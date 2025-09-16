Endocochlear potential contributes to hair cell death in TMPRSS3 hearing loss

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Data availability. Further information and requests for resources and reagents should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the corresponding author. Research reagents generated in this study will be distributed upon request to other investigators under a material transfer agreement. Microscopy data reported in this article will be shared by the corresponding author upon request. Original code is not reported in this article. Any additional information required to reanalyze the data reported in this work is available from the corresponding author upon request.

Experimental model details. The mice were housed in a temperature-controlled room with a 12-hour light/dark cycle and had free access to water and food. Male and female mice were used in all experiments (P7–P48). Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X mice (C3HeB/FeJ background) were provided by Michel Guipponiat (University of Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland). C3HeB/FeJ (RRID: IMSR_JAX:000658), C3HeB/FeJ-Pou3f4del-J/J (RRID: IMSR_JAX:004406), and B6.Cg-MitfMi-wh/J (RRID: IMSR_JAX:000057) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X;Pou3f4del-J double-mutation mice were generated by crossbreeding Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X and C3HeB/FeJ-Pou3f4del-J/J. Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X;MitfMi-wh/J hybrid strain mice were generated from backcrossing B6.Cg-MitfMi-wh/J to C3HeB/FeJ to obtain C3.Cg-MitfMi-wh followed by crossbreeding Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X and C3.Cg-MitfMi-wh. The Mitf+/Mi-wh mouse recapitulates human Waardenburg syndrome in that the mutation functions in a dominant-negative fashion. Heterozygous Mitf+/Mi-wh mice have profound HL, lack of EP, and altered fur coloring. MitfMi-wh/Mi-wh share these same characteristics but are less viable and poor breeders. For these reasons, we used Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X;Mitf+/Mi-wh as our experimental animals.

Genotyping. Genomic DNA was prepared from the mouse ear notch with QuickExtract DNA extraction solution, following the manufacturer’s instructions. For the Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X mice, PCR amplicons were generated using 10 pmol of each primer (TMP3SEQ_F and TMP3SEQ_R) and then sequenced with TMP3SEQ_F primer to determine the genotype of the mice. For Pou3f4del-J mice, the TaqMan quantitative PCR protocol (protocol 41591 from The Jackson Laboratory) was performed on QuantStudio 5, and the comparative Ct values of Pou3f4 and housekeeping Apob gene were calculated. The ratio of Ct values of Pou3f4 mice were compared to Ct values of confirmed wild-type, hemizygous, and homozygous Pou3f4 mice to determine the genotype of unknown sample. For Mitf+/Mi-wh mice, direct sequencing was performed using a commercial laboratory (TransNetyx). The list of all primers and sequences used for genotyping can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

Scanning electron microscopy. The P14 mice were euthanized by decapitation. The cochlea was removed from the temporal bone and fixed for 24 hours with 2.5% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer (pH 7.4) containing 2 mM CaCl 2 , washed in buffer. The sensory epithelium was harvested by removing the bony cartilage, the lateral wall, Reissner’s membrane, tectorial membrane, and the cochlear nervous tissue under the stereomicroscope and was post-fixed for 1 hour with 1% OsO 4 in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate buffer and washed. The tissues were dehydrated via an ethanol series, critical point dried from CO 2 , and sputter coated with gold. The morphology of the HCs was examined in an FEI Quanta 200 scanning electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and photographed.

FM 1-43FX staining. The P7 pups were euthanized by decapitation. The cochlea was removed from the temporal bone and placed in ice-cold DMEM/F12 medium. The sensory epithelium was harvested by removing the bony cartilage, the lateral wall, Reissner’s membrane, tectorial membrane, and the cochlear nervous tissue under the stereomicroscope prior to FM 1-43FX staining. The 10 mM stock solution of FM 1-43FX was prepared in DMEM/F12. The sensory epithelium was stained with 10 mM FM 1-43FX for 30 seconds at room temperature (RT) and immediately washed with DMEM/F12. The tissue was transferred to the glass slide within DMEM/F12, covered with coverslips, visualized on Leica DMi8 microscopy equipped with epifluorescence optics and Leica Y3 filter cube (excitation 545 nm, emission 605 nm).

