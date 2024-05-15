Intrinsic endothelial hyperresponsiveness to inflammatory mediators drives acute episodes in models of Clarkson disease

The endothelial response to histamine is exaggerated in patients with ISCLS. Intradermal challenge with unrelated leak-inducing agents (histamine and morphine) elicits significantly more focal skin edema in patients with ISCLS than in controls (10). To determine the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying this observation, we used immunofluorescence to quantify extravasation of the serum protein fibrinogen in fixed skin biopsies from challenged patients (14). Demographic information about the patients and healthy controls is shown in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169137DS1 The ISCLS group was significantly older (albeit with a similar range) and had more male participants and more White participants than did the control group. A solid majority of the patients with ISCLS had MGUS, whereas none of the controls did. The endothelial marker CD31 was used to quantify the vascular area of the skin. As expected, little to no fibrinogen immunostaining was observed in saline-challenged skin, whereas we detected abundant extravascular fibrinogen at the histamine-challenged sites (Figure 1A). The extravascular fibrinogen+ area was significantly greater in histamine-challenged skin of patients with ISCLS compared with that of healthy controls (Figure 1, A and B). Baseline serum fibrinogen levels did not differ between the groups (Supplemental Figure 1). Since histamine acts directly on H1 receptors expressed on ECs (15), these results suggested an increased functional response to histamine in the ISCLS endothelium.

Figure 1 Increased histamine-induced vascular leakage in ISCLS skin. (A) 3D rendering of fibrinogen (green) and CD31 (red) immunostaining in representative skin biopsies obtained after intradermal challenge with saline or histamine. Scale bar: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×63. (B) Ratio of fibrinogen/CD31 area (μm2). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7 ISCLS; n = 5 controls (CTRL). ***P = 0.0006, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (C and D) α-Smooth muscle actin (SMAA, green) or CD31 (red) immunostaining (left panels) and 3D rendering (right panels) in representative skin biopsies (C) and quantification of the SMAA/CD31 ratio (D). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 4 ISCLS; n = 7 controls. NS, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×63. (E and F) Collagen type IV (green) or CD31 (red) immunostaining in representative skin biopsies (E) and quantification of the collagen IV/CD31 ratio (F). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 4 ISCLS; n = 7 controls. NS, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bar: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×63.

Neither vasculitis nor aberrant angiogenesis has been observed consistently in biopsies of skin or skeletal muscle taken from patients during ISCLS flares (9, 16). We did not find evidence of cellular inflammation or other histological abnormalities in the skin of asymptomatic patients by light microscopy (Supplemental Figure 2). Dropout of pericytes, smooth muscle–like cells that line microvessels, has been associated with endothelial hyperpermeability (17, 18). However, we detected equivalent pericyte coverage (immunoreactive smooth muscle α actin) of microvessels in ISCLS and control biopsies (Figure 1, C and D). Likewise, aberrant expression or interaction of extracellular matrix components such as collagen IV with integrins expressed on ECs regulates vascular barrier function (19, 20). However, we found that collagen IV immunostaining around vessels in ISCLS and healthy control skin did not differ from one another (Figure 1, E and F). These findings further support the hypothesis that an exaggerated response to proinflammatory mediators, rather than underlying structural defects in the microvasculature, probably underlies vascular leakage during acute ISCLS flares.

