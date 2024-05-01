Targeted therapies prime oncogene-driven lung cancers for macrophage-mediated destruction

Unbiased drug screens identify EGFR inhibitors as drugs that sensitize cancer cells to macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity. To identify drugs that make lung cancer cells more vulnerable to macrophage-mediated destruction, we developed an unbiased screening platform that measures macrophage antitumor function in a high-throughput manner (Figure 1A). We first employed this platform to study EGFR mutant lung cancer. We differentiated primary human macrophages ex vivo using M-CSF (CSF-1), which may polarize toward an M2-like state (19–22) and, therefore, may approximate macrophage polarization in the tumor microenvironment. We then cocultured the macrophages in 384-well plates with GFP+ PC9 cells, a human EGFR mutant lung cancer cell line (23). A small-molecule library of approximately 800 FDA-approved drugs (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169315DS1) was added to the wells at a concentration of 5.0 μM along with a CD47-blocking antibody. We then cocultured the cells for 3–5 days and performed whole-well imaging to quantify the surviving GFP+ area. We evaluated the ability of each drug to kill the GFP+ PC9 cells in the presence of activated macrophages compared with GFP+ PC9 cells alone. From this analysis, we identified 2 drug classes that specifically inhibit macrophage antitumor function (steroids, retinoids), and 2 drug classes that are less effective when macrophages are present (anthracyclines, other chemotherapy drugs) (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). In contrast, 2 EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) — erlotinib and gefitinib — markedly and specifically enhanced the ability of the macrophages to kill the PC9 cells. These drugs synergized with anti-CD47 therapy and resulted in over 4-fold enhancement of macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity (Figure 1, B–E, and Supplemental Figures 2–4). Given that the PC9 cells contain an activating mutation in EGFR (23), we hypothesized that EGFR inhibitors act on the cancer cells to prime them for macrophage-mediated destruction.

Figure 1 An unbiased compound library screen identifies cooperation between targeted therapy and macrophage-directed immunotherapy for EGFR mutant lung cancer. (A) Design of an unbiased functional screen to identify drugs that synergize with anti-CD47 therapy using primary human macrophages and GFP+ PC9 cancer cells. (B) Representative whole-well microscopy images showing GFP+ area (purple) from wells treated with drugs that enhanced (erlotinib, gefitinib) or inhibited (dexamethasone) macrophage-dependent cytotoxicity of PC9 cells. Scale bar: 800 μm. (C) Volcano plot summarizing drug screen results. Each point represents the mean from n = 5 experimental trials. The phenotypic effect size (x axis) is depicted as log 2 fold change of GFP+ area in the macrophage+anti-CD47 condition relative to PC9 cells alone. Values were normalized to account for variation due to well position. Dashed lines represent 2-fold change in effect size (x axis) and P < 0.05 by t test (y axis). Gefitinib and erlotinib (blue) were identified as the top enhancers of macrophage-dependent cytotoxicity, whereas drugs depicted with red dots inhibited macrophage-dependent cytotoxicity or were drugs that macrophages protected against. (D) Curves from 1 representative plate showing macrophage-dependent cytotoxicity over time, as measured by decreases in GFP+ area of macrophage+anti-CD47 condition relative to the control condition. Gefitinib and erlotinib enhanced macrophage-dependent cytotoxicity within approximately 48 hours. Dashed lines indicate empirical 95% tolerance interval. (E) Box-and-whisker plot of drug classes ranked by normalized log 2 fold change of GFP+ area in macrophage versus PC9 control condition. Boxes indicate the median and interquartile range, and whiskers indicate maxima and minima (excluding outliers) for the indicated drug class. Drug classes that significantly increased relative GFP+ area are depicted in red, whereas EGFR TKIs (blue) were identified as the only drug class that significantly decreased relative GFP+ area. Each class of drugs was compared with controls (DMSO and empty wells) using a t test (**FDR < 0.01, ***FDR < 0.001).

