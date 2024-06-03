Neuronally differentiated macula densa cells regulate tissue remodeling and regeneration in the kidney

Live serial tracking of endogenous tissue remodeling. To establish the dynamics and pattern of endogenous kidney tissue remodeling with single-cell resolution in the intact living mouse kidney, unbiased tracking of the same tissue volume of kidney cortex over several days and weeks was performed using a combination of serial intravital multiphoton microscopy (MPM) (17, 18) and genetic cell fate tracking. The applied experimental strategy, conditions, and inducible fluorescent reporter mouse models to genetically label and track various mesenchymal and endothelial cell lineages are summarized in Figure 1A. In contrast to the lack of effect of pathological injury, such as in the ischemia/reperfusion model of acute kidney injury (confirmed by KIM1+ labeling, Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174558DS1) or time control (Supplemental Figure 1B), the loss of body fluid and salt as a MD-activating physiological stimulus using treatment with low-salt (LS) diet and the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor enalapril (ACEi) for up to 2 weeks caused substantial recruitment of mesenchymal and endothelial precursor cells in Ng2-tdTomato and Cdh5-Confetti mice (19), respectively (Figure 1B and Supplemental Video 1). Importantly, the geometrical epicenter (highest cell density) of mesenchymal and endothelial cell recruitment was near the base of MD cells at the glomerular vascular pole in each nephron (Figure 1B). Other physiology-based stimuli that are known to trigger MD cell sensing of LS (the diuretic furosemide, LS diet, or ACEi alone) caused similar positive but less robust responses, while high-salt diet had a negative effect (Supplemental Figure 1A). Newly recruited Ng2+ cells differentiated to multiple cell fates, including vascular smooth muscle, renin, mesangial, parietal epithelial, and proximal tubule cells and podocytes (Supplemental Figure 1C). Alternative genetic strategies to track mesenchymal cell lineages (Ren1d-Confetti and Foxd1-tdTomato mice) produced similar results (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Both Cdh5+ and Ren+ cells produced clonal remodeling of the vasculature, interstitium, and glomerulus closest to the MD (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), further suggesting the presence of mesenchymal and endothelial progenitor cells at the glomerular vascular pole. LS plus ACEi-induced Ng2+ and Cdh5+ cell recruitment to the glomerular vascular pole was blocked by pharmacological inhibition of the known MD-specific markers cyclooxygenase-2 (COX2) or neuronal nitric oxide synthase (NOS1), suggesting the key role of MD cells in this tissue remodeling process (Figure 1C). Fate tracking of MD cells for extended periods of time (>6 months) in either control or LS plus ACEi stimulation conditions using inducible MD-GFP mice resulted in no GFP-labeled cells outside of the MD area (data not shown), suggesting that MD cells themselves do not migrate out of their classic anatomical location.

Figure 1 Evaluation of mesenchymal (Ng2-tdTomato, red) and endothelial (Cdh5-Confetti, multicolor) precursor cell–mediated endogenous kidney tissue remodeling. (A) Experimental design for study of endogenous tissue remodeling using serial multiphoton microscopy (MPM) combined with multiple genetic reporter mouse models in physiological and pathological conditions. (B) Representative in vivo MPM maximum projection images (left) and the number of Ng2+ or Cdh5+ cells per glomerular area (center) of the same kidney cortex area/volume visualized through an abdominal imaging window at the indicated time points or in a magnified single glomerulus (right, on day 14). Responses to low-salt (LS) diet and ACEi (all images) or timed control (center) are shown; n = 6 (1–2 glomeruli/animal). Note the low cell number and random distribution at baseline but high cell number specifically at the glomerular vascular pole (red and blue arrows) and the Cdh5+ clones (CFP/blue, left) and YFP/RFP (orange, right) among all 10 different CFP/GFP/YFP/RFP Confetti color combinations. Plasma was labeled with Alexa Fluor 594–albumin (gray scale). The Z-stacks of same preparations are shown in Supplemental Video 1. G, glomerulus (dashed white circles); AA/EA, afferent/efferent arteriole; MD, macula densa. (C) The effects of LS diet + ACEi for 10 days with or without selective COX2 inhibition with SC58236 or NOS1 inhibition with 7-NI treatment, or 10 days timed control on Ng2+ and Cdh5+ cell number per glomerular area analyzed on frozen tissue sections; n = 6 (average of 10 glomeruli/animal). Nuclei were labeled blue with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

