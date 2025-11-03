Sulfite oxidase deficiency causes persulfidation loss and hydrogen sulfide release

SuoxKO/KO mice show a severe phenotype without signs of neurodegeneration. Using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach, we generated a mouse line with a 7 bp deletion in the Suox gene starting at position c.809, causing a frameshift and resulting in a stop codon at position p.Arg269GlnX1 of the SOX protein (Figure 1B). The resulting offsprings segregated as expected in a 1:2:1 manner into SuoxWT/WT, SuoxWT/KO, and SuoxKO/KO, suggesting no lethality during embryo development (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181299DS1). We also observed no sex difference and therefore worked with male and female mice as obtained from breeding. In extracts of liver, the organ with the highest SOX expression (26), we found neither SOX protein nor any detectable SOX activity in SuoxKO/KO, while in SuoxWT/KO, approximately 50% reduced SOX expression was observed (Figure 1, C and D), confirming the successful deletion of the enzyme in SuoxKO/KO animals.

Phenotypically, SuoxKO/KO animals displayed delayed fur and whisker development (Figure 1E), similar to Mocs1- and Mocs2-deficient mice (25). Survival of SuoxKO/KO mice was significantly impaired, with a lifespan ranging from 5 to 12 days and a median survival of 9.5 days (Figure 1F), which was longer by 1–2 days when compared with Mocs1- and Mocs2-deficient animals (24, 25), suggesting a minor contribution of the other Moco-dependent enzymes to the pathology of MoCD mice (24, 25). SuoxKO/KO animals showed postnatal milk spots but failed to thrive starting from P4. Weight gain was significantly impaired following day 4 and was halted or started to decline 1 day before death or reaching a score requiring sacrificing (Figure 1G). Mice used for subsequent analysis were sacrificed at day 8, if not stated otherwise.

Given the neurodegenerative phenotype of human patients (1, 2, 6, 7), we first analyzed mice heads by MRI. SuoxKO/KO brains appeared round, while the shape of their WT littermates was elliptical, and total brain volume of SuoxKO/KO mice was decreased by 29.5% when compared with SuoxWT/WT (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Immunohistochemistry for microtubule-associated protein 2 (MAP2) and for the neuronal nuclear antigen (NeuN) revealed no differences between SuoxKO/KO mice and their WT littermates, as judged by a quantitative analysis in motor cortex layer V (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). However, when we assessed motor skill development using surface righting reflex testing at P4.5, the scores of the SuoxKO/KO animals were not strikingly different from SuoxWT/WT littermates, while motor skill development appeared halted on P5.5 and worsened on subsequent days of testing. At P9.5, approximately 50% of surviving SuoxKO/KO animals lost any righting reflex, while the remaining animals attempted for longer than 60 s (Figure 1H). In comparison, by P8.5 all WT littermates performed the reflex with correct paw placement (Figure 1H). Inspection of liver and kidney tissue slices representing organs with highest SOX expression did not show any changes in liver (Supplemental Figure 3A), while kidney (Supplemental Figure 3B) showed enhanced focally segmented glomeruli accompanied by minor impairments of filtration function with increased creatinine retention and mild proteinuria (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). In conclusion, we found that SuoxKO/KO presented with a severe phenotype, short lifespan and arrest in motor skill development, while no signs of morphological changes in the brain and liver were observed within the first 8 days of life.

