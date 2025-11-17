Antithrombin-binding heparan sulfate is ubiquitously expressed in epithelial cells and suppresses pancreatic tumorigenesis

HSAT is ubiquitously expressed by epithelial cells across many organs. HSAT expression in human tissues has previously been thought to be somewhat rare (11–17). To further map HSAT expression across organs, we developed a staining protocol based on binding of exogenous human AT to tissue sections. Surprisingly, staining for HSAT was observed in the epithelial compartment in tissues across multiple mouse organs, including the pancreas, bladder, small intestine, and lung (Figure 2A). Systemic genetic inactivation of HS3ST1 in the mouse (38) abrogated AT binding, illustrating the specificity of AT staining for 3-O-sulfated HS generated by the HS3ST1 isozyme. Staining with mAb 10E4, which binds to generic HS, showed general HS expression throughout the tissues and as expected was insensitive to inactivation of HS3ST1. Similar results were obtained across other tissues (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI184172DS1). Interestingly, inactivation of HS3ST1 only partially abrogated AT binding in the stomach, with residual AT staining present in the luminal gastric mucosa (Supplemental Figure 1A). Although HS3ST1 may be the main enzyme for HSAT expression in stomach tissue, another isoenzyme capable of forming the AT pentasaccharide (e.g., HS3ST5) may be expressed in the luminal gastric mucosa. Treatment of the tissue sections with heparin lyase (HSase), which digests HS, blocked binding of both AT and mAb 10E4, further supporting the specificity of the staining methods (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 2 HSAT is expressed by epithelial cells across different organs. (A) AT staining of HSAT in FFPE tissue sections from various organs isolated from WT and HS3ST1–/– mice. mAB 10E4 was used to stain for general HS. HSAT staining occurred on epithelial cells across all tested organs and was dependent on expression of HS3ST1. Effect of HSase treatment is shown in Supplemental Figure 1. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Analysis of HS3ST1 and HS3ST5 mRNAs in multiple human organs (data obtained from the Tabula Sapiens; ref. 39). HS3ST1 expression occurred across endothelial and in epithelial cells, with the exception of the prostate. HS3ST5 expression was more restricted.

The discovery of widespread expression of HSAT in epithelial cells was surprising because low expression of HS3ST1 has been reported across tissues (17). To further investigate this observation, we analyzed expression patterns of HS3ST1 mRNA in epithelial cells in various organs using the Tabula Sapiens resource (39). Except for the prostate gland, widespread expression of HS3ST1 was noted, in accordance with the HSAT staining (Figure 2B). HS3ST5 mRNA, another HS3ST isozyme capable of producing HSAT (40), was highly expressed in prostate and bladder epithelial cells and to a lesser extent in pancreatic epithelial cells. Endothelial cells from all the organs expressed moderate levels of HS3ST1, consistent with the known expression of HSAT (17). These findings challenge the generally accepted notion that HSAT is an endothelial cell–specific marker and demonstrate widespread expression by epithelial cells (17).

HSAT is specifically expressed by ductal cells in the healthy pancreas. To further investigate HSAT expression in the pancreas, we obtained tissue samples from healthy human pancreas and stained them for HSAT by immunofluorescence using human AT and a mAb to AT (Figure 3A). Very specific staining on the basolateral side and basement membrane of the epithelial ductal cells lining the pancreatic ducts was observed (yellow arrowheads, Figure 3A). In contrast, the exocrine acinar compartment did not stain (Figure 3A). The endothelial lining of the pancreatic vasculature (orange arrowheads, Figure 3A) stained as well, consistent with previously published reports of HSAT expression in endothelial cells (17) (Figure 3A). Interestingly, we also found individual cells of high expression throughout the pancreatic parenchyma (white arrowheads, Figure 3A). Mast cells have previously been described to produce HSAT, but whether the occasional cells that stained strongly with AT are mast cells will require further investigation (41).

