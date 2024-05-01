An in vivo screening platform identifies senolytic compounds that target p16INK4a+ fibroblasts in lung fibrosis

Murine p16Ink4a+ lung fibroblasts display profibrotic identities and phenotypes in vivo. Our previous study showed that p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts dynamically respond to tissue injury in the lung (14). To define the potential contribution of p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts to fibrogenesis, we performed single cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on fibrotic INKBRITE lungs. Leveraging our capacity to isolate p16Ink4a+ cells by fluorescent sorting, we isolated GFP+ fibroblasts (CD45– EpCAM– CD31–) from lungs of INKBRITE mice treated with bleomycin (14 days postinjury, or dpi). We profiled 7,846 cells and identified 6 clusters with distinct marker gene expressions that corresponded with previously annotated fibroblast subsets identified in fibrotic murine lungs (22, 23) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173371DS1). In addition to the adventitial, alveolar, and peribronchial fibroblast subsets that were previously identified in the uninjured lungs, we observed significant fractions of pathologic (expressing numerous profibrotic genes) and stress-activated fibroblasts that were found to arise de novo in the fibrotic lung (Figure 1, A–C) (22, 23). These pathologic fibroblasts were mostly absent from our prior single cell data set of p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts isolated from naphthalene-injured INKBRITE lungs (14) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E), showing that the lineage fate of p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts changes with the injury context. IHC of injured INKBRITE lungs demonstrated infiltration of GFP+ fibroblasts within dense, fibrotic regions (Figure 1D, dashed circles). IHC analysis validated the scRNA-Seq results, demonstrating the presence of p16Ink4a+/Cthrc1+ fibroblasts within the fibrotic regions that also contain other fibrotic markers such as ACTA2, COL1A1, and TAGLN (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts contribute to pathologic fibroblasts in mouse model of lung fibrosis. (A) Experimental scheme for scRNA-Seq of p16Ink4a+ (GFP+) fibroblasts from the INKBRITE lung after bleomycin-induced fibrosis (14 dpi). (B) Violin plot showing profibrotic gene expressions in the different p16Ink4a+ fibroblast subsets in vivo. (C) Visualization of Acta2, Cthrc1, Col1a1, and Tagln expression pattern within the fibroblast subsets. (D) Representative images showing Cthrc1 (RNAscope in situ), ACTA2, TAGLN, and COL1A1 (immunostaining) in lung sections of bleomycin-injured INKBRITE mice (14 dpi) colocalized with GFP (arrows, p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts). Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) qPCR analysis of purified GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts from bleomycin-treated INKBRITE lungs (n = 5–6 biological replicates, experiment repeated twice). (F) qPCR analysis of cultured GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts isolated from fibrotic INKBRITE lungs after treatment of recombinant TGF-β1 or vehicle (n = 3 technical replicates, experiment repeated twice). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test (E) or 1-way ANOVA (F).

To determine phenotypic differences between p16Ink4a– and p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts in fibrotic tissue, we FACSorted GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts from bleomycin-injured INKBRITE lungs for downstream analyses. Quantitative PCR (pPCR) confirmed the upregulation of p16Ink4a as well as p21 in GFP+ fibroblasts, along with phenotypic markers associated with senescence such as cell size, DNA damage, and proliferative arrest (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Further, p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts demonstrated significant upregulation for genes enriched in pathologic fibroblasts compared with p16Ink4a– fibroblasts (Figure 1E), which was confirmed on immunocytochemistry of sorted GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts from fibrotic INKBRITE lungs (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). To investigate potential differences in response to fibrotic stimuli between p16Ink4a+ and p16Ink4a– cells, we isolated GFP+ and GFP– lung fibroblasts from uninjured INKBRITE lungs and stimulated them with recombinant TGF-β1. p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts exhibited elevated fibrotic gene expression both before and after TGF-β1 stimulation compared with p16Ink4a– fibroblasts (Figure 1F). These data indicate that p16Ink4a+ lung fibroblasts preferentially give rise to pathologic fibroblasts in lung fibrosis. More importantly, our data suggest that different types of p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts arise in different pathologic contexts, which could also dictate divergent susceptibility of p16Ink4a+ cells to senolytics under different tissue conditions.

p16Ink4a expression in lung fibroblasts augments the fibrotic response. To determine the role of p16INK4a expression in the fibrotic response, we first generated a dual lentiviral system (Lenti-tTS/rtTA + Lenti-TRE-p16-T2A-dTomato) to overexpress p16INK4a in a doxycycline-dependent manner (14). Primary human lung fibroblasts isolated from control cadaveric donors were transduced with our p16INK4a overexpression (OE) vectors, followed by doxycyline and fibrotic induction in vitro (addition of TGF-β1). p16INK4a OE significantly augmented the expression of pathologic fibroblast genes in response to TGF-β1 compared with control fibroblasts (Figure 2A). Interestingly, p16INK4a OE in the absence of TGF-β1 did not induce profibrotic gene expression (Figure 2A), suggesting that p16INK4a alone does not independently drive the fibrotic response, but rather primes the fibroblast response to a fibrotic stimulus.