Thiosulfate is the major S-metabolite excreted in SuoxKO/KO mice. MoCD and SOXD patients display increased urinary sulfite, SSC, S-sulfohomocysteine, and thiosulfate (Figure 2A) (22). To understand the flux and organ contribution of these biomarkers, we determined their levels in brain, liver, and kidney as well as in plasma and urine of SuoxKO/KO mice and control mice (Figure 2, B–D and G–I, and Supplemental Figure 4) and compared these with total cysteine (Figure 2E) and bioavailable H 2 S levels in plasma (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Levels of main biomarkers of SOXD and metabolites of cysteine catabolism in Suox mice. (A) Schematic representation of cysteine catabolism. Levels of highlighted metabolites (sulfite, SSC, thiosulfate, and H 2 S) and free cysteine determined in this study. (B) Determination of plasma sulfite levels in Suox mice. (C) Determination of plasma SSC levels in Suox mice. (D) Determination of plasma thiosulfate levels in Suox mice. (E) Determination of plasma-free cysteine levels in Suox strain mice. (F) Determination of plasma H 2 S levels in Suox mice. (G) Determination of urinary sulfite levels in Suox mice. (H) Determination of urinary SSC levels in Suox mice. (I) Determination of urinary thiosulfate levels in Suox mice. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for pairwise comparisons was performed. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05; NS > 0.05. (J) Cartoon highlighting the flux of sulfur-containing metabolites in SuoxKO/KO mice (red circles, plasma; yellow circles, urine) compared with WT mice (gray circles). Circles are drawn in scale to their respective concentrations in plasma and urine, with the exception for H 2 S, which is 10-fold enlarged.

Sulfite accumulated in all 3 organs, with liver showing the highest sulfite level, as expected for the major SOX-expressing organ (Supplemental Figure 4A). In plasma, sulfite showed the highest level of accumulation, reaching nearly 300 μM (Figure 2B), while urinary sulfite (Figure 2G) was only moderately increased (2-fold), suggesting a poor clearance. For SSC, we found no alteration in liver and kidney and a minor increase in brain (1.6-fold), while in plasma, SSC levels were strongly elevated (4-fold of WT), reaching 8.6 ± 3.4 μM. In contrast, urinary excretion was again only 2-fold increased, when compared with the WT, which is much lower than levels in human patients that show strong accumulation in urine, ranging from 100 to 500 μmol SSC/mmol creatinine (22). Levels of SSC in plasma mirrored the drop in total plasma-free cysteine in SuoxKO/KO mice, which was not detectable, while WT mice showed 6.3 ± 2.2 μM free cysteine. Based on these data, we conclude that the SSC level reached saturation due to a quantitative conversion of cystine by accumulating sulfite (22, 25).

Thiosulfate, a biomarker of H 2 S catabolism, accumulated in all 3 organs, with the highest levels detected in kidney (Supplemental Figure 4C). Total thiosulfate in plasma reached 42.3 ± 4.4 μM, which was 5 times higher than SSC but much lower than circulating sulfite. To our great surprise, thiosulfate excretion was the highest of all biomarkers, representing 45-fold more than that observed in WT mice. An excretion of 2,200 μmol thiosulfate/mmol creatinine exceeds that of sulfite by almost 40-fold, suggesting that the vast majority of excreted sulfur is derived from H 2 S and related species. Finally, we measured bioavailable H 2 S in plasma (27) and found a significant 2-fold increase in SuoxKO/KO mice, clearly indicating an alteration in H 2 S metabolic pathways (Figure 2F). Taken together, all biomarker analyses collectively identified a major route for sulfur excretion from accumulating sulfite into thiosulfate (Figure 2J).

Given the metabolic link between thiosulfate and H 2 S, we next investigated H 2 S biogenesis, homeostasis, and catabolism in SuoxKO/KO mice. In a proteome-wide analysis (Supplemental Figure 4), we inspected levels of enzymes involved in H 2 S biogenesis and found no biologically relevant alteration for CBS, CSE, and 3-mercaptopyruvate sulfurtransferase in liver and kidney, thus excluding increased H 2 S biosynthesis as a source of H 2 S and thiosulfate (Supplemental Figure 5A). SQOR, persulfide dioxygenase, and thiosulfate sulfurtransferase (TST) catalyze individual steps in the H 2 S oxidative pathway, producing glutathione and other low–molecular weight persulfides that are further converted into sulfite and thiosulfate (28, 29). To further inspect the expression level of these H 2 S-metabolizing enzymes, we performed Western blot analyses to detect SQOR and TST expression in liver and kidney (Supplemental Figure 5B) as well as in tungstate-treated HEK293 cells and patient fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). We found a significant reduction in SQR expression (except in liver) and a minor reduction of TST in patient cells; neither finding explained the massively increased thiosulfate excretion.

