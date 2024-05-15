Hypersensitive blood vessels in Clarkson disease

Normally, vessels are sealed and do not permit the passage of plasma proteins or cells into tissues. This vascular barrier is composed of endothelial cells lining the vessel wall, the surrounding basement membrane, and supporting mural cells. During ISCLS flares, the vascular barrier is destroyed.

Two main mechanisms prevail in regulating the passage of blood constituents across the vessel wall: the transcellular and the paracellular routes (9). Fluid and small molecules can diffuse through the vessel wall, driven by the hydrostatic pressure. Passage of large molecules and cells, however, requires the opening of junctions between endothelial cells. Endothelial junctions are organized in tight and adherens junctions. While tight junctions are regarded as gate keepers of vascular wall integrity, for example in the central nervous system, less is known about their contribution to increased permeability in the living organism. In contrast, as shown in numerous in vivo studies in mice, transient, reversible disruption of adherens junctions is required for the passage of molecules and cells from blood into tissues (9) (Figure 1). Adherens junctions are composed of the transmembrane protein vascular endothelial–cadherin (VE-cadherin), which bridges adjacent endothelial cells in homophilic complexes, keeping the junctions sealed. When endothelial cells are exposed to leakage agonists such as VEGF or inflammatory cytokines such as histamine or bradykinin, VE-cadherin becomes tyrosine phosphorylated (e.g. at residue Y685) and internalized. Thereby, partially disrupted adherens junctions create discrete gaps between endothelial cells. Src family kinases (SFKs) mediate the phosphorylation of VE-cadherin that triggers its internalization (10). VE-cadherin endocytosis is also affected by blood flow–regulated mechanotransduction. Once internalized, VE-cadherin may be degraded or recycled back to the cell surface to re-seal the junction.

Figure 1 Endothelial cells show hypersensitivity in ISCLS. VEGF binding to VEGFR2 initiates a cascade of intracellular events involving calcium (Ca2+) release, eNOS phosphorylation at S1177, NO production, and activating nitration of Src. Subsequently, phosphorylation of VE-cadherin at Y685 results in the disruption of VE-cadherin homophilic interactions, leading to cellular and macromolecular leakage. In ISCLS, reduced levels of the cytoplasmic serine/threonine protein PP2A renders the vasculature hypersensitive to agonists such as VEGFA, resulting in exacerbated leakage.

In the healthy condition, only specific segments of the vasculature, namely venous capillaries and small veins, permit leakage of molecules and cells. Moreover, few endothelial junctions in these vessel segments form gaps in response to leakage agonists (11). In contrast, in ISCLS, most endothelial junctions are likely engaged, resulting in massive efflux of plasma constituents into tissues. Still, ISCLS-engaged vessels are morphologically normal (2). Known permeability agonists, such as VEGF and angiopoietin 2, are elevated in serum from patients during flares compared with those in remission (12), but therapies directed toward reducing the function of these molecules such as anti-VEGF neutralizing antibodies, have not been clinically successful (2). Thus, the ISCLS enigma is not explained by increased production of circulating agonists. Instead, the ISCLS vasculature may be hypersensitive to leakage agonists.

Indeed, the involvement of vascular hypersensitivity in the etiology of ISCLS is demonstrated in the study by Ablooglu et al. (13) in this issue of the JCI. The authors used a range of patient-derived biopsies, skin and blood outgrowth endothelial cells (BOECs), and a hypersensitive mouse model (SJL/J) to arrive at several conclusions. (a) Skin vessels from patients with ISCLS showed increased levels of VE-cadherin phosphorylated on Y685. (b) There were increased levels of endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) phosphorylated on S1177, in BOECs. (c) When eNOS activity was inhibited pharmacologically in SJL/J mice, leakage was efficiently suppressed. (d) Expression of the A subunit of the cytoplasmic serine/threonine protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) was reduced in BOECs (Figure 1). The dysregulation of VE-cadherin in ISCLS agrees with data reported by Wu et al. (14), who used a fibrin-derived, VE-cadherin binding peptide, FX06, to stabilize endothelial junctions, which normalized VE-cadherin morphology.