Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI181374

68Ga-FAPI PET imaging monitors response to combined TGF-βR inhibition and immunotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer

Ke Li, Wei Liu, Hang Yu, Jiwei Chen, Wenxuan Tang, Jianpeng Wang, Ming Qi, Yuyun Sun, Xiaoping Xu, Ji Zhang, Xinxiang Li, Weijian Guo, Xiaoling Li, Shaoli Song, and Shuang Tang

Published April 15, 2024 - More info

Published in Volume 134, Issue 8 on April 15, 2024
J Clin Invest. 2024;134(8):e181374. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181374.
© 2024 Li et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published April 15, 2024 - Version history
Clinical Medicine Gastroenterology Oncology

68Ga-FAPI PET imaging monitors response to combined TGF-βR inhibition and immunotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer

Abstract

BACKGROUND Improving and predicting tumor response to immunotherapy remains challenging. Combination therapy with a transforming growth factor-β receptor (TGF-βR) inhibitor that targets cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) is promising for the enhancement of efficacy of immunotherapies. However, the effect of this approach in clinical trials is limited, requiring in vivo methods to better assess tumor responses to combination therapy.METHODS We measured CAFs in vivo using the 68Ga-labeled fibroblast activation protein inhibitor-04 (68Ga-FAPI-04) for PET/CT imaging to guide the combination of TGF-β inhibition and immunotherapy. One hundred thirty-one patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) underwent 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) PET/CT imaging. The relationship between uptake of 68Ga-FAPI and tumor immunity was analyzed in patients. Mouse cohorts of metastatic CRC were treated with the TGF-βR inhibitor combined with KN046, which blocks programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and CTLA-4, followed by 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT imaging to assess tumor responses.RESULTS Patients with metastatic CRC demonstrated high uptake rates of 68Ga-FAPI, along with suppressive tumor immunity and poor prognosis. The TGF-βR inhibitor enhanced tumor-infiltrating T cells and significantly sensitized metastatic CRC to KN046. 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging accurately monitored the dynamic changes of CAFs and tumor response to combined the TGF-βR inhibitor with immunotherapy.CONCLUSION 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging is powerful in assessing tumor immunity and the response to immunotherapy in metastatic CRC. This study supports future clinical application of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT to guide precise TGF-β inhibition plus immunotherapy in CRC patients, recommending 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG dual PET/CT for CRC management.TRIAL REGISTRATION CFFSTS Trial, ChiCTR2100053984, Chinese Clinical Trial Registry.FUNDING National Natural Science Foundation of China (82072695, 32270767, 82272035, 81972260).

Authors

Ke Li, Wei Liu, Hang Yu, Jiwei Chen, Wenxuan Tang, Jianpeng Wang, Ming Qi, Yuyun Sun, Xiaoping Xu, Ji Zhang, Xinxiang Li, Weijian Guo, Xiaoling Li, Shaoli Song, Shuang Tang

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(4):e170490. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170490

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(8):e181374. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181374

The authors recently became aware that in Figure 7F, an incorrect image was shown for α-SMA staining of the KN046-treated sample. The correct image, provided from the original source data, is shown below. The correction does not change the quantification that appears in Figure 1G. The HTML and PDF files have been updated with the correct information.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at 68Ga-FAPI PET imaging monitors response to combined TGF-βR inhibition and immunotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Version history
  • Version 1 (April 15, 2024): Electronic publication
