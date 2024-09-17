A fibroblast-dependent TGF-β1/sFRP2 noncanonical Wnt signaling axis promotes epithelial metaplasia in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Fibroblasts from ILD biopsy samples have higher TGF-β1 signaling than IPF explants. Eight patients with undiagnosed ILD donated spare diagnostic biopsy tissue, half after taking EGCG (Figure 1A). Patients had mild disease based on most recent pulmonary function testing (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174598DS1). We combined our scRNA-Seq files obtained from nondiseased donor lungs (“donor”) samples, untreated biopsy samples (“untreated biopsy”), tissue from ILD patients undergoing lung transplantation for end-stage disease (“IPF explant”), and published samples from the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE135893 and GSE132771) (Figure 1B). The integrated transcriptomes of all samples contained various cell types that were identified by classical cell markers (Supplemental Figure 1). Subsequently, we focused our analyses on the transcriptomes of the fibroblasts and epithelial cells (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The sources and cell numbers for the fibroblasts and epithelial cell transcriptomes analyzed in this manuscript are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Figure 1 Fibroblasts from ILD biopsies have higher TGF-β signaling than fibroblasts from ILD explants. (A) Schematic of processing diagnostic lung biopsies of ILD patients. (B) Dimensional reduction plot of fibroblasts from donor (13,856 cells, n = 13), ILD biopsy (7,724 cells, n = 3), and IPF explant (21,192 cells, n = 26) samples. (C) Fibroblast subtype composition by sample type. (D and E) Volcano plots of differentially expressed (D.E.) genes in all fibroblasts from ILD biopsy samples versus donor samples and ILD biopsy samples versus IPF explant samples, with selected TGF-β pathway–related genes labeled. (F) Violin plot of selected TGF-β1–related genes in all fibroblasts. (G) Single-cell activity of hallmark TGF-β pathway in all fibroblasts. (H) Heatmap of z scores from pairwise upstream IPA of differentially expressed genes from all fibroblasts. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed t test (C, F, and G) and MAST with adjustment for multiple comparisons (D and E).

Figure 2 EGCG inhibits TGF-β1 pathway activity in fibroblasts from ILD biopsies and identifies sFRP2 as a downstream target gene. (A) Dimensional reduction plot of subsetted and reclustered alveolar (red) and pathologic (blue) (CTHRC1+, inflammatory, and HAS1+/BMP antagonist+) fibroblast subtypes from untreated biopsy (5,225 cells, n = 3) and EGCG biopsy (6,773 cells, n = 4) samples. (B) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes in alveolar and pathologic fibroblast subtypes from EGCG biopsy versus untreated biopsy samples, with selected TGF-β pathway genes labeled, including sFRP2. (C) Heatmap of z scores from IPA upstream pathway analysis of differentially expressed genes in alveolar and pathologic fibroblast subtypes from EGCG biopsy versus untreated biopsy samples. (D) Violin plots of selected TGF-β pathway genes split by individual biopsy sample.

We first assessed whether fibroblast transcriptomes evolved with ILD disease progression. Previously established gene markers for annotation of fibroblast subpopulations are detailed in Supplemental Figure 2A. Compared with donor samples, untreated biopsy samples showed reduced alveolar fibroblasts and expansion of previously defined pathological fibroblast subtypes (collagen triple helix repeat containing 1+ [CTHRC1+], inflammatory, and HAS1+/BMP antagonist+) (Figure 1C) (8, 10, 14–17). Differential gene expression analysis of untreated ILD biopsy versus control (nondiseased) donor and untreated ILD biopsy versus IPF explant fibroblasts demonstrated transcriptional upregulation of numerous individual genes involved in the TGF-β pathway (Figure 1, D–F, Supplemental Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Table 3). Single-cell pathway analysis identified higher TGF-β1 pathway activity in fibroblasts from untreated biopsies than from donor or ILD explants (Figure 1G). Upstream Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) confirmed upregulation of TGF-β1 signaling in fibroblasts from untreated biopsy samples compared with donor samples, with TGF-β1 itself having the highest z score (13.5) of all upstream pathways (Figure 1H and Supplemental Table 3). Notably, several inflammatory and stress pathways also had positive z scores above 5: TNFA, IFNG, IL-6, STAT3, AGT, TEAD1, IL1B, P53, p38 MAPK, and MYC. Signaling associated with these pathways was increased in explant fibroblasts relative to donors, but was markedly higher in untreated biopsy than in explants (Figure 1H). Western blot analysis of lung-tissue lysates from independent donor, untreated biopsy, and IPF explant samples demonstrated higher phosphorylated SMAD3 (pSMAD3) expression in untreated ILD biopsies than in IPF explant samples (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), consistent with the transcriptomic changes. Pan-phosphotyrosine levels were not reduced in control biopsies (Supplemental Figure 2D), indicating that artifact or nonspecific phosphatase activity is unlikely to explain altered pSmad3 levels. These data indicate that fibroblasts from ILD patients with mild disease undergoing diagnostic biopsy have higher TGF-β1 and proinflammatory pathway signaling than either donor tissue or end-stage explant ILD tissue. We next determined to what degree treatment of IPF patients with EGCG for 2 weeks would inhibit TGF-β1 signaling.