Disruption of adherens junctions in ISCLS dermal microvascular endothelium. Application of acute, but not convalescent, ISCLS sera to normal dermal microvascular ECs induces transient barrier disruption — but not apoptosis, injury, or activation — through mechanisms that include disruption of adhesion junctions and cytoskeletal rearrangements that promote EC contraction (21, 22). To determine the molecular mechanisms involved in histamine-evoked vascular leakage in ISCLS skin, we quantified the expression of VE-cadherin, an essential mediator of endothelial intercellular adhesion, in skin biopsies. As expected, histamine challenge reduced VE-cadherin expression in skin of both groups compared with skin injected with saline alone (Figure 2A). However, the VE-cadherin+ area in skin microvasculature was already lower at baseline in patients with ISCLS than in controls and decreased further following histamine challenge (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Adherens junction protein expression in dermal microvasculature. (A) VE-cadherin (VE-cad; green) or CD31 (red) immunostaining in representative skin biopsies; arrowheads indicate areas of decreased VE-cadherin expression (red), which is reflected in the black/white panels of individual immunostains (lower panels). (B) Ratio of VE-cadherin/CD31 immunostaining. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7 ISCLS; n = 4 controls. *P = 0.01 and **P = 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (C) p–VE-cadherinTyr685 (green, arrowheads) and CD31 (red) immunostaining in representative skin biopsies; black/white panels show the corresponding individual stains. (D) p–VE-cadherin/CD31 immunostaining (μm2) in histamine-challenged skin biopsies. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7 ISCLS; n = 4 controls. *P = 0.02, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Pearson’s correlation of p–VE-cadherin immunostaining with fibrinogen extravasation. Scale bars: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×63.

Proinflammatory mediators including histamine, bradykinin, and VEGF induce Src-mediated tyrosine phosphorylation of VE-cadherin on Tyr685, which is required for the internalization and dissolution of adherens junctions (23). To assess the extent of VE-cadherin phosphorylation in skin biopsies, we assessed phosphorylated VE-cadherin (p-Tyr685) in skin biopsies by immunofluorescence. We first evaluated the specificity of a VE-cadherin (p-Tyr685) antibody used previously for immunostaining (24). We detected substantially reduced amounts of phosphorylated and total VE-cadherin in lysates from BOECs transfected with a VE-cadherin–targeted siRNA immunoprecipitated with VE-cadherin antibody compared with controls, confirming its specificity (Supplemental Figure 3). Using this antibody, we detected a significant increase in VE-cadherin (p-Tyr685) immunostaining in histamine-challenged dermal blood vessels compared with those treated with saline, and the increase in ISCLS skin was nearly double that seen in healthy controls (Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, there was a significant correlation between VE-cadherin (p-Tyr685) and fibrinogen extravasation (Figure 2E). Our findings thus far suggested that the dermal microvasculature in ISCLS had impaired barrier function at homeostasis and after histamine challenge due to reduced VE-cadherin expression.

ISCLS-derived ECs exhibit durable hyperresponsiveness in vitro. To determine whether the increased permeability of ISCLS dermal microvasculature observed in situ was due to an autonomous endothelial defect, we systematically characterized the functional responses of patient-derived ECs to various mediators ex vivo. For these studies, we used BOECs expanded from the blood of patients and healthy controls over multiple passages. BOECs had an endothelial morphology when visualized by light microscopy, formed confluent monolayers (11) (Supplemental Figure 4A), and were uniformly CD31+CD45–, as expected (25). CD31 expression was comparable in BOECs from patients with ISCLS and those from healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D).

We used electric cell impedance sensing (ECIS) to assess transendothelial resistance (TER) in real time through measurements of paracellular passage of low-frequency (4 kHz) current. Whereas baseline resistance was comparable in ISCLS-derived or control BOECs, TER decreased significantly more and recovered more slowly in ISCLS BOECs stimulated with histamine (Figure 3, A–C) or VEGF (Figure 3, D–F). Thrombin induced a comparable drop in resistance and recovery in ISCLS and control BOECs, even at submaximal concentrations (Figure 3, G–I).

Figure 3 Hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS-derived ECs in vitro. Representative TER over time in BOEC monolayers stimulated with histamine (20 μM) (A), VEGF (100 ng/mL) (D), or thrombin (0.05 U/mL) (G). Data indicate the mean ± SD. Arrows indicated the time of agonist addition. (B, E, and H) Maximum decrease in TER elicited by the respective agonists. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7 ISCLS; n = 8 controls. *P = 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C, F, and I) The AUC is shown for each agonist. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7 ISCLS; n = 8 controls. *P = 0.04, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C) and #P = 0.01, by Mann Whitney U test (F).

