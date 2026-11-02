Microtubule-associated protein 1S phosphorylation regulates dynein-driven transport and synaptogenesis in neurons

MAP1S phosphorylation at S786/812 sites regulates dynein affinity to microtubules and dynein motility. To study the function of MAP1S phosphorylations, we generated a MAP1S phosphomutant mouse model (MAP1S S786/812A or MAP1S SA) by using CRISPR-Cas9 (58). We note that CDKL5 function can be partially compensated by other kinases with similar substrate specificity (59). Therefore, we expected that the phosphomutant MAP1S SA mouse model could potentially have more enhanced phenotypes when compared with CDKL5 KOs, as these phosphorylations would be completely eliminated. MAP1S S812 phosphorylation (pMAP1S) was significantly reduced in CDKL5 KOs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188241DS1), agreeing with our previous results (4). pMAP1S was not detectable in MAP1S SA mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), as expected, since the phosphorylation site is mutated to alanine. Microtubule binding proteins affect a diverse set of microtubule motor protein functions (60). First, we hypothesized that MAP1S phosphorylation and binding to microtubules could influence motor protein association with microtubules. To test this, we performed a cosedimentation assay using brain lysates from CDKL5-knockout (KO) and MAP1S-phosphomutant mice (SA) (Figure 1, A–D). Microtubules were pelleted with the associated proteins after the incubation with the ATP analogue adenylyl-imidodiphosphate (AMP-PNP), which stabilizes motor protein–microtubule interactions (61). Western blotting analysis indicated that the total protein levels of dynein were comparable among brain lysates from CDKL5 KO, MAP1S SA and their respective littermate WT control mice. However, there was a significant reduction of dynein affinity to microtubules in both mutant mice, as shown by dynein intermediate chain (DIC), when brain lysates were treated with AMP-PNP and pelleted by ultracentrifugation (Figure 1, C and D). These data indicate that less dynein is associated with microtubules when MAP1S is not phosphorylated by CDKL5 at Ser786 and 812. In contrast, kinesin-1 (KIF5C) binding to microtubules was not affected in CDKL5-KO (Supplemental Figure 1, C and E) and MAP1S SA mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and F). By using the same cosedimentation assay, we also showed that MAP1S light chain (LC) binding to microtubules is increased in brain lysates from MAP1S SA cortical lysates when compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). These results are consistent with phosphorylation of MAP1S LC decreasing its affinity for microtubules (4) and extend these findings to in vivo brain samples.

Figure 1 Effects of MAP1S S786/812 on binding of dynein to microtubules and dynein motility. (A and B) Crude microtubules were prepared from cortical homogenates of WT, CDKL5-KO and MAP1S phosphomutants in the presence of AMP-PNP. (C and D) Total and pelleted DIC (Dynein intermediate chain) were detected by Western blot analysis and normalized against tubulin. Signal intensities were quantified and are represented as percentage of the mutant signal relative to WT signal. WT, n = 3, CDKL5-KO, n = 3, MAP1S SA, n = 3, mice. (E–N) Live imaging of dynein-pex transport in dendrites from WT and CDKL5-KO and MAP1S SA hippocampal neurons at DIV7. (E and J) Kymographs: horizontal scale bar: 10 µm, vertical scale bar: 15 seconds. (F and K) Displacement. (G and L) Net velocity. (H and M) Percentage of net cargo populations. (I and N) Pause duration. Images were taken at 7 frames per second. WT, n = 10–16 cells, CDKL5-KO, n = 9 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 15 cells from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Dynein is a large motor protein that drives transport toward the minus end of microtubules within axons and dendrites (62). Dendritic microtubules are of mixed polarity; therefore, dynein contributes to both retrograde and anterograde transport of cargo in dendrites (63, 64). Since dynein binding to microtubules was impaired in CDKL5 KO and MAP1S SA, we hypothesized that microtubule-based transport in dendrites may be altered in these mice. To test this, we took advantage of an inducible intracellular motility assay to track dynein motility in hippocampal neurons upon rapalog 1 treatment (54). BICD2N-FRB and Pex-mRFP-FKBP plasmid transfection form a chemically inducible system to control organelle positioning inside cells. BICD2N-FRB combines the dynein-recruiting N-terminus of BICD2 with the FRB domain, while PEX-mRFP-FKBP targets FKBP to peroxisomes via peroxisome targeting signal and labels them with mRFP. Upon addition of rapalog, FRB binds FKBP, recruiting dynein to peroxisomes and driving their movement along microtubules. We selected hippocampal primary neurons for live imaging experiments owing to their healthy and relatively less complex cell type content when compared with cortical cultures. CDKL5 is highly active in dendrites, as shown by phosphorylation of its target EB2 (4); therefore, we focused on dendritic transport. We found that dynein motility was impaired, as shown by a reduction in anterograde and retrograde transport, an increase in the number of stationary particles, and increased pause duration in dendrites of CDKL5 KO neurons (Figure 1, E–I). Notably, these defects were even more pronounced in MAP1S SA neurons with reduced anterograde and retrograde transport distance and velocities and increased stationary puncta and pause durations (Figure 1, J–N), as expected from CDKL2’s ability to phosphorylate MAP1S (59). Taken together, these results suggest that when MAP1S phosphorylation is absent or deficient, dynein-microtubule affinity is reduced, impacting dynein-driven transport.

