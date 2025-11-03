Peripherally administered androgen receptor–targeted antisense oligonucleotide rescues spinal pathology in a murine SBMA model

Symptomatic AR113Q mice at 26 weeks exhibited muscle atrophy but not motor neuron pathology. We conducted a longitudinal study in aged, symptomatic AR113Q male mice to assess the effects of knocking down polyQ AR expression in peripheral tissues. AR113Q male mice at 26 weeks displayed significant atrophy of the tibialis anterior (TA), a disease-relevant hind-limb muscle (Figure 1, A–C). These mice also exhibited significantly diminished neuromuscular function as assessed by grip strength (Figure 1D) as well as decreased body weight (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 AR113Q males exhibit skeletal muscle atrophy and weakness at 26 weeks. (A) TA muscle fibers from WT or AR113Q males were visualized by FITC–wheat germ agglutinin (WGA). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B and C) Fiber size quantified as a histogram of frequency distribution (B) and box plot (C). n = 3 mice per genotype, >100 fibers per mouse. In C, the box is the interquartile range, the center line is the median, and the whiskers are the minimum and maximum values. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired Student’s t test, F = 5.314, degrees of freedom (df) = 1,627. (D) Grip strength of WT and AR113Q mice (WT, n = 8; AR113Q, n = 9). Data are mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired Student’s t test, F = 11.07, df = 7. (E) Body weight of WT and AR113Q mice (WT, n = 9; AR113Q, n = 9). Data are mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired Student’s t test, F = 1.642, df = 8.

Unbiased stereology was used to quantify the density of large neurons (soma diameter >30 μm) in the ventral gray matter of the lumbar enlargement as visualized in serial transverse sections stained for NeuN (Figure 2, A–C). No significant difference in neuron number was detected between wild-type (WT) and AR113Q males. Similarly, staining for choline acetyltransferase (ChAT) highlighted large lower motor neurons in spinal cord of WT and AR113Q males (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI182955DS1). Additionally, NMJs of the TA were stained for presynaptic (neurofilament, synaptophysin) and postsynaptic markers (α-bungarotoxin) (Figure 2D), and colocalization of staining was assessed to determine the extent of innervation. No significant differences were observed between WT and AR113Q muscle (Figure 2, E and F), as more than 75% of NMJs were fully innervated in both genotypes and only a small fraction (<5%) were denervated. Our analyses indicated that 26-week AR113Q males exhibited significant muscle weakness and atrophy but did not display spinal cord or NMJ pathology. We enrolled these symptomatic animals in an intervention trial targeting polyQ AR expression in peripheral tissues to assess effects on SBMA disease progression.

Figure 2 AR113Q males exhibit no significant spinal cord or NMJ pathology at 26 weeks. (A) Immunohistochemistry of spinal cord lumbar enlargement. NeuN is shown in red, MBP in green. White line designates area of neuron quantification. Scale bar: 250 μm. (B) Large neurons in anterior spinal cord lumbar enlargement. NeuN is shown in red, DAPI in blue. Scale bar: 25 μm. (C) Density of large neurons in anterior spinal cord lumbar enlargement (WT, n = 6; AR113Q, n = 5). Data are mean ± SEM. ns, not significant by unpaired Student’s t test; F = 3.372, df = 5. (D) NMJs in TA muscle were visualized by immunofluorescence staining for α-bungarotoxin (red) and neurofilament plus synaptophysin (green). Representative images of NMJs exhibiting full innervation (colocalization ≥50%) and partial innervation (colocalization >20% to <50%). Scale bar: 10 μm. (E and F) NMJ innervation quantified as a box plot (E) or stacked bar graph (F). n = 3 mice per genotype, 100 NMJs per mouse. In E, the box is the interquartile range, the center line is the median, and the whiskers are the minimum and maximum values. NS, not significant by unpaired Student’s t test; F = 1.394, df = 299.