Next, we examined dynamic changes in endothelial morphology that might account for the functional hyperresponsiveness. Untreated control and ISCLS BOECs had comparable membrane-associated VE-cadherin expression and cortical actin (Figure 4A). Histamine or VEGF elicited paracellular gap formation, decreased VE-cadherin localization at intercellular junctions, and F-actin rearrangements (reduced cortical actin and increased planar actin stress fibers) compared with untreated cells, as expected. In line with the responses of ISCLS skin microvasculature, the loss of membrane-associated VE-cadherin expression was significantly more prominent in histamine- or VEGF-treated ISCLS BOECs than in control cells (Figure 4B). These findings support the hypothesis that functional defects in the ISCLS endothelium in response to permeability-inducing factors may be sufficient to account for the vascular hyperresponsiveness observed in situ.

Figure 4 Structural correlates of impaired barrier function in BOECs. (A) Representative images of BOECs at homeostasis (nontreated [NT]) or stimulated with histamine (20 μM) or VEGF (100 ng/mL) for 15 minutes and then stained with VE-cadherin antibody (green), phalloidin (red), or DAPI (blue). Arrowheads indicate areas of membrane disruption. Scale bar: 15 μm. Original magnification, ×63. (B) Quantification of membrane disruption as a percentage of the cell perimeter. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 2–3 donors/group analyzed in 3–5 independent experiments. *P < 0.04, by2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons.

Increased eNOS phosphorylation in ISCLS-derived BOECs. We next investigated the mechanisms contributing to increased permeability of the ISCLS endothelium. Expression of VEGFA (VEGFR2) and histamine (H1) receptors, key signaling proteins (eNOS, VE-cadherin), or transcripts for CDH5 (encoding VE-cadherin) or NOS3 (encoding eNOS) was comparable in control and ISCLS BOECs (Figure 5, A–C). These results suggested that dysregulation of downstream intracellular signaling pathways might underlie the amplified functional responses of ISCLS-derived BOECs. Because we have previously detected elevated VEGF levels in acute ISCLS sera (21, 26), we focused specifically on the mechanisms underlying VEGF-induced hyperpermeability. VEGFR2-mediated signaling in several types of ECs hinges on activation of multiple effectors including Src, phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K), and phospholipase Cγ1 (PLCγ1) (27). VEGF-induced increases in cytosolic Ca2+ (due to PLCγ1 activation) were similar in control and ISCLS BOECs (Figure 5D). Ca2+ flux elicited by histamine or ionomycin was also equivalent in ISCLS and control BOECs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Unexpectedly, basal Akt phosphorylation (indicative of PI3K activation) was prominent in both control and ISCLS-derived BOECs to a comparable extent, and VEGF treatment did not elicit a significant increase in p-Akt in either cell type (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Although the mechanisms underlying these results require further study, they nonetheless suggested that increased PI3K activation did not contribute to the hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS-derived BOECs to VEGF.

