Blood immunophenotyping identifies distinct kidney histopathology and outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis

Overview of blood immunophenotyping in a longitudinal cohort of patients with active LN. We analyzed peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) by mass cytometry using four 48-marker panels in 145 patients with SLE and biopsy-proven LN class III, IV, and/or V, as well as 40 healthy controls enrolled in the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) SLE phase II study. Compared with the controls, patients with LN in this study were younger (median [IQR] age 33 [26–43] vs. 44 [27–60] years, P = 0.02) and more frequently female (87% vs. 70%, P = 0.02), Black (52% vs. 25%, P = 0.003), and Hispanic or Latino (31% vs. 10%, P = 0.008) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI181034DS1). Within patients with LN, 68% had positive anti-dsDNA antibody and/or low serum complement levels, and 50% had extrarenal clinical manifestations of SLE at the time of biopsy. All patients had a clinical indication for renal biopsy based on proteinuria (defined as urine protein to creatinine ratio [UPCR] > 0.5 g/g) (30, 31). Most biopsies reported a proliferative classification (III or IV with or without V, 70%) compared with pure membranous (V, 30%). Sixty-nine percent of the patients had a history of previous renal biopsy; 61% had 1 or more prior episodes of biopsy-proven proliferative or membranous LN. Patients were treated following standard of care according to the judgment of their physician (30, 31). Clinical renal response was defined as previously reported in patients with a UPCR greater than or equal to 1 at baseline (32, 33). At 52 weeks, 28% achieved complete response, 24% a partial response, and 48% no response. Longitudinal blood samples from 50 patients were analyzed at week 12 and/or week 52 to determine the trajectory of immune cells following treatment.

After quality control, 267 PBMC samples were stained with panels to analyze T, B, myeloid, and NK cells (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2), averaging approximately 111,000 cells per sample per panel (Supplemental Figure 1B). Batch effect correction reduced inter-batch variation without impairing cell type identification or LN versus control signal (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Using unsupervised clustering, we identified major cell types (T, B, myeloid, and NK) based on canonical markers and visualized them with uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H). These major cell lineages were then reclustered to define cell type–specific subsets (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). To validate the robustness of our unbiased analysis, we confirmed our ability to detect SLE-associated alterations in the frequency of rare cell populations, such as plasmablasts (CD20–CD19intCD27hiCD38hi) (27) and plasmacytoid dendritic cells (CD123+HLA-DR+IRF8+) (34) (Supplemental Figure 1H). Then, we confirmed an expansion of cell subsets previously associated with LN, including T peripheral helper (Tph) cells (cluster T11, CD4+PD-1+ICOS+CXCR5–) (27) and CD11c+ B cell subsets (clusters B5 and B9, CD11c+T-bet+CD21–IgD+/–) (25, 26, 28), independent of demographic variables (age, sex, ethnicity, and race) and immunosuppressive therapy (Supplemental Figure 1I). Broad differential abundance evaluation using covarying neighborhood analysis (CNA) (35) revealed that IFN-I–induced proteins (36), specifically MX1 in the T panel and Siglec-1 in the myeloid panel, accounted for the majority of the variance between patients with LN and controls across cell subsets, independent of immunosuppressive therapy (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 3A). This finding aligns with the well-established association of IFN-I with SLE (20–22) and supports our framework for capturing both signaling pathway activation and cell subset enrichments in this large mass cytometry dataset.

Figure 1 Blood immunophenotyping by mass cytometry captures the range of IFN-I signaling intensity in LN. (A) Cell type–specific clustering analysis for each panel (e.g., B cells in the B panel, including LN [n = 145] and controls [n = 40]). (B) T cell UMAPs of LN-associated cell neighborhoods adjusted for demographic factors (age, sex, ethnicity, and race) and false discovery rate (FDR < 0.05), along with MX1 expression. (C) Myeloid cell UMAPs of LN-associated cell neighborhoods adjusted for demographic factors and FDR (FDR < 0.05), along with Siglec-1 expression. (D and E) Top Spearman’s ρ absolute correlation between marker expression in the T panel (D) or myeloid panel (E) and the main axis of covarying neighborhood analysis (CNA) for T cells and myeloid cells, respectively. (F) Comparison of IFN-I cytometric scores between patients with LN (n = 125) and controls (n = 40) including samples stained with T, B, and myeloid panels; the dashed line represents 3 standard deviations above the control mean (mean + 3 SD = 6.46). (G) Comparison of IFN-I cytometric scores in patients with membranous LN (class V, n = 38) versus proliferative LN (class III or IV with or without V, n = 87). (F and G) Statistical significance was determined using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test.

