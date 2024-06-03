IgG hexamers initiate complement-dependent acute lung injury

Alloantibodies are prevalent but not always harmful, so determining whether alloantibodies are clinically significant is a frequent conundrum in transfusion and transplantation medicine. Reflecting this clinical challenge, of the many mouse monoclonal alloantibodies targeting MHC class I antigens, only clone 34-1-2S triggers acute lung injury when microgram quantities are i.v. injected into mice (19, 20). In addition, only mice expressing the H-2d MHC class I haplotype are known to be susceptible to injury caused by the 34-1-2S antibody (5, 6). Curiously, the 34-1-2S antibody does not readily cause injury in H-2b mice, including the widely used C57BL/6 (B6) strain, despite the fact that it binds to MHC class I antigens expressed by H-2b mice (5, 6). We aimed to improve our understanding of the factors determining the ability of antibodies to cause injury both in this widely used model and more generally in antibody-mediated disease states.

We measured the binding affinity of 34-1-2S antibody to each of the classical MHC class I antigens present in injury-resistant H-2b B6 mice and injury-susceptible H-2d mice (Figure 1A). Of the 3 MHC class I antigens in the H-2 locus (K, D, and L), B6 mice only express Kb and Db, and we detected binding of 34-1-2S to Kb but not Db. In contrast, we detected binding of 34-1-2S to all 3 MHC class I antigens from H-2d mice, with high-affinity binding to Kd and Dd and weak binding to Ld (Figure 1B). Other MHC class I antibodies (clones AF6-88.5.5.3, 20-8-4S, SF1.1.10, 30-5-7S and 34-5-8S), which do not readily induce injury (5), each bound to only 1 MHC class I antigen from each MHC type (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178351DS1).

Figure 1 The 34-1-2S alloantibody binds to multiple MHC class I antigens to trigger acute lung injury. (A) Schematic showing the approach for measuring affinity of the MHC class I alloantibody 34-1-2S for MHC class I monomers using SPR. (B). SPR sensorgrams showing detection of the binding of 34-1-2S to the Kb MHC class I antigen from H2b mice and the Kd, Dd, and Ld antigens from mice with the H2d haplotype. (C) Classical MHC class I antigens present in B6, B6.H2d and B6.Con-Kd-on mice with a summary of the results from B. (D) Lung vascular permeability and (E) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice given i.v. doses of either 34-1-2S or isotype control versus B6.Con-Kd-on mice given i.v. 34-1-2S. Depictions of IgG and MHC class I in A–C are based on the Protein Data Bank (PDB) entries 1HZH and 1RK1. Data in B, D and E indicate the mean ± SEM. P values adjusted for multiple comparisons (P adj. ) in D and E were determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test for differences relative to the B6.H2d plus 34-1-2S i.v. group, with data being log 10 -transformed prior to analysis. ***P < 0.0001.

Together, the above findings led us to the hypothesis that the ability of 34-1-2S to induce lung injury in H-2d mice is a function of increased density of bound antibody in H-2d animals, resulting from simultaneous binding of 34-1-2S to Kd, Dd, and possibly Ld. This hypothesis was tested by injecting 34-1-2S antibody into B6.ConKd-on mice, which express Kd but do not express Dd or Ld (21). B6.H2d mice expressing the full complement of MHC class I antigens recognized by 34-1-2S (Kd, Dd, and Ld) were used as background-matched positive controls for susceptibility to injury (Figure 1C). In contrast to B6.H2d mice, B6.ConKd-on mice did not develop lung injury (Figure 1, D and E). These data are consistent with 34-1-2S antibody causing injury in H2d mice through high-affinity binding to multiple MHC class I antigens.

