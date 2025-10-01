Chromatin factor YY1 controls fetal hematopoietic stem cell migration and engraftment in mice

Conditional YY1 deletion in the mouse fetal hematopoietic system leads to neonatal death. Given that YY1 germline deletion causes peri-implantation lethality (20), we utilized a conditional Yy1-KO allele (Yy1fl) with loxP sites flanking the Yy1 promoter region and exon 1 (17) to investigate the impact of YY1 loss of function on fetal hematopoiesis (Figure 1A). Yy1fl/fl mice were crossed to Vav-Cre mice to generate heterozygous Yy1fl/+ Vav-Cre mice. The Vav promoter drives Cre recombinase expression specifically in the hematopoietic system starting at E11.5 of fetal development (33–35). Yy1fl/+ Vav-Cre mice were subsequently bred with Yy1fl/fl mice to generate homozygous Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre (Yy1–/–) mice (Figure 1B). At E14.5 of fetal development, Yy1 gene alleles were deleted in FL cells (Figure 1C). Compared with Yy1fl/fl (Yy1+/+) littermate controls, Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre mice exhibited a 90% reduction of YY1 transcript expression in FL Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+ (LSK) cells (Figure 1D). Although Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre fetuses were viable at E14.5 and E19.5 of fetal development, the ratios of surviving embryos were less than the predicted Mendelian frequency (<25%). In addition, no Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre mice were viable at the weaning stage (Table 1). Among 162 pups resulting from breeding Yy1fl/fl to Yy1fl/+ Vav-Cre, only 15 pups were Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre, indicating only around 37% (15/40) of YY1-deficient fetuses survive until birth. All 15 pups died within 72 hours after birth (Figure 1E). Compared with Yy1fl/fl littermate controls, Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre pups were small and pale (Figure 1F) with significantly reduced body weight (Figure 1G) and spleen/body weight ratio (Figure 1H) and normal liver/body weight ratio (Figure 1I). Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre pups had reduced red blood cells and white blood cells in peripheral blood (Figure 1J), BM (Figure 1K), and liver (Figure 1L). Our results showed that YY1 deletion in fetal hematopoiesis leads to pancytopenia and neonatal death.

Figure 1 Yy1 deletion during embryonic hematopoiesis leads to neonatal death in mice. (A) Schematic illustration of the Yy1 locus. The conditional Yy1 allele (Yy1fl) was constructed by inserting a pair of loxP sites flanking exon 1 at the promoter region, which is excised in the presence of Cre recombinase expression. (B) Illustration of breeding strategy to generate Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre fetuses. (C) PCR to detect YY1 deletion efficiency in total FL cells. Primers 1 and 2 detect Yy1fl. Primers 1 and 4 detect Yy1Δ. Primers 3 and 4 detect both Yy1fl and Yy1Δ. Mixed primers 1, 2, and 4 showed the relative primer efficiency. (D) The mRNA expression of Yy1 gene in the LSK cells of E14.5 Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre fetus as compared with Yy1fl/fl littermates. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of Yy1fl/fl and Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre mice. (F) A representative photo of Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Yy1fl/fl neonates around 24 hours after birth. (G) Body weight, (H) spleen/body weight, and (I) liver/body ratios of Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Yy1fl/fl mice. (J) Images of blood smears and histopathology of BM (K) and liver (L) of Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Yy1fl/fl mice. (J–L) Scale bar: 50 μm. Number of mice = n; graphs show mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and G–I) and simple survival curve analysis (Kaplan-Meier) (E).

Table 1 Genotype distribution of offspring from Yy1fl/+ Vav-Cre × Yy1fl/fl matings at different developmental stages

