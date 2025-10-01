Circadian rhythmicity and biopsychosocial characteristics influence opioid use in chronic low back pain

This observational study assessed whether and how pain rhythmicity is associated with biopsychosocial profiles and immune cell activation in a population with CLBP. We found that biopsychosocial profiles were linked with pain rhythmicity by grouping patients into 4 distinct phenotypes. Those with constant-low or rhythmic↑ pain scores over 12 hours used fewer opioids, antidepressants, and other pain medications compared with those with mixed and constant-high phenotypes. Notably, the rhythmic↑ group had a similar average pain intensity across all time points as the mixed phenotype and a comparable score at night to the constant-high phenotype. Analysis of the peripheral immune response pointed to neutrophil degranulation as key to pain rhythmicity and, in a separate patient cohort, to opioid use in LBP chronicity. Our work lays the foundation for a better understanding of how circadian rhythms and immune cell activation work together to control chronic pain and opioid use.

Overall, the rhythmic↑ phenotype was associated with improved biopsychosocial profiles, particularly when considering depression and sleep disturbance. The presence of sleep apnea in approximately 22% of the mixed and constant-low phenotypes may have contributed to higher sleep disturbance in these 2 groups; however, sleep apnea was not significant when comparing comorbidities among all phenotypes (see Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly, there were approximately 50% fewer participants in the mixed and rhythmic↑ groups who had received psychological counseling for LBP (see Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 5). This may explain the reduced OR for pain catastrophizing in the constant pain phenotypes, as psychological counseling is known to mediate overall outcomes of chronic back pain treatment (42). Accordingly, people in the rhythmic↑ group reported a higher pain catastrophizing score (see Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 5), which could put them at risk of experiencing a higher emotional burden of pain. Our work suggests that rhythmicity in CLBP may act as a potential indicator of biopsychosocial profiles, including pain catastrophizing and depression. Understanding health outcomes is likely incomplete without considering disease rhythms when designing clinical studies or assessing the efficacy of treatment strategies.

Measures of psychosocial factors are commonly recorded on a single occasion or represent an average retrospective score. However, EMA, facilitated by digital tools that allow for time-stamped data collection, is being used more often to record various symptoms, including pain intensity (9, 43). While only a few pain studies have tracked intraday changes (25, 44, 45), rhythmicity has not been thoroughly explored on an individual, molecular, and population level. Only recently, the interest in diverse pain rhythms has started to take hold: a comprehensive systematic review of circadian pain patterns in humans found that chronic pain intensity is highly variable, reaching higher scores either in the morning (e.g., for migraine, fibromyalgia, and osteoarthritis) or in the afternoon/evening (e.g., for tension headache, neuropathic pain, and temporomandibular joint pain) (44). Thus, considering the diverse etiologies of chronic pain and the variability in pain rhythmicity based on these different etiologies, it will be important to thoroughly characterize rhythmicity across diverse conditions of chronic pain. This is especially true for syndromes of mixed etiologies like CLBP, which can have nociplastic, neuropathic, and mixed components. However, studies have not explored a specific etiology of pain in depth, except for headache and migraine rhythmicity, which have been phenotyped with several studies including more than 1,500 participants (46–48).

While our main cohort included 74 people with CLBP and no other competing pain condition when recruited in the study at triage, some of these individuals reported some components of widespread pain in the medical history questionnaires. This was particularly observed among the mixed and constant-high groups (Supplemental Table 1). The complex, mixed etiologies present in CLBP and/or mechanisms underlying central sensitization may help explain this result (49). However, it is unclear if the phenomenon of central sensitization itself can cause chronic pain, especially in humans (50). Overall, our results reflect that CLBP is heterogeneous in terms of rhythmicity, regardless of underlying etiology. Future studies could address the contribution of central sensitization by integrating self-reported measures of pain across multiple times of day, alongside neurophysiological measures. This would help evaluate whether pain levels and rhythmicity are associated with a profile indicative of central sensitization (50). An examination of the underlying etiology of CLBP and its relation to pain rhythmicity would also be valuable.