Loss of MAP1S phosphorylation alters transport of lysosomes and AMPA receptors. The efficient transport of cargo organelles is crucial for neuronal function. We next aimed to assess whether primary neurons of MAP1S phosphomutant mice have endogenous cargo transport deficits. We transfected primary neurons with Lamp1-RFP, a marker for lysosomes, to visualize their transport along dendrites (Figure 2A). In these videos, we observed the combined net transport of cargo by dynein as well as kinesin motors on dendritic microtubules. Analysis of the time-lapse imaging videos showed significantly reduced travel distances (Figure 2B) and transport velocities (Figure 2C) in the absence of MAP1S S786/812 phosphorylation when compared with WT controls. Lysosome transport in both directions was affected in MAP1S SA neurons. There was a trend for more stationary lysosomes (Figure 2D), and the duration of pauses was significantly increased in the MAP1S SA neurons (Figure 2E). These results are similar to those observed using live imaging of peroxisome transport. Next, we asked whether neurons from MAP1S SA mice have altered transport of synaptic cargoes. For this, we inspected GluA2-containing AMPA receptors by transfecting neurons with pCl-fusionred GluA2(R) (Figure 2F). We observed reduced travel distances (Figure 2G) and reduced retrograde velocity (Figure 2H). These findings were accompanied by an increase in the percentage of stationary AMPA receptor particles (Figure 2I) and longer pauses in neurons from MAP1S phosphomutant mice (Figure 2J). Overall, our data show that when MAP1S S786/812 phosphorylation is compromised, transport of crucial cargoes such as endogenous lysosomes and AMPA receptors is altered in dendrites.

Figure 2 Cargo transport is impaired in MAP1S SA neurons. (A–E) Live imaging of lysosome movement in dendrites from WT and MAP1S SA hippocampal neurons at DIV7. (A) Kymographs from neurons expressing LAMP1-RFP. Kymograph: horizontal scale bar: 10 µm, vertical scale bar: 15 seconds. (B) Displacement. (C) Net velocity. (D) Percentage of net cargo population. (E) Pause duration. WT, n = 14 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 13 cells from 3 independent experiments. (F–J) GluA2 transport in dendrites from WT and MAP1S SA hippocampal neurons at DIV7. Kymograph: horizontal scale bar: 10 µm, vertical scale bar: 7.5 seconds. (G) Displacement. (H) Net velocity. (I) Percentage of cargo populations. (J) Pause duration. Images were taken at 5 frames per second. WT, n = 15, MAP1S SA, n = 14 from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

MAP1S phosphorylation at S786/812 regulates spine morphology and synaptic densities. Since postsynaptic GluA2 subunit–containing AMPAR transport was significantly reduced in MAP1S SA neurons, we next examined surface GluA2 levels in primary neurons (Figure 3A). Immunofluorescence staining of surface GluA2 receptors showed reduced intensity (Figure 3B) and smaller GluA2 clusters in the secondary dendrites of MAP1S SA neurons (Figure 3C). Additionally, we biochemically analyzed GluA2 levels in total (S1 fraction) and membrane-enriched fractions (P2 fractions) prepared by differential centrifugation (65) (Figure 3D). Again, MAP1S SA lysates showed lower levels of surface GluA2 receptors, (Figure 3F) with total GluA2 levels remaining comparable in both groups (Figure 3E). We next inspected one of the major AMPA receptor subunits, GluA1. Interestingly GluA1 levels in membrane-enriched fractions are also reduced, suggesting that there is an overall deficit in transport and delivery of AMPA receptors to specific compartments in MAP1S SA neurons. These results indicate reduced synaptic AMPA receptors in MAP1S SA mice.