YY1 is essential for maintaining the HSC pool in fetal hematopoiesis. Given that Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre neonates had a reduced number of all lineage blood cells (Figure 1J), we next evaluated how loss of YY1 affected HSC and progenitor numbers during fetal development. Grossly, Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre E14.5 fetuses were notably paler than the WT Vav-Cre control (Figure 2A). There was a small but statistically significant reduction of total FL cell number in Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre fetuses compared with the WT control (Figure 2B). Consistently, Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FLs had reduced R1 (CD71medTer119–) and R4 (CD71medTer119+) erythrocytes (Figure 2, C and D). In addition, compared with Vav-Cre control mice, Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre mice had a significant reduction in both the percentage and absolute numbers of fetal E14.5 HSCs (Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150+c-Kit+Sca1+), multipotent progenitors (MPPs, Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150–c-Kit+Sca1+), LSKs (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1+), myeloid progenitors (MPs, Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–), common myeloid progenitors (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD34+Fclo), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD34+Fchi), and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–CD34–Fclo) (Figure 2, E–G). YY1-KO (Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre) E14.5 FL cells failed to give rise to CFU-GEMM, CFU-GM, BFU-E, and CFU-E, with significantly decreased colony numbers after plating in MethoCult M03434 complete medium (Figure 2H). Our data support the notion that YY1 is required for maintaining the HSC and progenitor cell pool during fetal development.

Figure 2 Loss of Yy1 leads to reduction of HSC and progenitor populations in FL. All Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Vav-Cre fetuses were evaluated at E14.5 of fetal development. (A) Representative gross pictures; histopathology pictures of fetuses and FLs. (B) Total FL cell numbers. (C) Red blood cell flow analysis and (D) quantification. (E) Representative flow gating strategy for HSC (Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150+cKit+Sca1+) and MPP (Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150–cKit+Sca1+). (F) Quantification of percentage and absolute cell numbers of HSC and MPP. (G) Quantification of LSK (Lin–cKit+Sca1+), MP (Lin–cKit+Sca1–), common myeloid progenitors (Lin–cKit+Sca1–CD34+Fclo), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (Lin–cKit+Sca1–CD34+Fchi), and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (Lin–cKit+Sca1–CD34–Fclo). (H) Colony formation assays from total FL cells. (I) Representative gating strategies for the Ki67/DAPI proliferation assay. E14.5 HSC cells were gated for G0 (Ki67–DAPI–), G1 (Ki67+DAPI–), and S/G2/M (Ki67+DAPI+) phases. (J) Quantification of percentage of fetal HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP cells in G0, G1, and S/G2/M phases. (K) Representative flow gating and quantification of intracellular ROS level in fetal HSCs (Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150+cKit+Sca1+). (L) Seahorse assay to detect OCR in Yy1+/+ and Yy1–/– FL LK cells. OCR was measured at baseline and after sequential treatment with oligomycin, FCCP, and rotenone/antimycin A. Number of fetuses = n; graphs show mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test (B, D, F, G, H, K, and L) and 2-way ANOVA (G and J).

We next investigated how YY1 deficiency affects HSC proliferation and survival. Cell cycle status was assessed using Ki-67/DAPI staining. Within fetal HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP populations, cells were gated into G1 (Ki-67+DAPI–), S/G2/M (Ki-67+DAPI+), or G0 (Ki-67–DAPI–) phase (Figure 2I). YY1-deficient HSCs, MPPs, and LSKs exhibited a significant reduction in the proportion of cells in the G0 phase, indicating a loss of quiescence and increased proliferative activity (Figure 2J). Quiescent HSCs are known to maintain low intracellular ROS levels to preserve their long-term regenerative capacity (36, 37). Given that redox homeostasis is a critical regulator of HSC quiescence, we measured both intracellular and mitochondrial ROS levels. Compared with WT controls, YY1-deficient HSPCs displayed significantly elevated levels of both intracellular (Figure 2K) and mitochondrial ROS (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188140DS1), despite similar mitochondrial mass between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 1B). Since mitochondria are a primary source of intracellular ROS, particularly through oxidative phosphorylation, increased ROS levels may reflect underlying mitochondrial dysfunction (38, 39). To assess mitochondrial function, we performed Seahorse XF Mito stress tests on LK FL cells from Yy1+/+ and Yy1–/– fetuses. YY1-deficient cells showed significantly reduced oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) under both basal and maximal respiration conditions, along with decreased ATP production and spare respiratory capacity (Figure 2L). These findings indicate compromised mitochondrial function and bioenergetic stress in the absence of YY1. To evaluate whether YY1 deficiency affects the DNA damage response in fetal HSPCs, we measured γH2AX protein expression using Western blot in Lin– FL cells (Supplemental Figure 1C) and flow cytometry in FL HSCs (Supplemental Figure 1D). No significant difference in γH2AX expression levels was observed between Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Yy1fl/fl HSPCs. To further assess whether YY1 deficiency affected fetal HSC apoptosis, we performed annexin V/DAPI staining in HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP populations (Supplemental Figure 1, E and G). There was no significant difference in the percentage of early or late apoptotic cells in HSC, MPP, and LSK populations between Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Vav-Cre fetuses, both in vivo (Supplemental Figure 1F) and ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 1H). Taken together, these results indicate that YY1 deficiency leads to elevated ROS levels and increased proliferation in fetal HSPCs, potentially driven by underlying mitochondrial dysfunction, without inducing apoptosis.