Figure 2 p16INK4a expression primes lung fibroblasts to augment the fibrotic response. (A) Transcript analysis of cultured primary human lung fibroblasts isolated from control cadaveric donors transduced with 2 lentiviral vectors to overexpress (OE) human p16INK4a with doxycycline induction followed by addition of TGF-β1. (n = 3 technical replicates, experiment repeated twice). (B) Representative H&E sections of Dermo1Cre/+;p16fl/fl and control (p16fl/fl) animals injured with bleomycin to induce lung fibrosis. (C) Hydroxyproline assay to quantify collagen in the left lung of Dermo1Cre/+;p16fl/fl and control animals 14 days following bleomycin injury (n = 5 control, 9 mutant biological replicates). (D) Representative IHC showing ACTA2 and COL1 immunostaining in lung sections of bleomycin-injured Dermo1Cre/+;p16fl/fl and control (p16fl/fl) animals (14 dpi). (E) IHC quantification of ACTA2+ and COL1+ fibroblasts from D (n = 5 control, 9 mutant biological replicates. Scale bars: 200 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, and E).

To determine the necessity of p16Ink4a expression in the fibroblast response to fibrotic stimuli in vivo, we deleted p16Ink4a in fibroblasts with a mesenchymal-specific Cre-driver (Dermo1Cre/+). As we had previously reported, fibroblast-specific deletion of p16Ink4a (Dermo1Cre/+:p16fl/fl, referred to as D1p16CKO) did not alter the gross morphology in the uninjured lung (14). Induction of fibrotic injury with bleomycin demonstrated that D1p16CKO animals exhibited attenuated fibrotic response on histology and collagen deposition (as measured by hydroxyproline) compared with controls (Figure 2, B and C). IHC analysis demonstrated that fibroblast-specific deletion of p16Ink4a reduced the number of fibroblasts expressing profibrotic markers in the bleomycin-injured lungs (Figure 2, D and E). These experiments demonstrated that p16Ink4a expression primes the fibroblasts to augment the fibrotic response but is not sufficient to drive fibrosis in the absence of a fibrotic stimulus.

High throughput screen identified compounds targeting p16Ink4a+ lung fibroblasts isolated from fibrotic tissue. Proper target selection is one of the most important factors for successful compound screens. To identify compounds that will specifically target p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts from fibrotic lungs, we leveraged the ability to isolate p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts in vivo from diseased tissues utilizing the INKBRITE reporter. We purified p16Ink4a+ (GFP+) and p16Ink4a– (GFP–) fibroblasts in vivo directly from the fibrotic lungs of INKBRITE animals injured with bleomycin (14 dpi). The fluorescent tag allowed us to mix GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts at a 1:1 ratio into 384-well plates, so that each well could serve as an internal control when comparing the cell viability of p16Ink4a+ and p16Ink4a– fibroblasts. The ability to combine the target (p16Ink4a+) and bystander (p16Ink4a–) cells together in the same well also allowed us to scale up the screen to a chemical library of roughly 2,000 small molecules with annotated biologic activity (Figure 3A). The goal of the primary screen was to identify the most potent compounds that killed off GFP+ fibroblasts while sparing GFP– fibroblasts as determined by the percentage of GFP+ fibroblasts (%GFP+) in each well. The fluorescent intensity of the INKBRITE reporter and nuclear localization of H2B-GFP allowed image segmentation of GFP+ and GFP– nuclei in over 2,600 wells with high content imaging, and we identified 37 compounds that exceeded the statistical threshold of 3 σ (< 20%GFP+) from the mean (45% GFP+ in negative control/vehicle wells) (Figure 3, B and C). Analysis of the annotated biological pathways demonstrated numerous pathways previously implicated in senolysis (24) (e.g., HSP90, BCL-2, PI3K inhibitors) as well as potentially novel ones (e.g., HDAC, proteasome inhibitor) (Figure 3D). Of note, previously identified senolytics such as dasatinib, quercetin, and fisetin all reduced %GFP+ below the mean, but none exceeded the 3-σ threshold for secondary validation (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 3 HTS targeting p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts isolated from fibrotic INKBRITE lungs. (A) Schematic outline of the HTS to identify compounds targeting p16Ink4a+ (GFP+) fibroblasts from the fibrotic INKBRITE lungs. (B) Scatter plot showing hit results from each well containing compound (pink) or vehicle (green). Y-axis indicates %GFP+ cells in each well after compound exposure. Compounds exceeding 3 σ for lowest %GFP were selected for validation. (C) Cell count GFP+ and GFP– fibroblasts of the top senolytic candidates. (D) Biologic pathways targeted by the top senolytic candidates. (E) Schematic outline of dose-response analysis of the top senolytic candidate from the primary screen. (F) Top candidates emerging from the secondary validation using dose-response with lowest IC 50 values, including trichostatin A, XL888, and ganetespib.