EGFR inhibitors promote macrophage phagocytosis of EGFR mutant lung cancer cells. To investigate the therapeutic potential of combining EGFR inhibitors with anti-CD47 antibodies, we first examined whether CD47 could be a genuine target for lung cancers bearing driver mutations. Using flow cytometry, we evaluated cell-surface expression of CD47 on established and patient-derived cell lines containing EGFR or KRAS driver mutations or oncogenic ALK fusions. We found that CD47 was highly expressed on the cell surface of all specimens tested (Figure 2A). We also compared CD47 expression relative to other surface antigens that regulate macrophage activity, including MHC class I, PD-L1, CD24, and calreticulin (24–27). We found that both CD47 and MHC class I were highly expressed, whereas other macrophage immune checkpoint molecules were low or absent (Figure 2B). Both CD47 and MHC class I molecules were also highly expressed across lung adenocarcinoma specimens in the TCGA database. Expression of MHC class I genes was significantly higher for lung cancers with activating mutations in EGFR (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, both CD47 expression and MHC class I expression was significantly lower in lung cancers with KRAS driver mutations (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also examined CD47 expression on primary lung cancer cells from malignant pleural effusions and observed high CD47 expression on the cell surface (Figure 2C). Together, these findings suggest expression of these molecules may vary based on the driver mutation, but both CD47 and MHC class I molecules may be important macrophage immune checkpoints for lung cancers with driver mutations.

Figure 2 Combined targeting of EGFR and CD47 enhances macrophage phagocytosis in vitro. (A) CD47 expression on the surface of NSCLC cell lines containing the indicated driver mutations. (B) Expression of macrophage immune checkpoint molecules on the surface NSCLC cell lines containing the indicated driver mutations. Geometric mean fluorescence intensity (Geo. MFI) for each antigen was compared with CD47. (C) CD47 expression on EpCam+ cancer cells from malignant pleural effusion specimens from patients with NSCLC. Left: Percentage of CD47+ cells. Right: CD47 geometric MFI. Bars represent mean of 2 technical replicates (points) from n = 10 independent patients. (D) Representative analysis of phagocytosis assays by flow cytometry. PC9 cells were exposed to vehicle control (PBS) or 1 μM EGFR TKI (erlotinib, gefitinib, or osimertinib) for 24 hours and then cocultured with macrophages with or without anti-CD47 for 2 hours. Phagocytosis was measured as the percentage of macrophages (CD45+ cells) engulfing GFP+ PC9 cells. (E) Quantification of phagocytosis using the indicated EGFR TKIs at 1 μM concentration. Phagocytosis was normalized to the maximal response for each independent donor. Data depict mean ± SD from n = 9 independent blood donors combined from 3 independent experiments using CFSE+ or GFP+ PC9 cells. (F) Phagocytosis assays using GFP+ PC9 cells exposed to 1 μM osimertinib for varying amounts of time prior to coculture with macrophages (n = 4 independent donors). The cells were analyzed for phagocytosis as in E. (G) Phagocytosis assays using GFP+ PC9 cells exposed to varying concentrations of osimertinib for 24 hours prior to coculture with macrophages. Data represent mean ± SD from 2 independent experiments using a total of n = 8 individual donors with 3 cocultures per donor. (B and E–G) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way (B and E) or 2-way (F and G) ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparison test.

We next determined if CD47 could exert a functional role to protect lung cancer cells from macrophage phagocytosis and whether treatment with EGFR TKIs could enhance phagocytosis. We exposed GFP+ PC9 cells to 1.0 μM TKI (erlotinib, gefitinib, or osimertinib) for 48 hours and then cocultured the cells with primary human macrophages for 2 hours alone or with a CD47-blocking antibody (28). Regardless of which TKI was used, maximal phagocytosis occurred with the combination of an anti-CD47 antibody and TKI-treated cells (Figure 2, D and E). This effect was maximal within 24 hours of TKI exposure (Figure 2F), a time point at which the cancer cells are actively proliferating and only exhibit minimal apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, this effect exhibited a dose-response relationship such that greater concentrations of osimertinib resulted in greater macrophage phagocytosis upon anti-CD47 treatment (Figure 2G).

