The macrophage-intrinsic MDA5/IRF5 axis drives HIV-1 intron-containing RNA-induced inflammatory responses

Rev/CRM1-dependent nuclear export and MAVS are required for HIV-1 icRNA sensing in THP-1/PMA macrophages. Previous work from our group and others identified that Rev/CRM1-mediated export of HIV-1 icRNA in MDMs and DCs was required for induction of MAVS-dependent innate immune responses, though the identity of the sensor or signaling pathway downstream of MAVS activation has remained unclear (29, 30). To further characterize this signaling pathway in a tractable system, we employed the Tohoku Hospital Pediatrics-1 (THP-1) monocytic cell line and differentiated cells with phorbol 12-myristate-13-acetate (PMA) to macrophage-like cells (37). THP-1/PMA macrophages were infected with vesicular stomatitis virus G glycoprotein–pseudotyped (VSV-G–pseudotyped) single-cycle HIV-1 encoding GFP as a reporter in place of nef (LaiΔenvGFP/G) (Figure 1A), and proinflammatory cytokine CXCL10 (IP-10) secretion in infected cultures was employed as a quantitative measure of infection-induced innate immune activation. Similar to findings in MDMs, establishment of productive infection in THP-1/PMA macrophages resulted in robust secretion of IP-10, which was abrogated in the presence of inhibitors that target reverse transcriptase (efavirenz [EFV]), integrase (raltegravir), or viral transcription (spironolactone) (38, 39) (Figure 1B). Furthermore, infection with HIV-1/M10 mutant (Figure 1C) that is incapable of exporting HIV-1 icRNA via the Rev/CRM1 pathway (31) or infection in the presence of CRM1 inhibitor (KPT330) also failed to induce IP-10 secretion (Figure 1, B and D). Knockdown of MAVS expression in THP-1/PMA macrophages (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187663DS1) significantly decreased IP-10 secretion in virus-infected cells (Figure 1, F and G). Collectively, these findings suggest that sensing of a posttranscriptional step of the HIV-1 replication cycle induces innate immune responses in THP-1/PMA macrophages, recapitulating previous findings in HIV-1–infected MDMs and DCs (29, 30).

Figure 1 MAVS-mediated sensing of cytoplasmic icRNA triggers an innate immune response. THP-1/PMA macrophages were infected with LaiΔenv GFP/G (MOI 2) in the presence or absence of (1 μM), raltegravir (RAL; 30 μM), spironolactone (Spiro;100 nM), and KPT335 (KPT; 1 μM). Cells and culture supernatants were harvested at 3 dpi for (A) flow cytometry analysis to measure infection levels (%GFP+) and (B) ELISA to measure IP-10 secretion. (C) Infection levels and (D) IP-10 secretion in THP-1/PMA macrophages infected with either WT (LaiΔenvGFP/G) or HIV-1/M10 were determined at 3 dpi by flow cytometry and ELISA, respectively. (E) MAVS expression in THP1 cells transduced with shCTRL or shMAVS lentivectors was determined by Western blot analysis. (F and G) LaiΔenvGFP/G-infected THP-1/PMA macrophages and cell supernatants were harvested at 3 dpi for (F) flow cytometry analysis and (G) ELISA to measure infection establishment (%GFP+) and IP-10 secretion. Data are displayed as the means ± SEM, with each dot representing an independent experiment. Statistical significance was assessed via 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (A and B) or unpaired t test (C, D, F, and G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

