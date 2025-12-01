Five-year analysis of efficacy and safety of a bidirectional AAV gene therapy in Tay-Sachs sheep

Summary of cohorts. This study had 4 treatment groups (Table 1) and 2 control groups: (a) TSD sheep treated by i.v. injection with 5 × 1013 viral genome (vg)/kg at 9–13 days of age (n = 5). (b) TSD sheep treated by CSF delivery via 4 sites: bilaterally in the lateral ventricles (ICVs), cisterna magna (CM), and the lumbar intrathecal (LIT) space, 1 × 1014 vg total dose at 3 weeks of age, 75% divided between ventricles, 25% divided between the LIT and CM (TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT; n = 4 animals harvested at 4 months after injection for biochemical assessment; n = 5 for long-term survival and clinical benefit and durability). The total AAV9 dose was approximately equivalent across treated cohorts when comparing doses by body weight. (c) TSD sheep treated by CSF delivery at 3 weeks of age with 1 × 1014 vg administered at the CM (75%) and LIT (25%) (TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT; n = 3. (d) Untreated TSD controls (n = 15). Also included were (e) WT sheep controls (n = 10). Intravenous delivery was performed at an earlier age to minimize the total AAV required while maintaining an equivalent high dose.

Table 1 Summary of sheep cohorts

Survival. Long-term survival and therapeutic benefit as measured by neurological evaluation were as follows (Figure 1, C–E). The 4-site, CSF-treated cohort (TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT) (represented by the red line in Figure 1, C and E) had an average survival of 45 (± 21.1 SD) months, with the oldest animal at 62.7 months (>5 years of age). Supplemental Videos 1, A and B show WT and untreated TSD as compared with Supplemental Videos 1, C and D for 2 oldest treated sheep, 212 and 271. TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT animals had an average proprioceptive neuro score at endpoint of 1.4 out of 5 (5 being worst) throughout the study and were euthanized due to cervical trauma (from ramming by a herd mate), heart failure, or ruptured metacarpal collateral ligament. Sheep treated by CM and LIT delivery only (TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT; purple line) survived an average of 19.2 (± 17.2 SD) months. Compared with animals treated in all CSF sites, TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT sheep had lower mean scores on neurological exams over time, although differences were not statistically significant, with euthanasia due to aspiration pneumonia, ataxia, weight loss, or blindness. The intravenous AAV-treated cohort (TSD+AAV_IV) (represented by the orange line in Figure 1C) had an average survival of 18.9 (± 3.9 SD) months. TSD+AAV_IV animals had a neurological exam score of 3 out of 5 at endpoint, and animals were all euthanized due to distal limb tendon or ligament rupture, which is not consistent with the natural history of TSD in sheep. All treated sheep were evaluated at necropsy for evidence of hepatocellular carcinoma or any other abnormalities consistent with neoplasia or immune response, for which no evidence was found. Untreated TSD sheep (indicated by the black line in Figure 1, C and E, and the black box in Figure 1B) had an average neuro score of 3 out of 5 and a survival of 9.4 (± 0.8 SD) months, with euthanasia due to ataxia and falling.

Behavioral testing. To determine level of functional rescue, TSD sheep were put through a maze with completion time recorded (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Videos 2, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI182942DS1). The flock was located out of sight in a holding pen at the end of the maze but were clearly audible to the test subject; thus, the strong flocking instinct of sheep was used as motivation to complete the maze. Audition was retained in the TSD sheep, and brain-stem auditory evoked responses were within normal limits at the time of humane endpoint (19). Untreated TSD sheep at 6 months of age (6–7 months of age; n = 4) (indicated by black Xs in Figure 1G) took 353 (± 159 SD) seconds longer to complete the maze compared with WT controls (n = 5) (gray circles in Figure 1G). Decreased time to navigate the maze was noted in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT group at 6 months, with increased time to completion at 3–4 years of age. Intermediate improvement was noted in the TSD+AAV_IV cohort at 6 months of age; we note that the slowest animal was nearing humane endpoint at the time of the exam. The TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT sheep completed the maze at a time equivalent to that of TSD control sheep.

