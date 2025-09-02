Iron supplementation alleviates pathologies in a mouse model of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

Patients with FSHD exhibited abnormal iron accumulation in muscles. In FSHD type 1 (FSHD1), which occurs in approximately 95% of patients with FSHD, contraction of the D4Z4 repeat number leads to chromatin relaxation and ectopic expression of DUX4 in the muscles (1, 2). The number of D4Z4 unit repeats is correlated with disease severity in FSHD1, with carriers of 1–6 repeats being more severely affected (26, 27). Patients with 1–3 repeats show earlier onset and greater disease severity in muscle and non-muscle symptoms, such as hearing loss and retinal vascular vasculopathy, whereas patients with 4–7 repeats showed more moderate disease manifestations (26, 27). To investigate the intramuscular iron levels in patients with FSHD, muscle cross sections were stained for iron. We analyzed 8 samples with 1–5 D4Z4 repeats from patients with FSHD. To represent a control group, we used samples from individuals who had over 13 D4Z4 repeats with some medical symptoms but did not show any obvious muscle pathologies. Histochemical analysis revealed that iron accumulated at a higher level in patients with FSHD than in controls (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181881DS1).

Figure 1 Abnormal iron accumulation in muscles of patients with FSHD and DUX4-Tg mice. (A) Iron staining in the muscle of FSHD patients using potassium ferricyanide (n = 4–10). (B) FerroOrange staining in EDL myofibers and culture myotubes. The EDL myofibers were isolated from control (Ctrl) and DUX4 mice given TMX (5 mg/kg body weight) three times per week for 2 weeks and immediately costained with FerroOrange and Hoechst. The number of FerroOrange-dense granules per myofiber was quantified (n = 4). Myoblasts isolated from ACTA1CreER/+ R26LSL-DUX4/+ mice were induced to differentiate into myotubes in DM for 3 days, followed by 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4OH-TMX) treatment for 24 hours. Myotubes were then costained with FerroOrange and Hoechst on day 5 in DM. The number of FerroOrange-dense granules per myotube was quantified (n = 3). Arrowheads indicate iron-dense granules. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test. P values were determined using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

We examined whether DUX4 expression altered intracellular iron levels in the mouse muscle. We used TMX-inducible DUX4-Tg mice by crossing ACTA1CreER/+ mice (also known as HSA-MCM; ref. 24) with R26LSL-DUX4 mice (25). To induce the expression of DUX4 in myofibers, TMX was intraperitoneally injected 3 times per week for 2 weeks into ACTA1CreER/+ R26LSL-DUX4/+ mice. Individual myofibers were isolated from the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle as previously described (28) and stained with FerroOrange, a highly sensitive fluorescent probe to detect Fe2+ in living cells, immediately after isolation (Figure 1B). Although we observed blurry spread autofluorescence background staining of FerroOrange, the FerroOrange+ dense granules were clearly detected in DUX4-Tg myofibers. We thus measured the granularities instead of showing the average fluorescence intensity of FerroOrange staining throughout the myofibers and confirmed a greater amount of granulated Fe2+ in DUX4-Tg myofibers and myotubes (Figure 1B). These results indicate that DUX4 expression causes abnormalities in iron metabolism in muscle.

