TWIST1+FAP+ fibroblasts in the pathogenesis of intestinal fibrosis in Crohn’s disease

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female patients and animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Human intestinal specimens. The terminal ileum containing stricture and adjacent nonfibrotic segment from patients with CD who underwent intestinal resection for fibrotic stenosis was collected. Radiology and/or failure to pass an ileocolonoscope were used to determine the presence of intestinal fibrosis prior to resection. Following resection, fibrosis and nonfibrotic tissues were identified based on gross anatomy. Fibrosis (with the presence of stricture) and nonfibrotic tissues (distal to the stricture without the presence of stricture and inflammation) were obtained from the same patient’s resection. A experienced IBD pathologist assessed and classified each tissue based on a histopathologic fibrosis score (57). Demographics and clinical information of included patients with CD are displayed in Supplemental Table 1.

Mice. The Col1a2-CreERT2 mouse line and Twist1fl/fl mouse line were generated by Shanghai Model Organisms Centre. The Col1a2-CreERT2 mice have previously been described (58, 59). Construction strategy and genotype identification of Twist1fl/fl mice were shown in Supplemental Figure 9, A and B. Genomic DNA was isolated from mouse tail. Tissues were lysed by incubation with proteinase K at 55°C overnight, followed by centrifugation at 9,600g for 2 minutes to obtain supernatant with genomic DNA. DNA was precipitated by adding equal volume proportion of isopropanol and was washed in 70% ethanol. Specific primers used for distinguish of the Twist1fl/fl allele and the wild-type allele are listed in Supplemental Table 6. To generate Col1a2-CreERT2 Twist1fl/fl mice, we crossed Col1a2-CreERT2 mice with Twist1fl/fl mice for several generations before subsequent experiments. All mice were bred and maintained at accredited animal facilities under specific pathogen–free conditions in standard cages on a strict 12-hour-day/night cycle at 22°C–24°C and allowed free access to water and a standard diet. Unless otherwise indicated, age- and sex-matched mice were used in all assays.

Animal model experiments. Twist1fl/fl mice and Col1a2-CreERT2Twist1fl/fl cohoused littermates (8 weeks old) were injected intraperitoneally with tamoxifen daily for 4 days (100 mg per kg body weight each time). The mice were subjected to 3 cycles of DSS administration (7 days of DSS administration followed by 14 days of regular drinking water) according to previous study (60). Harmine (MedChemExpress, HY-N0737A, 10 mg/kg) was dissolved in 10% DMSO and 90% corn oil and injected intraperitoneally twice a week during each DSS cycle (regularly on Tuesday and Friday weekly). The dosage of harmine was determined based on previous study (54). The use standardization of harmine was determined according to the manufacturer’s instructions (https://www.medchemexpress.cn/harmine.html). In other control groups, the mixture of 10% DMSO and 90% corn oil with the same volume were injected intraperitoneally. All mice were then sacrificed on day 65, and colon tissues were taken for histological analysis, qPCR, and Western blot.

Histological sections preparation and evaluation. Fresh intestinal tissues from the patients with CD and mouse models were subsequently fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24 hours, then transitioned to 70% ethanol for another 24 hours, and embedded in paraffin. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded blocks of CD intestinal tissues were then cut into 4 μm serial sections for H&E staining and Masson’s trichrome staining. The pathological score (methods from Adler J, et al., ref. 57) and the thickness of mucosa, submucosa, and muscularis propria layer were evaluated by a specialized IBD pathologist.

Single-cell suspension processing from mouse colon. C57BL/6 mice were housed in specific pathogen–free housing at Shanghai Model Organisms Center. For chronic DSS, C57BL/6 mice were subjected to 3 cycles of DSS administration (7 days of DSS administration followed by 14 days of regular drinking water). The mouse colons from chronic DSS and control groups were surgically excised, flushed with PBS, opened longitudinally, and cut into 4 equal pieces by length. The intestinal tissues were then washed with RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS and cut into pieces of approximately 0.25 cm in length before being digested in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS, collagenase type VIII (50 U/mL) and DNase I (50 U/mL) at 37°C for 60 minutes. After digestion, the remaining tissue fragments were collected into a 15 mL tube, vortexed vigorously for 30 seconds, and passed through a 70 μm cell strainer. The resultant cell suspension was then centrifuged at 757g and 4°C for 5 minutes before the supernatant was discarded. At this point, freshly prepared cell suspensions were ready for scRNA-Seq.

