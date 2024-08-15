Dysfunction of infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells within the graft promotes murine kidney allotransplant tolerance

scRNA-seq and flow cytometry show that CD8+ T cells constitute the significant population of infiltrating immune cells in the early stages of kidney allograft acceptance. Bulk mRNA transcripts from accepted DBA/2J kidney allografts transplanted into B6 recipients revealed that the CD8+ T cells decreased with time (5). Furthermore, digital spatial protein profiling of rTLOs within accepted kidney grafts showed that markers of exhaustion (PD-1, LAG3, TIM3) are highly expressed within rTLOs when compared with the adjacent cortex of the accepted kidney allograft at 1–8 weeks after transplantation (5). The rTLOs begin to form 1 week after transplantation and are fully formed at around 2 to 3 weeks (5, 7). Tregs play an important role in the induction and maintenance of tolerance in the early phase following transplantation and as mentioned, alternative tolerance mechanisms are at play at 24 weeks after transplantation since Treg depletion does not result in rejection at this time (6).

We performed scRNA-seq analysis to resolve the gene expression evolution of immune cell subtypes within the accepted kidney 1, 3, and 24 weeks after transplantation. scRNA-seq analyses of CD45+ cells isolated from accepted kidney allografts revealed that the major immune cell population at 1 week and 3 weeks consists of CD8+ T cells. However, by 24 weeks, the CD8+ T cell population decreased from 48% to 19% of CD45+ cells, at which point the B cell population became the dominant population (Figure 1, A and B). Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plots of integrated data for each time point corroborate these changes with a shift from a T cell–rich to a B cell–rich environment (Figure 1, A and B). In contrast, in the recipient’s spleen, as well as naive spleen, the B cell population was consistently the major cell population during the same time period, with CD8+ T cells representing the next most abundant population (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179709DS1).

Figure 1 scRNA-seq and flow cytometry show that CD8+ T cells constitute the significant population of infiltrating immune cells in the early stages of kidney allograft acceptance. (A–C) UMAP plots (A and C) and bar graphs (B and C) of immune cell populations at each time point in scRNA-seq data of accepted kidney allografts (A and B) and rejecting kidney allografts at 1 week after transplantation (C). (D) Flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T cells in accepted kidney allografts at 1 week and 25 weeks after transplantation. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E–H) Histopathological findings in accepted kidney allografts at 1 week (E) and 6 weeks (F) after transplantation and rejecting kidney allografts at 1 week (G and H) after transplantation. (E, F, and H) Immunohistochemistry of CD8 staining. (G) H&E staining. Scale bars: 100 μm.

For comparison, we analyzed scRNA-seq data of isolated CD45+ cells isolated from rejecting kidney allografts at 1 week after transplantation using an established kidney allograft rejection model (i.e., B6 to DBA/2J) that has a median survival time (MST) of 9 to 10 days (8). UMAP and bar plots of rejecting renal allografts showed that the myeloid cell cluster was the major population (67%), with CD8+ T cells being the second most abundant one (23%) (Figure 1C). Interestingly, principal component analysis (PCA) and sample-to-sample distance analysis in total immune cells obtained from kidneys and spleens from accepted, rejecting, and naive mice showed clustering of 1- and 3-week accepted kidney samples with 24-week recipient spleen samples and clustering of 24-week accepted kidney samples with naive, 1-, and 3-week recipient spleen samples; kidney and spleen samples from rejecting recipients showed the most variation with other samples (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Flow cytometry of CD45+ cells isolated from DBA/2J kidneys transplanted into WT B6 at 1 and 25 weeks after transplantation showed that kidney allografts contain high levels of infiltrating CD8+ T cells. However, this number decreased with time (38.8% at 1 week and 20.7% at 25 weeks, P = 0.0002) (Figure 1D). The percentage of CD4+ T cells stayed relatively constant throughout the same time period (14% and 12%) (Supplemental Figure 1F), while B cells increased in percentage (7% at 1 week and 74% at 25 weeks) (6). In contrast, native B6 and DBA/2J kidneys had significantly fewer lymphocytes (9.7% and 9.3%, respectively) than accepted kidney allografts (55.0%) or recipient’s spleen (94.4%) at 1 week after transplant, with CD8+ T cells comprising only 1%–2% of total isolated lymphocytes (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1G).