Iron insufficiency attenuated intracellular iron levels but mitigated muscle dysfunction in DUX4-Tg mice. We next investigated the effect of iron insufficiency in DUX4-Tg mice in vivo. To test whether iron chelators suppress the cellular toxicity of DUX4 in muscle, the iron chelator deferoxamine (DFO; 300 mg/kg) was intraperitoneally administered into DUX4-Tg mice daily for 2 weeks (Figure 2A). Quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis revealed that DUX4 and its target genes (Trim36 and Wfdc3) were upregulated in DUX4-Tg muscles with or without DFO, whereas the expression of Trim36 in DFO-treated mice was slightly lower than that in DFO-untreated mice (Figure 2B). The total iron contents were measured by iron colorimetric assay. We found that the iron levels were remarkably upregulated in muscle and serum, but not in liver, in DUX4-Tg mice, whose upregulations were suppressed by DFO (Figure 2, C–E). Consistent with these observations, treatment with DFO effectively reduced the amount of granulated iron in DUX4-Tg myofibers (Figure 2F). These data indicate that increased levels of local iron granularity with FerroOrange staining are a hallmark of excess iron accumulation in muscle. Despite reduced iron levels, we found that the expression of DUX4 in muscle resulted in a decrease in body weight (Figure 2G), muscle weight (Figure 2H), grip strength (Figure 2I), and muscle force generation (Figure 2J). Voluntary locomotor activity remained unchanged following DUX4 induction (Figure 2, K and L). Similarly, treatment with another iron chelator, deferasirox (DFX), which has a longer half-life than DFO and is more stable, did not improve muscle function or muscle weight, whereas granulated iron levels decreased in DFX-treated EDL myofibers (Supplemental Figure 2, A–I).

Figure 2 Iron chelator effects on DUX4-Tg mice. (A) TMX (5 mg/kg body weight) was intraperitoneally injected into control and DUX4-Tg mice 3 times a week for 2 weeks. The EDL myofibers were isolated from mice and immediately costained with FerroOrange and Hoechst. Deferoxamine (DFO; 300 mg/kg body weight) was intraperitoneally injected every day. PBS was used as control. (B) qPCR analysis of DUX4 and target genes (Trim36 and Wfdc3) in quadriceps muscle (n = 4–5). (C–E) Iron contents in muscle, serum, and liver (n = 3–6). (F) FerroOrange staining in EDL myofibers (n = 3–4). (G) Body weight (n = 5–9). (H) Muscle weights (n = 5–9). (I) Grip strength (n = 5–9). (J) Tetanic muscle force (n = 5–9). (K and L) Locomotor activity (n = 3–6). Arrowheads indicate iron-dense granules. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

A key iron sensor, iron regulatory protein 2 (IRP2), controls iron homeostasis by binding to iron-responsive elements (IREs) in mRNAs encoding iron metabolism–related proteins, such as transferrin receptor (TFR) and ferritin (29). Under iron-deficient conditions, IRP2 binds to IREs to facilitate the intracellular iron uptake by post-transcriptionally controlling mRNA stability and translation. To examine the effect of IRP2 inactivation in DUX4-Tg mice, we generated Irp2–/– DUX4-Tg mice by crossing an Irp2-deficient mouse line (29, 30) with an ACTA1CreER/+ R26LSL-DUX4 mouse line (Supplemental Figure 3A). While DUX4 and its target genes Trim36 and Wfdc3 were upregulated in DUX4-Tg mice, the expression levels of Wfdc3, but not DUX4 or Trim36, in Irp2–/+ DUX4-Tg and Irp2–/– DUX4-Tg mice were slightly lower than those in DUX4-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). Although the level of iron accumulation was reduced upon IRP2 inactivation (Supplemental Figure 3C), Irp2 deficiency did not improve body weight, grip strength, muscle force generation, or muscle weight in DUX4-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Treadmill running performance was remarkably impaired following the induction of DUX4 but was not improved upon Irp2 inactivation (Supplemental Figure 3H).

We further examined the effect of iron insufficiency induced by an iron-deficient diet (IDD) on DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 3A). A standard normal diet (ND) was used as the control. Mice were fed either IDD or ND in powdered form containing TMX at a concentration of 0.03 mg/g feed for 4 weeks. The IDD did not affect the expression of DUX4 or its target genes in DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 3B). Consistent with observations in the DFO-treated condition, iron colorimetric assay revealed that the total iron contents were decreased in muscle and serum, but not in liver, by IDD in DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 3, C–E). Forced expression of DUX4 in the muscles resulted in a remarkable reduction in all parameters, including body weight (Figure 3F), muscle weight (Figure 3G), grip strength (Figure 3H), muscle force generation (Figure 3I), and voluntary locomotor activity (Figure 3, J and K) under both ND and IDD feeding conditions after TMX administration.

