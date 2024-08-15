The Alzheimer’s disease–linked protease BACE2 cleaves VEGFR3 and modulates its signaling

Plasma proteomics identifies VEGFR3 as a BACE2 substrate candidate. To identify in vivo–relevant BACE2 substrates suitable as BACE2 activity markers, we performed plasma proteomics of WT and BACE2-deficient mice (Bace2 KO) (6). In total, we quantified 433 protein groups in plasma (Figure 1A). After multiple-testing correction, a single protein, the receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) VEGFR3, showed a significant, approximately 8-fold reduction in Bace2-KO compared with WT plasma (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170550DS1). This result was confirmed by a Meso Scale Diagnostics immunoassay (MSD-assay) selective for the shed VEGFR3 ectodomain and by immunoblot in the same samples (Figure 1, C and D). A similar proteomic result was obtained in plasma from an independently generated Bace2-KO line (7) (Figure 1, E and F). VEGFR3 was also reduced in plasma from mice deficient in both Bace1 and Bace2 (Bace DKO; Figure 1, F and G), but not in plasma from Bace1-KO mice (Figure 1, H and I). Thus, plasma levels of VEGFR3 are dependent on BACE2, but not on BACE1. The cleavage products of the known BACE2 substrates TMEM27 and PMEL17 were not or not consistently detected in plasma, presumably because of a low abundance in plasma. Murine VEGFR3 is a type I membrane protein with a large ectodomain (751 amino acids), a transmembrane domain, and a long cytoplasmic domain (567 amino acids) (Figure 1J). The identified tryptic peptides for VEGFR3 in the WT and the Bace2-KO mouse plasma mapped exclusively to the ectodomain, but not to the transmembrane or cytoplasmic domain (Figure 1J), as determined with the web server Quantitative Analysis of Regulated Intramembrane Proteolysis (QARIP) (17). We conclude that plasma VEGFR3 comprises the soluble VEGFR3 (sVEGFR3) ectodomain and is possibly the result of BACE2-mediated ectodomain shedding.

Figure 1 Identification of VEGFR3 as a BACE2 substrate candidate. (A) Volcano plot of proteomic analysis of murine plasma from WT and B2KO mice (n = 6). VEGFR3 (FLT4) is highlighted in red. (B) Normalized VEGFR3 LFQ intensities extracted from A. (C) MSD-assay quantifications of sVEGFR3 in the same plasma samples. (D) Immunoblot detection of sVEGFR3 ectodomain in mouse plasma from A, using nonreducing and reducing conditions. (E) Volcano plot of proteomic analysis of murine plasma from an independent B2KO line (n = 9) compared with WT (n =9) and (F) the extracted normalized LFQ values. Volcano plots of the proteomic analyses of Bace1/Bace2 double-knockout (BDKO) mice (n =9) compared with the WT line (n = 9) (G) (corresponding extracted LFQ intensities of sVEGFR3 in F) and B1KO (n = 9) compared with an individual control WT line (n = 9) (H). (I) Normalized LFQ values extracted from H. (J) Localization of identified individual peptides (black dots) on the canonical VEGFR3 sequence. The signal peptide is shown in rose, the ectodomain is indicated in blue, the intracellular domain in green, and the transmembrane domain in yellow. Two sided Student’s t tests with a permutation-based FDR correction (FDR < 0.05; indicated by hyperbolic curves) were used for volcano plots (A, E, G, and H). Proteins with P < 0.05 are shown as red circles. Extracted LFQ quantifications (B, F, and I) of VEGFR3 with significance after FDR correction are labeled with plus signs. All dot plots were normalized on the WT mean and depict mean and SD. MSD-assay data (C) additionally depicts the P value calculated by unpaired t test. ****P < 0.0001.