Single-cell suspension processing from human intestine. Freshly resected intestinal tissues from patients with CD were processed. The period between resection in the operating room and beginning tissue processing in the laboratory was less than 30 minutes. Fat tissue and visible blood vessels were removed before subsequent processing. Fresh mucosa and submucosal layers of nonfibrotic and stricture tissue were dissected, washed with ice-cold PBS, and cut into small pieces. Tissues were placed and shaken into EDTA-containing buffer (5 mM EDTA, 15 mM HEPES, 1 mM DTT, and 10% FBS-supplemented PBS) for 45 minutes at 37°C. After that, small tissue pieces were minced and digested with collagenase VIII at 0.38 mg/mL and DNase I at 0.1 mg/mL in DMEM (containing 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin) for 50 minutes at 37°C. After digestion, cells were filtered through a 75 μm filter. Freshly prepared cell suspensions were assessed for viability with Trypan blue and counted. Single-cell suspensions with no or minimal clumps and viability greater than 80% were ready for scRNA-Seq and flow cytometry staining.

Single-cell RNA-Seq library preparation and sequencing. Intestinal single cells were resuspended in PBS supplemented with 0.04% BSA. Single-cell transcriptomic amplification and library preparation were performed using 10 X Chromium 3′ v3 kit (10x Genomics) according to manufacturer’s instructions. Sequencing was performed on a NovaSeq 6000 platform in Shanghai Institute of Immunology.

Single-cell RNA-Seq data processing. Standard pipelines of Cell Ranger (10x Genomics) were used to do sequence processing, mapped to the reference genome (human, GRCh38; mouse, mm10) using cellranger v5.0.1. Then, the preliminary count matrices generated were analyzed using the R package Seurat v4.1.1 (61). For human intestinal specimens, the matrix was then filtered to remove genes expressed in fewer than 3 cells, cells with fewer than 500 or more than 6,000 genes; and with UMI counts of less than 500 or more than 30,000 and with greater than 20% of mitochondrial genes. For mouse samples, cells with less than 500 UMI counts and 200 detected genes, with UMI counts above 40,000 and detected genes above 6,000 and that contained more than 25% mitochondrial gene counts were filtered out. To remove potential doublets, we used Python package Scrublet v0.2.3 (62) to identify potential doublets with default parameter. The expected doublet rate was set to be 0.08, and cells predicted to be doublets were filtered. After quality control, a total of 91,316 cells from surgical specimens and 83,337 cells from mouse model samples were remained. Then, the count data per cell were normalized and transformed to log scale by “NormalizeData” function in Seurat.

Dimension reduction and clustering analysis. Dimension reduction and unsupervised clustering were performed according to the standard workflow in Seurat. We scaled data with the top 2,000 most-variable genes by using “FindVariableFeatures” function in R package Seurat. Subsequently, the expression levels of genes were scaled by regressing out the unwanted sources of variation, including total counts, percentages of mitochondrial gene counts, and percentages of ribosomal gene counts. Then, we used variable genes for principal component analysis, and the top 20 components were used for downstream analyses. To eliminate the batch effect, we performed harmony algorithm in R package Harmony v0.1.0 (63) to remove batch effect before clustering analysis and applied FindNeighbors and FindCluster in Seurat to obtain cell subtypes. Finally, a uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) dimensionality reduction was performed on the Harmony dimensions (RunUMAP function). We used R package Clustree v0.5.1 (64) to find a reasonable resolution parameter for the function “FindClusters” in Seurat. Cells form human intestinal tissues, and mouse model samples were clustered at 2 stages of the analysis separately. After the first round of unsupervised clustering, we annotated major cell types, including T/ILCs cells, B cells, plasma cells, myeloid cells (neutrophils, monocytes, macrophages, DCs, and mast cells), epithelial cells, endothelial cells, MSCs, and glial cells according to canonical known cell markers. For the second step, we performed unsupervised clustering on MSCs and myeloid cells from human and mouse model samples, respectively. In total, a high-resolution map of 24 cell clusters in human intestinal tissue and 23 cell clusters from mouse model were obtained.

Analysis of differentially expressed genes. We used the “FindAllMarkers” function in Seurat to identify genes that are differentially expressed between clusters with the following parameters: min.pct = 0.1, logfc.threshold = 0.25, only.pos = T. The nonparametric Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to obtain P values for comparisons, and the adjusted P values, based on Bonferroni’s correction, for all genes in the dataset. We used heatmap to visualize differentially expressed genes (DEGs) based on gene expression after the log transformation and scaling. A comprehensive list of both canonical and signature marker genes for each cell cluster has been included in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4.