Figure 3 HSAT is expressed by ductal cells in the healthy pancreas. (A) The graphic illustrates the staining procedure and the effect of HSase treatment. AT staining of FFPE section of human pancreatic tissue, with and without heparin lyase (HSase) treatment. AT staining was intense along the basolateral side of the normal ductal cells (yellow arrowheads) and blood vessels (orange arrowheads). The image on the right displays the acinar compartment. AT staining is seen in the blood vessels as expected (orange arrowheads) and occasional cells in the stroma (white arrowheads). Bound AT, red; DAPI-stained nuclei blue; autofluorescence, green. (B–D) Analysis of HS3ST1 mRNA expression in a single-cell sequence data set from healthy pancreas. (B and C) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization of single-cell RNA-Seq clusters based on markers identifying acinar, beta, alpha, delta, and ductal cell compartments. Each point represents a single cell, and cells are positioned based on similarity in gene expression. (D) HS3ST1 mRNA expression in the identified clusters. The level of expression of HS3ST1 and known cell markers (CFTR [ductal], REG1A [acinar], GCG [alpha cells], INS [beta cells], and SST [delta cells]) are shown. HS3ST1 expression is highest in the ductal cell fraction.

To corroborate these findings and to further investigate the origin of the HSAT expression in the pancreas, we examined HS3ST1 expression in a single-cell sequencing data set from healthy human pancreas (42). Specific cell clusters were identified by expression of cell-specific markers, such as cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), which regulates secretion of digestive enzymes in ductal cells; regenerating islet-derived protein 1 alpha (REG1A), which is expressed in acinar cells and is involved in pancreatic regeneration; glucagon (GCG), which is produced by alpha cells in the pancreas and regulates blood sugar levels; insulin (INS), which is produced by beta cells in the pancreas and is critical for regulating glucose metabolism; and somatostatin (SST), which is expressed by pancreatic delta cells. HS3ST1 expression correlated with markers of ductal cells (Figure 3, B–D) and had limited expression in the other pancreatic cell types. These findings show that HSAT is expressed by pancreatic ductal cells and that it accumulates in the basement membrane on the basolateral side of the pancreatic ducts.

HS3ST1 is upregulated in pancreatic cancer and is specifically expressed by malignant ductal-like cells. A survey of HS3ST1 mRNA expression in the Human Protein Atlas Database (https://www.proteinatlas.org/) showed that pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cancer cell lines express HS3ST1 transcripts. To investigate the clinical significance of this observation, we examined HS3ST1 expression across The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Database (PAAD) data set, which is publicly available (https://portal.gdc.cancer.gov/projects/TCGA-PAAD). A significant increase in HS3ST1 mRNA expression was observed between healthy bulk pancreatic tissue and tumors in this data set (Figure 4A). The low expression in healthy pancreas in this data set could be due to the low number of ductal cells in bulk healthy tissue, compared with the number of ductal-like cells found in tumor tissue. To investigate the source of HSAT expression in PDAC, we analyzed the cell-specific expression of HS3ST1 in the single-cell sequencing data set reported by Peng et al. (43). HS3ST1 was strongly expressed in the ductal type 2 cell cluster, which was reported to represent the ductal-like malignant cells within the data set (Figure 4B) (43). Interestingly, this data set did not show much HS3ST1 expression in the ductal type 1 cluster, which was reported to represent healthy ductal cells. A direct comparison of HS3ST1 expression in healthy versus malignant ductal-like cells in individual patients, reported in the PDAC reference single-cell RNA-Seq data set by Chijimatsu et al., showed a significantly higher HS3ST1 expression in malignancy in most samples (Figure 4C) (44).