SGN subtypes. The P11 and P21 pups were euthanized by decapitation. The cochlea was removed from the temporal bone and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde overnight at 4°C. Cochlea were then decalcified in 120 mM EDTA for 1 day (P11) or 3 days (P21) at RT. The EDTA was refreshed daily, and the elasticity of bone structure was checked to confirm the complete decalcification. The cochlea was cryoprotected in 30% sucrose in PBS and embedded in TF Tissue Freezing Medium. Modiolar sections of 6 μm were cut on a cryostat and air-dried for 2 hours. The sections were permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes at RT, blocked with 5% goat serum in PBS overnight at 4°C, and incubated with primary antibody (tubulin β-3 for type I, calretinin for type IA, calbindin for type IB, Brn-3a for type IC, and NGFR for type II SGNs) in 5% goat serum in PBS overnight at 4°C. After washing with 0.01% Trixon X-100 in PBS 3 times for 10 minutes each, the sections were incubated with secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 488 conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG; Alexa Fluor 647 conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG1; Alexa Fluor 568 conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG2a; and Alexa Fluor 647 conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG) in 5% goat serum in PBS for 1 hour at RT. The sections were washed and mounted with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI. Staining was visualized on Leica DMi8 microscopy equipped with epifluorescence optics. The percentages of SGN subtypes were quantified by calculating the number of immunopositive cells for each marker relative to the total number of SGNs (Figure 2). The total number of type I SGNs was determined by counting TUJ1-positive cells within a 10,000 μm³ volume, defined as a 100 μm × 100 μm area with a depth of 1 μm (Supplemental Figure 1). Details of all antibodies used, including the source and catalog number, are included in Supplemental Table 1.

Mouse cochlea explant culture. The explant cultures were performed on both P14- and P35-equivalent explants. For P14-equivalent explants, pups from Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X and Tmprss3+/– control littermates were euthanized by decapitation at P7. The sensory epithelium was harvested by removing the bony cartilage, the lateral wall, Reissner’s membrane, tectorial membrane, and the cochlear nervous tissue under the stereomicroscope. The sensory epithelium was transferred to 6-well Millicell Cell Culture Inserts with a Pasteur pipette and cultured for 7 days at 37°C in DMEM/F12 medium supplemented with 100 mg/mL Normocin. For P35-equivalent cochlear explants, cochleae were harvested from Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X animals and Tmprss3+/– control littermates at P5, plated on glass cover slips, and cultured in 1% FBS, HEPES, and MEM + GlutaMax for up to 30 days (D30; the equivalent of P35). The sensory epithelium was then fixed with 4% PFA for 20 minutes at RT and stained for Myosin7a (Myo7a). Details of all antibodies used, including the source and catalog number, are included in Supplemental Table 1.

Physiologic auditory system evaluation in mice. Auditory evaluation using ABR and otoacoustic emissions were performed as described previously (34).

EP measurement. For P7–P24 mice, measurement of EP was performed while mice were fully anesthetized using ketamine/xylazine and immobilized in the ventral position. The head was further immobilized and stabilized using a suture passed around the maxillary central incisors. Sterile technique was used throughout the procedure. We first began with a midline incision to expose the trachea. After dividing the strap muscles, a simple tracheotomy was performed to allow CO 2 egress during immobilization, which can lead to reduction in EP (12). The left bulla was then identified and dissected, allowing exposure of the cochlea. A 1 mm diamond bit on a high-speed drill was used to remove the bone just above the basal turn lateral to the round window membrane. Care was taken to not disrupt the membranous labyrinth. A pulled-glass capillary microelectrode (3–5 MΩ) was filled with 150 mM KCl and mounted on a micromanipulator. The ground electrode was placed into neck soft tissue. The microelectrode was then advanced into the scala media through the stria vascularis while measuring the response. Voltage was recorded before advancing into the scala media and 0 mV was set as the reference. The DC voltage was amplified (AxoPatch 200B Patch Clamp Amplifier; Molecular Devices) ×10 and continuously acquired using pCLAMP (Axoscope 11). An appropriate potential was identified when a measurement was stable for at least 5 seconds and the potential disappeared with advancement of the microelectrode into the scala vestibuli.

