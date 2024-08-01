Induced CD8α identifies human NK cells with enhanced proliferative fitness and modulates NK cell activation

CD8α– NK cells have enhanced tumor control in vivo. Our prior study identified a negative association between CD8α expression on donor ML NK cells and treatment outcome and showed that ML CD8α+ NK cells have impaired proliferation in vitro (24). We examined the expression of CD8α on human cNK cells and found that CD8α was expressed by both CD56bright and CD56dim NK cell populations and that the percentage of CD8α+ NK cells was variable (Figure 1, A–C). Notably, a greater proportion of CD56dim NK cells expressed CD8α compared with CD56bright NK cells at baseline. Consistent with prior findings, CD8αα was the dominant form expressed, whereas a small fraction (<5%) of the cells expressed CD8αβ heterodimers (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173602DS1) (24). In agreement with previous literature (23), we also confirmed that CD8α was not expressed on murine NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), precluding the findings from studies using murine models. We next sought to determine whether CD8α expression on the mature and cytotoxic CD56dim cell population corresponded to differences in the ability to control tumors in vivo. CD8α+CD56dim or CD8α–CD56dim cNK cells were sorted from primary human NK cells and rested overnight in 1ng/mL IL-15. The next day (day –1), CD8α+CD56dim or CD8α–CD56dim cNK cells were injected i.v. into the tail vein of NOD-SCID-IL-2Rγ–/– (NSG) mice, followed on day 0 with i.v. tail-vein injection of K562-CBR-luciferase cells. NK cells were supported with i.p. recombinant human IL-15 (rhIL-15) three times per week, tumor burden was measured via bioluminescence imaging (BLI) (Figure 1D). We found that mice treated with sorted CD8α– NK cells had lower tumor burden compared with those that received CD8α+ NK cells or no NK cells at all (Figure 1, E and F). Notably, mice treated with CD8α– or CD8α+ NK cells had similar tumor control initially (days 1 and 4), and differences between the groups became more apparent at later time points (days 7–15). Given that K562 cells lack HLA class I expression, we next sought to determine whether CD8α– NK cells had enhanced responses against the HLA-expressing tumor cell lines Jeko-1 and HL60. Since NK cells are inhibited through KIR interaction with self-HLA, we compared the functional responses of CD8α+ or CD8α– KIR3DL1, KIR2DL2/3, or KIR2DL1 single-positive (NKG2A–CD56dim) NK cells. We found that CD8α– KIR2DL2/3 and KIR2DL1 single-positive NK cells had higher expression of IFN-γ following stimulation with both Jeko-1 and HL60 cell lines, compared with those that were CD8α+. There was no difference within KIR3DL1 single-positive NK cells, suggesting that this effect may have depended on the particular KIR-HLA combination engaged (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). These data demonstrate that, compared with CD8α+ NK cells, CD8α– NK cells had an enhanced capacity to control tumors in leukemia-xenografted mice and in vitro.

Figure 1 Sorted CD8α– NK cells have enhanced tumor control in vivo. (A) Representative flow plot showing CD8α expression on CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells. (B). Percentage of freshly isolated healthy donor human NK cells that expressed CD8α. (C) Percentage of freshly isolated NK cells, gated into CD56bright or CD56dim cells, that expressed CD8α. n = 49. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (D–F) CD56dimCD8α+ and CD56dimCD8α– NK cells were sorted from primary human NK cells and rested overnight in 1 ng/mL IL-15. The next day, approximately 1 × 106 to 2 × 106 CD8α+ CD56dim or CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were injected i.v. via the tail vein into NSG mice (Day –1). The following day (Day 0), 0.4 × 106 to 0.5 × 106 K562-CBR-luciferase (K562-luc) cells were injected i.v. into the tail vein. NK cells were supported with i.p. rhIL-15 three times/week, and tumor burden was assessed via BLI on days 1, 4, 7, 11, and 15 after tumor injection. (D) Experimental schema. (E) Representative BLI images from 1 of 3 independent experiments on day 15 and (F) summary data showing tumor burden as the mean ± SEM within the indicated groups. n = 5 unique donors; n = 3 independent experiments; n = 8–10 mice in each group. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by mixed-effects model with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons.