DBA/2J-to-B6 spontaneously accepted kidney allografts at 1 week after transplantation showed widespread cortical interstitial infiltrates of T cells with focal collections around interlobular and arcuate arteries, followed by progressive formation of periarterial rTLOs at 2–3 weeks after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1H). Immunohistochemical analysis of rTLOs within kidney allografts between 1 and 6 weeks showed that they were rich in CD3+Foxp3+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1I) and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, E and F). In contrast, rejecting kidney allografts (i.e., B6 to DBA/2J) (8) showed diffuse infiltration of lymphocytes without rTLO formation (Figure 1G). CD8+ cells infiltrate diffusely rather than perivascularly in rejected kidney allografts (Figure 1H).

Intragraft gene expression within the CD8+ T cell clusters in accepted kidney allografts shows changes from a cytotoxic to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype. CD8+ T cell clusters changed over time, as shown by scRNAseq analysis (Figure 2A). UMAP plot analysis showed that cytotoxic and proliferative CD8+ T cells were the major subset at 1 week, but at 3 weeks, exhausted cells, regulatory-like cells, and tissue-resident memory CD8+ T cells became the major subset. There are 2 potentially CD8+ Treg subtypes in accepted renal allografts, CD8+Foxp3+ Tregs and CD8+IL-2RB+ Tregs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) (16). At 24 weeks, central memory CD8+ T cells and naive cells became the major subset (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). CD8+ Treg subsets represented a small fraction in rejecting grafts compared with the accepted grafts, with cytotoxic T cells, exhausted T cells, and tissue-resident memory T cells making up most of the subsets and no Treg cell cluster (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Intragraft gene expression within the CD8+ T cell clusters in accepted kidney allografts shows changes from a cytotoxic to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype. (A and B) UMAP plots of CD8+ T cell cluster subsets at each time point in accepted kidney allografts (A) and rejecting kidney allografts at 1 week (B). (C and E) Violin plots of cytotoxic (red) and exhaustion/regulatory (green) genes in CD8+ T cell clusters in accepted kidney allografts (C) and accepted recipient’s spleen (E). The vertical axis indicates log-ranked gene expression levels. Mean expression levels are indicated as black points. (D) Density plot of CD8a+Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells in accepted kidney allografts at 3 weeks after transplantation. (F) Bar graph shows ELISPOT analysis of IFN-γ production in T cells and CD8+ T cells obtained from accepted kidney allograft and recipient’s spleen at 24 weeks after transplantation. Data are represented as mean ± SD, compared by 2-way ANOVA test. (G) Violin plot and dot plot of cytotoxic (red) and exhaustion/regulatory (green) genes in CD8+ T cell clusters, comparing rejecting grafts at 1 week and accepted kidney allografts at 1 and 3 weeks. The black dot in violin plots indicates the mean value of expression levels. (H) Heatmap of top differentially expressed genes in CD8+ T cell clusters at each time point in accepted kidney allografts.

Temporal scRNA-seq analysis within the CD8+ T cell clusters shows a shift from a cytotoxic to an exhausted/regulatory phenotype (Figure 2C). Violin plots of gene expression levels of cytotoxic and proinflammatory mediators (Gzmb, granzyme B; Ifng, IFN-γ) in CD8+ T cells appeared early and decreased with time, whereas exhaustion markers (Pdcd1, PD-1; Lag3, LAG3; Tox, TOX) and CD8+ Treg markers (Fgl2, FGL2; Il2rb, CD122) (10, 16) within the same clusters began to be expressed at 1 week, and peaked at 3 weeks before decreasing by 24 weeks (Figure 2C). The increased expression of Fgl2 within the CD8+ T cell clusters at 3 weeks is particularly interesting. Fgl2 encodes fibrinogen-like protein 2 (FGL2), which has been shown to be secreted by CD8+ Tregs and functions to induce regulatory B cells and inhibit dendritic cell maturation (9, 10). Density plots show that Cd8a+Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells were present in the CD8+ Treg cluster at 3 weeks (Figure 2D).

