Gene-environment interactions modulate the phenotype severity in mouse models of congenital craniofacial syndromes

TCS phenotype variation can be modeled in Tcof1+/– mice of different genetic backgrounds. TCS is characterized by a high degree of inter-familial and intra-familial variability in the phenotype severity of their craniofacial malformations, and we have previously reported that mouse models of Tcof1+/– haploinsufficiency can mimic some of the variability observed in humans (20, 42). However, the mechanisms underpinning this variability in the context of genotype-phenotype correlation have never been explored and thus remain elusive. In this study, we maintained the Tcof1+/– pathogenic mutation on a congenic DBA/1J background. Tcof1+/– DBA/1J mice exhibit a mild TCS phenotype but are viable postnatally and fertile (32). Male Tcof1+/– DBA/1J mice were then intercrossed with WT females of DBA/1J, BALB/c, FVB/N, C57BL/6, CBA/CaJ, and 129S6/SVeV inbred strains to generate F1 progeny that were either pure DBA/1J, or on a mixed DBA/1J/BALB/c, DBA/1J/FVB/N, DBA/1J/C57BL/6, DBA/1J/CBA/CaJ, or DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV background (Figure 1, A–L). Gross morphology and skeletal analyses of WT and F1-mutant embryos at E18.5 revealed genetic background–dependent effects on the severity of the TCS craniofacial phenotype (Figure 1, M–X, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181705DS1).

Figure 1 Identical Tcof1+/– alleles on different genetic backgrounds result in a spectrum of TCS phenotype severity. (A–F) Bright-field images of the right-side lateral view of E18.5 WT embryos from pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/BALB/c, DBA/1J/FVB/N, DBA/1J/C57BL/6, DBA/1J/CBA/CaJ, or DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds. (G–L) Bright-field images of the right-side lateral view of E18.5 Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos. (M–R) Bright-field images of the right-side lateral view of alizarin red and Alcian blue–stained E18.5 WT bone and cartilage. (S–X) Bright-field images of the right-side lateral view of alizarin red– and Alcian blue–stained E18.5 Tcof1+/–-mutant bone and cartilage. (Y) Skull length across all collected samples was measured as the linear distance between the most anterior tip of the nasal bone to the most posterior tip of the supraoccipital bone. (Z) Mandible length was measured as the linear distance between the anterior tip of the mandibular body to the most posterior tip of the condyle. Scale bars: 1 mm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA and 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction for comparison.

Morphological differences between WT and Tcof1+/– mutants across pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/BALB/c, and DBA/1J/FVB/N backgrounds are relatively subtle and representative of the mild phenotype observed in humans (Figure 1, A–C and G–I). In contrast, Tcof1+/– embryos of the DBA/1J/C57BL/6 background exhibit brachycephaly and microphthalmia (Figure 1, D and J) and largely phenocopy the severe clinical features of TCS in humans. Bone and cartilage staining of Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos using alizarin red and Alcian blue, respectively, highlighted the underdevelopment of the nasal bones, maxillary complex, and mandibles, as well as sloping frontal bones, which contribute to the domed-head phenotype (Figure 1V). In addition, the palatal processes of the premaxilla and maxilla in the mutants were abnormally shaped and did not fuse in the midline, resulting in a cleft palate (Supplemental Figure 1) (32).

Tcof1+/– embryos of the DBA/1J/CBACa/J and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds exhibit even more severe phenotypes characterized by the absence of the cranial vault (exencephaly) due to agenesis of the calvaria (Figure 1, E, F, K, and L). Such anomalies have not been previously reported in patients with TCS, most likely because exencephaly is lethal in human fetuses. Skeletal staining revealed extreme hypoplasia of the maxilla, premaxilla, and temporal bones, as well as substantial size reductions in the mandibles and tympanic rings (Figure 1, Q, R, W, and X, and Supplemental Figure 1). In addition, herniation of the intra-abdominal organs (thoracoschisis or omphalocele) (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D) and no-craniofacial skeletal anomalies such as long-bone dysplasia, as well as missing and fused ribs (spondylocostal dysplasia) (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H) were observed, although with relatively low frequency (Supplemental Table 1). Quantification of skull and mandible length based on 2D images of stained skeletons further confirmed the significant size reductions in Tcof1+/– embryos of the DBA/1J/C57BL/6, DBA/1J/CBA/CaJ, and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds compared with their respective WT controls. In contrast, the skull and mandible size reductions in Tcof1+/– embryos of pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/BALB/c, and DBA/1J/FVB/N backgrounds were nonsignificant (Figure 1, Y and Z).

