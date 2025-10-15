Single-dose genome editing therapy rescues auditory and vestibular functions in adult mice with DFNA41 deafness

Screening of genome editors for P2rx2V61L allele-specific editing. To identify the most effective genome editor for targeting the P2rx2V61L allele, we designed sgRNAs for use with Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) sgRNA1 and Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9 (SpCas9) sgRNA2–sgRNA5 nucleases (Figure 1A). All Cas9/sgRNA combinations were incorporated into the same plasmid backbone containing 3 nuclear localization signals and optimized sgRNA scaffold (43) (Figure 1B). The Cas9/sgRNA plasmids and a puromycin resistance plasmid were cotransfected into the primary fibroblasts derived from P2rx2V61L/+ mice, using nucleofection. The puromycin-resistant cells were collected for DNA extraction, amplicon amplification, and analysis by next-generation sequencing (NGS) for insertion-deletion (indel) identification (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Allele-specific genome editing using SaCas9–sgRNA-1 in mouse P2rx2V61L/+ primary cells. (A) The DNA sequence of the P2rx2V61L mutation locus and the sgRNAs designs for SpCas9 and SaCas9, respectively. The mutation nucleotide (C) in the P2rx2V61L allele is in red. The protospacer adjacent motifs (PAMs) nucleotides are in blue. (B) Schematic overview of plasmid constructions for different CRISPR systems used for the in vitro study. (C) The experiment design for studying genome editing in the primary fibroblasts from P2rx2V61L/+ mice. (D) Quantification of the indel frequency in P2rx2V61L/+ and P2rx2+/+ primary fibroblasts after genome editing using different Cas9/sgRNA combinations. n = 3. Error bar represents SD. (E and F) Representative NGS results from SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited P2rx2V61L/+ (E) and P2rx2+/+ primary fibroblasts (F). The red arrowhead indicates the double-stranded DNA cutting site. (G) Indel profiles from the SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited P2rx2V61L allele in primary fibroblasts. Negative numbers represent deletions, positive numbers represent insertions. (H) Pie chart showing the out-of-frame (3n ± 1) ratio in the indel profile. (I) CIRCLE-Seq analysis of SaCas9–sgRNA-1 in P2rx2V61L/+ primary fibroblasts’ genomic DNA. (J) Quantification of indel frequency of potential off-target sites from the mouse genome. NLS, nuclear localization signal. Puro, puromycin.

In primary fibroblasts, efficient editing, as indicated by indel reads, was detected in the P2rx2V61L allele across all gRNA designs for SpCas9 and SaCas9, with editing efficiencies ranging from 71.28% to 83.29% (Figure 1D). For SpCas9 sgRNAs (sgRNA-2, -3, -4 and -5), elevated levels of indels were detected in WT P2rx2+ allele (8.73%–29.20%) (Figure 1D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187872DS1), indicating undesired off-target editing on the WT allele. The findings suggested that SpCas9/sgRNAs can tolerate 1 nucleotide mismatch between the P2rx2V61L allele and the WT allele, making it unsuitable for allele-specific genome editing. In contrast, NGS analysis of SaCas9–sgRNA-1 revealed a high level of indel formation in the P2rx2V61L allele (75.01% ± 4.55%) (Figure 1, D and E), with negligible indels observed in the WT allele (0.45 ± 0.39%) (Figure 1, D and F), indicating P2rx2V61L allele-specific editing. For SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated editing, NGS revealed a variety of indels, with single-nucleotide deletions being the most common type (Figure 1G). Most of the indels (85.1%) caused frameshift mutations (Figure 1H), suggesting efficient disruption of the P2rx2V61L protein by SaCas9–sgRNA-1.

To assess the editing efficiency and specificity in the cochlear cells, we used the mouse organ of Corti cell line HEI-OC1 to generate HEI-OC1-P2rx2-V61L cells (OC1-V61L), which harbor the P2rx2V61L DNA fragment in the genome using the PiggyBac system (Supplemental Figure 1C). NGS analysis of HEI-OC1-V61L cells after transfection with SaCas9–sgRNA-1 or SpCas9/sgRNA-2 plasmids revealed similarly robust indel formation. In the HEI-OC1 cells harboring the WT allele, SpCas9/sgRNA-2–mediated editing was evident from indel analysis, consistent with the primary fibroblasts results (Supplemental Figure 1D and Figure 1D). In contrast, SaCas9–sgRNA-1 transfection produced negligible editing events in the HEI-OC1 cells with the WT allele (Supplemental Figure 1, D and G). The indel profile in SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited HEI-OC1-V61L cells showed various types of indels (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F), with single-nucleotide deletions being the most common.