MDA5 is required for HIV-1–induced innate immune responses in macrophages. In mammalian cells, detection of viral RNAs in the cytosol and endosomes is surveilled by nucleic acid receptors. To identify the nucleic acid–sensing mechanism required for detection of HIV-1 icRNA, we generated THP-1 cell lines with stable knockdown of RIG-I (sensor of short, blunt-ended dsRNAs with an uncapped 5′ triphosphate group), MDA5 (sensor of long dsRNAs), or UNC93B1 (chaperone protein required for endosomal TLR3/7/8 function) expression in THP-1 cells via lentiviral transduction of shRNA (40). Knockdown efficiency was measured at the mRNA level via reverse transcription–quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) (Figure 2A), while decrease in RLR or endosomal TLR activity was functionally validated by measuring IP-10 secretion in knockdown cells in response to RLR or TLR agonists (Supplemental Figure 1, F–J). While single-cycle HIV-1 (LaiΔenvGFP/G) infection of THP-1/PMA macrophages with reduced expression of RIG-I, MDA5, or UNC93B1 was unaffected compared with control shRNA-expressing cells (Figure 2B), we found that only MDA5, but not RIG-1 or UNC93B1, knockdown resulted in significant downregulation of HIV-1 icRNA-induced IP-10 production (Figure 2C). We next recapitulated these findings in primary MDMs. MDMs were transfected with pooled siRNAs against RIG-I, MDA5, or UNC93B1, and reduction in mRNA expression of targets was verified via RT-qPCR (Figure 2D). Upon infection of MDMs with LaiΔenvGFP/G (Figure 2E), we observed downregulation of IP-10 and IFN-β mRNA expression upon MDA5 knockdown, but not upon knockdown of either RIG-I or UNC93B1 (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 1K). Similar to findings with single-cycle HIV-1 (LaiΔenvGFP/G), knockdown of MDA5 also significantly attenuated IP-10 secretion from MDMs infected with replication-competent, CCR5-tropic Lai-YU2env viral isolate (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). Taken together, these results suggest that MDA5 is required for induction of innate immune response upon cytoplasmic HIV-1 icRNA expression in MDMs.

Figure 2 MDA5 is required for HIV-1–induced innate immune response in macrophages. (A) RIG-I, UNC93B1, and MDA5 expression in THP-1 cells transduced with RIG-I, UNC93B1, MDA5, or control shRNA-expressing lentivectors was quantified via RT-qPCR. (B) THP-1/PMA knockdown cell lines were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 2 and harvested at 3 dpi for infection establishment (%GFP+) via flow cytometry. (C) Supernatants from infected THP-1/PMA cells were used to assess IP-10 secretion via ELISA. (D) MDMs were transfected with siRNA targeting RIG-I, UNC93B1, and MDA5 for 2 days, and knockdown of RIG-I, UNC93B1, and MDA5 expression was assessed via RT-qPCR. MDMs were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 1 in the presence of dNs and harvested at 2 dpi for analysis of (E) infection efficiency via flow cytometry and (F) IP-10 mRNA expression via RT-qPCR. Data are displayed as the means ± SEM, with each dot representing an independent experiment (A–C) or cells from an independent donor (D–F). Statistical significance was assessed via unpaired t test (A and D) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (B, C, E, and F). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

MDA5 recognizes unspliced HIV-1 RNA in the cytoplasm. To investigate the interaction of MDA5 with HIV-1 icRNA, HEK293T cells were infected with LaiΔenv GFP/G in the presence or absence of EFV and then transfected with plasmids expressing either Flag epitope–tagged MDA5 or RIG-I. To ensure equivalent expression levels of MDA5 and RIG-I, cells were transfected with varying amounts of expression plasmids to optimize transfection conditions (Supplemental Figure 1L). RNA–protein interactions were stabilized in situ via UV cross-linking prior to fractionation of cell lysates to nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions, and immunoprecipitation of ribonucleoprotein particles (RNPs). Immunoblots confirmed equivalent MDA5 and RIG-I expression in cytoplasmic fractions (Figure 3A) and immunoprecipitation by anti-Flag mAb (Figure 3B). Immunoprecipitated RNA was quantified via RT-qPCR with primers complementary to gag (unspliced RNA [usRNA]), tat-rev (multiply spliced RNA [msRNA]), GAPDH, or actin. In concordance with the robust functional attenuation of HIV-1 icRNA sensing upon knockdown of MDA5 expression, HIV-1 usRNA was substantially enriched in RNPs immunoprecipitated with anti-Flag mAb in cells expressing MDA5-Flag (mean ~20-fold enrichment for MDA5), but not in those expressing RIG-I–Flag or control IgG immunoprecipitates (Figure 3, B and C). In contrast, no significant differences were observed in the level of msRNA coimmunoprecipitated with MDA5 or RIG-I. Specificity of HIV-1 usRNA immunoprecipitation by MDA5 was confirmed by the absence of GAPDH or actin RNAs in anti-Flag or IgG immunoprecipitates (Figure 3, B and C). These findings are in agreement with recently published studies that demonstrate the ability of MDA5 to specifically recognize HIV-1 usRNA in virus-infected dendritic cells (35). Taken together, these results suggest that MDA5 specifically interacts with HIV-1 icRNA and that MDA5 sensing of HIV-1 icRNA triggers innate immune activation in macrophages.

