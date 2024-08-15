It’s good to know what to BACE the specificity of your inhibitors on

Seemingly paradoxical sets of data require clarification in the field: on one hand, BACE2 has very little to do with proamyloidogenic β-secretase cleavage producing Aβ and BACE1 has everything to do with this activity (4, 7). On the other hand, two separate studies found SNPs around the BACE2 locus were associated with increased risk of late-onset sporadic AD and were associated with the levels of brain Aβ load or Aβ1-42 in the CSF of the same cohorts (12, 19). No such associations were ever reported for SNPs around the BACE1 locus. The simplest explanation involves BACE2 in the prevention or clearance of Aβ and/or its aggregates. Several lines of evidence converge in support of this hypothesis. First, studies using engineered human cell lines and synthetic Aβ peptides have shown that, besides cleavage at the β-secretase site of APP (before amino acid 1 of the Aβ sequence), BACE2 is also capable of cleaving APP fragments after amino acid 19 of the Aβ sequence (so-called φ-secretase activity) (11, 14) and degrading Aβ by cleaving at the point after amino acids 20 and 34 of the Aβ sequence (known as Aβ-degrading protease [AβDP] activity) (10, 11, 13) (Figure 1A). Both of these activities are in theory protective against AD pathogenesis, as they prevent and degrade Aβ. Second, a recent study (20) has shown that an increased presence of the cleavage products of all of these theoretical cuts is measurable in the CSF of individuals who have a genetically constitutionally increased dose of BACE2, those with Down syndrome (DS), as this syndrome is caused by aneuploidy, with an extra chromosome 21 that harbors BACE2. The profile of Aβ proteolytic fragments from the CSF of individuals with DS was also similar to that from cerebral organoids derived from DS-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and this was shown to be caused by the triplication of BACE2 and not of APP (20). Third, artificial elimination of one copy of BACE2 by CRISPR/Cas9 editing in the trisomy-21 iPSCs caused an extremely accelerated presence of a triad of AD-like neuropathological signs: amyloid plaque–like deposits, pathologically conformed intraneuronal tau, and progressive neuronal loss (20). A very similar result was reproduced in another study of cerebral organoids from a patient with Hirschsprung’s disease bearing a mutation causing a BACE2 haploinsufficiency (21). These studies put together suggest that a disbalance of gene doses of APP and BACE2 (3:2 or 2:1) accelerate AD-like pathology in cerebral organoids consisting mainly of cortical neurons (20, 21). The findings also imply that BACE2 is a dose-dependent AD suppressor (20). Importantly, the Aβ-degrading activity of BACE2 was cross inhibited by BACE1 inhibitors that underwent clinical trials in a dose-dependent fashion (20), emphasizing once more the paramount importance of determining the specificity of action for BACE inhibitors. The BACE inhibitor specificity has hitherto been nearly impossible to establish in vivo in human patients. sVEGFR3 as a pharmacodynamic marker specific for the BACE2 activity (18) allows for assessment of unwanted cross inhibition of BACE2.