Unleashing PD-1: a duel of immunity in aortic aneurysm formation

Aortic aneurysms (AAs) can occur in any segment of the aorta, including thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAAs) and abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). AA typically remains asymptomatic until emergent, and lethal complications such as dissection or rupture occur (1). Ruptured AA has a mortality rate of over 80% before reaching the hospital (2), and almost 100% mortality within three days without rapid surgical or endovascular intervention (3). Therefore, early diagnosis and prevention of dissection/rupture are top priorities in managing this relatively rare but lethal aortic disease. To date, surgical repair is the primary treatment when AA rapidly enlarges, as no medications halt AA progression. Nevertheless, the overall in-hospital deaths related to postoperative complications remain high. Addressing critical-knowledge gaps in underlying mechanisms could substantially advance our understanding of AA pathophysiology and offer pivotal insights into nonsurgical treatments.

AA pathogenesis is complex and involves several underlying mechanisms. TAAs have a more robust genetic background than AAAs (4). Both TAAs and AAAs share common features, including aortic inflammation and the phenotypic switch and/or loss of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs). Inflammation in AA involves the infiltration of inflammatory cells, including macrophages and T lymphocytes. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, particularly CD4+ Th cells, drive aortic inflammation by releasing proinflammatory factors such as IFN-γ that promote chemotaxis of other inflammatory cells. These processes induce metalloproteinase expression, which contributes to AA formation and progression by promoting extracellular matrix degradation and VSMC phenotypic switching, ultimately weakening the aortic wall (5, 6).