Figure 4 HS3ST1 mRNA expression is upregulated in PDAC. (A) HS3ST1 mRNA expression across tumor stages in PDAC in the TCGA-PAAD data set. Statistical analysis by Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (B) HS3ST1 mRNA expression in single-cell RNA-Seq data set from Peng et al. (43). HS3ST1 transcripts are primarily expressed in the ductal cell type 2 cluster, associated with malignant ductal-like cells. (C) Single-cell HS3ST1 mRNA expression across human PDAC samples integrated across multiple cohorts (44). Scatter plot showing log-ratio of median expression by subject in type-2 and type-1 ductal cells stratified by inverse-log FDR of 1-way ANOVA-computed P values comparing expression in type-2 and type-1 ductal cells. (D) Sample 1: AT staining of FFPE sections of human PDAC tissue, with and without HSase treatment. AT stained the basolateral side of the polarized PDAC cells (yellow arrowheads) and was HS dependent. Some cells in the stroma, most likely mast cells, stained strongly due to the presence of heparin-like material (white arrowhead). Sample 2: AT staining of FFPE sections from healthy human pancreas. Bound AT, red; DAPI-stained nuclei blue; autofluorescence, green.

Staining of primary PDAC patient tumor biopsies revealed that HSAT, like healthy pancreatic ducts, was concentrated on the basolateral side and basement membrane of the polarized tumor cells within ductal-like tumor lesions (yellow arrowheads, Figure 4D). The staining was specific for HSAT given that treatment with HSase completely abrogated AT binding. Areas of tumor not associated with a ductal-like phenotype showed little to no staining (Sample 2, Figure 4D), suggesting that HS3ST1 expression correlates with the ductal cell phenotype. The discovery of HSAT in pancreatic cancer is interesting because acinar cells that do not express HS3ST1 have been suggested to be one possible source of malignant ductal-like cells, although the exact cell of origin is still debated (45). Taken together, these data show that HS3ST1 and HSAT are expressed in PDAC.

HSAT is expressed in early pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia lesions of PDAC development and correlates with favorable outcome. To elucidate whether the increased expression of HS3ST1 results in elevated expression of HSAT in pancreatic cancer, we stained a 140-patient tissue microarray (TMA) of treatment-naive, early-stage PDAC — stages I and II as defined by the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) 7th edition. The TMA included 3 separate cores for each patient tumor, as well as patient-matched, premalignant, pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia lesions (PanIN) (46). AT staining was scored by one of the authors, a practicing subspecialty gastrointestinal pathologist. A significant increase in the intensity of staining was noted in high-grade PanIN compared with healthy pancreas (Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, a reduction in AT staining was seen between PanIN3 and PDAC. No significant difference was seen between HSAT staining in healthy pancreas and PDAC. This result deviates from the HS3ST1 mRNA expression shown in Figure 4A and likely reflects the difference in analysis of bulk tumor containing a mix of precursor and PDAC cells (Figure 4A) versus grade-specific expression at the cellular level (Figure 5, A and B) and differences in RNA expression versus HS3ST1 expression. Treatment of serial sections with HSase confirmed that the staining was dependent on HS (Figure 5A). A similar drop was seen in HS3ST1 mRNA expression in high-grade tumors in the PDAC reference single-cell RNA-Seq data set (Figure 5C) (44). Analysis of multivariate proportional hazards of the PDAC cohort revealed a significant negative correlation between high AT (average score ≥1) and risk of death in the patient group (HR 0.67; 95% CI, 0.45–0.99) (P < 0.048) (Table 1). Univariate Cox analysis of overall survival showed that high AT staining (average score ≥1) had an adjusted HR of 0.56 (95% CI, 0.38–0.82) (P = 0.003) (Table 2). AT staining was significantly associated with low histological grade (P < 0.001, χ2 test) and lower AJCC stage (P = 0.009, χ2 test) but was not correlated with a variety of other clinicopathological variables (Table 3). Kaplan-Meier analysis also showed a trend between increased survival and higher HSAT staining, with a significant difference between patients exhibiting high staining or low staining (median survival 23.5 months [95% CI, 18.8–28.2] for low AT staining [average score <1] and 34.3 months [29.8–38.8] for high AT staining [average score ≥1]; log-rank test P = 0.002) (Figure 5, D and E). Further analysis revealed a strong correlation between HSAT staining and low histological grade as well as with stage I versus II (Table 3).