To comprehensively assess off-target editing, we performed circularization for in vitro reporting of cleavage effects by sequencing (CIRCLE-Seq) (44) on HEI-OC1-V61L cells edited by SaCas9–sgRNA-1 and identified no off-target sites beyond the on-target locus (Figure 1, I and J). Furthermore, computational predictions were used to identify potential off-target loci (45, 46). Analysis of the top 7 predicted off-target sites, identified using the cutting frequency determination score (45) in SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited HEI-OC1-V61L cells, revealed no off-target editing events, whereas on-target editing efficiency exceeded 80% (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1H). Collectively, these results demonstrate that SaCas9–sgRNA-1 specifically targets the P2rx2V61L allele with minimal off-target effects in mouse primary fibroblasts or a cochlear cell line.

In vivo genome editing of the P2rx2V61L allele in the cochlea of adult mice. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of SaCas9–sgRNA-1, we packaged it in AAV2 and administered it to the cochlea of 4-week-old P2rx2V61L/+ mice via RWM+CF at a dose of 4 × 109 vg/ear. After 8 weeks, the cochleae were harvested, and DNA and RNA were extracted for NGS and indel analysis (Figure 2A). In uninjected mice, background indel frequencies ranged between 0% and 0.05%. In vivo NGS of the cochlea showed the presence of indels at the P2rx2V61L locus in the injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears after 8 weeks, with an indel rate of 2.62% ± 0.64% and no detectable editing of the WT allele (Figure 2, B and C). We also injected AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 into the cochlea of WT adult mice; NGS analysis did not detect indels in the injected WT cochlea (Figure 2, D and E). We determined the expression of SaCas9 after cochlear injection by qPCR. SaCas9 mRNA level peaked around 4 weeks after injection, followed by a decline over time (Figure 2F). By the 12th week after injection, SaCas9 expression was no longer detectable (Figure 2F), which potentially is attributable to either CMV promoter silencing or the immune response triggered by SaCas9 in adult mice, as reported by previous studies (43, 47–49).

Figure 2 AAV2-mediated genome editing at the P2rx2 V61L locus in the cochlea of adult P2rx2V61L/+ mice. (A) Experimental overview for in vivo studies. (B–D) Representative NGS showed indels from uninjected (B), injected (C) P2rx2V61L/+, and injected WT (P2rx2+/+) mice (D). (E) Quantification of indel frequency of NGS results from injected and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears and injected P2rx2+/+ ears (n = 6 for each). Cochleae were collected 8 weeks after AAV injection. Each dot represents a unique sequencing reaction from 2 cochlea combined. Error bar represents SD. (F) qPCR analysis of SaCas9 mRNA level in the injected cochlea at different time points after injections (n = 6). Each dot represents an independent result from 2 cochleae combined. Values and error bars reflect mean ± SD. (G) NGS reads showed the distribution of P2rx2+ and mutant P2rx2V61L transcripts from uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ mice. (H) NGS reads showed decreased P2rx2V61L transcripts compared with WT P2rx2 transcripts from AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears. (I) A normalized ratio of unmodified P2rx2V61L transcripts relative to unmodified WT transcripts in uninjected and injected P2rx2V61L/+ animals based on the NGS reads. n = 3. (J) Schematic overview of the experimental protocol of HC isolation, cell lysis, and NGS. (K) Representative NGS result of isolated HC DNA from AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–injected P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae. (L) Quantification of P2rx2V61L allele-specific indel frequency of the NGS results from injected and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ HC lysis (n = 3). The error bar represents SD. (M) The distribution of WT allele reads, P2rx2V61L allele reads, and indel-containing reads of the NGS results from AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–injected P2rx2V61L/+ HCs.

Given that on-target editing efficiency would directly impact hearing rescue, we measured editing efficiency by examining changes in P2rx2 transcripts in the injected P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae. P2rx2 is specifically expressed in the hair cells (HCs). We performed NGS analysis of cDNAs from injected and uninjected contralateral control cochleae and detected multiple indel-containing P2rx2 transcripts in the injected samples, whereas none were found in the uninjected control cochleae (Figure 2, G and H). Additionally, exon 2–skipping P2rx2 transcripts were detected in the injected cochleae, accounting for 1.46% of total reads, suggesting that genome editing at the P2rx2V61L locus disrupted normal splicing (Figure 2H). This is likely due to the SaCas9–sgRNA-1 cutting site targeting the exon 2 splicing acceptor, which was disrupted by indels. Rare, alternatively spliced transcripts were detected in both uninjected and injected samples, constituting less than 5% of all reads (Figure 2, G and H). This suggests that genome editing did not alter the expression of these rare transcripts.

