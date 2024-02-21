68Ga-FAPI PET imaging monitors response to combined TGF-βR inhibition and immunotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer

Multi-tracer PET/CT imaging with 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG identifies distinct heterogeneity of CAFs and glucose metabolism in patients with metastatic CRC. High intestinal physiological uptake of 18F-FDG limits its diagnostic value in CRC management (41). Recently, the development of the PET tracer 68Ga-FAPI has shown promising results for the detection of primary and peritoneal metastatic CRC. To further evaluate the value of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging in the management of patients with metastatic CRC, we performed a clinical trial enrolling 131 patients with metastatic CRC to undergo both 68Ga-FAPI-04 and 18F-FDG PET/CT scans at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center (FUSCC) (Figure 1A). Among the 131 patients with metastatic CRC, 109 patients (83.2%) showed high uptakes of both 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG probes detected using PET/CT imaging, 16 patients (12.2%) showed high 68Ga-FAPI uptake but low 18F-FDG uptake, and 6 patients (4.6%) showed low uptake of 68Ga-FAPI but high uptake of 18F-FDG (the cutoff maximum standardized uptake value [SUVmax] was 2.0) (Figure 1, A and B). These results indicated high heterogeneity in both glucose metabolism and CAFs among patients with metastatic CRC.

Figure 1 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging adds value to 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging for detection of metastasis in patients with CRC. (A) Schematic flow of the patient selection process. In total, 131 patients with metastatic CRC who underwent both 68Ga-FAPI-04 and 18F-FDG PET/CT at the FUSCC were enrolled, including 21 patients with liver metastatic CRC, 98 with peritoneal metastatic CRC, and 12 with other metastases. Among them, 14 patients received surgery after imaging. The relationship between uptake of 68Ga-FAPI and tumor immunity was analyzed. Thirteen patients received immunotherapy after imaging. Patients who underwent 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT and 18F-FDG PET/CT were divided into 3 groups: FDG+FAPI–, FDG–FAPI+, and FDG+FAPI+. Proportions of each group are shown in the pie chart in the top right corner of the image. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Representative clinical 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT and 18F-FDG PET/CT images of patients with metastatic CRC. (C) Comparison of TBR SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG in liver metastatic CRC tumors, n = 21. (D) Comparison of TBR SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG in peritoneal metastatic CRC tumors, n = 98. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. P < 0.0001 by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs, signed-rank test (C and D).

Among the 131 patients with metastatic CRC who underwent 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG PET/CT, there were 21 patients with liver metastases, 98 with peritoneal metastases, and 12 with other metastases. Despite the high heterogeneity of uptake values by 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG PET/CT scans in all 131 patients, the ratio of the tumor to the background (TBR: SUVmax of lesion/SUVmax of background) of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT in liver or peritoneal metastases was significantly higher than that of 18F-FDG PET/CT in both subgroups of patients with metastatic CRC (Figure 1, C and D). These results indicate the high sensitivity of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging for detecting the liver or peritoneal metastases of CRC. A summary of the clinical characteristics of the patients is presented in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170490DS1). Collectively, our observations indicated that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging added value to 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging in detecting metastases of patients with CRC and further suggested that CAFs are a potential target for metastatic CRC treatment.

The SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging negatively correlates with antitumor immunity in patients with metastatic CRC. The important function of CAFs in tumor immune regulation led us to investigate the relationship between the tumor SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging and antitumor immunity in patients with metastatic CRC (42). We used multi-immunofluorescence staining to analyze tumor-infiltrating immune cells in 14 patients with liver or peritoneal metastases who underwent surgery after both 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG PET/CT scans at the FUSCC (Figure 1A). Notably, compared with tumors with high SUVmax by 68Ga-FAPI PET imaging, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT–negative tumors showed low FAP-α protein expression and contained a significantly higher number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A–D). However, no significant difference in tumor-infiltrating immune cells was observed in 18F-FDG PET/CT–negative tumors compared with 18F-FDG PET/CT–positive tumors (Figure 2, A–D). Moreover, the tumor SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI exhibited a strong negative correlation with both tumoral infiltrated CD8+ and CD4+ immune cells using linear regression analysis and Pearson coefficients (Figure 2, E and F). Interestingly, Pearson coefficients showed that the degree of correlation between tumor SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI and tumor-infiltrated CD8+ or CD4+ cells was comparable to the correlation between SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT and the expression of FAP-α (Figure 2G). In contrast, tumor uptake on 18F-FDG PET/CT exhibited no significant correlation with either tumor-infiltrated CD8+ or CD4+ immune cells (Figure 2, H and I). Collectively, the tumor SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging was negatively associated with tumor infiltration of immune cells in patients with metastatic CRC. Therefore, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging may be helpful in screening potential beneficiaries of immunotherapy in patients with metastatic CRC.

Figure 2 The SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging negatively correlates with antitumor immunity in patients with metastatic CRC. (A) Representative multi-IHC images of the 3 groups in clinical metastatic CRC samples. FAP-α (yellow), CD8 (red), CD4 (green), and DAPI (blue) were used for staining of cell nuclei. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B–D) Quantification of staining for FAP-α, CD8, and CD4 for each group (FDG+FAPI–, n = 3; FDG–FAPI+, n = 4; FDG+FAPI+, n = 7). (E–G) Correlation between CD8, CD4, and FAP-α levels and SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI in the 14 enrolled patients with metastatic CRC (by Pearson’s correlation analysis). (H and I) Correlation between CD8 levels, CD4 levels, and SUVmax of 18F-FDG in the 14 enrolled patients with metastatic CRC (by Pearson’s correlation analysis). All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Kruskal-Wallis test (B–D).

68Ga-FAPI PET/CT as an imaging biomarker to assess therapeutic response to immunotherapy in patients with metastatic CRC. To evaluate the potential of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging in predicting tumor responses to immunotherapy in patients with metastatic CRC, we enrolled and analyzed the prognosis of 13 patients with metastatic CRC who received immunotherapy (PD-1 or PD-L1 blockade) after 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging in our clinical trial at the FUSCC (Figure 3). A summary of the clinical characteristics of the patients who received immunotherapy is presented in Table 1. Notably, 10 of 11 patients with a high SUVmax on 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT (patients 3–13 FDG+/–FAPI+) showed poor prognosis (progressive disease) after ICB therapy, and one died shortly thereafter. Interestingly, 2 patients with low SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT scan (patients 1 and 2 FDG+FAPI–) showed improved outcomes (stable disease) after immunotherapy. The χ2 test further showed that patients with metastatic CRC with a low SUVmax on 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT had significantly better clinical outcomes after immunotherapy (Table 2). However, the SUVmax of 18FDG-FAPI PET/CT was insignificant in predicting patient outcomes after immunotherapy (Table 3). These observations support our hypothesis that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging may help select potential patients with metastatic CRC for immunotherapy, indicating the necessity of a larger clinical trial using 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging as a noninvasive in vivo method to select patients with metastatic CRC most likely to benefit from ICBs.

Figure 3 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT as an imaging biomarker to assess therapeutic response to immunotherapy in patients with metastatic CRC. Summary of clinical events and prognosis for the 13 patients with metastatic CRC who received immunotherapy after 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG PET/CT. The 13 patients were divided into 3 groups: FDG+FAPI–, n = 2; FDG–FAPI+, n = 2; and FDG+FAPI+, n = 9. SD, stable disease; PR, partial response; PD, progressive disease; END, end of life. Created with BioRender (biorender.com).