Figure 5 HSAT is expressed in early pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia lesions leading to PDAC and correlates with favorable outcome. (A) Representative cores from a TMA containing FFPE triple cores from 150 patients with PDAC, including dissected pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN) lesions and healthy adjacent pancreatic tissue, stained for HSAT. AT staining was intense along basolateral side of tumor lesions (red arrowheads). Tissue was scored based on staining intensity: 0, less than 10% membrane staining; 1, faint/barely perceptible basolateral or complete membrane staining in 10% or more of tumor core; 2, weak basolateral or complete membrane staining in 10% or more of tumor core; 3, moderate/strong basolateral or complete membrane staining in 10% or more of tumor core. In representative images, intensities 0 and 1 are low-grade PanIN lesions; 2 and 3 are high-grade PanIN lesions. Pie charts show cumulative grading intensity 0 (green), 1 (blue), 2 (orange), or 3 (red) of the entire TMA (individual cores included separately). Removal of HS with heparin lyase diminished staining. . Numbers represent percentage of cores with a given intensity stain. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of data in A. An increase in HSAT seen during PanIN progression compared with healthy ducts. No significant increase seen in PDAC versus healthy pancreas. Median (red line) and quartiles (dotted lines) are illustrated; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison correction. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; NS, not significant. (C) Correlation between HS3ST1 expression and tumor grade in PDAC reference single-cell RNA-Seq data set (44). (D) Association between HSAT expression in PDAC samples and patient survival (PanIN lesions excluded and intensity of HSAT staining included as average of 3 patient-specific tissue cores). A stepwise improvement in survival with increased HSAT was evident but did not achieve significance. (E) Association between HSAT expression and patient survival for high versus low HSAT stain. Presence of HSAT was significantly associated with better outcome; log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

Table 1 Multivariate proportional hazard analyses of overall survival in pancreatic cancer TMA

Table 2 Univariate Cox analysis of overall survival in pancreatic cancer TMA

Table 3 Clinicopathological characteristics and group membership in UCLA stage I/II pancreatic cancer TMA

Murine PDAC cells express HSAT dependent on HS3ST1. To investigate the role of HSAT expression in PDAC in a model organism, we used 3 murine tumor cell lines (FC1199, FC1242, and FC1245; ref. 47) derived from the KrasLSL.G12D/+ p53R172H/+ PdxCre (KPC) mouse model of pancreatic cancer (48). All 3 lines stained positive for HSAT (Figure 6A) and mAb 10E4 (Figure 6B) in flow cytometry, and treatment of the cells with HSase completely abolished binding. Cell staining showed a uniform granular membrane staining pattern (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that the basolateral HSAT staining seen in tissue (Figure 4D) is a product of cellular polarization as occurs in complex tissues that is not manifested in monolayer cultures. Inactivation of HS3ST1 using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 2B) eliminated AT binding without affecting overall HS expression, as assessed by staining with mAb 10E4 (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Murine PDAC cells derived from the KrasLSL.G12D/+ p53R172H/+ PdxCre (KPC) mouse express HSAT. (A) AT bound to FC1199, FC1242, and FC1245 as measured by flow cytometry. Treatment with heparin lyase (HSase) abrogated AT binding. Graph shows mean ± SEM. (B) mAB 10E4 (anti-HS) binding to FC1199, FC1242, and FC1245 by flow cytometry. HSase treatment diminished mAb binding. Graph shows mean ± SEM. (C) Genetic inactivation of HS3ST1 in FC1242 and FC1245 abolished AT binding but had no effect on binding of mAb 10E4. Graph shows mean ± SEM. (D) Disaccharide analysis of purified HS from WT FC1242 and HS3ST1–/– cells. (E) 3-O-sulfated disaccharides (D0S3 and D0S9) were present in FC1242 cells. No 3-O-sulfation was detected in HS3ST1–/– cells. (F) Anti-FXa assay was used to determine the presence of HSAT in purified HS from WT and HS3ST1–/– FC1242 cells compared with unfractionated heparin (UFH). (G) Binding of [35S]HS to AT and FGF-2 as measured by filtration across nitrocellulose. Approximately 5% of input [35S]HS from WT FC1242 HS cells bound AT, whereas [35S]HS from HS3ST1–/– cells did not. BSA served as a negative control. Statistical analysis by 2-tailed t test in A–C. ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001; NS, not significant.