Figure 3 MAP1S phosphorylation regulates spine morphology and synapse density. (A) GluA2-AMPAR cell surface staining on dendrites of cultured hippocampal neurons from WT and MAP1S SA mice at DIV14. Cell surface (red) expression in dendrites, GFP as a volume marker. Scale: 5 μm. (B and C) Quantification of cell surface GluA2 intensity and GluA2 cluster size, respectively. WT, n = 16 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 16 cells from 3 independent experiments. (D–F) Western blot analysis of GluA1, GluA2, PSD-95, and synaptophysin levels normalized against neuron-specific enolase (NSE) in S1 fraction (total levels) and P2 fraction (crude synaptosomal fraction) from WT and MAP1S SA mice. n = 4 mice per genotype. (G) Representative images of eGFP-transfected neurons at DIV18 stained for SYP and PSD-95 to visualize excitatory synaptic contacts. Scale bar: 5 μm. (H) Quantification of total number of spines per 10 μm of dendrite length. (I) Quantification of spine types per 10 μm dendrite length. WT, n = 24 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 29 cells from 3 independent experiments. (J) Quantification of excitatory synapses per 10 μm dendrite length at DIV18. (K) Number of PSD-95 clusters per 10 μm dendrite length. (L) Number of synaptophysin (SYP) clusters per 10 μm dendrite length. Ratios of excitatory synapses (colocalized clusters) to total number of PSD-95 clusters (M) or to total number of synaptophysin (N). WT, n = 24 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 29 cells from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Altered AMPA receptor levels correlate with spine morphology and head size (66). We therefore performed a morphometric analysis of the dendritic spines and density (Figure 3G). We transfected hippocampal neurons from WT and MAP1S SA mice with EGFP and fixed them at DIV18. In MAP1S SA mice, spine density in secondary dendrites was significantly reduced compared with neurons in WT littermate cultures (Figure 3H). Interestingly, the number of mushroom-type spines was affected by the loss of MAP1S phosphorylation and there was a trend for an increased density of immature spines (thin spines) (Figure 3I), suggesting an impairment for spine maturation. Neurons were next stained for the presynaptic protein synaptophysin and the postsynaptic protein PSD-95 (Figure 3G). Colocalized pre- and postsynaptic markers, representing glutamatergic synapses, were significantly reduced in the MAP1S phosphomutant neurons as compared with WT neurons (Figure 3J). The total number of PSD-95 clusters was significantly reduced (Figure 3K) and the total number of synaptophysin clusters was unchanged (Figure 3L), per unit dendritic length in MAP1S SA neurons. The proportion of PSD-95 clusters colocalized with synaptophysin was unchanged (Figure 3M) and the proportion of synaptophysin clusters colocalized with PSD-95 was significantly reduced (Figure 3N) in MAP1S SA neurons. These findings indicate that the reduction in synapses is likely due to reduced PSD-95. Our data therefore suggest that phosphorylation of MAP1S S786/812 is critical in AMPA receptor surface expression, dendritic spine maturation, and excitatory synapse numbers.

MAP1S phosphorylation at S786/812 regulates microtubule stability and dynamics. MAP1S directly binds to microtubules and affects their bundling and stability (4, 36, 67). To determine the mechanisms by which MAP1S could be altering transport, we began by examining microtubule stability. For this, we compared the resistance of microtubules from CDKL5-KO and MAP1S SA hippocampal neurons to the depolymerizing drug nocodazole (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). When neurons were exposed to 30 μM nocodazole for 40 minutes, there was a significant reduction in β-III tubulin intensity in WT neurons, whereas a persistent and higher signal could be observed in CDKL5-KO (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C) and MAP1S SA neurons (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D). Live cell imaging using the fluorescent microtubule +TIP binding protein 3 (EB3) further confirmed that phosphorylation of MAP1S at S786/812 sites affects microtubule dynamics (Figure 4, A–C). In MAP1S SA neurons, we observed that EB3 comets grow over longer distances anterogradely when compared with WT neurons (Figure 4B), mimicking EB3 dynamics in CDKL5-KO mice (68). However, the velocity of each run is comparable in both groups (Figure 4C), meaning that the MAP1S phosphorylation at S786/812 does not affect microtubule polymerization velocity. Lack of MAP1S phosphorylation, and increased MAP1S binding to microtubules, therefore affects microtubule dynamics and stability.

