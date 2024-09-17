UnTWISTing intestinal fibrosis: single-cell transcriptomics deciphers fibroblast heterogeneity, uncovers molecular pathways, and identifies therapeutic targets

Going further, scRNA-Seq offers an incredible opportunity to delve into the intricate mechanisms of intestinal fibrosis, uncovering the molecular pathways involved. Using single-cell regulatory network inference and clustering (SCENIC) analysis, Zhang, Wang, and colleagues identified TWIST1 as a critical factor regulating the differentiation of FAP+ fibroblasts and their interaction with CXCL9+ macrophages, orchestrating fibrosis (8). This finding was confirmed ex vivo in primary human intestinal fibroblasts and in vivo in mouse models.

TWIST1 is a basic helix-loop-helix transcription factor controlled by several upstream regulators, including STAT3, HIF, NF-κB, the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, and the TGF-β/Smad pathway. (15) TWIST1 promotes fibrotic disorders via several profibrotic mechanisms. Recent human multi-omic single-cell analyses have demonstrated the ability of TWIST1 to regulate myofibroblast activation in the lung (16). Furthermore, TWIST1 drives renal fibrosis by regulating M2 polarization through galectin-3 and inhibiting fatty acid oxidation (17, 18). Additionally, TWIST1 plays a role in modulating epithelial-mesenchymal and endothelial-mesenchymal transitions in lung and kidney fibrosis (19, 20).

It is plausible that TWIST1 serves as a central regulator also in intestinal fibrosis. Zhang et al. have shed the light on an important role for TWIST1 in this context (8). TWIST1, by potentially regulating several cells and mechanisms associated with intestinal fibrosis, represents an extremely promising therapeutic target. Indeed, the degradation of TWIST1 through its inhibitor harmine has shown promise in suppressing fibroblast activation and ECM production both ex vivo and in transgenic TWIST1-knockout mouse models (8). Although further studies are required to elucidate and confirm TWIST1 as a therapeutic target in CD-related fibrosis, its identification demonstrates the potential of scRNA-Seq in uncovering therapeutic targets.