The combination of endogenous Tcof1/treacle protein and ROS levels within each genetic background correlates with TCS phenotype severity in Tcof1+/– mice. A link between genotype and phenotype depends on complex and diverse mechanisms, encompassing gene transcription, splicing, epigenetic modification, protein synthesis, and protein functionality (43). Cis- and trans-acting elements within a genetic background can contribute to the phenotypic output of a gene via epistatic interactions by influencing endogenous protein abundance (44, 45). Given the variability of Tcof1+/– phenotypes of different genetic backgrounds and the protective role of Tcof1/treacle in DNA damage repair, we hypothesized that the endogenous levels of treacle might vary according to genetic background and in accordance with phenotype severity. Since some backgrounds exhibit overlapping phenotypes, we selected pure DBA/1J as a representative of mildly affected backgrounds, DBA/1J/C57BL/6 as a representative of severely affected backgrounds, and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV as a representative of extremely severely affected backgrounds for further analyses. To quantify any differences in treacle protein abundance, we performed Western blotting with an anti-Tcof1/treacle antibody on E8.5 (3–6 somites) WT and Tcof1+/– whole-embryo lysates. Interestingly, we detected the highest level of treacle in pure DBA/1J embryos and the lowest level in DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 2, A and B), with intermediate levels of treacle in DBA/1J/C57BL/6, coinciding with the genetic backgrounds that respectively exhibited the mildest (Figure 1, G and S), most severe (Figure 1, L and X), and intermediate (Figure 1, J and V) Tcof1+/– phenotypes. The differences in endogenous treacle levels in both WT and Tcof1+/– embryos from the 3 representative backgrounds are statistically significant (ANOVA [F (1.303, 3.909) = 8.753, P = 0.04]). This interesting trend raised the possibility that lower basal levels of treacle reduce a cell’s innate ability to respond to DNA damage, especially in the presence of a Tcof1+/– allele and when combined with redox stress.

Figure 2 Endogenous levels of Tcof1/treacle protein and ROS vary depending on genetic background. (A) Representative Western blot image of early E8.5 (3- to 6-somite stage) WT and Tcof1+/– whole embryo lysates from pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/C57BL/6, and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds. (B) Quantification of Tcof1/treacle Western blot band intensities normalized to GAPDH intensity across 4 different blots. Paired, 2-tailed t tests were used for comparison. (C–H) Visualization of ROS using CellROX Green fluorogenic probe costained with DAPI in E8.5 WT and Tcof1+/– whole embryos of pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/C57BL/6, and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds. (I) Quantification of CellROX intensity in whole embryos normalized to DAPI as a measure of endogenous ROS levels. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA was used for comparison between multiple groups, and 2-tailed t tests with Welch’s correction were used for post hoc analyses.

