Rare genetic variants provide a mechanistic basis for immune imbalance in IgG4-related disease

Genome sequencing of a family consisting of a father and two daughters diagnosed with IgG4-RD and an unaffected mother identified potential candidate variants (7). The father and both daughters, but not the mother, carried two rare variants not annotated in the gnomAD database. One was a missense variant in IKZF1, which encodes the transcription factor IKAROS, at position 548G>A. The resulting amino acid substitution (Arg183His) in the DNA binding domain was predicted to be a gain-of-function (GOF) variant. IKZF1 variants in the DNA binding domain have been identified previously through exome sequencing of four unrelated families with autoimmune, allergic, and lymphoproliferative conditions (8). The other variant was a nonsense variant in UBR4, which encodes an E3 ubiquitin ligase at position 12537T>A and was predicted to result in a truncated protein (Cys4179Ter [UBR4-C4179Ter]) (7).

To assess the affect of these variants on immune cell populations from the three patients and three healthy individuals, PBMCs were immunophenotyped by mass cytometry (CyTOF). While there were some differences in the frequencies of immune cell subsets, the most striking finding was a reproducible increase in the levels of CD45 (a membrane tyrosine phosphatase, encoded by PTPRC) on all immune cells, particularly T cells (7). CD45 regulates T cell receptor (TCR) signaling by dephosphorylating intracellular signaling molecules, and increased phosphatase activity from elevated CD45 is predicted to downregulate TCR signaling via reduced phosphorylation of the Src family protein tyrosine kinase LCK (9–11). Although the authors detected reduced LCK phosphorylation in T cells from the patients, phosphorylation of an LCK downstream target, ZAP70, was increased. To test whether another Src family member was responsible for enhanced TCR signaling in the patients, the authors measured FYN, a tyrosine kinase involved in TCR signaling, and detected elevated protein levels in T cells from the patients. FYN expression was also elevated in EBV-transformed B cells from the patients. Results from overexpression of FYN in T cells from healthy individuals and siRNA-mediated knockdown of FYN in T cells from the three patients demonstrated a requirement of FYN for T cell signaling and activation (7). Interestingly, CD45 acts only on FYN’s inhibitory phosphorylation site (Y527) (12), and testing T cells from the patients revealed reduced phosphorylation only at Y527. These results focused attention on FYN as a primary regulator of T cell activation in IgG4-RD.

The next question Liu and colleagues addressed explored the cause of dysregulated protein levels: Were FYN and CD45 dysregulated transcriptionally or posttranscriptionally in the patients? By measuring gene expression of FYN and PTPRC (encoding CD45), the authors discovered an increased FYN, but not PTPRC, message, indicating transcriptional control of FYN and posttranscriptional control of CD45. The authors tested the association of increased FYN and CD45 with variants in IKZF1 and UBR4. Knockdown of IZKF1 resulted in reduced FYN with no change in CD45, whereas knockdown of UBR4 increased CD45 with no change in FYN. A direct mechanism through transcriptional control of FYN expression by the IKZF1 variant was demonstrated with ChIP experiments and luciferase reporter assays (7). IKAROS-R183H bound the FYN promoter in primary T cells and increased luciferase expression driven by the FYN promoter, confirming this variant’s GOF activity (8). Investigating a potential role of UBR4 truncation in posttranscriptional regulation of CD45, the authors blocked lysosomal protein degradation, which, similar to UBR4 knockdown, stabilized CD45. These data support the authors’ conclusion that increased FYN activity results from IKAROS-R183H driving increased expression of FYN; and UBR4 truncation stabilizes CD45, which removes phosphorylation at the inhibitory Y527 site of FYN (7) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Patients with IgG4-RD possess genetic variants responsible for Th2 polarization and T cell activation. (A) Three members of a family were affected by IgG4-RD: the father (teal square) and two daughters (teal circles). The mother was unaffected (white circle). (B) Rare variants were detected in the genome sequence of the affected individuals. The GOF IKAROS-R183H variant increases FYN expression, and the LOF UBR4-C4179Ter variant inhibits clearance of the tyrosine phosphatase CD45, which removes inhibitory phosphate, sparing phosphorylation at the activating tyrosine residue and leading to activation of FYN. The consequence of these variants for FYN stabilizes JunB to drive Th2 response genes and T cell activation.

The authors investigated the effect of this synergistic effect on FYN activity as it relates to T cell activation. Using transgenic expression of a low-avidity, self-reactive TCR that recognizes an islet-specific autoantigen (glucose-6 phosphate catalytic subunit–related protein), they showed that T cells from the patients with the IKZF1 GOF and UBR4 truncation variants had a lower threshold for T cell activation compared with T cells from healthy individuals. These data support the existence of a mechanism for self-reactive T cells to break tolerance, whereby increased FYN activity enhances TCR signaling (7).

A hallmark of IgG4-RD is the differentiation of immune cells into Th2 cells. CyTOF data indicated that the patients had increased Th2 and decreased Th1 cell frequencies. In addition, transcripts for the Th2 cytokines IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 were upregulated in the three patients, while the Th1 and Th17 cytokines IFN-γ (INFG) and IL-17 (IL17) were decreased. Overexpression of FYN in T cells from healthy individuals was sufficient to promote IL-4 production — importantly, without affecting INFG or IL17 mRNA. Evidence that FYN was capable of inducing Th2 polarization in vivo came from mouse experiments, in which CD4+ T cells were transduced to overexpress FYN and transferred into mice followed by ovalbumin immunization. This immunization induced Th2 differentiation in mice that had overexpression of FYN (7).

After establishing the importance of FYN in skewing toward Th2 differentiation, Liu et al. (7) investigated a mechanism through which FYN may function. The E3 ubiquitin ligase ITCH is regulated by FYN. FYN phosphorylation of ITCH reduces the ubiquitination of JunB by ITCH, thus stabilizing JunB (13). Indeed, JunB was elevated in the patients’ T cells, and overexpression of FYN in T cells from healthy individuals resulted in higher JunB levels. As a final support for their proposed mechanism for a genetic basis of Th2 polarization, the authors showed that T cells expressing the IKAROS-R183H variant compared with WT IKAROS had elevated FYN and JunB in conjunction with increased expression of the Th2 lineage transcription factor GATA3 (7).