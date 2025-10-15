Cell and molecular profiles in peripheral nerves shift toward inflammatory phenotypes in diabetic peripheral neuropathy

Gene expression profiling of DPN and control sural nerves reveals inflammatory activation and sensory changes in DPN. The study design, representative DPN sural nerve morphological photomicrographs, and the study population and sample characteristics are shown in Figure 1 and Supplemental Data File 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI184075DS1). To investigate transcriptional changes associated with DPN, we performed bulk RNA sequencing on sural nerve samples from control donors (n = 6) and patients with DPN (n = 6) (Supplemental Table 1), generating about 100 million reads per sample (Figure 2A and Supplemental Data File 2). Principal component analysis revealed clear separation between control and DPN samples, indicating distinct transcriptomic profiles (Figure 2B). Among the top expressed protein-coding genes were EEF1A1 and VIM, which are involved in fundamental cellular processes such as protein translation and cytoskeletal organization, respectively (Figure 2C). We also detected several sensory-related genes, including ion channels and neurotrophic receptors, expressed in both control and DPN sural nerves (Figure 2D). Differential gene expression analysis identified 2,268 genes that were significantly altered (fold change > 2, adjusted P value < 0.001), with proinflammatory mediators such as CXCL2, CSF3, IL1R2, IL6, and IL1B and neuropeptides CALCA and TAC1 upregulated in DPN (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Data File 3). Among the downregulated genes in DPN, SIGLEC1 and PROK1 stand out for their roles in immune regulation and neurovascular signaling, respectively. PLA2G2D, involved in antiinflammatory lipid metabolism, was also reduced, suggesting impaired resolution of inflammation in DPN nerves (Figure 2, E and F). Gene ontology analysis revealed downregulation of pathways involved in neurodevelopment and sensory signaling (Figure 2G and Supplemental Data File 4), whereas upregulated genes were enriched for inflammatory response, cytokine signaling, and innate immune activation (Figure 2H and Supplemental Data File 5), validating immune dysregulation as a key feature of DPN pathology (15, 40, 41).

Figure 1 Nerve samples included in the study. (A) Tibial and sural nerves were harvested during lower-limb amputation procedures; control sural nerves were obtained during cross-facial nerve graft surgeries, and additional control peripheral nerves were harvested from organ donors. (B) Representative micrographs illustrating axonal density in sural nerves from patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) undergoing amputation. Original magnifications (left to right): ×200, ×400, and ×200. (C) Cohort and sample characteristics for the amputation group.

Figure 2 Transcriptomic profiling of human sural nerves reveals gene expression changes in DPN. (A) Bulk RNA sequencing was performed on sural nerve samples from control and DPN patients. (B) Principal component analysis shows clear separation between control and DPN samples. (C) Top expressed protein-coding genes in control and DPN samples. (D) Expression levels of sensory-related genes. (E) Volcano plot showing top differentially expressed genes and selected genes (IL6, IL1B, and TAC1) in DPN (fold change > 2, adjusted P value < 0.001). (F) Top 10 upregulated (orange) and downregulated (green) genes in DPN based on fold change. (G and H) Gene ontology analysis reveals enrichment among downregulated genes (G) and among upregulated genes (H) in DPN.

Sensory and mixed nerves show distinct molecular responses in DPN. Next, we sought to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the tibial and sural nerves (Supplemental Table 2) using bulk and spatial RNA sequencing and observed that the top expressed genes were similar in these nerves (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Data File 6). Among the top expressed genes were ferritin light chain (FTL), involved in iron accumulation, and apolipoprotein D (APOD), a glia-derived apolipoprotein that has been implicated in maintaining peripheral nerve function (42). Because we had paired tibial and sural samples from the same patients (N = 5), we sought to examine distinct patterns in gene expression between the sural and tibial nerves. We identified a total of 321 differentially expressed genes between sural and tibial nerves (Figure 3C and Supplemental Data File 7). We observed that genes such as FOSB, CXCL2, EGR1, PTGES, and PRPH were upregulated in sural nerves, while GABRA3, HEPACAM, CX3CR1, NEFM, and PTGIR were upregulated in tibial nerves (Figure 3D). We performed gene enrichment analysis to uncover pathways associated with these differentially expressed genes and noted that genes upregulated in sural nerves were involved primarily in non-neuronal pathways, including blood vessel and vasculature development and neutrophil migration (Figure 3E and Supplemental Data File 8). In contrast, genes upregulated in tibial nerves were involved in axonogenesis, axon development, and glial cell migration (Figure 3F and Supplemental Data File 9). This suggests that there are molecular divergences between sensory and mixed peripheral nerves in tibial and sural nerves following DPN.