Engagement of multiple antigens can permit high-density antibody deposition, an event associated with classical complement activation. Complement activation has been implicated in the pathogenesis of acute lung injury caused by 34-1-2S antibody, but previous studies have not determined whether injury in this model is directly triggered by antibody-mediated complement activation via the classical pathway (5, 6). To test whether 34-1-2S–induced injury requires classical complement activation, we bred mice expressing the H2d susceptibility locus with mice lacking C1qa (22), a protein that is necessary for classical complement activation, as it is 1 of the 3 proteins that make up each of the 6 Fc-binding C1q subcomponents in each C1 complex (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Classical complement activation on the pulmonary endothelium initiates 34-1-2S–induced acute lung injury. (A) Molecular model of the C1 complex based on the small-angle scattering database entry SASDB38 (12). (B) Lung vascular permeability and (C) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice and B6.H2d C1qa+/+ littermates given i.v. 34-1-2S at 1 mg/kg. Horizontal gray lines are SDs of values from “no-injury” controls (B6.H2d mice given LPS i.p. plus mIgG2a isotype control i.v.). (D) Survival of LPS-primed B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice and B6.H2d C1qa+/+ littermates given i.v. 34-1-2S at 4.5 mg/kg. (E–G) Immunofluorescence staining for (E) complement C3, (F) C1qa, and (G) C4/C4b/C4d (red) as well as for α–smooth muscle actin (Acta2, cyan) and Scgb1a1 (club cell secretory protein, magenta) in lung sections from LPS-primed B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice and B6.H2d C1qa+/+ mice fixed 5 minutes after i.v. injection of 1 mg/kg 34-1-2S. Images in G are maximum-intensity projections sampling 240 μm from a cleared thick section. White arrowheads point to arterioles positive for complement components. Scale bars: 50 um (E and F); 300 μm (G). Data in B and C show the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test on log 10 -transformed data (B and C) or log-rank test (D). n = 12/group; n = 3 samples/group for immunofluorescence staining.

Relative to B6.H2d C1qa+/+ littermate controls, C1qa-deficient B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice were resistant to alloantibody-mediated acute lung injury and mortality (Figure 2, B–D). Mice lacking C1qa were also protected from deposition of complement component C3 split products on the endothelium of pulmonary capillaries (Figure 2E). Staining for C1qa in lungs confirmed an absence of C1qa protein in KO mice, with intense C1 complex deposition seen around pulmonary arterioles in C1qa-expressing mice injected with 34-1-2S antibody (Figure 2F).

To identify the microanatomical site of classical complement activation, we stained lungs of mice injected with 34-1-2S for the complement C4 split products C4b and C4d, which form covalent bonds with proteins at sites of classical complement activation. We observed strong positivity for C4b/d, highlighting the endothelium of medium- and small-sized pulmonary arterioles in B6.H2d C1qa+/+ mice injected with 34-1-2S, but not in B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice (Figure 2G and Supplemental Video 1). Together, these results indicate that 34-1-2S caused acute lung injury because this antibody was deposited onto the pulmonary arteriolar endothelium at densities sufficient to trigger excessive classical complement activation directed at the walls of these blood vessels.

Dense binding to membrane-expressed antigens would be expected to facilitate IgG Fc-Fc interactions and IgG hexamer assembly. IgG hexamers are potent activators of C1 complexes in vitro (15) and are further implicated in classical complement activation by models for C1 complex activation involving shifting of its 6 Fc-binding C1q subcomponents into a regular hexagonal configuration (Figure 2A and Figure 3A) (12, 13, 23). We therefore hypothesized that 34-1-2S assembles into hexamers on the pulmonary endothelial surface of susceptible mice to trigger complement-dependent acute lung injury.

Figure 3 Inhibiting IgG hexamer assembly reduces 34-1-2S-induced acute lung injury responses. (A) Molecular models of IgG hexamers based on the PDB entry 1HZH, showing Fc-Fc and Fc-C1q interaction sites. Scale bar: 5 nm. (B) Molecular model showing lysine residues in mouse IgG2a (mIgG2a), per PDB entry 1IGT. (C) Lung vascular permeability, (D) excess lung water measurements, and (E) lung complement C3 and mIgG immunostains from LPS-primed BALB/c mice after i.v. injection of carbamylated or control 34-1-2S. (F) Molecular model showing the location of Fc domain lysine 439 (K439) in hIgG1, per PDB entry 1HZH. (G) Lung vascular permeability, (H) excess lung water measurements, and (I) lung complement C4/C4b/C4d and Acta2 immunostains from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice after i.v. injection with hIgG1-34-1-2S or hIgG1-34-1-2S with the K439E mutation.(J) Molecular model showing the binding site of SpA-B to the Fc domain of hIgG1, per the PDB entries 1HZH and 5U4Y. (K) Lung vascular permeability, (L) excess lung water measurements, and (M) lung complement C4/C4b/C4d and Acta2 immunostains from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice after i.v. injection with hIgG1-34-1-2S and 75 μg SpA-B or vehicle control. Samples for the injury measurements were collected 2 hours after antibody injections, and lungs were fixed for immunostaining 5 minutes after antibody injections. Graphs show the mean ± SEM, with horizontal gray lines showing 95% CIs of measurements from no-injury control mice given LPS and nonreactive isotype antibodies. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t tests on log 10 -transformed data, with n = 8/group (C and D) and n = 12/group (G, H, K, and L), or are representative of 3 samples/group (E, I, and M). Scale bars: 50 μm (E, I, and M).

