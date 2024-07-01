NFĸB signaling drives myocardial injury via CCR2+ macrophages in a preclinical model of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI183441
Find articles by Chelko, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Penna, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Engel, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Shiel, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Centner, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Farra, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cannon, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Landim-Vieira, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Schaible, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lavine, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Saffitz, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published July 1, 2024 - More info
Nuclear factor κ-B (NFκB) is activated in iPSC-cardiac myocytes from patients with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) under basal conditions, and inhibition of NFκB signaling prevents disease in Dsg2mut/mut mice, a robust mouse model of ACM. Here, we used genetic approaches and single-cell RNA-Seq to define the contributions of immune signaling in cardiac myocytes and macrophages in the natural progression of ACM using Dsg2mut/mut mice. We found that NFκB signaling in cardiac myocytes drives myocardial injury, contractile dysfunction, and arrhythmias in Dsg2mut/mut mice. NFκB signaling in cardiac myocytes mobilizes macrophages expressing C-C motif chemokine receptor-2 (CCR2+ cells) to affected areas within the heart, where they mediate myocardial injury and arrhythmias. Contractile dysfunction in Dsg2mut/mut mice is caused both by loss of heart muscle and negative inotropic effects of inflammation in viable muscle. Single nucleus RNA-Seq and cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitomes (CITE-Seq) studies revealed marked proinflammatory changes in gene expression and the cellular landscape in hearts of Dsg2mut/mut mice involving cardiac myocytes, fibroblasts, and CCR2+ macrophages. Changes in gene expression in cardiac myocytes and fibroblasts in Dsg2mut/mut mice were dependent on CCR2+ macrophage recruitment to the heart. These results highlight complex mechanisms of immune injury and regulatory crosstalk between cardiac myocytes, inflammatory cells, and fibroblasts in the pathogenesis of ACM.
Stephen P. Chelko, Vinay R. Penna, Morgan Engel, Emily A. Shiel, Ann M. Centner, Waleed Farra, Elisa N. Cannon, Maicon Landim-Vieira, Niccole Schaible, Kory Lavine, Jeffrey E. Saffitz
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(10):e172014. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172014
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(13):e183441. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183441
The authors recently became aware that in Figure 8E of the original article, the left and right graphs were duplicates. The correct data were provided in the original supporting data values file. The HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated. The corrected figure appears below:
The authors regret the error.