YY1-deficient HSCs fail to repopulate the adult BM niche upon transplantation. Our previous study showed that YY1 is required for HSC long-term self-renewal in adult hematopoiesis (21). We therefore assessed the impact of YY1 deletion on fetal HSC self-renewal by competitive serial FL transplantation. Total FL cells from Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and Vav-Cre fetuses were harvested at E14.5, mixed with freshly isolated WT CD45.1 BM cells, and then transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1 recipient mice. Lineage evaluations of peripheral blood were conducted every 4 weeks after transplantation (Figure 3A). Although donor-derived percentages, presented by the percentage of CD45.2+ cells (CD45.2%), in mice transplanted transplanted with Vav-Cre FL cells were in the range of 50%–80% of total live cells, B cells (Thy1.2–CD19+), T cells (Thy1.2+CD19–), neutrophils (Mac1+Gr1hi), and monocytes (Mac1+Gr1–) in peripheral blood, there were nearly no donor-derived cells detected in mice transplanted with Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FL cells (Figure 3B). Similarly, at 16 weeks after transplantation, there were nearly no donor-derived B cells, T cells, neutrophils, monocytes (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2A), LT-HSCs (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+CD48–CD150+), ST-HSCs (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+CD48–CD150–), MPPs (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+ CD48+CD150–), or LSKs (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2B) detected in the BM of mice transplanted with Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FL cells. On the contrary, mice transplanted with Vav-Cre FL cells showed approximately 50%–89% of donor-derived percentages (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2B). Additionally, secondary transplantation of Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre cells was consistent with the primary transplantation results, revealing no donor-derived cells in the peripheral blood (Figure 3E), BM lineage cells (Figure 3F), and HSPCs (Figure 3G). Thus, our results showed that the YY1-deficient FL cells failed to reconstitute adult BM.

Figure 3 YY1-deficient HSCs fail to repopulate BM niche upon serial transplantation. (A) Experimental strategy: E14.5 Vav-Cre or Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre total FL cells were mixed with CD45.1+ BM competitor cells at a 1:1 ratio and transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ recipients. BM from reconstituted mice was harvested for analyses and for secondary BMTs at 16 weeks after transplantation. (B) Lineage evaluation of donor-derived contribution in peripheral blood live cells, B cells, T cells, monocytes, and neutrophils at 4, 8, 12, and 16 weeks after primary FL transplantation. (C) Donor-derived contribution of live cells, B cells, T cells, neutrophils, and monocytes in BM of recipient mice at 16 weeks after primary FL transplantation. (D) Donor-derived contribution in BM LT-HSC, ST-HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP after primary FL transplantation. (E) Lineage evaluation of donor-derived contribution in peripheral blood live cells, B cells, T cells, monocytes, and neutrophils at 4, 8, 12, and 16 weeks after second transplant. (F) BM donor-derived contribution at 16 weeks after second transplant. (G) Donor-derived contribution in BM LT-HSC, ST-HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP after second transplant. Number of mice = n; graphs show mean ± SD, ****P < 0.0001, by AUC measurement followed by Student’s t test (B and E) and 2-way ANOVA (C, D, F, and G).