BACE2 cleaves VEGFR3 within its juxtamembrane domain. To determine whether BACE2 can indeed shed VEGFR3 in cells, we transfected human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells with a plasmid encoding full-length murine VEGFR3, either with or without a plasmid encoding murine BACE2. In cells, VEGFR3 is initially produced as a single polypeptide chain (proVEGFR3) with 7 Ig-like domains in the ectodomain and a split kinase domain in the cytoplasmic domain (Figure 2A). Upon maturation in the secretory pathway, VEGFR3 is proteolytically converted to a disulfide-linked covalent heterodimer comprising an N-terminal part (α-subunit, VEGFR3α) and the membrane-bound, C-terminal part (β-subunit, VEGFR3β) (18), similar to what is known for other cell-surface membrane proteins, such as the Notch receptor, LRP1, and the NRCAM cell-adhesion protein. Consequently, the full-length proVEGFR3 protein, but also the VEGFR3α and VEGFR3β subunits, were detected upon reducing immunoblot conditions compared with control-transfected cells not expressing VEGFR3 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1A). To detect all possible VEGFR3 forms and fragments after BACE2 cleavage, VEGFR3 was tagged with an N-terminal HA- and a C-terminal FLAG-epitope tag. Cotransfection of Bace2 strongly increased cleavage of both proVEGFR3 and the mature VEGFR3α/β heterodimer, resulting in secretion of soluble proVEGFR3 and mature sVEGFR3 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1A). Additional bands of minor intensity were also observed and represent differentially glycosylated forms, as revealed by deglycosylation (Supplemental Figure 1B). The BACE2-induced increase in secretion of sVEGFR3 was blocked by verubecestat, which was clinically tested for the treatment of AD and inhibits BACE2 and BACE1 (16, 19) (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Cleavage of VEGFR3 by BACE2. (A) Schematic of VEGFR3 fragments. From left to right: The immature proVEGFR3 (200 kDa) can be cleaved by BACE2, releasing the immature, soluble ectodomain sol proVEGFR3 (130 kDa). The mature protein consists of 2 subunits linked through a disulfide bridge: VEGFR3α (75 kDa) and VEGFR3β (125 kDa). Upon BACE2 cleavage, the VEGFR3β-CTF (70 kDa) and sVEGFR3 (130 kDa) are generated, the latter of which consists of the VEGFR3α (75 kDa) and VEGFR3β-NTF (55 kDa) fragments. (B) Immunoblot detection of VEGFR3 in lysates and media of HEK293 cells transfected with empty control plasmids (Ctrl), Vegfr3, Vegfr3 + Bace2, and Bace2. B2, BACE2. Data show 3 independent experiments. sVEGFR3 is not detectable under reducing conditions. sol proVEGFR3 in the lysates appears at around 100 kDa and derives from BACE2 cleavage of immaturely glycosylated proVEGFR3 early in the secretory pathway upon BACE2 overexpression. (C) Localization and length of identified individual peptides (black dots) on the canonical VEGFR3 sequence. The ectodomain is indicated in blue, the intracellular domain in green, the signal peptide in orange, and the transmembrane domain in yellow. (D) N-terminal juxtamembrane region of VEGFR3 sequence. The identified semispecific peptide after LysN digestion is marked in yellow, the proposed cleavage site after amino acid alanine with 2 vertical lines, and the transmembrane region in gray. (E) Comparison of the fragment ion spectra of the identified C-terminal peptide of the LysN digestion KGC(cam)VN(+1)SSASVA (lower spectrum) to a synthetic peptide with the same sequence (upper spectrum). Identified y-ions are indicated in red, b-ions in blue, and fragment ions with neutral losses in green. Both spectra match with a dot product (73) of 0.93 for the fragment ion intensities.

sVEGFR3 was also detected by immunoblot and MSD-immunoassay in the conditioned medium of Vegfr3-transfected mouse insulinoma MIN6 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), which express Bace2 endogenously (13, 20). Secretion of sVEGFR3 from MIN6 cells was blocked by verubecestat (Supplemental Figure 3A). The inhibition of VEGFR3 cleavage by verubecestat occurred in a dose-dependent manner with an IC 50 value (2 nM) similar to the IC 50 of BACE2 inhibition (1.8 nM) using an enzymatic in vitro assay. As expected, verubecestat also blocked BACE1 with a similar IC 50 in a cellular assay, where the BACE1-dependent generation of the Aβ42 peptide in human neuroblastoma SK-N-BE cells was used as a readout for BACE1 activity (Supplemental Figure 3B). As a control, we also tested LY2811376, which was previously tested in a phase 1 clinical trial (21), but preferentially blocks BACE1 over BACE2. As expected, the enzymatic dose-response curve for BACE2 was shifted to higher concentrations compared with BACE1 inhibition. In the cellular MIN6 assay, even the highest concentration of LY2811376 did not fully inhibit BACE2 (Supplemental Figure 3B). Similar results were obtained in HEK293 cells transiently transfected with Vegfr3 and Bace2. Verubecestat, but not LY2811376 and C3 (another BACE1-preferring inhibitor), efficiently reduced sVEGFR3 cleavage, as seen by the reduced sVEGFR3 in the conditioned medium (Supplemental Figure 4).