TGF-β signaling in ILD fibroblasts is inhibited by EGCG. Transcriptomes from biopsy fibroblasts isolated from patients who took EGCG (“EGCG biopsies”) daily for 2 weeks were compared with that of biopsies from patients who were untreated (“untreated biopsies”). Proximal (adventitial) fibroblasts, lipofibroblasts, and smooth muscle cell/myofibroblast transcriptomes were removed from the original data set (Figure 1) to focus on fibroblasts residing near alveoli and/or appearing within the pathology, termed alveolar and pathologic (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Alveolar and pathologic fibroblast subtypes, including CTHRC1+, inflammatory, and HAS1+BMP antagonist+, were subsetted and reclustered. Notably, the alveolar fibroblast cluster in the patient-derived samples comprised cells with canonical alveolar fibroblast markers (e.g., INMT), but also subpopulations with inflammatory gene expression, e.g., CCL2 and CXCL12 (Supplemental Figure 2A), not usually seen in normal alveolar fibroblasts. Dimensional reduction and annotation of subtypes (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A) showed trends toward altered fibroblast composition due to EGCG treatment, including fewer CTHRC1+ and more alveolar fibroblast subtypes (Figure 2A). Comparison of gene expression in fibroblasts in EGCG biopsy versus untreated biopsy samples demonstrated marked downregulation of individual TGF-β1 pathway genes, including types 1 and 6 fibrillar collagens, CTHRC1, and serpine-1 (PAI1) as well as other targets, including sFRP2 (Figure 2, B–D, and Supplemental Table 3). Upstream IPA confirmed downregulation of TGF-β1 signaling due to EGCG treatment as well as downregulation of multiple inflammatory (IL-5, TNFA, IFNG, IL-4, IL-1B, IL-6) and stress signaling pathways (TP53, p38 MAPK, XBP1, MYC) in fibroblasts (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3), all of which were upregulated in untreated biopsy fibroblasts compared with donor controls (Figure 1D). Gene expression changes could not be explained by variation among individual samples (Figure 2D). There was substantial overlap in the list of top 100 genes upregulated in untreated biopsy versus donor fibroblasts and the top 100 downregulated genes in EGCG biopsy versus untreated biopsy fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 3), highlighting the central role of TGF-β1 signaling in fibrotic fibroblasts.

EGCG exposure reduced fibrosis-associated changes in epithelial cells. Following dimensional reduction and annotation using known markers of cell type (7, 8, 10, 16), the transcriptomes of epithelial cells were compared across sample type, donor, untreated biopsy, and EGCG biopsy (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3C). A marked loss of AEC2s was already observed in untreated biopsy samples, as previously reported in IPF explant lungs (7, 8) (Figure 3B; note that AEC2s are shown as percentage of nonciliated epithelium). Moreover, an upstream IPA on differentially expressed genes in AEC2s from untreated biopsies compared with nondiseased donors had positive z scores for numerous inflammatory and stress pathways, e.g., IL-6, TNF-α, NFKB, JNK, TP53, DDX5, and p38 MAPK, as well as for TGF-β1. Even though the 2-week EGCG exposure did not reverse the loss of AEC2 seen in untreated biopsy, a near-complete pattern reversal was measured on the mentioned differentially expressed genes in AEC2s (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 3). The NicheNet receptor-ligand signaling prediction algorithm was used to infer altered signaling from fibroblast ligands to AEC2 receptors due to EGCG. Notably, signaling from numerous AEC2-supporting niche factors, such as multiple FGFs, WNT5A, BMP5, and HGF, was increased in the EGCG-treated group (Figure 3D). Conversely, fibrosis-associated signaling pathways, such as collagens, CTGF, IL-6, SERPINE1/PAI1, COMP, APOE, and TGF-β1, were all predicted to be decreased in EGCG-treated samples (Figure 3E). EGCG requires LOXL2 for its activation as a TGF-β1 kinase inhibitor. LOXL2 is not expressed in epithelial cells, including AEC2s, and hence EGCG has no discernible direct effect on AEC2s (11). These findings suggest that inhibition of fibroblast TGF-β1 signaling by EGCG reduces fibroblast-mediated changes in alveolar epithelial cells.