Table 1 Clinical and pathological characteristics of patients who received immunotherapy

Table 2 Therapeutic effect of immunotherapy on FAPI– and FAPI+ patients with metastatic CRC

Table 3 Therapeutic effect of immunotherapy on FDG– and FDG+ patients with metastatic CRC

68Ga-FAPI PET/CT accurately monitors the dynamic changes of CAFs by TGF-β inhibition to assess tumor immunity and predict tumor response to ICBs in peritoneal metastatic CRC. Peritoneal metastasis is common in CRC patients, with poor prognosis and limited treatment options (43). The high uptakes of 68Ga-FAPI in PET/CT imaging in peritoneal metastasis of patients with CRC suggested that inhibition of CAFs by TGF-β signal inhibition may sensitize peritoneal metastatic CRC to ICBs. We assessed this hypothesis in 2 mouse models of MC38 or CT26 peritoneal metastatic CRC. Twenty-four mice with MC38 peritoneal metastatic CRC were randomly divided into 4 groups, then received vehicle control, SB525334 (a TGF-βR inhibitor) alone, KN046 (a bispecific antibody that blocks both PD-L1 and CTLA-4) alone, or combined SB525334 and KN046 treatment (Figure 4A). Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was performed 21 days after treatment to detect tumor. Notably, a reduction in tumor burden was observed after treatment with KN046 or KN046 combined with SB525334, whereas SB525334 alone was not effective in suppressing tumor growth compared with the control (Figure 4B). SB525334 in combination with KN046 showed the best efficacy in treating peritoneal metastatic CRC, achieving robust tumor remission in each mouse, as detected using micro-MRI (Figure 4B). Consistently, combined treatment with KN046 and SB525334 significantly decreased tumor weight, abdominal circumference, and the number of colorectal peritoneal metastases, together with significantly improved bloody ascites through peritoneal metastasis (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). The body weights of the MC38 tumor–bearing mice measured after the indicated treatments showed no significant changes among the 4 groups (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results indicate that the combined treatment with SB525334 and KN046 was effective in treating colorectal peritoneal metastasis in mice. In support of this, flow cytometric analyses and immunohistochemistry (IHC) revealed a significant increase in intratumoral CD8+ cytotoxic T cells (Supplemental Figure 1E for the flow cytometry gating strategy; Figure 4D; and Supplemental Figure 1F) and CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H) in tumors treated with combined SB525334 and KN046 therapy. Furthermore, intratumoral IFN-γ+CD8+ and granzyme B–positive CD8+ (GZMB+CD8+) T cells, as well as IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells, were also significantly increased by combined SB525334 with KN046 treatment (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1I), suggesting that activated CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were increased in peritoneal metastasis by SB525334 combined with KN046. In addition, we obtained consistent results in a CT26 peritoneal metastatic CRC mouse model, in which combined treatment with SB525334 and KN046 significantly decreased peritoneal metastases and almost eliminated tumors in some mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). This therapeutic effect was accompanied by a significant increase in intratumoral CD8+ and CD4+ T cells and a decrease in FAP-α in mice treated with the combination of SB525334 and KN046 (Supplemental Figure 2, F–I). Taken together, these results show that the TGF-βR inhibitor SB525334 effectively enhanced antitumor immunity and increased tumor response to KN046 in peritoneal metastatic CRC mice.

Figure 4 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT and 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT scans to assess tumor response to combined therapy with TGF-βR inhibitor and ICB KN046 in mice with colorectal peritoneal metastasis. (A) Schematic of micro-MRI and PET imaging and treatment strategies in mice with MC38 peritoneal metastasis (4 groups, n = 6 per group). Created with BioRender. (B) Representative micro-MRI images of mice with peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. Yellow arrows indicate tumor lesions. (C) Tumor weight of mice with MC38 peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. (D–F) Proportion of CD8+ T cells, CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells, and CD8+GZMB+ T cells in CD45+CD3+ cells in peritoneal metastasis tumors harvested from mice in the 4 groups as determined using flow cytometry. (G) Quantified tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI in mice with peritoneal metastasis (n = 6 per group). (H) Representative 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT images of mice with peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. B, bladder; K, kidney; T, tumor. (I) Quantified tumor uptake of 18F-FDG in mice with peritoneal metastasis (n = 6 per group). (J) Representative 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT images of mice with peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. (K) Quantified IHC staining of FAP-α in the tumors of mice with peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. (L) Representative IHC staining of FAP-α in the tumors of mice with peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. Scale bars: 20 μm. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, *** P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correct multiple-comparison test (C–G, I, and K).