A modified AR-targeted ASO for subcutaneous administration. We sought to selectively knock down polyQ AR expression in peripheral tissues. This approach extends prior work demonstrating that subcutaneously administered AR-targeted ASO delivered to AR113Q males from 8 to 26 weeks of age ameliorates disease phenotypes (13, 15). These prior studies used a 16-mer 3-10-3 constrained ethyl (cEt) gapmer ASO. We initially tested alternative AR-targeted ASO formulations containing the identical nucleotide sequence that was used previously, but with a modified chemical backbone (4-8-4 mixed cEt/methoxyethyl gapmer) that is particularly well tolerated in mice (Supplemental Figure 2, ASO1) (18). We additionally tested an ASO with this same sequence and chemistry, but conjugated to palmitic acid via a phosphodiester linkage at the 5′ end. This fatty acid conjugate enhances association of the ASO with plasma proteins, with the goal of facilitating transcytosis across the capillary endothelium into tissues such as skeletal muscle (Supplemental Figure 2, ASO2) (18, 19). Palmitic acid–conjugated ASOs have been demonstrated to be safe, efficacious, and well tolerated (19–22). ASOs were administered weekly to WT males by subcutaneous administration starting at 8 weeks of age and continuing for 4 weeks. Analysis of the TA, soleus, and diaphragm demonstrated dose-dependent knockdown of Ar mRNA following treatment with either ASO (Supplemental Figure 2). The palmitic acid–conjugated formulation at a dose of 25 mg/kg triggered significant target knockdown of more than 60% in all 3 muscles; this effect was equivalent to target knockdown achieved by administration of the non-conjugated formulation at 50 mg/kg (Supplemental Figure 2). Dosing with higher concentrations of the palmitic acid–conjugated ASO yielded marginally more Ar mRNA knockdown in TA but not liver (Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, we elected to treat AR113Q males with the palmitic acid–conjugated formulation at a dose of 25 mg/kg, administered subcutaneously once per week.

To assess the safety, tolerability, and target engagement of this ASO formulation, WT males received subcutaneous administration of palmitic acid–conjugated, AR-targeted or non-targeted ASO at 25 mg/kg/wk from 26 until 52 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3). No significant change in body weight was observed, although a trend toward decreased body weight was noted. Administration of AR-targeted ASO yielded a small decrease in grip strength at 52 weeks, accompanied by diminished TA weight and muscle fiber size as likely consequences of partial loss of AR function. AR-targeted ASO resulted in significantly diminished AR protein levels in TA and liver, without altering AR protein expression in spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 4). Moreover, bulk RNA-Seq of lumbar spinal cord from mice receiving AR-targeted versus non-targeted ASO at 52 weeks revealed only 6 differentially expressed genes (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that peripheral Ar gene knockdown in WT mice had minimal effects on spinal cord gene expression. Assessment of serum markers of liver and kidney function in 52-week mice showed no values outside the normal range, except for marginally elevated levels of blood urea nitrogen (Supplemental Figure 6). We conclude that this ASO formulation has favorable characteristics for long-term testing in AR113Q mice.

AR-targeted ASO rescued muscle atrophy and survival in symptomatic AR113Q mice. Symptomatic AR113Q males were randomized to treatment versus vehicle control groups. The treatment group received weekly subcutaneous administration of AR-targeted ASO from 26 until 52 weeks, a time interval during which AR113Q mice exhibited a significant, age-dependent exacerbation of neuromuscular degeneration (Supplemental Figure 7). Therapeutic intervention resulted in significant, albeit partial, rescue of TA muscle atrophy in comparison with vehicle-treated 52-week AR113Q males (Figure 3, A–C). Moreover, ASO administration rescued AR113Q survival to levels equivalent to those of WT mice, while approximately 50% of control AR113Q males died by the study’s endpoint (Figure 3D). Notably, peripheral ASO administration did not rescue either grip strength or body weight of AR113Q males (Figure 3, E and F). These findings indicate that peripheral administration of AR-targeted ASO after symptom onset is sufficient to partially rescue SBMA mice.