IFN-I activation pathway does not correlate with LN class and renal activity. Increased activity of IFN-I is associated with the severity of SLE, including LN, but its expression within patients with LN and its correlation with renal histology remain uncertain (5–7, 37–39). We defined a cytometric IFN-I signature combining the expression of MX1, Siglec-1, and ISG-15, a third IFN-I–induced marker (22, 23) included in the B cell panel that was strongly correlated with MX1 and Siglec-1 (MX1: r = 0.89, P < 0.001; Siglec-1: r = 0.75, P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Seventy-five percent of LN patients in this cohort showed an increased IFN signature compared with controls (Figure 1F). IFN-I signaling was associated with the presence of anti-dsDNA and low complement (Supplemental Figure 3D), as reported in previous studies in SLE (37, 40, 41). However, no correlation was observed with proliferative class versus membranous class (Figure 1G), or renal activity by NIH index (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), including the interstitial component, contrasting with the results from smaller cohorts (37, 39). In addition, no association was found with extrarenal clinical manifestations, baseline prednisone dose, or the use of immunosuppressants (Supplemental Figure 3E). These results indicate that IFN-I signaling was common across clinically and histologically heterogeneous patients with LN.

Shifts in B, T, and myeloid circulating cells associate with histologic patterns of active LN. Since immunosuppressive treatment in SLE patients with LN is guided by the biopsy-defined proliferative class and the extent of renal activity (15, 16), we sought to identify immune alterations in blood that reflect histologic features in patients with LN. A comprehensive evaluation of each cell type revealed that both proliferative LN classes (III or IV with or without V) and renal activity were associated with shifts in B cell phenotypes (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), primarily within the naive B cells, even after adjusting for demographic features and history of previous biopsy (Figure 2, B and C), and when including only patients without immunosuppressants and with prednisone ≤ 5 mg at sampling (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Cells in cluster B3 (naive CD21lo) were the most positively associated with total renal activity score (Figure 2C), as well as specific features of glomerular endocapillary hypercellularity and fibrinoid necrosis (Figure 2D), while cells in cluster B0 (naive) were the most negatively associated (Figure 2, B and D). Cluster B3 appeared as naive CD21lo B cells and was distinct from transitional cells (B6) and from activated CD11c+ subsets (B5, B9), lacking CD11c, T-bet, and CD10 and with intermediate CD38 expression (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2). Cluster B3 cells also lacked CD23 and had lower CD19 and HLA-DR expression than cluster B0 cells (Figure 2, E and F). The proportion of naive CD21lo B cells (B3) was associated with lower complement levels at baseline (e.g., C3 and C4), and decreased over time in patients with complete renal response at 52 weeks (Figure 2G). These clinical associations were reproducible when CD21 expression was examined in manually gated naive B cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Recent studies in B cells have described a similar heterogeneity among more differentiated double-negative (DN; CD27–IgD–) B cells, with the identification of DN3 cells (DN CD21loCD11c–) suggested to be part of an extrafollicular response, similar to CD11c+ B cell subsets (42). In our study, CD21 expression on naive and DN B cells was more strongly associated with renal activity than was CD11c expression (Figure 3H).