These patterns were not observed in CD8+ T cells from recipient splenocytes (Figure 2E). In contrast to intragraft cells, cytotoxic and proinflammatory mediators (Gzmb and Ifng) in CD8+ T cell clusters in recipient spleen cells were expressed only weakly at 1 and 3 weeks after transplantation, but increased at 24 weeks. Furthermore, exhaustion and regulatory markers (Pdcd1, Lag3, Tox, Fgl2, and Il2rb) were barely expressed at 1 and 3 weeks, but were upregulated at 24 weeks (Figure 2E). In naive spleen, cytotoxic, exhausted, and regulatory markers were rarely expressed in CD8+ T cell clusters and most of them were naive cells (Supplemental Figure 2E). PCA and sample-to-sample distance analysis of CD8+ T cells in kidneys and spleens from accepted, rejecting, and naive mice showed that accepted kidney samples at 1 and 3 weeks clustered with accepted recipient spleen at 24 weeks and not with rejecting kidney allograft samples (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G).

ELISPOT assay analysis showed that the production of IFN-γ by isolated CD8+ T cells from renal grafts at 24 weeks after transplantation was significantly lower in response to donor antigen when compared with CD8+ T cells isolated from recipient spleen (Figure 2F) and to total T cells (Figure 2F).

To further investigate whether these gene expression patterns are unique to acceptance, we compared CD8+ T cell clusters in scRNA-seq data from accepted and rejected kidney allografts at 1 week after transplantation, showing that intragraft CD8+ T cells express more cytotoxic markers (Gzmb, Ifng, and Prf1) than CD8+ T cells isolated from accepted kidneys (Figure 2G). These results support our previous report (5) in bulk RNA analysis, which showed that Prf1 expression was significantly higher in rejected kidney allografts than in accepted ones at 1 week. In addition, there was greater expression of Pdcd1 in CD8+ T cells from rejecting kidneys, as well as expression of other exhaustion and regulatory markers (Tox, Lag3, Fgl2, and Il2rb). However, 3 weeks after transplantation, we observed greater gene expression in the acceptance samples of exhausted and regulatory markers (Fgl2 and Il2rb), including Pdcd1 (Figure 2G).

Heatmap analysis of CD8+ T cell clusters showed the top differentially expressed genes at each time point after transplantation (Figure 2H). At 1 week, gene markers of proliferation (Mki67, Top2a, and Stmn1), cell cycle progression (Birc5 and Pclaf), and chromatin binding (Hist1h1b, Hist1h1e, and Plac8) were some of the highest expressors. However, at 3 weeks, gene markers of CD8+ Tregs (Fgl2 and Il2rb), tissue-resident memory T cells (Itga1, Itgae, Cxcr6, and Runx3), effector memory T cells (Ccl5, Cd7, and Id2), and genes associated with the apoptosis regulator (Bcl2) represented the highest expression. By 24 weeks, gene markers of naive cells (Lef1, Klf2, Satb1, Sell, Tcf7, and Ccr7) and central memory T cells (Sell and Il7r) dominated the pool of highest expressors. Volcano plot analysis of CD8+ T cell clusters between 1-week, 3-week, and 24-week time points showed that gene expression of regulatory genes (Il2rb, Fgl2, Bcl2, and Btg1) and markers of tissue-resident memory T cells (Itgae, Itga1, and Runx3) were increased by 3 weeks when compared with 1 week (Supplemental Figure 3A). At 1 week, genes related to proliferation (Mki67, Top2a, Pclaf, and Stmn1) and cytotoxicity (Nme2) were elevated, as well as regulatory genes (Ppia, Ran, and Tpt1). Comparison of 3 and 24 weeks showed that regulatory/exhaustion–related genes (Pdcd1, Fgl2, and Il2rb) were more elevated at 3 weeks, while marker genes of naive phenotype and central memory cells (Lef1, Klf2, Sell, and Tcf7) were upregulated at 24 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3B). The renal CD8+ T cell population signatures at 1 and 3 weeks show similarity to the CD8+ T cell signature in 24-week recipient spleen; 24-week CD8+ T cells from accepted kidney samples showed similarity to naive, 1-, and 3-week recipient spleen samples (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 4, A–H).