To define the potency of these compounds to delete p16Ink4a+ cells, we selected 32 compounds with the lowest %GFP+ for secondary validation with dose-response curves to determine the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) for reduction of %GFP+ fibroblasts (Figure 3E). Each compound was tested over 10 concentrations to a maximum of 20 mM. The validation screen yielded 8 compounds that had an IC 50 (%GFP) below 2 μM, which was composed mostly of HSP90 and HDAC inhibitors (Supplemental Table 2). The top candidates typically had a maximal effect (E max ) of reducing GFP+ fibroblast viability < 10% (Supplemental Figure 4). The top 3 candidates had IC 50 (reduction of %GFP) below 1 μM, including Trichostatin A (TSA, HDAC inhibitor), XL888 (heat shock protein 90, or HSP90 inhibitor), and Ganetesipib (HSP90 inhibitor) (Figure 3F).

An ex vivo model using PCLS to validate senolytic candidates. A bottleneck to the compound screening pipeline is narrowing the top hits that are most likely to be efficacious in animal disease models, which can be expensive and time consuming to perform. To predict in vivo efficacy to streamline our screen, we incorporated an ex vivo platform to test the top hits in our screen in a more physiologic setting that is easily scalable. Ex vivo culture of precision-cut lung slices (PCLSs) has been utilized to model lung diseases such as IPF as well as drug testing for lung fibrosis (25). We first generated PCLS cultures from bleomycin-injured INKBRITE animals (Figure 4, A and B). Flow cytometry analysis demonstrated high viability of the cells in the PCLS at the end of the 5-day culture period (Supplemental Figure 5A). We tested the top candidates identified in the secondary validation in the fibrotic INKBRITE PCLS ex vivo using the same standard drug concentration as the primary screen. Again, we wanted to examine the effect of the compound on p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts relative to p16Ink4a– fibroblasts, so we examined the %GFP in the fibroblast population (CD45–/EpCAM–/CD31–; Figure 4C) on flow analysis of the treated PCLS. Flow analysis demonstrated that both HSP90 inhibitors (XL888 and ganetespib) reduced the %GFP+ fibroblasts in the INKBRITE PCLS, while TSA had no effect (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Histology of INKBRITE PCLS demonstrated preserved architecture and continued presence of ACTA2+/p16Ink4a+ and COL1+/p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts in the fibrotic regions of the lung (Figure 4E). IHC analysis of XL888-treated PCLS demonstrated a reduction of GFP+ACTA2+ and GFP+COL1+ fibroblasts (Figure 4, E and F). We also screened 2 other HDAC inhibitors with low IC 50 in the dose-response validation in vitro (fimepinostat and dacinostat), but neither compound reduced %GFP+ fibroblasts ex vivo in our PCLS assay (Supplemental Figure 5C). Finally, we tested other previously described senolytics in our PCLS model (dasatinib + quercetin or D&Q, fisetin, ABT-263 and ABT-737) in comparison with XL888, and only XL888 reduced %GFP+ fibroblasts compared with vehicles (Supplemental Figure 5D). GFP over-expression in normal lung fibroblasts did not enhance susceptibility to XL888-mediated killing (Supplemental Figure 5E). Finally, we tested XL888 on PCLS isolated from INKBRITE animals induced with a nonfibrotic injury using naphthalene (airway injury followed by full repair). In contrast to fibrotic injured PCLS, XL888 did not significantly reduce the % of GFP+ fibroblasts from naphthalene-injured PCLS (Supplemental Figure 5F). These experiments suggest that HSP90 inhibitors are the most promising candidates to target p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts in vivo in preclinical animal models of lung fibrosis.