Out of all the proteins involved in cysteine metabolism, there was only 1 enzyme showing a significant change in our proteomic study (Supplemental Figure 5A): cysteine dioxygenase 1, the first enzyme in oxidative cysteine catabolism, was 7.3-fold reduced, which is in line with the loss of free cysteine in plasma (30). Therefore, the observed increase in H 2 S and the massive excretion of thiosulfate should have a different origin, which we investigated next.

Sulfite induces a release of H 2 S from persulfides. In light of the accumulation of sulfite observed in all investigated organs, with the highest concentration in plasma, we raised the question whether sulfite reacts with persulfidated small molecules and proteins known to contribute significantly to the overall pool of labile H 2 S in the organism (18, 31). We hypothesized that sulfite treatment of persulfides could result in the formation of S-sulfonylated species with the concomitant release of H 2 S (Figure 3A) (18). First, we tested the reactivity of sulfite toward persulfides using an H 2 S electrode and various low–molecular weight and protein persulfide models. N-acetylpenicillamine persulfide (NAP-SSH) was reported to display slow H 2 S dissociation kinetics at pH 7.4 (32). When adding of 20-fold molar excess of sulfite (1 mM) to 50 μM NAP-SSH, the dissociation rate of H 2 S was greatly increased within seconds, leading to a rapid reequilibration (Figure 3B). Next, we investigated 2 different protein model substrates previously reported to be persulfidated at key cysteine residues (33): HSA (Figure 3C) and GAPDH (Figure 3D) (34–36). Similar to NAP-SSH, sulfite-dependent H 2 S release from GAPDH was observed with a rapid H 2 S spike and reequilibration (Figure 3D), collectively confirming a nonenzymatic release of H 2 S from various persulfidated targets.

Figure 3 Sulfite triggers protein depersulfidation and releases H 2 S. (A) Schematic reaction of persulfides with HSO 3 – at pH 7.4, producing persulfonates (S-sulfonates) and releasing H 2 S. (B) Representative reaction of 50 μM NAP-SSH with 1 mM HSO 3 – at pH 7.4, measuring H 2 S release. (C) H 2 S electrode signal of 50 μM HSA-SSH in 50 mM PBS, pH 7.4, reacting with a 20-fold molar excess of sulfite (n = 3). (D) H 2 S electrode signal of 50 μM GAPDH-SSH in 50 mM PBS, pH 7.4, reacting with 20-fold molar excess of sulfite (n = 3). (E) Schematic representation of cysteine persulfides depersulfidated by sulfite and formed H 2 S. (F) End-product measurements of in vitro interaction between sulfite and cysteine persulfides. Error bars indicate SD. (G) H 2 S-dependent nonenzymatic thiosulfate formation with a high level of sulfite.

The reaction of sulfite with persulfides also displays a path toward S-sulfonylation other than the oxidation of persulfides (17, 18). To monitor this half of the reaction and to answer the question as to which extent sulfite reacts with the outer-sphere sulfur of the persulfide leading to thiosulfate and free thiol release, we designed another in vitro experiment (Figure 3E). As described before, mild oxidation of cysteine to sulfenic acids increased the reactivity of thiols toward H 2 S, thus forming cysteine persulfides in vitro (18).

We treated 100 μM cysteine with equimolar amounts of H 2 O 2 and H 2 S for 1 h and determined the amount of cysteine, cystine, sulfite, SSC, and thiosulfate (Figure 3F). As expected, we found 30 μM cystine, representing 60% of cysteine being oxidized by H 2 O 2 . However, approximately 18 μM SSC and 7 μM thiosulfate were also formed, leaving only approximately 15% of the remaining cysteine to be potentially persulfidated. When treating this mixture with 100 μM sulfite, approximately 10 μM cystine was depleted, resulting in the formation of SSC and cysteine. The fact that 30 μM additional SSC was formed suggests that cysteine-persulfide donated a significant fraction (~10 μM) to this reaction. The fact that only 20 μM remaining sulfite was detected suggests that a large fraction of sulfite was bound in SSC. In addition, we found an increase in thiosulfate formation that could either suggest an abstraction of the persulfide’s outer sulfur by sulfite and/or an H 2 S-dependent formation of thiosulfate with sulfite. We have shown the existence of the latter reaction by titrating sulfite with substoichiometric amounts of H 2 S leading to a thiosulfate/H 2 S ratio of approximately 1:4 in the presence of sulfite excess (200 μM; Figure 3G), conditions representing levels in SuoxKO/KO mice. In aggregate, our in vitro studies demonstrate that at pathological sulfite concentrations, various persulfides release H 2 S, resulting in the formation of S-sulfonylated reaction products.