A major portion of naturally occurring DNA lesions are ROS-induced single-stranded breaks, which, if left unchecked, can be converted into deadlier dsDNA breaks that ultimately lead to cell cycle arrest and apoptosis (46–48). ROS accumulation is naturally high within the neuroepithelium of E8.5 WT embryos, which interestingly coincides temporally with cranial NCC formation and the phenotypic onset of TCS in Tcof1+/– embryos (27). We hypothesized that in addition to the basal levels of treacle, the endogenous levels of ROS across the different genetic backgrounds may also contribute to their sensitivity or resistance to genome instability and cell death, especially in the presence of detrimental alleles, by modulating the risk for redox stress. To quantify the endogenous levels of ROS across the different genetic backgrounds, we performed live embryo staining using the cell-permeant dye CellROX Green, which shows stable bright green fluorescence upon oxidation. The CellROX Green intensities revealed that pure DBA/1J embryos had the lowest ROS levels, with comparatively higher ROS levels detected in the DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos and the highest levels in DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 2, C–I) (ANOVA [F (5, 15) = 13.3, P < 0.0001]). WE found no significant differences in ROS levels between WT and Tcof1+/– embryos of the same background (Figure 2I). In contrast to the downward trend in treacle levels, from mild to extremely severe backgrounds, endogenous ROS levels positively correlated with the severity of TCS phenotypes in our 3 representative backgrounds. Taken together, our data suggest that basal levels of treacle combined with endogenous levels of ROS collectively affected the severity of the Tcof1+/––mutant phenotype on different genetic backgrounds. Tcof1+/– mutants on genetic backgrounds that had high levels of treacle and low levels of ROS presented with a mild craniofacial phenotype, whereas Tcof1+/– mutants on genetic backgrounds with low levels of treacle and high levels of ROS had severe craniofacial malformations.

The interactions between a pathogenic allele and different genetic backgrounds produce varying degrees of genomic instability and cell death. Given the protective role of Tcof1/treacle in DNA damage repair and the ability of ROS to induce genotoxic stress, we posited that the relative levels of treacle and ROS collectively modulate the degree of susceptibility to genome instability and phenotype severity in the pathogenesis of TCS. To test this idea and determine whether Tcof1 haploinsufficiency in concert with oxidative stress results in varying levels of genomic instability across different genetic backgrounds, we isolated, transverse-sectioned, and immunostained E8.5 WT and Tcof1+/– embryos of pure DBA/1J, DBA/1J/C57BL/6, and DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV backgrounds with antibodies against the DNA damage marker γ-H2AX and the ROS-induced nucleotide lesion marker 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine, 8-hydroxyguanine, and 8-hydroxyguanosine (8OHdG) (Figure 3, A–F). We observed relatively low levels of γ-H2AX and 8-OHdG in Tcof1+/– embryos of the pure DBA/1J background (Figure 3, B, G, and H). In contrast, γ-H2AX levels were significantly higher in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos and even higher in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 3, D, F, and G). The levels of 8-OHdG were elevated in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with those in pure DBA/1J embryos, but comparable to the levels in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos (Figure 3, D, F, and H). Interestingly, we observed statistically significant differences in the levels of γ-H2AX and 8-OHdG, even among WT embryos of the 3 representative backgrounds (γ-H2AX ANOVA [F (2,10) = 6.678, P = 0.0144]; 8-OHdG ANOVA [F (2,10) = 4.382, P = 0.0430]), suggesting that different genetic backgrounds have varying susceptibility to DNA damage, even in the absence of the Tcof1+/– allele.

Figure 3 Identical Tcof1+/– alleles on different genetic backgrounds result in varying degrees of DNA damage. (A–F) Immunofluorescence staining of the DNA damage marker γ-H2AX (yellow arrowheads), oxidative stress–induced nucleotide damage 8-OHdG (magenta), and DAPI (cyan) in early E8.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryo transverse sections. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification of enlarged insets in A–F, ×3.7. (G) Quantification of γ-H2AX+ cells as a percentage of total DAPI-segmented cells per section. (H) Quantification of 8-OHdG+ cells as a percentage of total DAPI-segmented cells per section. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA was used for comparison between multiple groups, and 2-tailed t tests with Welch’s correction were used for post hoc analyses.

Unresolved DNA damage is known to activate the apoptotic pathway and may lead to cell death. To determine the extent of apoptosis in WT and Tcof1+/– embryos from our representative backgrounds, we performed TUNEL staining of E8.5 embryos. While there were statistically significant differences in the amount of DNA damage between WT embryos of different genetic backgrounds, there were no significant differences in the amount of cell death (ANOVA [F (2,14) = 1.330, P = 0.296]). This suggests that under WT conditions, the cells had a DNA repair capacity that was sufficient to prevent them from undergoing apoptosis (Figure 4, A, C, E, and G). However, in the presence of the Tcof1+/– allele, we observed low levels of apoptosis in pure DBA/1J embryos, high levels of apoptosis in DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos, and even higher levels of apoptosis in DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 4, B, D, F, and G). The levels of apoptosis in Tcof1+/– mutants of different genetic backgrounds correlated with the severity of the phenotype. This suggests that treacle and ROS modulation of genomic instability and survival of progenitor NCCs influenced the severity of the characteristic craniofacial phenotypes in Tcof1+/– mouse models of TCS.