Figure 3 Comparisons between paired tibial and sural nerves. (A) Overview of samples used for analysis. (B) Top protein-coding genes (excluding ribosomal protein genes). (C) Overlap between sural and tibial top expressed genes. (D) Differences in gene expression between sural and tibial nerve (fold change > 1.5, adjusted P value < 0.05). (E) Top differentially expressed genes. (F and G) Top 10 q values for Gene Ontology biological process 2023 for genes upregulated in sural (F) and tibial (G) nerves. Q = adjusted P value.

Progressive cellular remodeling with axonal loss in DPN reflects a shift from perineurial disruption to immune infiltration and fibrosis. Next, we leveraged Visium spatial transcriptomics (10x Genomics), which maintains spatial context, to characterize sural nerves with different degrees of axonal loss (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 1). Visium spatial transcriptomics uses 55 μm barcoded spots printed on specialized slides. The diameter of myelinated axons in human sural nerves ranges from 9 to 12 μm in adults (43), Schwann cells have a length ranging from 220 to 400 μm (with their thickness ranging between 2 and 5 μm) (44), immune cells such as macrophages can be on average 21 μm (45), and T cells vary between 8 and 10 μm in diameter (46). Therefore, we first wanted to characterize the enriched cell types in a given barcoded spot. To characterize cellular composition across human sural nerves with varying degrees of axonal loss, we applied the Seurat layer integration workflow to 6 spatial transcriptomic datasets spanning normal, moderate, and severe axonal loss samples (Figure 4A). On average, about 1,229 genes per spot were detected across samples (Figure 4B). Unsupervised clustering and dimensionality reduction identified 8 major enriched cell types: perineurial cells (CLDN1+), Schwann cells (SOX10+), immune cells (PLCG2+), extracellular matrix (ECM) fibroblasts (FBLN1+), adipocytes (PLIN1+), vascular smooth muscle cells/pericytes (MYH11+), endothelial cells (PECAM1+), and infiltrating immune cells (IGKC+) (Figure 4, C and D). Cell type distributions were consistent across individual samples (Figure 4E) and axonal loss groups (Figure 4F). We next assessed how the enriched cell types were projected onto the tissue sections using spatial mapping. Spatial plots of individual samples showed consistent anatomical localization of major cell types across normal, moderate, and severe axonal loss samples but apparent differences in their proportions (Figure 4G). Quantification of enriched cell type proportions revealed a clear shift in tissue composition with increasing axonal loss, characterized by a reduction in Schwann cells and a corresponding increase in ECM fibroblasts, immune cells, and vascular/endothelial populations (Figure 4H). Statistical comparison using permutation-based testing identified significant changes (FDR < 0.05, fold change > 1.33) in several cell populations across stages of axonal loss (Figure 4I). Notably, perineurial cells were altered between normal and moderate samples, suggesting early disruption of the nerve barrier architecture. In the transition from moderate to severe axonal loss, we observed an increase in infiltrating immune cells and endothelial cells, consistent with progressive inflammation and vascular remodeling. ECM fibroblasts were changed only when normal samples were compared with severe, indicating that fibrotic remodeling may be a later event in disease progression. Schwann cells were consistently reduced in severe samples compared with both moderate and normal nerves. Collectively, these findings point to a staged pattern of cellular disruption in DPN, beginning with perineurial changes, followed by immune and vascular infiltration, and culminating in fibrotic expansion and Schwann cell loss in advanced disease.

Figure 4 Spatial transcriptomic profiling of human sural nerves with varying degrees of axonal loss. (A) Overview of sample selection and processing. (B) Violin plot showing the distribution of detected genes per spot across all samples. Dotted line indicates the average gene count (1,228.6 genes per spot). (C) UMAP embedding of all transcriptomic spots, clustered into 8 major cell types. (D) Spatial expression and cluster-level localization of canonical marker genes for each respective cell type. (E and F) UMAP projections of cell type annotations across individual samples (E) and grouped by neuropathy severity (F). (G) Spatial projections showing cell type annotations overlaid on tissue sections for each sural nerve sample. Colors correspond to cell types identified in C and E. (H) Stacked-bar plot showing the proportion of each enriched cell type across samples stratified by axonal loss severity. (I) Differential abundance analysis of cell types between severity groups. Log 2 FC values are shown for each pairwise comparison. Red indicates statistically significant changes (FDR < 0.05 and FC >1.33); gray indicates non-significant (n.s.) differences.