Functional annotation and GSEA analyses. We calculated ECM gene signature score using genes of Extracellular Matrix Organization (GO:0030198) from Gene Ontology Resource. The gene sets used to calculate the functional scores across MSCs clusters (collagen score, glycoprotein score, proteoglycan score), myeloid cell clusters (profibrosis score, antifibrosis score) were downloaded from published papers (16, 65) and summarized in Supplemental Table 5. The normalized expression matrix of genes included in 1 gene set were used, and the mean value of all genes in the gene set of each cell was calculated as the gene signature score of the cell.

We used enrichGO function in R package clusterProfiler v4.2.2 (66, 67) to identify the significantly differential enrichment of GO biological process gene sets. We also downloaded 50 hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB, http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/) and used GSEA function in R package clusterProfiler v4.2.2 to identify the significantly differential enrichment of annotated gene sets between CXCL9+ macrophages and the other 2 macrophage clusters. We considered gene signatures or pathways with FDR < 0.05 as significantly enriched.

Trajectory inference analyses. To investigate the origin of differentiation for FAP+ fibroblasts, we analyzed expression dynamics by estimating gene splicing and degradation rates using explicit measurements of newly transcribed pre-mRNA (unspliced) and mature mRNA (spliced). We used the R package velocyto.R v0.6 (68) to calculate the RNA velocity value of each gene in each cell and embed the RNA velocity vector in a low-dimensional space and then visualized it on the UMAP projection. To verify the differentiation results inferred by velocyto.R, we also used R package Monocle2 v2.14.0 (69) to conduct pseudotime transitional trajectory of 4 fibroblast subsets. The top 2,000 highly variable genes in fibroblasts were selected as input, and dimensionality reduction was performed by “DDRTree” method. DEGs along the pseudotime trajectory were identified by the ‘‘differentialGeneTest’’ function with a q value of less than 0.01 and visualized by “plot_pseudotime_heatmap” function.

TF regulon analysis. The analysis of the regulatory network and regulon activity was performed by R package SCENIC v1.1.3 (70). The regulon activity (measured in AUC) was analyzed by AUCell module of the SCENIC, and the active regulons were determined by AUCell default threshold. The differential-expression regulon was identified by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test in “FindAllMarkers” function in R package Seurat with following parameters: min.pct = 0.05, logfc.threshold = 0.15, pseudocount.use = F, only.pos = T. The scaled expression of regulon activity was used to generate a heatmap.

To check the gene expression of TFs alone, we retrieved genes encoding TFs from 4 TF-related public datasets: JASPAR (71) (http://jaspar.genereg.net/), Transcription factor prediction database (DBD) (72) (https://transcriptionfactor.org/), AnimalTFDB (73) (http://bioinfo.life.hust.edu.cn/AnimalTFDB/), and F2DNA (74) (http://www.fiserlab.org/tf2dna_db/). We overlapped the TF genes with the DEGs quantified above and determined the most specifically expressed TFs in each cluster.

Cell-cell communication analysis. We used R package nichenetr v1.0.0 (75) to infer the mechanisms of interaction between CXCL9+ macrophages and FAP+ fibroblasts. For ligand and receptor interactions, clustered cells with gene expression over 10% were considered. The top 20 ligands and top 500 targets of DEGs of “sender cells” and “affected cells” were extracted for paired ligand-receptor activity analysis. When evaluating the regulatory network of CXCL9+ macrophages on FAP+ fibroblasts, FAP+ fibroblasts was considered as receiver cells and the other 7 MSCs subclusters were used as reference cells to check the regulatory potential of CXCL9+ macrophages on FAP+ fibroblasts, The ligand_activity_target_heatmap in Nichenet_output was used to show the regulatory activity of ligands. Activity scores ranged from 0 to 1.

Analysis of public RNA-Seq data. Expression RNA-Seq dataset of fibrotic signatures in patients with CD was downloaded from GEO (GSE192786, n = 40). The signature scores of total macrophages and macrophage subsets and FAP+ fibroblasts of each sample were calculated by the mean log 10 normalized expression across all signature genes, according to the marker genes identified in single-cell sequencing (logFC > 0.25 and adjusted P < 0.05). Pearson’s correlation analysis was performed to assess the association between the expression of total macrophages and macrophage subsets signature and FAP+ fibroblasts signature.