Figure 3 Peripheral ASO administration from 26 to 52 weeks rescues survival and ameliorates skeletal muscle atrophy. AR113Q males at 26 weeks were given ASO (25 mg/kg body weight) or vehicle subcutaneously, once per week until 52 weeks. (A) TA muscle fibers from WT, AR113Q, or AR113Q plus ASO males were visualized by FITC-WGA. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B and C) TA fiber size quantified as a histogram of frequency distribution (B) and box plot (C). In C, the box is the interquartile range, the center line is the median, and the whiskers are the minimum and maximum values. n = 3 mice per group, >100 fibers per mouse. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, F = 424.7, df = 2. (D) Survival curve of WT, AR113Q, and AR113Q plus ASO mice (WT, n = 15; AR113Q, n = 11; AR113Q + ASO, n = 15). NS, not significant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction, χ2 = 16.07, df = 2. (E) Grip strength of WT, AR113Q, and AR113Q plus ASO mice at 52 weeks (WT, n = 7; AR113Q, n = 8; AR113Q + ASO, n = 8). Data are mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, F = 18.72, df = 2. (F) Body weight of WT, AR113Q, and AR113Q plus ASO mice at 52 weeks (WT, n = 7; AR113Q, n = 8; AR113Q + ASO, n = 8). Data are mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, F = 39.40, df = 2.

Peripheral ASO rescued spinal cord and NMJ pathology. We evaluated the spinal cord and NMJ of 52-week AR113Q mice to investigate potential non-cell-autonomous effects of peripheral ASO administration on central nervous system phenotypes. Quantification of large neurons (soma diameter >30 μm) revealed a significant, age-dependent reduction in neuron density in AR113Q spinal cord from 26 to 52 weeks (Supplemental Figure 7B). At 52 weeks, AR113Q males showed a significant reduction of large-neuron density compared with WT males, reflecting either soma atrophy or neuron loss. Remarkably, this pathology was completely rescued by peripheral ASO administration (Figure 4, A and B). Staining for ChAT highlighted atrophic neuronal soma in AR113Q spinal cord and large lower motor neurons in AR113Q cord following peripheral ASO administration (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, AR113Q males showed a substantial increase in the fraction of partially innervated and denervated NMJs from 26 to 52 weeks (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). At 52 weeks, AR113Q males displayed a marked increase in the fraction of partially innervated and denervated NMJs compared with WT. This was accompanied by a decrease in the fraction of fully innervated NMJs from approximately 75% in WT males to approximately 40% in AR113Q males. These pathological changes were fully rescued in ASO-treated AR113Q males (Figure 4, C–E). Importantly, this rescue of spinal cord and NMJ pathology occurred concurrently with a significant knockdown of Ar mRNA in skeletal muscle (Figure 4F) but not spinal cord (Figure 4G) following peripheral ASO administration, suggesting that beneficial therapeutic effects of targeting of skeletal muscle extended to impact cells within the spinal cord.

Figure 4 Spinal cord and NMJ pathology of 52-week AR113Q mice is rescued by peripheral ASO administration. (A) Large neurons in anterior spinal cord lumbar enlargement. NeuN is shown in red, DAPI in blue. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Density of large neurons in anterior spinal cord lumbar enlargement from WT (n = 5), AR113Q (n = 5), and AR113Q plus ASO (n = 5) mice. Data are mean ± SEM. ns, not significant; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, F = 9.38, df = 2. (C–E) NMJs in TA muscle were visualized by immunofluorescence staining for α-bungarotoxin and neurofilament plus synaptophysin. Innervation quantified as a box plot (C) or stacked bar graph (D). In C, the box is the interquartile range, the center line is the median, and the whiskers are the minimum and maximum values. One hundred NMJs per mouse. ns, not significant; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, F = 82.00, df = 2. (E) Representative images of NMJs exhibiting full innervation (colocalization ≥50%) from WT muscle, denervation (colocalization ≤ 20%) from AR113Q muscle, and partial innervation (colocalization >20% to <50%) from AR113Q plus ASO muscle. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F and G) Relative Ar mRNA by quantitative PCR in TA muscle (F) and spinal cord (G) of WT, AR113Q, and AR113Q plus ASO mice (n = 4 per group). Data are mean ± SEM. NS, not significant; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. In E, F = 45.43, df = 2; in F, F = 4.347, df =2.