For P28 mice, measurement of EP was performed as previously described (12). Briefly, P28 mice were anesthetized with 2,2,2-tribromoethanol (T4842; Sigma-Aldrich) at a dose of 0.35 mg/g body weight. EP measurements were made using glass microelectrodes inserted into the round window and through the basilar membrane of the first turn of the cochlea. Data were recorded digitally (Digidata 1440A and AxoScope 10; Axon Instruments) and analyzed using Clampfit10 (RRID: SCR_011323; Molecular Devices). Six Tmprss3Y260X/Y260X and 6 control mice (equal ratios of male and female mice) were evaluated. All members of the research team were blinded to the genotype of the mice during EP testing. The 2 groups of mice were handled similarly to control for confounding variables (e.g., cage location, feeding time).

Whole-mount immunofluorescence. The pups between P16 and P31 were euthanized by decapitation. The cochlea was then removed from the temporal bone, then decalcified in 120 mM EDTA for 3 to 4 days at RT. EDTA was refreshed daily with sponginess checked to confirm complete decalcification. The sensory epithelium was harvested by removing the bony cartilage, the lateral wall, Reissner’s membrane, tectorial membrane, and the cochlear nervous tissue under the stereomicroscope prior to permeabilization by 1× PBS/0.5% TritonX-100 at RT. Tissue was blocked overnight in 5% goat serum/1× PBS in 4°C and incubated with primary antibody (Myo7a for HCs) in 5% goat serum in PBS overnight at 4°C. After washing with 0.01% Trixon X-100 in PBS 3 times for 10 minutes each, the sections were incubated with secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 568 conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG; Alexa Fluor 555 conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG; and Alexa Fluor 488 conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG2a) in 5% goat serum in PBS for 1 hour at RT. Tissue was washed again 3 times in 1× PBS/0.01% TritonX-100 for 10 minutes at RT. Hoechst 33342 in 1× PBS was added after the last wash. Tissue was briefly rinsed with 1× PBS and transferred onto a slide. Using a stereoscope, the tissue was oriented so that the HCs were face up, mounted with Invitrogen ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI, and allowed to dry overnight. Slides were visualized using a Zeiss LSM 880 confocal microscope. HC count analysis was performed manually using ImageJ (NIH). Details of all antibodies used, including the source and catalog number, are included in Supplemental Table 1.

KCNMA1 quantification. For KCNMA1 quantification, blocking was performed for 1 hour in 2.5% normal donkey serum and stained at 4°C overnight with primary antibodies (mouse anti-Myo7a, mouse anti-parvalbumin, and rabbit KCNMA1/KCa 1.1). After washing with PBS, samples were incubated with secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 488 conjugated goat anti–mouse IgG2a and Alexa Fluor 555 conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG) and Alexa Fluor Plus 405 Phalloidin. Confocal imaging was performed using 10× air and 63× oil-immersion objectives with a Zeiss LSM 800 confocal microscope. Maximum intensity projection images were generated in Image J. KCNMA1 punctae were counted using automated quantification with Image J.

Pharmacologic reduction of EP using furosemide. Mice were injected intraperitoneally with varying amounts of furosemide diluted in saline from P10 to P14 from 50 mg/kg to 200 mg/kg. A dose of 200 mg/kg daily with twice-daily saline boluses (100 μL/g) has been shown to be well tolerated and to effectively reduce the EP in mice (35).

Statistics. Data are presented as mean ± SD and were derived from at least 3 independent experiments, unless otherwise indicated. Statistical analysis was carried out in GraphPad Prism 9, SAS version 9.4 (SAS Institute), and R software (R Foundation for Statistical Computing, http://www.r-project.org/). The exact Wilcoxon rank-sum test (exact Mann-Whitney U test) was used to compare groups for data that were not normally distributed and an unpaired t test was used to compare group means for normally distributed data. The nonparametric ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (36, 37) was used to compare untreated and treated mice in base, middle, and apex cochlear turns. All statistical tests were 2-sided, with statistical significance set at α = 0.01.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved and performed in compliance with the guidelines provided by the IACUC at Indiana University School of Medicine (protocol 23148) or at Boston Children’s Hospital (protocol 000013339).

Data availability. Values underlying graphed data and reported means presented in both the main text and supplemental material are included in the Supporting Data Values file.