Compared with uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae, a significant decrease in the ratio of unedited P2rx2V61L transcripts to WT P2rx2 transcripts was observed in the injected ears (Figure 2I). After SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated editing of the P2rx2V61L allele, the proportion of unedited P2rx2V61L transcripts in the injected ears decreased by 28.2%, to 71.2% ± 3.0%, relative to the uninjected ears (Figure 2I). These findings suggest that approximately 28% of P2rx2-expressing cells were successfully edited at the P2rx2V61L allele through genome editing. Given that cells in P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae carry only 1 copy of the V61L allele, these findings suggest that genome editing successfully disrupted the mutant allele in approximately 28% of P2rx2-expressing HCs.

To precisely determine editing efficiency in HCs, we isolated HCs using the FM1-43 uptake assay (Supplemental Figure 2A). Eight weeks after injection of SaCas9–sgRNA-1 into adult P2rx2V61L/+ ears, the cochleae were dissected and the cells dissociated using 0.25% trypsin-EDTA, then incubated with FM1-43FX to label HCs through open mechanotransduction channels (50, 51). Subsequently, the labeled HCs were collected and lysed to obtain genomic DNA, which was then analyzed for indel frequency by NGS (Figure 2J). In contrast to uninjected cochleae, a wider range of indel types was observed in isolated HCs (Figure 2K), with an indel frequency of 26.96% ± 4.2% in the P2rx2V61L allele (Figure 2L). The editing frequency based on the HC DNA was consistent with that from the P2rx2V61L transcript analysis. Furthermore, the combined reads from the edited and unedited P2rx2V61L locus were equal to the P2rx2+ reads in the injected ear (Figure 2M). This finding indicates that no noticeable chromatin rearrangements (e.g., lesions, large deletions, insertions) were caused by genome editing, reinforcing the safety and accuracy of the approach in targeted HCs.

AAV integration into the genome as a consequence of induced DNA breaks (48, 52) is a potential safety concern in editing therapy via AAV delivery (Supplemental Figure 2B). To study AAV integration at the target locus in the inner ear, we designed specific primers for PCR and NGS to detect integration between the P2rx2 locus and AAV inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) (Supplemental Figure 2C). We first evaluated AAV integration in the HEK-293T-P2rx2-V61L cells after AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 infection. A low level of P2rx2V61L-ITR integration was observed, and the rate of integration was correlated with AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 dose (Supplemental Figure 2D). At a dose of 103 vg/cell, on-target editing approached peak efficiency with virtually no detectable integration (Supplemental Figure 2D). At the AAV dose exceeding 104 vg/cell, a P2rx2V61L-ITR integration rate of 5.0% ± 0.2% was detected (Supplemental Figure 2D). These findings strongly support that optimizing AAV dose allows for maximum editing efficiency while minimizing AAV integration.

We further confirmed that no P2rx2V61L-ITR integration reads were detected in isolated HCs from in vivo samples after AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injection (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Furthermore, qPCR analysis of the P2rx2V61L-ITR transcript revealed no significant difference between uninjected and injected animals (Supplemental Figure 2G), indicating the absence of P2rx2V61L-ITR chimeric transcripts caused by genome editing. Together, these results demonstrate that AAV2-mediated genome editing at the P2rx2V61L locus exhibits negligible AAV integration in the injected mature cochlea, providing a crucial piece of evidence for the safety and specificity of the therapeutic approach.

AAV2 transduces cochlear HCs in adult mice. AAV2 is a well-established AAV serotype known for its high transduction efficiency in inner hair cells (IHCs) and outer hair cells (OHCs) of the cochlea, with preferential distribution from the apical turn to the basal turn (13). Given its effective transduction capabilities, we selected AAV2 as the vector for genome editing therapy in P2rx2V61L/+ mice.

To assess its distribution and transduction efficiency, we injected 1 × 1010 vg of AAV2-GFP with a titer of 1 × 1013 vg/mL into the cochleae of 4-week-old mice via RWM+CF (Supplemental Figure 3A). Cochleae were harvested 4 weeks after injection and analyzed for GFP expression across the apical (8 kHz), middle (16 kHz), and basal (32 kHz) turns (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). AAV2-GFP efficiently transduced all IHCs across all the cochlear turns (Supplemental Figure 3D). In OHCs, transduction efficiency varied, decreasing from the apex to the base (Supplemental Figure 3D). Intensity quantification revealed uniformly high GFP intensity in IHCs, whereas intensity in OHCs was reduced to approximately 50% in the apex and approximately 25% in the base compared with IHCs (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Because the titer of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA was 4.46 × 1012 vg/mL, we injected 4 × 109 vg of AAV2-GFP into the cochleae of 4-week-old mice to better match the viral dose (Supplemental Figure 3F). Four weeks after the injection, we observed that IHC transduction remained at 100%, whereas OHC transduction rates were approximately 80% in apical and middle turns and 65% in the basal turn (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). The auditory brainstem response (ABR) and distortion product otoacoustic emissions (DPOAE) tests showed no hearing loss in injected ears compared with uninjected controls (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J).