Figure 3 Effects of iron-deficient diet on DUX4-Tg mice. (A) Control and DUX4-Tg mice were fed ND or iron-deficient diet (IDD) mixed with TMX at 0.03 mg/g feed for 4 weeks. (B) qPCR analysis of DUX4 and its target genes in quadriceps muscle (n = 4–5). (C–E) Iron contents in muscle, serum, and liver (n = 4–7). (F) Body weight (n = 5–8). (G) Muscle weights (n = 5–8). (H) Grip strength (n = 5–8). (I) Tetanic muscle force (n = 4–8). (J and K) Locomotor activity (n = 5–6). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. *P < 0.05, control ND vs. DUX4 ND; †P < 0.05, control IDD vs. DUX4 IDD; ‡P < 0.05, DUX4 ND vs. DUX4 IDD.

Altogether, our results indicate that iron insufficiency models (iron chelators, IRP2 deletion, and IDD) all attenuated intramuscular iron levels, albeit with no beneficial effect on DUX4-Tg mice, which suffered physical function deterioration.

Iron supplementation alleviated physical function in DUX4-Tg mice. Having shown that iron insufficiency exacerbated the DUX4-provoked physical dysfunction, we examined the effect of iron supplementation on DUX4-Tg mice by feeding a high-iron diet (HID). The HID and ND were fed in a powdered form containing TMX at a concentration of 0.03 mg/g feed for 2 or 4 weeks (Figure 4A). qPCR analysis revealed that DUX4 was similarly upregulated by TMX in mice fed ND or HID at 2 weeks; however, DUX4 levels were higher in HID-fed DUX4-Tg mice than in ND-fed DUX4-Tg mice at 4 weeks (Figure 4, B and C). The expression levels of the DUX4 target genes Trim36 and Wfdc3 were slightly lower in the HID group than in the ND group at 2 and 4 weeks (Figure 4, B and C). Iron colorimetric assay revealed that HID reduced the total iron contents in the muscle tissue of DUX4-Tg mice, while iron levels in serum and liver were increased by HID (Figure 4, D–F). These results suggest that regulation in iron metabolism differs among muscle, serum, and liver. FerroOrange staining confirmed that iron accumulation in isolated myofibers was reduced under HID conditions (Figure 4G). HID feeding reduced the body weight of both DUX4-Tg and control mice in the first week after feeding (Figure 4H). This body weight loss occurred faster than that in DUX4-Tg mice fed ND (Figure 4H), probably because the taste of iron caused loss of appetite, affecting the amount of feeding. Muscle weight also decreased in both ND- and HID-fed DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 4, I and J).

Figure 4 Effects of high-iron diet on DUX4-Tg mice. (A) Control and DUX4-Tg mice were fed ND or HID mixed with TMX at 0.03 mg/g feed for 2 or 4 weeks. (B and C) qPCR analysis of DUX4 and its target genes in quadriceps muscle at 2 (n = 4–7) or 4 (n = 7–11) weeks. (D–F) Iron contents in muscle, serum, and liver (n = 4–6). (G) FerroOrange staining in EDL myofibers (n = 5–7). (H) Body weight (n = 8–18). (I and J) Muscle weights at 2 (n = 7–8) or 4 (n = 8–11) weeks. Arrowheads indicate iron-dense granules. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. *P < 0.05, control ND vs. DUX4 ND; †P < 0.05, control ND vs. control HID; ‡P < 0.05, DUX4 ND vs. DUX4 HID.

Subsequently, we examined the effect of iron supplementation on the physical functions of DUX4-Tg mice. Interestingly, iron supplementation ameliorated voluntary locomotor activity upon HID feeding compared with that upon ND feeding in DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 5, A and B). Although there was no change in the rotarod test results between the ND and HID groups in DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 5, C and D), treadmill running performance was remarkably improved following HID feeding at both 2 and 4 weeks (Figure 5E). More strikingly, HID completely prevented the DUX4-induced decline in grip strength in DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 5F). These data suggest that iron supplementation effectively prevents physical dysfunction in DUX4-Tg mice.