Using RNAscope and immunohistochemistry (IHC) (2 different antibodies), we found that SOX10 mRNA transcripts were highly colocalized with SOX10 protein (Supplemental Figure 2). Additionally, SOX10 mRNA puncta were particularly localized in Schwann cells surrounding nerve fibers that colocalized with DAPI, which stains cell nuclei. Schwann cells, the glial cells in peripheral nerves, are key to maintaining axonal homeostasis, supporting them through release of neurotrophins such as nerve growth factor (NGF) (47), providing rationale to further evaluate how this cell type changed in nerves from DPN patients with moderate and severe axonal loss. Next, we sought to confirm our findings using an independent approach choosing cell type deconvolution to examine cell proportions within barcodes. We used a reference-free cell type deconvolution method, STdeconvolve (48), and characterized moderate and severe axonal loss DPN sural nerves (the Visium frame for these samples contained both transverse and longitudinal sections). We observed similar results to our enriched cell type analysis and demonstrated that cell types drastically change with axonal loss severity (Supplemental Figure 3). Using cell type deconvolution, we identified gene expression markers for axons, myelinating Schwann cells, smooth muscle cells, perineurium, and other connective layers in both nerves with moderate and severe axonal loss. Non-myelinating Schwann cells were present only with moderate axonal loss. Additionally, mitochondrial gene expression was observed in DPN with severe axonal loss, implying activation of oxidative stress pathways with advanced disease.

Intercellular signaling analysis reveals pathways underlying the transition from regenerative to profibrotic states with progressive axonal loss in DPN. Using CellChat (49), we compared sural nerves from 1 moderate (S8) and 3 severe (S11, S12, S14) DPN samples to assess changes in intercellular signaling (Figure 5A). This comparison aimed to identify how signaling networks shift with increasing axonal loss. We selected these samples because they had matched transverse and longitudinal sections, ensuring anatomical consistency. As detailed in Methods, we assessed both consistent signaling changes across individual comparisons (S8 vs. each severe sample) and pathways uniquely enriched in either moderate or severe axonal loss. Comparison of signaling networks revealed overlap in enriched pathways across severe axonal loss nerves relative to the moderate sample (Figure 5B). Among the pathways shared across all 3 severe versus moderate comparisons, MPZ, MK, THBS, and CCL emerged as consistently altered (Figure 5C). MPZ and MK signaling was reduced in severe nerves, potentially reflecting loss of axon-glia communication and impaired neurotrophic support. In contrast, THBS and CCL signaling was upregulated, indicating increased ECM remodeling and inflammatory chemokine activity. Their consistent alteration across the 3 severe samples suggests that these pathways represent core features of advanced nerve pathology. Several pathways were uniquely present in moderate axonal loss nerve and absent in all severe cases, including SEMA7, THY1, ANGPT2, ICAM2, and VEGF (Figure 5D). Centrality analysis confirmed that SEMA7 and ANGPT2 act as key modulators of Schwann cell and vascular-stromal communication, respectively, in the moderate sample (Figure 5E), highlighting a pro-regenerative signaling environment that remains present in moderate axonal loss but is absent with axonal loss progression. In contrast, nerves with severe axonal loss showed enrichment of profibrotic pathways including TGF-β (TGFb) and tenascin, which was absent in the moderate sample (Figure 5F). TGFb pathway involves coordinated signaling between perineurial cells, endothelial cells, and Schwann cells, suggesting activation of multicellular fibrosis and remodeling networks in severe axon loss pathology (Figure 5G). Together, these findings highlight a pathological transition from a reparative to a profibrotic signaling and immune-infiltrated environment with disease progression. We also analyzed possible interactions between ligands expressed by these enriched cell groups and receptors that are present in human DRG neurons (Supplemental Figure 4). We identified several interactions that are driven by ligands such as amyloid-β precursor protein (APP), which is involved in fiber organization and neuron remodeling. This suggests that the ligands expressed in sural nerves are likely involved in axonal degeneration and regeneration.