Single-nucleus RNA sequencing of AR113Q mouse spinal cord. To directly assess gene expression changes in AR113Q spinal cord and the effects of peripheral ASO administration, we performed snRNA-Seq. Recent spatial transcriptomic analyses identified a diverse array of cell types in the mouse spinal cord (23). Notably, the transcriptional impact of the polyQ AR on these individual cell types has not been previously explored. To investigate the longitudinal transcriptional profile of the SBMA lumbar cord and the effects of peripheral ASO administration at single-cell resolution, we performed snRNA-Seq of the lumbar spinal enlargement isolated from 26-week and 52-week AR113Q mice and their WT littermates along with 52-week ASO-treated AR113Q mice (Supplemental Table 1). This enabled assessment of transcriptional changes in symptomatic mice at discrete time points prior to the occurrence of NMJ or lower motor neuron pathology, after their occurrence, and in the setting of therapeutic ASO administration. Integration of data across individual samples followed by thorough pre-processing and quality control yielded a total of 75,870 high-quality nuclei (Figure 5A, Supplemental Figure 8A, and Supplemental Table 1). Major neuronal, glial, and other cell types in the spinal cord were assigned to nucleus clusters of similar transcriptional identities based on expression of established marker genes (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8, B and G) (23). The neuronal types included Chat+ motor neurons (MN_Chat), 7 families of dorsal excitatory neurons expressing Cpne4, Prkcg4, Maf, Reln, Rreb1, Sox5, or Megfr11 (DE_Cpne4, DE_Prkcg4, DE_Maf, DE_Reln, DE_Rreb1, DE_Sox5, and DE_Megfr11), Lmx1b+ medial excitatory neurons (ME_Lmx1b), Lhx2+ ventral excitatory neurons (VE_Lhx2), 5 families of dorsal inhibitory neurons expressing Rorb, Adamts5, Cdh3, Pdyn, or Npy (DI_Rorb, DI_Adamts5, DI_Cdh3, DI_Pdyn, and DI_Npy), Gad2+ medial inhibitory neurons (MI_Gad2), and Slc6a5+ ventral inhibitory neurons (VI_Slc6a5). Glial cells included activated/fibrous Gfaphi, Aqp4hi, Slc7a10lo astrocytes (AS1), regular/protoplasmic Gfaplo, Aqp4lo, Slc7a10hi astrocytes (AS2), oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPC), oligodendrocytes (OL), and microglia (MG). Other cell types included macrophages (MP), T cells (T), meningothelial cells (MEN), ependymal cells (EP), pericytes (PER), and endothelial cells (END).

Figure 5 Single-nucleus RNA sequencing of AR113Q lumbar cord. (A and B) UMAP embeddings of 75,870 nuclei by time point, genotype, and ASO treatment (A) and by cell type (B). Identified cell types include Chat+ motor neurons (MN_Chat), 7 families of dorsal excitatory neurons (DE_Cpne4, DE_Prkcg4, DE_Maf, DE_Reln, DE_Rreb1, DE_Sox5, and DE_Megfr11), medial excitatory neurons (ME_Lmx1b), ventral excitatory neurons (VE_Lhx2), 5 families of dorsal inhibitory neurons (DI_Rorb, DI_Adamts5, DI_Cdh3, DI_Pdyn, and DI_Npy), medial inhibitory neurons (MI_Gad2), ventral inhibitory neurons (VI_Slc6a5), astrocytes 1 (AS1), astrocytes 2 (AS2), oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPC), oligodendrocytes (OL), microglia (MG), macrophages (MP), T cells (T), meningothelial cells (MEN), ependymal cells (EP), pericytes (PER), and endothelial cells (END). (C) UMAP embedding showing the relative expression of Ar. (D) Box plots showing normalized expression of Ar in each cell type in the 52-week groups. Boxes indicate the interquartile range, center lines are the median, and the whiskers and individual points were drawn by the Tukey’s method.

We compared motor neuron abundance among genotypes and treatment groups within each time point because of the observed reduction of large-neuron density in AR113Q mice and rescue by peripheral ASO administration at 52 weeks (Figure 4, A and B). Interestingly, there was no statistically significant change in the number of motor neuron (MN_Chat) nuclei at 26 and 52 weeks or following ASO treatment to 52 weeks (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 9A), indicating that changes in large-neuron density quantified by unbiased stereology (Figure 4, A and B) reflected soma atrophy rather than neuron loss.

ASO administration did not induce changes in Ar mRNA expression in total RNA isolated from the lumbar spinal cord (Figure 4G), consistent with prior results (13). However, motor neurons innervating skeletal muscle constitute only a small portion of the spinal cord cell population, and altered Ar expression could have been masked in our analysis of bulk RNA (Supplemental Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 9A). To address this, we sought to validate whether Ar expression in motor neurons and other spinal cord cell types was affected by peripheral ASO treatment. While Ar was highly expressed across neuronal populations, there were no discernible effects of peripheral ASO administration on its expression in motor neurons or other spinal cord cell types (Figure 5, C and D). Therefore, this longitudinal snRNA-Seq dataset from AR113Q spinal cord identified major neuronal and glial cell types and indicated that peripheral ASO did not alter the number of motor neuron nuclei or Ar expression in spinal cord cells.