Intravital imaging of calcium signaling. We next asked whether high signaling activity can be used as a clue to identify key cell type(s) that may drive local progenitors and kidney tissue remodeling similar to that in other organs. Therefore, intravital imaging of intracellular Ca2+ using MPM was performed in genetic mouse models to directly visualize the activity of all renal cell types or specifically MD cells in the intact living kidney cortex. We applied 3 main strategies to study cell physiology in 4 dimensions (4DP, in tissue volume over time) in comparative cell (cc4DP), multicell (mc4DP), or single-cell (sc4DP) modes as summarized in Figure 2A. To make comparisons to other renal cell types (in the cc4DP mode), Sox2–GCaMP5-tdTomato (Sox2-GT) mice were developed with ubiquitous expression of the genetically encoded calcium reporter GCaMP5, along with the calcium-insensitive tdTomato in all kidney cell types. Time-lapse intravital MPM imaging of Sox2-GT mice found robust, spontaneous Ca2+ transients in MD cells (Figure 2, B–F, and Supplemental Video 2). Among all cells at the glomerular vascular pole, including the highly contractile vascular smooth muscle cells of the glomerular arterioles, MD cells showed the highest cumulative elevations in Ca2+ by far (Figure 2B). MD cell Ca2+ signals did not conduct to adjacent contractile vascular cells, as evident from video recordings (Supplemental Video 2) and from the lower frequency of MD cell versus mesangial and vascular smooth muscle cell Ca2+ transients (Supplemental Figure 2A). In addition, the robust MD cell Ca2+ transients were autonomous (preserved in freshly isolated single MD cells, Figure 2E) and unique to MD cells in the renal cortex (based on comparison to other renal tubule epithelial cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 MD cell calcium signaling in vivo. (A) MPM imaging workflow to study 4D physiology in comparative (cc4DP), multicell (mc4DP), and single-cell (sc4DP) modes. Time-lapse recordings of same preparations are shown in Supplemental Video 2. (B) cc4DP mode using Sox2-GT mice. Left: Two-minute time-lapse maximum projection image (MPI) showing highest cumulative GCaMP5 (G5, green/yellow) fluorescence intensity (F) (reflecting cell Ca2+ elevations) in MD (green cells in attached glomerulus [G] drawing). Center: Comparison of G5F in single MD, juxtaglomerular (JG) renin, extra (EGM) and intraglomerular (IGM) mesangial cells, and afferent (AA) and efferent arteriole (EA) vascular smooth muscle cells, n = 4 (average of 5 cells/animal). Right: Time-lapse recordings of G5F normalized to baseline (F/F 0 ) in MD (green), proximal tubule (PT, blue), and distal tubule (DT, purple) cells. (C) mc4DP mode using Sox2-GT mice. Left: Whole-MD pseudocolor MPI showing G5F heterogeneity between MD cells. Right: Simultaneous time-lapse recording of whole-MD G5F (green, smoothed) and AA diameter (magenta). (D) sc4DP mode using MD-GT mice. MD single cells show long axon-like processes (arrowhead, thick ascending limb [TAL] tubule fluid in gray scale) (left) and regular Ca2+ firing with 4-fold elevations in baseline (right). Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) MD single-cell G5F recordings in intact MD-GT mouse kidney in vivo and in vitro after isolation from freshly digested kidneys. (F) MD sc4DP responses to local/systemic stimuli. Left: MD cell Ca2+ firing frequency in control, low-salt diet (LS), and unilateral ureter obstruction (UUO). Center: Changes in MD G5F (baseline shown by dotted line) in response to systemically injected arginine-vasopressin (AVP), furosemide (Furo), gastrin, and in diabetes mellitus (DM). n = 6–8 (average of 4–5 cells/animal). Right: Time-lapse recording of whole-MD G5F during i.v. injection of the V1aR agonist arginine-vasopressin (AVP) given (indicated by red line) 2 minutes after recording baseline. Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