Figure 5 Comparative analysis in sural nerves with moderate versus severe axonal loss. (A) Overview of spatial transcriptomic samples used for cell-cell interaction analysis. (B) Venn diagram showing the number of signaling pathways shared between each severe sample and the moderate axonal loss sample. (C) Heatmap of communication probabilities for top shared signaling pathways across severe-versus-moderate comparisons. Red indicates pathways enriched in severe samples; blue indicates pathways enriched in moderate axonal loss sample. (D) Dot plot of ligand-receptor pairs and associated sender-receiver cell type pairs that are uniquely present in the moderate sample (S8). (E) Cell type–level communication roles for the SEMA7 and ANGPT signaling pathways in the moderate sample, showing sender, receiver, mediator, and influencer roles across cell types. (F) Dot plot of ligand-receptor pairs uniquely shared across severe samples. (G) Cell type–level communication roles in the TGF-β signaling network in a representative severe sample (S11). (H) Overview of moderate and severe axonal loss samples used for bulk RNA sequencing analysis. (I) Differential gene expression between sural nerves with severe versus moderate axonal loss (fold change > 1.5, adjusted P value < 0.05). (J) Top genes differentially expressed. (K) Gene enrichment analysis shows the top pathways affected by the differentially expressed genes. Q = adjusted P value.

Guided by considerable changes in peripheral cell types associated with changes in axonal density, we compared the transcriptome of DPN sural nerves with moderate and severe axonal loss using bulk RNA sequencing data (Figure 5H, Supplemental Table 3, and Supplemental Data File 10). Nerves with moderate axonal loss were significantly enriched (fold change >1.5, adjusted P value < 0.05) in genes such as baculoviral IAP repeat containing 7 (BIRC7), which is a family member of inhibitors of apoptosis (50), ALK receptor tyrosine kinase (ALK), and myelin-associated glycoprotein (MAG). Nerves with severe axonal loss showed an increase in genes such as peripherin (PRPH), caveolin-1 (CAV1), and collagen type XXV alpha 1 chain (COL25A1) (Figure 5, I and J). Using imaging-based spatial transcriptomics (Xenium, 10x Genomics) and its predesigned brain panel, we verified that ALK is expressed mostly in immune cells, and MAG is expressed in Schwann cells. COL25A1 and CAV1 are expressed in fibroblasts; CAV1 is also expressed in endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that multiple peripheral cell types (immune cells, fibroblasts, Schwann cells, and endothelial cells) are altered and involved in the pathogenesis of advanced DPN with moderate and several axonal loss. Our gene enrichment analysis showed that differentially expressed genes increased in severe axonal loss were involved in metabolic process, wound healing, and signaling pathways such as signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) and transforming growth factor-β (TGFB) receptor pathways (Figure 5K and Supplemental Data File 11). These results are consistent with our findings from Visium spatial transcriptomics analysis and further support the involvement of multicellular profibrotic and inflammatory programs in progressive DPN.

Specific mRNAs are localized to the axon of human peripheral nerves. The differences we identified at the mRNA level between sural nerves with moderate and severe axonal loss led us to investigate axonal mRNA localization. This is an unstudied area of human sensory neuron research; however, previous rodent studies have shown that local translation is crucial for the maintenance of axonal homeostasis and regeneration (27, 51, 52). As axonal degeneration is commonly observed in peripheral neuropathies, including DPN, we examined the expression of neuronal markers in human peripheral nerves (Figure 6A). Using bulk RNA sequencing experiments, we detected neuronal markers such as transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) and sodium voltage-gated channel α subunit 9 (SCN9A) in human tibial and sural nerves (Figure 6B). We also conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis of previously published studies (Supplemental Figure 6A) and identified a distinct set of genes that appear to be exclusively in sensory axons, representing putative axonal mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 6B). To strengthen our hypothesis that these genes are axonal and originate from the soma, we show their expression in human DRG neurons (Supplemental Figure 6C). Next, we performed RNAscope in situ hybridization on human sural and sciatic nerves for the neuronal markers SCN9A, TRPV1, PRPH, neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase 1 (NTRK1), and sodium voltage-gated channel α subunit 10 (SCN10A) followed by IHC to label cell nuclei (DAPI) and axons using β-tubulin III/TUJ1 (Figure 6, C–E) and peripherin (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8) to provide direct evidence for RNA localization for these genes in human peripheral nerve axons. While peripherin, an intermediate filament important for neuronal function, has been shown to change with axonal damage, β-tubulin III, a pan-neuronal marker, has not been reported to change in DPN models (53–55).