YY1-deficient HSPCs fail to engraft the adult BM. Mature blood cell production is usually resumed at an interval of 2–3 weeks after transplantation (40). Because we found essentially no donor-derived cells in peripheral blood at 4 weeks after Yy1–/– FL transplantation (Figure 3B), we next assessed whether YY1-deficient FL stem progenitor cells are able to engraft the adult BM. We first conducted a noncompetitive transplant by transplanting either WT or YY1-deficient E14.5 FL cells into lethally irradiated recipient mice (CD45.1) without fresh BM competitors (Figure 4A). At 2 weeks after transplantation, all mice transplanted with E14.5 Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FL cells died, whereas mice transplanted with FL cells from the WT littermates survived for at least 30 days after transplantation (Figure 4B). These data suggest that YY1-deficient FL cells fail to establish engraftment in the adult BM.

Figure 4 YY1 is essential for fetal HSC homing and engraftment at the BM niche. (A) Experimental strategy for noncompetitive FL cell transplantation: E14.5 Yy1fl/fl or Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FL cells were transplanted into lethally irradiated CD45.1+ recipients without competitor. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of mice transplanted with Yy1fl/fl versus Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre FL cells. (C) Experimental strategy for HSC homing experiment. E14.5 Lin– FL cells were labeled with CellTrace violet and injected into the femurs of lethally irradiated recipient mice. BM cells from the recipient mice were harvested for evaluation within 16 hours after transplantation. (D) Gating strategy of CellTrace violet–positive cells. (E) Absolute cell numbers of CellTrace violet–positive total FL cells and Lin– FL cells in the BM of recipient mice. (F) Experimental strategy for intraosseous FL cell transplant. (G) Donor-derived percentages of total FL cells, B cells, T cells, neutrophils, and macrophages in peripheral blood at 4, 8, 12, and 16 weeks after intraosseous transplant. (H) Donor-derived percentages of BM LT-HSC, ST-HSC, MPP, LSK, and MP at 16 weeks after intraosseous transplant. Number of mice = n; graphs show mean ± SD, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by simple survival curve analysis (Kaplan-Meier) (B), unpaired 2-tailed t test (E), AUC measurement followed by Student’s t test (G), and 2-way ANOVA (H).

Homing of HSCs to the BM niche is a critical prerequisite for successful engraftment. To assess FL HSC homing, 1,000,000 E14.5 Lin– FL cells from Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre and WT littermates (Yy1fl/fl) were labeled with CellTrace violet dye and transplanted into lethally irradiated recipient mice (Figure 4C). Over 99% of the transplanted cells were positive for CellTrace violet, confirming effective labeling (Supplemental Figure 3). Sixteen hours after transplantation, we quantified violet-positive total live cells and Lin– cells in the BM of recipient mice (Figure 4D). Compared with controls, recipients of Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre cells showed a significant reduction in both total violet-positive live cells and violet-positive Lin– cells, despite equivalent numbers of cells transplanted (Figure 4E). These result indicate that YY1-deficient Lin– FL cells exhibit impaired migrating/homing to the adult BM. Given that approximately 40%–50% of YY1-deficient Lin– FL cells were still able to reach the BM (Figure 4E), we next assessed whether YY1-deficient HSCs could engraft after direct injection into the BM cavity. Total WT or Yy1–/– FL cells were transplanted via intraosseous injection into the femurs of lethally irradiated CD45.1 recipient mice (Figure 4F). Mice receiving Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre cells showed no detectable donor-derived cells in peripheral blood or BM (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4), whereas recipients of WT FL cells displayed more than 50% donor chimerism. Moreover, donor-derived LT-HSC, ST-HSC, LSK, MPP, and MP populations were nearly undetectable in mice transplanted with Yy1–/– cells, whereas these populations were readily detectable in WT recipients (Figure 4H). Together, these findings show that Yy1–/– FL stem progenitor cells exhibit impaired homing capacity and fail to establish engraftment in the adult BM niche.