To determine the cleavage site of BACE2 in VEGFR3, the sVEGFR3 ectodomain was immunoprecipitated from the conditioned medium of VEGFR3-transfected MIN6 cells. Because the membrane-proximal domain of VEGFR3, where the BACE2 cleavage site is expected, contains a putative N-glycosylation motif at Asn758, sVEGFR3 was enzymatically deglycosylated using PNGaseF before LysN digestion. Resulting peptides were separated by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Protease cleavage–specific and semispecific peptides generated by LysN matched exclusively to the VEGFR3 ectodomain, as expected for a BACE2-mediated ectodomain cleavage close to the transmembrane domain of VEGFR3 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 1). The most C-terminal ectodomain peptide had the sequence KGCVNSSASVA (Figure 2D). Its fragmentation pattern was validated by comparison with the fragmentation of a synthetic peptide with the same sequence (Figure 2E). The peptide’s N-terminus was derived from LysN cleavage (starting with lysine), whereas the C-terminus (alanine) did not correspond to a cleavage by LysN and, thus, is the likely BACE2 cleavage of VEGFR3 within its luminal juxtamembrane domain. We also used an in vitro cleavage assay, in which a synthetic peptide encompassing the probable cleavage site was cleaved by recombinant BACE2 (Supplemental Figure 5). From this finding, together with the results from the cellular MIN6 assay, we conclude that BACE2 can directly cleave VEGFR3 within its juxtamembrane domain. Interestingly, we identified 3 cleavage sites in the peptide assay that were located 1, 3, and 5 amino acids more N-terminally than in the cellular MIN6 assay (Supplemental Figure 5). The difference may result because the VEGFR3 protein is glycosylated and contains disulphide bridges, whereas both modifications are not found in the synthetic peptide.

Endogenous BACE2 cleaves VEGFR3 in primary lymphatic endothelial cells. In adult tissue, VEGFR3 is mostly expressed in the lymphatic endothelium, but also in blood endothelial cells (22–25). Thus, to demonstrate VEGFR3 cleavage by BACE2 under physiologically relevant conditions, we used primary, human lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs), which we found to express both VEGFR3 and BACE2 endogenously (Figure 3A). We blocked BACE2 genetically and pharmacologically. RNAi-mediated knockdown of BACE2, but not BACE1, strongly reduced sVEGFR3 in the conditioned medium and mildly increased full-length VEGFR3 in the LEC lysate (Figure 3, A and B). Similar results were obtained with the BACE inhibitor verubecestat, which was clinically tested for treatment of AD (Figure 3, C and D), and with C3 (BACE inhibitor IV) (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), which preferentially inhibits BACE1 but also partly inhibits BACE2 (16, 19). We conclude that BACE2 controls shedding of sVEGFR3 and abundance of full-length VEGFR3 in primary human LECs.

Figure 3 Endogenous cleavage of VEGFR3 in LECs. (A) Immunoblot detection after control treatment (–) or upon BACE1 and BACE2 knockdown (+). Lysates were blotted for VEGFR3, BACE1/2, and actin. Conditioned media were blotted for sVEGFR3. (B) Corresponding densitometric quantifications, deriving from VEGFR3β (lysate) and sVEGFR3 (medium). (C) Immunoblots of cells treated with DMSO (–) or 100 nM verubecestat (+). (D) Corresponding densitometric quantifications as in B. Dot plots were normalized on the control mean and depict mean and SD, alongside the calculated P values, calculated by unpaired t test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P values are only indicated where significance was observed. Data are derived from n = 6 biological replicates. Shown are representative data from 3 independent experiments.