The combination of EGFR inhibitors and anti-CD47 antibodies eliminates persister cells in vitro. To model the interactions between macrophages and cancer cells as they occur over extended durations of time, we developed “long-term” coculture assays in which GFP+ cancer cells are cocultured with primary human macrophages and drug treatments for up to 14 days. We performed whole-well imaging over the coculture period, and the GFP+ area was quantified over time as a metric of cancer cell growth or death. This experimental system integrates all possible mechanisms of macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity and can evaluate persister cell formation in response to targeted therapies (29). Using these assays, we cocultured GFP+ PC9 cells with vehicle control, EGFR TKIs (erlotinib, gefitinib, or osimertinib), anti-CD47, or the combination of anti-CD47 and an EGFR TKI (Figure 3, A–C; Supplemental Figure 7; Supplemental Figure 8, A and B; and Supplemental Videos 1–4). At baseline, macrophages exerted no substantial antitumor effect on the PC9 cells. Each individual TKI was able to inhibit the growth of the PC9 cells by themselves, but persister cells always formed and accounted for approximately 15% of the cells after 14 days. Treatment with an anti-CD47 antibody caused the formation of patches or foci of cancer cells that remained but also was not able to fully eliminate all cancer cells from the well. However, the combination of any EGFR TKI with an anti-CD47 antibody dramatically eliminated cancer cells and prevented development of persister cells (Figure 3, A–C; Supplemental Figure 7; Supplemental Figure 8, A and B; and Supplemental Video 4). These effects were observed over a range of concentrations, with the IC 50 of the anti-CD47 antibody improving from 223.2 ng/mL (95% CI, 158.2–317.3) to 71.25 ng/mL (95% CI, 52.39–97.22) upon combination with gefitinib (Supplemental Figure 8B). We observed similar effects using GFP+ MGH119-1 cells, a patient-derived EGFR mutant lung cancer cell line (30) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 8C). Again, the combination of each TKI with an anti-CD47 antibody elicited the greatest antitumor response and eliminated or prevented the formation of persister cells.

Figure 3 Combining TKIs with anti-CD47 antibodies eliminates EGFR mutant persister cells in long-term cocultures assays with primary human macrophages. GFP+ EGFR mutant lung cancer cells were cocultured with primary human macrophages and treated as indicated with vehicle control (PBS), an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL), and/or EGFR TKIs (1 μM). GFP+ area was measured over time as a metric of cancer cell growth or elimination. (A) Representative images of GFP+ PC9 cells on day 6.5 of coculture, with macrophages showing GFP+ area (purple). Scale bar: 800 μm. (B) Growth of GFP+ PC9 cells in coculture with macrophages using the indicated therapies. Data represent mean ± SEM with statistical analysis performed on day 14. (C) Growth of GFP+ PC9 cells in coculture with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody and/or EGFR TKIs as indicated. (D) Growth of GFP+ MGH119-1 patient-derived cells in coculture with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody and/or EGFR TKIs as indicated. (E) Growth of GFP+ MGH134-1 patient-derived cells in coculture with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody and/or the EGFR TKIs as indicated. MGH134-1 cells are resistant to first-generation EGFR TKIs (erlotinib, gefitinib) but sensitive to third-generation TKIs (osimertinib). (F) Growth of GFP+ PC9 cells in coculture with macrophages and the indicated macrophage immune checkpoint inhibitors (10 μg/mL). Cells were cocultured with the antibodies alone or in combination with osimertinib (100 nM). Data depict GFP+ area on day 6.5. (B–F) Data represent 3–4 cocultures per donor from experiments performed using a total of n = 3–9 independent macrophage donors. (C–F) Points represent individual cocultures, bars represent the mean. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0. 001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way (B–E) or 2-way (F) ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s multiple comparisons test.