CD8α– NK cells have enhanced proliferation and survival in vitro and in vivo. Since the ability of adoptively transferred allogeneic NK cells to eliminate residual leukemic cells relies on their persistence and expansion in vivo (40, 42), we sought to identify any proliferative differences between CD8α+ and CD8α– NK cells. To determine the proliferative capacity of CD8α+ cNK cells, freshly isolated NK cells were labeled with CellTrace violet (CTV), sorted on the basis of CD8α expression, and cultured in IL-15 in vitro for 9 days (Figure 2A). Sorted CD8α– NK cells exhibited significantly increased proliferation (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A) compared with sorted CD8α+ NK cells in vitro. Since CD56dim NK cells had significantly higher expression of CD8α (Figure 1C) and are less proliferative than CD56bright NK cells (1, 4), we also evaluated proliferation using sorted CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with our observations with bulk NK cells, CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were significantly more proliferative compared with sorted CD8α+CD56dim NK cells (Figure 2D). Since IL-15 also regulates NK cell survival in addition to proliferation, we used 7AAD and annexin V staining to identify any differences in survival of these cell populations (14, 43, 44). Notably, CD8α–CD56dim NK cells had significantly increased survival after IL-15 in vitro culturing compared with CD8α+CD56dim NK cells (Figure 2E). On the basis of these in vitro studies, we hypothesized that CD8α–CD56dim NK cells also have an enhanced proliferative capacity in vivo. Human cNK cells were labeled with CTV, CD56dim NK cells were sorted on the basis of CD8α expression, and CD8α+CD56dim or CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were injected i.v. into NSG mice (Figure 2F). NK cells were supported with rhIL-15, and after 9 days, we isolated human NK cells from the blood, spleen, and liver of these mice. We found that sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells had robust proliferation in the liver (Figure 2, G and H), in addition to the blood and spleen (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, the absolute number of NK cells was significantly higher in the liver of mice that received CD8α–CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 2E). Thus, sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells underwent significantly increased proliferation and expansion in vitro and in vivo with IL-15 support compared with sorted CD8α+CD56dim NK cells.

Figure 2 Sorted CD8α– NK cells have enhanced proliferation and survival in vitro and in vivo. (A–E) Freshly isolated NK cells were labeled with CTV, sorted on the basis of CD8α expression, and cultured with 1 ng/mL IL-15 in vitro for 7 days. (A) Experimental schema. (B) Representative histogram of CTV dilution in CD8α+ and CD8α– NK cells at day 7. Percentage of NK cells with (C) 2 or more divisions or Ki67 expression at day 7. n = 6 donors and 3 independent experiments. (D–E) CD8α+ or CD8α– CD56dim NK cells were labeled with CTV, sorted, and cultured in vitro in 1 ng/mL IL-15 for 9 days. (D) Proliferation was assessed by CTV dye dilution. Data are shown as the percentage of NK cells that had undergone the indicated number of divisions. (E) Cell death was assessed by staining with annexin V and 7AAD (live = annexin V–, 7AAD–). n = 7–9 donors and 4 independent experiments. (F–H) Sorted CD8α+CD56dim and CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were labeled with CTV and injected i.v. into different NSG mice. Human NK cells were supported with i.p. injections of rhIL-15 3 times/week. (F) Experimental schema. Proliferation was assessed by CTV dye dilution and Ki67 expression. (G) Representative histogram and (H) summary data showing the percentage of NK cells that had undergone the indicated number of divisions in the liver of NSG mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by (C–E) paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test and (H) 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons. n = 9 donors and 5 independent experiments.