Analysis of cell surface (trypsin-releasable), secreted (in conditioned serum-free cell media), and intracellular (cell pellet) HS showed no major differences between WT cells and HS3ST1–/– in disaccharide composition (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 3) and little variation in the proportion in different fractions (Supplemental Figure 3). The amount of 3-O-sulfated disaccharides released by exhaustive digestion with HSase was generally low but could be detected using a recently described HPLC-based method (49). WT cells mainly produced D0S3 (∆4,5UA-GlcNS3S) and D0S9 (∆4,5UA-GlcNS3S6S) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 3). These 3-O-sulfated disaccharides were completely absent in the HS3ST1–/– lines, indicating that the HS3ST1 isozyme was responsible for their generation in these cells.

In blood, binding of anticoagulant heparin to AT greatly accelerates the inhibition of serine proteases in the coagulation cascade, primarily factor Xa and factor II (thrombin). To test whether PDAC-derived HS could activate AT, purified HS from the cells was added to the standard anti-FXa assay that is used clinically to monitor plasma heparin in patients (50, 51). Purified PDAC HS showed potent activity with an IC 50 value of 1.9 μg/mL (95% CI, 1.7–2.1). This was approximately 8-fold higher than the value obtained for unfractionated heparin (IC 50 0.25 μg/mL; 95% CI, 0.23–0.28) (Figure 6F). AT activation was completely abolished by genetic inactivation of HS3ST1.

To estimate the preponderance of HSAT chains in PDAC HS, cells were grown in media containing [35S]O 4 , which cells incorporate into HS. A mixture of [35S]HS and AT was then filtered rapidly through a nitrocellulose membrane (52). Free [35S]HS passes through the membrane, but [35S]HS bound to AT is retained, and the ratio indicates the proportion of HS chains that carry the HSAT determinant. About 5% of the HS chains bound to AT by this assay, whereas [35S]HS derived from HS3ST1–/– cells did not bind (Figure 6G). Approximately 20% of [35S]HS from WT and HS3ST1–/– cells bound to FGF-2, which binds HS independently of HS3ST1-mediated 3-O-sulfation.

HSAT circulates in plasma from patients with pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. HS is expressed on cell surfaces and in the ECM and circulates in bodily fluids (53). Having shown that HSAT from murine KPC cells is secreted into the cell culture medium (Figure 6, D and E) and that this HSAT can be detected using the clinical anti-FXa assay (Figure 6F), we tested whether HSAT could be measured in the plasma from patients with pancreatic cancer. HS was purified by anion exchange chromatography from flash frozen plasma from patients with PDAC, pancreatitis, and intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms. The purified HS was then tested for the presence of HSAT by measuring its ability to activate AT and cause inhibition of FXa (Supplemental Figure 4). Varying amounts of anti-Xa HSAT activity were measured in all patients with pancreatic cancer but not in pooled plasma from healthy individuals. This activity was completely abrogated by pretreating the purified HS with HSase, supporting the specificity of the assay. HSAT activity was also found in patients with pancreatitis, suggesting that release of HSAT is not specific to cancer and could be released from healthy ducts due to other insults such as inflammation (Supplemental Figure 4).