CD8+CD122+ T cells from accepted kidney allografts exhibit suppressive function. We investigated the regulatory function of CD8+CD122+ T cells isolated from accepted kidney allografts for their ability to suppress proliferation of CD4+ T cells in vitro. FACS-isolated CD8+CD122+ T cells, CD8+CD122– T cells, and CD4+CD25+ Tregs, cocultured with CellTrace Violet–labeled CD4+CD25– T cells at various ratios, revealed that cells sorted from accepted kidney allografts significantly suppressed naive CD4+ T cell proliferation in a dose-dependent manner (suppressor/responder ratio = 2:1, 27.5%; 1:1, 23.5%; 0:1, 17.1%), although less effectively than CD4+CD25+ Tregs isolated from naive spleen (suppressor/responder ratio = 2:1, 60.8%; 1:1, 45.3%) (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

CD8+ T cells are reprogrammed to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype in the graft. To investigate the possibility of intragraft reprogramming of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells to an exhausted/regulatory state, we performed trajectory analysis of the scRNA-seq data using Monocle 3 (17–19), with a focus on the CD8+ T cell subcluster in accepted kidney allografts. This software platform allows for determining terminal cellular states, intermediate states, and potential starting states within the transplanted allografts. To perform an accurate trajectory analysis of T cells within the transplanted allograft, “cells of origin” were selected in Monocle 3 (17–19) (Figure 3A, indicated by red arrow). Using the cytotoxic CD8+ T cell cluster as the point of origin, trajectory analysis of the integrated scRNA-seq data set revealed multiple branches (black line) and termination points (gray circles). Cytotoxic CD8+ T cells evolved into proliferating T cells, exhausted T cells, and finally into Il2rb+Fgl2+ Tregs, tissue-resident memory T cells, effector memory T cells, and central memory T cells within the accepted kidney allografts (Figure 3A). Pseudotime analysis represents how quickly or slowly the cell type transitions to other states. Overlaying the pseudotime graphic with the UMAP of T cell subtypes, the transition from cytotoxic CD8+ T cells to exhausted CD8+ T cells occurred before the transition to Fgl2+Il2rb+ CD8+ Tregs, tissue-resident memory T cells, and effector memory T cells (Figure 3B). We next performed trajectory analysis of scRNA-seq data from rejecting kidney allografts and used cytotoxic CD8+ T cells as a point of origin. Although we found that cytotoxic CD8+ T cells evolved into exhausted T cells and tissue-resident memory T cells within a week, they did not evolve into Tregs (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 CD8+ T cells are reprogrammed to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype in the graft. (A–D) Trajectory analysis of CD8+ T cells in accepted kidney allografts (A and B) and rejecting kidney allografts (C and D). (A and C) Monocle 3 map illustrating trajectory nodes and origin cells (cytotoxic CD8+ T cells) on the CD8+ T cell data set. The red arrow points to nodes within the Monocle data set chosen as the origin cells, represented by the cytotoxic CD8+ T cell population. Gray circles represent termination states of cell trajectories. (B and D) Pseudotime analysis for CD8+ T cell populations. The red arrow pointing to the white circle represents the origin point (cytotoxic CD8+ T cells). Gray circles represent termination states of cell trajectories. Pseudotime is overlaid on the UMAP plot on a gradient color scale (purple to yellow representing less time to longer time needed to reach a given state, respectively).

Increased IFN-γ expression and production within the T cell population in accepted kidney allografts. Our scRNA-seq data showed that Fgl2 is markedly elevated in graft-infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells by 3 weeks after transplantation, reflective of a regulatory-like phenotype. It has been shown that Fgl2 expression can be driven by exposure to several cytokines, such as TNF-α and IFN-γ (20–22). Analysis of scRNA-seq data from the different time points after transplantation showed an increase in Ifng expression within the T cell and NK cell clusters (Figure 4, A and B). ELISPOT analysis of T cells isolated from accepted kidneys showed increased production of IFN-γ even in media-alone samples, which suggested that IFN-γ is actively produced by cells in tolerated kidney allografts even without in vitro antigen stimulation (Figure 4C). T cells from recipient spleens did not secrete IFN-γ in media alone (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Increased IFN-γ expression and production within the T cell population in accepted kidney allografts, but FGL2 and CD8+ cells are not needed for the induction and maintenance of accepted kidney allografts. (A) Density plots of Ifng+ cells in total cells in accepted kidney allografts at each time point. (B) Violin plots and dot plots show levels and percentages of Ifng expression in T cell subset in accepted kidney allografts at each time point. (C) Bar graph shows ELISPOT analysis of IFN-γ production in T cells obtained from accepted kidney allograft and recipient’s spleen at 4 weeks after transplantation. Data are represented as mean ± SD, compared by 2-way ANOVA test. (D) Graft survival curve after kidney transplantation into IFN-γ–KO (n = 3) or WT (n = 3) mice (P = 0.007). (E) Graft survival curve after kidney transplantation into Fgl2-KO (n = 6) or WT (n = 6) mice (P = 0.138). (F) Line graph of serum levels of creatinine (Cr) and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) in long-term-surviving Fgl2-KO recipients (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (G) Graft survival curve after kidney transplantation into CD8-KO (n = 5) and WT (n = 5) mice. (H) Graft survival curve after heart transplantation into CD8-KO (n = 3) and WT (n = 3) mice (P = 0.432). (I and J) Pathological findings of kidney allografts obtained from CD8-KO recipients. (I) H&E staining shows perivascular rTLO formation. (J) Immunohistochemistry of CD8 staining shows the absence of CD8+ cell infiltration in kidney allografts taken from CD8-KO recipients. (K) Graft survival curve after kidney transplantation into PD-1–KO (n = 5) and WT (n = 5) mice (P = 0.002). (L) H&E staining of kidney allografts obtained from PD-1–KO mice shows signs of rejection. Statistical significance was determined by log-rank test (D, E, H, and K). Scale bars: 100 μm (I, J, and L).