Figure 3 MDA5 recognizes unspliced HIV-1 RNA in the cytoplasm. HEK293T cells were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 1 and transfected with either MDA5-Flag or RIG-I–Flag at 24 hours after infection. Cytoplasmic fractions were immunoprecipitated with either anti-Flag mAb or IgG-coated beads. (A) Input and (B) IP lysates were run on Western blot to ensure equivalent levels of transfection and immunoprecipitation among conditions. (C) RT-qPCR analysis for HIV-1 usRNA, HIV-1 msRNA, GAPDH, or actin mRNA in transfected and infected HEK293T cells in the presence or absence of EFV. Fold enrichment of immunoprecipitated RNA reported as RNA transcripts detected from each IP condition using anti-Flag mAb or control IgG compared with the input amount. Data are displayed as means ± SEM, with each dot representing a different experiment. Statistical significance was assessed via unpaired t tests (C). **P < 0.01.

IRF5 is a mediator of HIV-1–induced IP-10 production in macrophages. Upon sensing of viral RNAs, caspase activation and recruitment domain–dependent (CARD-dependent) interactions of MDA5 with MAVS lead to MAVS oligomerization and activation of downstream transcription factors, including NF-κB and IRFs (41). Within the IRF family of transcription factors, IRF3, IRF5, and IRF7 have well-described roles in mediating antiviral and inflammatory responses downstream of diverse viral infections (42). To characterize the roles of these IRFs in mediating HIV-1 icRNA-induced innate immune response in macrophages, we generated THP-1 cells with stable knockdown of IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 expression using lentiviral shRNA transduction. We confirmed knockdown of these IRFs via Western blot (Figure 4A) and RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) and observed similar efficiency of decrease in IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 expression. Functional knockdown was characterized by measuring response to 3p-hpRNA (RIG-I agonist) or LPS (TLR4 agonist) treatment. Decreased IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 expression in THP-1/PMA macrophages led to attenuated responses to both 3p-hpRNA and LPS (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). THP-1/PMA macrophages were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G, and infection efficiency was assessed via flow cytometry at 3 days postinfection (dpi). We found there was no significant effect of IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 knockdown on HIV-1 infection (Figure 4B). Culture supernatants were harvested and analyzed for IP-10 production via ELISA. While knockdown of IRF5 expression resulted in robust downregulation of HIV-1 icRNA-induced IP-10 production, decrease in IRF3 or IRF7 expression led to a modest though significant attenuation of IP-10 secretion (Figure 4C). Interestingly, requirement of IRFs for IP-10 secretion was dependent on the nature of viral PAMPs and the RLR sensing pathway, as IRF3, but not IRF5 or IRF7, was selectively required for Sendai virus–induced RIG-I–dependent IP-10 secretion (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). To confirm these findings in primary MDMs, expression of IRF3, IRF5, and IRF7 was knocked down via transient transfection with pooled siRNAs (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 2, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 3, F–H) prior to infection with LaiΔenvGFP/G or with replication-competent Lai-YU2env virus. While knockdown of IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 expression had no impact on the efficiency of infection establishment (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 3I), we observed significant downregulation in IP-10 expression upon IRF5 or IRF3 knockdown and a trend toward significance upon knockdown of IRF7 expression in HIV-infected MDMs (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3J). In contrast to IP-10, expression of IFN-β was robustly attenuated by knockdown of IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 expression in HIV-1–infected MDMs (Supplemental Figure 2K), suggesting a selective and nonredundant role of IRF5 in mediating a proinflammatory response to HIV-1 infection in macrophages.