To understand whether the effects of the combination therapy were dependent on sensitivity to a particular TKI, we also tested GFP+ MGH134-1 cells, a patient-derived cell line with a secondary EGFRT790M mutation (30, 31). This cell line is consequently resistant to erlotinib and gefitinib but sensitive to osimertinib. In coculture assays, only osimertinib rendered the cancer cells more vulnerable to the anti-CD47 antibody, whereas neither erlotinib or gefitinib inhibited cell growth as single agents nor in concert with CD47 blockade (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 8D). These findings suggest that disruption of oncogenic signaling from EGFR is required for enhanced macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity in response to anti-CD47 therapy. Furthermore, they indicate that the TKIs are primarily acting on the cancer cells rather than exerting off-target effects to the macrophages.

We next evaluated whether targeting CD47 was unique compared with other reported macrophage-directed therapies. We tested a panel of antibodies to target macrophage immune checkpoints, including CD47, CD40, PD-L1, and CD24 (25, 26, 32). Although we found that some of these molecules were not highly expressed on the cancer cells at baseline, they could be dynamically regulated in response to targeted therapies by either the cancer cells or macrophages. We found that, as single agents, only the anti-CD47 antibody and an anti-CD40 agonist antibody were able to induce significant macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity of GFP+ PC9 cells (Figure 3F). When combined with osimertinib, the anti-CD47 antibody elicited the greatest antitumor response and efficiently reduced persister cell numbers (Figure 3F).

The efficacy of the combination therapy extends to lung cancers with other alterations in the RTK/MAPK pathway. Our results indicate that for EGFR mutant lung cancer, disabling signals from EGFR makes the cells more vulnerable to macrophage-mediated destruction. We reasoned that our findings could also apply to lung cancers containing other types of driver mutations. We therefore examined GFP+ NCI-H3122 cells, which contain an oncogenic EML4-ALK fusion (33). In coculture with macrophages, the anti-CD47 therapy significantly impaired the growth of the cancer cells as a single agent (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 9). ALK-specific TKIs (crizotinib, alectinib, or lorlatinib) also impaired the growth of the cancer cells as single agents, but a substantial number of persister cells remained in culture. However, the combination of an ALK inhibitor with an anti-CD47 antibody yielded the greatest antitumor response, effectively eliminating all cancer cells from the culture (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 9). These effects occurred with a dose-response relationship, with the IC 50 of lorlatinib decreasing from 10.29 nM (95% CI, 8.665–12.22) to 2.135 nM (95% CI, 0.6934–6.261) with the combination of an anti-CD47 antibody (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Targeted inhibition of the MAPK pathway primes NSCLC cells for macrophage-mediated destruction. (A) Growth of GFP+ NCI-H3122 cells (a human ALK+ NSCLC cell line) cocultured with primary human macrophages and treated with vehicle (PBS), an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL), and/or the indicated ALK-specific TKIs (1 μM). (B) Growth of GFP+ NCI-H3122 cells cocultured with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL) and varying concentrations of the ALK-specific TKI lorlatinib. IC 50 of lorlatinib alone (PBS) = 10.29 nM (95% CI, 8.665–12.22) versus IC 50 of lorlatinib+anti-CD47 = 2.135 nM (95% CI, 0.6934–6.261]). (C) Growth of GFP+ NCI-H358 cells (a human KRASG12C mutant NSCLC cell line) cocultured with macrophages and treated with vehicle (PBS), an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL), and/or the indicated KRASG12C inhibitors (1 μM). (D) Growth of GFP+ NCI-H358 cells cocultured with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL) and varying concentrations of the KRASG12C inhibitor sotorasib. IC 50 of sotorasib alone (PBS) = 896.5 nM (95% CI, 558.6–1,697) versus IC 50 of sotorasib+anti-CD47 = 10.30 nM (95% CI, 2.949–40.48). (E) Diagram depicting the EGFR/RAS/MAPK pathway. KRAS can signal via MAPK elements or the PI3K/AKT pathway. Specific inhibitors used in this study are indicated in red. Sotorasib is specific for KRASG12C. (F) Growth of GFP+ PC9 cells in coculture with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL) and varying EGFR/RAS/MAPK or PI3K/AKT pathway inhibitors. (G) Growth of GFP+ NCI-H358 cells in coculture with macrophages with or without an anti-CD47 antibody (10 μg/mL) and varying inhibitors, as in F. (A–G) Data represent individual cocultures with means (A, F, and G), mean ± SD on day 6.5 (B and D), or mean ± SEM (C) from 3 cocultures per donor using n = 4 independent macrophage donors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0. 001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons test.