While circadian rhythms and sleep are closely intertwined, with rest/wake cycles as an output variable in circadian studies, they represent different systems. Circadian rhythms can persist and are self-regulated in the absence of environmental cues by core clock genes including the positive (BMAL1 and CLOCK) and negative (PER1/2 and CRY1/2) components (23). Disruption of core circadian genes results in altered sleep, as do changes in external factors such as nutrition and activity (51–53). Thus, there is an interconnectedness that exists between sleep and circadian rhythmicity that is difficult to disentangle. While preclinical models suggest an association between sleep and pain sensitivity (54, 55), there is no evidence of this in healthy or clinical populations (56, 57). Therefore, further research is necessary to define the contribution of circadian rhythmicity at an individual cell level to pain outcomes and to understand how preclinical models of sleep disruption affect the circadian clock.

Circadian rhythms control most physiological processes and are especially important to the regulation of both the nervous and immune systems, which are key to pain chronicity. Less is known about the causal relationship between circadian rhythmicity and pain (24). A recent study showed that endogenous circadian rhythms, not sleep, accounted for most of the rhythmicity observed in thermal sensitivity among healthy subjects (57). This, in combination with the findings of the aforementioned studies in chronic pain populations (24, 25), suggests that circadian rhythmicity may contribute to chronic pain. The pain rhythmicity we observed likely depends on rhythmic neutrophil activation and degranulation. Key to our discovery is previous work showing that neutrophils (a) protect against the transition from acute to chronic LBP (18), (b) alleviate pain by releasing endogenous opioid peptides upon degranulation, and (c) are among the most rhythmic cells produced by the bone marrow (34). Patients with rhythmic↑ CLBP in our cohort showed a neutrophil signature associated with better overall biopsychosocial profiles than other groups. Thus, neutrophils may not only be important for predicting the transition to chronic pain (18), but also for detecting outcomes when chronic. Of note, the key genes identified in our replication cohort are also highly expressed among neutrophils (58).

Previous work suggested increased use of opioids in those with CLBP (12, 13). However, none of the rhythmic↑ patients in our cohort were using opioids, compared with 44% of the constant and mixed pain groups that did. A question that arises is whether opioid use disrupts circadian rhythmicity or if circadian gene expression influences opioid use in CLBP. There is evidence that opioids disrupt circadian rhythms in preclinical models (59–61), but this has been less well studied in clinical populations. Postmortem brain samples of people with opioid use disorder showed disrupted circadian rhythmicity in the nucleus accumbens and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, key regions implicated in reward and opioid use (61, 62). Another study found disrupted rhythms of the circadian genes PER1 and PER2 in peripheral mononuclear cells collected from abstinent heroin users relative to healthy controls (63).

We show that intraday variability of pain intensity and gene expression among immune cells may represent key contributors to biopsychosocial characteristics in CLBP. It is possible that differences in DETs among the rhythmic↑ phenotype (versus other groups) may be due to opioid use and not differential neutrophil degranulation. If this were the case, we would expect neutrophil activation genes to be differentially expressed between opioid users and nonusers, even when excluding the rhythmic phenotype. However, this was not observed; only 13 transcripts were differentially expressed between opioid users and nonusers (P Bonferroni < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 10), and the neutrophil degranulation pathway was not enriched, implying that neutrophil degranulation more likely explains the differences between phenotypes than opioid use. In our replication cohort, opioid consumption was linked with increased odds of pain chronicity, in line with previous results. Hence, these combined findings suggest that rhythmic pain intensity and neutrophil degranulation may be key to distinguishing pain profiles and opioid use in CLBP.

The neutrophil degranulation gene signature was identified as a key contributor to pain rhythmicity in our study. Previous work from our group and others has shown an important role for neutrophils in both acute and chronic pain states (34, 58, 64, 65). Upon activation, these cells are recruited to sites of injury and can also infiltrate the central and peripheral nervous systems (34, 65), secreting inflammatory mediators that can act directly or indirectly on peripheral/central neurons, glia, and other immune cells to regulate the onset, maintenance, and resolution of pain (18, 34, 66). A recent meta-analysis of the neutrophil response found these cells to be important contributors to acute and inflammatory pain, though less is known about their effect in chronic pain (64); a recent study using a translational model of fibromyalgia, however, found that recruitment of these cells into the dorsal root ganglia is responsible for peripheral nerve sensitization and the establishment of chronic widespread pain in mice (64). S100A8 was among the key genes identified in the degranulation response in our dataset. Surprisingly, our previous findings showed that S100A8 (and S100A9) were differentially expressed among patients transitioning from acute to chronic pain. Whether, and how, neutrophils affect pain remain a matter of debate, particularly since the methods most often used for their depletion have been shown to be ineffective for chronic use (67). Further complicating matters is the identification of multiple neutrophil subsets in chronic diseases. Thus, additional preclinical, clinical, and translational studies are needed to better define the contribution of neutrophils and their mediators in both acute and chronic pain.