Sulfite changes the persulfidome of SuoxKO/KO mice. Following our findings that sulfite reacts with persulfides, we wanted to test how accumulation of sulfite affects the global persulfidome landscape. Using the dimedone switch method (18) for selective persulfide labeling (Figure 4A), we first observed, in gel, that liver samples from SuoxKO/KO mice show significantly lower protein persulfide levels (Figure 4, B and C). To quantify this change and understand its biological effect, we next performed a label-free persulfidome analysis (37) and identified 2,457 persulfidated proteins in both WT and SuoxKO/KO mouse liver samples (Supplemental Table 1). Among these, 571 proteins passed the significance threshold (presence in 3 out 4 samples, at least 30% change and P < 0.05), of which 441 proteins showed a clear decrease in protein persulfidation (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). To exclude that this change originates from the change in total protein level, we also performed label-free total proteome analysis (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) and double plotted the persulfidome change to the total proteome change (Supplemental Figure 6E). Indeed, a majority of identified proteins seems to be unaffected by the change in protein expression levels.

Figure 4 Persulfidome remodeling in SuoxKO/KO mice. (A) Setup for the detection of protein-bound persulfides in the assay described by Zivanovic et al. (18). Crude extract from liver was treated with 4-chloro-7-nitrobenzofurazan (NBF-Cl), which reacts with persulfides, free thiols, sulfenic acids, and amine groups. The NBF-blocked persulfides undergo nucleophilic attack by the DAz-2 moiety, which in turn is cross-linked to a fluorescent Cy5 moiety via click chemistry. (B) Representative Cy5 (persulfonate) and NBF-Cl (control) fluorescence signals measured by a fluorescence scanner (Cy5, red; NBF-Cl, green). (C) Quantification of a specific rectangular area identical for all lanes. All Cy5 signals were normalized to their respective NBF-Cl signals and further normalized to the mean of SuoxWT/WT signals (n = 3). Error bars indicate SD. One-way ANOVA was performed. (D) Heatmap showing the significant changes of protein persulfidation in SuoxKO/KO mouse livers compared with WT animals (Welch’s test, P < 0.05). (E) Volcano plot depicting statistical significance plotted against the log 2 fold change of persulfidated proteins in SuoxKO/KO mouse liver relative to WT animals. Significance was established using Welch’s t test (2 sided), with a P value threshold of <0.05. Fold change cutoffs were established at 30%. The numbers of proteins with significantly altered persulfidation states are indicated. (F) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis using DAVID. The graph shows the top 30 significant (Benjamini’s adjusted P value < 0.01) and most enriched terms, with color gradient signifying the adjusted P value and circle size the number of proteins. (G) GO (Biological Process) term enrichment analysis of the 441 proteins found to have decreased persulfidation levels in SuoxKO/KO mice. REVIGO was used to plot the enrichment analysis performed in DAVID. Circle dimensions denote the protein count within specific GO terms, while color gradients depict the degree of significance. Similar biological processes are grouped together with a dashed line. (H) AlphaFold model of human ABCB7 protein with the C-terminal helix pointing into the transport pore. The C-terminal Cys residues are highlighted in a spheres model. (I) Determination of cytosolic Aco2 activity, (J) molybdopterin (MPT)/Moco content via HPLC Form A analysis, and (K) urinary uric acid/xanthine (UA/XA) ratio. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis of proteins that showed significant decrease in protein persulfidation suggested that a variety of metabolic processes are affected, such as amino acid metabolic pathways, lipid metabolism, and pyruvate metabolism, but also ferroptosis, DNA replication, and PPAR signaling, etc. (Figure 4F). A complementary Gene Ontology (GO) term enrichment analysis identified similar pathways (Figure 4G). Finally, the loss in S-persulfidation in the proteome was also accompanied by an increase S-sulfonylation (Supplemental Figure 7).