Imaging methods cannot currently resolve IgG hexamers in vivo, but recent studies have developed methods for inhibiting IgG hexamerization. One approach to impair IgG hexamer assembly is to carbamylate antibodies, converting lysine residues to homocitrullines to alter charge densities in IgG Fc regions, inhibiting Fc-Fc interactions and IgG hexamer assembly (Figure 3B) (24). Mice treated with carbamylated 34-1-2S showed greatly reduced acute lung injury responses compared with littermate controls treated with noncarbamylated 34-1-2S (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Carbamylated 34-1-2S retained its ability to bind antigens and become deposited in lungs but, in contrast to unchanged 34-1-2S, did not induce complement C3b/d deposition in the pulmonary microvasculature (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F)

Lysine residues are present on regions of IgG outside of the Fc-Fc interaction interface (illustrated in Figure 3B), including at the Fc-C1q interaction site (25), so we pursued a more targeted strategy for inhibition of IgG hexamer assembly. We determined the sequence of both heavy- and light-chain complementarity–determining regions and engineered a chimeric antibody with the Fab domain of 34-1-2S fused in-frame to human IgG1 (hIgG1-34-1-2S). To test whether hIgG1-34-1-2S causes injury through hexamerization, we also expressed this antibody with an Fc point mutation that inhibits Fc-Fc interactions required for IgG hexamer assembly (K439E) (Figure 3F) (15). Like mouse IgG2a 34-1-2S, hIgG1-34-1-2S injections caused acute lung injury (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Lung vascular permeability and pulmonary edema responses were reduced by the K439E mutation (Figure 3, G and H), as was complement C4b/d deposition in lungs (Figure 3I), lending further support to a role for Fc-Fc interactions and hexamerization in the pathogenesis of this disease model.

We also tested a strategy for pharmacologic inhibition of Fc-Fc interactions by mixing hIgG1-34-1-2S with recombinant B domains from Staphylococcus aureus protein A (SpA-B), which bind to IgG antibodies near Fc-Fc interaction sites and inhibit hexamer assembly and complement activation by antibodies targeting bacterial antigens (Figure 3J) (17, 26). We hypothesized that these properties of SpA-B, which likely evolved as part of an immune evasion strategy, might be harnessed to prevent hIgG1-34-1-2S from causing acute lung injury. Adding SpA-B to hIgG1-34-1-2S reduced its ability to both induce acute lung injury (Figure 3, K and L) and cause complement C4b/d deposition within pulmonary arterioles (Figure 3M). These findings provide a third line of evidence that Fc-Fc interactions leading to hexamer assembly are important for the injury response caused by this alloantibody.

Turning to hexamer gain-of-function experiments, the introduction of 3 mutations into the Fc domain of hIgG1 (RGY mutations: E345R, E430G, S440Y) has yielded antibodies capable of off-target hexamer assembly as well as increased on-target hexamerization (15) (Figure 4A). We hypothesized that RGY-mutated 34-1-2S (RGY-hIgG1-34-1-2S) would have an enhanced ability to cause acute lung injury due to increased IgG hexamer formation. We produced RGY-hIgG1-34-1-2S and confirmed its ability to spontaneously assemble into hexamers in solution (Figure 4B). Consistent with a role for alloantibody hexamerization in driving injury, RGY-hIgG1-34-1-2S showed increased potency in triggering acute lung injury relative to hIgG1-34-1-2S (Figure 4, C and D). It is likely that, because of the ability of hIgG1-34-1-2S to form hexamers and cause complement-dependent injury when injected at 1 mg/kg, the effects of the RGY mutations were only apparent at a lower dose (0.3 mg/kg), at which unaltered hIgG1-34-1-2S did not provoke complement C4b/d deposition in lungs (Figure 4E). Consistent with the fact that binding to multiple antigens is required for alloantibody-mediated acute lung injury, a novel chimeric hIgG1 antibody binding a single MHC class I antigen (hIgG1-Kd1, targeting Kd) did not provoke injury when injected into B6.H2d mice (Figure 4, F and G). However, introduction of the RGY mutations promoting hexamerization into this innocuous antibody resulted in a modified version (RGY-hIgG1-Kd1) that was able to provoke increases in lung vascular permeability and edema (Figure 4, F and G). These findings demonstrate that mutations promoting IgG hexamer assembly can increase the pathogenicity of antibodies at doses that do not normally result in sufficiently dense binding to trigger complement-dependent injury responses.