Figure 2 Association of circulating immune cell subsets with histologic patterns of active LN. (A) Heatmap showing associations between circulating blood cell types (y axis) and LN histologic patterns (x axis). CNA was used to test for associations, adjusting for demographic factors (age, sex, ethnicity, and race) and history of previous biopsy. Purple and light purple represent global adjusted CNA P values, with asterisks indicating significant local associations (FDR < 0.05). (B–D) B cell associations with LN histologic class (n = 124) (B), NIH renal activity index (n = 111) (C), and glomerular fibrinoid necrosis as defined by the NIH renal activity index (n = 90) (D); C includes a violin plot illustrating contributions of individual B cell clusters to the NIH activity index association. (E) Violin plots depicting selected protein expression levels in specific B cell clusters. (F) Scatterplot showing selected protein expression in B cell clusters B0 and B3. E and F include all subjects (LN = 145, controls = 40). (G) Proportion of B cell cluster B3 (percentage of total B cells) associated with LN histologic class (n = 140), renal activity index (n = 124), complement levels (n = 138), and longitudinal changes in non-responders (n = 19) versus complete responders (n = 23). Cross-sectional analyses used linear models, while longitudinal analyses used mixed-effects models with patients as a random effect. (H) Top correlations between B panel marker expression and the main axis of variation from the NIH activity index B cell association, using Spearman’s ρ correlations. (I) Association of myeloid cells with glomerular fibrinoid necrosis (n = 78). (J) Association of T cells with renal interstitial inflammation (n = 82). (A–D, G, I, and J) All cross-sectional statistical analyses shown were adjusted for demographic factors (age, sex, ethnicity, and race) and history of previous biopsy.

Figure 3 Distinct immune cell signatures in LN patients identified through unbiased blood immunophenotyping. (A) Correlation heatmap of 55 immune cell clusters and IFN-I cytometric signature in 115 LN patients, organized by hierarchical clustering. Spearman’s correlation coefficients are highlighted in color when correlations passed FDR < 0.05. (B) Principal component analysis (PCA) of 224 samples (39 controls, 115 baseline LN samples, 39 LN samples from week 12, and 31 LN samples from week 52) visualized by K-means–defined groups (left) and disease status (right). (C) Loadings of immune cell subsets on the first 2 PC dimensions, highlighting key cell groups associated with IFN-I and cytotoxic T cell signatures. (D–F) Comparisons of key immune cell signatures between each LN group at baseline (G0: n = 26; G1: n = 46; G2: n = 46). Statistical significance was determined using the Kruskal-Wallis tests with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (G) Heatmap showing covarying neighborhood associations of baseline immune cell subsets with LN groups relative to the 2 other groups. Colors represent the percentage of cells passing FDR < 0.05, as either enriched (red) or depleted (blue). (A–G) Selected immune cell subsets and groupings are consistently color-coded (green, yellow, purple, red) across all panels.

Among other cell types, low-density neutrophils (M3; CD14–CD16+CD11b+CD15hi) (43) were strongly associated with glomerular fibrinoid necrosis (Figure 2, A and I, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). A subset of CD14+ monocytes (M5) expressing CD86lo (Supplemental Figure 2), a protein downregulated with LPS stimulation and sepsis (44), was associated with NIH activity index and fibrinoid necrosis among patients without immunosuppression and with prednisone ≤ 5 mg (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting an inflammatory state. Shifts within the T cells correlated with the interstitial component of the NIH activity index but not with glomerular features (Figure 2, A and J).

Cytotoxic T cells, proliferating T-B subsets, and IFN-I capture discrete immune axes in patients with LN. These results highlighted relationships between blood immune cells and active renal injury. However, the limitations of renal activity to predict outcome, including in the AMP phase II cohort (32), and the immune heterogeneity observed in the cohort challenged us to approach the data in an unsupervised manner to identify broader cellular profiles associated with clinical features of LN. By examining 55 immune cell subsets and IFN-I score in patients with LN stained with 4 panels (n = 115), we observed sets of coordinated immune cell abundances (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Siglec-1hi monocytes (M1) and MX1hi naive CD4+ T cells (T2 and T12), marked by IFN-I proteins, formed a core set correlating with IFN-I score (Figure 3A). Other cells correlating and closely organized with the IFN-I core set included MX1hi naive CD8+ T cells (T10), Ki67hi NK cell subsets (NK4, NK6, NK7), transitional B cells (B6), and a small cluster of B cells with features of marginal zone precursors (B13; IgM+CD38+CD27–CD1c+) (45), consistent with the previously reported roles of IFN-I in NK cell activation (46) and in immature B cell expansion (47) (Figure 3A). Interestingly, T12 (TCD4 naive) was distinguished from T2 (TCD4 naive) by its reduced expression of TCF1, a key transcription factor in T cell stemness that is downregulated upon effector T cell differentiation (48) (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). A similar pattern was observed in the TCD8 cells (T10 expressing low TCF1 compared with T0) (Supplemental Figure 6C). Using a published bulk RNA-Seq dataset (49), we found that IFN accelerated anti-CD3/CD28–induced downregulation of TCF7 in naive CD4+ T cells and, to a lesser extent, in naive CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). In contrast, MKI67 was not increased by IFN exposure (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, in a single-cell RNA-Seq dataset of T cells from 7 patients with SLE treated with anifrolumab (anti-IFNAR), IFN-I blockade increased a T cell stemness score (TCF7, LEF1) (48) (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Together, these observations suggest that T12 cells represent naive T cells recently activated in a high–IFN-I environment.