CSF HexA and GM2 levels. HexA activity and GM2 ganglioside levels were quantified in the CSF and serum (HexA only) of untreated TSD sheep, WT controls, and all AAV-treated cohorts (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A). As expected, untreated TSD sheep had very low HexA and elevated GM2 levels in CSF compared with WT controls. In the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort, HexA activity was at or above normal levels (range, 0.5- to 2.7-fold of normal) and GM2 level was normalized by 1 month after treatment (similar levels as WT). HexA activity remained in the normal range in all samples. Later time points in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT and TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT animals trended toward decreased HexA and increased GM2 concentrations at 2–4 years after gene therapy. The TSD+AAV_IV cohort had lowest HexA levels (8%–20% of normal) and elevated GM2 levels in CSF. HexA in serum remained at the levels of untreated TSD sheep in all AAV-treated cohorts after gene therapy (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Noninvasive monitoring of bicistronic AAV9-treated TSD sheep. (A and B) HexA in CSF of short-term-treated sheep (n = 4 TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT; pink hexagon-solid lines) shows a sharp increase to at least WT levels by 1 month after AAV administration (n = 10; gray circles). Similarly, there is a sharp decrease in GM2 levels into the normal range by 1 month after treatment. In the long-term-treated cohort (TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT; red-dotted lines), GM2 shows a steady increase accompanied by an inversely proportional decrease in HexA levels approximately 1 year after AAV administration (each red symbol represents 1 sheep in the long-term cohort). Analyzed TSD (n = 14; black crosses). (C) T2-weighted MRI of sheep thalamus and cerebellum demonstrate normalization of white matter intensity (white arrow) in both TSD+AAV_IV and TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT treated cohorts. (D) MRS in sheep thalamus indicates the normalization (no statistical difference from WT; n = 7) of markers of neuronal health, demyelination, and energy metabolism for the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT group (n = 4) and significantly different levels as compared with TSD sheep (*P < 0.05; n = 8 TSD sheep). TSD+AAV_IV (n = 3) and TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT (n = 2) groups show intermediate levels. Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests followed by Dunnett’s T3 test were performed. The data shown for MRS and DTI analysis in this figure represent 1-time imaging of each sheep at the endpoint. NAA, GPC + PCh, NAA+NAAG, Cr+PCr. (E) DTI scalar FA, which informs about the degree of anisotropy in diffusion of water in white matter, decreases significantly in TSD sheep as compared with WT sheep in the caudal internal capsule. AAV_IV and CSF cohorts show normalization on FA about 2–3 years after AAV administration (*P < 0.05). The Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s test was performed. (F) FA scalar shows a negative and significant association with GM2 levels in sheep CSF (P = 0.0028). Spearman’s test was used for correlation analysis.

MRI-based metrics. To determine the degree of normalization in the brain after gene therapy, MRI was performed. T2-weighted MRI revealed normalization of gray and white matter intensities in i.v.- or CSF-treated sheep at 20 or 36 months of age, respectively, compared with untreated TSD sheep at 9 months (humane endpoint) (Figure 2C). To monitor brain biochemistry, MR spectroscopy (MRS) was performed (Figure 2D). In TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT animals, there was normalization in the thalamus for markers of neuron and axon health (namely, N-acetylaspartate [NAA] and N-acetylaspartylglutamate [NAAG]), myelination (glycerophosphocholine [GPC] plus phosphocholine [PCh]) and metabolism (creatine [Cr] plus phosphocreatine [PCr]) compared with untreated controls. Intermediate improvement was noted in the TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT and TSD+AAV_IV groups. Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) was performed to further evaluate integrity of myelination (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), with normalization of fractional anisotropy (FA) (Figure 2E) and radial diffusivity (RD) (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) in all AAV-treated cohorts. Interestingly, both FA and RD strongly correlated with GM2 levels in the CSF.