In summary, AAV2 effectively transduces 100% of IHCs with robust transgenes expression. However, it transduces OHCs less efficiently, both in transduction rate and expression level. AAV2 administration through RWM + CF does not impair normal hearing in adult mice.

AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 delivery in adult mice promotes P2rx2V61L/+ HC survival, restores IHC length, and preserves HC morphology. To evaluate the impact of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated CRISPR/Cas9 editing on HC survival, we examined HC numbers at 9 months after injection at 4 weeks of age in P2rx2V61L/+ mice. Compared with WT inner ears, uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears had significant loss of HCs across all cochlear turns, as shown by immunolabeling and quantification, with complete loss in the basal turn and a partial loss in the middle and apical turns (Figure 3, A, B, D–I, M, and N). In the injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears, a complete loss of basal HCs was observed (Figure 3, C, L, M, and N). However, significantly more HCs, especially OHCs, survived in the middle and apical turns (Figure 3, C, J, K, M, and N), compared with the uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears (Figure 3, B, G, H, M, and N). We conclude that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated editing markedly promotes long-term HC survival, especially in the middle and apical turns.

Figure 3 AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 adult injection rescues OHC and IHC length in P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model of DFNA41. (A–C) Representative confocal microscopy images of whole mounts of intact MYO7A-labeled (green) cochleae of WT (A), uninjected (B), and injected (C) P2rx2V61L/+ mice, 9 months after 4-week injection. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D–L) Representative confocal microscopy images of the surface views of WT, uninjected, and injected P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae at the apex (D, G, and J), middle (E, H, and K) and base (F, I, and L), respectively. The asterisks indicate OHC loss in the apical and the middle turns, and severe IHC loss was seen in the base turn of uninjected and injected P2rx2V61L/+ cochleae. Scale bars: 50 μm. (M) Quantification of OHCs at the apex, middle, and base turns of the cochleae from WT, uninjected, and injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears. (N) Quantification of IHCs at the apex, middle, and base turns of the cochleae among WT, uninjected, and injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears. (O) Schematic representation of 3D surface projection of IHCs in the P2rx2+/+ uninjected group from D using Amira bounding box analysis. (P) Representative 3D surface projection of IHCs from D, G, and J in P2rx2+/+ uninjected, P2rx2V61L/+ uninjected, and P2rx2 V61L /+ injected ears. Scale bar: 10 μm. (Q) Quantification of IHC length in the apex and the middle turns. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA determined significance with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Mature IHCs have an elongated shape with a length of approximately 27 μm at 1 month and 31 μm at 4 months of age (41). In contrast, we found that IHC length was shortened to approximately 21 μm between 1 and 4 months of age in adult P2rx2V61L/+ mice (41). To assess the effect of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 on IHC length, we performed 3D reconstruction and analysis (Figure 3O). Nine months after injection at 4 weeks of age, IHC lengths in injected ears were approximately 9 μm longer in the apical turn and 18 μm longer in the middle turn compared with uninjected ears (Figure 3, P and Q). These results suggest AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 significantly ameliorates IHC length abnormalities in adult P2rx2V61L/+ mice.

The structure of HC stereocilia is critical for function and hearing, with P2X2 receptors most abundant on the stereocilia and cuticular plates facing the endolymph (53, 54). To evaluate the effect of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 on the stereocilia structure, we performed scanning electron microscopy to examine the apex-middle turn HC stereocilia of WT, treated, and untreated P2rx2V61L/+ ears at 9 months after injection at 4 weeks of age. Hearing was rescued at 3 frequencies in the injected ears (Figure 4, A and B). In WT ears, the stereocilia of OHC and IHC were well organized (Figure 4, C–F). In contrast, uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears exhibited absent, partially missing, or disorganized OHC stereocilia (Figure 4, G and H). The stereocilia of IHCs were present but lacked the shorter stereocilia (Figure 4, I and J). In injected ears, the overall V-shape pattern of OHC stereocilia, as well as the structure, was maintained (Figure 4, K and L). The stereocilia of IHC were present in the injected ears but were generally longer (Figure 4, M and N). These scanning electron microscopy data reveal that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 ameliorates HC stereocilia defects, especially in OHCs of P2rx2V61L/+ mice, supporting its potential to preserve HC morphology and function.

