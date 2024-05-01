Enhancing anticancer activity of macrophages through rational drug combinations

T cell checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have transformed the therapy landscape for a number of diseases; however, only a fraction of patients with cancer receive substantial benefit from ICIs. While effective biomarkers for ICI activity remain elusive, their activity hinges on several factors, including the tumor mutation burden and the expression of tumor neoantigens, the expression of immune checkpoint proteins, intratumoral heterogeneity, and the overall immune landscape (1, 2). Regrettably, these factors limit the activity of current ICIs targeting T cell function in many cancers. For example, a subset of patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have oncogenic mutations in genes, such as EGFR, ALK, or KRAS, typically respond poorly to ICIs (3).

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) have emerged as critical mediators of tumor initiation, progression, and therapeutic resistance (1, 4). Macrophages exhibit remarkable phenotypic plasticity that allows them to switch among distinct functional states in response to cytokines, tumor microenvironment cues, and cell interactions (1, 4). They were initially classified into M1 and M2 subtypes based on in vitro studies of murine macrophages, with M1 macrophages described as antiinflammatory and M2 macrophages defined as proinflammatory or protumorigenic. However, in vivo and human studies suggest that the original classification of M1 and M2 was simplistic, and that macrophage subtypes express different functional characteristics. The terms M1-like and M2-like have been adopted by the community to reflect functional characteristics rather than specific markers or macrophage subtypes (5). More recent large-scale microenvironment transcriptional profiling studies have suggested that there are multiple different macrophage subtypes and that they most commonly express characteristics that are not solely reflected by the M1-like and M2-like designations (6, 7).

TAMs can enhance neoantigen presentation through cancer cell phagocytosis, potentially boosting adaptive T cell immunity (1, 4). This function is most strongly associated with a M1-like phenotype. Thus, pharmacologically increasing phagocytic capacity and antigen presentation to T cells has been proposed as an attractive therapeutic approach, especially in tumors with low tumor mutation burden. In the tumor microenvironment, cancer cells can inhibit macrophage phagocytic activity through the expression of “don’t-eat-me” checkpoint proteins (i.e., CD47 and CD24). Anti-CD47 antibodies that block the interaction of CD47 with its ligand SIRPα, expressed on macrophages, have shown promising activity in preclinical cancer models by triggering cancer cell phagocytosis and enhancing adaptive immune responses against the cancer cells. Unfortunately, clinical trial results have so far been suboptimal owing to limited drug response duration and accrued toxicity (8). Anti-CD24 antibodies that block the interaction with its ligand Siglec-10, expressed on macrophages and other innate immune cells, increase phagocytosis of cancer cells by macrophages, with encouraging results in early-phase clinical trials (9, 10). Indeed, ClinicalTrials.gov lists more than 20 trials as completed or underway that explore the clinical utility of targeting CD47 and CD24, with most of these being monotherapy.

The tumor ecosystem, with bidirectional interactions between tumor cells and macrophages as well as the effects of cytokines, can influence macrophage polarization into different subtypes (Figure 1A). For example, an IFN-γ– and TNF-α–rich tumor microenvironment increases polarization of macrophages toward a proinflammatory M1-like phenotype. Conversely, in tumors where cancer cells secrete antiinflammatory cytokines such as IL-4, IL-10, or IL-13, macrophages are pushed toward a protumoral M2-like phenotype (1). Interestingly, although still poorly characterized, recent data have demonstrated that small-molecule drugs used to target oncogene-driven cancer cells can also trigger macrophage phenotypic remodeling through direct or indirect effects. Drugs can also modulate the microenvironment to reduce or increase recruitment of different macrophage subtypes to the tumor site. For example, the BCL-2 inhibitor APG-2575 has direct antitumor activity in hematologic malignancies (11), but it also alters macrophage polarization, pushing them toward a M1-like phenotype (12). Other drugs, such as the PI3Kγ inhibitor IPI-549, reduce proliferation of cancer cells by reshaping the tumor microenvironment and pushing macrophages to polarize into a M1-like phenotype (13). In this case, the inhibitor has a direct effect on myeloid cells and increases tumor responses to ICIs (13).