Intravital MPM imaging of the entire MD plaque (formed by ~25 individual MD cells) in horizontal optical sections (in the mc4DP mode) revealed considerable cellular heterogeneity, with individual MD cells featuring low, medium, or high Ca2+ activity (Figure 2C and Supplemental Video 2). Several, but not all MD cells in multiple plaque regions showed rapidly and laterally propagating Ca2+ responses, further suggesting the heterogeneity of cell-to-cell communication and coordination between individual MD cells (Supplemental Video 2). However, the robust Ca2+ signaling activity remained spatially confined to the MD plaque area and did not propagate to adjacent tubular or vascular segments (Supplemental Video 2). The whole-MD Ca2+ readout showed clustering of the single-cell Ca2+ transients and their regular oscillations over time (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C). Importantly, the whole-MD Ca2+ oscillations were simultaneous with the rhythmic changes in the diameter of the adjacent glomerular afferent arteriole, with the peak MD Ca2+ phase-matching the peak afferent arteriole diameter (vasodilatations) (Figure 2C).

To study the spatial and dynamic details of MD cell Ca2+ responses with truly single-cell resolution (in the sc4DP mode), MD-GT mice with MD cell–specific expression of GT were generated with a partial tamoxifen induction strategy, as used recently for single-cell expression and targeting (12). Consistent with the exclusively MD-targeting genetic strategy in the kidney using Nos1-Cre models (12, 20, 21), GT reporter expression was entirely specific for MD cells in the MD-GT mouse renal cortex (Supplemental Figure 2B) and illuminated the long, axon-like (Figure 2D and Supplemental Video 2), or multiple shorter basal cell processes of MD cells (Figure 2A). A few MD cells showed pacemaker-like regular Ca2+ oscillations, with the plateau showing approximately 4-fold elevations in baseline Ca2+ and an average frequency of 0.03 per second (Figure 2D). The average duration of single Ca2+ spikes (full width at half maximum) was approximately 2 seconds. MD cells responded to several diverse stimuli with altered steady-state Ca2+ and/or firing frequency, including altered tubular fluid composition (LS diet and the diuretic furosemide), mechanical strain (tubule flow), systemic neurohormone administration (arginine-vasopressin [AVP], gastrin), and metabolic states (diabetic hyperglycemia) (Figure 2F).

MD cell transcriptome analysis. We next aimed to identify the molecular signature of MD cells in both control and physiological activation (LS) states with high-resolution using MD enrichment from MD-GFP mouse kidneys, as established and validated recently (12). The workflow included bulk and single-cell RNA-Seq and transcriptomic analysis (Figure 3A) and the generation of the immortalized MD cell line MDgeo (Figure 4A). A total of 28,000 MD cells (representing a minor fraction, ~0.2% of the total kidney cortical cell population) and 50,000 control cells from adjacent tubule segments were isolated from the cortex of freshly digested MD-GFP kidneys (n = 2 mice for MD and n = 4 mice for control cells from each condition) for bulk RNA isolation and transcriptome analysis. For single-cell RNA-Seq and transcriptome analysis, 894 and 1296 MD cells were analyzed from control and LS-induced conditions, respectively, each from a single MD-GFP mouse. Single-cell transcriptome analysis identified angiogenesis, cell movement, quantity and migration of cells, and migration of vascular endothelial cells as the major biological activities of MD cells (Figure 3B). Unsupervised graph-based clustering and UMAP visualization using Partek Flow revealed 5 subtypes of MD cells under both control and physiological activation (LS) conditions (MD1–5, Figure 3C). The high MD expression of specific growth and transcription factors and chemokines (Fabp3, Egf, Ccn1, Foxq1, Cxcl12) and angiogenic factors (Vash2, Pamr1, Vegfa, Ccn3) showed clustering, suggesting MD cell heterogeneity regarding their tissue remodeling regulatory functions. In contrast, all MD clusters were similarly enriched in other secreted cytokines, growth and extracellular matrix (ECM), and Wnt signaling factors (Bmp3, Fgf9, Spp1, Wnt10a, Sfrp1, Tcf4) that have well-known roles in controlling progenitor cells and tissue remodeling (Figure 3C). Bulk RNA-based MD transcriptomic analysis further confirmed the MD-specific expression of several angiogenic, cell migration and patterning, growth, ECM remodeling, and transcription factors. The expression of these factors was upregulated in physiological activation (LS) condition compared with controls (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 1). The identified MD angiogenic factors included the CCN family of matricellular proteins, Ccn1 (Figure 3C) and Ccn3 (Figure 3C, ranked 38 highest enriched MD gene, Supplemental Table 1). The high-level expression of known MD cell markers (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 1, including Pappa2, Nos1, Ptgs2 [COX2], Slc12a1 [NKCC2]) validated the MD cell isolation and RNA-Seq approach. The high MD expression of neurohormone and metabolic receptors, such as the AVP (Avpr1a), gastrin and cholecystokinin (Cckbr), and glucagon receptor (Gcgr) (Supplemental Table 1), highlight the systemic sensory function of MD cells to maintain whole-body homeostasis and their role in interorgan crosstalk.