Endogenous BACE2 controls signaling of VEGFR3 in primary LECs. Increased abundance of RTKs may induce downstream signaling, even in the absence of ligand, and occurs in several tumors (26). VEGFR3 is an RTK and is activated by its natural ligand VEGF-C, which induces VEGFR3 dimerization and kinase signaling and results in increased expression of downstream target genes, including δ-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and FOXC2 (27) (schematic in Figure 4A). With our finding that BACE2 inhibition increases abundance of full-length VEGFR3, we tested to determine whether BACE2 inhibition would induce VEGFR3 downstream signaling similar to that seen with the addition of its ligand VEGF-C (Figure 4B). In fact, short-term treatment of LEC cells for 100 minutes with the BACE inhibitor verubecestat, which blocks VEGFR3 cleavage (Figure 3C), increased RNA expression of DLL4 and FOXC2 by about 2-fold (Figure 4B). As a control, both treatments (verubecestat and VEGF-C) did not alter VEGFR3 expression at the RNA level (Figure 4C). The increased expression of DLL4 and FOXC2 after short-term verubecestat treatment was attenuated upon RNAi-mediated knockdown of BACE2, but not of BACE1 (Figure 4D), demonstrating the specific role of BACE2 in the inhibitor-mediated increase in both VEGFR3 signaling target genes. Knockdown of BACE1 or BACE2 efficiently reduced expression of the respective protease, but did not alter total VEGFR3 expression (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 BACE2-dependent changes in VEGFR3 signaling in LECs. (A) Schematic for VEGFR3 signaling. Upon ligand binding, VEGFR3 dimerizes, resulting in intracellular autophosphorylation and activation of the downstream genes FOXC2 and DLL4. V, verubecestat, inhibitor of BACE2. Gene expression levels of (B) DLL4 and FOXC2 and (C) VEGFR3 after the application of DMSO, 100 nM verubecestat (V), and VEGF-C. (D and E) Gene expression levels of DLL4, FOXC2, VEGFR3, BACE1, and BACE2 after BACE knockdown (siB1/siB2) without or with (+V) subsequent verubecestat application. All dot plots were normalized on the control mean and depict mean and SD alongside the P values calculated by unpaired t tests against the DMSO control (B and C) or by 1-way ANOVA (D and E), in both cases followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. P values are only indicated where significance was observed. In B, 1 data point was excluded from the DLL4 expression/VEGF-C156S data set, since it was identified as an outlier via the ROUT method. Data are derived from n = 6 (B and C) or n = 4 (D and E) biological replicates.

While short-term inhibition (100 minutes) of BACE2 with verubecestat increased DLL4 and FOXC2 expression (Figure 4B), the knockdown of BACE2 over a period of 48 hours before treatment with verubecestat did not increase DLL4 or FOXC2 expression (Figure 4D), presumably because the increased expression is only seen upon acute inhibition, whereas compensatory changes may take place upon chronic BACE2 inactivation. In fact, after prolonged treatment of LECs with verubecestat for 2 days, the increased DLL4 and FOXC2 expression was no longer seen (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these experiments demonstrate that BACE2-mediated VEGFR3 shedding attenuates in vitro gene expression downstream of VEGFR3 signaling.

BACE2 controls VEGFR3 function in lymphangiogenesis in zebrafish. To determine whether BACE2 also controls VEGFR3 function in vivo, we used zebrafish as a model. Zebrafish were previously used to reveal developmental functions of Bace1 in myelination and of Bace2 in pigmentation (11, 28, 29). Fertilized zebrafish eggs were treated for 3 days with verubecestat, which blocks both Bace1 and Bace2 (30). As expected, verubecestat reduced Bace1-dependent myelination of the posterior lateral line nerve in the peripheral nervous system, but did not alter myelination of the Mauthner axon in the central nervous system (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), in agreement with the phenotype of bace1-deficient zebrafish (11, 29). Verubecestat treatment also led to mismigration of melanocytes in the tail fin (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), similar to what occurred in a previous report using bace2-deficient zebrafish (11). Thus, verubecestat can functionally inhibit Bace1 and Bace2 in zebrafish.

