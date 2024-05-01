A pipeline for senolytics

Lee and colleagues (15) address the key problem that screening for senolytic compounds, as is currently done, relies on primary cells or cell lines where senescence is induced in vitro. Given the complexity of senescent cells across the tissues and diseases noted above, this approach may not target the senescent cells that develop under specific conditions in vivo. To address this issue, the authors took advantage of a model, previously developed by the same laboratory, using INKBRITE mice (12), where the endogenous p16Ink4a promoter drives three copies of GFP, resulting in highly sensitive p16Ink4a-reporter mice. This strategy circumvented the longstanding problem that p16Ink4a+ cells can be difficult to isolate due to the relatively low expression of p16Ink4a, even in senescent cells.

Although Lee and authors applied their pipeline to a very specific tissue (i.e., lung) and senescence inducer (i.e., bleomycin-induced fibrotic lung injury), the approach could be broadly applied (Figure 1). The paper itself is an elegant case-study on the application of this pipeline to search for senolytics that may be effective in treating a specific disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which has previously been associated with the accumulation of senescent cells in the lung (15, 16). As an albeit imperfect but reasonable surrogate for IPF, the authors treated INKBRITE mice with bleomycin (15, 17). Fourteen days following bleomycin administration, they sorted GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts (CD45–EpCAM–CD31–) from the fibrotic lungs. In order to directly compare the potency of candidate senolytic compounds in selectively killing senescent cells, the authors mixed the GFP+ and GFP– cells in a 1:1 ratio and then performed a high-throughput drug screen using approximately 2,000 small molecules. The goal of this screen was to identify the most potent compounds that killed the GFP+ cells while sparing the GFP– cells. Here again, they took advantage of the INKBRITE reporter and used image segmentation of GFP+ and GFP– nuclei, identifying 37 compounds that reduced the percentage of GFP+ cells to less than three standard deviations of the percentage of GFP+ cells in control wells (corresponding to less than 20% GFP+ cells). Interestingly, senolytics previously identified using the traditional in vitro screening approach—dasatinib (4), quercetin (4), and fisetin (18) — also reduced the GFP signal, but not to below the 20% threshold, providing support for the hypothesis that this tissue-specific in vivo senescence approach may be superior to current in vitro approaches in identifying senolytics for specific disease states (15).

Figure 1 Lee et al. developed an approach for high-throughput screening of senolytic compounds. In Lee et al. (15), senescence is induced in mice that express a highly sensitive p16Ink4a reporter, termed INKBRITE, followed by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) for GFP+ (p16Ink4a+) and GFP– (p16Ink4a–) cells. The purified GFP+ and GFP– cells are then mixed in a 1:1 ratio and plated into multi-well plates for high-throughput screening of candidate senolytic compounds, which are selected based on selective killing of GFP+ cells (GFP+-to-GFP– cell ratio below a specific threshold). These compounds are then carried forward into secondary validation and ultimately in vivo validation in mice.

The subsequent steps generally followed the traditional approach of secondary validation with dose-response curves to determine the half-maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 s) for reduction of percent GFP+ fibroblasts. Of the 32 compounds that underwent secondary screening, eight compounds had an IC 50 below 2 μM, with most of these compounds being HSP90 and HDAC inhibitors. Before moving to in vivo validation, however, the authors performed an ex vivo screen using precision cut lung slices from bleomycin-injured INKBRITE mice and identified two HSP90 inhibitors (XL888 and ganetespib) as being the most promising compounds. XL888 was then shown to be an effective senolytic in vivo in mice following fibrotic lung injury and also in fibroblasts isolated from lungs of patients with IPF (15).

Lee et al. (15) is an important study for a number of reasons, and it also raises several unanswered questions. Notably, it describes a robust pipeline for isolating and performing high-throughput drug screening on cells where senescence was induced in vivo rather than under highly artificial in vitro conditions. Moreover, using the INKBRITE mice, this pipeline can be utilized for any tissue or senescence inducer, including aging. It also identifies that XL888 may have senolytic efficacy in IPF and opens an avenue for treating this devastating condition.

A limitation of using the INKBRITE mice in this pipeline, however, is that senolytic compounds are only identified for p16Ink4a-expressing cells, and not those in which senescence is driven principally by p21Cip1. Indeed, there is increasing evidence that in vivo, p16Ink4a- and p21Cip1-expressing cells are distinct and largely nonoverlapping (14, 19). As such, similar screens using p21Cip1 reporter mice, or possibly double transgenic mice expressing both p16Ink4a and p21Cip1 reporters, may be more comprehensive for identifying candidate senolytic compounds.