Figure 4 AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 rescues HC morphology in the P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model of DFNA41. (A and B) Representative ABR (A) and DPOAE (B) thresholds of injected and uninjected contralateral ears of a P2rx2V61L/+ mouse 9 months after injection. (C–F) Representative HC stereocilia morphology analyzed by scanning electron microscope at the apical turn of P2rx2+/+ cochlear OHC (D, [an enlarged inset from C]) and IHC (F [an enlarged inset from E]). (G–J) Representative scanning electron microscopy images of the apical turn of uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ stereocilia of OHC (H [an enlarged inset from G]), and IHC (J [an enlarged inset from I]). Asterisks represent missing OHCs (G). (K–N) Representative scanning electron microscopy images of the apical turn of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–injected P2rx2V61L/+ stereocilia of OHCs (L [an enlarged inset from K]), and IHC (N, [an enlarged inset from M]. Scale bars: 3 μm.

Adult genome editing therapy preserves auditory function in P2rx2V61L/+ mice. The P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model had delayed-onset hearing loss at P21 and progressed to profound deafness over time (41). This pattern mirrors the onset of hearing loss in patients with DFNA41, which typically is detected in the second decade of life (55), suggesting that P21 could be an effective intervention time point.

To assess the therapeutic potential of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1, we aimed to mimic the clinical treatment scenarios by treating P2rx2V61L/+ mice at 2 time points: (a) 4 weeks old (young adult) and (b) 2 weeks old (earliest detectable hearing). We injected 4 × 109 vg AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 per ear via RWM + CF (Figure 5A). Auditory functions were evaluated at 1, 3, 6, and 9 months after injection using ABR and DPOAE across 6 frequencies from 5.66 to 32 kHz (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 adult and juvenile injections preserve auditory function in a P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model of DFNA41. (A) Schematic diagram showing SaCas9 and sgRNA1 packaged into an AAV2 capsid, and illustrating the surgical intervention strategy. Hearing was tested at 1, 3, 6, and 9 months after injection (mpi). (B) Representative ABR waveforms were recorded at 6 months from an uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ mouse (red), a 4-week–injected P2rx2V61L/+ mouse (blue), a 2-week–injected P2rx2V61L/+ mouse (green), and an uninjected P2rx2+/+ mouse (black). Lighter traces indicate the threshold. (C–F) ABR thresholds of P2rx2V61L/+ mice injected at 4 weeks old (blue), and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ littermates (red). ABR thresholds for uninjected P2rx2+/+ mice littermates (black) tested at the same time points at 2, 4, 7 and 10 months of age. (G–J) ABR thresholds of P2rx2V61L/+ mice injected at 2 weeks of age (green) and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ littermates (red), and injected and uninjected WT (P2rx2+/+) littermates (grey and black) tested at 1, 3, 6, and 9-months after injection. (K) Mean ABR waveforms in uninjected (red), injected (blue) P2rx2V61L/+ 9 months after 4 week injection, and uninjected (black) P2rx2+/+ at 90 dB 11.32 kHz. (L) Quantification of P1 amplitude at 11.32 kHz from 20 dB to 100 dB SPL for injected P2rx2V61L/+ and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ mice at 9 months after injection at 4 weeks old compared with uninjected P2rx2+/+ mice (black), with significant differences at 90 dB and 100 dB between injected (blue) and uninjected (red) P2rx2V61L/+ groups. (M) Quantification of P1 latency at 11.32 kHz from 20 dB to 100 dB SPL for injected P2rx2V61L/+, uninjected P2rx2V61L/+, and uninjected P2rx2+/+ mice at 9 months after injection at 4 weeks old. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA determined significance with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In the 4-week-injection group, 1 month after injection, a significant 6 dB reduction in ABR threshold was detected at 8.00 kHz in injected ears compared with uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears (Figure 5C). No significant difference in DPOAE thresholds was detected between injected and uninjected ears (Supplemental Figure 4A).

At 3 months after injection, treated P2rx2V61L/+ ears showed substantial hearing preservation, whereas untreated ears had further deterioration across all frequencies. Treated ears had significantly reduced ABR thresholds at 5.66, 8.00, and 11.32 kHz, with an average reduction of 13 dB (Figure 5D). DPOAE threshold was reduced by 11 dB at 11.32 kHz (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Six months after injection, more significant hearing preservation was observed at 5.66, 8.00, and 11.32 kHz (Figure 5E). At this point, ABR thresholds in the untreated P2rx2V61L/+ ears exceeded 85 dB across all frequencies, whereas injected ears had an average reduction of 21 dB at these frequencies (Figure 5E). DPOAE threshold at 11.32 kHz was reduced by 10 dB (Supplemental Figure 4C).

At 9 months after injection, hearing preservation persisted in treated ears (Figure 5F). Average ABR thresholds in untreated ears exceeded 95 dB across all frequencies, whereas injected ears had significant preservation at 5.66, 8.00, and 11.32 kHz, with an average ABR threshold reduction of 17 dB (Figure 5F). DPOAE thresholds at 11.32 kHz were reduced by 7 dB (Supplemental Figure 4D).