Figure 4 IRF5 is necessary for HIV-1 icRNA-induced IP-10 expression in macrophages. (A) IRF3, IRF5, and IRF7 expression in THP-1 cells transduced with IRF3, IRF5, IRF7, or control shRNA lentivectors was quantified via Western blot analysis and normalized to control shRNA transduced cells. (B and C) THP1/PMA macrophages were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 2, and cells and supernatants were harvested at 3 dpi for analysis via (B) flow cytometry to assess infection levels and (C) ELISA for IP-10 secretion. (D) Expression of IRFs in MDMs transfected with siRNA against IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 mRNA was assessed via RT-qPCR. (E and F) MDMs were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 1 in the presence of dNs and harvested at 2 dpi for analysis of (E) infection efficiency via flow cytometry and (F) IP-10 expression via RT-qPCR. Data are displayed as the means ± SEM, with each dot representing a different donor. Statistical significance was assessed via 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (B, C, E, and F). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

TRAF6 and IKK-β are required for IP-10 production in HIV-1–infected macrophages. Upon sensing of viral RNA by MDA5 and activation of the MAVS signalosome, diverse kinases, including IKK-β, IKK-ε, and TBK1, and ubiquitin ligases, such as TRAF2, TRAF5, and TRAF6, are recruited and activated, which in turn posttranslationally modify IRFs and NF-κB to drive expression of antiviral genes and inflammatory cytokines (43, 44). It has previously been shown that the E3 ubiquitin ligase TRAF6 and serine kinase IKK-β are required for K63-linked polyubiquitination and phosphorylation events and IRF5 activation downstream of TLR and RLR sensing (45), though their requirement for HIV-1–induced type I IFN responses and IP-10 production has not been assessed. To determine whether IKK-β and TRAF6 are required for IP-10 production upon HIV-1 icRNA sensing in macrophages, we utilized lentiviral shRNA to generate stable TRAF6 or IKK-β knockdown THP-1 cell lines. Knockdown of gene expression of these factors was validated by Western blot and RT-qPCR (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 2, L and M). These knockdown cell lines were also validated functionally by measuring IP-10 secretion in response to RLR and TLR agonists such as 3p-hpRNA and LPS (Supplemental Figure 2, N and O). While knockdown of TRAF6 or IKK-β expression resulted in no difference in HIV-1 infection (Figure 5B), we observed a significant decrease in IP-10 production in HIV-1–infected THP-1/PMA macrophages (Figure 5C). In contrast, IP-10 secretion was only modestly attenuated in herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) or Sendai virus–infected THP-1/PMA macrophages deficient for TRAF6 or IKK-β expression (Supplemental Figure 2, P and Q). These results suggest that TRAF6 has a nonredundant role in the induction of IP-10 expression in response to HIV-1 icRNA sensing by MDA5. We next sought to determine the roles of TRAF6 and IKKβ in transducing signals downstream of HIV-1 icRNA sensing in primary MDMs. MDMs were transfected with pooled siRNAs against TRAF6 or IKK-β prior to infection with LaiΔenvGFP/G or replication-competent HIV-1/Lai-YU2env. Western blot and RT-qPCR analysis confirmed robust knockdown efficiency of both TRAF6 and IKK-β in MDMs (Figure 5D; Supplemental Figure 2, R and S; and Supplemental Figure 3, K and L). While knockdown of TRAF6 or IKK-β expression did not attenuate HIV infection (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 3M), there was a robust reduction in HIV-1 icRNA-induced IP-10 and IFN-β mRNA expression upon knockdown of TRAF6 or IKK-β expression in MDMs (Figure 5F, Supplemental Figure 2T, and Supplemental Figure 3N), indicating an important role of TRAF6 and IKK-β in MDA5/MAVS-dependent activation of IRF5 for induction of IP-10 and type I IFN responses in HIV-1–infected macrophages.