To evaluate whether 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT could accurately monitor the changes of CAFs by TGF-βR inhibitor, which enhanced antitumor immunity and sensitized peritoneal metastatic CRC to KN046 immune therapy, we performed 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT after SB525334 and/or KN046 intervention to MC38 peritoneal metastatic CRC mice. Compared with the high SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET in colorectal peritoneal metastases treated with PBS control, the tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI in mice treated with SB525334 was significantly decreased, especially in colorectal peritoneal metastases treated with SB525334 and KN046 (Figure 4, G and H). Consistent with this observation, SB525334 treatment significantly decreased FAP-α expression in the peritoneal metastasis models (Figure 4, G and H). These results suggest that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT can accurately monitor the dynamic changes of CAFs by the TGF-βR inhibitor to assess tumor immunity and predict tumor response to ICBs in peritoneal metastatic CRC mice.

To further compare the accuracy of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging versus 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging (a widely used imaging modality for clinical cancer management) in monitoring the responses of colorectal peritoneal metastasis to immunotherapy, we also performed 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT imaging in the MC38 peritoneal metastasis mouse cohort 1 day after 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT imaging and compared the results of these two PET probes (Figure 4A). Notably, 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging showed no significant differences in SUVmax among the 4 groups of tumors treated with SB525334 and/or KN046 compared with the PBS control (Figure 4, I and J). Combination therapy with SB525334 and KN046, which significantly decreased colorectal peritoneal metastasis in the mouse cohort (Figure 4, B and C), only slightly decreased the SUVmax of tumors on 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging (Figure 4, I and J). These results indicated that compared with 18F-FDG PET/CT, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT detecting CAFs was more sensitive in monitoring tumor response to combined TGF-β inhibitor and ICBs in colorectal peritoneal metastasis. Interestingly, SB525334 alone significantly decreased CAFs but showed no significant impact on the growth of colorectal peritoneal metastasis (Figure 4, K and L). Notably, although 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging accurately reflected the decrease of CAFs by TGF-βR inhibitor treatment and monitored the CAF inhibition–mediated synergistic effect on immunotherapy, 18F-FDG PET/CT was more sensitive in detecting the colorectal peritoneal metastasis upon TGF-βR inhibitor treatment (compare the imaging results in Figure 4I with those in Figure 4G).

Therefore, our results suggest that double-tracer PET/CT imaging integrating 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG probes is necessary and feasible for the detection of tumor lesions and assessment of tumor response to immunotherapy in colorectal peritoneal metastasis.

68Ga-FAPI PET/CT guides scheduling of TGF-β inhibitor to optimize combination strategy with ICBs in peritoneal metastatic CRC. Adverse effects and toxicities are the key factors limiting the clinical efficacy of combination therapy of TGF-β inhibitor and ICBs in clinical trials. To solve this clinical challenge, we investigated in a mouse cohort whether 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging could help in deciding the schedule or combination strategy of TGF-β inhibitor and ICBs, in order to control drug side effects by reducing doses. First, we tested whether 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging could detect the changes of CAFs upon short-term (7 days) TGF-β inhibitor treatment (Figure 5A). Mice with MC38 peritoneal metastatic CRC were randomly divided into 3 groups: vehicle control, SB525334 alone, and KN046 alone. 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT was performed in mice with peritoneal metastatic CRC before treatment (day 0) and after 7-day treatment with TGF-βR inhibitor alone or KN046 alone (day 7) (Figure 5A). No significant differences in tumor 68Ga-FAPI uptake were observed among the 3 groups before TGF-βR inhibitor treatment (Figure 5B, top, and Figure 5C). Interestingly, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging showed notably decreased tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI upon short-term treatment with SB525334 alone in mice with MC38 peritoneal metastatic CRC, whereas short-term treatment with KN046 alone showed an insignificant effect (Figure 5B, bottom, and Figure 5C). These results indicated that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT could detect the reduction of CAFs by short-term TGF-β inhibition in vivo.