Figure 3 EGCG inhibits IPF-associated changes in biopsy AEC2s. (A) Dimensional reduction plot of nonciliated epithelial subtypes from donors (10,127 cells, n = 14), untreated biopsy (10,336 cells, n = 4), and EGCG biopsy samples (11,585 cells, n = 4). (B) AEC2s as percentages of nonciliated epithelium. (C) Heatmap of selected top up- and downregulated upstream IPA pathways from untreated biopsy versus donor and EGCG biopsy versus untreated biopsy comparisons in AEC2s. (D and E) NicheNet prediction of differential receptor-ligand signaling from fibroblasts to AEC2s as a result of EGCG. Blue stars highlight AEC2 trophic factors increased in EGCG biopsy samples, and red stars highlight profibrotic pathways decreased in EGCG biopsy samples. Statistical significance was determined by Šídák’s multiple-comparisons test (B).

sFRP2 is a fibroblast-specific TGF-β1 gene target in IPF. Analysis of the fibroblast genes downregulated by inhibition of TGF-β1 signaling identified sFRP2 as one of the most downregulated genes, with a log 2 fold change of –2.1 (Figure 2D, Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 3). We confirmed that sFRP2 is a TGF-β1 target gene, based on strong and specific upregulation of sFRP2 mRNA by TGF-β1 in primary human lung fibroblasts that was suppressed when a TGF-β1 inhibitor was added to the culture (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Impact of EGCG on distribution of sFRP2 expression in fibroblast subpopulations, biopsy tissues, and PCLS cultures. (A) Ridge plot of sfrp2 and col1a1 gene expression in alveolar and pathologic fibroblast subtypes from untreated and EGCG biopsy samples. (B) Relative expression of sfrp2 mRNA in human fibroblasts treated with TGF-β1 (1 ng/ml) and/or TGF-β inhibitor SB4331542 (5 μM) for 48 hours (n = 5). (C) Feature plots of sfrp2 gene expression (green) in various fibroblast subsets characterized by cthrc1 or ccl2 gene expression (red). Cells expressing both sfrp2 and cthrc1 or ccl2 are indicated in yellow. Additional fibroblast markers are shown in Supplemental Figure 4B. (D and E) RNA in situ hybridization was performed for col1a1 (yellow) and sfrp2 (red) genes in untreated and EGCG biopsies (D). The signal intensity of sfrp2 was quantified for each image (E). Representative images of n = 5 samples per group, 4–6 images per sample. Original magnification, ×100 (top images). Bottom images represent a region of interest as indicated by white rectangle. (F and G) PCLSs from IPF lung donors cultured for 7 days with EGCG (1 μM) and analyzed by Western blot. Additional samples are shown in Supplemental Figure 5C. (G) Graphical representation of the level of expression of selected proteins for all samples (see Supplemental Figure 5C). n = 6. Statistical significance was determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test (B) and 2-tailed t test (E and G).

Moreover, among the 5 known human sFRPs, only sFRP2 is strongly upregulated by TGF-β1 (Supplemental Figure 4A), and inspection of several online scRNA-Seq files revealed that sFRP2 expression is specific to fibroblasts in ILD (7, 8, 17–19) and Rosas and Kropski online scRNA-Seq files at http://www.ipfcellatlas.com We next determined which subpopulations of fibroblasts expressed sFRP2 in fibrotic lungs.