Figure 5 High-iron diet alleviates pathologies in DUX4-Tg mice. Control and DUX4-Tg mice were fed ND or HID mixed with TMX at 0.03 mg/g feed as shown in Figure 4. (A and B) Locomotor activity (n = 7–8). (C and D) Rotarod test (n = 9–10). (E) Running test (n = 10). (F) Grip strength (n = 8–18). (G) Tetanic muscle force at 2 (n = 7–8) or 4 (n = 8–11) weeks. (H) Immunohistochemistry for laminin to measure the cross-sectional area (CSA) and the percentage of myofibers with centrally located nuclei in tibialis anterior (TA) muscles (n = 7–11). Arrowheads indicate centrally nucleated myofibers. Scale bar: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. *P < 0.05, control ND vs. DUX4 ND; †P < 0.05, DUX4 ND vs. DUX4 HID.

The HID itself seemed to suppress muscle force generation even in control mice at 4 weeks, but no difference in muscle force generation was observed between control and DUX4-Tg mice under HID conditions (Figure 5G). The cross-sectional area of the tibialis anterior (TA) muscle was unchanged among the groups, while HID markedly reduced the proportion of myofibers containing the central nucleus, which is a hallmark of regenerative myofibers (Figure 5H), suggesting that iron supplementation prevents DUX4-induced muscle damage. In support of this finding, the levels of serum creatine kinase, a marker of muscle damage (31), increased in ND-fed DUX4-Tg mice but not under HID conditions (Supplemental Figure 4). In addition to the standard ND, we evaluated another standard normal diet (ND2) as an alternative control, which was a synthetic diet with composition identical to the IDD and HID (except for iron content). We confirmed that ND and ND2 were comparable in gene expression profiles, body and muscle weights, and grip strength in DUX4-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E).

The HID effectively suppressed the DUX4-provoked physical dysfunction in DUX4-Tg mice. However, it was not possible to determine an accurate amount of iron supplementation to prevent DUX4 toxicity using our feeding method. Considering this clinical implication, we tested the effect of iron administration using ferric carboxymaltose (FCM), an FDA-approved drug for patients with anemia. The FCM administration protocol was based on a previous study (23). As described in Figure 2, DUX4 was induced by the intraperitoneal injection of TMX in ACTA1CreER/+ R26LSL-DUX4 mice, and 15 mg/kg FCM was administered every 5 days via tail vein injection (Figure 6A). qPCR analysis revealed that DUX4 and its target genes were similarly upregulated in DUX4-Tg mice with or without FCM (Figure 6B). Consistent with the observations for the HID (Figure 4, D–F), the total iron contents were reduced in muscle, but not in serum and liver, in DUX4-Tg mice by FCM (Figure 6, C–E). FCM treatment also attenuated DUX4-induced iron accumulation in isolated myofibers (Figure 6F). Although body weight was unaltered among the groups (Figure 6G), forced expression of DUX4 resulted in a reduction in muscle weight in FCM-treated and untreated mice (Figure 6H). The administration of FCM ameliorated the decrease in grip strength of DUX4-Tg mice (Figure 6I) and muscle force generation (Figure 6J). Treadmill running performance tended to improve with the administration of FCM (Figure 6K). Thus, our results suggest that prolonged iron supplementation via oral and intravenous administration exerts beneficial effects on physical function in DUX4-Tg mice.

Figure 6 Intravenous iron administration ameliorates pathologies in DUX4-Tg mice. (A) TMX (5 mg/kg body weight) was intraperitoneally injected into control or DUX4-Tg mice 3 times per week for 2 weeks. Ferric carboxymaltose (FCM; 15 mg/kg body weight) was injected into the tail vein every 5 days. (B) qPCR analysis of DUX4 and its target genes in quadriceps muscle (n = 6–7). (C–E) Iron contents in muscle, serum, and liver (n = 5–7). (F) FerroOrange staining in EDL myofibers (n = 6–7). Arrowheads indicate iron-dense granules. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Body weights (n = 6–7). (H) Muscle weights (n = 6–7). (I) Grip strength (n = 6–7). (J) Tetanic muscle force (n = 6–7). (K) Running test (n = 6–7). Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