Figure 4 Fc mutations promoting IgG hexamer assembly increase the in vivo pathogenicity of alloantibodies. (A) Molecular model showing amino acids mutated in RGY-hIgG1 antibodies, per PDB entry 1HZH. (B) Negative stain electron micrographs showing single hIgG1-34-1-2S molecules and spontaneous solution-phase hexamers formed by RGY-hIgG1-34-1-2S (colored overlay highlights structures in expanded images). Numbers 1–6 label individual IgG molecules forming a hexamer. Scale bars: 10 nm (including enlarged insets). (C) Lung vascular permeability and (D) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice injected with control or RGY-mutated hIgG1-34-1-2S mAbs at i.v. doses of either 0.3 or 1 mg/kg. (E) Immunofluorescence staining showing pulmonary arterioles stained for complement C4/C4b/C4d (red) and Acta2 (cyan) in lung sections from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice given the indicated treatments, representative of 3 samples per group fixed 5 minutes after antibody injections. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Lung vascular permeability and (G) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed B6.H2d mice injected with control or RGY-mutated hIgG1-Kd1 (a novel mAb targeting only the H-2Kd MHC class I antigen) at 1 mg/kg i.v. Graphs show the mean ± SEM, with the horizontal line representing 95% CIs from no-injury controls (LPS-primed B6.H2d mice given hIgG1 isotype control i.v.). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001; log 10 -transformed data were analyzed using an ordinary 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparison test for the effect of the Fc mutation within the dose level (C and D) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (F and G). n = 12/group.

Another approach for therapeutic exploitation of IgG hexamerization involves the use of Fc hexamers as “decoy” treatments. These therapeutic candidates are being studied as recombinant alternatives to plasma-derived intravenous or subcutaneous immunoglobulin (IVIg or SCIg) treatments that are used in the management of autoimmune and alloimmune diseases (27). We hypothesized that, because of its ability to inhibit classical complement activation (11, 28), the Fc hexamer decoy treatment CSL777 (previously Fc-μTP-L309C) would be effective in preventing alloantibody-mediated acute lung injury.

We randomized mice to receive either CSL777, SCIg (IgPro20, a human plasma–derived Ig product that is currently used to treat antibody-mediated diseases), or relevant vehicle controls prior to injection with 34-1-2S (Figure 5, A and B). Treatment with CSL777 protected mice from developing 34-1-2S–induced lung vascular permeability and pulmonary edema responses at all doses tested, whereas treatment with SCIg only had a partial effect on alloantibody-induced acute lung injury responses (Figure 5, C–F). CSL777-treated mice lacked alloantibody-mediated deposition of complement C4 split products on pulmonary arterioles, whereas arteriolar endothelial C4b/d deposition was still observed in the lungs of SCIg-treated mice after 34-1-2S antibody injections (Figure 5, G and H). Recombinant Fc hexamer therapeutics such as CSL777 might therefore be useful for the prevention or treatment of complement-dependent forms of alloantibody-mediated organ injury.

Figure 5 Treatment with recombinant Fc hexamer decoys prevents alloantibody-mediated acute lung injury. (A) Molecular representation of CSL777, an investigational recombinant Fc hexamer decoy treatment that inhibits classical complement activation, based on PDB entry 7X13 (52). (B) Molecular representation of SCIg, a pooled hIg therapeutic with antiinflammatory properties at high doses, based on PDB entry 1HZH. Scale bar: 5 nm. (C) Lung vascular permeability and (D) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed BALB/c mice given i.p. vehicle or CSL777 at the indicated doses 1 hour before i.v. injection of 34-1-2S or mIgG2a isotype control. (E) Lung vascular permeability and (F) excess lung water measurements from LPS-primed BALB/c mice given i.p. vehicle or 2,000 mg/kg SCIg 1 hour before i.v. injection of 34-1-2S or mIgG2a isotype control. (G and H) Immunofluorescence showing pulmonary arterioles stained for complement C4/C4b/C4d (red) and Acta2 (cyan) in lung sections from LPS-primed BALB/c mice given the indicated treatments, representative of 3 samples per group fixed 5 minutes after antibody injections. White arrowheads point to arterioles with endothelial positivity for C4/C4b/C4d. Scale bars: 50 μm. Graphs show the mean ± SEM, with the horizontal line representing 95% CIs of data from no-injury controls (from vehicle plus isotype control group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001; log 10 -transformed data were analyzed using either (C and D) an ordinary 1-way ANOVA (C and D), Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test for differences relative to the vehicle plus 34-1-2S group (C and D), or 2-tailed, unpaired t test (E and F). n = 10/group.