We observed 2 other distinct sets of co-abundant immune cell clusters. One set included Tph cells (T11), activated memory B/early plasmablasts (B10), plasmablasts (B8, B11), and CD8+granzyme B+Ki67+ (T13) cells, comprising a set of T cells and B cells with a shared proliferative state (Ki67+), resembling subsets expanded in patients with newly diagnosed SLE (50) (Figure 3A). A second, distinct set of co-correlated T cells was unified by their expression of granzyme B, including CD8+ (T4, T9, T20), CD4+, and DN (T16, T17, T18) T cells (Figure 3A). The T13 CD8+granzyme B+Ki67+ cluster correlated with both the proliferative and the granzyme B+ cell sets and with IFN-I score (Figure 3A). However, non-proliferating granzyme B+ T cells did not correlate with IFN-I signature (Figure 3A), suggesting that an IFN signature and granzyme B expression represent two different axes of immune activation. Together, these results enabled visualization of distinct sets of highly correlated immune cell populations that are unified by specific functional features, providing a framework with which to interpret clinical associations of immune cell clusters in patients with LN.

Blood immunophenotype identifies 3 groups of patients with LN. We next asked whether the composition of circulating immune cell populations could help stratify patients with LN. We used a K-means clustering algorithm to group samples (baseline and longitudinal, n = 224) based on their similarities in the proportions of all blood immune cell subsets. This analysis identified 3 distinct groups of samples, which were clearly separated in both principal component analysis (PCA) and UMAP visualizations (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). When examining the composition of these groups, we found that group G0 included all control samples (n = 39) and a small subset of patients with LN (n = 23). This suggests that these LN patients had an immune profile similar to that of the controls (Figure 3B). The remaining 2 groups, G1 and G2, each contained 46 LN patients at baseline.

We further examined which cell subsets were driving these groups of patients with LN. The extremes of principal component (PC) 1 were defined by cells correlated with IFN-I score, suggesting that IFN response represented the main axis of variation in blood immunophenotypes (Figure 3C). IFN-I–correlated subsets, including proliferating NK cells and transitional B cells, were significantly enriched in G1 compared with the other groups (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Comparing IFN-I score between the 3 groups of LN, G0 displayed the lowest values, similar to controls, G1 had the highest, and G2 showed intermediate levels and the most variability (Figure 3D). Proliferating T and B cell subsets (B8, B10, B11, T11, and T13) were enriched in both groups G1 and G2 compared with G0 (Figure 3E). In contrast, G2 was marked by enrichment of granzyme B+ cell subsets, aligning with the negative axis of PC2, which appeared to be driven by granzyme B+ T cells (T4, T9, T16, T17, T18, T20, and T13) (Figure 3, C and F, and Supplemental Figure 7F).

Considering the heterogeneity of patient characteristics in this real-world cohort, we confirmed cell associations with the groups after adjusting for demographic characteristics, history of previous renal biopsy, prednisone dose, and mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) use (Figure 3G). In addition to the association of G2 with granzyme B+ T cells, we observed an expansion of low-density neutrophils (M3) and naive CD21lo B cells (B3) in this group (Figure 3G), both of which correlated with glomerular renal activity in Figure 2. CD11c+ B cell clusters (B5, B9) were also linked to G2, though to a lesser extent (Figure 3G). Thus, this analysis distinguished 2 groups of immunologically active patients with LN: one (G1) with a prominent IFN signature, and a second (G2) with expanded granzyme B+ lymphocytes.