Figure 3 MD cell transcriptome analysis. (A) Workflow of MD and control cell isolation for transcriptome analysis in control (normal salt [NS]) and low-salt (LS) conditions. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Graphical summary of MD single-cell transcriptome analysis. The top activated (indicated by orange, positive Z-score) biological activities, pathways, and genes are listed based on unbiased IPA analysis. IPA system node shapes and colors are used (octagon, function; square, cytokine; triangle, kinase; ellipse, transcription regulator). (C) UMAP visualization (top) of integrated MD single-cell transcriptomic analysis from a single mouse in LS conditions. Graph-based analysis in Partek Flow identified 5 clusters (MD1–5). Top enriched genes (Fabp3, Egf, Ccn1, Foxq1, Cxcl12, Vash2, Pamr1, Vegfa, Nov) show clustering. Violin plot (bottom) of genes that are highly enriched in all 5 MD clusters. (D) Heatmap (mean expression) of top enriched MD-specific genes in MD vs. control cells in control (normal salt) and physiological stimulation (low salt + ACEi [LS]) conditions using bulk RNA analysis (n = 2 mice for MD, n = 4 mice for control cells from each condition). Genes were grouped into 5 categories as indicated according to their biological function. Scale indicates Z-score values.

Figure 4 MD cell secretome analysis. (A) Workflow of the generation and characterization of the MDgeo cell line and its culturing (conditioning) in control (normal salt [NS]) and low salt (LS) conditions. Differentiated mMDgeo cells show an epithelial cobblestone-like pattern, while semiconfluent MDgeo cells feature long axon-like processes. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Mass spectrometry (left) and CCN1 ELISA (right) analysis of the LS-conditioned MDgeo cell culture medium. Mass spectrum plot representing the detected MD-derived secreted proteins in the MDgeo cell culture medium as indicated. LS, low-salt medium. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 with t test, n = 4–6. (C) Immunohistochemistry validation of the expression of top enriched mouse MD-specific genes or their homologous isoforms in the human kidney. Data are from the Human Protein Atlas (HPA) where indicated. Image available from https://www.proteinatlas.org/ENSG00000012171-SEMA3B/tissue/kidney Scale bar: 50 μm.

The analysis of control MD transcriptome (from mice on normal salt diet) confirmed the neuronal differentiation features of MD cells, in addition to their classic tubular epithelial characteristics (Slc12a1; Slc9a2, NHE2; Kcnj1, ROMK), Supplemental Figure 3D). Unbiased tissue specificity analysis using TissueEnrich (22) and the GTEx Multi Gene Query platform assigned a highly significant brain tissue identity to MD cells, while the transcriptome of control kidney cells showed high ranking of kidney specificity and no expression in brain (Supplemental Figure 3A). Canonical pathway analysis using IPA and Gene Set Enrichment analysis (Partek Flow) of MD cell transcriptome identified axon guidance as the most significant canonical pathway and relevant biological processes, such as synaptic transmission, synaptic plasticity, vesicle exocytosis, and membrane depolarization (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). The MD transcriptome included high expression of Alzheimer’s disease risk genes (App, Mapt, Bace1, Apoe) and the nerve growth factor (NGF) receptor (Ngfr) (Supplemental Figure 3C). To further corroborate these findings, tissue volume rendering in 3D was performed from z-sections of optically cleared whole-mount MD-GFP kidneys, as established recently (20), and immunolabeled for endogenous MD-specific GFP expression and tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) or calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP), markers of sympathetic or sensory nerves, respectively. There was close anatomical association between MD cell basal processes and the sympathetic and sensory nerve endings, which together with the high expression of synaptophysin, a major synaptic vesicle protein specifically in MD cells and in nearby nerve endings (Supplemental Figure 3F) suggests that synaptic communications within the JGA involve the MD.