Results from our main cohort highlight that people with rhythmic pain do not use opioids and are less likely to show a neutrophil activation gene signature compared with the nonrhythmic groups. This may suggest an overactive neutrophil response in those with nonrhythmic pain or a more adaptive immune response in those with rhythmic pain, where neutrophil-derived opioids contribute to pain reduction (35, 66). There is also evidence that opioid use leads to immune dysregulation by compromising both the innate and adaptive immune responses (68). When considered as a proxy of nonrhythmicity in our second cohort (where pain rhythmicity data were not available), opioid use was associated with increased neutrophil activation over time, similar to the nonrhythmic patients in our main cohort. This prolonged, dysregulated, and/or increased neutrophil activation may result in compromised degranulation, inflammation, and endogenous opioid production. Over time, this may contribute to the increased likelihood of nonresolving and chronic pain as the immune system seeks to maintain homeostasis (18). Additionally, our study highlights the importance of pain rhythmicity and neutrophil degranulation over 24 hours, which may be essential when thinking about the role of the immune system in pain regulation, the transition from acute to chronic pain, and perhaps even opioid dependence. Further studies are needed to disentangle these mechanisms, better understand the directionality of effect, and identify specific neutrophil-derived mediators contributing to these outcomes.

There were some limitations to consider in our study. Despite our sample being equally distributed in terms of sex, there was a lack of diversity in racial and ethnic representation, which may limit the generalization of our findings. Given the impact of genetic ancestry on immune function (69, 70), further study of pain and immune cell rhythmicity across diverse populations is necessary. While all participants in our main cohort presented with CLBP with no other competing pain conditions, the underlying cause of CLBP was not investigated. This could be a confounding variable in terms of rhythmicity, as some conditions affect areas of the body that may be influenced by progressive ambulatory activity throughout the day (71). Our cohort was limited by our methodology that integrated EMA data with intraday blood collection to capture circadian changes in pain; this potentially results in underpowered regression analyses. However, MLR was used to avoid multiple testing biases. Our strategy for grouping participants in phenotypes was appropriate for our sample size and effectively divided patients into groups. Alternative approaches (e.g., unbiased methods) should be considered for larger samples. Our EMA e-diary included 3 time points to minimize participant burden, but increased sampling frequency could offer more detailed information about circadian rhythms of pain (9, 43). MLR analyses showed an unconventionally small P value for opioid use, which might have been related to the data being skewed with none of the rhythmic group taking opioids. However, the significance of opioid use in our cohort was also detected using Fisher’s exact test. Additionally, our transcriptomics dataset was processed in 2 sequencing batches, ultimately affecting the raw transcript counts; we mitigated this bias by including sequencing batches as a covariate in our analyses. In our replication cohort, we used the international definition that defines chronic pain as persistent for 3 months (72). However, we acknowledge that in clinical practice this may not always reflect the patient experience, with some patients requiring longer treatment to resolve their pain (72, 73). Finally, control healthy subjects without pain were not studied, preventing the comparison of transcriptomes of people who resolved pain to those never experiencing pain.

In summary, we provide an approach using inter- and intraindividual variability of pain rhythmicity and neutrophil degranulation to identify biomarkers of CLBP that can be used to group patients with pain and potentially other chronic conditions. Fluctuations in pain intensity and molecular changes in immune cells over time, likely linked to circadian rhythmicity, are important to consider when treating pain. These strategies can help tailor interventions to specific pain phenotypes. Restoring circadian rhythmicity in those with arrhythmic phenotypes may present an innovative avenue to improve overall outcomes in chronic pain.