Similarly, we investigated cell lines with mutations in KRAS, one of the most commonly mutated genes in lung cancer (1). We performed coculture assays using macrophages and NCI-H358 cells, a human lung cancer cell line containing a KRASG12C activating mutation (34). In long-term coculture assays, we found that anti-CD47 antibodies or KRASG12C inhibitors (sotorasib or adagrasib) inhibited cancer cell growth over time but generally had only moderate effects as single agents (Figure 4C). In contrast, the combination of the two therapies had a striking effect, with dramatic elimination of tumor cells from culture (Figure 4C). As above, we performed titrations of sotorasib and determined that a dose-response relationship existed and that combination therapy substantially decreased the IC 50 of sotorasib (896.5 nM, 95% CI, 558.6–1697 nM; versus 10.30 nM, 95% CI, 2.949–40.48 nM) (Figure 4D).

To rigorously evaluate the effects of the combination therapy on persister cells, we performed coculture assays with varying numbers of cancer cells followed by drug washout. We cocultured the cells with macrophages for 14 days in the presence of an anti-CD47 antibody, appropriate targeted therapies, or the combination. We then washed out the drugs, added fresh medium, and evaluated cancer cell regrowth after an additional 9 days of culture. For nearly all conditions tested, we found that treatment with the combination therapy prevented or reduced cancer cell regrowth, indicating there were fewer persister cells at the time of washout (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). This effect was cancer cell intrinsic, because A549 cells, an NSCLC cell line that lacks an actionable driver mutation, did not exhibit similar enhancement as a result of the combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 10E).

Furthermore, to formally demonstrate that true synergy occurs between the anti-CD47 antibody and targeted therapies, we performed coculture assays using a dose-titration matrix to test 64 different dose-combinations over time. Using MuSyC analysis (35), we found that synergy could occur with respect to maximal efficacy, potency, and/or cooperativity for the combination of an anti-CD47 antibody with EGFR TKIs, lorlatinib, or sotorasib when used with their respective cancers (Supplemental Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 1). We also found that synergy could occur when using osimertinib in combination with an anti-CD40 antibody or an anti–PD-L1 antibody with a functional Fc domain, again suggesting the effects of the combination therapy may extend more broadly to other macrophage-directed therapies (Supplemental Table 2).

Since EGFR and other receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) can transduce growth signals via the MAPK pathway and/or the PI3K/AKT pathway, we tested a panel of inhibitors to dissect the molecular mediators underlying the effects of the combination therapy (Figure 4E). Using coculture assays with EGFR mutant PC9 cells, we found that any active inhibitor of the MAPK pathway could be enhanced by combination with an anti-CD47 antibody, whereas no significant enhancement was observed when combining an anti-CD47 antibody with AKT or PI3K inhibitors (Figure 4F). Similarly, using KRASG12C mutant NCI-H358 cells, we found that inhibition of SHP-2, KRASG12C, or MEK could be enhanced by combining with anti-CD47 therapy, whereas no significant enhancement was observed when combining with PI3K or AKT inhibitors (Figure 4G). These findings suggest that efficacy of the combination therapy is specifically dependent on inhibition of the MAPK pathway rather than alternative signaling pathways.