An immortalized mouse MD cell line named MDgeo was generated for in vitro cell biology studies by following a commonly used workflow, as illustrated in Figure 4A. Primary cultures of freshly isolated and sorted MD cells from MD-GFP kidneys were transfected with LentiSV40 tsA58 virus for temperature-sensitive proliferation (at 33°C) or differentiation (at 37°C) in the presence of NGF. As with the parent MD-GFP mouse model, the cultured MDgeo cell monolayer retained membrane-targeted GFP expression (Figure 4A). Confluent MDgeo cells had a cobblestone pattern typical of epithelial cells, while semiconfluent MDgeo cells featured long cell processes (Figure 4A). The MD phenotype of MDgeo cells was validated by the high expression of classic MD cell markers and their intact physiological function, including increased pERK1/2, COX2, and pp38 expression in response to LS culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and NOS1-mediated NO release and COX2-mediated PGE 2 production (Supplemental Figure 4C). Differentiated MDgeo cells had up to 10-fold higher expression of COX2 and NKCC2 compared with either undifferentiated MDgeo cells grown at 33°C or the formerly established but now extinct MD cell line MMDD1 (23) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, the heterogeneity of the MD cell population was preserved in MDgeo cultures with cells showing variable size and shape, COX2 and NKCC2 expression, and NOS activity (Supplemental Figure 4). Mass spectrometry analysis of the LS conditioned MDgeo cell culture medium (MD secretome) identified the angiogenic matricellular protein CCN1 as one of the top enriched MD-secreted proteins (Figure 4B), confirming the transcriptome data (Figure 3C). MD conditioning by LS media resulted in a 6-fold increase in MD cell CCN1 secretion compared with control (Figure 4B).

The highly MD-specific expression of a selection of identified tissue remodeling genes (or their well-known, closely related homologs), NOS1 (ranked the second highest enriched MD-specific gene, Supplemental Table 1), and the NGF homolog brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) was validated and translated to the human kidney on the protein level (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3E).

Manipulation of MD Wnt/β-catenin signaling. To confirm the tissue remodeling function of MD cells in vivo, we next used MD-specific genetic manipulation of Wnt signaling and studied the resulting renal phenotype. Wnt activity is high in MD cells, and it further increases with LS stimulation (Figure 5A). Inducible MD Wnt loss-of-function (MD-Wntlof) and gain-of-function (MD-Wntgof) mouse models were generated (Figure 5B) and validated by the MD-specific decreased or increased expression of the genetic WntGFP reporter and the Wnt target Axin2, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5A). Blood pressure, kidney and body weight, and albuminuria were normal (Supplemental Figure 5B). MD-Wntgof induction in adult mice resulted in enlarged glomeruli and increased glomerular filtration rate (GFR) within 6–8 weeks (Figure 5C). In contrast, MD-Wntlof induction resulted in smaller glomeruli and reduced GFR (Figure 5C). The number of WT1+ mesenchymal progenitor cells/podocytes and CD34+ endothelial precursor cells (alternatively Meis2+ [endothelial marker], ref. 24, and Ren+ [mesenchymal marker] cells, respectively; Supplemental Figure 5C) at the glomerular vascular pole increased in a MD-centric pattern in MD-Wntgof mice, while these cell numbers were reduced or unchanged in MD-Wntlof mice (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5C). MD-Wntgof increased the expression of CCN1 and other secreted angiogenesis promoting factors, including SEMA3C, that are known Wnt target genes (25) (Figure 5D). Altogether, these results suggest that MD cells via Wnt signaling are physiologically and functionally important regulators of renal progenitor cells and tissue remodeling.