CD8α does not mark a distinct, terminally differentiated cell population. Next, we investigated potential mechanisms responsible for the proliferative differences based on CD8α expression. Since CD8α was expressed on both CD56bright and CD56dim NK cell subsets, we reasoned that, rather than marking a terminal differentiation event, CD8α may represent a distinct functional or activation state. This was first evaluated via bulk RNA-Seq of sorted CD8α+/– CD56bright and CD56dim NK cells, which revealed similar transcriptional profiles between the populations (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). CD8A mRNA levels were markedly higher in CD8α+ NK cells, supporting the idea that transcript abundance was responsible for the CD8α protein differences. In addition, we analyzed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) of primary human NK cells and found that CD8α did not associate with or identify a unique cell subset, as defined by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) clustering (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These data suggest that CD8α did not mark a subset of NK cells with a distinct gene expression program. Consistent with this finding, mass cytometry phenotyping of CD56bright and CD56dim cNK cells identified minor differences in the frequency of activating receptors (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). To determine whether CD8α is associated with a particular maturation stage, we evaluated CD8α expression within an established progression of CD56dim maturation, characterized by loss of NKG2A expression and acquisition of KIR (defined here as KIR3DL1+, KIR2DL1+, and KIR2DL2/3+) and CD57. CD8α expression was modestly increased on the terminally matured NKG2A–KIR+CD57+CD56dim subset compared with the immature NKG2A–KIR–CD57– population. Interestingly, CD8α expression was highest on KIR+CD56dim and CD56bright subsets compared with the KIR– subsets (Figure 3, C and D). NK cells acquire functional competence via education or licensing through KIR interactions with self-HLA (45). Since CD8α binds HLA on the conserved α3 domain, while KIR binds a polymorphic site on the α2 domain, we hypothesized that CD8α may be enriched on KIR-licensed versus unlicensed NK cells. To assess this, we identified NKG2A– KIR single-positive licensed or unlicensed CD56dim NK cells (46) and compared licensed with unlicensed KIR+ NK cells within donors (Supplemental Figure 4A) or across individual KIR single-positive CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). This revealed no significant differences in CD8α expression based on self-KIR licensing status. Collectively, these data suggest that CD8α does not identify a distinct subset of NK cells defined transcriptionally, via maturation, or by licensing; however, CD8α expression was enriched on KIR+ NK cells.

Figure 3 CD8α does not mark a distinct, terminally differentiated population. (A and B) Bulk RNA-Seq was performed on freshly isolated (A) CD56bright or (B) CD56dim NK cells sorted on the basis of CD8α expression (CD3–CD19–CD14–). Data are shown as the log 2 -normalized expression of protein-coding genes in CD8α+/– cell populations. Red dots indicate genes that were statistically significantly differentially expressed (adjusted P < 0.05). n = 6 unique donors. The R2 value was derived from simple linear regression of gene expression data. (C and D). Peripheral blood NK cells were stained for the expression of markers of NK maturation. (C) CD56dim NK cell maturation stages were identified based on expression of NKG2A, KIR (KIR3DL1, KIR2DL1, and KIR2DL2/3), and CD57, with maturation increasing from left to right. Data are shown as the percentage of each subset that was positive for CD8α expression. n = 28 donors. (D) Expression of CD8α within NKG2A–CD56brightKIR– or KIR+ (KIR3DL1+, KIR2DL1+, and KIR2DL2/3+) NK cells. n = 11 donors. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by (C) 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons and (D) paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