Figure 6 Gene expression in human peripheral nerves. (A) Overview of samples used for RNAscope/IHC. (B) We performed bulk RNA sequencing of human tibial and sural nerves (from Figure 3) and detected the presence of several mRNAs involved in sensory processing, such as TRPV1 and SCN9A. (C–E) mRNA puncta of SCN9A (C), TRPV1 (D), and PRPH (E) (red) are colocalized with β-tubulin III (TUJ1; green), which labels nerve fibers. Arrows point to areas where mRNA puncta do not overlap with DAPI (cyan), suggesting that it is axon-specific staining. Insets show zoomed-in images (approximate enlargement factors: ×3.5 [C]; ×3.2 [D]; ×2.9 [E]). Scale bars: 10 μm.

SCN9A, which encodes Na v 1.7, colocalized with β-tubulin III (TUJ1) and peripherin in sural and sciatic nerves (Figure 6C, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 8A). Overlap of SCN9A puncta with peripherin was present even in areas where there was no DAPI staining, suggesting that these mRNAs exist both in the nuclei of axon-supporting cells and in the nerve axons. While we did not quantify RNA expression levels, the number of SCN9A puncta was comparable between sural and sciatic nerves. Colocalization with β-tubulin III or peripherin, in areas without DAPI staining, was also seen in sural and sciatic nerves for mRNA puncta of TRPV1 (Figure 6D, Supplemental Figure 7B, and Supplemental Figure 8B), which encodes the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 nonselective cation channel receptor, and PRPH (Figure 6E, Supplemental Figure 7C, and Supplemental Figure 8C). NTRK1 (Supplemental Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 8D), which encodes the TrkA receptor tyrosine kinase, also colocalized with peripherin staining. While SCN10A (which encodes Na v 1.8) was not detected with tibial and sural nerve bulk RNA sequencing, Na v 1.8 has an important role in nociception, so we decided to further investigate SCN10A axonal expression with a more sensitive technique, guided by previous reports of this mRNA localizing to rat sensory axons originating from DRG (29, 56). We observed only a few mRNA puncta colocalized with peripherin; however, this observation suggests transport for this mRNA in human peripheral nerve axons as well (Supplemental Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 8E). The difference in sensitivity between bulk RNA sequencing and RNAscope may contribute to the detection of a few SCN10A transcripts with the latter approach. In line with our bulk RNA sequencing data, our qualitative assessment of mRNA puncta suggests that SCN9A is more highly expressed in sural and sciatic nerves than the other mRNAs. Additionally, using a high-resolution imaging–based Xenium approach, we were able to detect neuronal markers such as parvalbumin (PVALB), tachykinin precursor 1 (TAC1), and transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily C member 5 (TRPC5) in peripherin-labeled human peripheral axons in longitudinal and transverse sections (Supplemental Figure 9). We also examined markers of neuronal subtypes previously identified in the human DRG (57), and we identified mRNA expression for 96 of 126 unique gene markers (76.19%) in the human tibial and sural nerve bulk RNA sequencing data (Supplemental Figure 10). Identification of specific neuronal subpopulation markers can provide important information for the identification of specific subtypes potentially affected in DPN.

Along with cis-acting elements (or motifs) usually found in the 3′-untranslated region of mRNAs (58, 59), RBPs are required for RNA transport (60), and this process can be species specific (61–63). After demonstrating that the neuronal genes SCN9A, SCN10A, TRPV1, PRPH, and NTRK1 are present in peripheral nerve axons, we sought to identify which RBPs were present in human peripheral nerves. We performed the SomaScan proteomic assay (https://somalogic.com) and detected 1,890 RBPs, including 40 RBPs with a role in RNA transport (based on the RBP database RBP2GO; ref. 64), in paired L4 DRG and peripheral nerves from the same organ donors (N = 6; Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Data File 12). RBPs such as fragile X mental retardation protein (FMRP), which is encoded by the FMR1 gene, are known to play an important role in RNA transport (65, 66). We found that FMRP was robustly detected in the DRG and sciatic nerve samples from organ donors, including those with neuropathy history (Figure 7C). Using IHC, we validated that FMRP protein was present within human sural nerves, showing that the protein localizes to distal sensory axons (Figure 7D). This suggests that key RBPs involved in axonal RNA transport, including FMRP, are expressed in human sensory neurons and their peripheral axons, supporting a role for local RNA regulation in human nerve function and potentially in neuropathy states.