Figure 5 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT and 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT imaging monitors responses to short-term TGF-β receptor inhibitor treatment in mice with colorectal peritoneal metastasis. (A) Schematic representation of micro-PET/CT imaging and treatment strategies in mice with MC38 peritoneal metastasis (3 groups: control group, n = 5; SB525334 group, n = 15; and KN046 group, n = 5). Created with BioRender. (B) Representative 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT images of mice with peritoneal metastasis before (day 0) and after (day 7) the indicated treatments. B, bladder; K, kidney; T, tumor. (C) Quantified tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI in mice with peritoneal metastasis before (day 0, n = 3 per group) and after (day 7) the indicated treatments. (D) Schematic of micro-PET/CT imaging and treatment strategies in mice with MC38 peritoneal metastasis (5 groups, n = 5 per group). Created with BioRender. (E) Quantified abdomen circumference in tumor-bearing mice with peritoneal metastasis in the 5 groups. (F) Tumor weight of mice with MC38 peritoneal metastasis after the indicated treatments. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correct multiple-comparison test (C, E, and F).

Next, we compared therapeutic efficacy of different 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging–guided combination strategies of TGF-βR inhibitor and KN046. Considering that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging detected significantly reduced 68Ga-FAPI tumor uptakes upon as short as 7-day TGF-βR inhibitor treatment in mice with peritoneal metastatic CRC, after that, we randomly divided those 7-day TGF-βR inhibitor–treated mice into 3 subgroups to receive different strategies of KN046 combination. From 8 days, mice of the combined therapy group received continuous TGF-βR inhibitor and started a combination of KN046 treatment to endpoint, mice of the sequential therapy group stopped TGF-βR inhibitor and switched to KN046 treatment alone to endpoint, and mice of the TGF-βR inhibitor–alone group received continuous TGF-βR inhibitor treatment without KN046 (Figure 5D). Interestingly, sequential therapy achieved a robust effect comparable to that of combined therapy for inhibiting the peritoneal tumor burden in mice. As compared with vehicle control, TGF-βR inhibitor–alone, or KN046-alone groups, mice of sequential therapy and combined therapy groups showed similarly and significantly decreased tumor weight of peritoneal metastases and abdomen circumference that reflects malignant ascites (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1J). Additionally, none of the treatments had a significant effect on the body weight of the experimental mice (Supplemental Figure 1K). These findings suggested that short-term TGF-βR inhibitor treatment before immunotherapy is sufficient to improve metastatic CRC responses to ICBs, and 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging can help optimize the sequential therapeutic strategy. Collectively, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging and changes of tumor 68Ga-FAPI PET signal help in deciding schedule of TGF-βR inhibitor in combination with ICBs.

68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging monitors the dynamic changes of CAFs by TGF-β inhibition to assess tumor response to ICBs in liver metastatic CRC. Liver metastasis is the most common fatal disease of patients with CRC (44). Even though immunotherapy has proven successful in treating a subset of patients with CRC with MSI-H/dMMR, liver metastases diminish immunotherapy efficacy systemically in patients and preclinical models, as liver metastases result in an “immune desert” microenvironment either through macrophage-mediated T cell elimination (45) or through the “siphoning” of tumor antigen–specific CD8+ T cells into the liver (46). Our observations that the TGF-βR inhibitor SB525334 sensitized peritoneal metastatic CRC to the immune checkpoint inhibitor KN046 prompted us to further investigate whether TGF-βR inhibitor could also improve the response of colorectal liver metastasis to KN046.