Figure 4 Identical Tcof1+/– alleles on different genetic backgrounds result in varying levels of apoptotic cell death. (A–F) TUNEL staining, a marker of apoptosis (red or gray arrowheads), and DAPI staining (cyan) in early E8.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryo transverse sections. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells as a percentage of total DAPI-segmented cells per section. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA for comparison between multiple groups and 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction for post hoc analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Increased ROS in utero influences craniofacial shape and exacerbates the TCS phenotype in Tcof1+/– mouse embryos. Our model, that the protective role of treacle in DNA damage repair balanced with ROS-induced DNA damage combines to influence phenotype severity, predicts that solely modulating the levels of ROS-induced DNA damage should be sufficient to affect the severity of the TCS craniofacial phenotype. We initially tested whether increasing the levels of ROS alone was sufficient to increase the susceptibility of mice on the DBA/1J/C57BL/6 background to genomic instability and, consequently, exacerbate or worsen the TCS phenotype. ROS can be induced both in utero and ex utero using 3-nitropropionic acid (3-NP), an electron transport chain complex II inhibitor that promotes mitochondrial superoxide formation (49–51). 3-NP treatment of E8.5 WT DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos, maintained in roller culture, increased the level of ROS compared with untreated embryos, as evidenced by higher CellROX intensity and an increased percentage of CellROX+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). Subsequent immunostaining for 8-OHdG and TUNEL revealed elevated levels of oxidative DNA damage and apoptosis, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), particularly within the dorsolateral part of the neuroepithelium, which encompasses premigratory NCCs (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D, enlarged middle and right-hand images). This suggests that increasing the levels of ROS alone without changing the endogenous levels of treacle is sufficient to induce genome instability and cell death, even in WT conditions.

To demonstrate the effect of chronic redox stress in utero on the severity of the TCS phenotype in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos, 3-NP was injected intraperitoneally into pregnant C57BL/6 dams daily from E7.5 to E12.5, coinciding with the critical periods of NCC formation, migration, and early differentiation during craniofacial morphogenesis. Systemic exposure to redox stress via 3-NP resulted in increased severity of calvarial and frontonasal malformations in Tcof1+/––mutant embryos (Figure 5, A–D). Skeletal staining of cartilage and bone using Alcian blue and alizarin red demonstrated the increased severity of cranioskeletal hypoplasia in Tcof1+/– embryos associated with 3-NP treatment (Figure 5, E–H). Detailed morphological analyses of the craniofacial skeleton were then performed using landmarks (Supplemental Figure 5) based on 2D lateral-view images of the stained specimens, and 1-way ANOVA was used to determine the significance of size changes in relation to redox stress exposure. We observed significant differences in skull length [F (3,39) = 26.53, P < 0.0001], zygomatic process length [F (3,39) = 30.58, P < 0.0001], premaxilla surface area [F (3,39) = 48.25, P < 0.0001], and maxilla surface area [F (3,39) = 47.02, P < 0.0001] for all 4 groups (WT and Tcof1+/– embryos, with and without 3-NP treatment). We then conducted post hoc analyses using Welch’s 2-tailed t test to compare size differences between 2 individual groups. We found that 3-NP treatment significantly reduced the length of the skull, as well as the lateral surface area of the premaxilla and maxilla in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos, but not in WT embryos (Figure 5I). Surprisingly, 3-NP treatment significantly reduced the length of the zygomatic processes in both WT and Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos compared with their respective PBS controls, suggesting that redox stress has a particularly profound effect on this craniofacial structure (Figure 5I), which coincidentally was the craniofacial structure most severely affected in patients with TCS.