These findings demonstrate that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 editing therapy provides robust and long-term preservation of hearing at specific frequencies in P2rx2V61L/+ mice.

Early genome editing therapy enhances the preservation of auditory function in P2rx2V61L/+ mice. To determine if earlier intervention could result in more efficacious hearing rescue, we injected AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 in P2rx2V61L/+ mice at P14 and subsequently evaluated auditory function. One month after injection, injected ears had a significant 8 dB reduction in ABR threshold at 22.6 kHz compared with uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears (Figure 5G). No significant difference in DPOAE thresholds was observed between injected and uninjected ears (Supplemental Figure 5A).

At 3 months after injection, ABR thresholds in injected ears were significantly reduced at all frequencies except for 32 kHz, with reductions ranging from 16 dB at 5.66 kHz to 11 dB at 22.6 kHz, averaging 14 dB across the 5 frequencies (Figure 5H). DPOAE thresholds in injected ears were significantly reduced at 11.32 and 16 kHz by 17 and 14 dB, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Six months after injection, ABR thresholds had further deteriorated in uninjected ears, and injected ears had significant reductions at 5.66, 8.00, 11.32, and 16.00 kHz, with an average reduction of 21 dB (Figure 5I). DPOAE thresholds were significantly reduced by 16 dB at 11.32 kHz and by 6 dB at 16.00 kHz (Supplemental Figure 5C).

At 9 months after injection, uninjected ears exhibited profound hearing loss with ABR thresholds exceeding 95 dB across all frequencies. In contrast, injected ears had significant ABR threshold reductions at 5.66, 8.00, 11.32, and 16.00 kHz, averaging 17 dB (Figure 5J). DPOAE threshold was significantly reduced at 11.32 kHz by 7 dB in the injected ears (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Finally, at 12 months after injection, uninjected ears had ABR thresholds over 100 dB at all frequencies. Injected ears, however, had significant ABR threshold reduction at 8.00 and 11.32 kHz, averaging 16 dB (Supplemental Figure 6A). DPOAE threshold did not differ between injected and uninjected ears (Supplemental Figure 6B).

To evaluate how AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injection affects normal hearing, we injected AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 into 2-week-old WT CBA mice and studied their hearing. The ABR and DPOAE thresholds in the injected WT mice were indistinguishable from WT mice without injection up to 12 months after injection (Figure 5, G–J, Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), demonstrating that the editing complex does not affect normal hearing, consistent with mutation-specific editing.

Consistent with ABR and DPOAE threshold improvement, significantly greater wave I P1 amplitudes at 11.32 kHz at 90 and 100 dB sound pressure levels (SPLs) were observed in 4-week-old injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears 9 months after injection compared with untreated ears, in which P1 amplitudes were negligible (Figure 5, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 7). Additionally, in treated ears 9 months after injection at 4 weeks of age, wave I latency at 11.32 kHz across 20 to 100 dB SPL was reduced to a pattern more closely resembling that of WT ears compared with untreated ears (Figure 5M).

Based on the results, we conclude that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injection into the adult P2rx2V61L/+ inner ear effectively preserves auditory function over the long term. Earlier intervention further enhances therapeutic efficacy by broadening the range of frequencies preserved.

AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 editing therapy attenuates heightened sensitivity to NIHL in P2rx2V61L/+ mice. P2X2 receptors protect against NIHL by mitigating cation burden from high-intensity noise stimulation (56, 57). P2rx2-mutant mice are more susceptible to noise exposure (>95 dB), resulting in permanent threshold shift due to defects such as disruption of HC ribbon synapses (58). Indeed, P2rx2V61L/+ mice exhibited greater sensitivity to NIHL than P2rx2+/+ mice under identical noise exposure conditions (97 dB at the octave band of 1–20 kHz for 2 hours) (Figure 6, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–D), demonstrating remarkable similarities between mice and humans in terms of hearing deficits.