HexA enzymatic assays, GM2 storage clearance, and biodistribution. Throughout the CNS, including deep brain structures, HexA activity was restored to normal or above normal levels in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort 4 months after treatment, and levels remained in this range after approximately 4 years (Figure 3, A–D). In the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT cohort at endpoint, HexA activity trended lower in the forebrain (di- and telencephalon) as compared with TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT animals, especially in the thalamus and frontal cortex. In the TSD+AAV_IV cohort at endpoint, HexA activity was low (near untreated TSD sheep levels) in the forebrain, but HexA activity increased in the hindbrain (cerebellum and medulla) and spinal cord (Figure 3C). As expected, areas with higher-than-normal HexA activity showed the best GM2 storage clearance. In the TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT group, GM2 was approximately in the normal range, with little to no GM2 clearance in the IV cohort (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 HexA activity and GM2 ganglioside levels in CNS after bicistronic AAV administration. (A) Dorsoventral view of the sheep brain, with white lines showing corresponding brain sections. (B) Analyzed regions include frontal cortex (FC), parietal cortex (PC), thalamus (Th), temporal cortex (TC), occipital cortex (OC), cerebellum (CB), brainstem (BS), cervical intumescence (CI), and lumbar intumescence (LI). (C) HexA activity. Short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort (pink hexagon) had HexA levels similar to or higher than WT (gray circles) levels in all analyzed CNS regions and were not significantly different from WT at 5 months. The TSD+AAV_IV cohort had significantly less HexA levels in all analyzed region as compared with WT except for Thal, CI, and LI. (D) GM2 ganglioside. Short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort (pink hexagon) had HexA levels similar in same range as WT (gray circles) levels in all analyzed CNS regions and were not significantly different from WT at 5 months except for striatum. TSD+AAV_IV cohort had significantly higher GM2 levels as compared with WT (not significantly different from TSD) in all analyzed regions except for CI and LI, where no statistical difference was obtained as compared with WT (note: this might be due to variability in data). Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests followed by Dunnett’s T3 test were performed for statistical analysis in C and D. Assays were repeated at least 3 times.

Biodistribution of vector genomes was in line with HexA activity and GM2 reduction in all cohorts (Supplemental Figure 2A). One treated sheep in the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT cohort did not benefit from the treatment and was euthanized at 7.6 months. We acknowledge the possibility that the catheter and guide wire created a hole in the dura during AAV delivery, which could have allowed for vector leakage into the epidural space; however, no evidence of this was noted intraoperatively.

To further evaluate biodistribution, RNAscope targeting the promoter in the vector genome and Basescope targeting the 3′ end of HexA and 5′ end of the polyA were used. As expected, the 2 in situ probes highly correlated across in the parietal cortex of the short-term (5 months of age) TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort and appeared primarily neuronal based on morphological examination (Figure 4). Expression in glial cells appeared to be below our level of detection. Similar analyses were performed using RNAscope in the frontal cortex of a long-term treated TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort at 60.9 months of age. In line with HexA and qPCR analyses, biodistribution of the AAV vector in the frontal cortex of the long-term-treated sheep was in line with RNAscope results (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Vector biodistribution assessment by RNAscope and BaseScope. (A) HexA-SV40 probe (BaseScope, pink) and bicistronic promoter probe (RNAscope, green). (B) Gross location of the parietal cortex of the TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT at 5 months of age. Representative photomicrographs of HexA-SV40 probe (C and D). and bicistronic promoter probe (E and F) in the parietal cortex.

In nerves, HexA activity and GM2 clearance in all groups were roughly equivalent and intermediate of WT and TSD sheep, except for the optic nerve, where the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT group trended higher in HexA (Figure 5, A and B). Partial GM2 clearance was only appreciated in the optic nerve. Vector biodistribution mimicked HexA activity and GM2 clearance (Supplemental Figure 2B). In the peripheral organs, HexA expression was above untreated levels only in the heart and skeletal muscle, with the TSD+AAV_IV cohort trending higher than the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT or TSD+AAV_CSF_ CM-LIT groups (Figure 5C). Similarly, vector biodistribution also trended higher for the TSD+AAV_IV cohort as compared with the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT or TSD+AAV_CSF_ CM-LIT groups (Supplemental Figure 2C). Lastly, GM2 storage levels were in line with HexA expression in peripheral organs (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 HexA activity and GM2 ganglioside levels in the nerves and peripheral organs after bicistronic AAV administration. (A) HexA activity for nerves in both TSD+AAV_IV and short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT (pink hexagons) cohorts showed an increase from that of the TSD controls. This was most notable for the optic, sciatic, and vagosympathetic trunk nerves; however, HexA expression in all analyzed nerves was not significantly different from the TSD controls. (B) GM2 ganglioside levels in nerves remained statistically the same as in the TSD group for both TSD+AAV_IV and short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohorts (pink hexagons) except for optic nerve in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort, which was different than in the TSD cohort (*P < 0.02). (C) HexA activity in peripheral organs remained similar to that of the TSD cohort for TSD+AAV_IV and short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT (pink hexagons) cohorts except for muscle. HexA was not detectable in TSD muscle. HexA in skeletal isolated from the TSD+AAV_IV group was not different from WT, while in the short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT (pink hexagons), HexA activity was significantly higher than in WT. (D) Levels of GM2 ganglioside in peripheral organs, except for heart and liver, remained the same as in the TSD group for both the TSD+AAV_IV and short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT (pink hexagons) cohorts. GM2 ganglioside levels in hearts of the short-term TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT sheep were significantly lower than TSD levels (*P < 0.04). Similarly, for livers in the TSD+AAV_IV cohort, GM2 levels were significantly less than in the TSD group (*P < 0.05). Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests followed by Dunnett’s T3 test were performed for statistical analysis in A–D. Assays were repeated at least 3 times. Symp chain, sympathetic chain; vago symp trunk, vagosympathetic trunk.