Many venous and lymphatic vessels have been shown to be sensitive to loss of VEGFR3 signaling, and mutants in VEGFR3 pathway members show reduced vessel growth in mice (31, 32) and zebrafish (33, 34). We reasoned that blocking Bace2 function with verubecestat should lead to the opposite effect and focused on the lateral facial lymphatic (LFL) vessel, which can be easily monitored via life imaging (35) and which we have recently shown to specifically respond to Vegfr3/Flt4 signals (36). We used a transgenic zebrafish line expressing mCitrine under the control of the flt4 promoter in lymphatic and venous vessels (37). Quantification and comparison of LFL length at 3 dpf revealed that verubecestat-treated zebrafish embryos displayed a significant length increase compared with the control group (Figure 5, A and B). This did not lead to a hypertrophic LFL, and at 5 dpf, control-treated embryos showed LFL structures of similar size (Figure 5C). However, at this stage, Bace2 inhibition led to a significantly higher population of endothelial cells constituting the LFL compared with the control group (Figure 5, C and D) using zebrafish expressing GFP in endothelial cells (fli:nucGFP) and DsRed in lymphatic vessels (lyve1:dsRed) (38). Together, these results demonstrate that verubecestat-mediated Bace2 inhibition has a mild effect on facial lymphatic development in zebrafish embryos and that this effect is opposite of Vegfr3 loss-of-function conditions in zebrafish. We conclude that loss of Bace2 activity in zebrafish increases Vegfr3 signaling, at least temporarily, and affects facial lymphatic development.

Figure 5 Inhibition of Bace2 in zebrafish embryos leads to enhanced facial lymphatic development. (A) Laterally imaged zebrafish embryos and representative images comparing the facial lymphatic development between vehicle control– (Veh) and verubecestat-treated (100 μM) (Verub) zebrafish embryos at 3 dpf in a flt4:mCit transgenic background. Asterisks represent the starting points of measurements, while arrowheads depict the end points of the respective measurements. (B) Quantification of LFL vessel length (in μm) in vehicle control– and verubecestat-treated (100 μM) zebrafish embryos at 3 dpf (n = 18 for vehicle, n = 20 for verubecestat-treated group). (C) Representative images comparing the facial lymphatic development between vehicle control– and verubecestat-treated (100 μM) zebrafish embryos at 5 dpf in a fli:nucGFP and lyve1:dsRed transgenic background. Enlarged image of the LFL depicts nuclei of all endothelial cells (green, fli:nucGFP), the cytoplasm of the facial lymphatic vessel (red, lyve1:dsRed) and other lymphatic vessels, and the nuclei present in the facial lymphatic vessel (yellow, colocalization). (D) Corresponding quantification of the number of fli:nucGFP+ nuclei present in the LFL of 5 dpf embryos (n = 23 for control; n = 29 for verubecestat-treated group). All images with anterior to the left. All dot plots depict mean and SD, alongside P values calculated by unpaired t test. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

sVEGFR3 is a pharmacodynamic activity marker for BACE2 in vivo. BACE1-targeted inhibitors that were tested in advanced clinical trials for AD also block BACE2. However, it was not possible to quantify the degree of BACE2 inhibition in vivo. The only available readout in mice and rabbits relates to the role of BACE2 in fur pigmentation. After more than 2 weeks of continuous BACE2 inhibition, fur depigmentation (graying) becomes detectable and increases with continued dosing (9, 16). Given that our proteomic studies (Figure 1) had demonstrated that sVEGFR3 in mouse plasma was generated in a BACE2-dependent manner, we tested to determine whether plasma sVEGFR3 may be a more sensitive and faster-responding readout for changes of BACE2 activity than fur depigmentation and thus be useful as an easily measurable pharmacodynamic activity marker for BACE2 in mice.