IL-15 modulates CD8α expression on CD8α– NK cells via RUNX3. CD8α is variably expressed on freshly isolated NK cells, and the signals that control expression are not defined. To address this, we sorted CD8α+ and CD8α–CD56dim NK cells and evaluated CD8α expression after cytokine stimulation. We discovered that, while sorted CD8α+CD56dim NK cells maintained CD8α expression, a subset of sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells upregulated CD8α over time in culture (Figure 4A), and this effect was IL-15 dose dependent (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, although CD56bright NK cells had lower expression of CD8α on freshly isolated NK cells (Figure 1C), nearly all (80%) sorted CD8α–CD56bright NK cells became CD8α+ in culture with IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 5B). The small percentage of CD8αβ+CD56dim NK cells remained constant throughout stimulation, indicating that IL-15 independently induced CD8α, but not CD8β, expression (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). This led us to hypothesize that the timing of CD8α acquisition may be a determinant of cytokine stimulation or proliferation status and that induced CD8α expression was marking a cell population that was robustly responding to IL-15 signals. To address this, CD8α– CD56dim and CD8α+ CD56dim NK cells were sorted, cultured in vitro with IL-15 for at least 6 days, and gated according to CD8α expression (Figure 4, B and C). This approach allowed us to isolate the expression of CD8α in time and assess the biological features of “sustained” CD8α+ NK cells (sorted CD8α+ NK that sustained CD8α expression) versus “induced” CD8α+ (iCD8α+, sorted CD8α– NK cells that acquired CD8α expression during culture) and persistent CD8α– (CD8α– NK cells that remained CD8α–). After 6 days, almost all sorted CD8α+ NK cells remained sustained CD8α+. However, approximately 30% of sorted CD8α– NK cells became iCD8α+, and the remainder were persistent CD8α– (Figure 4C). Unexpectedly, we discovered that NK cells with induced CD8α expression were the most proliferative, compared with those that remained CD8α– or those that sustained CD8α expression, and this effect was consistent both in vitro and in vivo within NSG mice (Figure 4D). To further characterize the factors that regulate CD8α expression, we examined the expression of RUNX3, a transcription factor that has predicted binding sites located within putative regulatory regions in the CD8A gene locus (47). We found that RUNX3 expression was higher in iCD8α+ NK cells as compared with sustained CD8α+ or persistent CD8α– NK cells (Figure 5A). Furthermore, we found that CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of RUNX3 and subsequent transfer into NSG mice to allow for robust proliferation (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5E) resulted in decreased expression of CD8α in sorted CD8α+ NK cells (Figure 5C) and abrogated the upregulation of CD8α in sorted CD8α– NK cells (Figure 5D). To further assess whether RUNX3 regulates CD8α at the transcriptional level, we used CUT&TAG (48) to compare the abundance of H3K27ac, an epigenetic modification of histones in promoters, enhancers, and gene bodies that is correlated with active transcription, in control and RUNX3-KO NK cells. Using log 2 fold change (FC) and a matched, paired Student’s t test for RUNX3 deletion and control, we required a P value of less than 0.05 and that at least 3 of 4 donors had a log 2 FC of absolute 0.5 or greater. We found that loss of RUNX3 led to a decrease in total H3K27ac signal within the CD8A locus with a log 2 FC of –0.9 to –8.6 for 3 of 4 donors, with 1 donor having low H3K27ac abundance in both control and RUNX3-KO conditions (Figure 5E). This analysis also identified 174 genes with lower H3K27ac signal and 23 genes with higher H3K27ac signal in RUNX3 KO NK cells. Notably, deletion of RUNX3 led to a decrease in H3K27ac peaks near genes involved in NK cell function and activation (GZMB, CSK, LAT, IRAK4, TGFBR1, KIR2DL4, KIR2DL3, TNFSF14, PLCB2, CCL5, S1PR5), translation initiation (EIF2AK1, EIF2B2), and nutrient transport (SLC39A6, SLC1A5, SLC35A5, SLC50A1), and an increase in H3K27ac peaks near genes related to NK cell development (IKZF3, also known as Aiolos) and signaling (CXC4, TSC1, VAV3); no H3K27ac peaks were detected in the CD8B promoter or gene body (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that IL-15 induces CD8α expression, recent CD8α upregulation marks highly proliferative cells, and RUNX3 regulates expression of CD8A and other genes related to NK cell proliferation and activation.

Figure 4 IL-15 modulates CD8α expression. (A) CD8α+/–CD56dim NK cells were sorted and cultured in 5 ng/mL IL-15 for up to 8 days. Plots show the percentage of NK cells positive for CD8α expression on cells originally sorted as CD8α+ or CD8α– cells. n = 2–3 donors and 2 independent experiments. (B) Gating strategy for identification of induced CD8α+ versus sustained CD8α+ and persistent CD8α– NK cells. Sorted CD8α+ NK cells that remained CD8α+ were defined as sustained CD8α+ cells. Sorted CD8α– NK cells that upregulated CD8α during culturing were defined as induced CD8α+ cells. Sorted CD8α– NK cells that remained CD8α– during culturing were defined as persistent CD8α– cells. FSC, forward scatter. (C and D) CD8α+/–CD56dim NK cells were sorted and cultured in 1 ng/mL IL-15 in vitro or injected into NSG mice supported with i.p. rhIL-15 3 times/week. Data are shown as the percentage of NK cells positive for CD8α expression after 9 days. n = 8 donors and 4 independent experiments. (D) Percentage of NK cells that underwent 3 or more divisions within the indicated subsets in vitro or in vivo in NSG mice 9 days after sorting. n = 6–9 donors and 4 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons.

