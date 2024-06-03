Hold the salt for kidney regeneration

As discussed above, the classic homeostatic functions of MD cells are effected through release of locally acting mediators such as prostanoids or adenosine (6, 7). In their study, Gyarmati and colleagues provided compelling evidence that MD cells exhibit characteristics resembling those of neurons, raising the possibility that direct cell-to-cell communications influence glomerular physiology and structure. For example, using advanced imaging techniques, this group had previously shown that low-salt feeding induces formation of axon-like cell projections from the basal surface of MD cells, which they termed maculopodia (Figure 1) (8). In Gyarmati et al., intravital imaging of intracellular Ca2+ revealed robust Ca2+ transients in MD cells (3). This autonomous Ca2+ signaling activity was spatially confined to the MD plaque without propagation to adjacent tubular or vascular cells (3). However, calcium oscillations were synchronized with rhythmic changes in the diameter of adjacent glomerular arterioles, suggesting a possible functional association (3).

Figure 1 Cells in the MD have neuronal-like properties and promote transformation of progenitor cells. In the juxtaglomerular apparatus, MD cells form axon-like cell projections called maculopodia from the basal surface. Calcium oscillations within these cells synchronize with rhythmic changes in the diameter of adjacent glomerular arterioles. MD cells also released CCN1 to recruit endothelial and mesenchymal progenitors. Notably, low-salt conditions promote CCN1 release and may reduce glomerular pathology via Wnt/β-catenin and NGF/NGFR signaling.

To further explore the molecular basis of MD responses, a unique set of single-cell and bulk transcriptomic profiles of MD and adjacent tubular epithelial cells were generated from mice on standard and low-salt diets. Robust expression of several neuronal genes was found in MD cells, including nerve growth factor receptor (Ngfr), tyrosine hydroxylase, and synaptophysin (3, 9). A deeper mining of a single-cell data set demonstrated enrichment of pathways associated with neuronal biological processes, such as axon guidance, synaptic functionality, vesicle exocytosis, and membrane depolarization (3). The findings of close anatomical association between MD cell basal processes and the sympathetic and sensory nerve endings (Figure 1), along with the high expression of synaptic transmission genes, raises the possibility of interaction and/or communication between MD cells and the sympathetic nervous system. Indeed, previous studies have suggested that sympathetic innervation may modulate regenerative responses in other tissues (10, 11).