sfrp2 Expression was found in several subpopulations of fibroblasts within the alveolar compartment, as indicated by superimposition of sfrp2 expression on various feature plots within the alveolar and pathological fibroblast clusters (Figure 2) from untreated or EGCG-treated patients (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B). Virtually all of the sfrp2 expression colocalized with col1a1 (Supplemental Figure 4B) and partially with cthrc1 and the inflammatory marker ccl2, all of which were suppressed by EGCG treatment. Although there was little colocalization of sfrp2 and the alveolar fibroblast markers inmt and tcf21, the expression of these markers was also obviously suppressed in fibroblasts of EGCG-treated patients (Supplemental Figure 4B). The overall intensity of sfrp2 signal by in situ hybridization within the alveolar space was substantially decreased in EGCG-treated patients (Figure 4, D and E), consistent with the scRNA expression data (Figure 2D). To further define the spatial distribution of sfrp2 expression, we measured the average distance from sftpc+ cells to sfrp2+ cells using in situ hybridization and found clusters of sfrp2+ cells to be substantially correlated with proximity to sftpc+ AEC2s and krt17+sftpc+ alveolar-basal intermediate (ABIs) cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Finally, we confirmed the reduced expression of sFRP2 by Western blot protein analysis of PCLSs from 6 IPF explants cultured without or with EGCG for 7 days. EGCG effected marked decreases in fibroblast (periostin, sFRP2) and epithelial (KRT17) genes that are upregulated in IPF as well as increased surfactant protein C (SFTPC) expression (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5C).

sFRP2 is an interesting protein relevant to pulmonary fibrosis in several respects. Prior studies have found that sFRP2 is a fibroblast-specific protein and its expression increases with age (16, 18). sFRP2 has been linked to fibrosis in several experimental systems (19–21). Interestingly, sFRP2 is found in gene signatures of IPF patients analyzed by GWAS or other linkage analyses (22, 23), suggesting a role in IPF pathobiology. Collectively, these findings and the findings detailed above prompted us to explore the functional effects of fibroblast sFRP2 expression ex vivo.

SFRP2 induces expression of basal genes in cultured human AEC2 cells. We first tested the impact of recombinant sFRP2 on the fate of AEC2s in organoid cocultures with the embryonic fibroblast MRC5 as feeder cells, as prior work has established these cocultures maintain the integrity and support expansion of AEC2 colonies (8). Low concentrations of sFRP2 (10 ng/ml) supported AEC2 integrity with SFTPC expression, whereas progressively higher concentrations effected transdifferentiation of the AEC2 cells to KRT5+ basal-like cells (Figure 5A). By day 14 of the coculture, all the organoids derived from AEC2-MRC5 treated with 60 ng/ml of sFPRP2 contained KRT5+ cells, with some cells still expressing SFTPC, whereas all the organoids in the AEC2-MRC5 coculture treated with 10 ng/ml of sFRP2 contained SFTPC+ cells, with few expressing KRT5 (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 4). Treatment with 30 ng/ml induced an intermediate phenotype, with a similar distribution of cells still expressing SFTPC and cells expressing KRT5 (Figure 5, A and B). Given the consistent promoting effects of exogenous sFRP2 on AEC2 transdifferentiation, we asked whether fibroblast expression of sFRP2 was required for fibroblast-dependent expression of KRT5 in AEC2s in cultured organoids. The expression of sFRP2 in primary adult human lung mesenchyme (AHLM) was silenced immediately prior to formation of organoids, as AHLM is known to drive basal metaplasia of AEC2s in coculture organoids (10). We confirmed silencing of sfrp2 in AHLM transfected with sfrp2 siRNA versus control siRNA (0.22 ± 0.1-fold expression versus control). The sfrp2 silencing markedly attenuated both loss of SFTPC and gain of KRT5 protein levels in AEC2s in coculture organoids, as compared with organoids formed with AHLM treated with control siRNA (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 4). However, some colonies developed mixed phenotypes, comprising both SFTPC+ and KRT5+ cells, whereas others were virtually devoid of a KRT5 transition (Figure 5, C and D). These findings confirm a critical role of mesenchymal sFRP2 in regulating AEC2 cell fate.