Figure 5 3-NP treatment exacerbates the TCS phenotype in embryos on a genetic background with low levels of treacle and high levels of ROS. (A–D) Right-side lateral view of PBS- or 3-NP–treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos from a DBA/1J/C57BL/6 background. (E–H) Alizarin red– and Alcian blue–stained skeletal of PBS or 3-NP–treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos on the DBA/1J/C57BL/6 background. (I) Linear distance measurements of skull and zygomatic process lengths and surface area measurement of premaxilla and maxilla sizes based on 2D skeletal staining. (J) PC analysis scale plot of overall skull of WT embryos treated with PBS (purple dots), WT embryos treated with 3-NP (blue dots), Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos treated with PBS (green dots), and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos treated with 3-NP (red dots). (K) Wireframe diagram showing shape changes along the positive and negative values of PC1 and PC2 (red line) and the average shape (blue line). Scale bars: 1 mm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA for comparison between multiple groups and 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction for post hoc analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Geometric morphometric analysis after Procrustes superimposition was performed using MorphoJ (52) to describe skull shape variation based on the Cartesian coordinates of 24 landmarks (Supplemental Figure 5) (53). More than half of the variation was accounted for by the first 2 principal components (PCs) (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 6). The PC score plot for PC1 and PC2 showed that PC1 distinguished the specimens on the basis of their genotype, which accounts for 38.7% of the variation (Figure 5J). WT samples were associated with positive PC1 scores, while Tcof1+/– samples were mostly associated with negative PC1 scores. Shape changes along PC1 included the expansion versus reduction of the premaxilla (area bound by landmarks 13–16), the maxilla (landmarks 12,13, 16, and 24), the zygomatic process of the maxilla (landmarks 22–23), and changes in the position of mandibular tip (landmarks 10–11) in relation to the anterior tip of the nasal bone (landmark 1) (Figure 5K). Meanwhile, group separation by PC2 was less explicit and captured the “flatness” of the calvarium (landmarks 2–4) as well as the retrusion or protrusion of the mandible in relation to the nasal bone (Figure 5, J and K).

The protrusion of the mandibles associated with negative PC1 and PC2 scores does not necessarily mean longer mandibles in Tcof1+/– groups compared with WT groups, as the negative scores may reflect considerable hypoplasia or retrusion of the nasal tip rather than forward protrusion of the mandibles in a phenomenon known as the “Pinocchio effect” (53). It is also possible that large variations contributed by the landmarks around the nasal bone and maxilla distort the placement of the mandibular landmarks within the wireframe diagram in Figure 5K. Therefore, to capture any subtler changes in mandibular shapes without the confounding effect of the overall skull shape, the mandibles were dissected and analyzed separately (Figure 6, A–D). Canonical variate (CV) analysis was conducted in MorphoJ as an exploratory method to identify any subtle mandibular shape changes among the 4 groups (Figure 6E). Changes along CV1 separated the samples according to genotype and accounted for 71.8% of the total variation. The shape variation along CV1 involves narrowing or widening of the ascending ramus (area bound by landmarks 1, 2, and 8–14), particularly due to changes within the angular process (area bound by landmarks 8–11) (Figure 6F). Changes along CV2 distinguished the samples on the basis of the treatment, which accounted for 19.2% of the total variation. 3-NP–treated samples mostly clustered at negative CV2 values, which was associated with the displacement of the most inferior point of the alveolar region where the mandible inflects upward, a shorter molar alveolus (linear distance between landmarks 2 and 3), and changes in the condylar process (area bound by landmarks 11–14) (Supplemental Figure 5 and Figure 6F). Linear measurements on untransformed 2D images of the mandible further confirmed the size reductions in mandibular length, molar alveolus, angular and condylar processes, as well as overall ramus size in both WT and Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos in association with 3-NP treatment (Figure 6G). Altogether, these results suggest that although overall craniofacial shape is largely determined by the underlying genotype, redox status is an important contributor to craniofacial shape variation due to its influence on the individual components of the mandible and the length of the zygomatic process.