Figure 4 Regulation of microtubule stability and dynamics in MAP1S S786/812 and in CDKL5-KO mice. (A) Microtubule dynamics in WT and MAP1S SA neurons. Representative kymographs of EB3-tdTomato acquired in dendrites from WT and MAP1S SA neurons at DIV5. Quantification of anterograde comet distance, retrograde comet distance (B), anterograde comet velocity, retrograde comet velocity (C). WT, n = 10 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 11 cells from 2 independent experiments. Coimmunostaining of α-tubulin with tyrosinated tubulin (D and E) and detyrosinated tubulin (H and I) in WT, CDKL5-KO and MAP1S SA neurons at DIV5. (F and G) Quantification of immunofluorescence signal in D and E. (J and K) Quantification of immunofluorescence signal in H and I. Scale bar: 20 μm. WT, n = 16–33 cells, CDKL5 KO, n = 15–25 cells, MAP1S SA, n = 26–28 cells from 3 independent experiments. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

MAP1S binding to microtubules and microtubule stability can alter microtubule posttranslational modifications (PTMs). The reversible addition of tyrosine side chains to the C-terminal tail of tubulins, known as tubulin tyrosination, is a well-established marker for labile, short-lived microtubules (69, 70). Tyrosination is also an important regulator of the initiation of processive dynein (71). We first asked whether microtubule tyrosination levels in hippocampal neurons were altered in CDKL5-KO or MAP1S SA neurons. Immunostaining of hippocampal neurons with a tyrosination-specific antibody revealed significantly decreased levels of tubulin tyrosination in the dendrites of both CDKL5-KO (Figure 4, D and F) and MAP1S SA (Figure 4, E and G) neurons when normalized with costained α-tubulin. On the other hand, the levels of detyrosinated tubulin were increased in both CDKL5-KO (Figure 4, H and J) and MAP1S SA neuronal dendrites (Figure 4, I and K). Western blot analysis using hippocampal lysates derived from WT, CDKL5-KO and MAP1S SA mice also confirmed these results (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H). These data indicate that the microtubule tyrosination/detyrosination cycle is dysregulated in MAP1S SA and CDKL5-KO neurons.

Tubulin tyrosination reexpression rescues dynein motility defects in MAP1S phosphomutant mice. As tyrosinated tubulin is necessary for the initiation of dynein transport (71), we hypothesized that this defect may be the primary cause of dynein motility phenotype we observe. To test if the reduction in tubulin tyrosination was the underlying cause of the observed dynein motility deficits, we performed a rescue experiment by expressing human tubulin-tyrosine ligase (hTTL) enzyme in MAP1S SA neurons at DIV5. Primary cultures of hippocampal neurons from MAP1S mice were transfected with either GFP or hTTL-GFP. We first analyzed tubulin tyrosination (Figure 5A) and detyrosination levels (Figure 5B) in neurons transfected with GFP or hTTL-GFP for 24 hours. As expected, hTTL-GFP reexpression normalized tubulin tyrosination levels (Figure 5C) and detyrosination levels in MAP1S SA neurons (Figure 5D). The same neurons were cotransfected with BICD2N-FRB and Pex-mRFP-FKBP and imaged 24 hours later before being fixed and processed for immunofluorescence (Figure 5E). Notably, TTL reexpression for 24 hours ameliorated distance travelled and velocity deficits of the dynein motility in MAP1S SA neurons; yet, the pause duration defect was not reversed (Figure 5, F–I), showing some rescue by TTL reexpression.