YY1 controls a genetic network governing fetal HSC migration, adhesion, and metabolism. To gain mechanistic insights into YY1-mediated regulation of fetal HSC homing and engraftment, we performed RNA-Seq on Lin–c-Kit+ (LK) cells isolated by FACS from E14.5 Yy1fl/fl (Yy1+/+) and Yy1fl/fl Vav-Cre (Yy1–/–) fetuses (Supplemental Figure 5A). Transcriptomic analysis identified 126 significantly upregulated and 295 downregulated genes in YY1-deficient cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5B). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that gene sets associated with cell motility, locomotion, adhesion, and metabolism were deregulated in Yy1–/– fetal LK cells (Figure 5B). Among the downregulated genes were several key regulators of cell migration and locomotion, including S100a8, S100a9, Olr1, Gpc1, Mpo, Hck, Pnck, Jam3, and Padi2 (Figure 5C). These transcriptomic findings were further validated by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 5D). Notably, Kit transcript levels (Figure 5D) and c-Kit cell surface expression were both reduced in Yy1–/– fetal HSPCs compared with WT controls (Figure 5E). To determine whether YY1 deficiency impairs c-Kit signaling, we evaluated c-Kit–dependent phosphorylation of the downstream target AKT in response to SCF stimulation. Although SCF robustly induced AKT phosphorylation in WT fetal HSPCs, this response was significantly reduced in YY1-deficient cells (Figure 5F). Given the essential role of the SCF/c-Kit axis in HSC migration and adhesion (5, 41, 42) and observed homing defect in YY1-deficient HSPCs (Figure 4E), we next tested whether YY1 deficiency disrupts SCF-mediated fetal HSPC migration. In our ex vivo Transwell migration assay, WT FL HSPCs displayed enhanced migration in response to SCF stimulation, whereas YY1-deficient HSPCs failed to respond (Figure 5G). To test whether ectopic expression of c-Kit could rescue function defects caused by YY1 loss, including impaired SCF-mediated migration, hyperproliferation, and elevated mitochondrial ROS, we retrovirally expressed c-Kit in Lin– FL cells from both WT and YY1-deficient fetuses. At 48 hours after infection, GFP+ HSPCs were analyzed for SCF-dependent migration capacity, cell cycle, and mitochondrial ROS levels. Ectopic c-Kit expression successfully restored c-Kit cell surface expression and rescued the SCF-mediated migratory response in YY1-deficient cells (Figure 5, H and I). However, c-Kit cell surface restoration did not rescue the hyperproliferative phenotype (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B) or elevated mitochondrial ROS levels (Supplemental Figure 6C) observed in YY1-deficient LK cells. Together, these results demonstrate that YY1 is essential for fetal HSPC function by regulating genes involved in migration, adhesion, and metabolism. Loss of YY1 impairs SCF/c-Kit signaling and abolishes SCF-mediated chemotactic responses, which can be rescued by restoring c-Kit expression.

Figure 5 YY1 deficiency affects the genetic networks governing cell motility and metabolism. (A) Volcano plot showing the repressed and activated genes in Yy1–/– FL LK cells based on the fold change and adjusted P value. (B) GSEA: enriched biological processes shown with corresponding adjusted P values and normalized enrichment score (NES). (C) Heatmap depicting selected upregulated and downregulated genes involved in regulation of cell mobility, locomotion, and adhesion based on TPM. (D) qRT-PCR validation of marker gene expressions in FL LK cells. (E) Evaluation of c-Kit MFI in FL HSCs. (F) Phosphorylated flow analysis of AKT in FL LK cells and quantification of fold change in MFI of p-AKT. (G) Ex vivo migration assay of Yy1–/– and Yy1+/+ Lin– FL cells in response to SCF stimulation. (H) MFI of c-Kit in retrovirally infected FL Lin– cells. (I) Ex vivo migration assay of Yy1–/– and Yy1+/+ Lin– FL cells infected with MigR1-c-Kit or MigR1 vector control. Number of fetuses = n; graphs show mean ± SD, *P < 0.5, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test (D–F), 2-way ANOVA (G and I), and 1-way ANOVA (H).