When inspecting the list of depersulfidated proteins, the mitochondrial Fe-S cluster transporter ABCB7 caught our attention. ABCB7 is involved in the export of an Fe-S cluster species to the cytosol, serving as precursor for the cytosolic Fe-S cluster biogenesis (38), and levels of ABCB7 persulfidation were decreased 5-fold (rank 13). Recent structural studies provided evidence that glutathione-complexed [2Fe-2S] clusters serve as substrates of the transporter (39). Mouse and human ABCB7 harbor 6 cysteine residues, 3 of which are located at the C-terminal tail of the transporter for which structural information is missing as of today. Modeling the structure of mouse ABCB7 using AlphaFold predicted the C-terminal helix to be localized within the transport pocket, with its terminal 3 cysteines pointing to the center of the complex (Figure 4H). Therefore, we probed the impact of sulfite-induced depersulfidation on cytosolic Fe-S clusters. Cytosolic aconitase activity was reduced by approximately 30% (Figure 4I). Total Moco/molybdopterin content showed a more than 50% reduction (Figure 4J), which was consistent with earlier studies using ATM1/ABCB7-deficient plants (40). Finally, we determined levels of xanthine and uric acid, substrates and products of xanthine oxidase, a cytosolic Moco and Fe-S cluster–dependent enzyme. Again, we found a highly significant and strongly increased ratio of uric acid to xanthine, suggesting a reduction of xanthine oxidase activity in our SOX-deficient mouse (Figure 4K). Therefore, we conclude that sulfite-induced depersulfidation compromises cytosolic Fe-S cluster biogenesis, thus underlining the pleiotropic effect of accumulating sulfite in various downstream pathways.

Changes in the amino acid profile suggest metabolic rewiring. We have conclusively demonstrated that sulfite toxicity in mice resulted in H 2 S release from S-persulfidated stores, leading to a massive excretion of thiosulfate. H 2 S toxicity has been attributed to the inhibition of mitochondrial respiration due to the blockage in complex IV (41). A recent study by Banerjee and coworkers showed that H 2 S excess may cause reversal of the respiratory chain and an increase in mitochondrial NADH pool, thus leading to a partial reversal of the TCA cycle with increased glycolysis to generate the required ATP (42). To feed the TCA cycle, increased glutaminolysis acts as the major source for α-ketoglutarate (42).

To obtain further insights into the metabolic changes in SuoxKO/KO mice, we determined the amino acid profile in urine (Figure 5A) and plasma (Supplemental Figure 8). Remarkably, levels of nearly all amino acids were decreased in SuoxKO/KO mice, with cystine and glutamine showing the strongest reduction (Figure 5A). While cystine depletion is directly related to quantitative conversion to SSC, an over 10-fold reduction in glutamine supports the above-mentioned consequences of H 2 S toxicity on mitochondrial respiration. In addition, all other catabolic amino acid precursors (Glu, His, Arg, and Pro) of α-ketoglutarate were also reduced (Figure 5A). Furthermore, amino acids contributing to acetyl-CoA and pyruvate formation (Ala, Ser, Gly, Thr, and Cys) were also depleted, collectively arguing for a metabolic arrest in SuoxKO/KO mice. This is in line with the persulfidome data and the observation that animals stop gaining weight at day 4, suggesting a catabolic state of metabolism.

Figure 5 Metabolic impacts of elevated H 2 S in SuoxKO/KO mice. (A) Schematic representation of partial reversal of TCA cycle and relative changes (n = 6) of urinary amino acids compared with SuoxWT/WT. Amino acids are grouped according to their contribution as catabolic precursors of α-ketoglutarate, acetyl-CoA, and pyruvate. (B and C) Mitochondrial respiration of mouse embryonic fibroblasts from SuoxWT/WT and SuoxKO/KO mice showing a representative trace (B) and normalized basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (C). Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test was used to compare 2 groups. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001.

We also investigated embryonic fibroblasts generated from our SuoxKO/KO mice and performed mitochondrial respiration studies (Figure 5B). Basal respiration was significantly compromised in SuoxKO/KO cells (Figure 5, B and C), which is consistent with a sulfite-dependent release of H 2 S, thus blocking complex IV.