The importance of IFN-γ production in our kidney acceptance model was further assessed in DBA/2J kidneys transplanted into B6.Ifng–/– (IFN-γ–KO) recipients (n = 3). These kidney allografts were rejected with an MST of 22 days (P = 0.007) (Figure 4D). Similar observations have been reported by Mele and colleagues when looking at spontaneous acceptance of liver allografts in IFN-γ–KO recipients (23). Our data suggest that IFN-γ is required to maintain kidney allograft acceptance. We hypothesize that sustained production of IFN-γ creates an intragraft environment favorable for the increased expression of Fgl2 within infiltrating CD8+ T cells.

FGL2 and CD8+ cells are not needed for the induction and maintenance of accepted kidney allografts. Fgl2-KO mouse recipients were used to test the functional significance of the increased expression of Fgl2. Figure 4E shows that 2 out of 6 Fgl2-KO recipients rejected their kidney allografts, while 4 out of 6 survived over 60 days (Figure 4E) without rejection or renal dysfunction (Figure 4F). These data suggest that FGL2 is not essential for induction and maintenance of kidney allograft tolerance. We have shown that CD8+ T cells infiltrate the grafts as cytotoxic T cells, but are reprogrammed in situ to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype. This reprogramming would suggest that CD8+ T cells may not play a role in the induction and maintenance of kidney allograft tolerance. To test this, we transplanted DBA/2J kidneys into CD8-KO mouse recipients. CD8-KO mice reject skin and heart allografts (24). DBA/2J kidneys transplanted into CD8-KO B6 recipients were accepted long term (over 90 days) (Figure 4G), while DBA/2J heart allografts were rejected at similar rates in CD8-KO and WT recipients (Figure 4H). Kidney allografts obtained from CD8-KO recipients showed normal rTLO formation, with no signs of rejection (Figure 4I) and the absence of CD8+ cells (Figure 4J). These data show that CD8+ cells are not needed for kidney allotransplant tolerance.

PD-1 is required for the maintenance of accepted kidney allografts. To investigate whether T cell exhaustion plays a key role in kidney allotransplant tolerance, we transplanted renal grafts into B6.PD-1–KO recipients. In Figure 4K, we show that B6.PD-1–KO recipients rejected DBA/2J kidney allografts, with an MST of 21 days (P = 0.002). Pathological findings confirmed acute cellular rejection without rTLO formation (Figure 4L). These results suggest that the induction and maintenance of tolerance is lost in the absence of PD-1.

Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells following adoptive transfer in the presence of an accepted kidney allograft. The next question is whether accepted kidney allografts can reprogram sensitized effector cytotoxic CD8+ T cells to provide a defense against tissue damage by converting pro-rejection immune cells to a benign, pro-tolerance cell type. Russell and colleagues previously reported that adoptive transfer of donor-sensitized cells did not cause rejection of tolerated kidneys, although they caused a transient renal dysfunction (15). Here, donor-sensitized T cells were isolated from the spleen of CD45.1 B6 recipients of DBA/2J skin grafts. The alloreactive T cells were adoptively transferred into kidney transplant CD45.2 B6 recipients that received DBA/2J kidney allografts 2 months earlier (Figure 5A). Donor alloreactivity of CD45.1+ T cells was confirmed by ELISPOT before adoptive transfer (Figure 5B). Flow cytometric analysis showed that the CD8+ T cell population represented 37% of total T cells, and 10% of CD8+ T cells were PD-1+ prior to adoptive transfer (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells following adoptive transfer in the presence of an accepted kidney allograft. (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) ELISPOT assay of donor-sensitized T cells prior to transfer (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. (C) Frequency of CD8+ T cells in donor-sensitized T cells and levels of PD-1, CD122, Eomes, and Foxp3 expression in CD8+CD45.1+ donor-sensitized T cells prior to transfer. (D and E) Pathological findings of kidney allografts collected from recipient mice that underwent adoptive transfer (AT) after kidney transplantation (KTx) at 14 days after AT. H&E staining (D) and CD45.1 immunohistochemical staining (E). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Frequency of CD8+CD45.1+ T cells and CD8–CD45.1+ T cells in kidney, spleen, and lymph node (LN) obtained from recipients that underwent AT after KTx. (G) Frequency of the percentage of PD-1+ cells per CD8+CD45.1+ adoptively transferred cells and CD8+CD45.2+ recipient endogenous cells. Data in F and G are represented as mean ± SEM, compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

In this experiment, the serum BUN and creatinine levels did not increase, but were maintained within normal range 14 days after adoptive transfer of sensitized cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Histology showed fully formed rTLOs and no histologic signs of rejection (Figure 5D), similar to accepted kidney allografts that received no alloreactive T cells (4, 5). Remarkably, immunohistochemistry showed CD45.1+ cells mostly localized within the rTLOs of CD45.2 kidney allografts (Figure 5E).

T cells were purified from kidney allografts, spleens, and lymph nodes at a median time of 14 days after adoptive cell transfer. Flow cytometry showed the transferred cells migrated selectively into kidney allografts (0.35% of viable lymphocytes), compared with the spleen and lymph nodes (0.05% [P = 0.0182] and 0.12% [P = 0.0718], respectively) (Figure 5F). The percentage of CD8+CD45.1+ cells expressing PD-1 was significantly higher in the kidney allografts (93.6%) compared with spleen (20.7%, P < 0.0001), lymph node (11.3%, P < 0.0001), or the alloreactive cells prior to being adoptively transferred (9.1%, P < 0.0001) (Figure 5G). CD8+CD45+ cells isolated from DBA/2J kidney allografts at 1 week after transplantation that did not receive alloreactive donor cells had a similar level of PD-1 expression (90.5%, P = 0.9996) (Figure 5G). The increase in PD-1 expression in alloreactive CD8+ T cells infiltrating the kidney allograft occurred within 2 weeks, similar to the peak expression of Pdcd1 at 3 weeks after transplantation in scRNA-seq analysis of the accepted kidney allografts.

Recipient-endogenous CD8+CD45.2+ T cells isolated from the kidney allografts represented 15.8% of viable lymphocytes, of which 79.1% were PD-1+ and less than CD8+CD45.1+ transferred T cells (P = 0.0630). In contrast, recipient-endogenous CD8+ T cells in the spleen and lymph nodes represented 4.2% and 10.7% of the viable lymphocytes, and only 3.2% and 3.1% of them were PD-1+, respectively (Figure 5, F and G).

Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells does not occur in the absence of an accepted kidney allograft. The observation that adoptively transferred alloreactive T cells did not cause rejection in the presence of an already accepted kidney allograft suggests that cytotoxic T cells are being reprogrammed to an exhausted/regulatory-like phenotype that does not mediate tolerance, but permits it by inactivity. Here, we asked whether the presence of a kidney allograft was necessary for cytotoxic-to-exhausted/regulatory-like CD8+ T cell reprogramming.

To test this, we adoptively transferred donor-sensitized CD45.1+ cells into CD45.2 WT.B6 recipients 3 days prior to the transplantation of DBA/2J kidneys (Figure 6A). We showed that the transfer of alloreactive cells before a kidney is transplanted and developed rTLOs resulted in the rejection of 3 out of 4 allografts, with an MST of 8 days after transplantation (P = 0.036) (Figure 6B) and elevated BUN levels over 100 mg/dL (Supplemental Figure 6B). Histological analysis confirmed cellular graft rejection without rTLO formation (Figure 6C). Immunohistochemical staining with anti-CD45.1 antibodies showed a diffuse infiltrate of CD45.1+ cells within the graft (Figure 6D). This diffuse distribution of CD45.1-alloreactive cells contrasts with the localized distribution of CD45.1+ cells specifically in rTLOs when alloreactive cells were transferred into recipients 8 weeks after kidney transplantation (Figure 5E).