Baseline blood-defined LN groups have distinct renal pathology and outcome. We next explored whether these groups of patients with LN differed in renal features. Patients in the group G0 (“control-like”) had the lowest renal activity scores, while the group G2 (“cytotoxic T–enriched”) had the highest (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 3). Consistent with the low activity index, group G0 was more frequently classified as pure membranous, whereas G1 and G2 were more frequently classified as proliferative (85% in G2, 65% in G1, 35% in G0, P < 0.001). G2 status correlated significantly with endocapillary hypercellularity, active crescents, and fibrinoid necrosis, further underscoring active and more severe glomerular lesions (Figure 4B). G2 also showed a borderline positive correlation with the interstitial activity subscore (P = 0.01, FDR = 0.05). Compared with G1, patients in G2 at baseline had increased serum creatinine (P = 0.04) and UPCR (P = 0.009) and higher prednisone dose (P < 0.001). In contrast, extrarenal manifestations and serologic measures (positive anti-dsDNA and/or low complement) were not significantly different between G1 and G2 (Supplemental Table 3). Analysis of baseline SLE-associated autoantibodies, obtained from paired samples (n = 111) and published separately (51), was also not able to distinguish G1 from G2 (Supplemental Table 4). Adjusting for demographic variables, history of previous biopsy, and baseline prednisone dose, G2 remained significantly associated with increased renal activity indices (β coefficient [95% CI] = 2.6 [0.8–4.5], adjusted P value [P adj ] = 0.006) and proliferative class (OR [95% CI] = 4.2 [1.4–14.1], P adj = 0.015) compared with the other groups (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Blood-defined LN groups are associated with renal pathology and outcome. (A) Comparison of NIH renal activity index between blood-defined LN groups (G0: n = 20; G1: n = 40; G2: n = 40; LN groups were defined using K-means clustering based on blood immunophenotyping). Statistical significance was determined using the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. (B) Heatmap showing Spearman’s correlation coefficients between LN groups (one-versus-rest) and NIH renal activity/chronicity subscores (G0: n = 18; G1: n = 33; G2: n = 30). Adjusted significance levels are indicated (FDR < 0.05 and < 0.1). (C) Multivariable models evaluating one-versus-rest group associations with activity index (linear model) and proliferative class (logistic regression; reference = membranous class), adjusting for demographic factors (age, sex, ethnicity, and race), history of previous biopsy, and prednisone dose. (D) Comparison of NIH renal chronicity index between LN groups (G0: n = 20; G1: n = 40; G2: n = 40), with statistical significance determined by the Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Multivariable model testing one-versus-rest group associations with chronicity index (linear model), adjusting for demographic variables, history of previous biopsy, and prednisone dose. (F) Multivariable model testing one-versus-rest group associations with complete renal response at 52 weeks (non-complete vs. complete response), adjusting for demographic variables, history of previous biopsy, and prednisone dose. (G) Univariate model evaluating group associations with complete renal response at 52 weeks in patients treated with MMF throughout the study.

Surprisingly, group G0 had the highest NIH chronicity index and subscores, whereas G1 and G2 were not significantly different (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 3). Patients in G0 were older and more frequently had a history a previous biopsy (Supplemental Table 3), with a significant increase in past proliferative (III or IV with or without V) disease compared with G2 (65% G0, 59% G1, and 33% G2, overall P = 0.01, G0 vs. G2 P = 0.02). The majority (73%) of the patients with a membranous class in group G0 had prior history of proliferative class, a histologic conversion previously reported (52). Adjusting for demographic variables, history of previous proliferative disease, and baseline prednisone dose, G0 remained significantly associated with chronicity compared with the other groups (β coefficient [95% CI] = 1.3 [0.04–2.5], P adj = 0.044) (Figure 4E). Together these results suggest that G0 identified a group of patients with little evidence of immune activation in blood, which is associated with minimal current renal activity, yet who may have previously had severe LN that evolved toward chronic renal damage.