To understand changes in macrophage activation states as a consequence of the combination therapy, we performed multiparameter flow cytometry, multiplex cytokine analysis, and transcriptional profiling. In coculture assays, macrophages exhibited increased phagocytosis in response to either targeted therapies or anti-CD47 antibodies as single agents (Supplemental Figure 12). Treatment with the combination therapy elicited upregulation of the M1 markers CD86 and MHC II with relative downregulation of the M2 markers CD163 and CD206 (Supplemental Figure 13). We also found that the combination of targeted therapies and anti-CD47 could elicit secretion of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including MIP-1α, MIP-1β, MIP1Δ, RANTES, MCP-2, and MCP-4 (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). For some cytokines, such as MIP-1α, we observed direct secretion by macrophages exposed to the combination therapy even in the absence of cancer cells. Transcriptional profiling identified 10 genes that were specifically upregulated in macrophages that had been cocultured with cancer cells and treated with the combination therapy. This gene set included cytokines, such as CXCL3 and CXCL5, and phagocytic receptors, such as FCGR3A and MARCO (Supplemental Figure 14C). These profiling experiments emphasize the robust antitumor state of the macrophages in response to the combination treatment.

The combination of targeted therapies and CD47 blockade is effective in mouse tumor models bearing driver mutations. To study the efficacy of the combination therapy in vivo, we first employed xenograft models of human lung cancer. We used NSG mice, which lack functional T, B and NK cells but contain macrophages that can be stimulated to attack tumors (16, 28, 36, 37). Importantly, NSG mice have an allele of SIRPa that cross-reacts with human CD47; therefore, they have been used as a gold-standard model for evaluating CD47-blocking therapies in vivo (16, 28, 37, 38). We engrafted mice subcutaneously with PC9 cells and allowed tumors to grow to approximately 500 mm3. Mice were then randomized to treatment with vehicle control, an anti-CD47 antibody, osimertinib, or the combination of osimertinib and the anti-CD47 antibody (Figure 5A). As a single agent, the anti-CD47 antibody produced no significant inhibition of tumor growth. Treatment with osimertinib as a single agent was able to inhibit tumor growth, but tumors gradually progressed over time. Remarkably, treatment with the combination therapy dramatically reduced tumor burden and elicited complete elimination of tumors in several animals (Figure 5A). We also tested a patient-derived xenograft model of EGFR mutant lung cancer (MGH134-1) and again observed the greatest antitumor effects from the combination treatment of osimertinib with an anti-CD47 antibody (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 15).

Figure 5 The combination of targeted therapy and CD47 blockade enhances antitumor responses in mouse tumor models. (A) EGFR mutant NSCLC PC9 xenograft model using NSG mice. Tumors were grown to approximately 500 mm3 and then mice were treated with vehicle control, an anti-CD47 antibody (250 μg 3 times weekly), osimertinib (5 mg/kg 5 times weekly), or the combination of anti-CD47 and osimertinib. Data depict mean tumor volume ± SEM (left), growth curves from individual mice (middle), or change in tumor volume from baseline (right). Complete responses were observed in 4 of 10 mice (40%) in the combination cohort. Data represent n = 9–11 mice per cohort combined from 2 independent experiments. (B) EGFR mutant NSCLC xenograft model of MGH134-1 patient-derived cells engrafted into NSG mice and treated as in A. (C) ALK+ xenograft model of NCI-H3122 cells engrafted into NSG mice and treated with vehicle control, an anti-CD47 antibody (250 μg 3 times weekly), lorlatinib (6 mg/kg 5 times weekly), or the combination of anti-CD47 and lorlatinib. (D) KRASG12C mutant xenograft model of NCI-H358 cells engrafted into NSG mice and treated with vehicle control, an anti-CD47 antibody (250 μg 3 times weekly), sotorasib (100 mg/kg 5 times weekly), or the combination of anti-CD47 and sotorasib. (E) Syngeneic model of KRASG12C mutant lung cancer using wild-type 3LL ΔNRAS cells or a CD47-KO variant engrafted into C57BL/6 mice. The mice were treated with vehicle control or sotorasib (30 mg/kg 5 times weekly) starting day 7 after engraftment. Data represent mean ± SEM from n = 9–10 mice per cohort. *P < 0.05 by paired t test for the indicated comparisons. (B–D) Data represent change in tumor volume from baseline with mean ± SEM of n = 4 mice per cohort. (A–D) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0. 001 by unpaired t test for combination versus targeted therapy.