Figure 6 Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells does not occur in the absence of an accepted kidney allograft. (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) Graft survival curve of kidney transplantation in the setting of adoptive transfer (AT) before kidney transplantation (KTx) (n = 4) or AT after KTx (n = 4). Log-rank test, P = 0.036. (C and D) Pathological findings of kidney allografts obtained from recipients that underwent adoptive transfer (AT) before kidney transplantation (KTx). H&E staining (C) and CD45.1 immunohistochemical staining (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Frequencies of CD8+CD45.1+ T cells and CD8–CD45.1+ T cells in kidney, spleen, and lymph node (LN) obtained from recipients that underwent AT before KTx. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. (F) Frequency of the percentage of CD8+CD45.1+ cells and CD8–CD45.1+ cells per viable lymphocyte in kidney, spleen, and LN was compared between AT after KTx and AT before KTx. (G) Frequencies of PD-1+CD122+, PD-1+Eomes+, and PD-1+Foxp3+ cells per CD8+CD45.1+ T cell and CD8–CD45.1+ T cell in accepted kidney allografts obtained from AT after KTx and rejecting kidney allografts from AT before KTx were analyzed. (H) Frequencies of PD-1+CD122+, PD-1+Eomes+, PD-1+Eoxp3+, and PD-1+ cells per CD8+CD45.1+ and CD8–CD45.1+ cell were compared between accepted kidney allografts obtained from AT after KTx and rejecting kidney allografts from AT before KTx. Data in F and H are represented as mean ± SEM, compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Recipients of adoptively transferred cells before kidney transplantation showed a significantly higher number of CD8+CD45.1+ and CD8-CD45.1+ T cells migrating in kidney allografts, spleen, and lymph nodes (CD8+CD45.1+: 4.64%, 0.38%, and 0.46%; CD8-CD45.1+: 1.70%, 0.27%, and 0.46%, respectively) than in recipients with a preexisting kidney transplant (Figure 6, E and F). Further analysis showed that CD8+CD45.1+ T cells infiltrating the kidney allografts following adoptive transfer before and after transplantation differed in CD122, Eomes, and Foxp3 expression. CD8+CD45.1+ cells infiltrating the kidney allograft were shown to express more CD122 and Foxp3 if the alloreactive T cells were adoptively transferred after transplantation versus if transferred before transplantation (10.8% and 11.3% versus 3.9% and 5.3%, P = 0.0280 and P = 0.0059, respectively) (Figure 6, G and H). Interestingly, if alloreactive cells were transferred before transplantation, infiltrating CD8+CD45.1+ cells showed greater Eomes expression when compared with alloreactive cells transferred after transplantation (54.7% versus 20.0%, P = 0.0075) (Figure 6, G and H). Expression of PD-1 was comparable between the 2 groups (93.6% versus 96.8%, P = 0.3039) (Figure 6H).

Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells does not occur in alloreactive T cells that lack IFN-γ receptor. In Figures 5 and 6, we showed that adoptively transferring alloreactive T cells into a kidney allograft recipient did not cause rejection, but if alloreactive cells were adoptively transferred before the kidney was transplanted, rejection of the subsequent renal transplant occurred, suggesting that ongoing tolerance is required if the reprogramming of cytotoxic T cells to exhausted/regulatory-like cells is to occur. In addition, the observation that IFN-γ production was increased in renal allografts, as assessed by both scRNA-seq and ELISPOT (Figure 4, B and C), and that kidney transplantation into B6.IFN-γ–KO recipients resulted in rejection (Figure 4D), suggested to us a possible role of IFN-γ in the reprogramming of cytotoxic to exhaustion/regulatory-like CD8+ T cells.

