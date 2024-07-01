NK cell heparanase controls tumor invasion and immune surveillance

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI183295

NK cells are highly efficient at preventing cancer metastasis but are infrequently found in the core of primary tumors. Here, have we demonstrated that freshly isolated mouse and human NK cells express low levels of the endo-β-D-glucuronidase heparanase that increase upon NK cell activation. Heparanase deficiency did not affect development, differentiation, or tissue localization of NK cells under steady-state conditions. However, mice lacking heparanase specifically in NK cells (Hpsefl/fl NKp46-iCre mice) were highly tumor prone when challenged with the carcinogen methylcholanthrene (MCA). Hpsefl/fl NKp46-iCre mice were also more susceptible to tumor growth than were their littermate controls when challenged with the established mouse lymphoma cell line RMA-S-RAE-1β, which overexpresses the NK cell group 2D (NKG2D) ligand RAE-1β, or when inoculated with metastatic melanoma, prostate carcinoma, or mammary carcinoma cell lines. NK cell invasion of primary tumors and recruitment to the site of metastasis were strictly dependent on the presence of heparanase. Cytokine and immune checkpoint blockade immunotherapy for metastases was compromised when NK cells lacked heparanase. Our data suggest that heparanase plays a critical role in NK cell invasion into tumors and thereby tumor progression and metastases. This should be considered when systemically treating cancer patients with heparanase inhibitors, since the potential adverse effect on NK cell infiltration might limit the antitumor activity of the inhibitors.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2777–2788. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92958

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(13):e183295. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183295

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A and indicated that an independent panel investigation concluded that these figures are based on data fabricated by Mark J. Smyth. In addition, the investigative panel concluded that Figures 3D and 3E are based on unreliable or unconfirmed data produced by Mark J. Smyth. The QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute investigation found that one author, Mark J. Smyth, was the sole individual responsible for provision of data in Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 4A. Due to these data integrity concerns, the JCI is retracting this article. No issues were raised with regard to any of the other data in the article.

Kevin Kos has agreed with the JCI’s decision to retract the paper. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.