Upregulation of inflammatory and lysosomal genes in DUX4-Tg muscles was repressed by iron supplementation. We performed transcriptome analysis using RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) to visualize altered genes in the gastrocnemius and plantaris muscles of DUX4-Tg mice between the ND and HID conditions 4 weeks after TMX administration (Figure 7A). We identified 2,234 genes (fold change > 1.2, q value < 0.05) that were highly upregulated specifically in DUX4-Tg mice fed ND compared with those in DUX4-Tg mice fed HID and those in other control groups (Figure 7B). Immune system abnormalities have been reported in the muscles of patients with FSHD (12, 32). Enrichment analysis based on the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes showed that these upregulated genes were associated with immune system–related pathways such as chemokine signaling and lysosomal proteolysis (Figure 7, C and D). Conversely, 2,018 genes (fold change > 1.2, q value < 0.05) were identified as downregulated specifically in the ND-feeding DUX4-Tg group compared with the HID-fed DUX4-Tg group as well as other control groups, which included insulin signaling and muscle contraction pathways (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 7 Upregulated genes in DUX4-Tg muscles and the effects of iron supplementation. (A–D) Transcriptome analysis of gastrocnemius and plantaris muscles in control and DUX4-Tg mice fed ND or HID mixed with TMX at a concentration of 0.03 mg/g feed for 4 weeks as shown in Figure 4A. Principal component analysis (PCA) plots, heatmaps, and enrichment analysis for each pattern of variation were created using the following RNAseqChef thresholds: fold change > 1.2, FDR < 0.05, and base mean = 0. (A) PCA plot (n = 5–6). (B) Heatmap of 2,234 genes that were highly upregulated specifically in DUX4-Tg mice fed ND compared with DUX4-Tg mice fed HID (n = 5–6). (C and D) Enrichment analysis (n = 5–6).

DUX4 activated the ferroptosis-related pathway, which was suppressed by iron supplementation. Our findings indicated that iron supplementation exerts favorable effects on DUX4-expressing muscles, accompanied by reduced aberrant iron accumulation. These unexpected results prompted us to investigate how DUX4 toxicity is attenuated by iron supplementation. Ferroptosis is a programmed form of iron-induced cell death that involves the accumulation of lipid peroxidation, resulting in tissue and organ damage distinct from apoptosis, necrosis, and autophagy (33). Recent studies have implicated ferroptosis in a variety of diseases and pathologies in humans (34); however, no studies have reported on the involvement of the ferroptosis pathway in FSHD muscles. We thus aimed to determine whether the ferroptosis pathway is associated with DUX4-provoked cell toxicity under ND and HID conditions (Figure 8A). The DUX4 protein levels were consistent between both groups (Figure 8, B and C). We found that the levels of 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), a marker of lipid peroxidation (35), and TFR protein were highly upregulated by DUX4, which was markedly suppressed upon HID feeding (Figure 8, B and C). Ferritin is composed of a polymer of ferritin heavy chain (FTH) and ferritin light chain (FTL), which regulate iron metabolism by storing and transporting iron (36). Ferroportin1 (FPN) is a nonheme cellular iron exporter. We showed that ACSL4, which regulates ferroptosis sensitivity by shaping the cellular lipid composition (37, 38), was not altered among the groups, but FTH, FTL, and FPN were upregulated upon DUX4 induction under the ND condition. Glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) is a major antioxidant enzyme that prevents lipid hydroperoxidation and consequently ferroptosis (39). GPX4 was upregulated only in DUX4-Tg mice but suppressed by HID (Figure 8, B and C). Immunohistochemistry revealed a marked upregulation of the oxidative DNA damage biomarker 8-OHdG in DUX4-Tg muscles, which was suppressed upon iron supplementation (Figure 8D). Glutathione status (reduced glutathione [GSH]/oxidized glutathione [GSSG]) tended to be reduced in the muscle of DUX4-Tg mice, which was improved by iron supplementation (Figure 8E). These findings suggest that iron metabolism is dysregulated in muscles expressing DUX4, resulting in the accumulation of intramuscular iron, which may activate the ferroptosis-related pathway.