To test this, we adoptively transferred donor-sensitized T cells that lack the IFN-γ receptor (CD45.2+ IFNGR-KO T cells) into CD45.1 B6 kidney allograft recipients that received DBA/2J kidney allografts 2 to 5 weeks earlier (Figure 7A). The donor alloreactivity of IFNGR-KO T cells was assessed by ELISPOT prior to adoptive transfer (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Reprogramming of donor-reactive T cells does not occur in alloreactive T cells that lack the IFN-γ receptor (IFNGR). (A) Schematic of experimental design. (B) ELISPOT assay of donor-sensitized T cells prior to transfer (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. (C–G) Pathological findings of kidney allografts collected from recipients that underwent adoptive transfer (AT) after kidney transplantation (KTx) at 2 to 5 weeks after transplantation (C–E) and from WT.B6 without AT at 3 weeks (F) and 6 weeks after KTx (G). H&E staining (C–G). The black arrow indicates rTLOs (F and G). Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Frequency of CD8+CD45.1– T cells and CD8–CD45.1– T cells in kidney, spleen, and lymph node (LN) obtained from recipients that underwent AT of IFNGR-KO alloreactive cells after KTx. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, compared by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. (I) Frequency of PD-1+CD122+, PD-1+Eomes+, and PD-1+Foxp3+ cells per CD8+CD45.1– T cell and CD8–CD45.1– T cell in rejecting kidney allografts from recipients that underwent AT of IFNGR-KO alloreactive cells after KTx. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To be consistent with the experiment outlined in Figure 5D, in which WT alloreactive T cells were adoptively transferred and the kidney graft was isolated at 14 days to assess pathology, a similar experiment was performed following the adaptive transfer of alloreactive IFNGR-KO T cells. Although the serum BUN and creatinine levels did not increase and were maintained within normal range 14 days after adoptive transfer of alloreactive T cells, histologic images of kidney allografts after adoptive transfer of donor-sensitized T cells showed signs of acute cellular rejection beginning at 2 weeks, characterized by multiple foci of interstitial inflammation, marked tubulitis, and the disruption of rTLOs (Figure 7, C–E). Glomerulitis was also present and was more prominent in adoptive transfer at 5 weeks after transplantation, suggesting an antibody-mediated component (H&E, ×200) (Figure 7E). Untreated kidney allografts at the same time point after transplantation showed intact rTLOs and no signs of rejection (Figure 7, F and G), similar to what was observed with adoptive transfer of WT alloreactive T cells (Figure 5D).

Flow cytometry showed the transferred CD8+ T cells migrated selectively into the kidney allografts (1.48% of viable lymphocytes), compared with the spleen and lymph nodes (0.26% and 0.19%, respectively) (Figure 7H). In addition, infiltrating CD8+ T cells from kidney allografts show higher levels of Eomes expression (Figure 7I), consistent with what we observed in rejecting grafts when alloreactive cells were transferred before transplantation (Figure 6, G and H).

The T cell population in pancreatic and colorectal tumors also exhibits Cd8+Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells, similar to tolerant allografts. While accepted kidneys develop rTLOs that may function to maintain tolerance to the graft, resulting in long-term survival, the tumor immune microenvironment is defined by the development of TLSs (25–27), similar to rTLOs found in kidney allografts and may serve a similar function — in other words, maintaining tolerance to the tumor. Therefore, we sought to define whether Cd8+Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells, similar to those in accepted kidney allografts, could be found within the immune cell population in tumors. In Figure 8, we summarize the scRNA-seq data derived from 3 independent, spontaneous mouse tumors (2 pancreatic and 1 colorectal) (Supplemental Figure 7A). We observed that not only were the T cell clusters made up of exhausted T cells and Treg, but we also observed the presence of Cd8+Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells (Figure 8, A and B and Supplemental Figure 7B) and increased Ifng expression (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 7B), similar to cells in tolerated kidney allografts. Interestingly, Ifng-expressing cells were densely located in Treg clusters, and their distribution was similar to that of Fgl2+Il2rb+ cells. We performed trajectory analysis of the scRNA-seq data via Monocle 3 (17–19) to determine whether intratumor cytotoxic CD8+ T cells were also reprogrammed to an exhausted/regulatory state. Since no cytotoxic CD8+ T cells were identified in the scRNA-seq data set for KPC tumor, we used naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells as the point of origin for our analysis for that sample and found that these cells evolved into CD4+ and CD8+ Tregs within the tumor (Figure 8D). Using cytotoxic CD8+ T cells as the point of origin for Panc02 and mc38 tumors, these cells evolved into CD8+ exhausted T cells, Tregs, and finally, naive cells (Figure 8D). PCA and sample-to-sample distance analyses comparing tumor data sets with kidney and spleen data sets revealed that 2 of the 3 tumor data sets were strongly associated with accepted kidney allografts at 1 to 3 weeks after transplantation. One tumor data set, in which naive and central memory cells were the major cell populations, was associated with accepted kidney allografts at 24 weeks after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D).