Figure 5 TRAF6 and IKK-β are required for HIV-1–induced IP-10 expression in macrophages. (A) TRAF6 or IKK-β expression in THP-1 cells transduced with TRAF6 or IKK-β shRNA lentivectors was quantified via Western blot analysis and normalized to control shRNA transduced cells. THP1/PMA macrophages infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 2 and harvested at 3 dpi for analysis via (B) flow cytometry to assess infection levels and (C) ELISA to assess IP-10 secretion. (D) MDMs were transfected with siRNA against TRAF6 or IKK-β mRNA for 2 days, and knockdown of TRAF6 or IKK-β was assessed via Western blot and RT-qPCR. (E and F) MDMs infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 1 in the presence of dNs and harvested at 2 dpi for analysis of (E) infection efficiency via flow cytometry and (F) IP-10 expression by RT-qPCR. Data are displayed as the means ± SEM, with each dot representing a separate experiment (A–C) with cells from independent donors (D–F). Statistical significance was assessed via 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons (B, C, E, and F). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

HIV-1 infection results in nuclear translocation of IRF5 in THP-1/PMA macrophages. Since IRF5 is an ISG (46), and HIV-1 infection of macrophages induces type I IFN responses, we next sought to determine if IRF5 activation in HIV-infected MDMs occurs directly downstream of MDA5/MAVS sensing of HIV icRNA in a cell-intrinsic manner in infected cells or requires activation in bystander uninfected cells. IRF5 exists in an inactive form in the cytosol in unstimulated cells, posttranslational modifications of which result in its translocation to the nucleus (47). To visualize IRF5 activation in response to HIV-1 infection in macrophages, we utilized immunofluorescence and confocal microscopy. THP-1/PMA macrophages were infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G and stained for intracellular localization of IRF5 expression on coverslips at 3 dpi. DAPI was utilized as a nuclear stain, and HIV-infected cells were distinguished by GFP positivity. HIV-1 (WT) infection of THP-1/PMA macrophages resulted in nuclear translocation of IRF5 from cytoplasm in infected cells (Figure 6A), which was not observed upon infection with HIV-1/M10 mutant (Supplemental Figure 5A). To quantify nuclear translocation of IRF5, we assessed the mean signal intensity of nuclear IRF5 using CellProfiler (Supplemental Figure 4). In HIV-1 (WT)–infected, GFP+ THP-1/PMA macrophages, we observed a marked increase in nuclear IRF5 staining that was blocked upon pretreatment with EFV or upon infection with HIV-1/M10 mutant virus (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Furthermore, nuclear localization of IRF5 was selectively enhanced in GFP+ cells with HIV WT infection (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that cell-intrinsic HIV-1 icRNA sensing activates IRF5. Importantly, nuclear IRF5 localization in HIV-1 (WT)–infected cells was attenuated upon depletion of MDA5, MAVS, IKK-β, or TRAF6 expression (Figure 6, D–G), but not RIG-I expression (Figure 6C). These results indicate that MDA5, MAVS, IKK-β, and TRAF6 are required for IRF5 activation and nuclear localization directly downstream of HIV-1 icRNA sensing in macrophages.