Figure 8 Iron supplementation suppresses DUX4-activated ferroptosis-related pathway. (A) Time course. Control or DUX4-Tg mice were fed ND or HID mixed with TMX at a concentration of 0.03 mg/g feed for 4 weeks as shown in Figure 4. (B and C) Immunoblot analysis for protein expression in quadriceps muscles (n = 8–11). (D) Immunohistochemistry for 8-OHdG and laminin to measure DNA damage in TA muscle (samples also used in Figure 5H). Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 7–11. (E) GSH/GSSG assay of biceps muscles (n = 5–7). (F–I) Myoblasts were induced to differentiate into myotubes in culture as shown in Figure 1B. Cultured myotubes were treated with 20 μM DFO or 10 μM FAS for 48 hours in DM. Morphological analysis determined fusion index (H) and deformed myotube index (I). Arrowheads indicate deformed myotubes. Scale bar: 100 μm; n = 3–7. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

We demonstrated that iron supplementation remarkably ameliorated muscle pathology in DUX4-Tg mice in vivo. However, whether supplementary iron directly inhibits DUX4-provoked myotoxicity remains unclear. A recent study reported morphological deformations in FSHD patient–derived myotubes in vitro (40, 41). To investigate the effect of iron deficiency or supplementation on myotube formation in vitro, we evaluated the morphology of DUX4-expressing myotubes treated with or without the iron chelator DFO or the iron donor ferrous ammonium sulfate (FAS) in vitro (Figure 8F). Although the fusion ability of multinucleated myotubes was unchanged among the groups, treatment with FAS, but not DFO, remarkably inhibited DUX4-induced deformation of myotubes (Figure 8, G–I). We measured the intracellular iron granularity in cultured myotubes with FerroOrange staining. Iron granules were accumulated in DUX4-Tg myotubes, which were not suppressed by FAS treatment (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Treatment with DFO did not improve malformation but reduced the iron granularity (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). We also quantified the expression of iron metabolism–related proteins in DUX4-Tg myotubes under the DFO- and FAS-treated conditions. Unlike the results of the in vivo experiments (Figure 8, B and C), expression of IRP2, TFR, FTH, and FTL proteins was unaltered by DUX4 expression in myotubes (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F), even though the iron levels were increased.

To further determine the distribution of intracellular iron in myotubes, we performed Mito-FerroGreen staining to visualize the mitochondrial Fe2+ in living DUX4-Tg myotubes and found that the levels of mitochondrial Fe2+ were comparable between control and DUX4-Tg myotubes (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Lysosomes are master regulators of iron homeostasis and control the ferroptosis pathway (42). Costaining of FerroOrange (Fe2+) with LysoPrime Green (lysosomes) revealed that approximately 70% of the iron aggregates were identically localized to lysosomes in living DUX4-Tg myotubes (Supplemental Figure 8C). We also performed this costaining for isolated myofibers, but all myofibers were hypercontracted (dead) during the staining, indicating that the staining was not applicable for living myofibers. We observed increased levels of MitoSOX Red (mitochondrial superoxide) and BODIPY C11 (lipid peroxidation) fluorescence intensity in DUX4-Tg myotubes, which were suppressed by treatment with DFO or FAS (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C).

Overall, these results indicate that iron supplementation exerts a preventive effect on DUX4-induced muscle damage, both in vivo and in vitro, which is probably, in part, through the suppression of the ferroptosis-related pathway, but the expression dynamics of iron metabolism–related proteins in vitro did not entirely correspond with the data from the in vivo experiments.