We then asked whether these groups of patients had different renal outcomes. In the 88 patients with a defined renal response at week 52 (baseline UPCR ≥ 1), we observed a significant difference across groups (P = 0.04) and increased renal response in G2, compared with G1 (P = 0.03). Adjusting for demographic variables, history of previous biopsy, and baseline prednisone dose, group G2 had an increased likelihood of complete response at 1 year (OR [95% CI] = 8.5 [2.2–40.5], P adj = 0.003) (Figure 4F). Given the variability in treatment received, we additionally tested the likelihood of response in patients treated with MMF throughout the study (MMF use at weeks 26 and 52: 52% in G0, 61% in G1, and 50% in G2), and observed a persistent association between G2 and complete response compared with others (OR [95% CI] = 5.6 [1.7–20.8], P = 0.007) (Figure 4G). In contrast, stratification of patients by NIH activity did not associate with renal outcome when adjusting for demographic variables (cutoff value of <3 vs. higher: OR [95% CI] = 2.35 [0.81–4.78]), supporting previous results from the AMP Network (32). These results indicate that G2, characterized by increased granzyme B+ T cells, neutrophils, and B cell alterations, identifies a group of patients with severe, active disease but with increased likelihood of response to standard of care, including to an MMF-based regimen.

Baseline blood-defined LN groups differ in kidney immune cell infiltrates and urine profiles. Given the differences in renal activity and outcome, we hypothesized that these blood-defined LN patient groups would also differ in the composition of immune cells in the kidney. We leveraged single-cell RNA-Seq data generated on cells from kidney biopsies of 101 patients from the AMP phase II study (53, 54). Since G2 was characterized by prominent cytotoxic CD8+ T cell features in the blood and CD8+ T cells are known to accumulate in the periglomerular and interstitial space of proliferative LN kidneys (19, 55, 56), we asked whether CD8+ T cell infiltration in the kidney varied between these blood-defined groups. Indeed, G2 patients showed an enrichment in granzyme B+ CD8+ T cells, as well as a subset of granzyme K+ cells, in the kidney compared with the other LN groups (Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, G2 was not associated with CD8+ T cells enriched in ITGA1, ZNF683, and XCL1, and was depleted in KLF2 expression (Figure 5A), features indicative of resident memory T cells (57, 58), which are also present in control kidneys (4). We also observed differences in subsets of CD4+ T cells in the kidney, which were mostly enriched in G0 and reduced in G2 (Figure 5, A and B). Using a 21-gene IFN-I list (12), we found that G1 patients had the highest IFN-I score in kidney immune cells, while G0 had the lowest values, mirroring the pattern seen in the blood (Figure 5D). In total, these results indicate that immunoprofiling based on blood immune cells can identify subsets of patients with LN that differ in their renal immune cell infiltrates, with specific, direct relationships between immunophenotypic features in blood and those in kidney.

Figure 5 Blood-defined LN groups are associated with specific immune cell infiltration in the kidney and translate to urinary markers of inflammation. (A) Distribution of T cells and NK cells and selected gene expression by single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of kidney tissue from patients with LN (n = 101). (B) CNA of T-NK cells with blood-defined LN group G2 relative to others (G0 and G1) applied to paired kidney tissue samples. Cells in the UMAP are expanded (red) or depleted (blue) in patients with LN, if correlation passed FDR < 0.05. (C and D) Comparison of the proportions of CNA-identified granzyme B+ and a subset of granzyme K+ immune cell subsets, and CD4+ memory T cells in the kidney tissue (C), or IFN-I gene signature (21-gene list previously reported) in all immune cells from the kidney tissue (D), between blood-defined LN groups (G0: n = 19; G1: n = 40; G2: n = 42); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Comparison of each urine protein abundance between specified groups, as displayed by the performance of classification using the area under the curve (AUC). Dots colored pink passed FDR threshold of 0.10, and labels were assigned to the top associated proteins. Statistical significance was determined using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test.

To further extend the association between blood immune profiles and kidney injury, we compared the urine proteomic profiles obtained from paired samples (n = 115) and published separately (33). After adjusting for FDR < 0.10, we observed significant differences between groups (Figure 5E). Group G2 was enriched in granzyme A (Figure 5E), a protease expressed by granzyme K+ and granzyme B+ TCD8 cells (59), consistent with our findings from the kidney cell infiltrate. We also observed association between G2 and markers of myeloid cell degranulation (MMP-8, catalase) and activation (CD163 and galectin-1), proteins previously associated with increased NIH activity and proliferative LN class (33, 60) (Figure 5E). Compared with group G1, G2 had increased secretion of several proteins, including TGF-β1, which had been reported to be enriched in kidney tissue during proliferative LN flares and was predictive of complete renal response (6) (Figure 5E). In addition, the protein most strongly associated with G2 in contrast to G1 was Park7, a multifunctional protein that reduces oxidative stress and was suggested to protect against renal fibrosis in other conditions (61). In contrast, G1 was enriched in GITR-L and CD83, proteins expressed by antigen-presenting cells, when compared with G2 and was significantly enriched in Siglec-1 when compared with G0 (Figure 5E). Together these results highlighted the association between blood immune alterations and kidney inflammatory process in patients with LN.