Figure 5 Manipulation of MD Wnt signaling alters glomerular structure and function. (A) Representative fluorescence images of frozen kidney sections (left) and quantification (center) of Wnt activity (GFP fluorescence [F] intensity, green) from mice with nuclear TCF/Lef:H2B-GFP reporter in control, LiCl (as positive control), LS, and LS+ACEi conditions; n = 4–6 (average of 5 MDs/animal). Intense GFP labeling in MD cells. Right: TCF4 immunohistochemistry in human kidney (data from the Human Protein Atlas [HPA]). Image available from https://www.proteinatlas.org/ENSG00000196628-TCF4/tissue/kidney Intense labeling in MD cells (arrows). G, glomerulus. (B) Illustration of the applied Cre/lox-based breeding strategies to generate inducible MD Wnt gain-of-function (MD-Wntgof) and loss-of-function (MD-Wntlof) mouse models. (C) Top: Renal histological (representative H&E images [left]) and functional (glomerular filtration rate [GFR, right]) features of MD-Wntgof and lof mice 2 months after tamoxifen induction; n = 4–5 (average of 5–10 glomeruli/animal). Note the enlarged or smaller cortical glomeruli in MD-Wntgof and lof mice, respectively, compared with control WT mice, with extracellular (mesangial) matrix accumulation in MD-Wntlof mice. Bottom: Representative immunofluorescence images (left) and statistical summary (right) of WT1+ (red) and CD34+ (green) cell number. Note the high cell density at the macula densa (MD) cell base (arrows). Yellow (in WT1) and orange (in CD34) colors represent the autofluorescence of red blood cells. Scale bars: 25 μm. Nuclei are labeled blue with DAPI. (D) Altered expression of MD-specific proteins in renal cortical homogenates, including CCN1 and SEMA3C; n = 4. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

Key role of NGF/NGFR signaling in MD cell and kidney functions. Since Ngfr was the highest expressed growth factor receptor in MD cells (ranked 64th most-enriched MD gene; Supplemental Table 1), we tested the functional importance of NGF and NGFR in MD cells in vitro and in the kidney in vivo. Immunofluorescence analysis validated the transcriptome data and confirmed the MD cell–specific expression of the p75NTR NGFR in the mouse kidney and in MDgeo cells, including in the cell membrane (Supplemental Figure 6A). NGF significantly increased cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6B) and was absolutely essential for the long-term survival of MDgeo cells in culture (data not shown). NGFR expression was significantly increased by the LS culturing condition in MDgeo cells (Supplemental Figure 6C), suggesting the physiological relevance of NGFR in MD cells. NGF treatment significantly increased the expression of the classic and functionally key MD cell markers COX2, NKCC2, and NOS1 and induced phosphorylation of ERK1/2 MAP kinases, IKB, and TrkA-B, but not Akt in a variable time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Using NGF-GFP reporter mice and amyloid precursor protein (APP) immunohistochemistry, the expression of potential NGFR ligands NGF and soluble APP was confirmed in nearby renin producing juxtaglomerular (JG) and collecting duct intercalated cells (Supplemental Figure 6A).