Figure 5 RUNX3 regulates CD8α expression. (A) MFI of RUNX3 on day 6 within the indicated cell populations cultured in 1 ng/mL IL-15. n = 5 donors and 3 independent experiments. (B–D) NK cells were electroporated with RUNX3 sgRNA and Cas9 mRNA, cultured in vitro for 48 hours, and then sorted on the basis of CD8α expression. NSG mice were injected i.v. with sorted CD8α+/– control or RUNX3-KO cells and supported with i.p. rhIL-15 for 9 days. (B) Experimental schema. (C and D) Percentage of human NK cells in the liver expressing CD8α within RUNX3+ or RUNX3– cell populations that were originally sorted as (C) CD8α+ or (D) CD8α–. n = 3 donors and 2 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, by (A) repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA and (C and D) ratio-paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E and F) NK cells were electroporated with control or RUNX3 gRNA and Cas9 mRNA, cultured in 5 ng/mL IL-15 for 9 days, and assessed for H3K27ac abundance using CUT&TAG. (E) Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV) tracks showing H3K27ac peaks within the CD8A locus for control (ctrl) and RUNX3-KO donor pairs, with the log 2 FC for each donor pair for the entire CD8A locus shown. (F) Volcano plot showing the average log 2 FC and –log 10 P value, determined by matched, paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, for donor-matched RUNX3-KO versus control H3K27ac signal for gene loci. Genes in highlighted in red had significantly increased H3K27ac signal, and genes in blue had significantly decreased H3K27ac signal in RUNX3-KO cells with log 2 FC cutoffs of absolute (0.5) or higher for at least 3 of 4 donors. We filtered genes with P < 0.05 using the results of 1-sided Student’s t tests (peaks lost/lower in KO or peaks gained/higher in KO), a log 2 fold change ≤ -0.5 or ≥ 0.5, respectively) in at least 3 of 4 donors, for genes expressed in NK cells. n = 4 donors and 2 independent experiments.

IL-15R density determines NK cell proliferation and upregulation of CD8α after IL-15 stimulation. There are three IL-15 receptor subunits: IL-15Rα, IL-2/15Rβ (CD122), and the shared common γ chain (γc, CD132) (14, 49). IL15Rα binds to IL-15 with high affinity and facilitates trans-presentation to the signaling components of the IL-15 receptor on NK cells (IL-15Rβγ c ). While all mature NK cells are positive for IL-15Rβγ c expression and begin to acquire and maintain CD122 (IL-2/15Rβ) as they progress to the CD56bright stage (50), the receptor components are expressed at varying densities on human NK cells (17, 51). We hypothesized that differential expression of these receptor components could be driving the enhanced proliferation in iCD8α+ NK cells. Notably, we found that iCD8α+ CD56dim NK cells had significantly higher expression of CD132 (γ c ) and CD122 (IL-2/IL-15Rβ) (Figure 6A), while the differences were more modest in CD56bright NK cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). We next asked whether iCD8α+ NK cells have greater upregulation of IL-15R components in response to IL-15, or whether existing heterogeneity in IL-15R expression leads to the upregulation of CD8α in cells with higher expression of the IL-15R. Indeed, we found that sorted CD8α– NK cells originating from a high CD122 density had greater proliferation and upregulation of CD8α, as opposed to those originating from a CD122lo group (Figure 6, B and C). This indicates that NK cells with higher expression of IL-15R components preferentially upregulate CD8α and expand in the presence of IL-15. IL-15 is the main driver of NK cell proliferation via signaling through 3 pathways: JAK1,-3/STAT5, Ras/Raf/Mek/Erk (MAPK), and PI3K/AKT/mTOR. In support of this, NK cells with higher expression of CD122/IL-15Rβ had higher resting and IL-15–induced levels of phosphorylated ERK (p-ERK) and p-S6 (Supplemental Figure 6B), while there were no significant differences in total protein levels of STAT5, ERK, AKT, or S6 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Thus, increased expression of IL-15R expression corresponded to enhanced responses to IL-15 signaling. As such, we hypothesized that the enhanced expression of IL-15R components in iCD8α+ NK cells could lead to distinct responses to IL-15 signals that could be driving the observed proliferation differences. To identify signaling differences, NK cells were briefly cytokine starved prior to stimulation with various concentrations of IL-15 for 1 hour, and phosphorylation of downstream mediators of IL-15 signaling was determined by intracellular flow cytometry. In unsorted, freshly isolated CD56bright NK cells gated according to CD8α expression, there were modest differences in the induction of p-STAT5, p-ERK1/2, and p-AKT, whereas the induction of p-S6 was significantly higher in CD8α–CD56bright NK cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). Within unsorted CD56dim NK cells, we detected a modest but consistently greater induction of p-ERK1/-2, p-AKT, and p-S6 in CD8α–CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 6E). However, when controlling for the timing of CD8α acquisition using sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells, we identified higher p-ERK1/-2, p-STAT5, p-AKT, and p-S6 levels (by MFI and FC) in iCD8α+ NK cells compared with sustained CD8α+ or persistent CD8α–CD56dim NK cells (Figure 6, D–G). Interestingly, within sorted CD8α–CD56bright NK cells, both iCD8α+ and persistent CD8α– subsets had greater induction of p-STAT5, p-AKT, and p-S6 compared with sustained CD8α+CD56bright NK cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). These data suggest that the temporal dynamics of IL-15–driven expansion of IL-15Rhi NK cells and enhanced IL-15 signals, marked by subsequent upregulation of CD8α, are a key determinant of proliferative capacity.