Twenty-four mice with MC38 liver metastases were randomly divided into 4 groups and treated with KN046, SB525334, combined SB525334 and KN046, or control (Figure 6A). Micro-MRI was performed 15 days after treatment to detect the tumor burden of liver metastases. Compared with the PBS control, mice carrying MC38 liver metastasis partially responded to KN046 treatment alone, with a reduced tumor burden in some mice (Figure 6, B–D). SB525334 treatment alone was ineffective in treating mice with MC38 liver metastases (Figure 6, B–D). However, the combined treatment with SB525334 and KN046 significantly decreased the tumor number and burden of colorectal liver metastasis (Figure 6, B and C), along with notably decreased liver weight and abdominal circumference after 18 days (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 3A). None of the treatments had a significant effect on the body weight of the experimental mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). All these results demonstrated that the TGF-βR inhibitor SB525334 sensitized colorectal liver metastasis to KN046 in mice.

Figure 6 Using 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT and 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT imaging to assess sensitization of colorectal liver metastases to ICB KN046 by TGF-β inhibition. (A) Schematic representation of MRI and PET imaging and treatment strategies in mice with MC38 liver metastasis (4 groups, n = 6 per group). Created with BioRender. (B) Representative micro-MRI images of mice with MC38 liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. Yellow arrows indicate tumor lesions. (C) Representative liver images of mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. (D) Liver weights of mice with MC38 liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. (E–G) Proportion of CD8+ T cells, CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells, and CD8+GZMB+ T cells in CD45+ cells in liver metastasis harvested from mice of the 4 groups as measured using flow cytometry. (H) Representative 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT images of mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. B, bladder; K, kidney; T, tumor. (I) Quantified tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI in mice with liver metastasis (n = 3 per group). (J) Representative 18F-FDG micro-PET/CT images of mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. (K) Quantified tumor uptake of 18F-FDG in mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments (n = 3 per group). (L) IHC staining of FAP-α in tumors of mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (M) Quantified IHC staining of FAP-α in tumors of mice with liver metastasis after the indicated treatments. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correct multiple-comparison test (D–G, I, K, and M).

In line with the above observations, the combined SB525334 with KN046 therapy significantly increased intratumoral CD8+, IFN-γ+CD8+, and GZMB+CD8+ T cells and CD4+ and IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells in colorectal liver metastasis (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). These results suggest that the combined treatment with SB525334 and KN046 increased the activation of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. Interestingly, KN046 alone also increased the intratumoral CD8+, CD4+, and IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells in colorectal liver metastasis, but it had no significant effect on IFN-γ+CD8+ and GZMB+CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–F), suggesting that although KN046 treatment increases the recruitment of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells into colorectal liver metastasis, it will not lead to activation of CD8+ T cells. In contrast, SB525334 alone did not increase intratumoral CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in liver metastases (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–F). Collectively, these results showed that the TGF-βR inhibitor SB525334 combined with KN046 induced more tumor-infiltrating activated T cells, which may contribute to the improved tumor response to KN046 in colorectal liver metastasis.

We next investigated whether 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging could accurately reflect TGF-βR inhibitor–altered CAFs to assess SB525334-sensitized colorectal liver metastasis response to KN046. Consistent with the results in the colorectal peritoneal metastasis model, compared with the group treated with vehicle control or KN046 alone, the tumor uptake of 68Ga-FAPI in mice bearing liver metastasis was significantly lower in the group receiving SB525334 treatment, and the lowest tumor uptake was observed in the group treated with the combination of SB525334 and KN046 (Figure 6, H and I). In line with the results in the colorectal peritoneal metastasis model, 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging showed no significant differences in glucose uptake among the 4 groups (Figure 6, J and K), despite the accurate detection of tumor lesions in these mice (Figure 6, J and K). IHC staining of FAP-α demonstrated that the SB525334 treatment significantly decreased FAP-α expression in colorectal liver metastasis (Figure 6, L and M). Collectively, our observations indicated that for both peritoneal and liver metastasis of CRC, 68Ga-FAPI PET imaging is valuable in monitoring responses to therapy with combined TGF-β inhibitor and ICBs, and 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG double-tracer PET/CT imaging is superior to single-probe PET imaging in immune-therapeutic management of colorectal liver metastasis.