Proliferating T-B cells decrease over time in MMF-based treatment responders. Given our results indicating that specific blood immune cell profiles were associated with renal activity and outcome, we examined how treatment independently accounted for the variation of key blood immune signatures identified in the supervised and unsupervised analyses: IFN-I, proliferative T-B cells, non-proliferative granzyme B+ T cells, CD21lo naive B cells, and low-density neutrophils (Figure 6A). We first confirmed that NIH activity was independently associated with proliferative T-B cells, CD21lo naive B cells, and low-density neutrophils, while granzyme B+ T cells correlated with interstitial activity (Figure 6A). Prednisone dose (excluding high intravenous dose of 500–1,000 mg) accounted for an increase in low-density neutrophils, but did not account for the association between these cells and NIH activity index (Figure 6A). Separately, MMF was associated with decreased proliferative T-B cells (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 Immune cellular signature heterogeneity across and within patients with LN. (A) Importance and direction of the effect of demographic, clinical, and renal characteristics on immune cell signatures. The coefficients were defined by a linear model with an elastic net penalization using a 10-fold cross-validation, with the cellular signature as a response variable and the y axis variables as the predictor variables. IS, immunosuppressants; DA, disease activity; low c, low complement. (B) Comparison of immune cell signatures between treated (n = 80) or not treated (n = 59) with MMF at baseline. Statistical significance was determined using Wilcoxon’s rank sum test; ***P < 0.001. (C) Changes in blood-defined group membership over time. Each band represents a patient, and each patient is colored by the baseline group membership. All patients with LN with samples at 3 time points and samples stained with all 4 panels were included in this analysis (n = 21). (D) Longitudinal changes in immune cell signatures, stratified by response status (NR/PR, no response/partial response [n = 13]; CR, complete response [n = 16]) including patients with LN who were treated with MMF throughout the study. Statistical significance was determined using a mixed-effects model including patients as a random effect. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Correlations between simplified immune cell signatures and NIH activity subscores at baseline. Statistical significance was determined using Spearman’s ρ correlation followed by FDR correction for multiple testing. For visualization purposes we showed the inversed value of median CD21 in non-proliferative B cells (written as *–1). (F) Longitudinal changes in simplified immune cell signatures in patients treated with an MMF-based therapy. For visualization purposes we showed the inversed value of median CD21 in non-proliferative B cells (written as *–1). Statistical significance was determined using a mixed-effects model including patients as a random effect. •P = 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We then examined the group changes longitudinally in these immune profiles. Immunologically inactive patients (group G0) at baseline uniformly remained stable over time (Figure 6C). In contrast, the majority of patients who started in G2 changed their group over time, including some transitioning to G0, suggesting that the cellular features of G2 are dynamic and can change with clinical course and treatment (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 5). Detailed analysis of immune signatures showed that the proportion of CD21lo naive B cells decreased over time in complete responders but not in partial and non-responders (Supplemental Figure 8), while immune features of IFN-I score, proliferating T-B cells, and cytotoxic T cells did not change consistently in either responders or non-responders (Supplemental Figure 8). However, the decreased trend observed in proliferative T-B cells was significant in responders when only patients with an MMF-based regimen were included, suggesting a drug effect (Figure 6D).

Finally, we confirmed that these 5 main cellular features could be captured by a simplified manual gating strategy using a limited number of canonical markers (Supplemental Figure 9). To minimize the number of markers, we measured the expression of CD21 in non-proliferative B cells, and for visualization purposes (Figure 6, E and F) we showed the inversed value, for consistency with previous graphs. Overall, this manual gating strategy, applied to the total dataset of live cells (25 × 106 to 30 × 106), reproduced the key patterns of cellular features associated with the LN groups (Supplemental Figure 9B), with renal disease activity (Figure 6E) and longitudinal changes, including the decrease in proliferative T-B cells and the increase in CD21 expression in non-proliferative B cells over time, supporting that these populations can readily be identified (Figure 6F).