AR113Q spinal cord exhibited age-dependent transcriptional dysregulation. To investigate the transcriptional effect of the polyQ AR and the impact of peripheral ASO administration, we performed differential gene expression analyses for all cell types identified by snRNA-Seq (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Because of the complexity and heterogeneity of gene expression patterns in single-cell transcriptomics, we not only measured fold change in mean expression, but also calculated the earth mover’s distance (EMD) between groups for each gene in every cell type. EMD considers the entire distribution of gene expression levels rather than focusing only on summary statistics, such as means or variances, thereby providing advantages in capturing subtle differences that may reflect biological disturbances in gene expression (24, 25). In the end, this approach was chosen to preserve information pertaining to both the magnitude of change and the proportion of cells undergoing alterations.

Figure 6 Temporal-specific transcriptional dysregulation in AR113Q spinal cord cells. (A and B) Number of downregulated, upregulated, and total differentially expressed genes (DEGs; imputed |EMD| ≥ 0.1 and P corrected < 0.01) in neurons (A) and glia and other populations (B) at 26 and 52 weeks. (C) UpSet plot showing the number of upregulated and downregulated DEGs in MN_Chat at each time point, along with genes containing androgen-responsive element (ARE) as determined by AR-ChIP-Seq (27) and their overlap among gene sets. Vertical bar graphs display total genes in each set, and horizontal bar graphs display unique and overlapping genes with separate and linked dots on each row. (D) Heatmap of Gene Ontology (GO) biological process analysis of downregulated (top) and upregulated (bottom) DEGs in MN_Chat (left), DE_Cpne4 (middle), and DI_Rorb (right) at 26 and 52 weeks. The top 3 significantly enriched GO terms for each gene set are displayed. Asterisks indicate statistically significant enrichment (adjusted P < 0.05).

We identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in each cell type when |EMD| was greater than 0.1 and P corrected was less than 0.01. Our analysis (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2) revealed that the sum of all DEGs across cell types declined from 26 to 52 weeks in both neurons and glia. To address whether this apparent decrease was attributable to variations in the number of nuclei among groups, we calculated DEGs from a subsampled dataset, ensuring equal numbers of nuclei for each cell type across all groups. This analysis yielded similar results (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), indicating that the transcriptional response to polyQ AR in spinal cord was more pronounced in earlier rather than later stages of disease.

Notably, this pattern held true for motor neurons despite the more severe pathology at late stage, as these cells exhibited fewer DEGs at 52 weeks than at 26 weeks (Figure 6C). This raised the question of whether an age-related decline in androgen levels contributed to the reduced number of DEGs observed in 52-week-old mice (26). To address this, we compared DEGs in MN_Chat with genes containing androgen-responsive element (ARE) as determined by AR-ChIP-Seq (Figure 6C) (27). Of 281 ARE-containing genes, only 21 overlapped with the upregulated or downregulated MN_Chat DEGs at either time point, indicating limited but statistically significant concordance by hypergeometric test (Supplemental Table 3). While the available AR-ChIP-Seq dataset was derived from an analysis of skeletal muscle, where chromatin accessibility may differ from that in spinal cord cells, this comparison suggests that most DEGs in MN_Chat were not direct, canonical AR targets.

Interestingly, our analysis also revealed quite limited overlap of DEGs in MN_Chat between the 26- and 52-week time points. Only 3 genes overlapped between the downregulated 360 genes at 26 weeks and 39 genes at 52 weeks, while only 7 genes overlapped between the upregulated 210 genes at 26 weeks and 182 genes at 52 weeks (Figure 6C). To delve into the biological implications of the identified transcriptional changes in motor neurons, we performed Gene Ontology (GO) analysis (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). At 26 weeks, GO terms associated with synaptic regulation were significantly enriched among the downregulated DEGs (Figure 6D). Intriguingly, similar synapse-related terms were upregulated at 52 weeks (Figure 6D), which potentially reflects a compensatory response by motor neurons to counteract non-cell-autonomous damage to NMJs.