Therapeutic sulfite-scavenging approach. After showing that sulfite reacts with persulfides, we wanted to probe whether externally applied disulfide and polysulfides could efficiently scavenge accumulating sulfite in SuoxKO/KO mice. Therefore, we used oxidized glutathione (GSSG), which is known to be excreted from cells (43, 44). In addition, we used glutathione trisulfide (GSSSG), which produces GSSH upon reaction with endogenous GSH (45, 46). We first tested the in vitro reactivity of 100 μM sulfite incubated with equimolar amounts of GSSG and GSSSG for up to 60 min (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 8) and expected the formation of GSH, sulfoxidated GSSO 3 –, and various persulfidated species and hydrosulfides (Figure 6A). While GSSG was only partially depleted (Figure 6B), GSSSG was rapidly consumed in a sulfite-dependent manner, thus suggesting a much higher reactivity with sulfite (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8). In parallel, GSH accumulated over time in the reaction of GSSG, while it accumulated much less with GSSSG (Figure 6D), with the initial fast formation of GSSH (Figure 6E) and slow accumulation of GSSSH (Figure 6F). Consistently, more sulfite was depleted in the presence of GSSSG (Figure 6G), which was accompanied by the formation of thiosulfate (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 9), thus suggesting a sulfite-dependent release from the reactive persulfide intermediate GSSH. Finally, H 2 S and hydropolysulfides were also formed following the reaction of GSSSG with sulfite at low micromolar (H 2 S and H 2 S 2 ) to nanomolar levels (H 2 S 3 ; Figure 6, I–K). In aggregate, when summing up reactants consumed and products formed, we conclude a quantitative interconversion of GSSSG into GSSG and thiosulfate (Supplemental Figure 9, K–M).

Figure 6 In vitro reaction of sulfite with GSSG and GSSSG. (A) Expected species formed by the reaction with sulfite. (B–F) Determination of glutathione products and (G–K) sulfite and S-related products using mass spectrometry following 1 h of incubation. The kinetics of the reaction are shown in Supplemental Figure 8.

Next, we treated newborn mice derived from SuoxKO/WT breeding with either PBS or PBS containing 2 mM GSSG or GSSSG intraperitoneally. The amount was calculated based on the sulfite concentration determined in SuoxKO/KO mice (~250 μM), aiming to neutralize sulfite excess with the applied sulfite-scavenging glutathione species. We observed an extension in lifespan of SuoxKO/KO mice treated either with GSSG or GSSSG by 2 and 3 days, respectively (Figure 7, A and C). The extension in lifespan was highly significant for GSSSG-treated animals, while the improved body weight gain was higher for animals treated with GSSG (Figure 7B). WT animals showed no alteration in survival (data not shown) or growth (Figure 7, B and C). Biomarker analysis showed that kidney function improved in both cohorts (Figure 7D), while sulfite and thiosulfate accumulation did not change under GSSG treatment or even further increased following GSSSG exposure (Figure 7, E and F). Although both sulfite-scavenging molecules were able to extend lifespan, the additional intake of glutathione as a cysteine-containing metabolite further exaggerated cysteine catabolism, leading to even more sulfite intoxication. The fact that lifespan was extended suggests a minor delay in reaching the pathological concentration of sulfite and underlines the high reactivity of sulfite toward oxidized and persulfidated thiols.

Figure 7 Treatment of WT and SuoxKO/KO mice with GSSG and GSSSG. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves were compared using 2-sided log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests for 2 prespecified pairwise comparisons; unadjusted P values are reported. *P < 0.05. (B) Body weight development for animals treated intraperitoneally with 2 mM GSSG and 2 mM GSSSG. (C) Comparison of lifespan between PBS- and GSSG/GSSSG-treated SuoxKO/KO mice. (D–F) Urinary biomarker analyses of creatinine (D), sulfite (E), and thiosulfate (F). (C–F) One-way ANOVA was performed, with Tukey’s post hoc test for pairwise comparisons; Tukey-adjusted 2-sided P values are reported. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.