Loss of HSAT increases tumor inflammation and metastasis. To investigate the activity of HSAT in tumorigenesis, murine PDAC cells were transplanted orthotopically into the pancreas of syngeneic mice (Figure 7A). Ultrasound imaging showed no significant difference in overall tumor size between WT and HS3ST1–/– tumors 2 weeks after implantation (Figure 7B). Postmortem histology showed that the tumors derived from WT cells expressed HSAT, as expected, whereas tumors derived from HS3ST1–/– cells did not (Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, sections from HS3ST1–/– tumors showed some focal HSAT staining in the tumor microenvironment (Supplemental Figure 5A, red arrows). This staining could reflect binding of AT to low-affinity HS binding sites, selective expression of HS3ST5, or infiltration by HSAT-producing cells. RNA-Seq of WT and HS3ST1–/– tumors derived from both FC1242 and FC1245 cells (n = 5 each group, 20 tumors total) revealed significant alterations in gene expression (Figure 7C). Gene ontology analysis of genes upregulated in HS3ST1–/– cells using Metascape (54) revealed significant alterations in multiple pathways involved in matrisome formation, cellular epithelial cell differentiation, and tissue morphogenesis (Figure 7D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of upregulated genes showed enrichment for pathways involved in inflammation, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), KRAS signaling, and apoptosis (Figure 7E). Staining for Vimentin, a marker of EMT, was indeed significantly increased in HS3ST1–/– tumors (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting that HSAT is related to EMT. AT binding to a murine cell line derived from a tumor that developed in mice with p53 deletion combined with a doxycycline-inducible mutant KRasG12D (iKRAS) (55) showed an increase in staining upon induction of KRAS expression with doxycycline (Supplemental Figure 5C), suggesting a link between KRAS status and HSAT expression as previously described for several HS proteoglycans (33). Finally, no difference was observed in staining of the tumors for the proliferation marker Ki67 (Figure 7F), whereas a significant difference was noted in apoptotic activity, with HS3ST1–/– tumors staining significantly lower for cleaved caspase-3 (Figure 7G). However, these differences did not manifest in a significant difference in tumor growth in the cohort.

Figure 7 Loss of HSAT increases tumor inflammation and decreases apoptosis. (A) Schematic representation of the orthotopic transplantation model performed with WT and HS3ST1–/– F1242 and FC1245 lines. Graphic illustration created in BioRender (https://BioRender.com/x05fpme). (B) Tumor size at 2 weeks after implantation, measured by ultrasound. No significant difference in tumor size observed. (C) RNA was extracted from the tumors (n = 5 per group) and subjected to RNA-Seq analysis. Data represented as a volcano plot with cutoffs of adjusted P value < 0.05 and log 2 fold change ≥ 0.58. (D) Gene ontology analysis was analyzed in the upregulated genes in HS3ST1–/– line (log 2 fold change > 0.58, adjusted P < 0.05) using Metascape (54). (E) Gene Set Enrichment Analysis was performed on the same data set, revealing enrichment for pathways involved in inflammation, EMT, and KRAS signaling. (F and G) Staining for Ki67 in FFPE tissue sections derived from the tumors (F) and for cleaved caspase-3 (CC3) (G). Graphs show the mean ± SD. Statistical analysis by 2-tailed t test in B, F, and G. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; NS, not significant.

To examine whether HSAT expression might affect experimental metastasis, which is a measure of tumor cell survival and seeding, WT and HS3ST1–/– cells were injected into the tail vein of syngeneic WT mice, and the number of tumors seeded in the lung was determined after 2 weeks. Inactivation of HS3ST1 in the PDAC cells resulted in increased tumor colony number and caused a significant increase in lung weight compared with WT cells in both FC1242 and FC1245 cell lines (Figure 8, A–C). Thus, HS3ST1 expression, and by inference HSAT, appears to affect tumor cell survival and/or seeding in this model.