Figure 5 sFRP2 promotes BC differentiation of human AEC2s. (A) Immunofluorescence for SFTPC and KRT5 of AEC2-derived organoids cocultured with MRC5 cells treated with sFRP2 for 14 days. Representative of n = 5 biological replicates. The experiment was performed in 3 technical triplicates, and data from 3 technical replicates are counted as 1 biological replicate. Original magnification, ×200. (B) Percentages of SFTPC+KRT5–, SFTPC+KRT5+, and SFTPC–KRT5+ cells in day-14 AEC2s plus MRC5 organoids treated with sFRP2. (C) Immunofluorescence of AEC2-derived organoids cocultured with AHLM after sFRP2 silencing. Original magnification, ×200. (D) Percentages of SFTPC+KRT5–, SFTPC+KRT5+, and SFTPC–KRT5+ cells in day-7 AEC2s plus AHLMsfrp2neg organoids. Data are presented as means of n = 4 biological replicates. (E) Levels of expression of krt5, ngfr, sftpc, and axin2 mRNA in EPCAM+ cells isolated from day-14 AEC2s plus MRC5 organoids treated with sFRP2. n = 3 biological replicates for sFFRP2 (10 and 30 ng/ml) and n = 4–7 biological replicates for sFRP2 (60 ng/ml). (F) Expression of genes characteristic for BCs in EPCAM+ cells isolated from day-21 AEC2s plus MRC5 organoids treated with sFRP2 (60 ng/ml). n = 2 biological replicates. (G and H) PCLSs from nondiseased donors were cultured and treated with or without TGF-β1 (2 ng/ml), with or without sFRP2 (60 ng/ml), and with or without EGCG (1 μM) for 7 days. (G) Lysates were blotted for KRT5 and KRT17. n = 3 biological replicates. (H) Immunofluorescence of KRT5 and KRT17. Representative of n = 3 independent experiments. Original magnification, ×100. Region of interest is presented as an insert (white rectangle) to show elongation of nuclei (DAPI) and cell morphology, outlined as a dotted line in insert as indicated by white arrowheads. Statistical significance was determined by mixed-effects analysis followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (B and D), Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (E), and 2-tailed t test (F). P values are reported in Supplemental Table 4 for B and D.

To confirm that sFRP2 treatment promoted basaloid differentiation, we isolated RNA from 14-day organoids similar to that shown and quantified mRNA for krt5, ngfr, axin2, and sftpc. As shown in Figure 5E, sFRP2 promoted krt5 and ngfr mRNA expression and decreased axin2 and sftpc mRNA levels. By 21 days, sFRP2 induced high levels of ngfr, tp63, and krt17 (Figure 5F). Collectively, sFRP2 reduced canonical Wnt signaling and promoted transdifferentiation of AEC2 to basal-like cells.

As a second approach, PCLSs were prepared from nondiseased donor lungs and cultured without or with sFRP2 for 7 days to investigate its effect on basal gene expression in AEC2s. No KRT5 or KRT17 expression was observed on freshly fixed nondiseased lung section (data not shown). The addition of TGF-β1 (2 ng/mL) promoted the expression of KRT17 in AEC2s as well as an elongated epithelial morphology by day 3 (not shown) that persisted through day 7, but little or no KRT5 (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6). Combined treatment with TGF-β1 and sFRP2 (60 ng/mL) induced a strong expression of KRT5 detected by both Western blot analysis of lung slices and immunostaining in very elongated Krt17+ cells by immunofluorescent staining (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6). The insert reveals colocalization of KRT17 and KRT5 in elongated AEC2-derived alveolar cells consistent with BC cytoplasmic extensions (24). Furthermore, treatment with EGCG reduced the expression of KRT17 and KRT5, suggesting that TGF-β1 promotes KRT17 expression indirectly through the mesenchyme because EGCG does not inhibit TGF-β1 signaling in epithelial cells (11).

sFRP2 acts directly on AEC2s through the Frizzled 5 receptor to activate noncanonical Wnt signaling and promote basal gene expression. To determine whether sFRP2 directly acts on AEC2, we cultured freshly isolated human AEC2 cells on top of Matrigel without fibroblast support. Because sFRP2 suppressed the canonical Wnt target axin2 in organoids (Figure 5C), we compared the effects of sFRP2 and Wnt3a on axin2 levels of cultured AEC2s (Figure 6A). As expected, sFRP2 suppressed whereas Wnt3a induced axin2 mRNA expression in isolated AEC2s, confirming that sFRP2 does not promote detectable canonical Wnt signaling in these cells. Immunofluorescent staining of parallel AEC2 cell cultures showed that exposure to sFRP2 (60 ng/ml) caused loss of SFTPC and induction of KRT5+ in AEC2s (Supplemental Figure 7A). Furthermore, quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis indicated that sFRP2 exposure both induced krt5 and suppressed axin2 mRNA (Supplemental Figure 7B). These findings indicate that sFRP2, which is induced in fibroblasts by TGF-β1, acts directly on AEC2 cells to promote their transdifferentiation toward basal-like cells in organoid cocultures.