Because most of the AAV-treated sheep in the study had to be euthanized due to tendon and/or ligament failure, we investigated if this could be due to an off-target effect of gene therapy. We evaluated HexA and total hexosaminidase activity of the AAV_IV animals because they had the greatest AAV dose directed to the periphery. Hexosaminidase activities in AAV-treated sheep were not significantly different from that in WT control sheep in tendons. Additionally, vector genomes were not detectable in tendons of the AAV_IV cohort (Supplemental Figure 4).

Impact of preexisting immunity on HexA expression. Due to cohousing of sheep after the TSD+AAV_IV cohort was treated, all the short-term animals in the TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT cohort developed preexisting anti-AAV9 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) in the blood (titer range, 1:10 to 1:20 (data not shown) and CSF (1:10) by the time of treatment. Interestingly, the animals with the fastest rise in anti-AAV9 titer in CSF had the lowest HexA increase in CSF over time (Supplemental Figure 5). All the long-term-treated CSF animals also had NAb titers ranging from 1:10 to 1:20 at the time of treatment.

Qualitative histologic evaluation of the CNS. On H&E staining, neuronal morphology was normalized throughout the CNS in both the short-term and approximately 4-year-old TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT sheep as compared with the widespread neuronal vacuolation of the untreated TSD sheep (Supplemental Figure 6). In the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT cohort, we observed correction of the spinal cord and cerebellum, but vacuolation persisted in the forebrain cortical and deep brain structures (Supplemental Figure 6). Immunofluorescent staining of neurons (microtubule-associated protein 2 [MAP2]) and oligodendrocytes (olig2) qualitatively showed normal oligodendrocyte and neuropil staining by 5 months after treatment that persisted until at least 4 years after AAV gene transfer in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT group (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 7 for additional evaluated regions). In the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT group, appropriate oligodendrocyte and neuronal morphologies were observed in the spinal cord and cerebellum and to some extent in cortical structures, but not in the thalamus, striatum, or hippocampus (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 7 for additional evaluated regions). Myelination, as measured by myelin basic protein (MBP), was restored in all structures in the TSD+AAV_CSF-ICV-CM-LIT cohort at all ages, except with some loss of myelination after 4 years in the thalamus and hippocampus (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 8 for additional evaluated regions). The striatum, thalamus, and hippocampus of the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT cohort had qualitatively less myelin than the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV_CM-LIT cohort. Microgliosis was attenuated in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT cohort in all brain areas except the hippocampus (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 8 for additional evaluated regions). In the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM-LIT cohort, amoeboid activated microglia were evident in the cortex, thalamus, and hippocampus, but otherwise were ramified and in appropriate numbers elsewhere in the CNS. Astrocytosis as measured by glial fibrillary acidic protein immunostaining in the TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV_CM-LIT cohort was like that in the WT control at all ages but progressed like untreated TSD in the forebrain of the TSD+AAV_CSF_CM_LIT sheep 39 months after treatment (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 6 Immunofluorescence evaluation of neurons and oligodendrocytes in sheep CNS up to 4 years after AAV administration. MAP2, Olig2, and DAPI staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. Intum, intumescence.

Figure 7 Immunofluorescence evaluation of white matter and glia in sheep CNS up to 4 years after AAV administration. MBP, calcium-binding adapter molecule 1 (Iba1), and DAPI staining. Scale bar: 20 μm. Intum, intumescence.

Dorsal root ganglia. One TSD+AAV_CSF_ICV-CM-LIT sheep died at 10 months of age from a fracture of the cervical vertebrae at C1–C2 due to ramming by a herd mate. This animal was found immediately, and a necropsy was performed. Dorsal root ganglia harvested at the level of cervical and lumbar intumescence showed no histopathological alterations (Supplemental Figure 10A). In fact, neuronal morphology was markedly improved from that of untreated TSD sheep that reached humane endpoint at a similar age (9 months). HexA activity in dorsal root ganglia from all groups was intermediate of WT control and untreated TSD sheep (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C).