Iron supplementation alleviated retinal vascular abnormalities in DUX4-Tg mice. More than 50% of patients with FSHD exhibit retinal vasculopathy, which is a subclinical hallmark of FSHD (43). The severity of retinal tortuosity and the residual D4Z4 repeat array size are negatively correlated (44). In addition, retinal morphometric abnormalities, such as vessel branching, were reported in mice in which a doxycycline-inducible transgene encoding DUX4 and 3′ genomic DNA were introduced into a euchromatic region of the mouse X chromosome, where DUX4 is detected in retina (45). However, retinal vascular abnormalities have not yet been characterized in muscle-specific DUX4-expressing mice. We found that forced expression of DUX4 in the muscles resulted in an increase in the number of branches and tortuosity of the retinal capillaries (Figure 9, A–C), suggesting that retinal abnormalities are provoked by muscle-specific expression of DUX4. These abnormal capillaries became detectable in the second week following DUX4 induction prior to a reduction in grip strength, which was successfully prevented following iron supplementation (Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 9 Iron supplementation improves retinal capillary abnormalities. (A) Time course. Control and DUX4-Tg mice were fed ND or HID mixed with TMX at a concentration of 0.03 mg/g feed for 2 or 4 weeks. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B and C) Retinas were isolated from control or DUX4-Tg mice and immunostained for CD31 to visualize blood vessels. Tortuosity index and number of blanches at 2 (n = 5–7) and 4 (n = 4–6) weeks. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were determined using 2-way or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

Ferroptosis compound library screening uncovered drugs to attenuate DUX4 toxicity. For clinical implications, we sought to identify drug candidates for FSHD via a high-throughput screening assay focusing on the ferroptosis-related pathway, using a ferroptosis compound library that contained 536 compounds as inhibitors or activators related to ROS metabolism, iron metabolism, and ferroptosis signaling pathways. We observed that DUX4 expression was induced in myotubes differentiated from ACTA1CreER/+ R26LSL-DUX4+ mouse–derived myoblasts after treatment with 4-hydroxytamoxifen and then cultured with the compounds for 2 days (Figure 10A). The DUX4 cytotoxicity was evaluated as cell viability using the ratio of V5-DUX4+ nuclei to total DAPI+ nuclei in a set of 3 independent experiments. The ratio of V5+ nuclei to total DAPI+ nuclei in the control group was 20.4% (Figure 10B). A hit compound was determined as ≥3 SD above the mean value of the control compound, according to a previous study (46). High-throughput screening identified compounds that attenuated DUX4 cytotoxicity; however, we excluded contaminant compounds, including RSL3 and oxfendazole, from the hit compounds that are known to exert cytotoxicity. We identified 18 potential compounds for drug development (Table 1). As expected, the antioxidant tempol (14) and the steroidal estrogen quinestrol (47), but not iron chelators, were found among the hit compounds.

Figure 10 Ferroptosis compound library screening. (A) Evaluation of a compound library using myotubes expressing DUX4. Cultured myotubes were treated with the Ferroptosis Compound Library for 2 days in DM (n = 3). (B) Cell viability was evaluated by the rate of V5-DUX4 positivity. The decision for a hit compound was determined as ≥3 SD above the mean value of the control compound (20.4%). Eighteen hit compound targets are listed in Table 1.

Table 1 Identification of the hit compound targets

Ferrostatin-1 alleviated physical function in DUX4-Tg mice. We identified ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), a potent inhibitor of lipid peroxidation (33), as the most effective compound for improving cell viability against DUX4 cytotoxicity using compound library screening (Table 1). To strengthen the evidence that the ferroptosis-related pathway could be a therapeutic target for FSHD, we tested the effect of Fer-1 on DUX4-Tg mice in vivo (Figure 11A). Treatment with Fer-1 for 2 weeks in DUX4-Tg mice in vivo remarkably improved grip strength and running performance without affecting gene expression profiles, muscle weight, and muscle force generation (Figure 11, B–G), consistent with the HID-fed (Figure 5, E and F) and FCM-treated (Figure 6, I and K) conditions. We also confirmed that Fer-1 administration prevented the DUX4-induced deformed myotube formation (Figure 11, H and I).