Correlation analysis of MSCs subsets between human and mouse. To analyze the transcriptomic homology between human and mouse MSCs subsets, we used the “convert_human_to_mouse_symbols” function in R package NicheNet to convert human gene names in scRNA-Seq data to corresponding mouse gene names, and intersected them with genes from mouse scRNA-Seq data, ultimately retaining 15,071 shared genes. Then, we used top 2,000 most-variable genes for downstream analysis by using “FindVariableFeatures” function in Seurat. Integration between human and mouse MSCs scRNA-Seq data was performed by “FindIntegrationAnchors” and “IntegrateData” function. The mean normalized expression across all variable genes for each annotated MSCs subcluster was calculated. Spearman’s correlation analysis was performed to assess the association between the human and mouse MSCs subsets based on the above “mean expression-MSCs subsets” matrix.

Flow cytometry. Freshly prepared single-cell suspensions were washed and incubated with Live/Dead dye (BV510, Biolegend) in PBS at 4°C for 10 minutes. After that, cells were washed in PBS with 2% FBS and 2 mM EDTA (FACS buffer). In order to reduce nonspecific binding of proteins, myeloid cells were stained with 1:50 human Fc block at 4°C for 20 minutes. Subsequently, cells were incubated with antibodies in the dark at 4°C for 30 minutes. Finally, labeled cells were washed twice and resuspended with FACS buffer. Flow cytometry analysis was performed on a BD Symphony (BD Biosciences). BD FACSAria III cell sorter (BD Biosciences) was used to sort live stromal cells. We obtained data by using BD FACSDiva software v8.0.2 and analyzed data with FlowJo v.10.81. For stromal cell subset analysis, the following antibodies were used: anti-CD45 (Biolegend, 368536); anti-CD31 (Biolegend, 303110); anti-CD326 (BD Horizon, 748381); anti-CD146 (Biolegend, 361022); anti-CD142 (eBioscience, 12-1429-41); anti-CD90 (Biolegend, 328142); anti-CD34 (Biolegend, 343514); anti-FAP (RD System, FAB3715A); and anti-CD26 (BD OptiBuild, 745244). Antibodies for myeloid cells included anti-CD45 (BD Horizon, 563792); anti-CD3 (BD Horizon, 563725); anti-CD19 (BioLegend, 302240); anti-CD1c (BioLegend, 331524); anti-XCR1(BioLegend, 372608); anti-CD14 (BioLegend, 301822); anti-CD16b (BD OptiBuild, 744968); anti-CD206 (BD, 564063); and anti-CD13 (BioLegend, 301704).

Immunofluorescence staining and imaging. Fresh tissues were fixed in 1% paraformaldehyde at 4°C overnight, dehydrated with 30% sucrose over 12 hours, and transferred to OCT and frozen in –80°C for use. Tissues were sectioned into 10 μm slices and rehydrated in PBS for 10 minutes. Permeabilization was done by soaking slices into precooled methanol for 30 minutes at −20°C. Sections were blocked with blocking buffer (0.3% Triton X-100, 1% BSA, 1% FBS, and 0.1 mol/L Tris-HCL buffer) supplemented with goat serum. The slides were then incubated with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight (3 hours at room temperature for fluorochrome-conjugated primary antibodies) and washed with PBS, followed by incubation with fluorochrome-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing, sections were counterstained for nuclei and mounted with DAPI Fluoromount-G (Southernbiotech, 0100-20) and coated with coverslips. Images were observed with Olympus microscopy and analyzed with Imaris Version 9.0.1. Quantitative analysis was performed by ImageJ (NIH). The following antibodies were used for IF staining: FAP (Novus Biologicals, FAB3715G-100, 1:100); COL1A1 (CST, 72827S, 1:50); Vimentin (CST, 9854S, 1:200); PDPN (Biolegend, 127406, 1:200); TWIST1 (Abcam, ab175430, 1:200); and goat anti-rabbit (Abcam, ab150080, 1:500).

Multiplex immunofluorescence staining. Human intestinal tissues from patients were placed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24 hours, dehydrated, and embedded in paraffin and sectioned into 5 μm slices for use. Sections were stained using PanoPANEL Kits (panovue, 10234100050) to perform multiplex immunofluorescence according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, slides were deparaffinized with xylene and a graded series of ethanol dilutions (100%, 95%, and 70%), followed by microwave-based antigen retrieval using the antigen restoration solution and antibody blocking for 30 minutes. Primary antibodies were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature, and HRP-labeled secondary antibodies were incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes, followed by TSA fluorescent dye working solution incubation for 30 minutes. Finally, after multiantigen staining, nuclei were stained with DAPI for 20 minutes. Slides were enclosed using nail polish, scanned using the SLIDEVIEW VS200 (Olympus), and analyzed with HALO software. The following antibodies and corresponding fluorescent dyes were used for multiplex immunofluorescence staining: FAP (Abcam, ab218164, 1:100, PPD480); TWIST1 (Abcam, ab175430, 1:200, PPD520); CD68 (Abcam, ab955, 1:200, PPD570); CXCL9 (Abcam, ab290643, 1:100, PPD650); and Vimentin (Abcam, ab8978, 1:200, PPD780).