Figure 8 Loss of HSAT increases tumor metastatic seeding capacity. (A) Schematic representation of the model for experimental metastasis after intravenous injection of WT and HS3ST1–/– F1242 and FC1245 PDAC lines. Graphic illustration created in BioRender (https://BioRender.com/ybvkq8p). (B) Number of tumor nodules in the lungs and the total weight of the lungs in mice injected intravenously with WT and HS3ST1–/– F1242 and FC1245 PDAC lines. The HS3ST1–/– lines showed a significant increase in seeding of tumors in the lung. Graph shows mean ± SEM. (C) Representative images of lungs from the FC1242 line experiment. Statistical analysis by 2-tailed t test in B. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

HSAT sequesters endogenous AT. The presence of HSAT in sections from PDAC tumors raised the question of whether endogenous host-derived AT was also bound to the tumors. Prior studies have shown that HSAT is expressed in the subendothelial ECM, with very little exposed to the vascular lumen, suggesting a model in which HSAT is exposed and AT is activated upon endothelial damage (14). To test whether endogenous AT is present in PDAC tumors from patients, we stained slides from the PDAC TMA for endogenous AT and compared the staining pattern to signal obtained by adding exogenous human AT. Endogenous AT was detected as diffuse ECM staining, with more intense staining in the malignant cell compartment, which correlated well with the presence and intensity of exogenous AT binding (Figure 9A). This finding suggests that endogenous AT is present in tissues expressing HSAT and that not all of the binding sites are occupied.

Figure 9 Exogenous and endogenous AT localizes to HSAT-positive tumor lesions. (A) Staining for endogenous murine AT in cores from the PDAC TMA. Staining varies but correlates to the staining intensity of HSAT using exogenous human AT. The stain for endogenous AT shows more extracellular matrix staining, which may be due to the high concentration of circulating AT. (B) AT was labeled with Alexa750 and injected via the tail vein of mice. Created in BioRender (https://BioRender.com/9ididq0). (C) KPC mice were injected with labeled AT and after 24 hours, organs were harvested and scanned for fluorescent AT. AT-Alexa750 localized in pancreatic tumors, with little staining of any other organs except liver, presumably due to clearance. The lower panel shows similar staining of experimental lung metastases generated by intravenous injection of WT cells.

To test whether exogenously added AT might accumulate in PDAC tumors in vivo, human AT labeled with the near-infrared fluorophore Alexa Fluor 750 (AT-A750) was injected intravenously in KPC mice with established spontaneous pancreatic tumors (Figure 9B). Organs were harvested and imaged after 24 hours, which showed a specific localization of labeled AT in the pancreatic tumors (Figure 9C). The pancreas in the healthy control did not label with AT-A750, presumably reflecting the continuous endothelium in normal pancreas that would restrict access of AT-A750 to the normal ductal epithelium. The liver also showed extensive staining by AT-A750, which can be explained by the rapid hepatic clearance of AT-protease complexes (56). Lung tumors derived by experimental metastasis also bound injected AT-750 (Figure 9C), whereas healthy lungs did not, despite HSAT expression in the epithelium of this tissue (Figure 2A). In general, little localization was seen in any other tissue, corroborating reports that HSAT expression in endothelium, and possibly epithelium, is not accessible to plasma AT in the healthy state (14).

HSAT regulates TF/FVIIa activity and PAR1 activation caused by thrombin. Heparin binding to AT induces a conformational change, resulting in activation of AT and covalent inactivation of the serine proteases FXa and thrombin, which are involved in blood coagulation (15). Activated AT can also inactivate other serine proteases within the coagulation cascade, including FVIIa in complex with TF (57–59) (Figure 10A). The TF/FVIIa complex activates the extrinsic coagulation cascade, but the role of HSAT in regulating TF/FVIIa activity in the tumor microenvironment has not been evaluated. Interestingly, multiple studies have shown that PDAC is associated with robust activation of the coagulation system through TF expression, thrombin generation, and subsequent activation of protease-activated receptor 1 (PAR-1) receptors (60–62) (Figure 10A).

Figure 10 HSAT expression regulates TF/FVIIa activity and thrombin-induced PAR1 activation through AT. (A) Schematic showing the known targets of AT in the coagulation cascade and the proposed effect of the thrombin (FIIa) on tumor function via PAR1 activation and subsequent intracellular activation of the MAPK/ERK pathway. Created in BioRender (https://BioRender.com/wqk7st3). (B) AT inhibits TF/FVIIa activation on WT but not on HS3ST1–/– cells. (C) Titration of AT in the TF/FVIIa inhibition assay. (D) AT inhibits thrombin generation and PAR1 activation. (E) Quantification of the data in D after normalization to nontreated control (NT). Graph shows mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P ≤ 0.001; NS, not significant. Full statistical analysis shown in Supplemental Table 1. T-Erk, total Erk; ProT, Prothrombin; NT, no treatment.