Figure 6 AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injection attenuates increased sensitivity to NIHL in a P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model of DFNA41. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design. (B and C) Representative ABR waveforms at 8 kHz of the contralateral uninjected ear (B) and the injected ear (C) of a P2rx2V61L/+ mouse after noise exposure. The ABR thresholds of 70 dB and 50 dB were detected in the uninjected (light red) and injected ears (light blue), respectively. (D and E) ABR thresholds (D) and DPOAE threshold (E) among different groups: injected and noise-exposed P2rx2V61L/+ (blue), uninjected and noise-exposed P2rx2V61L/+ (red), and uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ without noise exposure (green). (F and G) Immunostaining of pre–ribbon synapse marker of CtBP2 of uninjected (F) and injected (G) P2rx2V61L/+ mice followed by noise exposure (NE). MYO7A labels HCs. (H) Quantification and comparison of CtBP2 number showed a significant increase in the number of CtBP2+ synapses in the injected compared with uninjected ears after noise exposure. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons for ABR and DPOAE and by unpaired Student’s t test for CtBP2. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Because AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated editing disrupts the V61L mutation responsible for increased NIHL sensitivity in P2rx2V61L/+ mice, we hypothesized that this editing would protect the treated ears against NIHL. To test the hypothesis, we injected AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 into P2rx2V61L/+ mice at P14. Four weeks later, the mice were exposed to 97 dB SPL at the octave band of 1–20 kHz for 2 hours, followed by a hearing test 2 weeks after noise exposure (Figure 6A). Controls included contralateral uninjected ears exposed to noise and P2rx2V61L/+ mice without noise exposure.

In untreated P2rx2V61L/+ ears, noise exposure led to significant hearing loss, as evidenced by elevated ABR thresholds at 5.66, 8.00, and 11.32 kHz compared with age-matched P2rx2V61L/+ mice without noise exposure (Figure 6, B and D). In contrast, AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 injected ears had complete attenuation of NIHL, with the ABR thresholds virtually identical to those of nonexposed P2rx2V61L/+ mice (Figure 6, C and D). No significant change in DPOAE thresholds was observed before or after noise exposure (Figure 6E), indicating that the noise did not affect the OHC function.

To further assess the optimal timing for genome editing intervention against noise sensitivity, we injected AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 into 4-week-old P2rx2V61L/+ mice, followed by noise exposure 4 weeks later at 97 dB SPL at the octave band of 1–20 kHz for 2 hours, followed by hearing tests 2 weeks later (Supplemental Figure 8A). Again, injection in 4-week-old P2rx2V61L/+ mice significantly attenuated ABR threshold shifts at 8.00 and 11.32 kHz compared with uninjected ears (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). No significant changes in DPOAE thresholds or hair cell loss were observed after noise exposure (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E). Thus, editing in older P2rx2V61L/+ mice partially protects against NIHL.

Ribbon synapses, essential for converting mechanical signals from HCs to electrical signals for auditory neurons, are highly vulnerable to noise exposure. CtBP2, a presynaptic protein, serves as a marker of synaptic integrity (59, 60). In noise-exposed WT mice, loss of ribbon synapses was observed despite no threshold shift, compared with nonexposed WT controls (Supplemental Figure 8, E–G). In contrast, injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears exposed to noise exhibited significantly higher CtBP2 counts per IHC in the apex turn compared with uninjected noise-exposed ears (Figure 6, F–H). This finding demonstrates that editing in P2rx2V61L/+ protected against synapse loss.

These results demonstrate that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 treatment effectively attenuates heightened sensitivity to NIHL in P2rx2V61L/+ mice, with improved outcomes after early intervention. This strongly supports a promising therapeutic strategy to mitigate NIHL in patients with P2RX2 mutations.

AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 treatment restores vestibular function in P2rx2V61L/+ mice. Our previous study demonstrated that P2rx2V61L/+ mice exhibited vestibular dysfunction (41). To assess whether AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated CRISPR/Cas9 editing improves vestibular HC survival and subsequent vestibular functional recovery, we first evaluated AAV2 transduction efficiency in vestibular organs. We injected an AAV2-GFP vector into the cochleae of adult WT mice via the RWM+CF approach and examined GFP expression in vestibular HCs. Moderate GFP transduction was observed in vestibular HCs (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting that AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 inner ear delivery could potentially preserve some vestibular function in P2rx2V61L/+ mice.

To further investigate feasibility, we evaluated the impact of AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–mediated CRISPR/Cas9 editing on utricle HC survival. We quantified utricle HC numbers at 9 months after injection in 4-week-old P2rx2V61L/+ mice (Figure 7, A–E). In uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ ears, approximately 70% of utricle HCs were lost compared with the WT utricle, as shown by immunolabeling and quantification (Figure 7, B, D, and E). In contrast, in injected P2rx2V61L/+ ears, significantly more HCs were preserved, with approximately 30% more HCs compared with the uninjected utricle (Figure 7, C and E).