Figure 6 iCD8α NK cells have greater IL-15R expression and signaling. (A) Primary human NK cells were sorted into CD8α+CD56dim and CD8α–CD56dim populations and cultured in vitro in 1 ng/mL IL-15 for 6 days. CD132 and CD122 expression was assessed by flow cytometry, gated within the indicated subsets. n = 7 donors and 3 independent experiments. (B and C) CD56dim NK cells were sorted from freshly isolated primary human NK cells, based on high and low expression of CD122 and CD8α, and cultured for 6 days in vitro in 5 ng/mL IL-15. (B) Representative flow plots of the gating strategy for cell sorting. (C) Summary data showing the percentage of NK cells positive for CD8α or Ki67 expression that were originally sorted as CD122hi or CD122lo and CD8α+ or CD8α–. n = 4 donors, and 2 independent experiments. (D–G) CD8α+ CD56dim and CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were sorted and cultured for 6 days in vitro with 1 ng/mL IL-15. Cells were cultured briefly (1 hour) in cytokine-free media prior to stimulation for 1 hour with the indicated concentrations of IL-15. Data are shown as the MFI and FC over the unstimulated condition within the indicated cell subsets for (D) p-ERK1/-2, (E), p-STAT5, (F) p-AKT, and (G) p-S6. n = 5 donors and 2 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM.*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by (A and C) repeated-measures, 1-way ANOVA and (D–G) 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons.

Induced CD8α expression is associated with metabolic activity in NK cells. The signaling pathways downstream from the IL-15R drive transcriptional and metabolic programs that control NK cell development, homeostasis, proliferation, and function (14, 19, 52). In particular, IL-15–induced mTOR activation is a key driver of NK cell proliferation via upregulation of nutrient receptors and proteins involved in glycolysis and lipid synthesis (19, 53). As such, we hypothesized that the observed differences in IL-15 signaling strength could translate to enhanced metabolic activity and drive the proliferation of iCD8α+ NK cells. We found that iCD8α+CD56dim NK cells had dramatically higher expression of CD98 (amino acid receptor component), CD71 (transferrin receptor), and GLUT1 (glucose receptor) compared with expression levels in sustained CD8α+ or persistent CD8α–CD56dim NK cells (Figure 7A). In CD56bright NK cells, expression of CD71, but not CD98 or GLUT1, was higher in iCD8α+ NK cells, possibly because these proteins were highly expressed by nearly all CD56bright NK cells following IL-15 culturing (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Consistent with the elevated expression of GLUT1 in CD56dim NK cells, we identified greater uptake of the fluorescent glucose analog 2-NBDG in iCD8α+ NK cells, suggesting an enhanced capacity for glycolytic activity (Figure 7B). To further interrogate the metabolic activity of these cells, we performed Seahorse extracellular flux assays on sorted CD8α– and CD8α+CD56dim NK cells, with the caveat that these assays preclude the ability to differentiate iCD8α+ and persistent CD8α– NK cells from the sorted CD8α– group, although flow cytometric staining was performed at the conclusion of the assay to confirm CD8α induction in the CD8α– group (Figure 7C). We found that sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells had significantly higher glucose metabolism, glycolytic capacity, and spare glycolytic reserve compared with sorted CD8α+CD56dim NK cells, suggesting a greater ability to engage in glucose-driven metabolic activity (Figure 7D). Additionally, we compared mitochondrial oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) and observed that sorted CD8α–CD56dim NK cells had greater maximal respiration and spare respiratory capacity than did sorted CD8α+CD56dim NK cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). The extent of CD8α upregulation in the sorted CD8α–CD56dim group was positively correlated with a higher glycolytic capacity (Figure 7E) but not maximal respiration (Supplemental Figure 9B). These data suggest that the enhanced proliferative capacity previously identified in sorted CD8α– NK cells was primarily driven by the iCD8α+ NK cells, which were more readily able to take up surrounding nutrients and upregulate the required glycolytic and oxidative machinery to engage in robust proliferation.