YY1 regulates chromatin accessibility at genes involved in cell adhesion and motility during fetal hematopoiesis. To determine whether YY1 controls fetal hematopoiesis through direct promoter binding and/or indirectly by regulating chromatin accessibility, we performed Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation (CUT&Tag) analysis for YY1 binding and ATAC-Seq analysis to evaluate chromatin accessibility in Lin– FL cells. YY1 CUT&Tag analysis identified 7,055 YY1 binding peaks across various genomic regions, including proximal promoters, distal promoters, introns, exons, and intergenic areas (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Over half (55.28%) of YY1 binding peaks were located within proximal promoter regions compared with 29.23% in introns, 7.43% in exons, 6.68% in intergenic regions, and 1.39% in distal promoter regions (Figure 6A). Interestingly, YY1 binding was largely absent at the proximal promoters of most differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified by RNA-Seq (Figure 5A). Specifically, YY1 did not occupy proximal promoters of 111 out of 126 upregulated genes and 274 out of 295 downregulated genes (Figure 6B and Figure 5A). Gene Ontology term analysis of genes with YY1 binding at proximal promoters highlighted an enrichment for pathways involved in metabolic process (Figure 6D). YY1 directly occupied the proximal promoters of key metabolic regulators, such as Hif1a, Hif3a, Pdk1, Pdk2, Lkb1, Ppard, Srebf1, and Ldlr (Figure 6C), indicating a direct role for YY1 in controlling metabolic gene expression during fetal hemopoiesis. In contrast, YY1 binding was not detected at the promoters of genes involved in cell adhesion, migration, or motility, such as Olr1, Kit, Gpc1, Csf1r, Cd63, Jam3, Cxcr2, S100a8, Padi2, Mpo, Pnck, Hck, and S100a9 (Figure 6C), suggesting that YY1 regulates these processes largely through an indirect epigenetic mechanism. Motif enrichment analysis of YY1 binding regions revealed overlap with 94 transcription factor binding motifs, including those of master regulators of hematopoiesis, chromatin remodeling proteins, and factors that are essential for cell proliferation and stress response (Supplemental Figure 5E). Interestingly, YY1-bound regions were enriched for motifs bound by KLF6, NRF1, EGR1, CTCF, ZFX, ATF1, and HIF1A, factors known to orchestrate long-range chromatin interactions and regulatory loops during fetal-to-adult HSC transition (Figure 6E) (11, 12).

Figure 6 YY1-mediated direct and indirect regulations of fetal HSPCs. (A) Distribution of YY1 binding peaks at different genomic regions. (B) YY1 occupancies at upregulated and downregulated genes identified by RNA-Seq. (C) YY1 binds at the proximal promoters of genes involved in metabolism (gray, top) and no YY1 binding at the proximal promoters of genes involved in regulation of cell mobility, locomotion, and adhesion (yellow, bottom). Rpl30 served as a positive control. (D) Top 10 overrepresented Gene Ontology terms on genes that have proximal promoters occupied by YY1. (E) YY1 occupies at the binding motifs of chromatin factors that are essential for chromatin reconstruction during HSC fetal-to-adult transition.

To investigate how YY1 regulates chromatin accessibility during fetal hematopoiesis, we performed ATAC-Seq analysis on E14.5 FL Lin– cells from Yy1+/+ and Yy1–/– fetuses. Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed distinct clustering between WT and YY1-KO samples, indicating substantial differences in chromatin accessibility (Figure 7A). A total of 60,935 ATAC-Seq peaks were identified in Yy1+/+ cells, compared with 55,942 peaks in Yy1–/– cells. Both genotypes exhibited similar genomic distributions of chromatin accessible regions, with intronic regions being the most prevalent, followed by intergenic regions, proximal promoters, distal promoters, and exons (Figure 7B). YY1 deletion led to the loss of 11,146 peaks (~18% of the WT peak set), while 5,760 peaks (~10%) emerged in the KO samples, indicating an altered global chromatin accessibility upon YY1 loss (Figure 7C). Consistent with the global distribution, the majority of gained or lost peaks were located within intronic regions (Figure 7D). Promoter accessibility was relatively stable, with only approximately 4.6% (496/10,689) of lost peaks and approximately 2.6% (269/10,498) of gained peaks mapped to proximal promoters (Figure 7D). In YY1-KO cells, genes with reduced promoter and intron chromatin accessibility were significantly enriched for cell adhesion, motility, and migration pathways, consistent with our RNA-Seq findings (Figure 5B and Figure 7, E–H). Although YY1 did not bind the promoters of key adhesion and motility genes, the chromatin accessibility was altered upon YY1 deletion, suggesting that YY1 is required for a chromatin environment favorable for key transcription factor recruitment to these regions (Figure 6E). Altogether, these findings support a model in which YY1 regulates fetal hematopoiesis by directly binding to metabolic genes and modulating the chromatin landscape at other gene networks involved in cell mobility and adhesion.