Primary human intestinal fibroblasts. Three to 4 strips of mucosa were mechanically dissected from the intestinal mucosa specimens of patients with CD. First, the strips were incubated in dithiothreitol for 30 minutes, and then they were transferred into Hank’s Balanced Salt Solution along with penicillin and streptomycin for 3 hours. Subsequently, the strips were minced into small pieces (2–3 mm2) using a scalpel. These mucosa pieces were then placed onto a prescored 100 mm tissue culture dish and allowed to adhere for about 15 minutes. Afterward, the plate was flooded with Dulbecco’s minimal essential medium supplemented with 10% FBS and antibiotics. The outgrowing cells were cultured to confluence and established as long-term cultures. These cultures were fed twice a week and subcultured at confluence. The fibroblasts were utilized between passage 3 and 10.

Fibroblast stimulation assay. Human intestinal fibroblasts were isolated from the intestinal specimens of patients with CD (methods from Zhao S, et al., ref. 76). The primary fibroblasts were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS and 100 U/mL penicillin and streptomycin. Subsequently, various combinations of 5 ng/mL TGF-β (RD, 7754-BH/CF) and 5 μM or 10 μM harmine (MedChemExpress, HY-N0737A) were added (Figure 7A). Harmine was dissolved in DMSO according to the manufacturer’s instructions (https://www.medchemexpress.cn/harmine.html). The dosage of harmine was determined based on previous study (77). After incubating 48 hours at 37°C in 5% CO2 incubator, cells in every well were harvested and used for Western blot test.

Western blot. The indicated cells were washed with cold PBS twice, collected with a cell scraper, and treated with RIPA lysis buffer (Beyotime, P0013B) on ice for 5 minutes. Prior to homogenization, a protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78442) was added. Then, the whole solution was subjected to centrifugation at 12,000g for 10 minutes. The supernatant was collected, and protein loading was normalized with BCA assay. The total protein (20 μg) was then subjected to 10% SDS-PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes. With incubation of 5% skimmed milk for 1 hour at room temperature, the membranes were incubated with primary antibodies in 4°C overnight. The blots were washed with TBST for 5 minutes (3 times) and exposed for 60 minutes at room temperature to an appropriate HRP- linked secondary antibody (Anti-mouse IgG, HRP-linked Antibody, CST, 7076; Anti-rabbit IgG, HRP-linked Antibody CST, 7074). The detection was achieved using the enhanced chemiluminescence system (Tanon 5200 Mui). The following primary antibodies were used: Fibronectin (Abcam, ab268020, 1:1,000); COL1A1 (CST, 72026S, 1:1,000); α-SMA (MilliporeSigma, A2547, 1:1,000); Twist1 (Abcam, ab175430, 1:1,000); and GAPDH (CST, 2118S, 1:1,000).

qPCR. Total RNA was extracted from intestinal tissue or sorted intestinal single-cell suspension using Trizol (Invitrogen). cDNA was then synthesized using the SuperScript III cDNA Synthesis Kit (Invitrogen). mRNA expressions were detected with SYBR Green on a 96 well real-time PCR system (Applied Biosystems, viia7). Primers were obtained from PrimerBank. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Relative mRNA expression was calculated using the 2–ΔΔCt method.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was done by R or GraphPad Prism 6, and P < 0.05 was considered as significant. Two-sided, 2-tailed t test, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum, 1-way ANOVA, or Kruskal-Wallis test were used and are indicated in figure legends. Bonferroni’s correction was performed for multiple comparison. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All clinical sample collection procedures were approved by local medical ethnics from Ruijin Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (no. 2020-333). Informed written consent and patient assent were obtained from all included patients before surgery. Patients or the public were not involved in the design, conduct, reporting, or dissemination plans of this research. The animal experiments were approved by Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc. (no. 2023-0020) and were carried out following the Institutional Ethical Guidelines for Experiments with Animals, as well as the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011).

Data availability. Raw sequencing reads of all single-cell experiments for human samples have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive for Human (GSA-Human, https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa-human/), with data accession HRA006083 under project PRJCA021346. Raw sequencing reads of single-cell experiments for mouse samples have been deposited in GSA (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa/), with data accession CRA016292 under project PRJCA021346. The processed public bulk RNA-Seq dataset of patients with CD with intestinal fibrosis (GSE192786) was downloaded from Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.