increased IFN-γ production in both OVA-specific and nonspecific CD8+ T cells, while TNF-α levels remained unchanged (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 9D), suggesting a functionally enhanced cytotoxic T cell response. Collectively, these findings demonstrate that combined CDK4/6 and CDK7 coinhibition reprograms the TME by boosting immune infiltration, reversing immune exclusion, and activating tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells, thereby promoting a robust and durable antitumor immune response.