Figure 6 MDA5, MAVS, TRAF6, and IKK-β are required for HIV-1 icRNA-induced nuclear localization of IRF5 in macrophages. (A) THP-1/PMA macrophages infected with LaiΔenvGFP/G at MOI 2 and harvested at 3 dpi for analysis via confocal microscopy to assess changes in IRF5 localization. Representative images are shown. Scale bar: 5 mm. (B–F) Fluorescence microscopy images were quantified via CellProfiler to assess mean pixel intensity of IRF5 staining that colocalized with DAPI (mean nuclear intensity). Images from 3 independent infection experiments were analyzed and quantified, with each dot representing a field containing approximately 50–150 cells. Statistical significance was assessed via Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison analysis (B–G). ****P < 0.0001.

Macrophages and monocytes isolated from older donors exhibit elevated levels of IRF5 expression. Several cohort studies have demonstrated that older PWH experience comorbidities and age-associated disease at a greater level compared with age-matched people without HIV (48–50). Despite suppression of viremia, HIV-1 RNA and DNA can persist in long-lived cells such as macrophages and may contribute to the development of comorbidities in PWH (51–57). We sought to determine whether macrophages isolated from older compared with younger individuals exhibit a greater inflammatory response to HIV-1 icRNA. To test this hypothesis, we utilized samples from 2 cohorts, 1 from the HIV/Aging cohort at Boston Medical Center (BMC) (Supplemental Table 1) and the other from New York Biologics Blood Center (Supplemental Table 2). Donors were stratified by age as older (>50 yrs) or younger (18–35 yrs). PBMCs were isolated from whole blood samples from people without HIV, and CD14+ monocytes were collected via positive selection on the day of sample collection and differentiated to MDMs. To investigate basal expression differences in factors involved in sensing of HIV-1 icRNA, we quantified expression levels of MDA5, MAVS, TRAF6, and IRF3, IRF5, or IRF7 in CD14+ monocytes and MDMs from younger and older donors. We did not observe any age-associated differences in the expression of MDA5, MAVS, TRAF6, IRF3, or IRF7 expression in peripheral blood CD14+ monocytes and MDMs derived from PBMCs from the NY Biologics Blood Center (Figure 7, A–E). Interestingly, IRF5 expression was constitutively elevated in CD14+ monocytes and MDMs from older individuals (Figure 7F). We validated this finding by measuring IRF5 protein level via Western blot and found that IRF5 protein expression was significantly elevated in older monocytes and trended to higher expression in older macrophages (Figure 7, G and H).

Figure 7 MDMs and monocytes isolated from older individuals exhibit higher levels of IRF5 expression. (A–F) Constitutive mRNA expression of (A) MDA5, (B) MAVS, (C) TRAF6, (D) IRF3, (E) IRF7, and (F) IRF5 in MDMs and monocytes was assessed via RT-qPCR. (G and H) Western blot analysis for constitutive IRF5 expression in MDMs and monocytes. Data are displayed as mean ± SEM, with each dot representing a donor. Statistical significance was assessed via unpaired t tests (A–H). *P < 0.05.