68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging reflects abundance of both myofibroblastic CAFs and inflammatory CAFs in metastatic CRC. Single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) identified high heterogeneity among CAFs. To investigate whether 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging can reflect tumor CAF subtypes in vivo, we stained metastatic CRC tumors that were detected by 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT or 18F-FDG PET/CT scan with α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), a marker for myofibroblastic CAFs (myCAFs) (47), and PDGFRA, a marker for the inflammatory subtype of CAFs (iCAFs) (48).

We stained samples from patients with CRC who underwent 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT and 18F-FDG PET/CT with α-SMA for myCAFs and PDGFRA for iCAFs. Notably, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT–positive tumors showed significantly higher expression of both α-SMA and PDGFRA than 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT–negative tumors (Figure 7, A–C), suggesting high abundance of both myCAFs and iCAFs in metastatic CRC tumors that uptake high 68Ga-FAPI. In contrast, PDGFRA and α-SMA expression did not differ between 18F-FDG PET/CT–positive and 18F-FDG PET/CT–negative patients (Figure 7, A–C). Moreover, SUVmax of 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT exhibited strong positive correlations with both α-SMA expression and PDGFRA expression in patients with colorectal peritoneal and liver metastases (Figure 7, D and E). These results suggest that 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT reflects the abundance of both myCAFs and iCAFs, but is unable to distinguish between CAF subtypes, in patients with metastatic CRC. Furthermore, the TGF-βR inhibitor SB525334 alone or in combination with KN046, which decreased TGF-β signaling as measured by phosphorylated SMAD2/3 (p-SMAD2/3) levels, effectively reduced expression of multiple markers for myCAFs (α-SMA, periostin, transgelin) and iCAFs (PDGFRA, CXCL12, IL-6) in both peritoneal and liver metastasis of CRC mice (Figure 7, F–K, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–E) (49). Finally, RNA-Seq on tumor tissues isolated from mice with MC38 liver metastasis revealed significantly downregulated TGF-β signaling in the SB525334 or the combined SB525334 and KN046 group compared with the control group (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 4F). Impressively, the combined SB525334 and KN046 group presented significantly upregulated granzymes, which are central factors in antitumor immunity (Figure 8B). A heatmap of significantly altered genes further showed that combined TGF-βR inhibitor and KN046 treatment decreased multiple gene markers for both iCAFs and myCAFs, accompanied by increased T cell activation, interleukin signaling, and granzymes for killer-cell cytotoxicity (Figure 8C). These results suggested that TGF-βR inhibitor suppressed both myCAFs and iCAFs in metastatic CRC tumors to increase antitumor immunity and tumor responses to KN046 (Figure 8D), which can be accurately detected by 68Ga-FAPI micro-PET/CT. Collectively, 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT is superior to 18F-FDG PET/CT in reflecting tumor CAF abundance, which correlates with the tumor response to immunotherapy in metastatic CRC.

Figure 7 68Ga-FAPI PET/CT imaging reflects abundance of both myCAFs and iCAFs in metastatic CRC. (A) Multicolor immunofluorescence staining of α-SMA+ myCAFs (red) and PDGFRA+ iCAFs (green) in tumor tissues from the 14 patients with CRC who received surgery after 68Ga-FAPI and 18F-FDG PET/CT imaging at the FUSCC. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B and C) Quantified multi-immunofluorescence staining of α-SMA and PDGFRA in the tumors of 14 patients with CRC divided into 3 groups. (D) Positive correlation between α-SMA and 68Ga-FAPI SUVmax in the 14 clinical CRC samples (by Pearson’s correlation analysis). (E) Positive correlation between PDGFRA and 68Ga-FAPI SUVmax in the 14 clinical CRC samples (by Pearson’s correlation analysis). (F–K) Representative IHC staining and quantitative analyses of α-SMA and PDGFRA expression in both peritoneal metastasis and liver metastasis of mice with CRC treated with the indicated therapies. Scale bars: 50 μm. All numerical data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Kruskal-Wallis H test (B and C) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correct multiple comparison test (G, H, J, and K).