Figure 6 sFRP2 acts on AEC2s through the Fzd5 receptor to promote noncanonical Wnt signaling. (A) axin2 gene expression in AEC2s cultured for 48 hours with sFRP2 (60 ng/ml) or Wnt3a (100 ng/ml). n = 4–6 biological replicates. *P < 0.05 (B) Dot plot of Frizzled receptors and related coreceptors from selected epithelial cells from donor, control biopsy, and ILD explant samples. (C) krt5 mRNA levels expressed in AEC2s were measured after silencing the expression of fzd5 or fzd6. The silenced fzd5 and silenced fzd6 AEC2 cells were subsequently treated with 60 ng/ml of sFRP2 for 48 hours. n = 3 independent biological replicates. (D) Levels of expression of krt5 and axin2 mRNA were measured in AEC2 cells treated with CaMKII inhibitor KN93 (1 μg/ml–1) with or without sFRP2 (60 ng/ml) for 48 hours. (E) Levels of expression of krt5 and axin2 mRNA were measured in AEC2 cells treated with tacrolimus (1 μM) with or without sFRP2 (60 ng/ml) for 48 hours. (F) Western blot indicating the presence of NFATC3 in nuclei extract from HEK293 cells transfected with FZD5 plasmid followed by treatment with sFRP2 (30 ng/ml) for 1 hour. n = 3 biological replicates. (G) Schematic of the sFRP2-FZD5 signaling pathway promoting the expression of KRT5 in AECs. Created with BioRender. Statistical significance was determined by Kruskal-Wallis (A), Tukey’s test (C), or Dunnett’s test (axin2 in E) and Mann–Whitney t test (D, krt5 in E).

To explore potential receptors for sFRP2 on AEC2s, we examined Frizzled receptor and coreceptor expression in our epithelial scRNA data (Figure 6B). Frizzled 5 (Fzd5) is the Frizzled with the highest expression in AEC2s, but Fzd6 is the most expressed Frizzled receptor in BCs. As sFRP2 was recently reported to bind to human endothelial FZD5 receptors and promote noncanonical signaling through a calcineurin/NFAT signaling pathway (25), a similar process may occur in human AEC2s. We therefore tested the role of FZD5 in sFRP2-induced basal gene expression in AEC2s by knocking down fzd5 via siRNA and culturing on top of Matrigel with sFRP2 (60 ng/ml). The fzd5 knockdown in AEC2s almost completely blocked the induction of krt5 mRNA expression by sFRP2, while fzd6 knockdown did not have a significant effect (Figure 6C). Although not statistically significant, the trend toward reduced krt5 mRNA after fzd6 knockdown may reflect the switch in relative levels of FZD5 and FZD6 during differentiation of AEC2s toward BCs (Figure 6B). Knockdown was confirmed in transfected AEC2s, as siRNA against fzd5 reduced its expression to 0.37 ± 0.14-fold relative to control and siRNA against fzd6 reduced its expression to 0.46 ± 0.07-fold relative to control.

To further test the role of noncanonical Wnt signaling as the mechanism of sFPR2-induced basal gene expression, we examined the effects of 2 mechanistically distinct inhibitors of the Ca2+ activation arm of noncanonical Wnt signaling: KN93, a CaM kinase II inhibitor, and tacrolimus (26). KN93 blocked upregulation of krt5 mRNA and downregulation of axin2 mRNA in 2D cultures of AEC2s stimulated with sFRP2 (60 ng/ml) (Figure 6D). Similarly, tacrolimus, a direct inhibitor of calcineurin activity, completely blocked sFRP2-induced krt5 expression and restored axin2 levels to those of untreated controls (Figure 6E). Because dephosphorylation of NFAT by calcineurin is the key step that promotes its nuclear accumulation and signaling, we attempted to demonstrate nuclear NFAT in sFRP2-stimulated primary AEC2 cells. However, we found the basal levels of NFATC3 (the major form of NFAT in human AEC2s) to be low, and we were unable to detect nuclear NFAT biochemically. We therefore turned to HEK293 cells, which have higher basal NFATC3 and, importantly, no expression of FZD5. We observed that sFRP2 in 3 independent experiments induced nuclear NFATC3 accumulation and this was completely dependent on prior transfection of the cells with FZD5 cDNA, confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 6F). A schematic summarizing the effect of sFRP2 on AEC2 cell fate through FZD5 signaling and calcineurin-dependent NFAT nuclear accumulation is shown in Figure 6G.