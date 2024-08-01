Meningeal lymphatic vessel dysfunction driven by CGRP signaling causes migraine-like pain in mice

Migraine is a disorder characterized by recurring headache attacks accompanied by other neurological symptoms and affects 15% of the world’s population. The frequency and severity of these attacks have substantial impacts on socioprofessional and interpersonal function, and migraine ranks second or third worldwide as a cause of disability. Despite the availability of a variety of therapies targeting numerous neurotransmitter and other biological systems, many patients remain refractory to these treatments. The development of new and efficient methods to manage migraine is therefore needed and will have substantial impact on global health. In this issue of the JCI, a thoughtful study conducted by Nelson-Maney et al. (1) calls attention to lymphatic vasculature of the meninges as a potential therapeutic antimigraine target, via calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP) signaling, which mediated multiple effects on pain, neuroinflammation, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) efflux in a model of migraine attack.

In clinical practice, triptans, which are synthetic serotonin receptor agonists, are first-line agents for the acute treatment of migraine, although these drugs may not be effective or may be contraindicated for certain patients. Likewise, preventive migraine agents, such as beta blockers, tricyclic antidepressants, antiepileptics, or botulinum toxin, may be ineffective or contraindicated. Several medications targeting the CGRP signaling axis have been developed and recently approved by the U.S. FDA.

The rationale for targeting CGRP for migraine stems from decades of evidence demonstrating a role for the proinflammatory, vasodilatory peptide in this disorder. CGRP is elevated during acute migraine attacks (2, 3) and between attacks in people with migraines compared with people in control groups (4, 5). Peripheral CGRP levels are also elevated in individuals with migraines who respond to acute and preventive therapies (2–4) and then decrease after drug treatment. Given that CGRP release correlated with migraine and cluster headache attacks in vivo and that CGRP infusion could precipitate attacks in humans susceptible to either headache type, pharmaceutical trials have been conducted to block CGRP activity. After nearly thirty years of clinical study, the blockade of CGRP using monoclonal antibody technology has proven successful to reduce migraine attacks, as have small molecule receptor antagonists (such as gepants) for termination of acute attacks. Despite these successes, the primary function of CGRP in the CNS has remained obscure. CGRP contributes to vasodilation in response to ischemia, but whether it also participates into other homeostatic brain functions remains unclear. The precise location of the targets of CGRP blocking monoclonal antibodies, which cannot access the brain tissue from the blood circulation and must thus reside outside the blood brain barrier, also remains unknown.

Nelson-Maney and colleagues focused their study on CGRP signaling in MLVs based on a set of strong premises regarding CGRP receptor expression and function in peripheral lymphatics (1). The CGRP receptor complex is highly expressed in lymphatic endothelial cells compared with blood endothelial cells (6), and CGRP receptor signaling is required during lymphatic development and maintenance in the adult. Homozygous loss-of-function mutations of the CGRP receptor in humans and mice are associated with nonimmune hydrops fetalis (7, 8). CGRP is also known to target the smooth muscle and endothelial cells of large cerebral blood vessels of the meninges (9). In particular, the release of CGRP during a migraine attack occurs from trigeminal C-fibers and causes vasodilation of dural venous sinuses that are in contact with dural MLVs (10, 11) (Figure 1). These MLVs connect the central and peripheral immune systems and provide the brain with a drainage system for the efflux of CSF and waste generated by neural cell activity (12). Therefore, expression and functional evidence supports the hypothesis that CGRP/CGRP receptor signaling may act in MLVs to regulate brain fluid drainage and neuroimmune inflammation during migraine.