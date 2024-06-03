Hexamerization: explaining the original sin of IgG-mediated complement activation in acute lung injury

Given that IgG hexamerization induces alloantibody-mediated lung damage via activation of the classical pathway of complement, understanding the time course for initiation of complement activation and injury is important in this disease. The pathophysiology of the ALI model used by Cleary et al. has two major components — an early component, occurring within minutes, related to intravascular platelet and neutrophil responses that can limit lung microvascular perfusion, and a following, later component involving inflammatory injury of the endothelium that increases lung vascular permeability (13). The authors have previously shown that complement activation, as demonstrated by C3 deposition, occurs within five minutes of the inciting event, with complement-dependent intravascular platelet and neutrophil responses observed within five to ten minutes of 34-1-2S injection (14). The work by Cleary et al. advances our understanding of the pathophysiology of alloantibody-mediated damage, in that pulmonary edema was detectable around 15 minutes after 34-1-2S injection, which follows the onset of intravascular platelet and neutrophil responses (13). Classical complement activation continued for several hours after the inciting event, and its footprint remained even after the vascular permeability had resolved (e.g., at 24 hours) (13), which is consistent with the hallmarks of a different disease, C4d-positive, antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) following lung transplantation (15). Yet, susceptible hosts (in this case, hFCGR2A-transgenic mice) became more hypoxemic than did their littermates in the setting of alloantibody-mediated damage and often died before pulmonary edema developed, suggesting that limiting microvascular lung perfusion is a key component of this model. Moreover, these susceptible hosts often had increased leukocyte recruitment into their lungs, and thus the survivors may have developed worse pulmonary edema (13).

Therefore, this model of alloimmune lung damage — occurring within minutes to hours of an 34-1-2S injection — creates an opportunity to investigate not only when complement activation occurs, but also when it terminates. The determining factors of its termination (for example, regulatory proteins), its interplay with neutrophil recruitment and alveolar-capillary barrier disruption, and how complement ties into the resolution of alloimmune lung injury are questions requiring further attention. Addressing these questions may help determine the optimal timing and target for therapies. For example, would it be better to target canonical proteins such as C1q or C5 in alloimmune lung injury, as has previously been done in AMR (16, 17)? And until when would this approach be effective, compared with using a strategy that interferes with antibody binding (for example, intravenous Ig [IVIg] therapy) in combination with plasmapheresis to clear out preexisting antibodies until antibody-depleting therapies kick in (18)? Alternatively, should we work toward upregulating or delivering complement regulatory proteins locally to accelerate the termination of complement activation (19, 20)? Finally, given that neutrophil recruitment was increased in this model (13), neutrophil degranulation and neutrophil extracellular trap–mediated (NET-mediated) damage is a feature of TRALI (21), and C5aR1 signaling via complement cascade activation drives lung injury through NETs (22), this study, along with others, creates a precedent to interrogate whether complement modulation would affect factors inciting alloimmune ALI.