Figure 5 Tubulin tyrosine ligase reexpression rescues dynein motility defects in MAP1S phosphomutant neurons. (A and B) Immunostainings for tyrosinated and detyrosinated tubulin after GFP or TTL-GFP expression in WT and MAP1S SA neurons. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C and D) Quantification of A and B, respectively). WT + GFP, n = 14–18 cells, MAP1S SA + GFP, n = 13–22 cells, MAP1S SA + TTL-GFP, n = 15–26 cells from 2 independent experiments. (E–I) Live imaging of dynein-pex transport in GFP- or TTL-GFP transfected neurons at DIV7. (E) Kymographs. Horizontal scale bar: 10 µm, vertical scale bar: 15 seconds. (F) Displacement. (G) Net velocity. (H) Percentage of net cargo populations. (I) Pause duration. WT + GFP, n = 12 cells, MAP1S SA + GFP, n = 15 cells, MAP1S SA + TTL-GFP, n = 13 cells from 2 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA was used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Since not only dynein motility but also its affinity to microtubules was impaired in MAP1S SA neurons, we wondered whether either of these phenotypes could be rescued or ameliorated by increasing tubulin tyrosination levels. To test this, we transduced WT cortical neurons with GFP-AAV virus and MAP1S SA cortical neurons with either hTTL-AAV virus or GFP-AAV over 7 days. Cell lysates from these neurons were prepared and processed for cosedimentation assay. Our results confirmed a significant increase in tubulin tyrosination by TTL (Supplemental Figure 3A). We found that dynein affinity to microtubules was reduced in MAP1S SA cortical cultures; however, overexpression of hTTL did not rescue this impairment, despite the increased tubulin tyrosination levels (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Overall, these experiments show that increasing tubulin tyrosination in MAP1S SA neurons is sufficient to restore dynein-mediated transport without rescuing its microtubule binding, suggesting that tubulin tyrosination affects dynein function independent of its microtubule binding.

MAP1S phosphomutant mice display social and motor behavioral deficits. Several studies have reported a wide range of behavioral deficits in CDKL5 knockout mice, such as altered anxiety, motor performance, and social and cognitive changes (72–74). Since these abnormalities resemble the clinical features of patients with CDD, we wondered whether MAP1S SA mice would show similar behavioral phenotypes. To do that, a cohort of WT and MAP1S SA mice at the age of 3 months was tested with a battery of behavioral tests. To examine whether CDKL5 phosphorylation affects body weight, mice were weighed before the start of the behavioral assessment. Our data showed normal body weights across sexes and genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). We started by assessing anxiety-like behavior in our mice. MAP1S SA mice spent less time in the open arms of the elevated plus maze (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E) and less time in the center zone of the open field (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G), suggesting an increase in anxiety in these mutant mice. The activity levels of MAP1S SA mice during 30 minutes of free exploration in the open field were also reduced, prompting us to assess motor performance in these mice (Supplemental Figure 4H). Mice were trained on the rotarod apparatus at a constant speed (4 RPM) and tested 24 hours later at an accelerating speed of 4–40 RPM over 4 minutes (Supplemental Figure 4I). MAP1S SA mice had a poor motor performance shown by the reduced time spent walking on the rotarod (Supplemental Figure 4J). Similar results were observed for the inverted grid test, where MAP1S SA mice spent less time hanging onto the metallic grid (Supplemental Figure 4, K and L). We also tested the hindlimb clasping response in MAP1S SA mice, a behavior that has been reported in mice lacking CDKL5. Unlike CDKL5-KO mice, MAP1S SA mice do not display any hindlimb clasping (Supplemental Figure 4, M and N). In summary, our initial behavioral assessment of MAP1S phosphomutant mice reveals increased anxiety and poor motor performance.

One of the hallmarks of CDD is the aversion to social interaction followed by the development of repetitive behaviors (75, 76). To study this behavior in our MAP1S SA, we used the 3-chamber social test (Supplemental Figure 4O). This test takes advantage of the preference of control mice to explore a social stimulus (an unfamiliar WT mouse) over a nonsocial stimulus (sociability) or novel mouse over a familiar one (social novelty). During the habituation phase, in which the maze lacked both social and nonsocial stimuli, we detected no difference in activity levels between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4P). In the sociability phase, both genotypes showed an overall preference for the stranger mouse over the object (Supplemental Figure 4Q). Thereafter, in the social novelty phase, WT mice showed a clear preference for the novel mouse when compared with the familiar mouse. This was not the case for MAP1S SA mice, which showed a diminished ability to differentiate between the familiar and the novel mouse (Supplemental Figure 4R) and a reduction in exploratory behavior (Supplemental Figure 4S). Overall, MAP1S phosphomutant mice displayed social deficits and a decreased preference for social novelty.