Unlike humans, mice do not express the Fcγ receptor FCGR2A (also known as FcγRIIA or CD32A), negatively affecting the predictive value of mouse models for studying human antibody–mediated diseases (29, 30). To test whether our previous findings held up in a system involving FCGR2A-driven pathology, we crossed existing mouse lines to generate 34-1-2S–mediated injury–susceptible H-2d mice expressing a human FCGR2A (hFCGR2A) transgene (B6.H2d:hFCGR2ATg/0). In response to hIgG1-34-1-2S injections, mice expressing hFCGR2A developed similar degrees of lung injury relative to that seen in littermates without hFCGR2A expression but showed a survival disadvantage (Figure 6, A–C). B6.H2d:hFCGR2ATg/0 mice expressed hFCGR2A on platelets, became more thrombocytopenic than did their littermates lacking hFCGR2A after hIgG1-34-1-2S injections, and occasionally died before the onset of pulmonary edema (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). On the basis of these observations, we hypothesized that hFCGR2A expression enhances intravascular immunothrombotic responses that occur within 5–10 minutes of 34-1-2S injections (6), causing fatal hypoxic respiratory failure by impairing lung microvascular perfusion and increasing alveolar dead space. Supporting this hypothesis, within 20 minutes of hIgG1-34-1-2S injections, hFCGR2A transgenic mice had increased sequestration of platelets and neutrophils in their pulmonary microvasculature (Figure 6, D–G) and rapidly became more hypoxic than did littermates without hFCGR2A expression (Figure 6H). B6.H2d:hFCGR2ATg/0 mice developing particularly severe hypoxemia (SpO 2 readings <40%) did not survive until 2 hours after antibody injections (Supplemental Figure 3H). Surviving hFCGR2A transgenic mice went on to develop increased lung vascular permeability responses compared with littermates that did not express hFCGR2A, indicating that, given time to develop, responses to FCGR2A engagement also exacerbate pulmonary edema (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J), as recently described in a similar model (30). Classical complement activation was still critical for pathogenesis in the presence of hFCGR2A, as KO of C1qa protected hFCGR2A-expressing mice from lung injury and mortality (Figure 6, I–K).

Figure 6 Acute lung injury is complement dependent in a model incorporating human FCGR2A–mediated pathology. (A) Lung vascular permeability, (B) excess lung water, and (C) survival readouts from LPS-primed B6.H2d:hFCGR2aTg/0 mice and littermate controls lacking hFCGR2A expression that were given i.v. hIgG1-34-1-2S at 1 mg/kg. (D) Immunofluorescence images of platelet sequestration (CD41, red, with Acta2 in cyan) and (E) neutrophils (S100a8, red, with Acta2 in cyan) in lungs from LPS-primed B6.H2d:hFCGR2aTg/0 mice and littermates without hFCGR2A expression, fixed at 20 minutes after hIgG1-34-1-2S injections and (F and G) quantification. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) SpO 2 measurements from LPS-primed B6.H2d:hFCGR2aTg/0 mice and littermate controls without hFCGR2A expression before and after hIgG1-34-1-2S injections. (I) Lung vascular permeability, (J) excess lung water, and (K) survival readouts for LPS-primed B6.H2d C1qa+/+ and B6.H2d C1qa–/– mice, as well as for hFCGR2A-expressing littermates of each genotype, that were given i.v. hIgG1-34-1-2S at 1 mg/kg. Data in A, B, F, G, H, I, and J show the mean ± SEM, with horizontal gray lines showing values from the no-injury controls (baseline readings or values from B6.H2d mice given LPS i.p. plus hIgG1 isotype control i.v.), and were log 10 transformed prior to analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t tests (A, B, F, and G); 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple-comparison test (I and J); log-rank test (C and K); or 2-way, repeated-measures mixed-model approach with tests for main effect of the genotype and for post-baseline effects of the genotype within time levels with Holm’s adjustment for multiple comparisons (H). n = 4/group (D–G); n = 10/group (H); n = 12/group (other graphs).

Consistent with a retained importance of complement for initiation of injury responses in mice expressing FCGR2A, blocking hexamerization with SpA-B or pretreating mice with CSL777 hexamer decoys was protective in B6.H2d:hFCGR2ATg/0 mice that were given hIgG1-34-1-2S injections (Figure 7, A–F). These results provide evidence that strategies to inhibit or mimic IgG hexamerization can maintain efficacy in the presence of increased severity of pathophysiology due to FCGR2A engagement.