We next developed mice with inducible, MD-specific knockout of NGFR (MD-NGFR–KO) to examine the functional role of MD cell NGFR signaling in vivo, 4 weeks after tamoxifen induction. Immunofluorescence localization and renal cortical tissue immunoblotting validated the successful MD-specific deletion of the p75NTR NGFR in MD-NGFR–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and C). Compared with that of WT mice, the frequency of MD cell Ca2+ transients increased 4-fold in MD-NGFR–KO mice (Figure 6A). In contrast to regular periodic oscillations in WT mice (Figure 2C), MD-NGFR–KO mice featured irregular chaotic-like oscillations in whole-MD Ca2+ (Figure 6A). A cell-to-cell functional connectivity map (MD connectome) with preserved MD architecture and a heatmap were generated based on Pearson’s correlation analysis of time-lapse Ca2+ recordings between all MD cell pairs in WT and MD-NGFR–KO mice (Figure 6B). Cell-to-cell connectivity and sensitivity of MD cells were greatly reduced in MD-NGFR–KO mice compared with that in WT mice (Figure 6B). The connectivity map of WT MD plaque identified 3 “hub” cells within the whole MD that had the highest number of connections, and 1 “lone” cell that had 0 connections (Figure 6B). In the MD of MD-NGFR–KO kidney, there were only 2 small “hub” cells within the whole MD, while a great number of “lone” cells were identified that had no connections to other MD cells (Figure 6B). NGF treatment for 1 week significantly increased the number of renin-producing juxtaglomerular (JG) cells and GFR in WT mice, while renin cell number and GFR were significantly lower in MD-NGFR–KO mice (Figure 6, A and C). MD-NGFR–KO mice featured glomerular endothelial injury (based on increased plasmalemmal vesicle associated protein [PLVAP] expression) (26), kidney injury (based on KIM1 expression), and tissue fibrosis (Figure 6, D and E) and showed accumulation of the classic neurodegeneration marker p-tau (S199) in MD cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Albuminuria and podocyte number were normal at this time point (Figure 6, D and E). The expression of MD-specific angiogenic and tissue remodeling factors CCN1, CCN3, and CXCL14 was significantly reduced in MD-NGFR–KO mice compared with that in WT mice (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 The phenotype of MD-NGFR–KO mice. (A) Increased frequency of MD cell Ca2+ transients in MD-NGFR–KO vs. WT mice. Single MD cell (left) and whole-MD recording (center, original/smoothed) of G5F transients in WT (green) and MD-NGFR–KO mice (red). GFR changes (normalized to baseline before induction/treatment) in WT treated with vehicle (control) or NGF and MD-NGFR–KO mice (right); n = 4–5. (B) Reduced MD cell connectivity and sensitivity in MD-NGFR–KO vs. WT mice. Left: Functional MD cell–to-cell connectivity map of all 21 (WT) and 18 (MD-NGFR–KO) individually numbered MD cells. Red line connecting individual cell pairs indicates Pearson’s r > 0.35. Red and blue cell color indicates hub and lone cells, respectively. Center: Heatmap of each MD cell pair’s Pearson’s coefficient in 2-color gradient, as in scale. Right: Effect of i.v. gastrin on MD cell Ca2+ (G5F) in WT vs. MD-NGFR–KO mice; n = 4–8 (average of 4–5 MD cells/animal). (C–E) Renin cell density (C), endothelial injury and podocyte number (D), and renal pathology (E) in WT mice treated with vehicle (control) or NGF,and MD-NGFR–KO mice. n = 4–5 (average of 5 glomeruli/animal). Renin, PLVAP, KIM1 immunofluorescence (red) images and PAS-stained kidney tissue sections, and summary of respective cell numbers, labeling density (tissue fibrosis index), and albuminuria (ACR). Cell nuclei are labeled blue with DAPI, tissue autofluorescence (C, green) is shown for tissue morphology. Scale bar: 50 μm (C–E). (F) Representative immunoblots and summary of MD-specific protein expression in renal cortical homogenates, including CCN1, CCN3, and CXCL14 in WT vs. MD-NGFR–KO mice; n = 4. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Student’s t test (B and D–F) or ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (A and C).

Human translation. To study the relevance of the MD tissue remodeling function to the human condition and CKD, we first analyzed the expression of the angiogenic factor CCN1 in freshly nephrectomized and fixed human kidney tissues from patients with normal kidney function or CKD (estimated GFR [eGFR], <50 mL/min/1.73 m2). CCN1 protein expression was entirely MD specific in normal human renal tissues (Figure 7A). The number of CCN1+ MD cells was significantly reduced to almost undetectable levels in CKD, while the total MD cell number was maintained or even increased based on NOS1 and COX2 immunolabeling (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 CCN1 expression in the kidney in patients with normal kidney function or CKD. (A) Immunofluorescence labeling (red, left) and quantification (right) of MD cell markers CCN1 (top), NOS1 (center), and COX2 (bottom) in human kidney sections. Note the strong CCN1 expression exclusively in cells of the macula densa (MD; red arrows) in controls and mostly absent labeling in kidney tissue samples from patients with CKD, in contrast to the pattern in NOS1 and COX2 labeling; n = 6 (average of 5 MDs/sample). Nuclei are labeled blue with DAPI; green is tissue autofluorescence. G: glomerulus. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) Intrarenal CCN1 (CYR61), NOS1, and PTGS2 (COX2) mRNA expression in kidney biopsies (tubulointerstitial compartment) from living donor (LD), tumor nephrectomy (TN), and patients with CKD with various etiologies from the ERCB. LD (n = 31), TN (n = 4), diabetic nephropathy (DN, n = 17), minimal change disease (MCD, n = 14), thin basement membrane disease (TMD, n = 6), arterial hypertension (HTN, n = 20), IgA nephropathy (IgAN, n = 25), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS, n = 17), lupus nephritis (SLE, n = 32), membranous glomerulonephropathy (MGN, n = 18), and vasculitis (RPGN, n = 21). Differential expression comparison between LD and each disease subtype was performed using t test. (C) The association of urinary CCN1 levels with kidney function. Comparison of urinary CCN1 in individuals acting as controls (n = 11) and patients with CKD (n = 29) (left) and the positive correlation between urinary CCN1 excretion and eGFR in patients with CKD; n = 18, log 2 -transformed urinary CCN1/creatinine ratios are shown (right). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using Student’s t test.