Figure 4 Validation of candidate senolytic compounds using mouse PCLS derived from fibrotic INKBRITE lungs. (A) Experimental scheme for ex vivo culture of mouse PCLS derived from fibrotic INKBRITE mouse to test senolytic candidates. (B) Bright field and GFP images of cultured PCLS. Scale bars: 2,000 μm. (C) Gating strategy to analyze GFP+ fibroblasts from mouse PCLS by flow cytometry. (D) Quantification of GFP+ fibroblasts in the PCLS cultured with vehicle or XL888 (1 μM) for 5 days (n = 10 technical replicates, experiment repeated twice). (E and F) Immunofluorescence analysis (E) and quantification (F) of ACTA2, COL1A1, and GFP in mouse PCLS treated with vehicle or XL888 (1 μM). (n = 9 technical replicates, experiment repeated twice). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test (D, F).

XL888 deletes p16INK4a+ lung fibroblasts in vivo and attenuates fibrotic remodeling in mice. To determine whether the PCLS screen correlated with in vivo activity against p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts, we set up an in vivo validation step where each of the candidate compounds tested in PCLS (XL888, ganetespib, TSA, fimepinostat, and dacinostat) was administered in our preclinical model of lung fibrosis and compared against vehicle-treated control animals (each compound required a different vehicle cohort because each is formulated differently with different routes of administration). INKBRITE animals were first injured with bleomycin to establish fibrosis, followed by administration of the candidate senolytic daily for 2 weeks (Figure 5A). For each compound, we determined the maximum effective dose based on literature search of previous use in other preclinical models. At the end of the treatment period, we determined the selective impact of the compound on p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts using an identical flow cytometry strategy as described for PCLS (Figure 4C). Flow analysis of single cell lung suspension at the end of the study period demonstrated that only XL888 treatment resulted in a significant reduction in the %GFP+ fibroblasts in vivo compared with vehicle controls (Figure 5, B and C and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D).

Figure 5 XL888 deletes p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts and attenuates fibrotic remodeling in vivo. (A) Schematic outline of animal experiments to validate in vivo efficacy of candidate senolytics. (B and C) Flow cytometry analysis of GFP+ fibroblasts (% of fibroblasts that are GFP+) in bleomycin-injured lungs of vehicle or XL888 delivered INKBRITE animals (n = 11–12 biological replicates, experiment repeated twice). (D and E) Immunofluorescence analysis (D) and quantification (E) of GFP+ cells among ACTA2+ fibroblasts in the lungs of vehicle or XL888-treated INKBRITE mice (n = 4 biological replicates, experiment repeated twice). Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Representative images (left) and quantification of Masson’s trichrome staining of lung sections from indicated group of mice after bleomycin injury (n = 4 biological replicates). Scale bars: 1,000 μm. (G) Quantitative analysis of collagen in lung homogenates from vehicle or XL888 treated animals injured with bleomycin (n = 19–20 biological replicates, experiment repeated twice). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test (C); or 1-tailed Student’s t test (E–G).

To determine whether XL888 targeted pathologic p16Ink4a+ subsets described in our scRNA-Seq analysis, we repeated the XL888 treatment in fibrotic INKBRITE animals for histologic analysis. IHC showed that treatment of XL888 reduced the GFP+/ACTA2+ fibroblasts within fibrotic regions of the lung (Figure 5, D and E). To determine whether XL888 reduced the overall fibrotic burden in the lung, we performed trichrome staining and hydroxyproline quantification in another cohort of XL888-treated animals compared with vehicles, which showed reduction in fibrotic remodeling in the lung as well as collagen content as measured by hydroxyproline (Figure 5, F and G). Finally, we administered D&Q in our preclinical model using the same dosing schedule as previously reported (21) (3 times for a 3 week treatment period) in the INKBRITE mice, and we could not observe a difference in the %GFP+ fibroblasts at the end of the study period, although there was a trend toward reduction in %GFP+ immune and endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G). D&Q did not change the total collagen content by hydroxyproline assay (Supplemental Figure 6H). These results showed that XL888, identified from our HTS platform, effectively eliminated p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts in vivo and attenuated pulmonary fibrosis in an animal model. The results demonstrated that p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts play a functional role in the development of lung fibrosis and indicate their potential as therapeutic targets for diseases involved in the accumulation of those cells.