Figure 5 Hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS BOECs is eNOS dependent. (A) Representative immunoblot of relevant receptors or signaling proteins in BOEC cell lysates (n = 5 donors/group). (B) Quantification of relative protein expression. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 6–9 donors/group. NS, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (C) Relative CDH5 or NOS3 expression in BOECs evaluated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (normalized to Actb and/or GAPDH). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 6–10 donors/group. NS, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Relative intracellular Ca2+ concentrations in control (blue) or ISCLS-derived (red) BOECs stimulated with VEGF (100 ng/mL). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 2–3 donors/group analyzed in 4–5 independent experiments. (E) Representative immunoblot showing p-eNOSSer1177 and total eNOS levels in lysates from BOECs stimulated with VEGF and immunoprecipitated with anti-eNOS antibody. (F) Quantification of the p-eNOS/eNOS ratio. Data indicate the mean ± SEM of 3–5 donors/group analyzed in 5 independent experiments. *P = 0.01 and ***P = 0.0008, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (G and H) Representative immunoblot (G) and quantification (H) of eNOS/actin in eNOS siRNA–transfected BOECs. Data indicate the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-sample Student’s t test. (I) Representative TER in control or eNOS siRNA–transfected BOECs left untreated (blue and green) or stimulated with VEGF (red and magenta). (J) Maximum decrease in VEGF-induced TER from t = 0 as a percentage of the control siRNA response. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 4–5 donors/group analyzed in 3–5 independent experiments. *P = 0.04, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To identify other perturbations in ISCLS cells, we conducted a phosphoproteomics screen. Among the most differentially phosphorylated proteins in VEGF-stimulated, ISCLS-derived BOECs compared with controls were eNOS (p-Ser1177, 2.3-fold higher), AMPK (p-Thr172), and β-catenin (Supplemental Figure 7). In immunoblots of BOEC lysates from individual subjects, baseline and VEGF-stimulated eNOS phosphorylation levels were significantly increased in ISCLS BOECs compared with controls (Figure 5, E and F).

Previous studies have demonstrated that eNOS activation is critical for histamine and VEGF-induced vascular leakage in ECs in vitro and in mice (28). To determine the role of increased eNOS phosphorylation in the impaired barrier function of ISCLS-derived BOECs, we transfected cells with an eNOS-specific siRNA, which reduced eNOS protein levels by more than 80% compared with cells transfected with a control siRNA (Figure 5, G and H). Although knockdown of eNOS attenuated the VEGF-evoked decrease in TER in both control and ISCLS-derived BOECs (Figure 5I), the responses of ISCLS-derived cells were inhibited to a significantly greater extent (Figure 5J). These findings suggest that the hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS ECs to VEGF was uniquely eNOS dependent.

eNOS blockade mitigates vascular leakage in a mouse model of ISCLS. Like adult patients with ISCLS, aged SJL/J mice (>6 months of age) have no overt baseline vascular phenotype but are unusually susceptible to histamine challenge. Low doses of histamine (2.5 mg/kg) elicit vascular leakage in SJL/J mice, most prominently in peripheral tissues like skin and skeletal muscle (10). In contrast, much higher doses of histamine (1–2.5 log-fold) are typically required to induce vascular leakage in most inbred mouse strains including C57BL/6 (29–32). In our previous study, we observed that a high proportion of SJL/J mice die within 30 minutes of systemic challenge with histamine at doses as low as 10 mg/kg, unlike what was observed in more than 20 of the other strains tested (10, 12). The genetic and phenotypic similarity of the Histh trait to the vascular hypersensitivity observed in patients with ISCLS suggests shared pathophysiological mechanisms.

To characterize the contribution of eNOS to vascular leakage in this ISCLS model, we treated aged SJL/J mice with the competitive eNOS inhibitor l-NAME prior to systemic challenge with low doses of histamine and measured Evans blue (EB) extravasation in peripheral tissues with a specific focus on skeletal muscle, which is the predominant site of vascular leakage in patients (Figure 6A). l-NAME prophylaxis significantly attenuated EB extravasation in muscle and stomach of histamine-challenged mice compared with vehicle alone (Figure 6, B and C). Serum EB levels were comparable in PBS- or l-NAME–pretreated mice (Figure 6D). By contrast, this low dose of histamine elicited significantly less EB extravasation in muscle from histamine-resistant mice (aged-matched C57BL/6J) (12), and l-NAME pretreatment had no effect on the response (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 8). To evaluate the effect of l-NAME on the in vivo responses to an ISCLS-related cytokine, we measured EB extravasation in the skin of SJL/J mice after intradermal injection with VEGF (Figure 6F). l-NAME pretreatment significantly reduced EB content in VEGF-challenged skin compared with controls (Figure 6, G and H) but not in serum (Figure 6I). These findings suggest a unique and important role of eNOS in the pathophysiology of vascular leakage in the Histh model of ISCLS.