MAP1S phosphorylation is important for spatial reference and associative memory. To assess the role of S786/812 phosphorylation of MAP1S in learning and memory, we employed additional behavioral tests. In a Y-maze spontaneous alternation (SA) test (Figure 6A), MAP1S SA mice performed as well as the control group mice (Figure 6B). These data suggest that MAP1S phosphorylation at the CDKL5 phosphorylation sites is not involved in short-term spatial recognition memory. The overall exploration activity given by the total number of arm entries was comparable across all genotypes (Figure 6C). We next examined context-associative conditioned fear memory in these mice using the contextual fear conditioning paradigm (Figure 6, D and E). On day 1 of the experiment, each mouse received 3 foot shocks and freezing behavior (absence of all movement except respiration) was monitored and used as a readout for associative fear learning and memory in rodents. WT and MAP1S SA displayed equal freezing responses during the training phase of fear conditioning, suggesting normal acquisition of the contextual fear memory (Figure 6F). Twenty-four hours later and upon reexposure to the training context without the foot shocks (context A on day 2), MAP1S SA mice exhibited significantly lower freezing levels, pointing to problems in recalling the context-shock association (Figure 6G). On the other hand, when each mouse was exposed to a different context (context B on day 3), similar freezing levels across genotypes were observed, suggesting a context-specific formation of fear memory (Figure 6H). We next studied extinction of fear memory in the same cohort of mice by reexposing them to the training context A over 4 consecutive days without reinforcement. As expected, WT mice showed decreased context-associated freezing levels, indicating successful weakening of the fear-learned behaviors (Figure 6I). However, that was not the case for MAP1S SA mice, which displayed high levels of freezing behavior over the 4 days. Together, these data indicate that S786/812 phosphorylations of MAP1S is critical for associative memory extinction in mice.

Figure 6 MAP1S phosphorylation regulates associative and spatial reference memory. (A–C) Spontaneous alternation in the Y-maze using 3-month-old mice. (B) Percent alternation between arm entries measures short-term spatial recognition. (C) Explorative behavior, revealed by overall number of arm entries in the Y-maze using 3-month-old mice. (D) Contextual fear conditioning paradigm. (E) Experimental design of the contextual fear conditioning experiment. (F) Day 1 acquisition in context A. Percentage of time freezing, indicative of the context/shock association. (G) Day 2 test in context A. Percentage of time freezing, indicative of the conditioned fear memories. (H) Percentage of time freezing at day 3, context B. On day 3, the animals were placed in a neutral context (context B) without the conditioned stressor (foot shock) and with different sensorial/visual cues. Consequently, the freezing behavior was substantially lower compared with day 2. (I) Days 4–7 extinction of the fear memory in context A. From day 4 onward, the mice were reexposed to context A without receiving a foot shock. As a result, WT mice gradually relearned that context A no longer predicted the aversive stimulus, leading to a gradual decline in the defensive freezing behavior. Percentage of time freezing. (J) Barnes maze test. (K) Experimental design of Barnes maze test. (L) Distance traveled to reach goal box. (M) Latency to reach goal box during acquisition phase. (N) Errors made to reach goal box. (O) Time spent around goal box in probe test. (P) Latency to first (s). (Q) Errors to first. (R) Distance to first (cm). WT males, n = 10; WT females n = 10; MAP1S SA males, n = 11; MAP1S SA females, n = 10. Two-tailed Student’s t test, 2-way ANOVA and 3-way ANOVA were used to assess statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Cartoons created using BioRender.com.

We next assessed the behavior of WT and MAP1S SA mice in the Barnes maze, a test that has been widely used to study spatial learning and memory in rodents. In this test, mice are trained to find the goal box using visual cues to navigate across the maze. Cognitively intact mice spend more time exploring the goal box area or its periphery when the entry to goal box is blocked (Figure 6, J and K). Both genotypes were able to learn the task as shown by decreasing latencies, distance traveled, and errors made to reach the goal box over 4 consecutive days of training (Figure 6, L–N) even though MAP1S SA mice tended to make more errors when trying to reach the goal box (Figure 6N). On the probe test day, MAP1S SA mice spent significantly less time around the goal box (Figure 6O), suggesting that spatial reference memory (short-term) in these mice was impaired compared with the WT control group. Additionally, they were slower (Figure 6P), made more errors (Figure 6Q), and traveled longer distances (Figure 6R) while trying to find the goal box. Together, these results indicate that MAP1S S786/812A mice have impaired spatial reference memory.