Figure 7 AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 adult injection rescues utricle HCs and vestibular function in the P2rx2V61L/+ mouse model of DFNA41. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design. (B–D) MYO7A-immunolabeled utricle of WT uninjected, P2rx2V61L/+ injected, and P2rx2V61L/+ uninjected ears at 9 months after injection at 4 weeks old. (E) MYO7A+ cell counts from WT utricles (black), P2rx2V61L/+ injected (blue), and P2rx2V61L/+ uninjected (red). n = 5. (F–H) Representative recording of open field test tracking the movements for 3 minutes for WT (F), injected (G), and uninjected (H) P2rx2V61L/+ mice, 9 months after injection at 4 weeks old. (I) The number of full-body rotations per minute in the open field test among P2rx2V61L/+ uninjected, P2rx2V61L/+ injected, and WT groups. (J) Distance covered per minute for mice tested in the open field tests among P2rx2V61L/+ uninjected, injected, and WT groups. (K) The result of rotarod performance in 5 trials at 9 months after injection of WT, uninjected, and injected P2rx2V61L/+ mice. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. A 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Scale bar: 50 μm. IF, immunofluorescence. NLS, nuclear localization signals.

To assess vestibular function, we performed open field and rotarod tests 9 months after injection. In the open field test, untreated P2rx2V61L/+ mice displayed hyperactive behavior, including increased activity across the entire field and more frequent full-body rotations compared with untreated WT mice (Figure 7, F and H). In contrast, injected P2rx2V61L/+ mice showed normalized behavior, preferring to explore along the border of the chamber with minimal full-body rotations, similar to WT mice (Figure 7G). Treated P2rx2V61L/+ mice also had decreased velocity and travel distance compared with untreated P2rx2V61L/+ mice, aligning more closely with WT levels (Figure 7, I and J).

In the rotarod test, uninjected P2rx2V61L/+ mice displayed poor rotarod performance in maintaining their balance within the allocated time (Figure 7K). In contrast, injected P2rx2V61L/+ mice showed partially improved rotarod performance, comparable to that of WT mice (Figure 7K).

Collectively, these results from the open field and rotarod tests indicate AAV2–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 treatment effectively rescues vestibular function in P2rx2V61L/+ mice over the long term.

In vitro screening of genome editing strategies targeting the human P2RX2 V60L mutation in patient-derived hiPSCs. Our ultimate goal is to develop an editing strategy to rescue hearing in patients with DFNA41. To design gRNAs to abolish the P2RX2 V60L mutation in the human genome, we tested gRNA with different editors in patient-derived human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) harboring the P2RX2 c.178G > T mutation (55). We screened various compact CRISPR systems that can be accommodated in a single AAV vector, including SaCas9-KKH (61), enosCas12f1 (62), and Cas12j-8 (63) (Figure 8A). Plasmids encoding CRISPR nucleases and sgRNAs were introduced into hiPSCs using nucleofection. NGS analysis revealed robust indel generation in cells edited with SaCas9-KKH/sgRNA-1, with an indel frequency of 37.9% ± 2.3% (Figure 8B). Indel profiling further revealed that in reads edited with SaCas9-KKH/sgRNA-1, a majority of indels were frameshift mutations (Figure 8, C and E).

Figure 8 P2RX2V60L allele-specific genome editing in patient-derived hiPSCs using compact CRISPR systems. (A) Sequence of the human P2RX2 V60L mutation locus and the sgRNAs designs. The mutation is displayed in red. Protospacer-adjacent motifs are displayed in blue. (B) Bar chart of the indel frequency after genome editing using different CRISPR systems on hiPSCs with homozygous mutations (P2RX2V60L/V60L) and WT hiPSCs (P2RX2+/+). n = 3. Each dot represents a unique sequencing reaction. Values and error bars reflect mean ± SD. (C and D) Representative NGS results from KKH–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited P2RX2V60L/V60L and P2RX2+/+ hiPSCs. No indels were detected in the normal P2RX2 allele. Red asterisks in the reference sequence indicate the V60L mutation nucleotide. (E) Pie chart showing the out-of-frame (3n ± 1) ratio in the indel profile. (F) Quantification of indel frequency of potential off-target sites from AAV2–KKH–SaCas9–sgRNA-1–edited human cells. (G) The sequences of potential off-target genetic loci of KKH–SaCas9–sgRNA-1 in the human genome. None of these loci was associated with hearing function.

We performed an editing study in hiPSCs derived from a healthy control individual. We did not detect indels in the control hiPSCs (Figure 8, B and D), demonstrating that our gRNA design is mutation specific and does not edit the normal allele. In comparison, the other compact CRISPR systems exhibited substantially lower on-target genome editing efficiency, with enosCas12f1/sgRNA-2 at 4.6% ± 2.2% and Cas12j-8 at less than 3% (Figure 8B). Neither enosCas12f1/sgRNA-2 nor Cas12j-8 edited the WT allele (Figure 8B). We further tested the top 10 potential off-target loci in the human genome, and NGS revealed no indels (Figure 8, F and G). Collectively, these data demonstrate that we have identified a gRNA for SaCas9-KKH that enables efficient and specific editing of human P2RX2 c.178G > T (V60L) dominant mutation, with minimal off-target effects.