Figure 7 Induced CD8α expression is associated with metabolic activity in NK cells. (A) Primary human NK cells were sorted into CD8α+CD56dim and CD8α–CD56dim populations and cultured for 6 days in vitro with the indicated concentrations of IL-15. The MFI and percentage of NK cells positive for nutrient receptors CD98, CD71, and GLUT1 are shown. n = 7 donors, 3 independent experiments. (B–E) CD8α+ and CD8α– NK cells were sorted and cultured for 6 days in vitro with 1 ng/mL IL-15. (B) Uptake of the fluorescent glucose analog 2-NBDG at various concentrations was assessed by flow cytometry. The MFI of 2-NBDG in the indicated subsets is shown. n = 7 donors and 3 independent experiments. (C–E) Metabolic parameters were determined using the Seahorse XFe96 Extracellular Flux Analyzer. (C) Experimental schema. (D) Donor glycolysis stress test trace from 1 representative donor, with measurement of the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR). The stimulation and summary data show glucose metabolism, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve. (E) Simple linear regression showing the relationship between the extent of CD8α upregulation within the sorted CD8α– CD56dim NK cells and the glycolytic capacity recorded via Seahorse. n = 6 donors and 4 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons.

Induction of CD8α corresponds to enhanced in vitro and ex vivo responses to tumors. We next sought to determine whether this enhanced responsiveness to IL-15 signals and capacity for proliferation would translate to superior tumor control. Indeed, we found that iCD8α+ NK cells had greater activation, evidenced by surface CD107a and intracellular IFN-γ and TNF, following brief in vitro stimulation with K562 and HL60 leukemic cell lines (Figure 8, A–C). To determine whether iCD8α+ NK cells retained their enhanced functionality over longer time periods, we injected sorted CD8α+ and CD8α– CD56dim NK cells into NSG mice, infused them with K562 tumor cells the following day, and supported this with i.p. injections of IL-15 (Figure 8D). Surprisingly, even after almost 3 weeks of controlling tumor growth in vivo, iCD8α+ NK cells remained hyperfunctional to stimulation and had higher expression of IFN-γ and CD107a when rechallenged ex vivo with additional K562 cells or cytokines (Figure 8, E and F). This suggests that both the enhanced proliferation and cytotoxic function of iCD8α+ NK cells mechanistically contributed to the observed differences in tumor control (Figure 1) in this in vivo NSG mouse model.

Figure 8 Induction of CD8α corresponds to enhanced in vitro and ex vivo responses to tumors. (A–C) Primary human NK cells were sorted into CD8α+CD56dim and CD8α–CD56dim populations and cultured in vitro in 5 ng/mL IL-15 for 6 days. NK cells were stimulated with HL60 or K562 leukemic cell lines at a 1:1 effector/target ratio for 6 hours, with GolgiPlug/Stop for the last 5 hours. Data are shown as the percentage of NK cells expressing (A) CD107a, (B) IFN-γ, or (C) TNF within the indicated cell subsets. n = 5 donors and 3 independent experiments. (D–F) CD56dim NK cells were sorted on the basis of CD8α expression, and approximately 1 × 106 to 2 × 106 CD8α+CD56dim or CD8α–CD56dim NK cells were injected i.v. into the tail vein of NSG mice (day –1). The next day (day 0), 0.4 × 106 to 0.5 × 106 K562-CBR cells were injected i.v. into the tail vein. NK cells were supported with i.p. rhIL-15 three times/week. (D) Experimental schema. (E and F) On day 19, splenocytes were isolated from NK cell–treated mice and stimulated ex vivo with (E) K562s (10:1 splenocyte/K562 ratio) or (F) cytokines for 6 hours (20 ng/mL IL-12; 100 ng/mL IL-15; 100 ng/mL IL-18) with GolgiPlug/Stop in the last 5 hours. The percentage of NK cells positive for the indicated marker and gated within the indicated cell subsets is shown. n = 5 donors and 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction for multiple comparisons.

