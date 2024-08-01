Striking a balance: the Goldilocks effect of CD8α expression on NK cells

NK cells are dependent on IL-15 for survival and proliferation. IL-15 also primes NK cells and enhances their cytotoxic function against cancer cells (12). Having evaluated the effect of CD8α on cytotoxicity, Cubitt and colleagues then sought to study the potential role of CD8α in IL-15 signaling and proliferation (11). They found that CD8α– NK cells had greater survival and proliferation in response to IL-15 in vitro. In line with these findings, CD8α– NK cells expanded more compared with their CD8α+ counterparts in xenogeneic adoptive transfer experiments with IL-15 dosing. The authors also asked whether IL-15 controls CD8α expression and found that IL-15 induced a subset of CD8–CD56dim cells to upregulate CD8α, constituting an induced CD8a+CD56dim (iCD8α+) population (Figure 1). This phenomenon seemed more pronounced in CD56bright cells, though the authors mainly focused on CD56dim NK cells. Interestingly, only CD8αα expression increased, not CD8αβ, suggesting that IL-15 specifically regulates CD8α. Further analysis of this population revealed that iCD8α+CD56dim cells exhibited more proliferation in response to IL-15 in vitro and in vivo compared with CD8α– (termed persistent) and original CD8α+ (termed sustained) counterparts (Figure 1). Mechanistically, RUNX3, a transcription factor that has predicted binding sites in the CD8A locus, showed potential for interaction. CRISPR-mediated deletion of RUNX3 abolished the ability of IL-15 to induce CD8α expression and resulted in decreased expression levels of CD8α in sustained CD8α+ NK cells.

Figure 1 Activation by IL-15 generates induced CD8α+ NK cells. Cubitt et al. (11) present three scenarios for human NK cells responding to IL-15. (A) In the first scenario, CD8α+ NK cells receive an IL-15 signal and become sustained CD8α+ NK cells. (B) In the second scenario, CD8α– NK cells with low expression of IL-15Rβ are activated by IL-15 and fail to upregulate CD8α, becoming persistent CD8α– NK cells. (C) In the third scenario, CD8α– NK cells with high expression of IL-15Rβ upregulate RUNX3 upon IL-15 stimulation and become induced CD8α+ NK cells. These cells exhibit several beneficial properties, including enhanced tumor control.

To delineate the mechanism upstream of RUNX3, Cubitt and authors investigated components of the IL-15 receptor: IL-15Rα (also known as CD25), IL-2/15Rβ (also known as CD122), and common γ chain (also known as CD132) and activation of downstream effectors. iCD8α+CD56dim NK cells had higher expression of CD132 and IL-2/15Rβ and downstream phospho-activated ERK, STAT5, AKT and S6. Furthermore, iCD8α+CD56dim NK cells originated from CD8α–CD56dim NK cells that had higher preexisting CD122 expression. Induction of CD8α appears to occur downstream of IL-15 signaling, but CD8α itself does not seem to drive proliferation or survival. This premise was supported by the observation that CD8α KO did not augment NK cell expansion or survival with IL-15. Given that IL-15 signaling is known to regulate metabolism in NK cells(11), the authors examined the metabolic profile of iCD8α+ NK cells. iCD8α+CD56dim NK cells exhibited higher expression of nutrient transport proteins and increased glucose uptake compared with persistent CD8α– and sustained CD8α+CD56dim NK cells. Glycolytic capacity correlated positively with CD8α induction, suggesting that greater nutrient uptake and metabolic capacity supports the enhanced IL-15–dependent proliferative capacity of iCD8α+ NK cells.