Figure 6 3-NP treatment changed overall mandible shape and size in embryos on a genetic background with low levels of treacle and high levels of ROS. (A–D) Medial view of alizarin red– or Alcian blue–stained right-side mandibles dissected from E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos on the DBA/1J/C57BL/6 background. ag, angular process; cd, condylar process; cr, coronoid process; in, incisor alveolus; mb, mandibular body; ml, molar alveolus. Dashed lines separate the mandibular ramus (left) and body region (right). Scale bars: 1 mm. (E) CV analysis scale plot of overall mandible shape for WT embryos treated with PBS (purple dots), WT embryos treated with 3-NP (blue dots), Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos treated with PBS (green dots), and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos treated with 3-NP (red dots). Ellipses represent 90% CIs for each group. (F) Wireframe diagram showing mandibular shape changes along the positive and negative values of CV1 and CV2 (red line) and the average shape (blue line). (G) Linear measurements of mandible length and height, and surface area measurement of ramus and overall mandible based on 2D images of skeletal staining. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA for comparison between multiple groups and 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction or post hoc analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The genetic background with high endogenous levels of treacle and low levels of ROS is less sensitive to increased oxidative stress in utero. Given the protective role of treacle in DNA damage repair, we posited that Tcof1+/– embryos on genetic backgrounds with endogenously high levels of treacle, such as pure DBA/1J, might be resistant to the damaging effects of ROS-induced genotoxic stress. Pregnant DBA/1J dams were subjected to the same 3-NP treatment described above, and skeletal staining was performed on E18.5 F1 embryos. Although ROS production was increased (Supplemental Figure 7), it did not result in exacerbation of the TCS phenotype in Tcof1+/– pure DBA/1J embryos (Figure 7, A–D). Alizarin red and Alcian blue staining revealed comparable cranium sizes among all 4 groups (WT and Tcof1+/– embryos, with and without 3-NP treatment), as shown by linear measurements of skull length [ANOVA F (3,24) = 2.125, P = 0.1235], zygomatic process length [ANOVA F (3,24) = 2.294, P = 0.1035], premaxilla size [ANOVA F (3,24) = 0.8388, P = 0.4859], and maxilla size [ANOVA F (3,24) = 0.3129, P = 0.8159] (Figure 7, E–I). Similarly, there was no significant reduction in mandible size in any of the 4 groups (Figure 7, J–N) [ANOVA F (3,24) = 0.9109, P = 0.4504], suggesting that increasing ROS production alone without reducing the high levels of treacle was insufficient to induce a severe TCS phenotype on this background. These results strengthen the correlation between the combinatorial levels and effects of treacle and ROS in influencing craniofacial variation and the severity of the TCS phenotype.

Figure 7 3-NP treatment alone is insufficient to change overall craniofacial shape and size in embryos on a genetic background with high levels of treacle and low levels of ROS. (A–D) Right-side lateral view of PBS- or 3-NP–treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/––mutant embryos on the pure DBA/1J background. (E–H) Alizarin red– and Alcian blue–stained skeletons of PBS or 3-NP–treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/––mutant embryos on the pure DBA/1J background. (I) Linear distance measurements of skull and zygomatic process lengths and surface area measurement of premaxilla and maxilla sizes based on 2D skeletal staining. (J–M) Medial views of alizarin red– or Alcian blue–stained right-side mandibles dissected from E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos on the pure DBA/1J background. (N) Linear measurements of mandible and molar alveoli lengths and surface area measurement of rami, angular processes, and condylar processes based on 2D images of skeletal staining. Scale bars: 1 mm. One-way ANOVA was used for comparison analysis between multiple groups and 2-tailed t tests with Welch’s correction were used for post hoc analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Reducing ROS in utero via maternal dietary antioxidant supplementation ameliorates the TCS phenotype. Since increasing ROS alone was sufficient to exacerbate the severity of the TCS phenotype in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos, we hypothesized, consistent with our model, that the converse would also be true. ROS scavenging should ameliorate the Tcof1+/– phenotype even on the DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV background, which exhibits the most severe manifestation of TCS. N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which is a widely used antioxidant that indirectly scavenges ROS by providing cysteine and sustaining glutathione synthesis (54, 55), was added to the drinking water of pregnant 129S6/SVeV dams from E7.5 to E12.5 to reduce ROS (Supplemental Figure 8). Dietary NAC supplementation dramatically improved the craniofacial phenotype of E18.5 Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with untreated Tcof1+/–DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 8, A–D). The frequency of exencephaly and degree of frontonasal hypoplasia were substantially reduced in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 8, E–H). Although the nasal and frontal bones were still somewhat hypoplastic, the calvaria were considerably rescued, such that morphologically, NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos now more closely resembled the phenotype characteristic of Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos (Figure 5C and Figure 8D). Linear measurements of the lengths of the skull and zygomatic process confirmed the phenotypic improvement in NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 8I). However, NAC supplementation did not significantly increase premaxilla or maxilla sizes in the mutants, most likely because of the wide variability already present in the untreated mutants (Figure 8I).