Human p16INK4a+ fibroblasts contribute to pathologic fibroblast subsets in IPF. While IPF fibroblasts cultured in vitro have been reported to demonstrate senescent characteristics (26), we sought to determine the expression pattern of CDKN2A (encoding both p16INK4a and p19ARF) in our previous scRNA-Seq of IPF lung fibroblasts in vivo (22) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Our previous analysis of IPF fibroblasts demonstrated distinct clusters of alveolar and adventitial fibroblasts comparable with those defined in mice, along with the emergence of a CTHRC1+/COL1A1hi/ACTA2hi pathologic fibroblast subset similar to the one that arose in murine lungs after bleomycin injury (22). Analysis of CDKN2A expression showed significant enrichment in the CTHRC1+/COL1A1hi/ACTA2hi fibroblast subset that had been found to form fibroblastic foci in the IPF lungs (Figure 6, B–D). qPCR of IPF fibroblasts demonstrated significantly higher p16INK4a expression compared with lung fibroblasts isolated from normal controls (Supplemental Figure 7B; patient demographic data in Supplemental Table 3). IHC analysis of IPF lungs demonstrated the presence of p16Ink4a+/ACTA2+ and p16Ink4a+/CTHRC1+ cells within areas of dense fibrotic remodeling and the absence of these cells in the normal control lungs (Figure 6E, Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 6 Human p16INK4a+ fibroblasts contribute to pathologic fibroblasts in IPF. (A) UMAP plot of fibroblast subsets seen in normal human and IPF lungs. (B) Violin plot showing CDKN2A expression in the pathologic fibroblast cluster of IPF fibroblasts. (C) Violin plots showing the profibrotic genes in the different fibroblast subsets. (D) Visualization of CDKN2A, CTHRC1, COL1A1, and ACTA2 expression patterns in human lung fibroblasts in IPF and control donor lungs. (E) Representative images showing ACTA2+p16INK4a+ pathologic fibroblasts (arrows) in lung sections of controls and individuals with IPF. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) qPCR analysis of genes enriched in pathologic fibroblasts in p16INK4a-hi and p16INK4a-lo fibroblasts isolated from lungs of patients with IPF (n = 9 technical replicates, experiments repeated with separate IPF donor fibroblasts at least 3 times). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test (F).

We previously reported a technique to isolate senescent p16INK4a-hi fibroblasts from the human lung by pulsing human lung fibroblasts with CellTrace Far Red (CTFR), a fluorescent dye that is diluted with cell division, and isolating CTFR-retaining (CTFR-hi) cells that developed proliferative arrest in culture (14). We applied this technique to segregate CTFR-hi and CTFR-lo fibroblasts from IPF lungs (from patients undergoing lung transplantation), and qPCR demonstrated significant enrichment of p16INK4a expression in the CTFR-hi population (but not p14ARF encoded in the same locus) along with other pathologic fibroblast markers such as p21, CTHRC1, HAS1, and PostN (Figure 6F, Supplemental Figure 7D). These results demonstrate that profibrotic IPF lung fibroblasts are enriched for p16INK4a expression, and they can be isolated for drug testing.

XL888 deletes human p16INK4a+ fibroblasts from IPF lungs. To determine whether XL888 preferentially targets p16INK4a-hi relative to p16INK4a-lo fibroblasts from human lungs, we sorted CTFR-hi and CTFR-lo fibroblasts isolated from explanted IPF lungs. CTFR-hi and CTFR-lo fibroblasts were sorted into separate wells and dose-escalation challenge with XL888 was performed along with other previously identified senolytics (ABT263, ABT737, and dasatinib) to determine their potency in deleting p16INK4a-hi versus p16INK4a-lo fibroblasts. Treatment of XL888 preferentially deleted CTFR-hi fibroblasts compared with CTFR-lo IPF fibroblasts (Figure 7A). In contrast, previously described senolytic compounds did not exhibit selective targeting of CTFR-hi fibroblasts, similar to what we found in the PCLS derived from INKBRITE murine lungs (Supplemental Figure 5D). To investigate the potential efficacy of XL888 in IPF ex vivo, we utilized PCLS generated from IPF lung tissues (Figure 7B). Flow cytometry analysis indicated high viability of the cells in the PCLS at the end of the 5-day culture period (Supplemental Figure 7E). IHC analysis of human PCLS showed that XL888 treatment decreased pathologic p16INK4a+ACTA2+ and p16INK4a+CTHRC1+ fibroblasts (Figure 7, C and D). Taken together, these results demonstrate that our senolytic HTS identified a compound that preferentially targets p16Ink4a+ fibroblasts from fibrotic lungs, which was subsequently validated in vivo and ex vivo in mouse models of lung fibrosis and human IPF samples, respectively.