In addition to motor neurons, other neuronal populations displayed large numbers of DEGs at both time points (Figure 6A). DE_Cpne4, DE_Prkcg, DE_Rreb1, DI_Rorb, and DI_Npy were among the neuronal populations that displayed the highest numbers of DEGs at both time points (Figure 6A). Such transcriptional dysregulation in dorsal horn neurons, which process sensory signals (28), may contribute to sensory abnormalities in SBMA patients (4). While numerous DEGs were shared among 2 or more populations of dorsal neurons, each cell type retained a substantial number of unique DEGs (Supplemental Figure 10, C–F). Despite the diverse gene dysregulation among both dorsal excitatory and inhibitory neurons, GO analyses revealed similar downregulated terms related to synaptic function at 26 weeks (Figure 6D, Supplemental Figure 10G, and Supplemental Table 4). A broader array of dysregulated terms was predicted at 52 weeks (Figure 6D and Supplemental Table 5). In addition, VE_Lhx2, the most abundant neuronal population in the spinal cord, also exhibited downregulation of synaptic terms at 26 weeks (Supplemental Figure 10G). Unlike MN_Chat and dorsal neurons, VE_Lhx2 did not show dysregulation of synapse-related processes at 52 weeks, suggesting a dynamic transcriptional response among neuronal types that exhibited a shared response at the early disease stage but displayed more divergent dysregulation at the later stage.

Peripheral ASO administration rescued transcriptional alterations in the spinal cord. We next sought to investigate the effects of peripheral AR-targeted ASO administration on AR113Q spinal cord. While each cell type showed a notable number of DEGs when 52-week ASO-treated AR113Q was compared with 52-week AR113Q or WT, relatively fewer DEGs were observed in comparison with 26-week AR113Q or WT (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B, and Supplemental Table 6). These changes in gene expression between the 52-week groups suggest that peripheral ASO treatment broadly affects the transcriptional landscape in the spinal cord without directly affecting Ar.

To assess the impact of peripheral ASO administration in an unbiased manner, we performed hierarchical clustering analysis, which calculates the Euclidean transcriptional distance among populations using principal component analysis. Our analysis revealed that ASO-treated 52-week AR113Q cells exhibited more similarity to 26-week AR113Q than to untreated 52-week AR113Q (Figure 7, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 11, C–J). This trend was consistent across all neuronal, glial, and other cell types (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 7 Effect of peripheral AR-targeted ASO injection on spinal cord cell types. (A–C) UMAP embeddings of MN_Chat (A), DE_Cpne4 (B), and DI_Rorb (C). (D–F) Heatmaps with dendrogram showing normalized expression of the respective total DEGs (rows) in MN_Chat (D), DE_Cpne4 (E), and DI_Rorb (F) between 52-week AR113Q and 52-week WT. (G) Heatmap of GO biological process analysis of downregulated (top) and upregulated (bottom) DEGs in MN_Chat, DE_Cpne4, and DI_Rorb between 52-week AR113Q ASO and other groups. The top 3 significantly enriched GO terms of each gene set are displayed. Asterisks indicate statistically significant enrichment (adjusted P < 0.05).

Importantly, GO analysis in MN_Chat revealed that axon- and synapse-related pathways were further downregulated in ASO-treated AR113Q compared with both 26-week and 52-week untreated AR113Q. This suggests that the rescue of NMJ pathology eliminated the need for compensatory synaptic upregulation, and that the observed downregulation reflects a cell-autonomous effect of persistent mutant AR expression (Figure 7G). Other neurons in ASO-treated AR113Q exhibited less significantly enriched downregulated pathways when compared with 26-week AR113Q than with 52-week AR113Q (Figure 7G, Supplemental Figure 11K, and Supplemental Table 7).

Collectively, these findings suggest that peripheral ASO treatment prevents the progression of transcriptional alterations, such that the transcriptional profile of ASO-treated AR113Q cells at 52 weeks resembles that of untreated AR113Q cells at 26 weeks more closely than it does the untreated AR113Q cells at 52 weeks. Our analyses support a model in which peripheral ASO administration partially rescues skeletal muscle, which non-cell-autonomously mitigates transcriptional alterations and disease progression in spinal cord of aged AR113Q mice.