Figure 6 Effect of eNOS blockade in a mouse model of ISCLS. (A) Analysis of histamine-induced systemic vascular leakage in SJL/J mice. (B) Representative images of EB extravasation in the legs of mice pretreated with l-NAME (10 mg/kg) or PBS and challenged with histamine (2.5 mg/kg i.p.). (C and D) Relative EB quantities in organs (C) or serum (D) from SJL/J mice challenged with histamine systemically. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3–5 mice/group. *P = 0.04 and ***P = 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons (C); NS, by Mann-Whitney U test (D). (E) EB content in muscle from the respective mice pretreated or not with l-NAME and challenged with histamine systemically. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 4–5 mice/group. ***P < 0.0009, by 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s multiple comparisons. (F) Analysis of vascular leakage in skin following intradermal challenge with VEGF. (G) Representative images of EB in skin challenged as indicated. Scale bar: 5 μm. (H and I) Relative EB quantities in skin (H) and serum (I) of mice challenged with VEGF intradermally. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 6–7 mice/group. *P = 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons (H); NS, by Mann-Whitney U test (I).

Mechanisms underlying increased eNOS activity in ISCLS ECs. We explored the potential causes of increased VEGF-induced eNOS phosphorylation in ISCLS-derived BOECs. VEGF activates several kinases that have the capacity to phosphorylate eNOS, including Akt and AGC protein kinases (e.g., AMPK) (28). Although the contribution of Akt to the hyperreactivity of ISCLS-derived BOECs is unclear, as noted above, AMPK phosphorylation was significantly increased in VEGF-treated ISCLS BOECs compared with control cells (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 Role of AMPK in eNOS hyperphosphorylation in ISCLS-derived BOECs. (A and B) Representative blot (A) and quantification of p-AMPK/AMPK in BOECs left untreated or stimulated with VEGF (100 ng/mL) (B). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3–4 donors/group. *P = 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (C and D) Representative blot (C) and quantification (D) of p-AMPK/AMPK in BOECs pretreated with STO-609 (12 μM for 6 hours) or vehicle and stimulated with VEGF (100 ng/mL) for the indicated durations. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 2 donors/group analyzed in 4 independent experiments. ***P = 0.0009, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (E and F) TER (E) and AUC (F) in BOECs pretreated with vehicle or STO-609. n = 2 donors/group analyzed in 4 independent experiments. NS, by 1-sample Student’s t test. (G) Representative blot (G) and quantification (H) of p-eNOS/eNOS in BOECs left untreated or pretreated with STO-609 and stimulated with VEGF (100 ng/mL). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3–4 donors/group. NS, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons.

Although AMPK has a well-established function as a sensor of increased intracellular AMP levels, previous studies of its role in endothelial permeability have yielded conflicting results (33, 34). Currently available chemical inhibitors of AMPK (e.g., compound C) display considerable nonspecificity in cells (35, 36), and we could not achieve robust knockdown of AMPK protein expression in BOECs by RNAi. AMPK is activated by several upstream kinases including Ca2+-calmodulin–dependent kinase kinase β (CAMKKβ). To clarify the effect of AMPK on hyperresponsiveness due to eNOS activation in BOECs, we exposed cells to STO-609, a specific inhibitor of CAMKKβ. Although pretreatment with STO-609 completely blocked VEGF-induced AMPK phosphorylation (Figure 7, C and D), it had no effect on VEGF-induced barrier dysfunction (Figure 7, E and F) or eNOS phosphorylation (Figure 7, G and H) in either ISCLS-derived or control BOECs. These findings suggest that AMPK did not contribute to eNOS hyperactivation in ISCLS-derived BOECs.