Using whole plasma proteomics, we found sVEGFR3 to be reduced by about 50% in mouse plasma after 14 days of subchronic treatment with 30 mg/kg compound 89 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 1), which blocks both BACE1 and BACE2 (39) (Supplemental Table 2). In contrast, 100 mg/kg LY2811376, which is a very weak BACE2 inhibitor (Supplemental Table 2 and ref. 21), did not alter sVEGFR3 in mouse plasma (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). LY2811376 was previously tested in a phase 1 trial, but discontinued due to unfavorable preclinical toxicity data (21).The proteomic results (Figure 6C) were further confirmed by MSD-assay–based measurement of sVEGFR3 in the same plasma samples (Figure 6D). A reduction of sVEGFR3 in mouse plasma was also observed upon a 3-day dosing with 50 mg/kg of the clinically tested BACE1/2 inhibitor verubecestat, as measured by MSD-assay (Figure 6E). A similar verubecestat-mediated reduction was seen in BACE1-deficient mice (Figure 6E), in line with our proteomic results (Figure 1), where BACE1 deficiency had not altered sVEGFR3 abundance. BACE2-deficient mice had strongly lowered sVEGFR3 plasma abundance, and this was not further reduced with verubecestat (Figure 6E), validating that BACE2 but not BACE1 is required for sVEGFR3 release.

Figure 6 BACE2 inhibition reduces murine plasma sVEGFR3. Volcano plots of proteomic analysis of murine plasma from (A) compound 89–treated (Cpd89) versus vehicle-treated (veh) mice and (B) LY2811376-treated versus vehicle-treated mice (n = 13, treated; n = 14, veh). VEGFR3 is highlighted in red. (C) Corresponding extracted LFQ intensities of sVEGFR3 and (D) MSD-assay quantifications of sVEGFR3. Plasma sVEGFR3 (E) and plasma sSEZ6L (F) levels in 8–10 B1KO, B2KO, and respective WT mice with (blue) or without (black) 3 days of 50 mg/kg per os twice a day verubecestat dosing. (G) Plasma levels of VEGFR3 and SEZ6L during 7 days of 0.1% dietary verubecestat (average drug intake, 97 mg/kg/d; n = 6 per group, all male, age: 7–10 weeks), respective to untreated control levels. Two-sided Student’s t tests with a permutation-based FDR correction (FDR < 0.05; indicated by hyperbolic curves) were used for volcano plots (A and B). Proteins with P < 0.05 are shown as red circles. (C) Significance after FDR correction is indicated with plus signs. All dot plots were normalized on the control mean and depict the SD alongside the calculated P values, calculated by 1-way (D and G) or 2-way (E and F) ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. P values are only indicated where significance could be observed. Number of biological replicates in E and F was 9, except for Bace1-WT + verubecestat (n = 8) and for Bace2WT without verubecestat (n = 10).

To demonstrate that verubecestat had also inhibited BACE1 in vivo, we developed an MSD-assay to measure the plasma concentration of murine sSEZ6L, which is a substrate of BACE1 (40), but can also be cleaved by BACE2, at least in pancreatic islets and a pancreatic cell line (13, 20). The MSD-assay is specific for mouse sSEZ6L, because it detected sSEZ6L in plasma of WT, but not of Sez6l-deficient, mice (Supplemental Figure 9). Plasma levels of sSEZ6L were strongly reduced upon deficiency of Bace1, but not Bace2. Similar reductions were achieved with a 3-day verubecestat treatment of WT and Bace2-, but not Bace1-deficient mice (Figure 6F), demonstrating that plasma sSEZ6L is generated by BACE1, but not by BACE2. Taken together, our results demonstrate that pharmacological inhibition of BACE1 and BACE2 in mice can be easily analyzed by measuring the changes in plasma concentration of sSEZ6L and sVEGFR3, respectively.

Plasma sVEGFR3 shows a fast and sensitive response to changes in BACE2 activity. The reduction of sVEGFR3 in WT mouse plasma following 3 days of verubecestat administration (61% sVEGFR3 remaining) (Figure 6E) was less pronounced compared with the sVEGFR3 reductions seen in plasma of Bace2-deficient mice (Figure 1, A and B, and Figure 6E), suggesting that clearance of sVEGFR3 from plasma may be relatively slow and a longer dosing period may be required to achieve maximum sVEGFR3 reduction. In fact, feeding mice with a 0.1% verubecestat-containing diet (w/w, corresponding to about 100 mg/kg/d drug intake) revealed a time-dependent sVEGFR3 reduction starting after 1 day of dosing and nearing the maximum effect size after 7 days (Figure 6G), when plasma sVEGFR3 was reduced to 27% remaining, consistent with the reduction seen in Bace2-deficient mice (Figure 1, A and B). A similar time-dependent reduction was also observed for plasma sSEZ6L (Figure 6G). The time course demonstrates that the plasma measurement of sVEGFR3 responds more quickly to changes in BACE2 activity compared with the fur-depigmentation assay, where changes in BACE2 activity can be read out only after 2 or more weeks (9, 16).