Innate immune sensing of HIV-1 infection in macrophages is impacted by age. Since IRF5 expression was elevated in macrophages from older donors, we next sought to assess age-related differences in innate immune response to HIV-1 infection. Total RNA was extracted from uninfected and HIV-infected MDMs from 12 donors from the BMC HIV/Aging cohort, and mRNA expression profiles were analyzed via Nanostring using the Myeloid Innate Immunity Panel consisting of 730 target genes. The samples were selected to ensure the same number of older/younger donors and equal numbers of male/female individuals within each group. We first compared differences in these myeloid innate immune genes at the baseline level in uninfected older and younger MDMs. We observed elevated mRNA levels of several IRF5 target genes including CCL21, IP-10, IL-6, and IL12A/B in older MDMs (Supplemental Figure 6A). We also observed slightly elevated expression of IRF5 in MDMs from older donors but did not observe this trend with IRF3 and IRF7 (Supplemental Figure 6B). We repeated this analysis using the virus only conditions and found that IRF5, but not IRF3 or IRF7, was significantly upregulated in HIV-1–infected MDMs isolated from older donors (Figure 8, A and B) despite similar levels of infection in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6C). We next sought to assess age-related differences in induction of the innate immune responses in older and younger MDMs upon HIV-1 infection by comparing the fold change in innate immune gene expression in the HIV-1–infected samples to the EFV control within each age group. We found that the number of upregulated genes and the extent of induction of innate immune gene expression varied based on age. MDMs from older donors demonstrated approximately 97 significantly upregulated genes compared with 42 genes from younger donors (Figure 8C). These upregulated genes were primarily ISGs, including IRF5 and IRF7, as well as several known IRF5 target genes (Figure 8C), including CCL5, CXCL16, and IL23A, suggesting that MDMs from older individuals display an enhanced IRF5-dependent innate immune response to HIV-1 infection. Additionally, while we observed that IP-10 was upregulated in both older and younger MDMs upon HIV-1 infection, the extent of upregulation was greater in older MDMs (Figure 8, C and D). Surprisingly, we observed no significant induction of IRF5-regulated target gene expression in MDMs from younger donors upon HIV-1 infection (Figure 8D). Instead, expression of IRF5-regulated genes IL1A and IL23A was significantly downregulated in response to HIV-1 infection in MDMs from younger donors (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 MDMs isolated from older donors exhibit higher levels of HIV-1–induced immune activation. (A) RNA isolated from LaiΔenvGFP/G-infected MDMs (MOI 2) was analyzed via Nanostring nCounter using the Myeloid Innate Immunity V2 panel. Baseline expression of the gene panel was calculated using nSolver and plotted as a ratio of old (HIV) versus young (HIV) with IRFs (red) highlighted. The dashed line represents a P value of 0.05. (B) Raw count values for IRF3, IRF5, and IRF7 were plotted to assess differences. (C and D) Fold changes in innate immune gene expression in HIV-infected MDMs with or without EFV were plotted. Data from MDMs from (C) older (>50 yo) and (D) younger (<35 yo) donors are shown. Differentially expressed ISGs (blue) and IRFs/IRF targets (red) are highlighted. The dashed line represents a P value of 0.05. (E and F) Supernatants were analyzed for (E) p24gag production and (F) IP-10 levels via ELISA. (G) IP-10 levels were normalized to those of p24gag for each donor. (H) MDMs were transfected with either control or IRF5 targeting siRNA prior to infection with LaiΔenvGFP/G. IP-10 and p24gag secretion was measured at 3 dpi. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with each dot representing an individual donor (B and E–G) or with each dot representing a target gene (A, C, and D). Significance was assessed via unpaired 2-tailed t test (A, B, and E–G), paired 2-tailed t test (C and D), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (H). *P < 0.05.

Interestingly, while there was no significant difference in extent of HIV-1 infection in MDMs derived from younger or older MDMs (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 7A), IP-10 production in HIV-infected older MDMs was higher than that observed with HIV-infected MDMs from younger donors (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 7B). The difference was evident even when IP-10 secretion levels were normalized to HIV-1 infection levels across donors to account for donor-to-donor variation in infection establishment (Figure 8G). In contrast, no significant age-associated differences in IP-10 production were observed upon stimulation with 3p-hp RNA (RIG-I agonist) or LPS (TLR4 agonist) in MDMs (Supplemental Figure 7, C–F), suggesting an HIV-specific enhanced innate immune response in macrophages from older donors. Finally, knockdown of IRF5 expression in older MDMs suppressed HIV infection–induced IP-10 secretion to levels observed in younger MDMs (Figure 8H). Taken together, these results indicate that the inflammatory response induced upon MDA5 sensing of HIV-1 icRNA expression in MDMs is impacted by age and cell-intrinsic IRF5 expression. Importantly, constitutively elevated IRF5 expression in macrophages from older donors might contribute to the heightened proinflammatory state and accelerated course of clinical disease in older PWH.