CD8α does not affect proliferation or apoptosis. We next sought to determine whether CD8α itself could play a functional role in regulating proliferation or survival, as CD8α homodimers have been described in intraepithelial lymphocytes (54). In agreement with previous reports (31, 34), we observed that brief CD8α ligation with 2 mAb clones (RPA-T8 and SK1) induced intracellular calcium flux in a flow cytometry–based assay (Supplemental Figure 10A). Additionally, ligation of CD8α induced phosphorylation of PLCγ2, Lck, and S6, but not ZAP70/Syk, AKT, or ERK1/-2 (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). This signaling induction was present in control, but not CD8 KO, cells (NK cells electroporated with CRISPR/Cas9 mRNA and gRNA targeting CD8A), confirming that this effect was not due to nonspecific antibody binding interactions. Despite the ability of CD8α to induce active signaling, we were unable to identify any effect of CD8 KO on survival or apoptosis in culture with IL-15. (Supplemental Figure 10, D–F). This indicated that CD8α does not intrinsically affect the ability of NK cells to expand in culture with IL-15.

CD8α restricts NK-activating receptor function. CD8αα has been described on T cells to act as a TCR corepressor and on NK cells as a coreceptor that can enhance KIR clustering and binding to its cognate HLA-I ligand (26). Given that the cytoplasmic tail of CD8α can associate with Lck, an Src kinase that has been implicated in phosphorylation of both NK-activating and -inhibitory receptors (55), we next sought to determine whether CD8α instead played a role in modulating NK cell effector function. We found that CD8 KO had a minimal effect on responses to cytokines or HL60 cells, but led to modestly higher degranulation (CD107a) and TNF production against K562 leukemia cells (Supplemental Figure 11A). We also did not observe an effect on specific lysis of either K562 or HL60 tumor targets (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C) in a short-term (6-hour) killing assay. K562 cells are sensitive to NK cell killing because they lack HLA-class I expression and express multiple activating receptor ligands, so we hypothesized that CD8α could tune the activity of specific activating receptors. We briefly stimulated control or CD8-KO primary NK cells with plate-bound antibodies directed against activating receptors with shared (CD16, NKp30, NKp46) and distinct (CD2, CD226, 2B4, NKG2D) signaling adaptors and measured degranulation (CD107a) and cytokine production (IFN-γ, TNF). Notably, we found that CD8 KO led to significantly higher expression of IFN-γ, TNF, and CD107a following stimulation with NKp30 (Figure 9, A–C) and, to a lesser extent with 2B4, compared with control NK cells (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). The effect on other activating receptors such as CD16 and CD2 was subject to greater donor-to-donor variability. Since CD8 KO had the greatest effect on NKp30 ligation, we focused on its interactions with this receptor. CD8α lacks a palmitoylation site that allows association with lipid rafts (56), and it has been proposed that CD8α could sequester Lck away from participating in proximal signaling events (26, 57). Successful activation of NK cells and target cell killing involves the recruitment and localization of activating receptors and the polarization of perforin-containing granules at an activating synapse (58). We therefore hypothesized that CD8α would be localized outside of these synapses. Unexpectedly, CD8α was not excluded from synapses formed against K562 or HL60 target cells and trended toward being enriched in these synaptic areas (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). We were also unable to detect robust differences in the ability to signal through activating receptors, as measured by intracellular flow cytometric assessment of key phosphorylated signaling molecules (ZAP70, PLCγ2, S6, ERK1/2, Lck, AKT) (Supplemental Figure 14) following activating receptor ligation in control or CD8-KO cells. Interestingly, in CD56dim NK cells, CD8 KO led to a modest increase in p-PLCγ2, p-Lck, p-ZAP70, and p-AKT following CD16 ligation compared with control NK cells, but we were unable to detect robust signaling following NKp30 ligation with this approach. Given the technical difficulties in capturing the kinetics of many signaling proteins at a single snapshot in time using phosphoflow, we used calcium flux to provide an integrated assessment of signaling. Since Lck has also been implicated in phosphorylating the immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motifs (ITIMs) of KIR (55, 59, 60), and KIR and CD8α bind to nonoverlapping regions of HLA (61, 62), we hypothesized that instead of suppressing activating receptor function, CD8α could be enhancing the inhibitory function of KIR. Interestingly, we found that, while CD8 KO had no effect on calcium flux following NKp30 ligation alone, CD8 KO cells were less sensitive to KIR-mediated inhibition of NKp30, suggesting that the presence of CD8α facilitated KIR function (Figure 9, D–F). Together, these data suggest that CD8α can play an inhibitory role in NK cell function, probably due to its effects on KIR-mediated inhibitory signaling rather than direct modulation of activating receptor function.