To understand whether these findings could extend to other types of lung cancer bearing different driver mutations, we tested models of ALK+ lung cancer (NCI-H3122 cells) and KRASG12C mutant lung cancer (NCI-H358 cells). In each of these models, the greatest antitumor effects were observed with the combination of targeted therapy (lorlatinib for NCI-H3122 cells, sotorasib for NCI-H358 cells) and an anti-CD47 antibody (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 15), consistent with our observations in vitro. Similarly, we tested an immunocompetent, syngeneic model of KRASG12C mutant lung cancer using 3LL ΔNRAS cells, a variant of Lewis lung carcinoma that harbors an endogenous KRASG12C mutation and responds to KRAS inhibitors (39). In this model, we found that genetic ablation of CD47 had no significant effect on tumor growth by itself (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 16). Sotorasib was able to inhibit tumor growth as a single agent, yet the greatest inhibition of tumor growth occurred upon sotorasib treatment of a CD47-KO cell line (Figure 5E). Together, these findings indicate that our in vitro findings translate to in vivo models and that dual blockade of CD47 and oncogenic drivers can enhance antitumor responses to lung cancer.

β2-Microglobulin and CD73 are “don’t-eat-me” signals that can be altered by targeted therapies. To understand the mechanisms by which targeted therapies make cancer cells more vulnerable to macrophage-directed therapies, we generated a panel of 7 GFP+ lung cancer cell lines that are each resistant to their respective targeted therapies. The cell lines were generated by prolonged culture in 1 μM of appropriate targeted therapy until resistant cells emerged and grew at rates comparable to their naive parental counterparts (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 17). The lines included PC9 cells (resistant to erlotinib, gefitinib, or osimertinib), NCI-H3122 cells (resistant to crizotinib, alectinib, or lorlatinib), and NCI-H358 cells (resistant to sotorasib). As a consequence of becoming drug resistant, we found that each cell line also became more sensitive to macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity in response to anti-CD47 therapy (Figure 6, B–D). We hypothesized that changes in cell-surface proteins likely mediated this effect, since these proteins are required for intercellular interactions between macrophages and cancer cells. Therefore, we performed comprehensive surface immunophenotyping of naive parental versus sotorasib-resistant NCI-H358 cell lines to identify differentially expressed surface antigens (Figure 6E). We found two known immunoinhibitory factors, β2-microglobulin (B2M) and CD73 (24, 40), that were substantially downregulated on the sotorasib-resistant line. Moreover, we found that B2M and CD73 were significantly downregulated on additional resistant cell lines and could be downregulated as a consequence of initial treatment with targeted therapies (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 18). To evaluate the functional contributions of these surface proteins, we generated KO cell lines using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 19). B2M KO abrogated expression of MHC class I molecules on the cell surface as expected (41) (Supplemental Figure 19). At the functional level, we found that genetic deletion of B2M could influence macrophage killing in response to anti-CD47 therapy for the majority of cell lines tested (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 20). In contrast, CD73 KO seemed to act as a “don’t-eat-me” signal only for PC9 cells, and a CD73-blocking antibody was also effective in this setting (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 20). These findings indicate both B2M and CD73 can act as functional macrophage immune checkpoints for lung cancers with driver mutations and that their downregulation can contribute to vulnerability to macrophage attack. Importantly, individual cancer specimens may differentially rely on these distinct immune checkpoints to evade macrophage-mediated cytotoxicity.