Figure 8 Reducing ROS via antioxidant supplementation partially rescues the TCS phenotype in embryos on the most sensitive background. (A–D) Right-side lateral view of untreated or NAC-treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos on the DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV background. (E–H) Alizarin red– and Alcian blue–stained skeletons of untreated or NAC-treated E18.5 WT and Tcof1+/–-mutant embryos on the DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV background. (I) Linear distance measurements of skull and zygomatic process lengths and surface area measurement of premaxilla and maxilla sizes based on 2D skeletal staining. Scale bars: 1 mm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA for comparison between multiple groups and 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction for post hoc analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The mandibles were then separated from the skulls (Figure 9, A–D), and morphometric analysis was performed on the basis of anatomical landmarks (Supplemental Figure 5). CV analysis was carried out on the superimposed landmarks, resulting in the NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryo group clustering closer to control and NAC-treated WT groups. In contrast, untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos clustered away from the rest of the groups (Figure 9E). This demonstrates that the overall shape of the mandible in NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos was more akin to the WT shape than to the untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryo mandible shape. Discriminant function (DF) analyses were then performed in MorphoJ as a means of comparing the shape divergence between 2 individual groups at a time (Figure 9F). Comparison between untreated WT DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos and untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos showed a Procrustes distance of 0.063 (P < 0.0001), indicating significant shape divergence due to the Tcof1+/– genotype alone. Although NAC treatment did not completely transform the shape of the mandibles in Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos into the shape of the WT mandible (WT control vs. Tcof1 NAC: Procrustes distance = 0.038, P < 0.0001), significant improvements were observed in the NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Procrustes distance = 0.039, P = 0.02). In contrast, no significant shape changes were observed in untreated WT DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with NAC-treated WT DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (WT control vs. WT NAC, P = 0.0717), indicating that NAC treatment may only influence mandible shape in the presence of a Tcof1+/– or similar mutation. Altogether, these wireframe representations illustrate the phenotypic improvement of both the mandibular rami and body in association with NAC supplementation, as evidenced by the significant increases in mandible length [ANOVA F (3,38) = 39.41, P < 0.0001], height [ANOVA F (3,38) = 27.85, P < 0.0001], angular process size [ANOVA F (3,38) = 39.41, P < 0.0001], and overall surface area [ANOVA F (3,38) = 21.15, P < 0.0001] in NAC-treated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos compared with untreated Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/129S6/SVeV embryos (Figure 9G). The demonstration that ROS scavenging through dietary supplementation with NAC ameliorates the severity of the TCS phenotype in Tcof1+/– mouse models is further substantiated by our previous observations that NAC treatment of Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos protects against ROS induced DNA damage and rescues the phenotype, such that Tcof1+/– DBA/1J/C57BL/6 embryos resemble Tcof1+/– pure DBA/1J embryos and even exhibit limited postnatal viability (27, 40). Collectively, this lends further support to our model that the combinatorial effects of treacle’s protective role in DNA damage repair, balanced with ROS-induced genotoxic stress, modulates the severity of TCS craniofacial phenotypes in Tcof1+/– mouse models.