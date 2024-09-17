Teatime: epigallocatechin gallate targets fibroblast–epithelial cell crosstalk to combat lung fibrosis

In this issue of the JCI, Cohen, Brumwell, and collaborators (19) aimed to provide mechanistic insight into how epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol and natural plant compound most abundant in tea, mitigates lung fibrosis. The group previously demonstrated that EGCG exhibits antifibrotic effects as a fibroblast-specific, irreversible inhibitor of TGF-β receptor signaling in experimental pulmonary and cancer-associated fibrosis (20, 21). Moreover, in an exploratory study, in which EGCG was given to patients with mild ILD (that eventually advanced to IPF), EGCG decreased fibrosis markers in the lung tissue and serum samples (22). Cohen et al. further investigated this cohort and presented an in-depth analysis of single cell transcriptomics of biopsies from patients with early/mild ILD that were untreated or had undergone treatment with EGCG and compared them with IPF tissue derived from explants reflecting end-stage condition (19). Tissue access to different stages of ILD/IPF is very limited, and thus the study provides a valuable first insight into potential signaling differences across disease stages. One of the rather unexpected findings of this study is that TGF-β signaling showed highest enrichment and activity in mild ILD biopsies compared with those from end-stage disease. These findings highlight the poorly described temporal regulation of major signaling pathways, such as TGF-β, in human fibrosis, which has critical implications for therapeutic development and needs to be further dissected.

Cohen, Brumwell, and authors homed in on the EGCG-dependent reduction of TGF-β signaling within alveolar fibroblasts. Out of the most downregulated genes following EGCG, SFRP2, a soluble modulator of WNT signaling (23), was identified as a TGF-β target. Notably, SFRP2 was primarily expressed by mesenchymal cells, which express levels similar to those seen for SFRP1, a recently identified profibrotic mediator secreted mainly by fibroblasts (24). Similarly, WNT proteins themselves, primarily the ones that target noncanonical WNT signaling, such as WNT5A, are highly enriched in fibroblasts (25, 26). These studies underline the role of WNT signaling in mesenchymal cells during IPF and uncover potential regulation by TGF-β signaling. Cohen et al. show that SFRP2 inhibited WNT/β-catenin signaling, consistent with an antifibrotic role of EGCG. However, SFRP2 has been shown to also activate WNT β-catenin in cancer-associated fibroblast diseases (27). Similarly, recent studies highlight the secretion of SFRP proteins via extracellular vesicles, which potentially not only changes their signaling range, but further results in differential modulation of WNT β-catenin signaling (17, 28). Beyond their impact on WNT signaling, SFRP proteins seem to have another effect. For example, SFRP2 has been reported as a physiological enhancer of procollagen processing with potential antifibrotic effects in the heart (29). Cohen et al. started to further dissect the downstream mechanism by which SFRP2 might act and suggested that WNT receptor Frizzled 5 (FZD5) mediates SFRP2 effects on epithelial cells. Altogether, these data support a more generalizable concept in which mesenchymal cells — at least partially driven by TGF-β — act as the main paracrine regulator of WNT signaling in other lung cells, particularly epithelial cells. Further mechanistic studies are needed to delineate the cell- and signal-specific–driven effects of SFRP proteins in lung fibrosis.

Cohen, Brumwell, and authors utilized several elegant methodological approaches and advanced 3D human cell and tissue models to demonstrate that EGCG exerts its antifibrotic effects in human fibrotic tissue via TGF-β–induced SFRP2. Importantly, they expanded upon a previously published human AT2 cell–based organoid model in which AT2 cells differentiate into basal-like cells. These findings demonstrate that SFRP2 promotes basal cell markers and features in healthy AT2 cells in vitro. These data were further corroborated in human tissue–derived precision cut lung slices (PCLSs) ex vivo, which allowed investigation of the naive 3D distal lung structure lung’s native environment. Cotreatment with TGF-β and SFRP2 led to induction of the basal cell marker KRT5, which was not expressed at baseline. Thus, these data add to the growing evidence that AT2 cells in their naive environment are indeed able to gain a basal-like phenotype, further highlighting the distal epithelium as a primary target side for IPF.

While SFRP2 emerges as a central mediator and potential therapeutic target downstream of EGCG, it is likely that EGCG exerts additional effects within the fibrotic lung, which remain to be investigated. The authors focused primarily on mesenchymal subsets, while the (direct or indirect) influences of EGCG on other cell types, such as epithelial or immune cells, require further exploration. Of note, EGCG affected inflammatory pathways, further underpinning the necessity for a more in-depth analysis.

Overall, the unique strengths of the Cohen et al. study lie in its initial approach: subjecting human lung tissue biopsies from patients under a EGCG regimen to single-cell omics analysis, thereby providing a clinically relevant proof demonstrating the mechanism of the drug in situ in a real-world setting. The study further corroborates antifibrotic effects of EGCG and highlights the emerging role of fibroblast-derived SFRP proteins as an early paracrine signaling mediator contributing to the emergence and potential maintenance of aberrant epithelial cells in IPF.