Because we were unable to clearly identify causative perturbations in the most well-characterized VEGF-stimulated signaling pathways upstream of eNOS in ISCLS-derived BOECs, we considered the possibility of aberrant subcellular eNOS localization. Published studies have demonstrated that eNOS/p-eNOS localize predominantly at the cytoplasmic face of the Golgi in ECs, with a smaller fraction at the plasma membrane (PM) (37, 38). In both ISCLS-derived and control BOECs, we observed p-eNOS/eNOS immunostaining primarily in the perinuclear region, consistent with Golgi localization, with a smaller fraction at the PM (Figure 8, A and B). However, there were large clusters of PM-associated p-eNOS/eNOS in ISCLS-derived BOECs in the presence or absence of VEGF stimulation that were absent in control cells (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2).

Figure 8 Aberrant eNOS localization and PP2A expression in ISCLS-derived BOECs. (A) BOECs stained with anti–p-eNOS (left, green) or anti-eNOS (middle, red) antibodies and DAPI. Arrows denote eNOS clusters. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Numbers of eNOS clusters/cell. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3 cell lines/group. *P = 0.03 and **P = 0.006, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (C) Representative immunoblot of PP2A subunits in BOEC lysates (n = 5 donors/group). (D) Quantification of relative protein expression. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 7–9 donors/group. *P = 0.03, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons. (E) Relative PPP2R1B expression in BOECs evaluated by qPCR (normalized to GAPDH). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 6–9 donors/group. NS, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Representative immunoblot of FLAG-PP2A-Aβ in BOECs transfected with the respective lentiviruses. (G and H) Representative TER (G) and maximum decrease in VEGF-induced TER (H) from t = 0 (arrow) in BOECs infected with control or FLAG–PP2A-β–encoding lentivirus. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 2 donors/group analyzed in 4 independent experiments. **P = 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (I and J). Representative blot (I) and quantification (J) of p-eNOS/eNOS in control versus FLAG–PP2A-β–overexpressing BOECs stimulated with VEGF (100 ng/mL). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 5 independent experiments. **P = 0.004, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons.

Beyond a potential role of eNOS mislocalization, we hypothesized that aberrant expression and/or function of intracellular regulators of eNOS activity might also contribute to the observed functional hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS-derived BOECs. Results from whole-genome sequencing done for 55 patients revealed previously unreported or extremely rare SNPs within the coding regions of several relevant genes including NOS3 itself (encoding eNOS), ATP2B2 (39), and PPP2R1B, several of which were predicted to be deleterious Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion ((CADD) score >10) (Supplemental Table 2). Because total eNOS expression was similar in ISCLS-derived BOECs and controls, whereas p-eNOS was increased even in quiescent cells, we focused further attention on candidate phosphatases. PP2A has a central function in the dephosphorylation of eNOS on Ser1177 (40), and our previous results from RNA-Seq performed on a smaller subset of BOECs suggested decreased expression of PP2A-encoding genes including PPP2R1B, PPP2R3A, and PPP2R5A in ISCLS cells compared with control cells (8). PP2A is a Ser/Thr phosphatase consisting of core catalytic (C), scaffold (A), and variable regulatory (B) subunits, and the structural subunits are required for full activity of the enzyme (41). We observed significantly lower PP2A-Aβ (encoded by PPP2R1B) protein expression in ISCLS-derived BOECs than in controls, whereas expression of PP2A-B and PP2A-C subunits was similar (Figure 8, C and D). By contrast, PPP2R1B mRNA expression did not differ between control and ISCLS-derived BOECs, suggesting that the aberrant PP2A-Aβ expression resulted from posttranscriptional mechanisms (Figure 8E). Overexpression of FLAG-PP2A-Aβ in ISCLS-derived BOECs significantly reduced VEGF-induced barrier disruption (Figure 8, F–H) and eNOS phosphorylation (Figure 8, I and J). These results suggest that reduced PP2A-A expression contributed to the hyperresponsiveness of ISCLS ECs to VEGF.