To determine whether sVEGFR3 measurement is also more sensitive than fur depigmentation with regard to changes in BACE2 activity, we treated WT mice for 3 weeks with a diet containing no or 0.002% or 0.1% dietary verubecestat (approximately 0, 2, and 100 mg/kg/d drug intake, respectively). While the low verubecestat dose (0.002%) strongly lowered plasma sVEGFR3 and sSEZ6L (Figure 7, A and B), there was only a minimal effect on fur pigmentation (Figure 7C). At the high dose (0.1%), verubecestat strongly reduced plasma sVEGFR3 and sSEZ6L as well as fur pigmentation, as seen with the clearly grayed fur (Figure 7C). Thus, our benchmarking of sVEGFR3 measurement against the fur-pigmentation assay reveals that sVEGFR3 measurement is the more sensitive and faster-responding readout of changes in BACE2 activity with better pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics predictability.

Figure 7 Plasma sVEGFR3 is a superior marker for BACE2 activity. (A) Plasma sVEGFR3 and (B) sSEZ6L levels in mice, fed with diet supplemented with 0 (black), 0.002%, and 0.1% of verubecestat (blue) (n = 4). (C) Photographs of the fur pigmentation of the corresponding mice. (D and E) Relative ELISA quantifications of sVEGFR3 in plasma and CSF Aβ40 as well as Aβ42 levels of (D) verubecestat-treated NHPs (n = 4) before and after treatment and (E) clinical trial participants treated with atabecestat (n = 9) or placebo (n = 4). Human Aβ1-40 (Aβ40) and Aβ1-42 (Aβ42) CSF data for the selected individuals were extracted from a previous publication (41). NHP data were normalized to the predose mean; human data are expressed as postdose/predose ratio for each individual. All dot plots were normalized on the control or predose mean, respectively, and (A and B) depict the SD alongside the calculated P values, calculated by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (A and B), paired t test (D), or unpaired t test (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

sVEGFR3 responds to BACE2 inhibition in plasma from nonhuman primates and humans. Finally, we measured sVEGFR3 with an ELISA in the plasma of 4 nonhuman primates (NHP) treated for 7 days with 10 mg/kg verubecestat and in the plasma of 9 healthy human individuals treated in a phase 1 clinical trial for 28 days with doses of 50 mg of the BACE1/2 inhibitor atabecestat (41). The atabecestat dose was able to reduce CSF Aβ1-40 by up to 90% (41). From each NHP and each clinical trial participant, 2 plasma samples were available, 1 before dosing started and 1 sample after the last dosing.

In all NHPs and clinical trial participants, the BACE inhibitor reduced sVEGFR3 plasma abundance by an average of 35% in NHP and 25% in clinical trial participants (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 10 for time-course in NHP and for individual changes in humans), demonstrating BACE2-dependent sVEGFR3 production in primates. As a control, Aβ40 and Aβ42 in the CSF were reduced by more than 80% (Figure 7, D and E), demonstrating efficient target engagement. A similar reduction was observed for Aβ40 in the plasma of the atabecestat-treated individuals (Supplemental Figure 11). As expected, the placebo control did not alter sVEGFR3 in plasma or Aβ40 and Aβ42 in the CSF (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 10, B–D). The effect size of the sVEGFR3 reduction in NHP and human plasma was less compared with the maximum of achieved inhibition in mice (73%, Figure 6G). Potentially, humans produce more of the sVEGFR3 splice form or compensate the reduction of BACE2-mediated sVEGFR3 production through increased cleavage by other proteases. A similar situation is known for APP, where inhibition of its cleavage by BACE1 is accompanied by increased cleavage through ADAM10, such that total shed APP is only mildly reduced (42, 43).

In summary, sVEGFR3 can serve as an evolutionarily conserved pharmacodynamic activity marker for BACE2 in vivo.