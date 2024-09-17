Microbial mimics supersize the pathogenic self-response

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease characterized by the destruction of the insulin-producing β cells in the pancreatic islets of Langerhans by mechanisms including CD8+ T cells specific for preproinsulin (PPI), leading to insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia at an early age (1). A combination of environmental and genetic factors is involved. High-risk genes include certain human leucocyte antigen (HLA) alleles and environmental factors, including dietary intake, viral exposure, and the microbiome profile. Pancreatic infiltrates in diabetes include both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, the last being the main population, and autoantibodies are also produced. Key targeted self-antigens expressed by β cells include insulin, glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD), islet antigen-2 (IA-2), and zinc transporter 8 (ZnT8) (2). Molecular mimicry is one of a number of mechanisms that have been proposed to break tolerance to these self-antigens (3).

In this issue of the JCI, Dolton et al. (4) focused on the previously characterized 4C6 T cell receptor (TCR), which recognizes diabetes-associated HLA A*24:02 in complex with the peptide sequence LWMRLLPLL, a self-peptide from PPI. The 4C6 TCR targets and kills HLA A*24:02–expressing human β cells and is associated with an earlier onset of the disease (5). Using a combinatorial peptide library, Dolton, Bulek, and colleagues characterized the peptide recognition landscape of the 4C6 TCR. This approach enabled them to predict and identify peptide ligands capable of binding to the 4C6 TCR. Notably, peptides forming complexes with HLA A*24:02 that bound the 4C6 TCR more potently than the natural insulin peptide were deemed superagonists (4).

The authors crystallized the 4C6 TCR in complex with the HLA A*24:02 superagonistic peptide and used these crystals to seed complexes with the PPI self-peptide. This process allowed them to generate the first atomic-resolution structure of a self-peptide–HLA A*24:02 complex binding to its TCR. This approach, analogous to the practice of soaking small molecule ligands into existing crystals, may enable analysis of other difficult-to-crystalize autoantigens. Despite the self-peptide and the microbial superagonistic HLA A*24:02 peptide showing different affinities for the 4C6 TCR, the structural data revealed both peptides formed complexes and bound the 4C6 TCR in identical orientations (4).

Prior crystallographic results with MHC class II–presented self-peptides suggested atypical binding orientations (6). The orientation of the TCR with respect to the peptide may be more strongly constrained in MHC class I by the role of CD8. A caveat is that it remains possible that the method of in-crystal peptide exchange may not allow changes in conformation that might otherwise happen due to dominance of other crystal contacts, so other approaches to obtaining structural information about the self-peptide complexes might possibly yield different structures. By combining the structural data with the combinatorial peptide library, Dolton et al. (4) identified the consensus peptide sequence recognized by the 4C6 TCR: any 9-mer peptide with the motif X-H/K/L/M/N/W/Y-X-P/R-L-X-X-X-A/F/I/L/M/V/W. This finding indicates that 4C6 T cells have a high potential for cross-reactivity with numerous peptide sequences, but the selection for predicted superagonists allowed the authors to focus on selected peptides in the context of microbial proteomes that potentially contain thousands of proteins.

Indeed, pathogen-derived peptides were identified from fungal and bacterial species, which were thousands of times more potent at activating the 4C6 TCR than the PPI self-peptide and matched the consensus sequence identified by the authors. From all these potentially pathogenic peptides, the strongest activating bacterial ligand tested was the SLPRLFPLL peptide derived from Klebsiella oxytoca (30,000 times more potent than the natural PPI peptide), leading to a model for molecular mimicry as a driver for CD8+ T cell response in T1D (Figure 1). Dolton et al. (4) show that PPI-specific CD8+ T cells from different patients with diabetes can recognize the Klebsiella peptide–HLA A*24 complex. On the other side, Klebsiella-specific CD8+ T cells from healthy HLA A*24+ donors can recognize and kill surrogate pancreatic cells by recognition of the PPI peptide. In fact, Dolton, Bulek, and authors showed that cross-reactive Klebsiella-specific TCRs from healthy donors possessed sequences with similarities to the T1D-associated 4C6 TCR (4).