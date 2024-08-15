What makes the kidney so tolerant?

In this issue of the JCI, Yokose et al. (6) unravel important mechanisms responsible for spontaneous acceptance of kidney allografts in mice. They performed serial single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) analyses of immune infiltrates isolated from spontaneously accepted kidneys. During the first week after transplantation, infiltrating CD8+ T cells expressed genes related to cytotoxicity (including Gzmb and Ifng) and proliferation (including Top2a and Ki67), while from the third week these cells started expressing more genes related to regulation (including Fgl2 and Il2rb) and exhaustion (including Pdcd1 and Lag3). Importantly, CD122(Il2r)+CD8+ T cells isolated from tolerated kidney grafts are able to inhibit naive CD4+ T cell proliferation in vitro, defining them as de facto CD8+ Tregs. Previous studies have shown that Foxp3+ Tregs in rTLOs are critical in downregulating alloimmune response (4, 5, 7), but the role of CD8+ Tregs in kidney acceptance was unclear. When transplanted into CD8-KO recipients, DBA/2J kidneys were still accepted without immunosuppression, suggesting that CD122(Il2r)+CD8+ Tregs are not necessary for acceptance of the transplanted kidney (6). However, CD8-KO mice may have impaired alloreactive responses overall (8). Selective depletion or adoptive transfer experiments of CD122(Il2r)+CD8+ Tregs are needed to establish the role of these cells in spontaneously acceptance of kidney grafts and, possibly, in prolonging survival of grafts that are normally rejected.

Yokose and authors next used pseudotime analyses to show that the transcriptional profile of CD8+ T cells infiltrating the accepted kidneys evolved through a series of stages, from cytotoxic to exhausted, and then to regulatory, while in the rejected kidneys they transitioned from cytotoxic to exhausted without becoming regulatory. Of note, when DBA/2J kidneys were transplanted into mice lacking the PD-1 exhaustion marker and checkpoint molecule (PD-1–KO), the organ was rapidly rejected without rTLO formation, supporting the importance of alloreactive T cell exhaustion for kidney allograft acceptance. This finding is consistent with data in mice (9) and humans (10) showing that prolonged survival of transplanted grafts is associated with increased T cell exhaustion (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Regulatory T cell–rich tertiary lymphoid organs have a role in kidney transplant tolerance and rejection. (A) Regulatory T cell–rich tertiary lymphoid organs (rTLOs) form in the context of a kidney transplant that is tolerated by the recipient. These structures contain various types of T lymphocytes that, through the release of IFN-γ, promote the conversion of alloreactive CD8+ T cells into exhausted and then regulatory cells. (B) In contrast, kidneys that undergo rejection do not form rTLOs, but instead show diffuse and unorganized lymphocytic infiltrates, primarily composed of alloreactive CD8+ T cells, and to a lesser extent, exhausted CD8+ T cells.

Intriguingly, when alloreactive CD8+CD45.1+ T lymphocytes were adoptively transferred after the development of tolerance, the survival of the transplanted organ was not compromised, and transferred CD8+ T lymphocytes showed a clear transition to CD122(Il2r)+CD8+ Tregs two weeks after transfer. In contrast, when alloreactive CD8+CD45.1+ lymphocytes were transferred before transplantation, they led to rejection and prevented rTLO development, indicating that intragraft rTLOs are needed for reprogramming effector T cells. Of note, alloreactive T cell reprogramming seems to happen within the kidney graft, not in secondary lymphatic organs, as suggested by the fact that CD8+ cells in the spleen showed milder transcriptional changes than the ones obtained from the kidney graft. This is important information to be considered when interrogating peripheral lymphocytes to obtain information about immunological events occurring during graft acceptance.

Finally, Yokose and authors investigated the key mechanism responsible for CD8+ Treg induction in the kidney graft. scRNA-seq data showed that Ifng transcription was increased in T lymphocytes infiltrating the accepted kidney (mainly in rTLOs). Lymphocytes isolated from accepted kidneys showed increased production of IFN-γ, even without stimulation. When DBA/2J kidneys were transplanted into B6.Ifng–/– (IFN-γ–KO) mice, grafts were rejected. Similarly, adoptive transfer of alloreactive T cells lacking the IFN-γ receptor (IFNGR-KO) was associated with histological signs of rejection. Altogether, these data indicate that intrarenal IFN-γ production plays a critical role in promoting the formation of CD122(Il2r)+CD8+ Tregs and kidney graft acceptance (6) (Figure 1).