Figure 7 YY1 promotes chromatin accessibility at genes associated with cell mobility and adhesion pathways. (A) PCA of ATAC-Seq samples showing distinct clustering by genotype (Yy1+/+ vs. Yy1–/–) in Lin– FL cells. (B) Genomic distribution of accessible chromatin peaks in Yy1+/+ and Yy1–/– Lin– FL cells. (C) Total gain and loss of ATAC-Seq peaks in Yy1+/+ and Yy1–/– conditions. (D) Genomic distribution of gain and loss of peaks. (E and F) Gene Ontology enrichment analysis of genes with loss of proximal promoter (E) and intron (F) ATAC-Seq peaks upon YY1 deletion. (G and H) ATAC-Seq signals at the proximal promoters of 81 DEGs involved in cell motility and adhesion pathways, which lack YY1 binding at these sites. (G) Heatmap showing reduced chromatin accessibility. (H) Average ATAC-Seq peak signals of each sample and quantification. ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test (H).

YY1 PcG function is necessary for fetal HSC long-term self-renewal. YY1 can recruit PcG complexes to DNA via a defined domain spanning amino acids 201–226, known as the YY1 REPO domain (43–45) (Figure 8A). This domain is critical for several YY1-mediated functions, including Vκ gene rearrangement in pro-B cells (46) and the survival of double-negative T cells (47). In addition, the YY1 REPO domain facilitates long-range chromatin remodeling and histone modification (43). To specifically assess the role of YY1’s PcG activity in fetal hematopoiesis, we generated YY1ΔREPO (Yy1+/ΔREPO) mice using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing (Figure 8, B and C). The ΔREPO allele produces a YY1 protein that lacks PcG recruitment capability and fails to mediate H3K27me3 histone modification, while retaining all other known YY1 functions. The mutant protein is expressed at levels comparable to WT YY1 (Figure 8D), making this a powerful genetic model for dissecting YY1’s PcG-dependent functions in vivo (43, 44). To investigate the effect of YY1 REPO deficiency specifically in the hematopoietic system, Yy1+/ΔREPO mice were crossed with Yy1fl/fl mice to generate Yy1fl/ΔREPO mice, which were then crossed with Yy1fl/+Vav-Cre mice to generate Yy1fl/ΔREPO Vav-Cre (Yy1–/ΔREPO) mice. In these mice, Cre recombinase expression deletes the WT allele of YY1, leaving the second allele with the germline REPO deletion. Yy1+/– mice were included as controls to assess the effects of YY1 haploinsufficiency. Flow cytometric analysis of E14.5 FL showed that the absolute numbers of HSCs (Lin–CD41–CD48–Mac1+CD150+cKit+Sca1+) were comparable among WT, Yy1–/ΔREPO, Yy1+/ΔREPO, and Yy1+/– fetuses (Figure 8E). However, c-Kit surface expression was significantly reduced in Yy1–/ΔREPO HSCs compared with WT and Yy1+/ΔREPO cells, although the expression remained significantly higher than in Yy1–/– HSCs (Figure 8F). Additionally, intracellular ROS levels were elevated in both Yy1–/ΔREPO and Yy1+/ΔREPO HSCs (Figure 8G), although cell proliferation and SCF-dependent migration were not significantly affected (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Importantly, Yy1–/ΔREPO HSCs exhibited a profound defect in long-term self-renewal. In an FL transplantation assay, Yy1–/ΔREPO HSCs failed to maintain hematopoiesis beyond 8 weeks after transplantation (Figure 8H). In contrast, Yy1+/– HSCs supported initial engraftment but failed upon secondary transplantation (Figure 8I). Together, these findings demonstrate that the YY1 REPO domain is essential for the long-term self-renewal capacity of fetal HSCs. Thus, YY1 regulates fetal hematopoiesis through both its direct transcriptional activity and epigenetic functions, such as PcG-mediated regulation.