To test whether HSAT expression could modulate TF/FVIIa activity in tumor cells, we assayed TF/FVIIa activity on mouse PDAC cells using a modification of a previously published protocol (63). A time-dependent increase in FXa product was observed in the WT cells, indicating that TF/FVIIa generated factor Xa (Figure 10B). The addition of AT during the TF/FVIIa activation step decreased the rate of FXa product formation by about 50%. Inactivation of HS3ST1 in the tumor cells had no effect on the activation of FXa, but completely abrogated the ability of AT to inactivate TF/FVIIa (Figure 10B), suggesting that HSAT can regulate initiation of the coagulation cascade by recruiting and activating AT on the cell surface. Increasing the concentration of AT did not further inactivate TF/FVIIa in HS3ST1–/– cells, but it had the expected effect of enhancing the inhibition of the system in WT cells (Figure 10C).

Thrombin generation through TF expression leads to PAR-1 activation and several signaling cascades including ERK1/2 phosphorylation, culminating in a pro-tumorigenic response (61). To test whether HSAT regulation of the coagulation axis could affect PAR-1 activation and ERK1/2 activity, cells were grown to confluency to ensure TF expression (63), and prothrombin along with a low concentration of FXa was added to the WT and HS3ST1–/– cells with and without AT. Addition of a low amount of FXa did not activate ERK1/2, although FXa has been shown to be able to activate PAR-1 independent of thrombin (64). Addition of prothrombin led to thrombin generation and robust activation of the cascade (Figure 10, D and E). Addition of AT inhibited this activation only in the WT cells and not in the HS3ST1–/– cells, suggesting that HSAT on the PDAC cells can recruit AT and regulate the activity of the thrombin/PAR-1 axis.

To investigate whether the ERK pathways are activated in the HS3ST1–/– in vivo model, the transcriptome was interrogated for indicators of differential regulation by upstream transcription factors using the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA; QIAGEN) toolbox. Through running an IPA core analysis on the differentially expressed genes (adjusted P value < 0.05) from DESeq2, we were able to identify key signaling pathways and upstream regulators related to MAPK pathways. These were initially assessed by an overrepresentation analysis designed to capture both significance and directionality of pathway dysregulation based on predicted transcription factor activity as derived from the difference in target gene expression between HS3ST1–/– and WT tumor cells. Results suggested potential activation of both the EMT-ome and MAPK signaling pathways in the HS3ST1–/– tumors compared with WT tumors, based on greater predicted dysregulation of IL-17A signaling in fibroblasts, IL-1 processing, and formation of the definitive endoderm (z score > 1, P < 0.05) in HS3ST1–/– samples. These findings motivated further analysis of the Upstream Regulator Analysis (URA) and Causal Networks (CNs) from IPA for explicit mechanisms of MAPK signaling activation that could indirectly regulate HS3ST1 expression. After ingestion of CNs targeting both HS3ST1 and MAPK signaling components, CSNK1A1, ELL, LPAR5, MAP2, NAALADL2, NFYA, SKIL, SYVN1, and YWHAG were identified as potential master regulators of both HS3ST1 and ERK components of the MAPK signaling pathway, based on shortest path from regulator to corresponding target obeying causal regulatory constraints. These networks are illustrated in Supplemental Figures 6 and 7. Taken together, these findings suggest an activation of ERK-related signaling in HS3ST1–/– tumors, consistent with the in vitro model (Figure 10, D and E). To further illustrate this point, we performed staining for p-ERK in tumor slides from FC1245 orthotopic tumors and compared them with WT tumors, which showed a significantly increased ERK activation in HS3ST1–/– tumors (Supplemental Figure 8).