Transcriptomic data in human kidney biopsies from the European Renal cDNA Biobank (ERCB) were analyzed to further investigate the relevance of CCN1 to human CKD. Compared with living donors, CCN1 was significantly underexpressed in patients with CKD with minimal change disease, thin basement membrane, membranous glomerulonephropathy, IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, vasculitis, hypertensive nephropathy, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) (Figure 7B). CCN1 was within the top 1% of underexpressed genes in CKD. Reduced expression in CKD was specific for CCN1, in contrast to the classic MD cell marker genes NOS1 and PTGS2 (Figure 7B).

In addition, we tested whether CCN1 can be detected in human urine samples and if urinary CCN1 levels correlate with kidney function, thus making CCN1 a potential biomarker. The results confirmed the presence of detectable levels of urinary CCN1 excretion, and urinary CCN1 was significantly diminished in patients with CKD (4.8 ± 0.3 pg/mg CCN1/creatinine ratio) compared with that of volunteer controls (6.5 ± 0.2 pg/mg CCN1/creatinine ratio) (Figure 7C). Urinary CCN1/creatinine levels showed a significant positive correlation with eGFR (Figure 7C), suggesting that reduced urinary levels of CCN1 are associated with loss of kidney function. In addition, patients with lower CCN1/creatinine levels (defined as less than average value among this group of patients) showed a trend of having lower eGFR and older age, and they were more likely to progress to end-stage kidney disease (data not shown).

Therapeutic use of MD-secreted factors. The effects of MD-derived biologicals were tested in the robust CKD model of adriamycin-induced (ADR-induced) FSGS in BALB/c mice (Figure 8A). A single ADR injection induced severe glomerulosclerosis (GS) pathology after 2 weeks, indicated by reduced GFR and high-level albuminuria (Figure 8, B and C). At this point, treatment of the preexisting GS was initiated using one of the following 5 biologicals: saline (PBS), recombinant CCN1 in low or high dose, control DMEMF12 culture medium, or LS-conditioned cell culture medium of the MDgeo cell line (Figure 4, A and B). Animals were followed-up for 4 weeks of treatment. Mass spectrometry analysis and CCN1 ELISA of the conditioned MDgeo cell culture medium confirmed the secretion of MD cell factors and informed the therapeutic dose of low CCN1 (Figure 4B), while high-dose CCN1 was chosen based on previous work in liver (27). In contrast to control PBS or DMEMF12 medium which had no effect, treatment with CCN1 (either with low or high dose) or LS-conditioned MD medium caused strong improvements in albuminuria (Figure 8C). In contrast to all other groups, treatment with LS-conditioned MD medium improved GFR, which returned to normal baseline levels, indicating functional regression of FSGS pathology (Figure 8B). Subsequent kidney histological analysis showed severe GS and tissue fibrosis in control PBS- and DMEMF12-treated groups, while CCN1 or LS-conditioned MD medium treatments greatly improved FSGS histopathology, p57+ podocyte number, and tubulointerstitial fibrosis (Figure 9).

Figure 8 Treatment with MD biologicals improves kidney function in CKD. (A) Illustration of therapeutic study design for testing the effects of MD biologicals (human recombinant CCN1 and LS-conditioned MDgeo cell culture media) using the adriamycin (ADR) model of glomerulosclerosis in BALB/c mice. (B) Time course of the absolute (left) and relative (normalized to baseline before treatment, right) changes in GFR followed in the same mice measured by the MediBeacon noninvasive transcutaneous method. Note the significant improvement of GFR returning to normal baseline levels (the red dotted line represents mean ± SEM [gray shaded area], measured at baseline) in the MD treatment group indicating functional regression of FSGS pathology; n = 6–8. (C) Time course of albuminuria (albumin/creatinine ratio [ACR]) changes followed in the same mice measured by ELISA. Note the significant improvement in albuminuria in the CCN1 and MD treatment groups in contrast to the PBS and DMEM-F12 controls; n = 6–8. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way (mixed-effect) ANOVA with Tukey’s test (B, left, and C), 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test (B, center), or t test (B, right).